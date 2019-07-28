Business
Live fowls sell at N2300 at Ikotun market
he price of live fowl, which sold at N2000 in May has risen sharply to N2300 at Ikotun market in Lagos State. Sunday Telegraph learnt that traders continued to record moderate sales at the market, despite the fact that consumer are complaining of a harsh economic environment.
Consumers and sellers spoken to by our correspondent disclosed that old layers and cockerels sell at N2300, while the broilers sell between N4000 and N4500.
The consumers said during the 2018 Christmas and New Year festivities, old layers and cockerels sold from N3000 to N3500 while the normal broilers sold from N3000 to N4000. Big broilers sold as much as N6000.
Meanwhile, at the Garage Market, Mrs. Ime Elele, told Sunday Telegraph that the price of noodles has spiked with a carton of Indomie (small size) formerly sold at N1700 now sells for N2100. She decried the rise in price, saying the money that would have easily bought fifteen cartoons can only buy eight cartons nowadays.
She also decried low patronage where customers who normally buy in large quantities now buy in bits, a development she said has made the gains from such sales not enticing again.
Olokola Deep Seaport will create 1m jobs, earn Nigeria $9bn yearly –Olatunji
Prominent shipping industry stakeholder, Otunba Sola Olatunji is the Managing Director of Victory Energy Resources Limited and member of Nigerian Indigenous Ship Owners Association (NISA). In this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI, he expresses his determination to ensure that the Olokola Deep Seaport is realized, saying if the port comes on stream, it will create over one million jobs and earn the country over $9 billion annually. Excerpts…
What is your view about the proposed Olokola deep seaport project in Ondo State?
It was late Dr. Olusegun Agagu, former governor of Ondo State; that started the project but unfortunately, he was removed from office barely one or two years into his second term and his successor did not show interest in the project. That was how that project was abandoned.
Why are you advocating for another port in Ondo which is to Lagos with three major seaports and one deep seaport in the pipeline?
It is obvious that Ondo State is close to Lagos but apart from the distance, Lagos has taken good advantage of its strategic location, controlling the Nigeria port business, but the port activities has already become bigger than Lagos and is already threatening the city. Lagos having two more Deep Seaport in the two sides of Lagos, will further worsen the congestion in the city. So what is going to happen with the coming on stream of the Olokola Deep Seaport is that will it will over the spill over of port business from Lagos.
What I see happening is that Olokola is the next maritime destination of the country as it will make the government Ease of Doing Business policy possible, end the traffic congestion in Lagos and further be a catalyses for industrialization and economic boom of the state and the country. So for me, Ondo State is a maritime destination that is just waiting with huge and fare-reaching opportunities waiting to be tapped by the government.
From the body language of the state government, do you think it is ready to key into the project?
I am not going to be speaking for the governor so that I will not accuse me of acting like I am his mouth piece, but I am going to say what I know as a maritime player.
I am aware that Ondo State is determined to advantage of its maritime potentials. But I am afraid because it is a gigantic project and because of the processes and limited resources, I foresee the possibility of Ondo State doing it all alone not being easy but for them to do the project successfully, they need to collaborate with stakeholders and pool resources together. This is my view but I can tell you for free that the Olokola Deep Seaport if realized, can put an end to all these gridlock in Lagos State.
Recent media reports indicate that the Federal Government has cancelled the Badagry Deep Seaport project. Why do you think Olokola should be considered?
I just said it that it is not wise that two deep seaports be located in one city because of the environmental impact assessment which could lead to a disaster in future. Lagos is happy having two deep seaport but we know that anything that can bring consequential damage to lives and property of our people in future, should be avoided now. We are looking for money but not at the detriment of the lives of our people. So to me, it is better to develop the Olokola Deep Seaport that will address the gridlock we are experiencing in Lagos. All these cosmetic approach they are using now to address the problem, will not last long. Logistics is practical. There is this small port that is taking the whole West Africa and we keep on patching and patching. Why are we patching? Why are we waiting so long to decongest Lagos port? Why are we not planning about the population that is increasing everyday?
The port users are not Nigerians alone, they include people from West Africa, it is the largest port in West Africa and everybody is dropping there everyday. Why can’t we think of decongestants, why applying coercion? If government says it is promoting trade in one hand and compounding it with another hand, how serious are we? Olokola is there waiting, why are we not looking in that direction?
If successive governments had taken that project serious as late Agagu did, I can tell you that we will not be experiencing the gridlock we experience here in Lagos because that place would have been in use. And I can tell you that we need to really look at what we want, why are our people undermining, destroying opportunities that God has given us. I don’t know why people are looking down on ocean economy, the opportunities provided by ocean economy all over the world, they tap into it and become a strong nation.
Look at Singapore, they leverage on their ocean economy and today they are a very strong nation. Nigeria abandoned the opportunity provided by the blue economy in terms of income generation, in terms of employment, in terms of various opportunities. It is the foreigners that do business in their backyard and apart from the security threat this portends, by exposing your maritime domain to foreigners, who does that? What will it take the Federal Government to say this Olokola, let us develop It, Call the state government, NPA and say let us bring in strategic investors, open that place in line with what late Segun Agagu did, if they open it up, it is going to generate massive employment for the people.
Apart from that, ease of doing business will now be easily achieved rather than this cosmetic approach they are adopting where they will carry police, mopol to chase people out of the. Is that what we need? People are ready to invest if they are serious.
Talking about the huge capital outlay required to build the port, what model of ownership will you suggest for the project?
I remember the late governor Olusegun Agagu invited me to Ondo State and sought my opinion about the project and I told him it was a laudable project and that if government can keep their words. I don’t know why government does not want to invest in a project that will have multiplier effect on the state. I found out that part of what made project fail that time was because they first ensure the buy-in of the local people. Rather than making local people to buy in, it was the international oil companies that were promoting it and when the man died, nobody continue and the multinationals just left and that was all because there was nobody on ground to continue.
For me, I can tell you that the new governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, I am aware that he is ready to do something about that project and it is very close to his heart. It is going to be a catalyst in the area of employment, revenue generation both to the Federal Government and the state itself. It is going to change the economic face of the state and have monumental impact on the people because it will throw up the revenue of the state.
Talking about the environmental impact assessment, don’t you think the port could still turn out to be like Apapa if the environmental factors are not properly taken care of?
What I know is that the port will be am alternative to the ports in Lagos because it will serve people from the east and some parts of the north. They will have no need to go to Lagos before they take their cargoes.
The environmental impact assessment has been done in Ondo State as far as I know, government is going to build infrastructures and roads. In fact, they are already doing that in that area maybe at a slow pace and there is a link road from there to Epe.
I can tell you that vessels that engage third party to lighten their vessels will come on directly because Ondo State has the longest coastline and a nautural draught of nine metres which is not common anywhere. What it means is that bigger vessels can come here and do repairs. Out of every 20 vessels that come to West Africa, 17 come to Nigeria. Why then should we allow other people to benefit from the vessels that cone to Nigeria at the expense of Nigeria?
In your estimation, what volume of job is the Olokola Deep Seaport capable of creating if it comes on stream?
I can tell you that if this project is actualized, not less than one million direct and indirect jobs will be created.
Again, do you know that seaport business is all about logistics, what that implies is that all those vessels that come to Nigeria, will come to Olokola for maintenance. Do you know the implication? Do you know how much that will accruable to Nigeria daily on account of that?
People that are selling provisions, people that are selling bunkers, chandlers and people doing all sorts of things in relation to these vessels will continue to eat. Do you know the implication?
So, you will now see new businesses thriving, new markets emerging because sailors will come out from the ships to go and buy things.
Boat operators, ancillary service providers will come and investors will put money in the business.
Nigeria must diversify from oil to benefit from AGOA –US
igeria has been urged to diversify its economy from predominant oil exports to trade exports for the country to take full advantage of the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).
Speaking to newsmen through a telephonic briefing that took place at the US Embassy in Lagos, the Assistant US Trade Representative for Africa, Constance Hamilton, said “Nigeria has not taken advantage of AGOA because it focuses too much on oil.”
AGOA is a United States’ trade initiative to boost African exports to the US. The Act, which was passed in 2000 and extended four years ago to 2025, abolished import duties for more than 1,800 products manufactured in eligible sub-Sahara African countries.
The telephonic briefing, which was set up to discuss the next AGOA Forum, which would be held in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, from August 4 to 6, was also attended by the US Assistant Secretary, Bureau of African Affairs, Tibor Nagy.
Answering question from a Nigerian journalist on why Nigerian companies have not been able to efficiently key into the business opportunities offered by AGOA, Hamilton opined that the bulk of Nigeria’s exports to the United States, under AGOA, still consists of oil.
“I think that Nigeria has not taken advantage of AGOA because they send us mainly oil, so in a certain extent, to answer your question, they actually are taking advantage of it—probably more than some of the other countries—but it is petroleum. And oil doesn’t really create the kind of jobs or other benefits from trade that I think that countries are looking for.
“So I think that Nigeria, and I think the new government is talking about trying to expand and go beyond just petroleum production and get into other things, but that really is a question for what Nigeria wants to see happen.
“You’re part of ECOWAS. ECOWAS is always talking about the liberalization of trade barriers, removing those barriers to trade and investment. I think that the fact that Nigeria has now joined the conversation with the Continental Free-Trade Area Agreement; it will also be submitting its commitments on liberalization, those are opportunities to open up the Nigerian market in many, many ways, not just for the United States and other partners outside of Africa, but also within the region.”
Speaking on what the US might likely do to ensure that the farmers at the grassroots actually benefit from the program, Hamilton said: “Again, you’re asking the United States to sort of go in and make this change within the Nigerian structure.
“I really think that the question for the Nigerian government is how do we take better advantage of the opportunities that AGOA presents? I mean, we have opened the door; we’ve got the trade hubs there to provide assistance to individual entrepreneurs, but it’s up to the government to create the conditions and to provide its businesspeople with what they need to access this market.
“We’ve been saying that over and over again. It’s up to the countries to figure out how to take advantage of this important preference program, and in the final years—in the last six years—let’s think about how to maximize the benefits.”
FMC Umuahia to become nation’s foremost transplant centre
Dr. Azubuike Onyebuchi is the new Chief Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, who has only been in the office for 100 days. In this interview with EMMANUEL IFEANYI, he talks about several on-going plans to transform the hospital into a transplant centre and other medical and administrative measures being put in place to make the hospital one of the best in the country
Can we get a little background history of yourself sir?
My name is Doctor Azubuike Onyebuchi, the Medical Director Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia. Before my appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, I was a consultant, obstetrician and gynaecologist of the Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki for 11 years. While there I served as the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital for four years.
I’m a senior lecturer of Faculty of Clinical Medicine, College of Medicine Ebonyi State University. I’ve lectured medical students for eight years and I’ve been assessed as an associate professor of the faculty, although it’s not yet out. I’m also the Assistant Secretary General of the Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON), which is the parent body of all doctors that look after women.
You’ve spent over 100 days in office, what can you say so far about this place?
As you can see, this is a Federal Medical Centre and I came from a Teaching Hospital background. So, basically that concept of training of medical students and other health professionals might not just be as it is in a Federal Teaching Hospital. However, the core functions of a tertiary hospital, which includes service delivery, training and retraining of health manpower and research, is also in FMC Umuahia.
What are the things lacking here and what have you done so far about them?
What I’ve done first is to re-motivate the staff. Before I came on board, most of the service delivery points lacked things they required to work. I understood from them that that was a major problem and they required me to change the narrative and make sure that all the things, logistics, consumables and supports that they needed to work with are provided for them to work with and that I’ve tried to do.
I also noticed that working environment in most of the work places was dilapidated and the staff were not working in a conducive environment and did not have job satisfaction that I’ve also tried to address. I also noticed that their moral was low because most of them had been denied some form of promotion, sponsorship or things like that that will motivate them work better. I’ve also tried to address that by sponsoring some health professionals to both local and International for conferences and promoting some people who have some backlog of promotion through the help of the management of the hospital.
What are the major challenges you’ve encountered so far?
The place needs more modern medical equipment to function. Like the CT-scan which you know is a very good radiological investigation that you can use to diagnose almost anything is not working at the moment and we working very hard to put that in order.
The Intensive Care Unit where you take care of very sick people is not properly established and the equipment you require to monitor people who are critically ill are not there and we’ve decided to work on those aspect and try to bring in as more modern things as we can to help our people.
If you go to the Intensive Care unit now, you’ll notice that we have new ventilators, new string pumps, new infusion pumps, new modern monitors that you can use to monitor patients who are critically ill. We’ve also tried to provide for the cardiology unit a state of the arts 2D Echo machine that can look at you and tell you how your heart is functioning and that has brought a lot of relief for our cardiac patients and also job satisfaction for the cardiologists.
They had to come here as a group to thank me for doing that for the department and it has helped them to save a lot of cost for patients who were formerly managed by not looking at their hearts.
One had to tell a story of a patient who had massive pericarditis and was been treated as a case of cardiomyopathy, but with the aid of that 2D Echo machine, they were able to look into the heart, pick the fluid and the patient got well and went home, but they were initially thinking it was cardiomyopathy. So, without that machine, they would have been treating the wrong thing. So, we need more modern diagnostic machines to be able to make correct diagnosis and of course treat. We are also trying to renovate places that are bad.
If you go to the maternity ward complex now, both the Obioma and Nkasiobi wards, where incidentally I was born, and my mother told me that the place had been like that since I was born and it was still like that for some time.
I’ve completely renovated the Obioma and the Nkasiobi wards within my first 100 days in office. If you go there, you’ll be impressed and be happy to send your wife there to get delivered of your child.
We’ve also renovated the dental and ENT complex. It was about collapsing when I came on board, but if you go there now the story has changed. That has motivated the staff as they’re now happy to work. We’re pushing ahead to lobby the necessary people both at the National Assembly and the Ministry of Health to get things here. I’ve been able to attract in the budget, a building of a modern Accident and Emergency Unit (A&E) and an Intensive Care Unit. If you go to our A&E, you’ll feel sorry for the patients there because the place is overcrowded and overburdened by cases that hitherto should have been managed at the primary and secondary health care facilities.
But because those systems of health care facilities have collapsed, the whole pressure is now on tertiary hospitals.
The previous administration was applauded for organ transplant, what do you intend to do in that area?
Yes, we’ve sustained what was done by the previous administration. I’ve had a renal transplant done after taking over as the Medical Director. Though we did not use the American partners, we used our own Nigerian partners and that reduced cost. So, we intend to consolidate on that and bring in more plants.
Part of my long term plans for this hospital is to have a transplant centre here not just renal transplants, but for other areas. It will include renal, cornea, liver and whatever things that can be transplanted will be done there.
What do you want FMC Umuahia to be like at end of your tenure?
I want FMC Umuahia to be transformed from a Federal Medical Centre to a Federal Teaching Hospital. That’s what I’ll want to be remembered for and by the grace of God; we’ll get it from this president who listens to genuine concerns.
I want the narratives to change from when people say if you are going to FMC, you are going to die to a situation where people will now say, if you are going to FMC, you are going to get healing because the staff would have been motivated, retrained and their attitudes changed and the hospital known for patient centeredness and patient friendly hospital. That will be my overall aim.
Are you comfortable with your staff strength, especially the medical health workers?
I’m not comfortable. Basically we’re lacking resident doctors. And that’s one thing we’ve tried to change. I’ve made the case for a waiver to take more health professionals and that waiver is getting attention at the Head of Service’s office and I’m very sure that soon that waiver will be granted and we’ll employ more health professionals. The health workforce is obviously inadequate.
How do you tend to handle the issue of nurses and patients relationship in terms of the way they take care of patients?
It will be very unprofessional of me to stick out nurses for the attitude of our health professionals on patients. We’ve already started retraining our health professionals both nurses, doctors, other health professionals and non-health professionals who are also working here to change their attitudes towards the patients. Without the patients, every one of us medical professionals will be in the labour market.
I’ve made this clear to them throughout my interactions with them. So, whatever we have to do to make our patients comfortable, we all have to do that. I’ve made them to institute regular training and collaborations with institutions abroad, so that they come down here and have some in-house training for them to see the international practice of how a nurse should relate with his or her patients. So, I don’t want the nurses to be picked singularly on this issue because it’s a general thing that all health professionals must be retrained on their attitudes to work and attitude to their patients.
What you intend to do to improve the Internally Generated Revenue of the hospital?
With money you can do almost everything you want to do. And increasing the internally generated revenue of every organization what every CEO must tried to do.
First thing is to improve services. Make sure that clinical services you’re rendering are of high quality so that more people can access that. That’s why I said we have to get the CT scan back to functionality, get our labs back to functionality which we have done. The radiology section we’ve refurbished all the x-ray machines, we’ve provided backups for the ultrasounds, we’ve resuscitated the mammograms so that all those services will be functional and once they’re functional and people knows, they’ll access them and your IGR will grow.
Secondly, we’ve tried to block up all loopholes, automate our revenue collection system. If you look round you’ll see wires and computers going round the whole hospital. The whole idea is to automate our revenue collection and reduce physical involvement of individuals and block loopholes where people mismanage funds that we naturally should have gotten. So, with automation, I know that our IGR is going to go up.
We also aim at creating more services for our people. The things that we’re not doing regularly, like the (intro fertilization) we intend to make it more regular and let the public know that these things are done in FMC and not only in private settings.
What are going to do to checkmate the issue of diversion of patients by some doctors?
As we talked about the automation of revenue collection, we are also trying to automate the electronic medical records. With that, you are going to reduce the physical contact between health professionals and the patients who had worked into this hospital willingly. Because everything you’re doing is going to be through the computer. If I see a patient, he is entered into the computer.
He wants to go and get his drugs, the doctor keys in his prescription in the computer and he goes to the pharmacy, so there will be no prescription sheet to take away. That’s one diversion that will be reduced.
In terms of doctors diverting patients, once your name is keyed in the system, the doctor who is following you will also be keyed into the system. So, we’re thinking about that, we are also talking to the doctors that anybody who is caught diverting patients that have willingly walked into this hospital will be dealt with according to public service rules.
Whether you’re the highest consultant or lowest doctor, you’ll be dealt with according to public service rules. I’ll be having interactions with the often so that they’ll know I’m always available for them. We’ll keep dialoguing often. And with that this inter-professional rivalry will end.
Gbajabiamila: FG targets marine resources to grow economy
igeria’s rich maritime resources represent a vital economic safeguard and vehicle for the successful implementation of President Muhammadu Buhari government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), which must be sustainably tapped.
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said this recently in Lagos at a ceremony to mark this year’s African Day of Seas and Oceans, with the theme, “Harnessing Nigeria’s Marine Biodiversity for Accelerated Economic Growth.”
Speaking on the theme: “Enhancing Africa’s Role in a Globally Binding Instrument on Marine Biological Diversity in Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction”, the Speaker pledged that the National Assembly would support efforts by the executive to ensure sustainable management of the country’s vast marine resources.
That was as the host of the event, Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, disclosed that the agency had sent to the Federal Government for ratification six International Maritime Organisation (IMO) instruments as part of efforts to ensure sustainable management of the marine environment.
According to Gbajabiamila, who was represented by Hon. Linda Ikpeazu: “Efficient management and sustainable exploitation of the marine resources in our seas and oceans, no doubt, provide a veritable tool for our economic recovery and growth plan as a country and give expression to our sustainable development goals.”
He added: “We will support the sustainable governance of Nigeria’s seas and oceans and the efforts of the executive arm of government that would see the effective domestication of relevant international conventions of the IMO on marine environment management through legislative enactments.
“The National Assembly would also work with the executive arm in putting in place the necessary legal framework for the Blue Economy to engender and protect the Nigerian marine environment and development of the ocean economy.”
Dakuku, in his remarks, reiterated NIMASA’s critical focus on the development and protection of the marine environment, saying, “Our efforts in this area have been recognised by the IMO.”
Speaking also, the Chairperson, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Common Services, Dr. Bakare Wadinga, said maritime security and development were a top priority of the Federal Government in the execution of the ERGP.
The Chief Host, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Sabiu Zakari, said with Nigeria’s over 850 kilometres of coastline, the country was blessed with abundant resources to back its economic diversification and development drive. Zakari, who was represented by Director, Maritime Safety and Security in the ministry, Dr. Danjuma Dauda, also restated the government’s commitment to the development of the maritime sector.
The event featured paper presentations by President, Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA), Ghana, Jemilat Mahamah; Secretary-General of Abuja Memorandum of Understanding (Abuja MoU), Mrs. Mfon Usoro; environmental consultant, Professor Babajide Alo, and President, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, Nigeria, Mr. Ibrahim Jibril.
The African Union (AU) had set a 10-year period from 2015 to 2025 as the Decade of African Seas and Oceans, and July 25 as the African Day of seas and oceans.
Obaseki, others to speak at MMS leadership lecture
he Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Alhaji Sabiu Zakari and the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, are to speak at the 2019 edition of MMS Transport Leadership Lecture/Awards; slated to hold in Lagos on Tuesday.
The event, which has the theme: theme; “Leadership In A ‘Next Level’ Democracy: Striking A Positive Balance In Transport Sector;” is organised by Kings Communications Limited.
The former President of African Ship-owners Association (ASA), Barr. Temisan Omatseye will chair the event while the Secretary-General, Abuja MoU on Port State Control, Barr. Mfon Usoro slated to deliver the lead paper at the summit.
Speaking last week ahead of the event, Omatseye said: “Transportation isn’t a ministry you just allow anyone to manage, especially the maritime sector which should be the most significant after oil. Oil cannot even move without the maritime sector.”
According to him, the upcoming event would provide a good opportunity for transport veterans to converge and proffer solutions to the numerous challenges facing the nation’s transport sector.
The event would also feature panel session that will dissect “Optimising Digitalisation and Connectivity in Transport Sector” to upscale leadership performance for improved contribution of the transport sector to the growth of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP).
The panel sessions would be moderated by the Chairman, Ports Consultative Forum, Otunba Kunle Folarin, and the former Director General of National Maritime Authority (NMA) Mr. John Egesi. The panelists include: Barr. (Mrs.) Margaret Orakwusi, Chairman, Ship Owners’ Forum; Dr. Mkgeorge Onyung, President, Ship-Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), and Mr. Paul Ndibe, Director-General, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Nigeria.
Others are: Chief Cajetan Agu, Director, Consumer Affairs, Nigerian Shippers’ Council; Mr. Chris Aligbe, CEO, Belujane Konzult; Captain John Ojikutu, Chief Executive of Centurion Security & Secretary General, Aviation Safety Roundtable Initiative (ASRTI), and Engr. Sambo Muazu, General Manager, Lagos Area Office, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).
Also in the panel are: Princess Vicky Haastrup, Executive Vice Chairman, ENL Consortium; Prince Olayiwola Shittu, former President, Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA); Mrs. Folake Soji-George, Co-Director, Al-Hadiat Nigeria Limited; Dr. Obiora Madu, Director-General, African Centre for Supply Chain (ACSC); Mr. Charles Akhigbe, Chairman, Implementation Committee for Edo Inland Container Depot, and Mr. Muda Yusuf, Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).
Electronics, others unchanged in June
ealers in electronics gadgets in Alaba International market, Lagos on Thursday said that they have not increased the prices of their wares this year, adding that the prices were stable last month. They however, complained of low patronage from customers.
According to them, the prices of electronics products which increased sharply in the market in 2018 have remained unchanged in June.
Sunday Telegraph leant that electronics products like Electric Oven 20 liters, which rose to N14, 000 from N9, 500 last year, has remained stable since the beginning of 2019. Also, the 37 liters brand which rose to N18, 000 last year from N13, 500; has not recorded any increase this year.
In the same vein 43 inches television, which rose to N85,000 from N80, 000 in 2017; is stable while the 22 inches which started selling at N40,000 last year, has remained stable at that price in the first three months of 2019.
According to Emeka Ifejiani, an electronics products dealer in the market, said though the price has been stable, it is still expensive for an average consumer. He added that the exchange rate problem is the reason why the price of electronics products is not coming down.
“Anytime the exchange rate is high, the price of electronics gadgets will also be high, so we the sellers have no choice, but implication is that we cannot sell”.
He added that the increase in price of electronics between 2017 and December 2018 is over 38 per cent in most cases.
Stallion NMN offers enthusiasts Nissan SUV range
tallion NMN, the Nissan sales company has unveiled a sales offer for cutting-edge Nissan SUV range to enable automobile enthusiasts take advantage of its ongoing bargain sales tagged: “The best time to own a brand new Nissan SUV is now.”
Structured in line with the Nissan tagline ‘Innovation that Excites,’ the offer promises limitless access to Nissan SUV range including the Kicks, Qashqai, X-Trail and Patrol at a starting price of only N7,995,000.
The dealership is also assuring intending buyers of Nissan’s ambitious 3-year or 100,000km warranty plus other niceties that could broaden customers’ affections for the Japanese-engineered brand.
Head of Sales and Marketing, Stallion NMN, Amit Sharma, who gave the hint in Lagos said: “Nissan SUV range are great family vehicles packed with full safety features that ensure safe smooth ride – whether you are on the school run or exploring the country.”
Also stressing that the offer is subject to availability, Sharma said Nissan SUVs are uniquely designed for easy drivability and exceptional value for money, yet reassuring on comfortable and spacious interiors that make even the most mundane trips a delight.
He said Nissan has introduced series of technological details in the entire powertrain, chassis systems and platform of its vehicle line-up as well as the SUV range to enhance the lightweight architecture and advanced aerodynamics of Nissan vehicles, which deliver segment-leading efficiency and refinement.
“We believe the Nissan SUV range are drivers’ delight and they surely will lead the market in terms of driving quality, refinement, efficiency and ride handling, and that is why we are introducing this offer to enable more prospective customers switch to Nissan brand of SUV vehicles,” Stallion NMN sales and marketing helmsman quipped.”
World first: Bosch, Daimler set for driverless parking without human supervision
osch and Daimler have reached a milestone on the way to automated driving: the two companies have now obtained approval from the relevant authorities in Baden-Württemberg for their automated parking system in the Mercedes-Benz Museum parking garage in Stuttgart. The automated valet parking service is accessed via a smartphone app and requires no safety driver. This makes it the world’s first fully automated driverless SAE Level 4¹ parking function to be officially approved for everyday use.
“This decision by the authorities shows that innovations like automated valet parking are possible in Germany first,” says Dr. Markus Heyn, member of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH. “Driverless driving and parking are important building blocks for tomorrow’s mobility. The automated parking system shows just how far we have already progressed along this development path.”
“This approval from the Baden-Württemberg authorities sets a precedent for obtaining approval in the future for the parking service in parking garages around the world,” says Dr. Michael Hafner, the head of drive technologies and automated driving at Daimler AG. “As a pioneer in automated driving, our project paves the way for automated valet parking to go into mass production in the future.”
The technology behind driverless parking
Drive in to the parking garage, get out, and send the car to a parking space just by tapping on a smartphone screen – automated valet parking has no need for a driver. Once the driver has left the parking garage to go about their business, the car drives itself to an assigned space and parks. Later, the car returns to the drop-off point in exactly the same way. This process relies on the interplay between the intelligent parking garage infrastructure supplied by Bosch and Mercedes-Benz automotive technology. Bosch sensors in the parking garage monitor the driving corridor and its surroundings and provide the information needed to guide the vehicle. The technology in the car converts the commands from the infrastructure into driving maneuvers. This way, cars can even drive themselves up and down ramps to move between stories in the parking garage. If the infrastructure sensors detect an obstacle, the vehicle stops immediately.
Jaguar XE SV Project 8: The world’s fastest sedan
he Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations-developed XE SV Project 8 has demonstrated its breadth of performance capability by setting the fastest Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time for a four-door production car again: 7min 18.361sec.
This new officially-verified time on the 20.6km lap is 2.9 seconds faster than Project 8’s previous benchmark set in November 2017 and 7 seconds faster than any other four-door production car has achieved.
Project 8 is also the first vehicle to set an official whole lap record in the Nürburgring’s mid-range production car class, lapping the full 20.8km circuit length in 7min 23.164sec.
Returning to the legendary German circuit in a production-specification two-seat Track Pack version of Project 8 was development driver Vincent Radermecker. The car’s height-adjustable twin-spring coil-over suspension was set in ‘track’ ride height, with adjustable front splitter and carbonfibre rear aerodynamic wing positioned for maximum downforce and stability.
To maximise performance and steering precision, for the final record runs Project 8 was fitted with new off-the-shelf ultra-high-performance Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres. Tested and chosen by SV engineers for their capability on the track, the road-legal tyres use rubber compounds directly transferred from Michelin’s competition tyres.
Jamal Hameedi, Engineering Director, Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations, said: “The original Nürburgring time set by Jaguar XE SV Project 8 demonstrated the extreme performance envelope of the world’s fastest production sedan, but the SV team is driven by a motorsport mentality and we knew Project 8 could go even faster. This new official record time is a fitting reward for everyone who has played a part in pushing the boundaries for our customers with Project 8.”
Powered by the most highly tuned 441kW version of Jaguar’s 5.0-litre Supercharged V8, the all-wheel-drive Project 8 is capable of 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 320km/h. Project 8 also features a fully-enclosed flat underbody for enhanced aerodynamics, which is key to its performance.
Edo First Lady launches Uber Greenlight Hub in Benin City
The First Lady of Edo State; Betsy Obaseki, has declared open the Uber Greenlight Hub in Benin City, Edo State. The opening of the Greenlight Hub came on the back of Uber officially launching operations in Benin, the capital city of Edo State.
Representing the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki at a press parley, she said: “Uber launching in Benin is one more proof that Edo State is making great strides to its next level of economic transformation. Over the past two and a half years of this administration, we as a government have made deliberate and concerted efforts to make Edo State conducive and attractive to business, investors and people from all walks of life.”
She also said: “I am delighted with the work done by Uber to bring development to the state, which will further encourage self-reliance and self-dependence for the people of the state.”
Also speaking at the press parley, Lola Kassim; General Manager West Africa at Uber said:”We are happy to be launching the UberX product in Benin City, Edo State. We collaborated closely with the Government of Edo State on the launch because of a shared vision to promote innovation and create business and economic opportunities in the cities where we operate. As we reiterate Uber’s commitment to expansion within the African continent, it’s important to us to work closely with policy makers and regulators to unlock new markets.”
According to Ukinebo Dare, Head Edo State Skills Development Agency “The Government of Edo State says welcome to Uber. We are also quite happy that Uber has chosen to be located at the Edo Innovation Hub, because we realize how important it is for our youth who are being trained here to be exposed to the power of technology and disruptive business models.”
The Uber Greenlight Hub is located within the Edo Innovation Hub complex and will be open Monday through Thursday, from 9am – 4pm, and on Friday, from 9am – 3pm, excluding public holidays.
