Local air travel: Experience dogged by apprehension
The recurring aircraft incidents is beginning to erode confidence in air travel, signalling a red flag about the nation’s air safety, writes WOLE SHADARE
Unsettled travelling public
These days, passengers call, send emails to know what airline tickets they should buy for their trips within the country.
Assurances that Nigerian airlines are very safe despite the many incidents/accidents recorded in recent times did not assuage their fears.
But nothing has so unsettled the traveling public recently as the string of incidents involving Nigerian airlines.
The assurances stem from statistics from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the clearing house for over 290 global airlines.
Last year was the safest year ever for air travel, with zero passenger airline fatal accidents on jets world-wide. Nigeria has equally enjoyed a long run of aviation safety. There hasn’t been a major accident since Dana crash of June 3, 2012.
Tough choices
Some people said they would rather take to road transportation than embark on what they termed, “risky air transport” venture.
They failed to realise that road transportation is not as safe as it used to be because of unpleasant stories of high level banditry.
A growing number of experts have been warning of an “erosion” of safety in air travel. Although the low number of accidents/incidents that have occurred during the last few months would normally be reassuring, critics see several disturbing trends.
The number of crash landing, depressurisation and many disturbing trend have sharply risen, while stiff airline competition has resulted in alleged cutbacks in safety and engineering staffs and the hiring of less-experienced or inadequate pilots.
An anonymous respondent to an inquiry on safety said: “I don’t even know which one is the safest anymore, whether air, land or sea; they are all dangerous in Nigeria.”
His fear could be as a result of his phobia for heights (Acrophobia) just as some people have phobia for water.
While some people believe that air is the safest is due to the fact that fewer accidents and fewer dangers in the air have been recorded than on land.
Besides road accidents that are caused by bad roads, the menace of Boko Haram, armed robbers, kidnappers stopping vehicles on the roads, robbing, kidnapping or killing them are also rampart.
He, however, agreed with the pain to convince him that air crashes rarely happens.
He said: “Yes, but air accident when it occurs, is always fatal … almost always, there are no survivors unlike road accidents. If a driver is over-speeding, you can tell him to stop and you get down but can you try that in the air?” he stated with an air of triumph.”
The incidents/accidents
Never has there been a situation where intending travellers call to ask which airlines are safe for them to travel with than this period when four serious incidents occurred in a space of six month; three of which involved Nigeria’s biggest airline by fleet size, Air Peace and one involving Medview Airlines.
Last week Tuesday, some of the 133 passengers and six crew members were left injured when Air Peace’s B737-500 aircraft with registration number 5N-BQO crash landed on the runway of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.
Tuesday’s incident was one out of the many incidents involving the airline in the last six months raising concern about air safety in the country’s aviation industry.
The aircraft on landing on 18R veered off the runway and lost its nose wheel.
The following Medview Airline’s B737-500 aircraft with registration 5N-BQM was involved in a serious incident en-route Lagos from Abuja leading to depressurisation while descending from 32000ft altitude.
Medview Airlines Chief Operating Officer (COO), Michael Ajigbotosho said the aircraft Flight VL2105 was on its way to Lagos about 15.10 pm on Wednesday when the captain noticed a warning sign of cabin depressurisation while descending from 32, 000 feet altitude.
He explained that the captain called for priority landing because he had been on number seven on queue for landing in sequence.
AIB, Air Peace spat
Just recently, the Air Peace was embroiled in a spat with AIB over allegations that the carrier refused to notify the accident investigative body of the previous incidents.
Olateru explained that on June 5, 2019, the Bureau received notification about a serious incident involving a Boeing 737-300 aircraft with Registration Marks 5N-BUK, belonging to Air Peace Limited from a passenger-on-board.
He stated that the said incident occurred on May 15, 2019, while the aircraft was on approach to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos from Port Harcourt. The aircraft was said to have experienced a hard landing as it touched down on the runway (18R).
Upon receipt of the notification, he noted that the Bureau visited Air Peace Limited office and confirmed the said occurrence, adding that the agency further conducted a damage assessment on the aircraft, which revealed that the air-craft made contact on the runway with the starboard engine cowling as obvious from various scrapes, scratches and dents, an evidence of tyre scouring on the sidewalls of the No. 4 tyre.
There was also visible damage to the right-hand engine compressor blades. The aircraft had since been on ground, awaiting implementation of the hard landing inspections recommended by the aircraft manufacturer, the Boeing company.
This, according to him, includes an inspection of the right-hand engine pylons and the wing root, due to the heavy impact concerns.
Expert’s view
Aviation safety consultant, Group Captain John Ojikutu (Rtd), was worried that within a week, three unrelated incidents from three different airlines occurred; an act of unlawful interference on Azman Airline, a ‘crash landing’ by Air Peace aircraft and the latest emergency deployment of oxygen masks for passengers on a flight on Medview’s aircraft.
“In other climes, with over a hundred airlines flights per day, these are nothing. But in our environment where we are not only suspicious of our neighbours, but ourselves too, anything and everything are real not perception.”
Ojikutu stated that the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) reports on them would be sufficient to point fingers in the direction we should be looking at.
He said: “Meanwhile, on the particular recurring incidents of bad landings, I have my reservations. Three bad landings by the crew of an airline within a month needs some form of auditing of the crew management or operational programmes.”
The defence
But Air Peace has stoutly defended its operations and assured of their commitment to the safety of their passengers at all time.
According to the airline, “we will continue to operate in line with international practices and in accordance with regulatory guidelines.
“We are being assisted by the various authorities to determine to cause of the incident”.
Last line
The development has called to question the quality of civil aviation regulations in the country as experts believe some operators may not be doing enough to make the airspace free for air travellers.
Driving sustainable housing finance
Housing and financial experts are not leaving any stone unturned in their bid to unlock the potential in real estate sector and bridge accommodation deficit. Dayo Ayeyemi reports
For Nigeria to bridge its housing deficit of over 17million units, construction of additional 900, 000 new houses will be required yearly for the next 20 years.
Besides, the nation would require N59.6 trillion to meet the housing gap of low and medium income groups, a huge amount which all stakeholders said would require collaboration of government and the private sector to provide.
However, better ways to tackle these issues and drive sustainable and affordable housing finance in the country were brought to the fore by stakeholders in a forum that took place in Abuja at the weekend.
The forum, themed: “Driving Sustainable Housing Finance Models in the Midst of Global Uncertainties,” saw both local and international stakeholders in the real estate and financial sectors sharing experiences and suggesting practical and alternative approaches to housing finance in the country.
The stakeholders comprised investors, developers, mortgage providers, building materials manufacturers, home builders, policy makers, legislators and other service providers.
After the three-day brainstorming sessions, the experts proffered best ways to tackle challenges confronting housing affordability, mortgage finance, high interests and building cost, multiple foreign exchange regime, access to land, people’s purchasing power and unemployment.
The Nigeria’s home ownership rate is pegged at 25 per cent, lower than Indonesia with 84 per cent, Kenya 73 per cent and South Africa 56 per cent.
Setting the tone, organiser of 13th edition of the Abuja International Housing Show, Mr. Festus Adebayo, urged all stakeholders to seek out alternative approaches to financing the dreams of providing every man with decent and affordable shelter.
He maintained that the forum was a medium to proffer practical solutions to the problems in the housing sector with far reaching effects across the continent.
“We are out to realise a housing sector that will not only shelter man, but contribute to Gross Domestic Products (GDP), provide jobs and economic opportunities,” he said.
Experts’ views
A former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia, sought for the repositioning of monetary policies in order to serve the needs of real estate sector.
While canvassing for a new road map and blueprint for diversification of the economy, Mailafia sought for a holistic housing policy that puts families at the heart of the development process.
He challenged the private sector to become the engine of growth and transformation.
To overcome housing challenges, the former CBN deputy director enjoined government at all levels to upscale physical infrastructures.
He called on governments to build industrial clusters, hook up to global digital economy, enhance national competitiveness and fix electricity challenges.
He tasked the national economic team to showcase bold leadership as well as reinvent government as a smart and entrepreneurial developmental state.
Mailafia disclosed that planning and budgeting remained real challenges in the country, adding that the Federal Government’s budget for housing had been declining over the years.
The financial expert pointed out that a sum of N141 billion was budgeted for the housing sector in 2017, but declined to N35.4 billion and N30 billion respectively in 2018 and 2019.
Considering the huge sum of N59.5 trillion to close the housing gap, he said the CBN had been in talks with the National Pension Commission, mortgage firms and other stakeholders since 2018 to boost housing finance.
On CBN conduct of monetary policy in recent years, Mailafia said the apex bank focused on dual mandate, which captured growth and employment, massive intervention schemes, promotion of development financing and repositioning as a developmental central bank.
Some of the challenges in the sector, according to him, include high interest rates, crowding-out the private sector, multiple exchange rates, weak naira and erosion of independence and autonomy.
He said though the real estate has been growing fast and rated the sixth largest in the economy, the Nigeria’s home ownership rate was pegged at 25 per cent, lower than Indonesia with 84 per cent, Kenya 73 per cent and South Africa 56 per cent.
Challenges
Managing Director, Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), Debra Erb, blamed lack of market data to plan, limited investment in technical innovation and difficulties in obtaining affordable mortgage loans for Nigeria’s housing problem.
The managing director of OPIC noted that affordable mortgage loans were difficult to obtain given high interest rates and lack of local sources of long term capital.
Erb maintained that it would be difficult to efficiently deliver large scale housing in unpredictable macro environment.
She said: “Lack of market data to plan, investment in technical innovation is limited in this sector, municipal utility capacity cannot keep pace with rapid development, affordable housing competes with more profitable segments, overall lack of professional housing developers specialising in affordable- are private sector limitations to housing.”
Executive Director of Brains & Hammers, Ifeoma Okoye, said the sky was wide enough for every developer to fly, urging the need to work on how to bring the cost of housing down for low income group.
“We are all pursuing the same goal of providing affordable housing for low and medium income earners whose demand for homes is obviously high,” he said.
Speaking on “sustainable development in Nigeria housing market – prospects for debt/equity financing through the capital market,” CEO, Exima Realty, Hakeem Ogunniran, maintained that real estate was a financing game and that Nigeria’s money market was largely unsuitable for housing development.
Funding through the capital market, he said, should be the focus, especially through bonds.
He said: “We can’t grow this sector when a significant chunk of the money is going back to government. We need to work assiduously on the issue of security of land titles. We need to also work on our legal and legislation framework. We must have a proper legislation for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS) to thrive.”
Affordable Housing and Mortgage Finance Advocate, Mr Kunle Faleti, called for capacity building and technical assistant to mortgage bankers for improved service delivery.
He pointed out that Nigeria’s mortgage bankers were ill-experienced since Nigeria is new to the world of mortgage banking.
President, Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Ugochukwu Chime, said that N60 trillion was required as mortgage to address the 17 million housing deficit at an average unit price of N3.5 million.
Chime called for an urgent need to create a national housing council different from the existing National Council on Housing domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Housing and dedicated to enhance the coordination of activities of professionals and organisation involved in the supply side of the real estate industry.
He called on the 36 state governments to enhance the ease of doing business in their respective domains.
Boost
The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Shelter Afrique Kenya, a Pan-African housing finance institution, Mr Andrew Chimphondah, stated the readiness to aid significant growth in Nigeria by investing over $180 million ( N650.9 billion) through lines of credit to financial institutions, issuance of mortgages and providing construction finance for public private partnership (PPP) projects in the next five years.
He said the investment was in line with its 2019-2023 strategic plan that will help in reducing Nigeria’s housing deficit and increase the supply of over 100, 000 housing units annually.
Chimphondah said that though there was housing crisis in Africa, but that professionals needed strategic contributions to reduce the deficit.
As at December 2018, the managing director said that Shelter Afrique’s portfolio in Nigerian market rose to $14.6 million, as the board approved the disbursement of lines of credit worth $16 million to two major financial institutions in Nigeria within the same year.
He assured that as soon as Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment stabilises, Shelter Afrique would commence the process of raising bond for the country, adding that efforts have been on ground to partner the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) on the Affordable Nationwide Housing Project (ANHP), aimed at providing housing units to low and middle-income earners.
Chimphondah maintained that impact of the project in over 46 sites across the country would reduce unemployment rate and create over 460,000 jobs.
The Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, assured stakeholders of a number of housing policy reforms including the contentious Land Use Act.
Represented by Senator Ashiru Oyinlola, he said: “There are critical areas that require legislative intervention like the Land Use Act, the National Housing Fund (NHF), housing regulation, and many more enabling policies. It is in the agenda of the 9th National Assembly, especially the Senate to see to them and all policies required to get us closer to our collective dreams are achieved.”
Last line
Now that the die is cast, members of the organised private sector should collaborate with government and financial regulators to walk the talk.
Zola Electric, OVH Energy deepen renewable energy penetration in Nigeria
ZOLA Electric and OVH Energy have struck a deal to provide more Nigerians with access to clean 24 hour Power.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zola Electric, Bill Lenihan, a statement from the company read, declared this at partnership meeting between Zola Electric and OVH Energy in Lagos. He stated that the partnership is consistent with company’s plan to make access to renewable energy products easier across Nigeria.
“Lenihan further explained that the partnership offers Zola Electric access to OVH Energy’s over 385 filling stations pan-Nigeria, a strong platform to reach millions of homes and businesses with its advanced solar power solutions,” the statement read.
This is in line with its mission to deliver ‘Clean 24 hour power, anywhere’.
“Beyond making the lives of all Nigerian’s easier and more comfortable through better access to our efficient solar energy solutions, this partnership means ZOLA would also be driving more economic growth as we improve business productivity across the country,” Lenihan said.
Also speaking at the partnership meeting, the Managing Director, Zola Electric Nigeria, Abdallah Khamis explained that Zola remains committed to meeting the energy needs of consumers regardless of their economic status.
“It is a great delight to be a part of this partnership which we believe is bound to reinforce our commitment to address the energy needs confronting Nigerians. We believe this collaboration is a clear demonstration of our strong resolve to meeting the energy needs of Nigerians,” he said.
In his own remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, OVH Energy, Huub Stokman, revealed that the partnership is a huge step toward the expansion of its Non-Fuel Revenue base, expanding its product offering beyond fuel, lubricant and gas related products and services to now include renewable energy solutions by ZOLA.
“We believe this collaboration has a huge potential of promoting and growing our business. Beyond this, we are confident that this partnership would help push the innovative solar solutions of ZOLA to meet the energy needs of Nigerians,” he added
Stokman commended Zola Electric for offering itself as a solution provider in tackling the challenge associated with access to clean, reliable energy.
Firm marks 100th vessel berth at Lagos Midstream Jetty
ASPM Limited has marked the receipt of its 100th vessel berth at the Lagos Midstream Jetty (LMJ) barely two years after it became fully operational, netting an average of four vessels every month.
The Lagos Midstream Jetty, West Africa’s first privately-owned midstream jetty, was rated the highest receiving jetty by CITAC during the month of June.
Since the official commissioning of the Jetty in October 2017, this engineering masterpiece, the company said in a statement, has supported the economy by supplying over 3.8 billion litres of fuels, providing quick and safe discharge services, aiding Government’s zero-fuel-scarcity drive, reducing significantly the demurrage costs associated with vessels waiting to berth, and enabling employment and skills transfer opportunities to Nigerians.
In his remarks, the Group Head, ASPM, Engineering and Terminals, Deji Osikoya stated that “with these achievements, we are progressively delivering on our value proposition to radically transform the Nigerian downstream business by improving operational efficiencies in the downstream petroleum sector.
“In its less than 2 years of operations, the Lagos Midstream Jetty has recorded zero downtime, zero lost time injury, zero spills and zero total recordable case frequency (TRCF), demonstrating our commitment to the highest safety standards. We are indeed very excited about this and we look forward to our next milestone”.
“We will like to use this opportunity to thank our customers and business partners who have made this feat possible. Achieving these milestones is an indication of the trust and confidence they have in us to support their business aspirations and we are indeed happy to be part of this with them”, he further added.
Mr. Osikoya also remarked that the Jetty has the capacity to receive up to 60,000MT (cargo size) vessel because of the facility’s draft of 13.5 which makes it the deepest privately owned midstream jetty on Lagos waters.
Nigeria-Morocco’s $20bn gas project face fresh threat
Fresh threat has mounted against $20 billion investment for pipeline, which is to supply Nigeria’s crude to Morocco and 14 other countries in sub-Sahara Africa.
Nigeria and Morocco had already completed the feasibility study for the construction of the 5,660 kilometres gas installations.
However, 40 human and environmental right groups have kicked against the project, saying “in reality, the actual costs will likely be much higher.”
This pipeline would be a continuation of the existing 678 km long West African Gas pipeline (WAGP) that had been in service since 2010.
“We the undersigned believe that the proposed Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline is bad for the region, our peoples and the Planet. We say NO to the project,” the group said in a document sighted by this newspaper.
The pipeline aims to serve 12 countries on the African continent and some 300 million potential consumers, with a possible extension to the Europe.
“We, the undersigned organizations, are concerned about this project for several reasons,” the group said.
“While the acceleration of global warming exceeds all expectations and greenhouse gas emissions have set a new record in 2016, the construction of this pipeline can only go in the direction of an increase of extraction and consumption of fossil resources, the main causes of global warming.
“Contrary to what is often asserted, gas is not clean energy. The methane in it is more volatile than CO2 and much more powerful in global warming potential.
“Moreover, the concentration of methane in the atmosphere has accelerated dangerously since 2007. The extraction, transportation and use of fossil fuels has considerable environmental implications: the disturbing effects of seismic studies on marine fauna, the use and release of various chemical substances and wastes, the risks of leaks, fires and explosions related to corrosion and navigation are additional risks to that of methane emissions.
“This will destroy livelihoods of millions of our people depending on fisheries in our regional waters.
“The section already constructed (WAGP) was done without consulting the populations who rejected the environmental impact study.
“It is a top-down project that does not consider the needs of the populations and the environment. They are not consulted and will not be the first beneficiaries of this pipeline,” it added.
While Nigeria is Africa’s largest exporter of gas and oil, less than half of the population have access to electricity.
In Benin, Togo, already served by the WAGP, barely a third of the population have access to electricity.
The proposed pipeline is a project for the multinational corporations.
Nigerians do not benefit from oil exploitation in Nigeria, the groups argued, adding that “the energy produced will be used primarily to fuel agribusiness projects and export-oriented industrial clusters at the expense of small farmers and artisans and the satisfaction of the needs of the people.
“This project will be a financial sinkhole. It is likely that the forecast cost of $20 billion will be probably doubled and will lead to an exponential increase of the debt burden of our countries.
The groups include ATTAC Morocco; Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Nigeria; Peoples Advancement Centre, Nigeria; Justica Ambiental, Mozambique and Centre for Children’s Health Education, Orientation and Protection (CEE-HOPE), Nigeria. Others are Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD), Nigeria; Les Amis de la Terre Togo (ADT-Togo), Togo; Jeune Chretien en Action Pour le Development (JCAD), Togo; Centre for Social Studies and Development- We the People, Nigeria; Oilwatch Ghana, Ghana.
The list also included Environmental Justice North Africa (EJNA); Green Concern for Development (GREENCODE), Nigeria; Social Action, Nigeria; Rainforest Resource and Development Centre (RRDC), Nigeria; Lokiaka Community Development Centre, Nigeria; Green Alliance of Nigeria (GAN); Struggle to Economize Future Environment (SEFE), Cameroon; 350.org, Africa; Gastivists, International; and Youth Climate Coalition, UK.
Others are Platform London, UK; Observatori del Deute en la Globalització (ODG), Catalunya; CoalSwarm, USA; Millieudefensie/Friends of the Earth Netherlands; Amigos de la Tierra (FoE Spain); Oil Change International, International; Corporate Europe Observatory, Belgium; Association Pierredomachal, France; Ecologistas en Acción (Spain); Attac (France); Climáximo (Portugal) and Friends of the earth (USA). The lists also includes Food & Water Europe; Friends of the Earth Europe; Non au Gazoduc Fos Dunkerque, France; Leave it in the Ground Initiative (LINGO); Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre, Nigeria; Egi Human Rights and Environmental Initiative, Nigeria; Ikarama Women Association, Nigeria; and Oil Watch International.
Why Agip, others may lose oil licenses in Nigeria
More details have emerged on reasons the Italian oil super major, Eni/Agip, may lose oil assets including leases and licenses.
The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, who disclosed this, informed of government’s decision to cede some expired oil fields to NNPC subsidiary, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).
Kyari while receiving a delegation from ENi/Agip led by the Executive Vice Chairman, Sub-Saharan African Region and Chairman ENI Exploration and Production in Nigeria, Mr. Brusco Guido, in Abuja said “On the issue of some of the expired assets, there is no immediate plan to renew the licenses as the Federal Government is interested in having the exploration and production arm of NNPC, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) operate them.”
He however, promised to work closely with ENI/Agip to speedily resolve all pending issues that led to the suspension of cash-call repayment.
Kyari explained that the failure to pay cash call arrears in the last three months was deliberate and meant to ensure that the issues surrounding the agreement settled.
“The money is there, it is ready. We will pay as soon as the issues are resolved by the end of the week,” Mele Kyari stated.
NNPC said it had suspended cash call repayments to Eni for three months and did not plan to renew some of the Italian firm’s asset licences.
The Corporation owes billions of dollars to international oil companies, including Eni, its share of operating costs for their Joint Ventures, JV.
It was gathered that of the original $5 billion owed two years ago, part of the outstanding was repaid through the cash calls system, with about $3 billion now hanging.
But NNPC has withheld three months’ payment to Eni over a set of disputes. Delayed payments for the cash calls have hindered development of some of the country’s oil assets.
Among the issues raised by NNPC are that Eni’s licences for some oil assets have expired, but government has not plan to renew them as it wants the state oil firm to take over, but the NNPC did not specify which of Eni’s licences it would not renew.
On the Okpai Independent Power Project, Mele Kyari, explained that the issues that led to the delay in payment have been resolved and that payment would be effected as soon as possible.
“We will work with you. You can count on us”, he assured the Agip team, urging them to fast-track the Phase 1 of the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery to ensure that it was delivered before the scheduled date of October 2019.
Speaking earlier, the Executive Vice Chairman, Sub-Saharan African Region and Chairman ENI Exploration and Production in Nigeria, Mr. Brusco Guido, said the company was fully aligned with the GMD’s three-point agenda of growing reserves, growing production, and cutting cost.
He, however, listed a number of challenges that had hampered its operation and urged the NNPC Management to help resolve them in order to meet its target of growing production from the JV assets by 30 per cent over last year’s rate.
Only last month the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, confirmed the revocation of licenses of six oil blocks for non-payment of royalties, even as there are indications that more licences are on the line for revocation.
How bad policies destroy airlines –TopBrass chief
The Managing Director of TopBrass Airlines, Capt. Roland Iyayi, has exonerated Nigerian operators from the incessant collapse of airlines.
He attributed their demise to the deliberate and consistent policy geared towards ensuring that the airlines that are the primary players in the industry do not survive.
Iyayi, who spoke to New Telegraph on the sideline of an aviation forum in Lagos at the weekend, said: “You have airlines failing is not because they can’t run the airlines, it is because the environment in which they operate is extremely harsh and not conducive for growth.
“You heard some of the presenters talking about charges in the industry; we have multiplicity of charges in the industry that are inconsistent with the purpose of growing the industry. On the one hand, we have government agencies that are supposed to be cost recovery agencies being geared to grow their internally generated revenue (IGR). That is an inconsistent objective with the industry growth.”
He reiterated that some of the problems associated with the sector were things that need to be looked into.
He, however, lamented that most of the things they do in the industry were borne out of knee jerk reactions.
Airline operators have been screaming and complaining about the same issue over the years that have culminated in sending over 27 airlines under in the past 25 years.
They attributed the development to “policy formulation, policy deviation and policy contradictions on the part of the executive arm of government.”
The Federal Government had tried to address the situation in 2006 through the Presidential Task Force set up by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.
There has been no remarkable change in the way government agencies in the aviation sector churned out policies because the report of the task force was not implemented.
The operators also complained that foreign airlines were enjoying certain incentives that are denied local carriers, one of which is the approval of multiple destinations to foreign airlines, which they said had adversely affected their own operations.
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority’s policy of levying operators flying on scheduled flights out of Nigeria is a punitive measure devoid of any economic sense to the airlines.
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is said to charge the most expensive land rate in the world at N60,000 per square metre. That is more expensive than choice land in Victoria Island, Lagos, and Asokoro in Abuja according to statistics.
He berated multiple designations given to foreign airlines, arguing that the policy has done incalculable damage to domestic airlines.
His words: “Let me say this, Ethiopian airlines and indeed every other international carrier flying into multiple designations in Nigeria are carrying that out under what you call a commercial agreement What that means is that the airline besides the designated airport in Nigeria which typically is Lagos will now go back to the ministry and say we want to be able to operate into Abuja, Port Harcourt or Kaduna and they will say to the ministry that for every passenger we carry on any and every of these routes we will pay you $20.”
Iyayi said that by virtue of that agreement, the ministry looked at it and hazard a guess of projection of one million passengers from this operation in a year.
He calculated that over 20 million dollars was targeted leading to the signing of the commercial agreement to the detriment of the domestic operator.
“So, you are getting 20 million dollars from an international operator, but do you put that back into the system to grow the domestic operator or you are taking that away from the industry and you have allowed the domestic operator to just wallow and die?
“The issues are very much of commercial interest of the government, if the government would look at the benefits that an airline provides to its local economy particularly over and above the contribution by way of a merger 20 million dollars for instance annually from an international airline then it will do the needful,” he added.
Hughes: $16trn required globally to replace substandard housing
Not less than $16 trillion will be required globally to replace sub-standard housing and build additional units needed by 2025, New Telegraph has learnt.
According to the Executive Director, MIXTA Africa, Sade Hughes, global housing affordability gap per year is in the tune of $650 billion, citing United Nations’ estimates.
Speaking on ‘Foreign Capital for Housing Finance in Emerging Economies’ at the Abuja International Housing Show, Hughes pointed out that access to adequate housing was an unprecedented global challenge growing fast with rapid urbanization.
She added that the rapid rate of increase of urban growth globally has continued to put pressure on a large proportion of the world’s populace, especially in emerging economies.
According to estimates, she stated that 25,000 additional households were searching for housing across 1,000 cities around the world daily.
Painting the picture of how urbanization is weighing down on housing provision, Hughes stated that 55 per cent of world’s population currently living in urban centres, adding that 330 million households were financially stretched by housing costs.
As a result, she added that 25 per cent of world’s urban population has continued to live in slums and informal settlements.
According to her, 13 per cent was the projected percentage increase in urban dwellers by 2050, adding that 90 per cent of this increase would take place in Asia and Africa.
As the rapid rate of increase of urban growth globally continues to put pressure on a large proportion of the world’s populace, especially in emerging economies, she stated that the housing problem was more pronounced in emerging markets across Africa, Asia and Latin America.
Hughes said the largest markets for new construction for low income housing units in 2025 would be in the emerging markets, noting that the latter faced similar challenges as they strived to address the global issue of housing deficit.
She enumerated some of the challenges on the housing supply’s side to include fragmentation and inability to meet unprecedented volumes of housing deficit, fragmented supply chain, land acquisition challenges, local supplier’s capacity, permits and approvals.
Challenges on demand side are inability to align stakeholders and catalyse grassroots impact, aligning housing to employment, limited public sector participation in delivery of qualitative housing solutions, unlocking value in local economies and aligning housing with employment.
She stated that some of the challenges in making the economics work included poor infrastructure, land acquisition, financing of a cohesive end-to-end development strategy across the value chain and Loyw financial ability of off takers.
She said: “In a number of cases, housing initiatives are driven by governments, who then face enormous treasury constraints.”
On impacts of foreign capital inflow to address housing challenges, the executive director of Mixta Africa noted that Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) were attracted more by regions where domestic capital was already being applied to unbridle the potential in the emerging economies.
Giving the highlights, she said: “Growing demand for some commodities and a corresponding rise in their prices as well as the growth in non-resource-seeking investment in a few economies underpinned Africa’s FDI inflows in 2018.
However, she expressed hope that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, which was executed in March 2018 and came into effect in May 2019, would bolster regional cooperation.
This, along with upbeat growth prospects, she said, augured well for FDI flows to the continent.
“The application of local capital ahead of FDI plays an important role for the sustained growth of local enterprise in an economy,” she said.
She noted that most emerging economies faced the same set of challenges as they strived to address their housing deficits, adding that key players in demand and supply sides included individual buyers and cooperatives, primary mortgage institutions, government mortgage agencies, developers, and government’s housing development agencies.
Heritage Bank, Afreximbank, Zamfara sign $1bn MoU
Two banks, Heritage Bank Plc and African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank), have signed $1billion Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zamfara State Government in the areas of mining, agriculture and water resources.
In addition to Heritage Bank which is the banker to the project, another financial institution involved in the transaction is PAC Capital Limitedthe investment banking arm of PanAfrican Capital Holdings.
Speaking with journalists at the signing of the MoU at the weekend in Abuja, the MD/CEO of Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo, stated that the win-win collaboration amongst the institutions would promote and fast track support that would help Zamfara explore its unharnessed resources for the benefit of its people and the nation’s economy.
According to him, the initiative would help unlock massive opportunities inherent in solid minerals and support efforts on local content promotion, facilitate industrial development and export development.
Sekibo said: “it is a game changer that will drive formidable economic growth for the state government, serve as backbone to the economy through job creation, as well as a way of cushioning the present economic situation.”
President/Chairman, Board of Director, Afreximbank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, said the bank was happy to be part of the partnership towards unlocking the abundant opportunities in the state.
He said: “We had a very fruitful meeting with the delegation from Zamfara State led by the governor. In Afrexim Bank we are pleased that the leadership of Zamfara State has a clear vision. They have identified clearly the strengths of their state, the opportunities and what they need to unlock these opportunities.
“They have decided to take their own destiny in their hands, which is actually the foundation of the federal structure that we operate in Nigeria, that states should do all they can to maximise the use of the resources they have for the benefit of their people, so that collectively, we can grow the economy of Nigeria to become more that it is today.”
Continuing, he said: “We also discussed resources partnership in the area of Agriculture and Water to take advantage of the tremendous opportunities presented by the system in Zamfara State, not only to generate electricity but also for Agriculture, including other core production for export and consumption locally.
“We also discussed partnership to revive the cotton industry in Zamfara State. There is no reason why Zamfara State cannot produce cotton as Republic of Benin which is now the largest producer of cotton in Africa.”
Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, who commended Heritage Bank for facilitating the funds, noted that the discussion commenced barely two weeks ago in Dubai.
He said: “We started this discussion just about two weeks ago when we met with some Afreximbank people in Dubai with the Managing Director of Heritage Bank for which he promised to deliver our message to the bank. Within that week, he contacted him and the Afreximbank Presisent decided to come to Nigeria.
“Zamfara State, as you are all aware, had so many issues before my emergence as the governor, for which reason and to limited time, just a month, God helped us to tackle some of these issues. He said that his administration is committed to making the state a full secured state.
“We have started that by engaging the bandits in peace, which they have accepted to lay down their arms. As at today, Mr. President, we have secured the release of over 300 people that are under captivity. The securing of the release of these people was done without any commitment; no single kobo or ransom was paid to the bandits.
“So we assure you that Zamfara State is safe for investors, they can come to the state. They can come to the state and the government is committed to making sure that everything is out in place to guarantee their security.”
Tracka frets over lawmakers’ N58bn empowerment projects
Tracka, the organisation founded by BudgIT for tracking the implementation of government projects in communities, has raised alarm over what it describes as, “wasteful empowerment projects” in the 2019 Zonal Intervention Projects, nominated by members of the National Assembly.
In a statement, the organsisation noted that the Zonal Intervention Projects account for N58 billion of the N100 billion Constituency Projects, which, it said, “are practically used as political benefits.”
According to the organisation: “The lack of citizen inclusion in the nomination of Zonal Intervention Projects has led to an escalating number of abandoned projects across the country, Tracka research has shown. Between 2015 to 2019, projects worth N270 billion are either left incomplete or poorly implemented, despite the huge amount of funds allocated for capital expenditure yearly.”
It further stated that aside from abandoned projects, its analysis reveals that over 50% of nominated projects from 2016 till date are “empowerment programmes.”
Head of Tracka, Ilevbaoje Uadamen, said: “While we advocate genuine citizen empowerment, the regular pattern is, saying the least, questionable. In 2018 and 2019 alone, a total of N61 billion and N58 billion were allocated respectively for empowerment provisions. How do politicians come to determine the empowerment needs of their constituents without need assessment or inclusion in the decision-making process? How do they decide the beneficiaries?”
Continuing, he stated: “In the 2019 budget, Tracka discovered under the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) that N1.5 billion was allocated for provision of ICT, Mathematics, and English language textbooks for JSS1-3 by MMP to selected secondary schools. We note with dismay that these projects bear no details of the states, local governments and senatorial districts of beneficiaries, same as there is zero specifications of where the projects will be domiciled. In total, projects with unspecified locations (in the 2019 budget) account for more than N5.8 billion out of N100 billion total.
“The failure to provide these locations is antithetical to democracy because it deprives communities, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and auditing bodies the opportunity to monitor and ensure proper implementation of the government’s obligations to the people,” Uadamen added.
JPMorgan, HSBC, others face $1bn FX-rigging suit
JPMorgan Chase & Co. HSBC, and UBS Group AG are among five banks being sued over allegations of foreign-exchange rigging in a class-action lawsuit seeking more than £1bn ($1.2bn or just over R17bn), Bloomberg reported yesterday.
Barclays, Citigroup and Royal Bank of Scotland Group are also among the targets of the United Kingdom suit that will say pension funds, asset managers, hedge funds and corporations lost out because of market manipulation between 2007 and 2013 and should be compensated.
The lawsuit centers on collusion on foreign-exchange trading strategies, for which the European Commission fined Barclays, RBS, Citigroup, JPMorgan and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, a total of N1.07 billion in May. UBS escaped a fine because it was the first to tell regulators about the collusion.
Traders ran two cartels on online chatrooms, the European regulator said. Many of them knew each other, calling one chatroom “Essex Express n’ the Jimmy” because all of the traders but one met on a commuter train from Essex to London. Other names for rooms were the “Three Way Banana Split” and “Semi Grumpy Old Men.”
It’s the latest development in a case that’s already triggered regulatory probes around the world, and billions of dollars in fines as well as $2.3bn (R32.69) in settlements in the United States last year.
