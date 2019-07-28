Body & Soul
Make your eyes pop!
Eyes are classified as an entrance towards the heart and soul that demonstrate your internal natural beauty.
Some individuals possess stunning eyes but makeup tends to make them extra beautiful. You may not have been born with big eyes or the thickest eyelashes, but simple makeup techniques will make anyone’s eyes stand out. Your eye shape determines which makeup tricks will create the most pop for your eyes.
Use makeup and beauty techniques to make your eyes pop, or appear bigger. Your eyelashes are a key factor in making eyes pop, with the help of beauty products such as mascara, white eye shadow and highlighters. The color of the eye shadow you use is also a factor to consider when trying to make the eyes stand out.
Check out some of these tips and make those eyes pop!
• Play with mascara on your bottom lashes.
• Curl your eyelashes — an eyelash curler could very well be called a girl’s best friend.
• Use highlighter along the brow bone and the inside of your eyes, just along the tear duct.
• Use light eye shadows. Lighter colors can brighten eyes, allowing them to appear bigger. Apply eye shadow that brings out your natural eye colour.
• To make your eyes appear wider, line the top lash line from the midpoint of your eye to just beyond its outer edge. Continue the line from the outer corner about 1/4 inch into you lower lashes to draw attention to the outside of your eyes.
Body & Soul
When fowl fouls the air
A
dele ignored the text messages. They would wait. Her mind raced to the happenings of the previous day and she sighed. Jay! It was drizzling. She wondered how bad the streets would be today. Not much was done yesterday in the office because of the flood. As she engaged the gear, her phone rang. She glanced at it: Jay!
She ignored it. What manner of a hubby would spend a night with his mistress after being caught by his wife? Anger welled up inside her and she took deep breath to calm herself. She shouldn’t allow him to mess up her day. It was too early in the morning to fly off the handle.
She allowed the phone to ring out. She stepped on the throttle lightly and her SUV inched towards the gate. John, the security man on duty, waved. She smiled at him.
Jay called again and she ignored him. The phone beeped. Another text message!
The streets were not better than the previous day, but she had left the house early enough, so she didn’t envisage much problem. Few people were on the road that early. The journey was uneventful. Some vehicles stalled in the flood, but she drove on.
She was trying to settle down in the office when Blossom called. She frowned. Not this early in the morning!
“Good morning dear sis,” she said immediately she answered the call.
“Good morning dearest sis. Where are you?” Blossom responded.
“In the office, of course. Where else will I be this early in the morning,” she said.
“What about Jay? Where’s he?” Blossom asked.
“Jay? You mean you called me this early to ask about him? Well, I don’t know where he is. He didn’t come back last night and wasn’t home when I left this morning. The last time I saw him, he was shopping for his second wife at a mall in Ikeja. We exchanged pleasantries. That was yesterday in the evening,” Adele said.
“Shopping for his second wife? Do be serious! Does your husband have two wives?” Blossom asked, surprised.
“Yeah, I got to know yesterday. It was a rude shock. I only discovered that fact yesterday,” Adele said.
She was surprised at herself. She wasn’t hurting. She seemed to have accepted the fact that her hubby was cheating on her with stoic calm.
“Now I understand,” Blossom said.
“Understand what?” Adele asked.
“Why you didn’t pick his calls. Anyway, he’s in the hospital. He’s not feeling fine,” Blossom said.
“Who’s not feeling fine? Someone I saw last night shopping for his new wife? Didn’t he tell you? But wait sis, why did he call you?” Adele asked.
“He called my husband, not me. I mean, my hubby said someone called him with your hubby’s number,” Blossom said.
“Don’t mind him sis. He’s feigning illness because I caught him last night. They were shopping for her shoes. He’s been living a double life. Can you imagine that? I spoke with his new wife yesterday. He was there, choosing shoes for her. She was all over him. She told me how wonderful a man he had been. I left them in the shop. He didn’t come home last night. When a fowl fouls the air, it will attempt to run away from the land. Why is he running away from home when no one is after him. Futile flight, if you ask me. Please let me do my work in peace,” Adele said.
“You’re kidding me, right?” Blossom asked, incredulous.
“No dear sis. You can ask him. I left them in the shop and went home. He didn’t come home. Now, he’s feigning illness so we’ll forget his dirty secret. There’s nothing wrong with him. He’s looking for cheap sympathy. He has his home, when he’s tired of his new wife, he’ll come back home. If he’s ill, let his new wife, who he obviously loves so much, take care of him. After all, he left home hale and hearty yesterday morning,” Adele said.
“Sis, I’m really lost for words. I don’t think my hubby is aware of all that you’ve just said. Do you think I should mention it to him?” Blossom asked.
“If you think it’s necessary dear sis. I really don’t care anymore,” Adele said.
“I think I should tell him. You know, we won’t be around when they’ll be discussing it. He may not tell my hubby what transpired yesterday. He’ll only tell him how bad and wicked a wife you’ve been,” Blossom said.
“If you feel so dear,” Adele said.
“Ehen, how’s Bolan? When did you see him last?” Blossom asked, laughter in her voice.
Adele softened.
“Haven’t seen him since the last time we all had dinner together, before you travelled,” she said.
“You’re kidding me sis. With the way he’s been all over you, I’d have thought you’d have had another dinner since then,” Blossom said, laughing.
“I’ve been so busy dear. He calls daily though. We talk. Now you’re back, we’ll arrange a dinner soon,” Adele said.
They gisted some more and hung up.
Adele attacked her job for the day with gusto. At midday, she picked her phone. Eight messages from her husband.
“You switched off your phone. My chest is choking me. I feel like life is being squeezed out of me. Please send my doctor’s number to me. It’s in my phone in the topmost drawer in my room. I changed my phone few days ago,” two of the messages read.
“I’m in the hospital. It’s bad. The doctor said he’d have to observe me for a while,” another said.
“Pick my call now you’ve switched on your phone,” one said.
She didn’t bother to read the rest. She stood up and walked round her office for a while. She’d been sitting on her arse for five straight hours. She needed to stretch a bit. Sitting for long hours at a stretch isn’t healthy.
She suddenly smiled and walked back to her table, picked her phone and dialed a number.
“Surprise, surprise! I’ve won a jackpot today,” a rich baritone said at the other end.
Adele laughed loud and long. It felt so good to laugh unrestrained.
“Little surprises here and there is good for the mind,” she said.
“You can say that again. I’d almost given up on you initiating a call,” he said.
“I told you I’d surprise you one day. I just did,” she said.
“You sure did. How are you doing? How’s work? I guess you’re at work?” he said.
“Yes…I’m at work right now. I’m actually thinking…you know, I’m wondering if we could have an early dinner after work today. That’s if you’re not too busy, though,” she stammered.
“Early dinner? With you? OMGosh! I’m ready, whether breakfast, lunch, dinner…early or late,” he said with laughter.
“So, we have a date?” Adele asked.
“Of course! Is Blossom coming too?” he asked.
“Do you mind?” She asked him.
“No my woman. Anything you want is good by me. All I want is your happiness,” he said.
“Can we do six to nine?” She asked.
“Any time that’s good for you is perfect for me,” he said.
After the call, Adele went back to her desk and swotted up on the new project her company was going into. She then wrote her report and sent to the MD. By 4pm, she was ready to leave. She went to her boss’ office.
He was reclining in his chair, his feet up on the table.
“Oh Addy, how are you doing? I must commend you for the thorough job you did on that report. I needn’t do any other thing on it. You can see me relaxing. It’s because you’ve done three people’s job,” her boss said with a smile.
She smiled and said, “Thank you sir. Your words of encouragement and appreciative nature bring out the best in us sir.”
“How are your husband and children? Hope they aren’t complaining that we’re giving you too much stress?” he asked.
“He’s fine and they aren’t complaining sir. I actually came to ask if there’s any other thing you’ll have me do. I have an early dinner and I don’t want to miss it sir,” she responded.
“It’s okay madam. Keep safe,” he said.
Bolan was already seated when she got there. The gentleman he was, he stood up and greeted her French style.
“Where’s Blossom?” He asked.
“Blossom couldn’t make it dear. She is too busy in the office,” Adele lied. She didn’t call Blossom.
“Oh…you ladies are overworking yourselves,” he said.
They ordered their foods and a bottle of red wine. The food was excellent. For the first time, they could really talk.
“Now tell me dear, what don’t you like about me?” he asked.
“Who told you I don’t like you?” She asked.
“Your attitude. Your behaviour,” he said.
She burst into laughter.
“You’re wrong dear. I like you,” she said.
They talked some more over food and wine and laughed more.
Something was nibbling at Adele’s mind. At intervals, she would frown. Bolan noticed and asked what the problem was.
“I really can’t place my finger on it but it seems there’s something I’m supposed to do,” she told him sincerely.
“It’s okay dear. It happens, especially when one is under severe stress. I think we should call it a night dear. You need to go and rest very well. You must have been overworking yourself,” he said.
“You’re right. My office is working on a project. I finished the paperwork today. It had been very mind tasking,” she told him.
“When are you going on vacation?” He asked.
The question took her by surprise.
“I think I’m actually due for one,” she said laughing.
They talked some more and he called for the bill.
At the car park, he leant into her SUV, kissed her forehead, and brushed his lips against hers. She felt some butterflies in her stomach.
As she pulled out of the parking lot, it flashed through her mind: according to Jay’s text message, his old phone was in the drawer in his room! Whatever made him to divulge such secret to her! She prayed that he wouldn’t be home before her. It was high time she dug into his secret life!
*********
Wondering what she found out? Let’s continue this journey here on Sunday!
Send your observations to: julietbumah@gmail.com
Body & Soul
I can never fight over a man –Anita Odia
Fast rising actress and film producer, Anita Caroline Odia, who is popularly called Anita Keyss is known for her role in the movie, ‘Beauty Of The Mind’. She bagged a nomination in the ‘Best Independent film supporting actress’ category at the 2018 Hollywood and African prestigious Awards. The movie ‘Beauty of the mind’ was Anita’s first movie production. Since then, she has featured in blockbuster movies alongside top actors. She speaks with ABIOLA ALABA PETERS on how it all started and what attracts her in a man
Tell us a little bit about your background.
I was born in Lagos; I am the first of four children. My mother is Cameroonian, while my father is a Nigerian. After graduating from high school, I attended the University of Calabar where I graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Education
Why take up a career in acting when you could be doing well in education?
Acting has always been my dream and passion but I never had the opportunity. It was after I relocated from Kano to Abuja that I featured in minor roles and in 2010, I took my career as a profession after I attended acting for film training workshop in Abuja organised by New York Film Academy.
Can you recall some the challenges you encountered before finding your feet in Nollywood, and some of the jobs you have done?
I can’t really say I had challenges; acting was just my thing. As for the jobs I have done, I can’t really say much about the jobs I have done, but I have worked with some of the best directors and they are lovely people to work with.
Are you into acting on full time or do you have other things you do alongside acting?
Well for now, I am into acting full time. I don’t really do anything aside from acting and producing, it may interest you to know that I also produce. But in the nearest future, I intend to do other things alongside acting and producing movies.
Mention some of the movies you’ve featured and the ones you produced?
I produced my first movie, ‘Beauty of the Mind’ (2014) where I played the role of a Supporting Actress which earned two nominations at an international film festival in London. I have featured in ‘Eno my calabar love’,’Ekwume and his investment’,’15 years of slavery’,’Ojukwu the war lord’. Then I produced my first movie in 2014 ‘Beauty of the mind’ featuring Nse Etim Ikpe, Bryan Okwara, Chinyere Wilfred, my humble self and others. I also co-produced the movie called ‘Fast Cash’, featuring Mary Lazarus, Kiki Omeli, Oma, funny bone,Tamara ,Klint de drunk myself, etc.
What’s the craziest thing a fan has ever done to you?
Wow!!! One of my fans saw my pictures and asked me if my boobs where for sale.
What are the things in your handbag you can’t do without?
I can’t do without my lipstick.
Are there any actors or actresses you look forward to working with, list them and why?
I look forward to working with Ramsey Noah, Genevieve Nnaji and Omotola Ekehinde. When I see them on screen, it gives me this vibes to strive hard to be successful like them in the acting profession.
Have you ever been harassed sexually by a movie producer/director or even a lesbian?
Well, harassment is common in every sector, so it has to do with you using the yes or No word if you are not desperate.
How did you feel when you had your first kiss and at what age?
I had my first kiss in 1998. I was so shy but at the same time, I felt this teenage kind of love.
If a role requires you to pose nude, would you?
Capital No! I can’t pose nude not for anything.
What can you not do for a man?
I can’t fight over a man, never!
How do you relax?
I do swimming for relaxation.
What is your best and favourite perfume?
My favourite perfume is Pacco Rabbana, Lady One million.
Describe your taste when it comes to fashion.
I have this high taste when it’s comes to fashion but it is simple and classic.
Let us into your love life. Are you single, engaged or married?
I am very much single for now.
What is your favourite designer bag?
I love the Hermes bags but don’t have one for now. I hope to get one very soon.
Who is your Nigerian male celebrity crush?
I’m crushing on Lynxx the musician.
Where do you see yourself five years from now?
Five years from now, I see myself as one of the biggest movie producers in Nigeria.
What is the first thing that fascinates you about a man?
That will be his sense of fashion and style.
What is your final word to your fans?
God bless them for following my movies. I really appreciate their love and support. I love them even more.
Body & Soul
Arresting in pink
Pink is still one of our favourite colours to wear when our wardrobe needs to be shaken up a bit. Whether you prefer bright jewel tones or soft subtle hues, try infusing just a hint (or a whole lot) of pink into your usual routine and see how you will light up!
For many of us pink is considered to be a girlish colour. Most people associate this colour with princesses and young girls. But there are favourite ways of wearing this sweet looking hue and be the centre of attention at any gathering.
Choosing one pink statement piece, such as a shirt, a nice dress or even a p i n k jacket will l o o k great if you pair it with a more neutral color like white or black.
Pink dresses are a great way to wear pink because you can give yourself a different style based on the cut of the dress, the shade of pink you choose, and the accessories you layer on top. If you want to look feminine and elegant, go for lighter shades of pinks and pastels. On the other hand, if you want a more edgy look, go for a brighter, bolder shade of pink.
Body & Soul
BBNaija update: Biggie cancels nominations, all housemates up for eviction today
T
he BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates once again took part in another round of nominations on Monday night.
As with each nomination process, the housemates get to put up two of their fellow housemates up for possible eviction. With last Sunday’s eviction hammer still fresh in their memories, the housemates have come to understand the rules of the game. They each took turns in the diary room to make their nominations as usual, but it turned out that ‘Biggie’ had other plans.
In what could have been Jeff and Thelma topping the list with six and five nomination nods respectively, Biggie in yet another twist announces that all 16 housemates have been nominated and hence up for possible eviction next week Sunday. The reason for this decision as Biggie later revealed was their punishment for disobeying house rules which he said included: refusal to attend morning workout sessions, whispering and speaking inaudibly amongst other infringements.
Khafi unluckily does not have the option to replace or save herself as her Veto Power, which she won during the Veto Power Holder Game of Chance on Sunday night, was made redundant. She will now join the rest of the nominees who are up for possible eviction tonight during the live evection show
Although the voting lines officially closed, for subsequent evections, fans can always their favourite housemate to stay in the Big Brother Naija house via SMS by texting VOTE and the NAME of the HOUSEMATE to 32052 (SMS costs N30 for Nigeria only). Fans can also VOTE FOR FREE on the website and mobile site – africamagic.tv/bigbrother. With the all new MyDStv & MyGOtv Apps, fans can get additional 100 VOTES for their preferred housemate. Download the MyDStv or MyGOtv app today on the iOS or Android mobile app store. Voting on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps is open only to subscribers in Nigeria.
Keep up with the BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates LIVE and 24/7 on all DStv packages on channel 198 and on GOtv Max and GOtv Plus packages only on GOtv channel 29/Ghana 129/Uganda 329.
Body & Soul
Davido tops Nigerians on Instagram rich list 2019, gets N26m for each sponsored post
A
ccording to Instagram Rich List By Hopper 2019, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido is the 38th highest-earning personality on Instagram earning over 26 million naira for each sponsored post.
According to Hopper HQ, celebrities around the world earn huge pay cheques from paid posts and partner marketing campaigns on Instagram.
This list is arrived at based on internal Hopper HQ data, influencer rate cards, and public information. Also on the list, Davido ranks higher than some top American stars like internationally acclaimed tennis star, Serena Williams.
With a total of 11.8 million followers, Davido’s Instagram post is valued at $74,000 (N26.7M).
Davido is one of the active Nigerian celebrities on Instagram and he makes use of the social media platform to share information about his career and life.
However, he was not the only Nigerian celebrity as Wizkid, Funke Akindele, and Tiwa Savage also made the list. Wizkid is the 46th with over 7 million followers gets $49,700 which is close to 18 million naira.
Actress Funke Akindele Bello is the 45th with over 8million followers get $50,500 which is over 19million naira. Tiwa Savage is the 48th on the list with over 7.5 million followers gets $47,200 which is 17million naira.
Other Nigerian entertainment stars, who have amassed a large followership on Instagram but didn’t make the rich list include Yemi Alade with 7.8 million followers, Don Jazzy with 6.8 million followers, Peter Okoye with 6.7 million followers, AY Comedian with 6.1 million followers, Tekno with 6 million followers, and Genevieve Nnaji with 5.8 million followers.
Body & Soul
My wife is devoted to my business –Rasaq Okoya
Industrialist and patriarch of the famous Eleganza conglomerate, Chief Rasaq Okoya, is regarded as one of the most successful businessmen of his time, having dominated the scene for more than six decades. The 79-years-old mogul is adored by many as he plays the extravagant role of a billionaire, philanthropist and a socialite. Okoya, who is also a reputable chief in Lagos, shares with ABIOLA ALABA PETERS his many achievements, challenges and love for family
What is it about your life, career that gives you so much joy?
I derive happiness through my establishments that many are able to wear smiles on their faces and also been able to put food on their tables. Passion with drive takes priority in all my endeavours. I love what I do and as a result, I don’t see myself working because when you enjoy your job it becomes a hobby. But to be successful and able to maintain market leadership over the years, you must be intelligent on how to diversify as at when necessary.
At 79, do you have any regrets in your personal life or career?
As far as my personal life is concerned, I have no regrets whatsoever; Almighty Allah has been kind and generous to me. But business/career wise, one of the major challenges is the issue of power to run the industries, but we are committed to remain in business with the passion to keep our aims and objectives to offer over 3000 Nigerian youths employment.
Despite your age, do you feel less busy or otherwise?
I’m still very busy at my age. I still go to the factory every day. Production is my life and still wants to see greater things coming out of the factory. I’ve done it many times but the economy now is making it tougher but we have to go through it and make sure we’re successful.
How early do you resume at the factory?
There is no specific time because right from home, you have started working. As early as 9a.m some of the managers, accountants will have come to you to get instructions and before 11a.m to 12p.m we’re already in the factory.
Talking about the economy being tough for business, what’s your advice to government to ensure the economy is good enough for business?
The level playing ground for business is not yet there. We’re still facing power problem. Another thing is that, a lot of people are looking for work but they are not good enough. If you conduct interview for forty candidates, hardly will you get a certified candidate that is good enough to take up the job. We must go back and work on our universities and elementary schools. We must start training them. Those who want to become a professor should focus and become certified while those who want to focus on craft should perfect their craft because the industry is vacant. You hardly get staff to work with you. Competent hands are very hard to get.
At 79, do you still miss your mother?
The mosque in my Estate is dedicated to her; that shows you how much I still miss her.
What fond memories do you still remember about her?
Up till tomorrow, I cherish her every second and every minute because the training she and my father gave me is what I’m still enjoying today.
You have two siblings, Dr. Taju and Alhaja Wosilat Okoya. How was it like growing up with them?
We all grew up in Lagos, and they are my obedient sisters. My mother put us together and since then, we obey each other and we follow each other. We are very close and understanding family.
Most businesses in Nigeria are always short-lived; what has been the secret of your long stay in business?
The number one thing is that we cut our coat according to our materials. Sometimes it is good to take overdraft from bank but some bank interest rate can kill a business. Sometimes when you have problem to produce in the factory and your interest is growing, they close down the factory. But we try as much as possible not to over stress things. We work more with our local market, daily sales and we gather the little we have on a daily basis.
A lot of business that the initiator have move on to the great beyond are no longer in existence, and you have vast businesses, what plans have you put in place to make sure your businesses continue after you?
That’s a big problem for me because a lot of my senior children are not interested, so I only hope on the junior ones now. And that’s why I’m still in the factory. If the senior ones had been interested, I shouldn’t be in factory at 79 but a lot of them are not and I don’t want the factory to die. So, I still hope on the younger ones that someday they will pick up interest. And thank God I have an able wife, Sade Okoya who is very interested in the factory. She wakes up 6:30 to 7 o’clock to go to the factory.
She devoted a lot of time. Sincerely, she’s one of the pillars that keep the factory going.
Where do you see Eleganza in another five, ten years from now?
To be a household name in Nigeria and Africa; every home should have Eleganza products. The Federal Government should stop the importation of goods that can be produced locally into the country and increase the custom and excise duties on imported finished goods. They should also ensure that goods are fully monitored at the port of entry, because some importers are involved in sharp practices, denying the government the required revenue and also killing the local manufacturers.
Smuggled goods into the country are also killing the manufacturing industries. No country can survive with the foreign similar goods invasion into its country neither will the country survive by allowing smuggled goods into the country.
Body & Soul
Thigh high slit queen
If you’ve got it flaunt it has become a cliché for fashion forward ladies as they do their ‘thing’ on red carpet. Ladies with beautiful straight legs cannot help but show off what they have by wearing clothes slit high up to their thighs. The more daring ladies take the slit a little higher, all the way up to the waist, showing off their smooth legs and thighs.
The thigh-high slit focuses on body shape while allowing for motion and functional ease. It celebrates the female form in a sexy yet polished manner and channels classic red-carpet glamour. If one has great legs, then high slit gowns can be carried off elegantly.
Body & Soul
Trending news of the week: Vandora celebrates birthday in style
N
igerian reality TV show star, Vanessa Emikhe-Williams, aka Vandora was a year older on July 24th.
The BBNaija 2018 star shared new sultry photos of herself to mark the occasion – Vandora explained in her birthday message that she desires wealth not just for herself but to help others.
The pretty young lady showered accolades on herself in her caption as she impressed fans with her beautiful and spotless skin.
In one of the captions on the photos, Vandora wrote: “My name, Vandora, reveals that I am cheerful and gregarious and have the ideal of helping those in less fortunate circumstances. I desire wealth not just for myself, but to share with others. And today is my birthday!!!”
She marked her big day with very gorgeous pictures and the rebirth of her skincare brand.
Vanessa Williams aka Vandora was one of the 20 housemates for the 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija. This Edo state beauty was born and bred in Lagos.
Body & Soul
Annie Idibia: Sexy mama
Annie Macaulay–Idibia is a model, actress and wife of popular music star, 2Face Idibia. Prior to the start of Annie’s acting career, she competed at the ‘Queen of All Nations Beauty Pageant’ where she placed runner-up and she also went on feature in a cameo appearance on the music video of 2face Idibia’s ‘African Queen’ song. Her Nollywood career came to limelight for her role in the movies titled ‘Pleasure and Crime’ and ‘Blackberry Babes’.
Born in Ibadan, the mother of two and wife has come a long way in her acting career. Having appeared in over 50 movies since she joined the industry, the jovial actress is hardworking, dedicated and a beautiful woman admired by many for her simplicity.
In case you didn’t know, Annie Idibia has undergone a major style transformation of late and makes serious efforts to glow and slay in whatever she wears. The actress and beauty entrepreneur loves to show off her impressive body in a matching sets and simple casual outfits.
Annie is a hot and sexy mother still till looking young and fit. Well done girl, you look simply amazing!
Body & Soul
Showmax launches in Nigeria with exclusive video streaming services
B
asketmouth and Bovi are the hosts of an exclusive Big Brother Naija recap show, Big Brother Naija Hot Room, as video streaming service, Showmax launches in Nigeria.
Showmax has launched a new video on demand service in Nigeria. Priced at N2, 900 per month, the video streaming service features a dedicated slate of Nigerian TV shows and movies, international hit series, Hollywood blockbusters, and a Big Brother Naija partnership with live streaming and exclusive new BBNaija shows.
The launch brings two important firsts – the first time a wide range of popular Nigerian series can be binged from the beginning, and a partnership with Big Brother Naija featuring live streaming of the Sunday night evictions as well as two new BBNaija shows that are exclusive to Showmax. One of the new shows will be hosted by comedians, Basketmouth and Bovi, who will provide hilarious commentary on happenings in the Big Brother Naija house.
Speaking about the new service, Niclas Ekdahl, CEO of MultiChoice Group’s Connected Video division, said: “We’re aiming for the sweet spot that other services may have missed. Taking a generic service and tacking on a few Nollywood movies won’t cut it, so we’re coming in with a strong mix of bang up-to-date Nigerian shows, international hits and favourites from across Africa, and now, as something completely new: on-demand and live Big Brother Naija content.”
In total, the new Showmax service will feature hundreds of Nollywood movies and thousands of TV show episodes. Bollywood shows and telenovelas will also be part of the lineup, as will hits from the rest of Africa like Kenya’s Supa Modo, winner of 50 international awards, and South Africa’s big Africa Movie Academy Awards winner Five Fingers For Marseilles.
The lineup of international shows on the new service includes Chernobyl, Vikings, Power, Game of Thrones, True Detective (starring Mahershala Ali), Insecure, Billions, Ballers, and Luther (starring Nigerian BAFTA winner Wunmi Mosaku opposite Idris Elba). The latest episodes of Big Little Lies are added weekly.
There’s also a major focus on kids, with favourites like Paw Patrol, PJ Masks, and Doc McStuffins.
To get Showmax, visit www.showmax.com. Showmax has a risk-free trial – once signed up, cancel within the first 14 days and pay nothing. Once the 14-day free trial is over, pay only N2, 900 per month.
