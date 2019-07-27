Show Biz
LYTA says desire for freedom led to exit from YBNL
It might be an opportunity many young acts would be ready to give a lot to have but up-and-coming act, LYTA, has insisted he left YBNL, Olamide’s record label, to have more freedom on all fronts.
According to him, the YBNL lead act, through the label, deprived him of the freedom his music career needed to thrive. In an interview with Hip TV, LYTA said the label’s music release calendar was inconsistent with how often he intended to push out materials.
“When we want to drop new songs, we do so in a group of five artsites. I was dropping my songs and they were talking about a calendar of some sort that I knew nothing about. I couldn’t always have to wait that long before dropping songs for my fans,” he said.
“That was why I made the move to leave the label. Olamide treats me well. He takes me like a son and taught me lots of stuff, told me I had to hustle. While I’ve been there, I’ve been okay with the family. But for the good of my music career, I decided to move,” he stated.
Show Biz
I ‘ll never act in movies that promote indecent dressing –Adeniyi Johnson
Bubbly actor, Adeniyi Johnson, has furthered his meteoric rise in showbiz despite setbacks caused by his indiscretion when he was still married to fellow actor, Toyin Aimakhu. Johnson has since shrugged off the gloom, moved on to a fresh marital bliss he wouldn’t like to talk about. In this interview with LANRE ODUKOYA, he spoke about his career and the industry.
You are one of the few Yoruba-speaking movie actors that get called up for jobs from the English-speaking movie producers. How do you see the two sides?
They are both acting anyway, but one goes farther due to the language and the other is restricted because of language barrier. Also, I don’t see it in any special way because the fact remains that both sides are lovely and they present almost a similar experience for me. As a matter of fact, each comes with its sweetness, pleasure and pains. That’s the way I see it.
It is believed the English-speaking producers pay more because they have the biggest market and financiers. Is this true?
The fact that the language cut across gives them leverage and makes their market bigger and when you sell well, you pay well. It is not a hidden fact that Yoruba movies are restricted due to language barrier. But I love my job and I am always ready to give my best anytime the opportunity to tell a story presents itself, whether in English or Yoruba-speaking movies.
Looking back at the journey, will you say acting has been rewarding?
Of course, for something that puts food on my table at all times, I can drive my own car and pay my bills, most definitely it has really been profitable and I’m getting fulfilled as well.
If not acting, what else would you have ventured into?
Definitely football and music because I love playing drums. It will interest you to know that my friends oftentimes call me drummer boy because I sometimes play the drums in the church during service.
It’s the second quarter of the year, how has the year been for you so far?
Firstly, I will give God all the praise and adoration for how far He has brought me as an actor of note.
And, of course, I will describe the experience as awesome and great. I would not have come this far without the grace of God and support of my fans. I don’t take these things for granted because they
mean so much to me. I appreciate the growth and the success stories that people are associating with.
It shows I have done quite well. I am not resting on whatever laurels that I have got; I just want to keep going. So, talking about the experience, I will say I am truly enjoying the experience even though it has been a bitter-sweet experience but all I am thankful.
Any regrets along the way?
None at all. God has been on the throne and things have fallen in place for me.
Despite all the upheavals, you are considered one of the busiest actors now; how does that make you feel?
It makes me feel like I have God. God who knows the truth and sees all of our challenges.
Did you see any of accomplishments coming when you started out as an actor?
The truth is that I have always seen the bigger picture in my head. I knew how I wanted my career to pan out and I have consistently worked on my flaws to give my best to any good job that comes my way.
Having said that, I saw success coming because as a man or somebody who wants to keep growing in life, you should understand the philosophy that no one starts small and wants to remain small forever.
At every stage of growth, there will be challenges, strong enough to pull you down. But you must never remain down should you fall at any point. I guess that was what worked and still works for me.
As a professional, what do you think qualifies a script as good?
A good script as we all know is one which must have a good plot, a concise central idea with its theme and the major which is the storyline.
What would make you reject a role?
The weakness in a story/script will sometimes make me reject one because once a storyline is loose, it will be difficult for the audience who are the consumers to understand and appreciate the efforts of the actors involved. Also, I will reject role if it promotes nudity because my culture frowns at it and I will definitely not be a part of it.
If you are to write a story about yourself, what will be the title and why?
I will title the story ‘Aanu’ which means ‘Mercy’ because despite all my shortcomings and challenges of the past, only one thing has kept me going and that God’s mercy and that is what I have been enjoying and doors of favour have been opening for me at all time.
Do you have dream roles, if yes share with us?
Of course, I am yet to play my entire desired roles. Although I have played some roles, believe me sincerely, I look forward to playing the role of a deaf and dumb man or a blind man.
What does style mean to you?
Style means simplicity and comfort to me because I am of this school of thought that you don’t have to break the bank to look good. Keep it simple always and have at the back of your mind that the way you dress is the way you will be addressed.
What won’t you be caught dead wearing?
Definitely earrings except in movies; don’t get me wrong I don’t detest those that put it on; it’s just not my style.
What is your assessment of the movie industry generally?
I can boastfully say that the industry before I joined and now has been a growing one; there have been a lot of improvements in terms of the quality of movies we roll out, the industry still needs lots of reforms but it is also noteworthy that we have raised our game in terms of the kind of equipment that we use in shooting our movies; for me we can only get better over time.
What personal projects are you currently working on?
All things being equal, I’m still planning from story to cast and all. Stage play is one aspect I feel the industry also needs to focus and channel more resources towards. My team and I are currently putting resources together to come up with something beautiful that the world will like.
If you are to advise the younger version of yourself what will you tell him?
Just a few words to the younger version of myself which is work hard, pray harder and be focused.
Show Biz
Chioma Iwuchukwu: Controversies can only affect you if you allow them
Although not exactly an automobile mechanic, delectable Chioma Iwuchukwu is a beauty queen with a difference. Apart from her frank nature, the 2018 Face of Candy City Tourism has a unique project known as Trace which is based on history and background as it relates to pupils. She spoke to ADEDAYO ODULAJA in this interview.
How do you relate with your old friends since becoming a beauty queen?
As a beauty queen, you need to appreciate people, whether they are your friends or not, you have to treat everybody equally, no one is too exceptional, everyone is equal.
Most models don’t get encouragement at the beginning. Is your story different?
When I started, I was discouraged by a lot of people. I started with a competition and a lot of people said that I should not compete because I wasn’t sure of winning. I didn’t give in because I have always being a goal-getter.
What is the story behind your emergence as Face of Candy Tourism for 2018?
The competition was highly competitive. We were about 364, and almost all of the contestants were above 6ft. Threatened by this, a couple of people left, but I never did. I guess I just believed in myself. The rest is now history as they say.
Most models have ended up in Nollywood, are your plans different from that?
I don’t mind trying the movie industry. I already have plans for that.
With all the controversies?
Controversies will arise, but it all depends on how you handle them, if you want it to get to you or not.
With being a beauty queen putting you in the spotlight even more, how do you handle the many advances you must be getting from men?
The truth is that I am a lady and should naturally know how to handle them. However, I would rather focus on what I’m working on presently.
Are you in a relationship presently?
I don’t have a relationship; I’m just trying to get a love life.
Tell us about your style?
My style is mixed. I wear all sorts. I love dresses like evening dresses and short dresses.
What sacrifices have you made for your career?
For me, sacrificing is not as complex as it sounds. You just need to do what you can and leave the rest. To every glory, there is a story to tell.
What is Trace, your tourism-focused project about and how is it going?
History is very important, but a lot of Nigerian children don’t know their history. Our schools don’t even teach local history anymore. You can’t bring out a Nigerian pupil and ask of his or her background, they don’t know it because they are not taught anymore. If someone can bring that back, I think there will be a lot to write about this country, people will know where they are coming from.
This is Africa; we have all it takes to be who we want to be. It is only people with little minds that believe in impossibility. I am not going to run a project that will give people food. If I give them food today, will I give them till the end of their lives?
That sounds impressive but how do you see beauty queens donating food stuff to motherless homes as pet projects?
As a beauty queen, people are supposed to know you for something good. Eighty percent of Nigerian beauty queens go about sharing food on the streets during their reign; some of them don’t even fulfill the purpose behind their projects, maybe because they don’t understand it enough or are unable to deal with it. When you share food on the streets, you have not done anything.
If there is anything you could change about the Nigerian youth, what would it be?
Their mindset. In Nigeria, everyone relies on the government to put food on their table which isn’t right, people only love where the money is being shared forgetting that before you are given money, you have a role to play. There are a lot of things to gain if people think well.
Not many people know that you also have an interest in auto repairs. How does one explain a model being into an auto repair business?
I have an auto diagnosis, repair and programming centre in Owerri, Imo State. It is built to standard. It was influenced by my dad. My dad has been involved in the business for the past 22 years. We run a kind of partnership now.
What do you consider the success secret of the business?
I think in life you just need to create an idea for yourself, you don’t need to wait for the government. Some people look for jobs when they are through with school, I don’t think that works for me, it never worked for me. For my business, I created the idea myself and it worked. Everything we have today started from scratch, the government never contributed to our success. So, entrepreneurs out there need to think of something new, anything can bring you out, just be determined. When I started my diagnostic business, people asked why I was doing a man’s business, but I told them that there is no business meant for any sex, as long as you can manage it yourself. Being an entrepreneur doesn’t require much money, it’s just an idea, you don’t need millions to become somebody because there are people that have the money, but don’t know what to do with it. Some people started with one thousand Naira and they are big today. So, start something, no matter how small, it will grow.
What is your biggest fear in life?
I don’t have any. Some people say that they fear failure, but I don’t have any fear. Nothing really, challenges come and go, you have to believe that nothing lasts forever; you need to do what you are supposed to do at the right time.
Show Biz
Bimbo Oshin celebrates 48th birthday with glam photo
Nigerian actress, Bimbo Oshin, turned 48 years old and celebrated with a grand photo on social media.
Dressed in a fabulous grey gown and looking resplendent, the actress mostly known for her roles in the Yoruba section of Nollywood, expressed appreciation to God in several posts on Instagram.
“I can’t keep calm am +1 today. I give glory to God Almighty. May divine peace and happiness follow me for the rest of my life. On this special day, I pray that the good Lord gives me all the joy that my heart can contain,” the actress wrote.
Although refusing to dwell on her age or any personal recollection, Bimbo Oshin, who became a bankable actress after producing the successful “Eji Owuro” well over a decade and half ago, also prayed for her family, friends and fans as well.
“May you never remain like the shadow of your past, I pray that as you celebrate with me there will be a renewal of your strength and abundant growth in everything that is yours, in Jesus mighty name I pray,” Bimbo, a University of Lagos graduate in in philosophy, added.
Show Biz
2Baba, Mercy Johnson, others for MIDEA Awards
Alphatainment Nigeria Limited is introducing the Middle Belt Entertainment Awards (MIDEA Awards) to recognise outstanding celebrities from the middle belt part of the country.
The MIDEA Awards, set to be an annual event, is set to distinguish itself in the field of celebrating great men and women in the industry, with organisers targeting personalities from states like Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kwara, Adamawa and the Federal Capital Teritory (FCT).
While the concept aims to recognise artistes and entertainers from the Middle belt, it will generally inspire other upcoming entertainers to excel in their line of work.
Several entertainers have emerged from the Middle belt including 2Baba (2face) Idibia, Mercy Johnson-Okogie, the Zule Zoo duo, Blackface, among others and the event, whose date and other details, will be unveiled later, will see top notch performances from the A-list acts from the middle belt.
Show Biz
Davido announces addition of Justin Bieber to new album
Nigerian music superstar, Davido, is not dwelling on being ignored for the trending “Lion King: The Gift” album curated by Beyonce.
Rather, he is doing his own thing, with the latest announcement that Canada-born American music star, Justin Bieber, would be featured on his forthcoming album.
With underlying rumours that he previously signed a deal with Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun not given much heed, Davido made the announcement in a recent video on social media.
“I’m about to drop my album which comes out in July. I’ll also drop a big single featuring Chris Brown. We’ve got so many guest artistes on the album. By the grace of God, I’ll have Justin Bieber on that too,” he said.
Show Biz
Emeka Ike shares photo of son’s graduation from college
He might be divorced from Emma, the mother of Kelly but Emeka Ike has shared a photo to suggest he is still part of the lives of his children.
The former president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) shared the photo of the event on Instagram along with the caption: “Yes it is the LORDS DOINGS, as my 2nd Son KELLY IKE GRADUATES from NAOWA COLLEGE today… CONGRATULATIONS SON… e no easy.”
Back in 2017, about two years after his former wife, Emma, kicked off divorce proceedings, a Lagos Island Customary Court dissolved his marriage over irreconcilable differences after a 14-year union.
Show Biz
Jostling begins for the People’s Hero 7 Million Naira grand prize
In a bid to celebrate the richness and beauty of the Southeastern part of Nigeria and to raise a new set of ambassadors who will serve as the promoters of culture and heritage, Hero Lager, a premium brand from the stable of International Breweries, a proud part of the AB InBev family has concluded plans to host a reality television show tagged The People’s H
Addressing journalists on Monday at the company’s Ikoyi office, Lagos, Marketing Director, International Breweries, Tolulope Adedeji, said The People’s Hero which will run between August and December, is a reality show that seeks to reward ingenuity and passion.
“At International Breweries, we can never get tired of giving back to our consumers who have shown unwavering support for the brand over the years. The People’s Hero promises to be eventful, educative, engaging and entertaining as participants will be coached by highly experienced individuals in the different areas of arts and will be tested and judged by renowned artistes who have made their mark in the industry.”
According to Tolu, auditions will hold in Enugu on August 17 and in Owerri on August 24, after which, 60 participants will be selected from both cities. This number will then be pruned to 20 contestants that will eventually qualify for the show. “The show will require participants to display their skills in either singing, acting, spoken words or dancing, which will revolve around their understanding of the Igbo culture and the winner will go home with a cash gift of N7 million while the first and second runner up will go away with N2million and N1 million respectively,” Tolu added.
While expressing his optimism for the show, Marketing Manager, Hero lager, International Breweries Plc, Obumneke Okoli said that the initiative is another way of expressing Hero’s gratitude to the people who have positioned the beer as the preferred brand in the Southeastern part of Nigeria.
Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMNA), is producing the show through its leading youth, music, lifestyle and entertainment brand, MTV Base, renowned for excellent audiovisual productions. VIMNA Country Manager, Mr. Bada Akintunde Johnson, said Viacom is proud to be partnering with the Hero brand and considers it a privilege to produce the show.
Show Biz
Spending 7 years as undergraduate inspired my song, ‘Uyo Meyo’
Street savvy songstress and the rave of the time, Teni Makanaki, has shared the story behind her famous single, ‘Uyo Meyo’.
In a recent documentary, born Teniola Apata gave insights into her world as an entertainer, inspiration and dream to win a Grammy.
“I believe I will win the Grammys, I know I will win the Grammys, I will win the Grammys and I will sell out stadiums around the world. I just know, it’s just in my soul,” she said during the 12-minute long interview.
In the said material, Teni reminisced on how she has prophesied greatness to herself and how it came to pass.
“I told someone, you better take my picture, you better take my number because I will be a superstar. I was just saying it, do I even know what I was saying? I was just saying my own, but I just spoke it to the universe,” she reminisced.
The 26-year-old BET awards nominee also said her hit single, ‘Uyo Meyo’ is good music; “Uyo Meyo is good music. I have had governors call me because of ‘Uyo Meyo’ and I sat across Dangote because of ‘Case’. Isn’t that good music? Actually, I saw Dangote twice in a row, why? Isn’t that good music? ‘Uyo Meyo’ was a song that was just from the bottom of my heart. I was just in my car driving to graduation and on my way to graduation, I was listening to a song I had and I called the producer and said send me the beat because the beat was so spiritual and I just started freestyling in my car and that’s just how ‘Uyo Meyo’ came out. It just came from me being grateful to God for everything thus far. For me, even being able to complete the programme, it took me 7 years to graduate from the university.”
Show Biz
Paul Okoye celebrates reaching 5 million Instagram followers
Paul Okoye, one half of hugely respected but now defunct Nigerian music duo, PSquare, might not have hit the same heights of his PSquare days but he is thriving still on social media.
The singer, who was a member of Psquare with his twin brother, Peter Okoye, with their elder brother, Jude Okoye in charge of management and videos, is now on his own as a solo act. With songs like “Double Double,” “Reason with me,” “Chizoba among others, it is hard to say he is doing badly and he celebrated reaching five million followers on Instagram on Wednesday, taking to the social media platform to express his appreciation to his fans in a post.
Show Biz
Yemi Alade bags YouTube honour as first female African act with 1 million subscribers
Musician, Yemi Alade, has received an honour from American video-sharing website, YouTube, for becoming the first African female artiste to reach one million subscribers. The 30-year-old singer shared pictures from the ceremony on Instagram on Thursday.
“Thank you God, thank you @effyzziemusicgroup , thank you my family , thank you #TEAMYEMIALADE thank you @justjojoent thank you @youtube Over #1millionsubscribers on #YouTube 1st African female,” she wrote.
Last week, ahead of the release of The Lion king: The Gift, the album curated by Beyonce, the “Johnny” singer shared a video of the moment she met music superstars, Beyoncé and Jay Z at the European premiere of the Lion King movie. On the album, she is featured along with fellow Nigerian stars including Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy and Mr Eazi.
Trending
-
Features15 hours ago
Inside Anambra cattle farms
-
Politics15 hours ago
Speakership: ‘I gave Gbajabiamila huge support’
-
Politics15 hours ago
Ihedioha, Okorocha and moves to save Imo
-
Politics15 hours ago
Makinde, Ajimobi at war over govt vehicles
-
Business15 hours ago
Olokola Deep Seaport will create 1m jobs, earn Nigeria $9bn yearly –Olatunji
-
News15 hours ago
Ohanaeze slams FG: B’Haram, killer herders more deadly than Shi’ites
-
News15 hours ago
Baraje to insurgents: Stop killings in the name of Islam
-
Sunday Extra15 hours ago
Edo crisis: Oshiomhole didn’t influence our decision, says Hon. Namdas