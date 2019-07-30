Madam Agboke dies at 98

Armed men have kidnapped a former Chairman, Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Akoko-Edo branch, Edo State, Alhaji Jimoh Olumoye.

Olumoye, an official of Owan East local Government Area, popularly known as JJ, was abducted on Sunday afternoon on Igarra-Okpe Road as he drove to pick his children from farm.

It was learnt that his children had waited endlessly for him to come and pick them but to no avail. Later they decided to trek home. But while going home they saw their father’s car on the road, which made them to become curious.

A member of the Olumoye family disclosed the abduction to journalists yesterday.

She said: “His children had gone to the farm early in the morning and he promised to go and pick them in the afternoon before he would attend his family meeting.

“The children waited endlessly for their father. When they did not see him, they decided to trek home. On their way home, they saw his car on the road with the four doors opened and his mobile phone abandoned. After searching for their father fruitlessly, they decided to come home to inform the family.

“We have been praying for his safety. We are worried because he is a civil servant who also farms to augment whatever he is earning as a civil servant. We are appealing that his abductors release him unhurt. He has an aged mother and everybody is scared of breaking the news to her; we are really worried.”

It was learnt that the victim’s family had gone to recover his car and his phone and later lodged a formal complaint at the Igarra Police Station.

Vigilance groups at Igarra, Ojah, Ogugu and environs in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area and their counterparts in Owan East were said to have been mobilised to comb all the forests around the area to prevent the kidnappers from escaping to neighbouring Ondo and Kogi states.

One of the vigilante leaders yesterday expressed disappointment in the slow response of some security agencies when they were contacted on the incident.

He said: “It was only the Department State Services (DSS) that responded to our call immediately we heard of the incident and called them. We have mobilised our members and we are trying to track them down in the forests so they would not move out to other states close to us.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, did not pick calls to his phone at press time to confirm the incident.

Soldiers and other security agents have been deployed to the strategic areas of the local government to complement efforts of the police in providing security for the people of Akoko-Edo and neighbouring towns.

A retired headmistress, her husband and Catholic priest were recently kidnapped on the Igarra-Ibillo Road and Igarra-Ikpeshi Road, respectively.

The cleric was later rescued by a team of vigilantes and security agencies in the area.

