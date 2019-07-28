Politics
Makinde, Ajimobi at war over govt vehicles
t is a common practice among politicians to quickly prepare their severance and other allowances and issue their cheques even before they leave office at the expiration of their tenure. However, it is with snail and reluctant speed that they allow payment of gratuities of pensioners to be disbursed to them after leaving civil service.
While many senior citizens (pensioners) wallow in abject poverty for months or years before their entitlements could be processed and released to them, politicians, among them many, that had even retired in their various fields before being clinching other elective or appointive posts, smile home even with series of largesse of office.
This scenario of inequality and bastardisation of equitable trust among humans threw itself up recently in Oyo State when Governor Seyi Makinde unearthed a seeming rape of the Oyo people’s collective patrimony by the last administration of Senator Abiola Ajimobi.
Makinde and his maiden appointed officials could not have any official vehicles to use in the discharge of their duties. The Chief of Staff, Chief Olabisi Ilaka, told journalists that Ajimobi, his wife (Florence) and many of their aides had made away with their official vehicles leaving him, the governor and even Head of Service, Mrs. Ololade Agboola with no option than to be using their personal vehicles to carry on with their official assignments.
Makinde raised the alarm and warned that all the last government’s officials who went away with their official vehicles should return them, stressing that they remained the people’s patrimony. The vehicles were purchased with state’s money and so should have been left behind for the service of the state.
To many people, it was a mark of greed and an act of insensitivity on the part of Senator Ajimobi and his aides towards the incoming government of Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party. In a State where hundreds of billions of naira were found to have been left as debt for the incoming administration, should the new government start to allocate money for purchase of another set of service vehicles for its officials when most of the ones carted away were bought brand new about three months to the exit of the past government?
A discordant tune rented the air shortly afterwards when some officials of the past government denied ever stealing any government, asking Makinde to shun mundane things, and rather face the serious business of governance. The government was even told to name anyone who stole or went away with official vehicles.
Makinde and his aides insisted that Ajimobi, his wife and aides indeed went away with government vehicles, vowing to recover them at all cost if they refused to return them voluntarily.
In the course of the allegation, counter allegation and denials, the government of Makinde on July 12, 2019 announced recovery of 13 vehicles among the horde taken away by Ajimobi’s officials. Barely two weeks after, five more vehicles were recovered from some mechanic workshops where they were abandoned. One of the vehicles was abandoned close to Government House without the ignition key on it.
Sunday Telegraph’s investigation revealed that one of the past senior civil servants went away with a N35 million brand new car bought in February, barely three months to the expiration of the government’s tenure. Report has it that the senior official only paid N270,000 to purchase and personalise the vehicle.
In a heated debate on a private radio station recently, Alhaji Bola Akinyemi (Director General of Olabisi Ilaka Campaign Organisation), said it categorically that ex-Governor Abiola Ajimobi, went away with three vehicles, while his wife Florence went away with seven vehicles, just as many of the aides also went away with their official vehicles.
Though they had been denying the allegation of theft of the government vehicles, a loyalist of Ajimobi and past Chairman of the Omi Apata Local Council Development Area, Adeniyi Oyekunle, who engaged Akinyemi on a radio debate, expressed disgust at the dust created from the declaration that some government vehicles were stolen by officials of the past administration.
To Oyekunle, a legal practitioner, Makinde was just making a fuss over nothing substantial. He said: “Every official that went away with their official vehicles did it legally because they got it through the approval of then Governor Ajimobi.”
In his argument, Oyekunle said all the officials who went away with their official vehicles wrote to the governor asking whether they should go with their official vehicles as part of their severance allowance and it was granted. The papers are here as record of evidence. It is part of the perks (perquisites) of office and such is done everywhere. Executive Officers of companies are allowed to go away with the official vehicles they use in office. “There is no big deal about it. It is one of the ways of appreciating any official who had served the organisation meritoriously. I don’t know why Governor Makinde is making a fuss out of ordinary vehicles instead of facing the business of governance,” he had said.
Akinyemi, the PDP man, would, however, not agree with Oyekunle’s submission as he said that: “It is a shame that a public official, politician who was taken care of for a whole eight years out of the public funds, would still feel insatiable as to think that property of the government that provided for all his needs for eight years should be carted away. It is simply a thiefing idea. These are property bought with people’s money. What else would any such public official say he still needs? If anybody is saying that it is the tradition, this PDP government of Engineer Seyi Makinde does not believe in that and will not tolerate it.”
Recalling that he was part of Late Governor Lam Adesina’s government, Akinyemi said that every vehicle used by all government officials then were submitted to the traffic poll and accounted for then. To him, it was outlandish and a misnormer to now justify the situation where government officials would go away with government property.
He pooh-poohed Oyekunle’s defence when he added that any appointed company officials could be allowed to go with their official vehicles, “but the vehicles we are talking of here were not bought by any company or organisation, but with the people’s money. Why not allow the people to continue to enjoy their property? Why must some few individuals go away with the property of the masses simply because they held had some political offices for few years?,” Akinyemi had fumed.
Speaking on behalf of the governor, his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, had referred to the press conference held at the Press Centre of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Iyaganku, where the former Education Commissioner Professor Adeniyi Olowofela had led other former aides to disparage some claims of Makinde’s administration regarding the debts left by Ajimobi, saying that some officials of the incumbent administration were ambushing and harassing them in the streets all in a bid to collect government vehicles they had hoarded back. Adisa described those justifying the theft of the vehicles as “shameless and unconscionable people”.
In a release he made available to the press, Adisa had said that “the attention of the Government of Oyo state has been drawn to a news report which indicated that some officials of the immediate past administration in the state raised issues about the manner in which the state is retrieving vehicles illegally carted away by some of their colleagues.
“Let us make it abundantly clear that there is no iota of truth in the claims by the former Commissioners and officials of the immediate past government. The Government of Engineer Seyi Makinde had sworn itself to a commitment to probity and accountability.
“It would be recalled that the incumbent government in Oyo State issued an ultimatum to officials of the immediate past administration who illegally carted away government vehicles and other properties to return such or risk being reported to the security agencies.
“The decision was informed by the monumental impunity the new administration in the state has uncovered so far. Even on Inauguration Day, it was so bad that the inauguration committee had to scamper here and there to source vehicles for the new governor and his deputy.
“As we speak, Governor Makinde and his Deputy are compelled to rely on their personal vehicles for use as convoy cars in the discharge of their duties. The same is true of other government officials appointed so far.
“And that is despite the records which show that huge sums were expended on the purchase of new cars in the last year of the immediate past administration. Indeed, a number of such cars were purchased about three months to the end of that government.
“This government will not permit anyone to mix up facts in an attempt to defend a strange tradition of ‘vultures in governance’ which is diametrically opposed to the Service Agenda of the Makinde administration.
“There is a clear difference when a vehicle is boarded and the appropriate amount paid. The records at the disposal of government clearly demarcate the illegally taken cars from the boarded vehicles.
“We also make bold to state that the officials charged with recovery of the said cars and the security operatives have so far been very civil in their procedures and no fewer than 19 cars have been recovered.
“Television cameras were on the toe of the officials who recovered the last set of five vehicles and those who took the cars away are well documented. There is no government instrument or law of the State House of Assembly that permits vehicles to be taken away ‘free of charge’ or in the exercise of ‘discretionary powers’ as shown in a memo elements of the past government secretly leaked in a bid to blackmail the incumbent government.
“Because the government in place in Oyo is all about probity, openness, and accountability, it will not condone attempts to seize public property or distribute them like a Father Christmas in the twilight of his trade.
“It is disheartening that some persons who have had the opportunity of serving our dear state, a state of Omoluabi, would openly defend any absurdity or propensity to loot government property in a manner that debases the true Omoluabi culture that defines us here,” Adisa had written.
An aide of the present administration, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeniyan, last week openly admitted that he led some men to track down the already recovered vehicles.
Apparently miffed by the media reports over the development, Olopoeniyan, who disclosed that he led some people “to recover government vehicles from where they hide them” by officials of Ajimobi government, said those addressing the media over the matter were shameless.
According to the PDP chief: “These people were in government from May 29, 2011 till May 29, 2019 and yet they were not satisfied with all the booties in their care and perks they derived so far from holding positions of authority.
“I can’t deny that government stolen vehicles carted away by them are being recovered daily, let them keep quiet or we will be forced to expose the atrocities further.
“It is true I led people to recover the vehicles where they were hidden. We got information that if we didn’t arrive where the vehicles were parked, they could be moved away. We know the police may not act on it before they (vehicles) are relocated, because of official demands and other consideration, so I led people there; got their keys and I asked the drivers to take them to Government House.
“It would have been an offence if on recovery of such vehicles as claimed, I asked the drivers I took there to drive them to my house. But this is a case of ensuring that government vehicles stolen by some people are retrieved and taken to Agodi Government House.
“If the Government House was possible to cart away, these people would have done so. The level of their alleged theft of government property was mind-boggling. They ought to have approached the police to invite me for the said robbery.
“We have gotten more information and lead on more vehicles. We will go after them because those vehicles were bought with tax payers’ money. Some of us feel that denying PDP government access to those vehicles will stifle performance of our government.
He further wondered why official vehicles with no trace of scars or faulty engines, could be taken to motor mechanic and splattered with mud, with a view to concealing them for the use of new officials.
Speakership: ‘I gave Gbajabiamila huge support’
Hon Ifeanyi Chudi Momah is a member of the House of Representatives representing Ihiala Federal Constituency of Anambra State. In this interview, Momah, who is one of the lawmakers that ensured the election of Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the Ninth Assembly reveals his reason for throwing his wight behind the Speaker. BIYI ADEGOROYE reports
You played a very vital role in the emergence of Hon. Gbajabiamila as the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Why did you throw your support behind him?
The truth is that from 2011 when I first contested for the election, I have been watching him. Then he was the minority leader, I admired his personality so much. So when I came on board, lo and behold this was the same guy I have been watching, then I didn’t even know that he will become Speaker. I just had that flaie and conviction that he was the man to work with. I gave him everything completely, we worked together in the South-East zone to ensure he emerged and I coordinated a lot of activities for him in the zone. I can’t forget the time we went from state to state at night, and at about 1am we were still at Imo State on consultation. In all Gbajabiamila is a great guy indeed.
You were on air to defend the decision of the House which saw Ndudi Elumelu emerge as the Minority Leader of the House against the choice of the major opposition party Peoples Democratic Party?
That is democracy in action. Growing up, it was defined as government of the people, by the people and for the people. There is a popular philosopher, A.V. Dicey, he propounded the rule of law, which has three cardinal principles: Equality before the law, justice before the law and in accordance to the law. It is very clear, the standing rules is explicitly, unequivocally and unambiguously clear on how the leadership of the House is gotten.
In fact let me tell you, Order 7 Rule 1 that talks about election of the Speaker, Order 7 Rule 2 talks about election of Deputy Speaker, Order 7 Rule 3 talks about a Speaker protemporary where there is no Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Order 7 Rule 4 talks about the House leader, Order 7 rule 5 talks about the Chief Whip, Order 7 Rule 6 talks about the Deputy House Leader, Order 7 Rule 7 talks about the Deputy Chief Whip, then Order 7 Rule 8 talks about the Minority Leadership.
From subsistence Rule 1 to subsistence Rule 7 the processes were strictly adhered to by the House, why will it now be in Sub Rule 8 that you now want to make an exemption? It says that the members of the minority parties shall nominate from among themselves Minority Leader, Minority Whip, Deputy Minority Leader and Deputy Minority Whip; and that was what we did, very clear and simple, so let nobody misrepresent facts to Nigerians that there is acrimony or that there are issues in the House.
Hon. Chinda and Hon. Onyema are great guys that have contributed their quotas to national development and I can assure you, watch out for those guys they will still contribute a lot. We are all one family under Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and he is our father; the opposition we have in that house is constructive opposition that will help in nation building. There are over eight parties there, so if APC is the ruling party, the other parties are the minority parties; so you can see that it is completely wrong for the chairman of one section of the minority parties to write a letter affirming the position of all the minority parties. You can’t be a spokesman person for everybody, you have to be in the House to know what happens in the House.
Obviously in the last election, the people of Ihiala gave you about 75-80 per cent of their mandate, how do you intend to pay them back?
The truth is that I have great plans for Ihiala people, sometimes I think of my plans and I get scared wondering if I will be able to accomplish all my plans in four years, because I don’t belong to that school of thought that always thinks about re-election.
I thank God that I am here and I am focused on what I can do for my people, and after the four years it is up to God and the people who gets re-elected. I’ve realised that there is chronic poverty in the land; the number one goal on the SDGs that was signed to replace the MDGs is eradication of poverty, number two is the eradication of hunger. Now you’ll ask yourself; why did they separate poverty from hunger? When hunger is already embedded in poverty, but with that you’ll come to find out that indeed there is hunger in the land, so I’m going to go on enormous ‘stomach infrastructure.’
When I say stomach infrastructure, I mean if the people have access to agricultural commodities, it will stabilise them for a moment and they can be able to be on the same thinking faculty with you that is one.
Two, I am not PHCN, I am not the Minister of Power, but I will find a way in Ihiala Local Government to make sure that there is regular power supply, because with power small scale businesses can grow; people doing cooling, photocopying, business centres and all others. With this, cost will be reduced and profits will be maximised because obviously you know the inherent challenges associated with lack of power supply.
Again I will try my best to help them in the areas of ecology; I’m not talking about roads here, I’m talking about erosion. Roads and erosive control are two different things. On the first day that the house was inaugurated, a honourable member Ben Callus moved a matter of urgent public importance on erosion, and if you check the amendment paper I was among the people the moved the amendment to include Umuhu-Obaha Ezike road in Okija in it, Usakwa-Uzoakwa road, ubahekwem road, Onuoha road and that Total road in Okija; this was on the first day of sitting after inauguration. So erosion control must be carried out holistically, because it will be the precursor to the construction of good roads.
Fourthly, empowerment. You cannot build roads and not empower people, there is a popular great guy who used to say in our language “a na ru obodo, a na ru mmadu na ga n’obodo”; meaning ‘if you are building the community and the road, you should also build the people that goes in and on them’. I will go into skill acquisition and development programmes that will help the people directly, not the blue chip kind of programmes that will be all in rhetorical.
We will do something that will permeate directly to the membrane of the society, things that can be seen visibly because lawyers say “rare ip sa loquitos” meaning the facts speaks for itself. Empowerment programmes are not exhaustive, it’s not something I can list out for you, because these are things that are continuous. We will engage in capital projects and I thank God that the leadership of the House led by Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila is my very good friend; so whatever it takes, instead I’ll go and hold him by his trousers and plead with him to help me do what I can for my people of Ihiala federal constituency, so great things abound for the people.
Your party APGA has been facing a serious wrangling, what are the members doing to put an end to the crisis?
Internal wrangling is not synonymous to APGA alone, and it shows you that the party is growing. Take for example, in 2015 how many Rep members did APGA have? Two, Africa from Anambra and Prestige Ossy from Abia. Now we have 10 Rep members; five from Anambra, one from Abia, three from Benue and one from Taraba. So great things abound ahead for APGA, and we would go places. I think these are trying times for APGA, just like every person goes through his own university of tears; but guess what, once he gets his certificate he becomes problem proof.
You are a lawyer by profession and also a full time polician, how do you intend to strike a balance between your profession and politics?
As I am talking to you my profession cannot be mortgaged for anything, I have a good consultancy firm in Lagos and by God’s Grace I have one that I am still working on here in Abuja; before I came here, there was somebody here, there is going to be life after politics and when I leave here someone will still be here because government is continuous.
You had a memorable early life story, how was your growing up?
I hail from Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, and precisely I come from Umunuoha, in Obahumonu Okija, the popular land of the Ozogu’s. Where I come from, there is a popular chant with which we greet ourselves, we say “Ozogu” and they respond “Enyi” (Ozogu means great people, while Enyi is elephant). I was born in Okija General Hospital, I was the only one that was born in that hospital in my family. When I was born my dad was out of the country, my mum came visiting, lo and behold she entered into labour and that was it. Just like the story of Joseph, I didn’t know that me being born in Okija was a significant thing, that I would return back to that same Okija as their servant leader, that God will use to bring good tidings to them, so it is indeed a journey of testimony.
I thank God for my late dad, chief Mike Momah, without him I would not be here, that is the truth; he gave me the best in life, the best of upbringing, I went to the best schools. I schooled in Radius Nursery and Primary School, which was one of the best schools then in Festac town, Lagos. From there I went to Loral International Secondary School, later to Chrisland College and from there to University of Lagos. That is where I learnt my boisterous and rugged nature to be tenacious in my pursuit of ambition. That place grilled me real hard, and by then I had already lost my dad who showed me so much love so I had to learn to be tough. I learnt from my own mistakes and that of others. I was 15 years old when my dad died, but I had an advantage in that God played both the spiritual and physical role in my life.
After my schooling, I bagged my LLB Hons at the University of Lagos, thank God for people like Prof. Chioma Ogomu who was the Dean faculty of law when I was graduating and Prof. Ibidapo Obe who was the VC. From there I did my NYSC in Malumfashi which was a stone throw from Daura local government area in Katsina State.
Others were doing the three weeks orientation after which they were redeployed, but somehow I wasn’t redeployed, so I spent the entire one year of my NYSC in Katsina, where I made lots of friends, amongst whom was the then commissioner for youths. After my service year I went to Scotland, Aberdeen University precisely where I did my legal proficiency course in International Jurisprudence law for nine months.
After that I returned to Nigeria and started working with Rikki Taffa and co chambers; of course before I started work I was called to the bar in Nigerian law school in Bwari. In law school there was what we called chamber attachment, that was where I experienced that new wig that they will always call lawyers. Somehow I did my chamber attachment with Rikki Taffa, who was the biggest then. I remember Atiku Abubarkar, who was either the completing his tenure as Vice President or was still serving, he was a good friend of Rikki Taffa, who happened to be his lawyer then; so I was exposed to a lot of vips coming to either our Abuja or Lagos office, as we did a lot of travelling.
I learnt a lot in my two years there and you know for the new wigs the money, but more about learning the procedural law because what we learnt in the university was more or less substantive/adjectival law which was different from the procedural law that was learnt in the law courts, that was how I learnt that no matter how much substantive and adjectival law you know, if you don’t master the procedural law you will make a mess of your entire case.
From there I came back home to contribute my quota to national development and I started working with Akachukwu Nwankwo, a good friend and a great guy, he exposed me to the politics side of things. I worked with him at SURE P, then he was the Secretary On SURE-P, he also doubled as the senior special assistant to the President on technical matters, so I worked with people like Dozie Obelle, Patrick Okigbo (the son of late Christopher Okigbo). I was exposed to a lot of good prolific brains around me; I mean you can’t be around giants and still crawl like ant. This helped me to be able to position myself for greater things. I thank God for the people like Obi Jackson who I later met after I lost my 2011 election, 2015 he came out fully for me in fact he was in the fore front to defend the mandate of the good people of Ihiala, but somehow it didn’t go through. As they say God’s time is the best, in 2019 he still came out with that tenacity and vociferous nature, and this is where we are now.
What were the significant moments of your life that shaped your upbringing?
The significant moment that shaped my upbringing was when I ran for election, because when I lost the first election it was like everything was going to fall on board, but somehow God came through for me and here we are. So the ability for me to contest elections, loose and win actually taught me the ropes that I have learnt in life.
Is your success in the 2019 election the happiest moment of your life?
Winning 2019 election is the greatest thing God has done for me, I mean being a member of the Federal House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, having the mandate to represent the people in such an enormous capacity. Coming here and working with the speaker who is a very great guy, a prolific person. He’s been a father, brother, friend and a strong confidant. He is a resolute person that will always stand firm. If he is with you, you know he is with you, if you go amiss he will bring you back. He’s been a great father.
Ihedioha, Okorocha and moves to save Imo
In this analysis, STEVE UZORCHI writes that besides issues raised by his successor, former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha is in fresh trouble as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) closes in on him
I
f the current massive investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are anything to go by, Senator Rochas Okorocha may be in fresh trouble.
In the last few days, the EFCC has raised and sealed up several property linked to the former governor.
Meanwhile, Governor Chief Emeka Ihedioha, as determined as he seems to be, is not among the governors whose transition from Governor-elect to Executive Governor of his state was seamless.
Ihedioha’s emergence was a huge hit on the incumbent at the time, Chief Rochas Okorocha; who apparently didn’t make any provision for the hand-over processes, what more a hand-over note.
Okorocha’s succession plan which was built around his son in-law, Uche Nwosu did not consider it necessary to leave a safety net or an alternate plan in the event of an unexpected outcome.
Hence, when it became an immutable fact that Emeka Ihedioha had been returned Governor of Imo State, the instant retort of the outgoing government was unconcealed hostility.
What became the hand-over, executed by a handful of officials of the outgone administration was more like a charade as there was no hand-over note, no proper documentation, no functional offices, no vehicles or equipment. The environment was hostile and laced with booby traps, with some personnel still hanging around, waiting in the wings to sabotage the smooth take-off of the Ihedioha administration.
Governor Ihedioha had to make an express demand on the Principal Secretary to the outgone governor, Emeka Duru, to submit a comprehensive hand-over note within 48 hours.
There was nothing in place to support the smooth take-off of the new administration as even the Government House; Owerri was disconnected from the public power supply for the greater part of eight years due to unpaid electricity bills incurred by the Okorocha administration. A clear case of dereliction. It took Ihedioha to pay part of the electricity bills incured in the last eight years and get the Government House reconnected to public power supply. There was seemingly no sense of responsibility or responsiveness in the past administration.
The state and administrative structures were in shambles but there was an urgent need to hit the ground running as there is so much to be done.
Rather than take impulsive and sentimental decisions sourced from the wayside without empirical facts, Ihedioha set up committees to obtain raw data and facts showing ‘where the state is coming from, where it is, in order to be able to transit with certainty to the desired future.
According to Ihedioha, issues were being taken deliberately; with measured steps and measured assurances. Every area of infraction including the vexed issues of illegal land allocation or the expropriation of public landed properties and last minute looting of moveable and non-moveable assets of government were being addressed.
At a recent stakeholders meeting last week, Ihedioha in spite of the landmines he had had to defuse, he shocked an outraged Imo audience with the disclosure of the disturbing level of malfeasance perpetrated by the outgone administration of Rochas Okorocha.
He said: “Our interim findings show a consistent pattern of massive looting and stripping of public assets, dismantling and carting away of public properties such as electric poles, vehicles, trucks, office equipment, furniture and other items. There were last minute illegal sales of government properties at giveaway prices and unlawful allocation of land including backdating of Certificate of Occupancy. Instances of mindless withdrawals of cash from government accounts in commercial banks without due process as well as illegally recruiting and promoting civil servants were common place.”
He continued: “Unsustainable debts were incurred on behalf of the state running to over a N100 billion without anything to show for it, and consequently, saddling the state with a myriad of lawsuits and Garnishee Orders. I must inform you in this regard that, so far, we have received over N30 billion worth of Garnishee Orders arising from several ill-conceived and fraudulent contractual agreements deliberately consummated by the past administration, to destroy the future of the state and its teeming population by fettering the state in a humongous debt trap.”
The governor noted that most of the said actions were carried out to put the new administration in a very difficult situation. He, however, reassured that his administration is passionate about rebuilding Imo and will definitely surmount the challenges facing it.
The stakeholders meeting marked exactly 50 days Chief Emeka Ihedioha was inaugurated as governor of Imo State and among the issues he has already confronted headlong is the matter of the Imo environment and particularly, in the area of waste disposal and managenent.
Environment
He informed that government has appointed the management of the Environmental Transformation Committee (ENTRACO) to deal the issues surrounding the sanitation of Imo environment. He noted that massive waste disposal has commenced in line with the policy plans of his government kick-started with a tree planting campaign
The governor stated that: “We have also stopped the illegal sand dredging across the state. This was after we visited a most devastating and inhuman dredging activity, close to the Emmanuel College axis in Owerri. We must educate our people on the implications of these unwholesome practices on our environment and the danger it portends for future generations of Imo citizens.”
He continued: “Nevertheless, the activities of ENTRACO are visible across the capital, particularly with the desilting going on along many streets and axis of our capital. We are indeed on the positive route of restoring Owerri, nay Imo State as the cleanest city and State in Nigeria. Only yesterday, the former Governor of Imo State, in the person of Chief Ikedi Ohakim was appointed the Chairman of a high-powered committee whose responsibility, amongst other things, is to restore Imo to the golden era during which Owerri was regarded as the cleanest city and Imo won the prize of the cleanest state in Nigeria consecutively in 2008, 2009 and 2010 respectively. In furtherance to sustaining this our lost legacy, I have equally instituted a monthly award for the cleanest local government in Imo State during the tenure of my administration.”
Pipe-borne water
After eight years of no pipe-borne water supply the state, the governor also used the occasion to promise residents of Imo that some sections of the state will begin to get water supply in the next one month as government intensifies efforts to replace dilapidated water infrastructures in the state and make pipe-borne water available across the state capital.
Ihedioha, who said the meeting with stakeholders was in keeping with his administration’s commitment to openness and unfettered communication, regretted that in the last eight years pipe-borne water became a luxury as there was no tap water anywhere in the state.
He assured the stakeholders that: “The Imo State Water Authority has undergone some restructuring, and is now equipped to begin putting in place the required system for pipe-borne water supply.
“In a month, some parts of Owerri, the Imo state capital, will certainly have access to pipe-borne water.”
International Development Partners
Ihedioha also told stakeholders that his administration has reviewed its partnership with international development partners like the UNICEF with a view to delivering key programs in the water, health, education and sanitation sectors.
The governor frowned at the blunt refusal of the last administration to access interventions from global development partners.
He said: “Suffice it to say that in the last eight years, Imo has not leveraged on any multi-lateral development assistance on account of our inability to comply with certain basic requirements, such as payment of counterpart funding and lack of transparency in the state’s administrative processes.”
Erosion
While lamenting the rampaging impact of erosion in many Imo which is destroying farmlands and roads in communities and cutting them off from their neighbours, Governor Ihedioha informed that he had directed the immediate release of N500million being state’s counterpart fund that engineered the World Bank funds under the Nigerian Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).
“Only last week, we flagged off the Ezemazu-Urualla Gully Erosion project in Ideato North council area valued at N9, 981, 765, 514. 14, a World Bank project supervised by NEWMAP.”
He regretted that the Ezumazu-Urualla erosion site like all the other erosion sites in the state was abandoned by the last administration and the people left to face uncertain fate because of the state’s refusal to pay the necessary counterpart fund.
Local Government:
In its commitment to restoring democracy at all levels of government, the administration has already primed the Imo society for council elections by December. The governor told stakeholders that he was committed to having the local governments fully democratized and running.
Ihedioha described it as a very important step in restoring confidence of Imo people in the democratic process.
He said: “With the approval of the State House of Assembly, the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission has also been reconstituted to carry out its constitutional functions in this regard.
“Imo people are fully aware that there was no local government election in the last eight years in the state. The charade that took place recently was so patently flawed that even the legal requirement of adequate notice was flouted. We took initiative acting with approval of the House of Assembly to activate our emergency powers to suspend local governments’ political leadership for six months pending inquiry and resolution of legal disputes.
“I can confirm to you that, in line with my promise and pledge, we have commenced the practice of financial autonomy of the local government administration in the state.”
Financial sector
Ihedioha maintained that his administration is sanitizing the Imo State financial sector through the introduction of Treasury Single Account (TSA) system. He regretted that he inherited a government ran from personal accounts and over 250 bank accounts, which ensured that government was ran in a very opaque manner.
According to him, looting of the state treasury which characterized the last administration has become a thing of the past as the TSA is an aggressive institutional mechanism that guarantees transparency, probity, accountability, and essentially protect the people of the State against multiple taxation.
He added: “By this singular action, our global rating in the ease of doing business, no doubt, has improved as investors are beginning to show renewed interest in the state.”
Road Rehabilitation
He said: “Though this is rainy season when road construction is usually very difficult and not advisable, but considering the level of dilapidation of roads across the state and particularly the state capital, the Executive Council has approved the immediate rehabilitation of 10 critical roads both within Owerri and outside it.”
He continued: “We visited the Mgbe-Umuchima Bridge situated along Orlu-Akokwa Road that collapsed last week. It is a huge concern to all of us. I assure that government will take immediate measures to address the situation. Communication amongst rural communities remains a top priority. Indeed, the Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP), which has been inactive has been resuscitated by the state government.”
Ihedioha noted that the projects will commence soon after the Bureau of Public Procurement and Price Intelligence have conducted its due diligence in line with global best practices.
Among other things, fortifying the state’s security architecture; overhauling sports infrastructure and administration in the state; rejigging the civil service and pensions administration; and fostering honest cordiality and progressive relations with the organized labour in Imo state were part of the conversation with the stakeholders.
It may yet be too early to cheer but the signs are reassuring and holds out great prospects for the people and residents of Imo state.
FMC Umuahia to become nation’s foremost transplant centre
Dr. Azubuike Onyebuchi is the new Chief Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, who has only been in the office for 100 days. In this interview with EMMANUEL IFEANYI, he talks about several on-going plans to transform the hospital into a transplant centre and other medical and administrative measures being put in place to make the hospital one of the best in the country
Dr
Can we get a little background history of yourself sir?
My name is Doctor Azubuike Onyebuchi, the Medical Director Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia. Before my appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, I was a consultant, obstetrician and gynaecologist of the Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki for 11 years. While there I served as the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital for four years.
I’m a senior lecturer of Faculty of Clinical Medicine, College of Medicine Ebonyi State University. I’ve lectured medical students for eight years and I’ve been assessed as an associate professor of the faculty, although it’s not yet out. I’m also the Assistant Secretary General of the Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON), which is the parent body of all doctors that look after women.
You’ve spent over 100 days in office, what can you say so far about this place?
As you can see, this is a Federal Medical Centre and I came from a Teaching Hospital background. So, basically that concept of training of medical students and other health professionals might not just be as it is in a Federal Teaching Hospital. However, the core functions of a tertiary hospital, which includes service delivery, training and retraining of health manpower and research, is also in FMC Umuahia.
What are the things lacking here and what have you done so far about them?
What I’ve done first is to re-motivate the staff. Before I came on board, most of the service delivery points lacked things they required to work. I understood from them that that was a major problem and they required me to change the narrative and make sure that all the things, logistics, consumables and supports that they needed to work with are provided for them to work with and that I’ve tried to do.
I also noticed that working environment in most of the work places was dilapidated and the staff were not working in a conducive environment and did not have job satisfaction that I’ve also tried to address. I also noticed that their moral was low because most of them had been denied some form of promotion, sponsorship or things like that that will motivate them work better. I’ve also tried to address that by sponsoring some health professionals to both local and International for conferences and promoting some people who have some backlog of promotion through the help of the management of the hospital.
What are the major challenges you’ve encountered so far?
The place needs more modern medical equipment to function. Like the CT-scan which you know is a very good radiological investigation that you can use to diagnose almost anything is not working at the moment and we working very hard to put that in order.
The Intensive Care Unit where you take care of very sick people is not properly established and the equipment you require to monitor people who are critically ill are not there and we’ve decided to work on those aspect and try to bring in as more modern things as we can to help our people.
If you go to the Intensive Care unit now, you’ll notice that we have new ventilators, new string pumps, new infusion pumps, new modern monitors that you can use to monitor patients who are critically ill. We’ve also tried to provide for the cardiology unit a state of the arts 2D Echo machine that can look at you and tell you how your heart is functioning and that has brought a lot of relief for our cardiac patients and also job satisfaction for the cardiologists.
They had to come here as a group to thank me for doing that for the department and it has helped them to save a lot of cost for patients who were formerly managed by not looking at their hearts.
One had to tell a story of a patient who had massive pericarditis and was been treated as a case of cardiomyopathy, but with the aid of that 2D Echo machine, they were able to look into the heart, pick the fluid and the patient got well and went home, but they were initially thinking it was cardiomyopathy. So, without that machine, they would have been treating the wrong thing. So, we need more modern diagnostic machines to be able to make correct diagnosis and of course treat. We are also trying to renovate places that are bad.
If you go to the maternity ward complex now, both the Obioma and Nkasiobi wards, where incidentally I was born, and my mother told me that the place had been like that since I was born and it was still like that for some time.
I’ve completely renovated the Obioma and the Nkasiobi wards within my first 100 days in office. If you go there, you’ll be impressed and be happy to send your wife there to get delivered of your child.
We’ve also renovated the dental and ENT complex. It was about collapsing when I came on board, but if you go there now the story has changed. That has motivated the staff as they’re now happy to work. We’re pushing ahead to lobby the necessary people both at the National Assembly and the Ministry of Health to get things here. I’ve been able to attract in the budget, a building of a modern Accident and Emergency Unit (A&E) and an Intensive Care Unit. If you go to our A&E, you’ll feel sorry for the patients there because the place is overcrowded and overburdened by cases that hitherto should have been managed at the primary and secondary health care facilities.
But because those systems of health care facilities have collapsed, the whole pressure is now on tertiary hospitals.
The previous administration was applauded for organ transplant, what do you intend to do in that area?
Yes, we’ve sustained what was done by the previous administration. I’ve had a renal transplant done after taking over as the Medical Director. Though we did not use the American partners, we used our own Nigerian partners and that reduced cost. So, we intend to consolidate on that and bring in more plants.
Part of my long term plans for this hospital is to have a transplant centre here not just renal transplants, but for other areas. It will include renal, cornea, liver and whatever things that can be transplanted will be done there.
What do you want FMC Umuahia to be like at end of your tenure?
I want FMC Umuahia to be transformed from a Federal Medical Centre to a Federal Teaching Hospital. That’s what I’ll want to be remembered for and by the grace of God; we’ll get it from this president who listens to genuine concerns.
I want the narratives to change from when people say if you are going to FMC, you are going to die to a situation where people will now say, if you are going to FMC, you are going to get healing because the staff would have been motivated, retrained and their attitudes changed and the hospital known for patient centeredness and patient friendly hospital. That will be my overall aim.
Are you comfortable with your staff strength, especially the medical health workers?
I’m not comfortable. Basically we’re lacking resident doctors. And that’s one thing we’ve tried to change. I’ve made the case for a waiver to take more health professionals and that waiver is getting attention at the Head of Service’s office and I’m very sure that soon that waiver will be granted and we’ll employ more health professionals. The health workforce is obviously inadequate.
How do you tend to handle the issue of nurses and patients relationship in terms of the way they take care of patients?
It will be very unprofessional of me to stick out nurses for the attitude of our health professionals on patients. We’ve already started retraining our health professionals both nurses, doctors, other health professionals and non-health professionals who are also working here to change their attitudes towards the patients. Without the patients, every one of us medical professionals will be in the labour market.
I’ve made this clear to them throughout my interactions with them. So, whatever we have to do to make our patients comfortable, we all have to do that. I’ve made them to institute regular training and collaborations with institutions abroad, so that they come down here and have some in-house training for them to see the international practice of how a nurse should relate with his or her patients. So, I don’t want the nurses to be picked singularly on this issue because it’s a general thing that all health professionals must be retrained on their attitudes to work and attitude to their patients.
What you intend to do to improve the Internally Generated Revenue of the hospital?
With money you can do almost everything you want to do. And increasing the internally generated revenue of every organization what every CEO must tried to do.
First thing is to improve services. Make sure that clinical services you’re rendering are of high quality so that more people can access that. That’s why I said we have to get the CT scan back to functionality, get our labs back to functionality which we have done. The radiology section we’ve refurbished all the x-ray machines, we’ve provided backups for the ultrasounds, we’ve resuscitated the mammograms so that all those services will be functional and once they’re functional and people knows, they’ll access them and your IGR will grow.
Secondly, we’ve tried to block up all loopholes, automate our revenue collection system. If you look round you’ll see wires and computers going round the whole hospital. The whole idea is to automate our revenue collection and reduce physical involvement of individuals and block loopholes where people mismanage funds that we naturally should have gotten. So, with automation, I know that our IGR is going to go up.
We also aim at creating more services for our people. The things that we’re not doing regularly, like the (intro fertilization) we intend to make it more regular and let the public know that these things are done in FMC and not only in private settings.
What are going to do to checkmate the issue of diversion of patients by some doctors?
As we talked about the automation of revenue collection, we are also trying to automate the electronic medical records. With that, you are going to reduce the physical contact between health professionals and the patients who had worked into this hospital willingly. Because everything you’re doing is going to be through the computer. If I see a patient, he is entered into the computer.
He wants to go and get his drugs, the doctor keys in his prescription in the computer and he goes to the pharmacy, so there will be no prescription sheet to take away. That’s one diversion that will be reduced.
In terms of doctors diverting patients, once your name is keyed in the system, the doctor who is following you will also be keyed into the system. So, we’re thinking about that, we are also talking to the doctors that anybody who is caught diverting patients that have willingly walked into this hospital will be dealt with according to public service rules.
Whether you’re the highest consultant or lowest doctor, you’ll be dealt with according to public service rules. I’ll be having interactions with the often so that they’ll know I’m always available for them. We’ll keep dialoguing often. And with that this inter-professional rivalry will end.
Visa Ban: Include military officers, wives, children of election riggers, Frank urges U.S.
F
ollowing a declaration by the government of United States of America of a visa ban against some Nigerian politicians involved in the massive rigging of the 2019 general elections, a political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has urged the U.S. to ensure that the wives and children of the affected persons are included in the list of affected personalities.
According to him, some military personnel brazenly took active role in the manipulation of the 2019 electoral process to achieve predetermined objectives and therefore, they should not be left unpunished.
Frank also appealed to the government of United Kingdom, European Union and other advanced democratic nations who made similar promises before the elections to emulate the step already taken by the American government.
In a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, Frank who commended the U.S. government for the step taken, added that making public the names and political parties of those affected would also not be a bad idea so as to discourage such undemocratic practices in future elections.
He, however, appealed to the US, UK and EU to keep their eyes on the Judges handling cases in the election petitions tribunal and Supreme Court (especially the presidential election) to ensure that those found wanting are sanctioned with a visa ban.
He called on the judiciary to take note of the US visa ban on Nigerian politicians and be guided to do the needful in the ongoing election petitions cases in the courts.
“I must commend the US for living up to expectation as promised before the 2019 general elections. The visa ban on yet to be named persons has clearly shown that the outcome of the last presidential election was manipulated. I urge the governments of the United Kingdom, European Union and other democratic nations to emulate the recent step taken by the American government.
“More importantly, the international community should show more interest in the ongoing election tribunal cases in Nigeria, most especially the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal and the Supreme Court. The U.S. government should not hesitate to sanction judges who dare compromise the wishes of the people as freely expressed during the 2019 general elections.
“It is also important that the Chief of Army Staff and other military officers who took part in rigging the said election should not go free. They should be banned also to sound a note of warning to other military officers,” he said.
The political activist, therefore challenged politicians, especially of the ruling party, to apply for American visa now for them to ascertain if their names are on the list of those affected by U.S. Visa Ban.
Miracles still happen
I
n life, one of the hardest phases one could ever pass through is the phase of childlessness after several months or years in marriage. I have been there; I sincerely know how it feels. Believe me, it is not a pleasant experience. The people who go through this phase and still stay strong are the real VIPs in our society. Never spite or mock them FOR ANY REASON.
From my little study, most problems or challenges we face can be solved either by us or people close to us. For instance, if you are jobless, you can either go get a job or someone gets one for you. If you are homeless, you can either go get a place or someone decides to house you. But the one challenge that usually requires DIVINE INTERVENTION is the challenge of childlessness. I rate it the highest form of challenge.
Now, over time, we’ve seen couples who were once childless become parents as a result of divine intervention. If this situation which I regard as the highest form of challenge could be solved by God, then I see no ordeal too impossible or big for God to handle.
Mr. and Mrs. Yakoyo got married some years ago. After many months of waiting to conceive (pregnant), nothing was forth coming. At first, they didn’t pay attention to it because they knew they were both medically fine. But after a while, the subject became a thing of concern for them, they decided to get medical help.
Series of tests and treatments were done, still, no change – the situation remained the same. At a point, they started borrowing to cover their medical bills so as to get an end to this situation. Friends, you don’t know what some couples go through to get conception – reason I admonished us never to mock or look down on anyone in this phase. It is a phase that usually passes. The least you can do is pray and encourage them.
If you are an African, you can attest to the kind of pressure being placed by friends and relatives of couples who have not conceived after months/years of marriage. Some persons suddenly forget that no one, except God, gives children.
Mr. Yokoyo remembered a couple who had experienced this kind of situation in the past. This couple had waited for close to 9 years before grace finally found them. They are now blessed with two great kids However, this did not happen until after series of treatments, including IVF and IUI (In-Vitro Fertilization and Intra-Uterine Insemination respectively) with plenty of prayers.
The Yakoyos reached out to them, got the contact of the hospital – a well-known hospital somewhere in Lagos, Nigeria. They fixed an appointment with the senior doctor, and consultations began. If you’ve had this kind of experience or know someone who did, you’d agree with me that hospitals that deal with cases like this do not charge the kind of fees for malaria and typhoid treatments; they are usually very expensive.
They were placed on series of tests for weeks. The tests alone have gulped hundreds of thousands; just imagine how much the treatment would cost. After the final test, the doctor requested they deposit a huge sum of money within the next three days, else the process will begin all over again. They didn’t have such cash at hand. They felt they’ve gotten to the end-of-the-road.
Friends, there is a point you get to in life, there is a kind of challenge that would hit you and you’ll say you’ve had it all – That this is just the end. In such circumstances, all that’s needed is divine intervention.
That was the last day the Yakoyos visited the hospital. They asked God Almighty to intervene and prove Himself in the situation, and He did. The wife conceived naturally; I saw the baby few days ago, growing very fast and smart. I said within me “This can only be God”.
I am not telling you a movie I watched or a dream I had. I am telling you what I know.
There is nothing too impossible for God to do, absolutely nothing. When it looks as though you’ve got to the end, that’s when God likes to display. When it seems as though the situation looks impossible before ma, that’s when He (God) likes to daze everyone.
Do you believe that miracles still happen? Do you see God stepping into this seemingly ‘difficult’ situation? Like the Yakoyos, God will visit you and make you smile again. What usually cause you sorrow will soon become a thing of joy.
This week, step out with great expectations. SOMETHING GREAT IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN.
Ministerial slot: Akeredolu consolidates, crushes opposition
BABATOPE OKEOWO reports that, with the nomination of Senator Omotayo Alasoadura as a minister representing Ondo State, the gang-up against Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu ahead of the 2020 governorship election, might have crumbled.
A fter much delay, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday forwarded a list of his ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation. Among those chosen is Senator Tayo Alasoadura, an ally of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to represent Ondo State. Many analysts believe that the nomination has given the governor an edge ahead of the battle for the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in next year’s governorship election.
The belief in the state is that Akeredolu is behind the choice of Alasoadura as the representative of the state in the new cabinet of Buhari. The governor had earlier said Akure, the state capital, should be given the opportunity to produce the minister that will represent the state. Akeredolu made the case for Akure to produce the next minister while speaking during a reception held in honour of Alasoadura.
Before now, no indigene of the state capital, had been appointed a minister since the return of Nigeria to democracy in 1999. Giving credence to the position that Akeredolu nominated Alasoadura, the pioneer Chairman of the APC in the State, Hon Duerimini Isaacs Kekemeke, said the appointment would lead to the marginalisation of those who are not in the governor’s camp.
He said: “I have to congratulate Alasoadura as a Minister of Federal Republic. Apparently, Chief Alasoadura is from the camp of the governor. I think it is a matter of time before we all come together. But my idea about this is that this is the 2016 cycle where a great number of men were excluded from patronage both at the central and the state level.
“I believe the cycle will run in full and every one of us will continue to see ourselves as party people who will be patronised, irrespective of whatever block you belong to. My appeal is to party men to accept it”, he said.
The governor had criticised the people of the senatorial district particularly the people of Akure South and North Federal Constituency for the defeat of Alasoadura in the last general election despite his performance at the eighth National Assembly. He said Alasoadura, who was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum (upstream), performed very well and deserved being re-elected.
A surprise nomination
Despite the hint given by the governor, the nomination of Alasoadura came as a surprise to most people in the state. The former senator was not among those expected to clinch the slot. If at all, the position would be given to an Akure indigene, the general view was that it would either go to the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Ifedayo Abegunde, or the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public and Inter-Governmental Relations, Mrs. Olubunmi Ademosu. Alternatively, the thinking is that it would go to Engr. Tunji- Light Ariyomo, who is the Special Adviser to the Governor on Energy.
The three of them were said to have been placed on hold for the top job. The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, had always made a case for either Abegunde or Ariyomo.
He had said that the two of them could represent the state at the Federal Executive Council when the monarch told Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during a visit to the state that the two of them should be considered for federal appointments. No prominent person from the Ondo North Senatorial District eyed the job. Reason being that Akeredolu hails from Owo Local Government Area in the district.
That was the reason nobody expected that the position would be clinched from the zone. But from the Southern Senatorial District were three strong politicians seeking the job. They included Kekemeke, the Executive Director, Engineering and Technical Services, Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), Engr. Ife Oyedele; and a former governorship aspirant in the state, Chief Olusola Oke.
There were speculations that Oyedele was the favourite of an Abuja group for the ministerial slot. Regarded to be a close political associate of President Buhari, Oyedele was said to be the person who designed the logo of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC). The NDPHC boss, who hails from Okitipupa Local Government Area, was also said to have played an important role in the formation of the APC in 2013. It was learnt that a group of Abuja politicians sought the ministerial job for him so that he would be well placed to displace Akeredolu in the 2020 election.
Kekemeke, who is also a former member of the state House of Assembly, one time Commissioner for Works and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), is a native of Ese-Odo Local Government Area.
The legal practitioner failed to secure the state ministerial slot in 2015 as he was said to have narrowly lost to Prof. Claudius Daramola, the immediate past Minister of State for Niger Delta. It was learnt that Kekemeke romanced the APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for the job. He is one of those eyeing Akeredolu’s seat.
The former lawmaker is already seeking support from APC members for his quest for the party’s nomination to contest the 2020 gubernatorial poll in the state. Oke, who is from Ilaje Local Government Area, also wanted the ministerial job to enhance his chances of winning the next governorship election in the state.
The two-time governorship candidate and Southwest Coordinator of President Buhari Campaign Organisation in the last election was speculated to have secured the nod of Tinubu for the ministerial ticket.
But recently, there was a report that Oke might drop both the ministerial bid and governorship ambition as he was being considered for the Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), a position, which Ondo has never occupied. Undoubtedly, the appointment of Alasoadura will significantly alter the political calculations and permutations in the Sunshine State ahead of the 2020 gubernatorial poll.
Being a reliable political soulmate of Akeredolu, the appointment of Alasoadura is considered to be an added advantage to the governor. Finding by Saturday Telegraph showed that the appointment is like taking the wind out of the sail of any conspiracy against Akeredolu. According to political watchers, if the state ministerial slot had been secured by a foe of Akeredolu, the position would have been effectively deployed to whittle down the governor’s influence and probably chase him out of the Alagbaka Government House in 2020.
To the opposition within the APC, it would have enriched the foe with enormous political energy to wrestle the party’s nomination with the governor.With the exception of Oyedele who is connected to the Abuja group, those seeking to oust Akeredolu from the office within the ruling APC are in the camp of Tinubu. They include Dr. Segun Abraham, Kekemeke, Oke, and Ambassador Sola Iji. In the state, the ministerial position has always given ambitious politicians leverage to dislodge the incumbent. It gives such politicians the power, influence, political vantage and stamina to effectively pursue their aspiration.
Looking
back The late Dr. Olusegun Agagu contested the governorship of the state against equally late Chief Adebayo Adefarati in 1999. Adefarati defeated Agagu, who was compensated with a ministerial slot by former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Despite the appointment, the then minister did not take his eyes away from the seat. He took advantage of his ministerial position to kick Adefarati out of the Alagbaka Government House in 2003.
The immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, is another study in how to deploy the power and influence of a ministerial position to dislodge an incumbent governor.
Mimiko joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) few weeks to the 2003 gubernatorial election. After the victory of Agagu, Mimiko was appointed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG). While Agagu’s mind was preoccupied with governance in the state, Mimiko was eyeing his seat and seeking opportunities to shove aside his boss. An opportunity came when the Ondoborn politician was appointed a minister following the sacking of Mrs. Mobolaji Osomo.
Mimiko effectively utilised the position to push Agagu off the gubernatorial seat and achieve his ambition to rule the state. Analysts have therefore argue that the appointment of Alasoadura could be a blessing to Akeredolu because the former senator is a strong loyalist of the governor. The loyalty of Alasoadura to his political associates has always been like that of a dog to its owner.
Though he contested the governorship ticket of the APC against Akeredolu in 2006, after he lost the shadow poll, he has been one of the strong pillars behind the governor. Meanwhile, Akeredolu has applauded the nomination of Alasoadura as a minister of the Federal Republic. In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ojo Oyewamide, the governor expressed confidence in the ability of the Akure born politician to discharge his assigned responsibilities just as he thanked Buhari for the wise choice.
He said: “Undoubtedly, Buhari has made a wise pick in Alasoadura who has demonstrated over the years, an unquenchable desire for excellence, hard work, and commitment to assigned responsibilities. “Having had an eventful and memorable stay in the Senate, Alasoadura provided what could be regarded as an immeasurably valuable representation to his people. “It is therefore without any iota of doubt that Senator Alasoadura will bring to bear, his rich pool of experience to galvanise the needed support for Mr. President’s Next Level Agenda”, the governor said.
LGs operate freely in Osun, says Oyetola
Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has declared that local government councils in his state operate freely without interference. Similarly, Oyetola has asked the state university to embark on creative and innovative research that can drive the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) base of the state to enviable height.
Speaking when he hosted the delegation of the Local Government Project Monitoring Team from the Office of the Secretary to the Governor of the Federation (SGF) at the Government House in Osogbo, Oyetola said it would be unfair for any governor not to allow elected chairmen at the Local Government Councils to decide what they want in terms of human, capital and infrastructure development. He described local government councils as a critical arm that should work to deliver development to the people.
He said: “I believe in the functionality of local government administration. That is why we have given all the local governments and the Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) the independence to operate.
“To me, it is unfair for any governor not to allow people at the local government to decide what they want. We believe in transparency, accountability and probity that is why our administration has ensured that the resources of the local governments are not interfered with.
“We have given our Councils free-hand to operate and decide their affairs. We don’t toy with the administration of our local government because we believe so much in development. So, we thank you for finding it necessary to visit our state and for seeing things yourselves. “We appreciate all your encomiums and commendations on our little efforts to develop the state, we are glad that our passion for grassroots development has been confirmed.”
Leader of the delegation of the Department State/Local Government Affairs Political and Economic Office, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Kayode Adegbayo, lauded the administration of Governor Oyetola for taking leadership to the grassroots.
He said: “What we have seen in terms of development across the local governments and LCDAs visited has shown that a round peg is in the round hole. “What we have seen shows that the governor is focused and he is not distracted by the litigation that was just put to rest few weeks ago by the Supreme Court.
“So, I want to encourage the local government leadership to do much in improving their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).” Meanwhile, Oyetola, who spoke on the revenue profile of the state during a visit by the Osun State University Governing Council led by its Chairman, Mallam Yusuf Ali (SAN), said the role of the institution in the development of the state was very crucial. Oyetola said: “The University should be creative and innovative to generate revenue for the State. You are not doing badly but you should do more and work with government to increase our IGR.”
His remarks followed a plethora of demands from government by the university, including reinstatement of its annual subvention from the state, construction of the access roads in the campuses, governor’s presence at the 8th Convocation ceremonies holding in September and his assistance in getting Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to deliver the 8th Convocation Lecture.
The governor said: “I thank the Governing Council under the leadership of Yusuf Ali (SAN) for the good handling of the University. I also want to thank the entire Council members for maintaining standard in everything you do.
“As for your demands, the government will start supporting full payment of salaries when the finances of the state improve. Funding the university is subject to availability of money.
Let us work together to boost our revenue base. The access roads to the campuses will be looked into, to see if the state can take them up.” On the convocation, the Governor said the Vice President had already indicated his willingness to honour the invitation to deliver the 8th Convocation Lecture of the University. “I understand the issue of the University Teaching Hospital which is on course.
I want to commend the university and thank the Chancellor, Dr. Folorunso Alakija, for sticking to her promise of delivering in two years. I thank everyone as we look forward to the convocation on 21st September, 2019,” he stated.
Don’t derail Obaseki, Edo group tackles Oshiomhole
Worried by the negative impact of the feud in the Edo State House of Assembly on governance in the state, a group of Edo professionals spread across the country, have charged the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, not to derail the state’s development.
In a letter addressed to Oshiomhole and signed by Emmanuel Ijewere, Dr. Chris Momoh, Keem Bello-Osagie, Osaro Isokpan and 31 others, they urged the former Edo State governor not to bring down the house he built. In the letter entitled: ‘Avoiding the Temptation to pull down the Solid House you Built for Edo People,’ the group said: “We the undersigned are representative members of Edo State Professionals (ESP).
“We are concerned and embarrassed by the unfolding drama in the political space of our beloved state and have therefore come together in-spite of our respective partisan affiliations, to speak out as lovers of our state before Edo State is rendered ungovernable. “We implore you to rescue the governor from the shark-infested waters of Edo politics. Just a statement of support and reconciliation by you will be a solution. You have the capacity to pour the oil of ‘Gilead’ on the troubled waters.
“You once told us “I will not sit on the fence on issues”. Please, act now in the interest of the people you governed for eight years. Comrade Governor, “this boy called you father do not have a hand in his death.
“We have a deep sense of nostalgia dating back to that evening in 2006 at the Lagoon Restaurant, when Mr. Godwin N. Obaseki then, Chairman/CEO, Securities Transactions and Trust Limited, introduced your Edo State gubernatorial ambition to a select group of Edo sons and daughters and called on us to mobilise funds for your expectedly vigorous campaigns and possible election.
“You promised to ensure sanity in governance if elected the state governor and when you eventually mounted the saddle as governor you sat on the gubernatorial throne for eight years and you took the state through a refreshingly new experience. “We thank you immensely for not disappointing us in the various sectoral strides you took during your stewardship.
“As you dismounted from the saddle of state governor, in a strategic move to ensure the continuity of focus and efforts, you led the thrust to elect your dynamic and self-effacing adviser, Godwin N. Obaseki, as your successor.”
“Since Governor Godwin Obaseki took over, he has never wavered in actualising the dreams you both shared. Having been the Chairman of the State Economic Management Team for eight years under your reign he knew the direction and flow of your focus.
“We remember the countless times Godwin Obaseki came before our questioning eyes and minds at the meetings of Edo State Professionals to explain and defend the programmes and plans that your government had to implement.
“It was his deft understanding of the dynamics of project conceptualisation, financing and implementation that enabled the domes-tic financial markets to track and anticipate the focus of your administration and you recorded truly gigantic achievements. “And you were the man of the moment. However, the development agenda by your team remains the backbone of Obaseki’s administration.”
The group noted that the current impasse may be linked to another purpose, fingering the Henry Idahagbon-led Edo Peoples’ Movement (EPM) of leading the campaign to deny the governor a second term, even when the consensus in the state is for the governor to continue in his excellent strides of developing the state.
The professionals noted: “The statement in The Guardian of Sunday July 14, 2019 attributed to one Mr. Henry Idahagbon, a Beninbased member of the APC and leader of the Edo Peoples’ Movement (EPM) has provided a clue into how this potentially bloody war is being fuelled.
Henry Idahagbon said that the EPM was formed with just two cardinal objectives viz: “To strengthen the party to regain its winning ways, because during the last general elections, we lost woefully…
The second objective is shopping for a credible alternative for Obaseki come next year”. “This means that the struggle for the soul of the Edo State House of Assembly is being teleguided from outside the Assembly and it belies the often-quoted statement that the Edo State Governor wants to impose a Speaker on the Assembly.
“In truth, these Assembly members-elect are being remotely controlled by a third force. Our Edo people say that ‘if a man sees a stone flying into his eye from a particular direction, he will do all he can to avoid it’.
This may be why the governor is unrelenting.” They urged Oshiomhole to intervene in the matter to prevent the National Assembly from plunging Edo State into crisis. “In our opinion, the NASS should rather reconcile the factions and not threaten fire and brimstone. We understand that 12 Edo House of Assembly members-elect have now relocated to Abuja staying in close touch with the party national secretariat and the House of Representatives.
“We urge them, for the sake of the masses of Edo State, to return to Benin and be sworn in as members of the House of Assembly. “The absence of the 12 members now based in Abuja is inconsistent with the purpose of their elections and it is surprising that they want to allow their term to pass unutilised. And there are various problems to tackle in the State,” they said. While listing some of the governor’s numerous achievements, they said: “Achievement of Governor Obaseki are legion. His promise to create 200,000 jobs in his first term are being achieved. So far over 90,000 jobs have been created in both the private and public sectors.
“He has revamped the Edo State Traffic Management Agency to put order in road management in the state. He has commenced the construction of 5,000 barrels per day modular refinery in partnership with a private concern.
“The Gelegele Port is being linked to the Lagos deep sea port to lighter cargo from there to Edo and for subsequent trucking to the inland regions of the South-East and middle-belt.
He has completed the Azura Power Plant whose output is fed into the national grid but the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is yet to efficiently perform its duties. “Roads like the 26.5 km Afuze-Erah- Iruekpen; the 10km Irrua-Opoji Road; the 11.8km Ubiaja-Ugboha Road; the 39.5km Ehor-Irhue-Ekpan-Umokpi-Orhua-Ozalla Road; the strategic Ivioghe-Iviebua-Iviukha/ Ivianokpedi-bhviegbeuei-Ivieukwe-Ekwosor Road; Iyieku-Atte-Ebigbere/ICE Road in Auchi; Ugboha-Ogwa-Ebelle Road; Abudu township roads, Iguobazuwa township roads and roads long abandoned are being brought back to life.”
Bayelsa guber: Large number of PDP aspirants, not intimidating me – Okoko
Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa
Mr Keniebi Okoko, one of the aspirants in the November 16 Bayelsa State governorship election, has insisted that he was not intimidated by the large number of aspirants that have purchased the nomination forms to contest of the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
Already more than 20 aspirants have collected the party’s Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.
But speaking shortly after submitting his form in Abuja, Okoko said: “I don’t mind the number and calibre of people that have joined the race, what I know is that I’m sure of emerging the PDP candidate at the end of the day.”
The philanthropist stated that the transparency in the party remains paramount assuring his supporters of victory at the end.
Also speaking, the Organising Secretary of the party, Augustine Akobundu assured Okoko’s supporters of his capacity to move Bayelsa State to the next level if given the opportunity to become the next governor.
“This gentleman standing before you has the capacity, tenacity, boldness, and fear of God to leads his people. As a pastor, he will not compromise. He will enhance good leadership and put the people first just like Christ did.
“After handing this form to you come February 14 next year, you will shake me as the governor of Bayelsa State,” he told the aspirant.
Gbajabiamila appoints 105 committee chairmen
- House adjourns to sept 17
- APC- 80, PDP- 21, APGA-2, AA-1, APM-1
- Speaker apologises to those who lost out λJibrin loses out
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila yesterday released the names of chairmen and deputy chairmen of 105 special and standing committees, assigning his close loyalists to grade A, otherwise called juicy committees.
Out of the 105 committees, he allocated 80 to the All Progressives Congress (APC); 21 to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); two to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and one each to Action Alliance (AA) and Allied People’s Movement (APM).
The speaker also surprisingly left out the director general of his campaign organisation, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin. Jibrin, however, declined to comment on the development.
Before announcing the committees, the speaker had apologized to his colleagues who did not get leadership in any of the standing and special committees to forgive him.
“I know today, many of you will not be happy with me, so I also apologise if I offend anybody,” he appealed.
The committee chairmen include Aliyu Betara (APC, Borno) for appropriation; Ahmed Idris (APC, Plateau, constitution review); Ibrahim Isiaka (APC, Ogun) for ecological fund; Abdullahi Garba (APC, Niger) for FCT; Wale Raji (APC, Lagos) for House services; Tunji-Ojo Olubunmi (APC, Ondo) for NDDC; Khadijah Bukar Ibrahim (APC, Yobe) for NEDC; Wole Oke (PDP, Osun) for public accounts; Jerry Alagbaso (PDP, Imo) for public petitions; Adamu Fagen Gawo (APC, Jigawa) for constituency outreach; Abubakar Kusada (APC, Katsina) for federal character; Munir Babba (APC, Kano) for agric colleges and institutions; Muntari Dandutse (APC, Katsina) for agric production and services; Shehu Koko (APC, Kebbi) for airforce; Abdulrazak Namdas (APC, Adamawa) for army; Nnoli Nnaji (PDP, Enugu) for aviation; and Victor Nwokolo (PDP, Delta) for banking and currency.
Julius Ihovebere (APC, Edo) for basic education; Akeem Adeyemi (APC, Oyo) for communication; Yusuf Kila (APC, Jigawa) for customs and excise; Jimi Benson (APC, Lagos) for defence; Aisha Dukku (APC, Gombe) for electoral matters; Johnson Oghuma (APC, Edo) for environment; Luke Onofiok (PDP, Akwa Ibom) for federal judiciary; James Faleke (APC, Lagos) for finance; Yusuf Buba (APC, Adamawa) for foreign affairs; Nicholas Mutu (PDP, Delta) for gas resources; Pascal Obi (AA, Imo) for health institutions; Tanko Sununu (APC, Kebbi) for healthcare institutions; Nasir Zangon Daura (APC, Katsina) for interior; Tajudeen Abass (APC, Kaduna) for land transport; Legor Idagbo (PDP, Cross River) for local content; Lynda Ikpeazu (PDP, Anambra) for maritime; Shaban Sharada (APC, Kano) for national intelligence; Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau) for navy; Mahmaud Abdullahi Gaiya (APC, Kano) for petroleum resources (downstream).
Also on the list are Musa Sarki Adar (APC, Sokoto) for petroleum resources; Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe) for police; Garba Datti (APC, Kaduna) for ports and harbours; Aliyu Magaji Dau (APC, Jigawa) for power; Nasir Ali Ahmed (APC, Kano) for public procurement; Abubakar Fulata (APC, Jigawa) for rules and business; Aminu Suleiman (APC, Kano) for tertiary education; Sada Soli (APC, Katsina) for water resources; Abubakar Kabir Abubakar (APC, Kano) for works; Safana Dayyabu (APC, Katsina) for aids, loans and debt management; Ibrahim Babangida (APC, Katsina) for capital market; Kabir Idris (APC, Kano) for civil society); Femi Fakeye (APC, Osun) for commerce; Mohammed Bago (APC, Niger) for cooperation and integration in Africa; Sylvester Ogbaga (PDP, Ebonyi) for delegated legislation; Tolu Shadipe (APC, Oyo) for diaspora; Tunji Olawuyi (APC, Kwara) for emergency and disaster management; Tijani Damisa (APC, Kogi) for FCT Area councils; Ifeanyi Momah (APGA, Anambra) for FCT judiciary and Femi Bamisile (APC, Ekiti) for FERMA.
The list also include Abdullahi Ibrahim Dutse (APC, Jigawa) for financial crimes; Mustapha Dawaki (APC, Kano) for Housing; Dolapo Badru (APC, Lagos) for industry; Abubakar Lado (APC, Niger) for ICT; Segun Odebunmi (APC, Oyo) for NOA; Darlington Nwokocha (PDP, Abia) for insurance; Danjuma Chedeh (APGA, Taraba) for internal security of NASS; Mohammed Jega (APC, Kebbi) for IDPs; Zakari Galadima (APC, Yobe) for inter parliamentary relations; Ozurigbo Ugonna (APC, Imo) for justice; Ali Wudil (APC, Kano) for labour; Dennis Idahosa (APC, Edo) for legislative compliance; Gaza Gbefwi (PDP, Nasarawa) for legislative library and research; Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia) for media and public affairs; Olododo Cook (APC, Kwara) for national development; Essien Ayi (PDP, Cross River) for Niger Delta ministry; Alhassan Rumrum (APC, Kano) for pensions; Lawal Idrissu (APC, Kogi) for populations and Abdullahi Salame (APC, Sokoto) for poverty alleviation.
Similarly, Sani Bala (APC, Kano) for public service matters; Tijani Jobe (APC, Kano) for rural development; Beni Lar (PDP, Plateau) for science and technology; Michael Okon (PDP, Akwa Ibom) for solid minerals; Sumaila Suleiman (APC, Kaduna) for special duties; Olumide Osoba (APC, Ogun) for sports; Ali Ibrahim (APC, Kogi) for steel; Rotimi Agunsoye (APC, Lagos) for SDGs; Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti) for youth development; Nicholas Shehu (PDP, Kaduna) for anti-corruption; Ibrahim Bukar (APC, Borno) for climate change; Ihama Ogbeide (PDP, Edo) for culture; Francis Agbo (PDP, Benue) for drugs and narcotics; Kolawole Lawal (APM, Ogun) for ethics and privileges; Mayowa Akinfolarin (APC, Ondo) for FRSC and Cornelius Nnaji (PDP, Enugu) for FOI and government reforms.
Other members that made the list include, Sarki Dahiru (APC, Nasarawa) for HIV/AIDs; John Dyegh (APC, Benue) for human rights; Ashiru Mani (APC, Katsina) for Lake Chad; Mike Etaba (PDP, Cross River) for legislative budget and research; Akin Alabi (APC, Oyo) for governmental affairs; Abubakar Nalaraba (APC, Nasarawa) for pilgrims affairs; Gudaji Kazaure (APC, Jigawa) for political parties matters; Garba Gololo (APC, Bauchi) for privatization; Ogbee Lazarus (PDP, Ebonyi) for reformatory institutions; Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta) for treaties, protocols and agreements; Patrick Asadu (PDP, Enugu) for water ways; Jide Kmoh (APC, Lagos) for urban development; Wunmi Onanuga (APC, Ogun) for women affairs and Taiwo Oluga (APC, Osun) for women in parliament.
Meanwhile, only 104 deputy chairmen were appointed as the committee on women in parliament had no deputy.
The House also adjourned plenary for the annual long vacation to resume on September 17, 2019.
