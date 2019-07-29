Makinde assures South-West of improved security in August

R

ecent measures by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to restrict Deposit Money Banks’ (DMBs) investment in fixed income securities in order to boost real sector lending, may impact government finances as findings by New Telegraph show that Treasury Bill borrowings constitute a sizeable chunk of the Federal Government’s domestic debt stock.

According to the Nigerian domestic and foreign debt Q1 2019 report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently, the country’s domestic debt stood at N13.11 trillion as at the first quarter of this year.

The report stated that the domestic debt was incurred through the issuance of several financial instruments, including treasury bills.

Specifically, of the total domestic debt stock of N13.11 trillion, treasury bills account for N2.7 tril lion (20.22 per cent). In fact, T-bills were only topped by Federal Government bonds which account for N9.72 trillion or 774.15 per cent of the total domestic debt stock.

Other instruments used by the Federal Government in raising its domestic debt were the Federal Government savings bonds (N9.7 billion), Sukuk bond (N200 billion), Green bond (N10.69 billion), Nigerian Treasury bonds (N150.98 billion) and Promissory notes with N366.85 billion.

Further analysis of the report indicates that in the first three months of this year alone, the Federal Government spent N120.91 billion on interest payment on Treasury bills.

As part of its mandate to raise funds for the Federal Government, the CBN sells treasury bills twice a month. The regulator also regularly issues T-bills as part of monetary control measures to mop up excess liquidity and control money supply.

For instance, in its third quarter 2019, Nigerian Treasury bills issue calendar released last month, the CBN said it hoped to raise the total sum of N809.37 billion through new issues of Treasury Bills from June 13 to August 29, 2019.

The data showed that the CBN planned to sell N90.62 billion worth of three-month bills, N188.04 billion of six-month bills and N530.71 billion of one-year bills.

However, the regulator has in recent times expressed concern that DMBs continue to ignore calls to increase lending to the real sector and would rather invest heavily in government securities.

In fact, members of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had, in their last two meetings, complained about DMBs’ reluctance to lend to the real sector even as they stepped their investments in treasury bills and bonds.

The MPC directed the banking watchdog to introduce measures to limit lenders’ investment in government securities as a way of getting them to lend to the real sector.

The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, argued that banks’ easy access to government securities leads to the crowding out of private sector lending, noting that this is not good for the economy.

He said: “In view of the abundant opportunities available to banks for unfettered access to government securities, which tends to crowd out private sector lending, the Committee called on the Bank (CBN) to provide a mechanism for limiting DMBs’ access to government securities so as to redirect banks’ lending focus to the private sector, noting that this would spur the much-needed growth in the economy.”

Emefiele has clearly kept his word as the apex bank has, in the last few weeks, unveiled tough measures to compel DMBs to lend to the real sector.

On July 3, the CBN announced that all lenders would be required to maintain a minimum Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) of 60% by September 30, 2019, but subject to quarterly review.

The regulator emphasized that any DMB that failed to meet the new minimum LDR by the specified date would result in a levy of additional Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) equal to 50% of the lending shortfall of the target LDR.

Also, on July 10, the CBN announced that as from July 11, it would cap the remunerable daily placements by DMBs at its Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window at N2 billion (down from N7.5 billion).

It stated that while the N2 billion will be remunerated at the interest rate prescribed by the MPC from time to time, any deposit by a bank in excess of the N2 billion will not be remunerated.

Furthermore, only last Thursday, the CBN barred DMBs from buying Treasury bills for their own accounts at an open market auction.

Although the Federal Government has said it plans to finance the country’s N1.9 trillion budget deficit in 2019 through the introduction of new taxes and adopting a concessionary financing system under its privatization programme, analysts point out that the government would also have to rely on funds raised by the CBN via treasury bills sales.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the financial statements of the country’s five tier 1 banks – Zenith, Guaranty Trust Bank, First Bank, Access Bank and UBA – invested a total of N4.61 trillion in government securities in 2018.

