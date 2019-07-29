News
Makinde assures South-West of improved security in August
Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde said yesterday that Governors of South- West Region have agreed to launch new security architecture in August.
Makinde, who was speaking at a special thanksgiving service in honour of his mother, Madam Abigail Makinde at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Yemetu, Ibadan, said that Oyo State would equally launch a state-wide security system before his 100 days in office.
A statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as saying that the Governors of South-West states had been meeting to find lasting solutions to the security challenges in the region.
Makinde said: “Other Governors of the South- West and I have met on how to launch new security architecture before the end of August 2019.
“The first 100 days of this government will be on the 5th of September and before the 5th of September we will launch new security architecture in Oyo state.”
Besides, the governor, who also took time to dwell on four key pillars of his administration, including Security, Health, Education and Economy, said that his government would strengthen supervision and monitoring of the implementation of health and education policies.
According to him, the government would also direct energy in the way of job creation to ensure that the teeming population of jobless youths was taken care of.
However, Makinde said that having cancelled the N3, 000 education levy imposed on students by the immediate past administration, his government would ensure strict monitoring of the improved monthly subvention which would soon be provided for the schools.
He said: “I have visited Adeoyo State Hospital and I will soon be visiting other state hospitals in Igbeti, Saki, Ogbomoso, and Oyo. What I saw at Adeoyo was more of window dressing. The radiography machine has never worked since it was installed.
“It means that the past government spent some money in the Health sector but they did not monitor the implementation. If it is only monitoring we can achieve, we would have done well for the Health sector in Oyo state.”
Meanwhile, the Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun state, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, has written an open letter to President Mohammad Buhari over security challenges facing the nation.
The traditional ruler in the letter which copies were made available to newsmen in Osogbo said “security should go digital. If not now, who else is our Messiah? Nigeria security should be strengthened.
“The boost can optionally be assured through mandatory and timely provision of electronic national identity card for everyone on Nigeria soil such that the security force can accost and demand for identification anywhere anytime. With digital ID card, the security can track suspicious members of the society.
News
How Nigeria’s election can be credible – Atiku
Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called for the implementation of Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais National Electoral Reform Committee (NERC) report.
He also wants the creation of an Electoral Crimes Commission to try election offenders.
In a statement Monday, the former Vice President stated that to ensure the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the power to appoint Chairman and board of the commission should be taken away from the president and given to the judiciary, as recommended by Justice Uwais panel.
“Of all three arms of government, the judiciary is the least affected by elections, meaning that it has the highest objectivity in matters relating to the INEC.
“It is therefore in the best position of the three arms, to appoint a chairman and board members for the electoral body that are impartial, competent and patriotic,” he stated.
Atiku said he was challenging the conduct of the 2019 presidential election not just to correct the past mistakes but to ensure that such mistakes do not happen in future.
He added that the nation’s electoral system should not only be brought up to date “by the acceptance of the amendments to the Electoral Act passed by the eight National Assembly, we also need to be up to tomorrow, by taking steps today to ensure that the lapses that made it possible for the 2019 elections to be manipulated or rigged are addressed.”
News
Insecurity: Abdulsalami expresses fears over growing tension in Nigeria
Former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar on Monday expressed fears over the incessant security challenges in parts of the country, saying “there is anger in the land and the voices of reason are drowning very rapidly.”
He disclosed that some of the problems Nigeria faces currently as a nation, especially on issues and matters around the peaceful co-existence and security, call for urgent action by government and other well meaning Nigerians.
General Abdulsalami, while speaking at a two-day roundtable discussion on how to address issues of national concern organised by the Abdulsalami Abubakar Institute for Peace and Sustainable Development Studies (AAIPSDS), solicited for a forum that can help in the accurate identification of the problems and solutions for a united peaceful Nigeria.
According to him: “Nigeria is going through a period of trial amidst growing tension and resentment all over the country. There is anger in the land and the voices of reason are drowning very rapidly. It is clear that the situation requires that we all live up to the expectations of a nation that puts so much value in elders and leaders.
“We are all here as Nigerians who share responsibility for the state of our nation, therefore if any forum can help in the accurate identification of the problems and solutions for a united peaceful Nigeria, let us be counted among such fora.”
Furthermore, he said: “This roundtable discussion has participants drawn from across the country with prominent qualified personalities who represent interests and perspectives as regards to the nature of the issues and solutions needed to resolve them, is the center’s contribution to the search for solutions to the problems we are currently experiencing.”
News
Lagos Assembly probes Ambode’s N7bn Renal Centre
Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday moved to probe the abandonment of the N7billion cardiac renal facility centre at the Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos.
The probe is sequel to the report read by the Acting Chairman of the House Committee on Health, Hon. Akeem Sokunle.
Sokunle, in his report stated that members of his committee had embarked on a tour to ascertain health facilities across the state.
“We observed that there is shortage of manpower, non-functioning ambulances, insecurity, unequipped laboratories and more importantly abandonment of multi- billion naira cardiac renal facility,” he said.
According to him, most of the equipment in the hospital are not working and he got report that the cardio renal machines only worked for two weeks before the facility was locked up. Also, most of the sensitive equipment are obsolete.
News
Ministerial screening: Senate resumes
The Senate has resumed its screening of the ministerial nominees after going on a short break.
Former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola is the first to be interviewed in the afternoon session.
However, before going on break the Red Chamber had screened former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola (Lagos), who was well grilled by the Senators, Gbemisola Saraki Saraki (Kwara) and Dr. Mohammed Mahmoud (Kaduna State).
News
Zakzaky: Kaduna court sets aside Aug 5 bail ruling
A High Court sitting in Kaduna, has set aside its August 5 ruling on the bail application filed by the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, Zeeinat.
However, the IMN leader, who has been in detention since December 2015 following a face-off between his group and the military, and his wife were not physically present in court for the hearing on Monday.
Their lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN) explained that they were not in court due to their “bad health”.
Details later…
News
Ministerial screening: Senate goes on break
The Senate has suspended its screening of the ministerial nominees to enable the Senators go on a short break.
The plenary is expected to resume at 2pm.
However, before going on break the Red Chamber had screened former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola (Lagos), who was well grilled by the Senators, Gbemisola Saraki Saraki (Kwara) and Dr. Mohammed Mahmoud (Kaduna State).
News
Ministerial screening: Senate begins Day 4
The Senate has just kicked off Day four of the screening exercise for the ministers with former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola addressing the Red Chamber.
News
Three killed, several injured in shooting at California food festival
Three people have been killed and several injured after at least one active gunman was reported at a food festival in California, according to US media.
The New York Times, citing local city councilman Dion Bracco, reported that three people have died and several are injured. He also said one suspect was in custody.
“They don’t know if there were more, so they have to treat it as an active situation,” he told the paper. “We have police out here from as far away as San Jose.”
At least five people have been shot, according to a hospital spokesperson. Their condition is not yet known.
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center spokeswoman Joy Alexiou said two people who suffered gun wounds had been taken to hospital and that three more victims were expected to arrive shortly.
Local news NBC Bay Area reported that ambulance crews were told 11 people were “down” after gunshots were heard around 5.30pm local time.
A witness, Julissa Contreras, told the site she saw the gunman firing a rifle that was “able to shoot three to four shots a second”.
“It was just rapid firing,” she said.
“I could see him shooting in just every direction. He wasn’t aiming at anyone specifically. It was just left to right, right to left… He definitely was prepared for what he was doing.”
Gilroy police released a statement, saying: “The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today’s shooting at the Garlic Festival.
“The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B.”
The San Francisco Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to the scene.
President Donald Trump tweeted: “Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!”
The governor of California, Gavin Newsom tweeted: “This is nothing short of horrific. Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community. My office is monitoring the situation closely. Grateful for the law enforcement’s efforts and their continued work as this situation develops.”
A number of videos posted to social media showed people running away from the event. Gunshots could be heard in the background of some of the clips.
In one of the videos a woman can be heard asking: “Who would shoot up a garlic festival?”.
A 13-year-old girl told San Jose Mercury News she had initially thought the noise had been fireworks, but saw a man that had a bandanna tied around his leg wound.
One of the largest food festivals in the US, the Gilroy Garlic Festival is an annual three-day event south of San Jose at the outdoor Christmas Hill Park. It was founded in 1979 and is situated around 30 miles south of San Jose.
The event’s website says weapons of any kind are prohibited and that 4,000 people work and volunteer at the festival, reports sky news.
News
Afghanistan: At least 20 killed, 50 injured in attack on VP candidate’s office
At least 20 people were killed and 50 injured in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday in a suicide bombing and gun battle at vice presidential candidate Amrullah Saleh’s office, the government said in a statement on Monday.
Saleh, a running mate of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, was slightly injured in the attack.
Afghan forces killed three militants who entered Saleh’s four-story office after a suicide bomber blew himself up during rush hour, said the interior ministry.
More than 150 civilians were rescued during the six-hour-long operation, said interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.
No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack that came only hours after Ghani and Saleh, along with more than a dozen Afghan politicians, launched their two-month long election campaign.
Presidential polls are expected to be held on September 28 but the security situation has been deteriorating across the country with the Taliban and Islamic State fighters mounting near-daily attack on Afghan forces, government employees and civilians, reports Reuters.
News
NBS: FG borrowed N2.7trn via Treasury bills
R
ecent measures by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to restrict Deposit Money Banks’ (DMBs) investment in fixed income securities in order to boost real sector lending, may impact government finances as findings by New Telegraph show that Treasury Bill borrowings constitute a sizeable chunk of the Federal Government’s domestic debt stock.
According to the Nigerian domestic and foreign debt Q1 2019 report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently, the country’s domestic debt stood at N13.11 trillion as at the first quarter of this year.
The report stated that the domestic debt was incurred through the issuance of several financial instruments, including treasury bills.
Specifically, of the total domestic debt stock of N13.11 trillion, treasury bills account for N2.7 tril lion (20.22 per cent). In fact, T-bills were only topped by Federal Government bonds which account for N9.72 trillion or 774.15 per cent of the total domestic debt stock.
Other instruments used by the Federal Government in raising its domestic debt were the Federal Government savings bonds (N9.7 billion), Sukuk bond (N200 billion), Green bond (N10.69 billion), Nigerian Treasury bonds (N150.98 billion) and Promissory notes with N366.85 billion.
Further analysis of the report indicates that in the first three months of this year alone, the Federal Government spent N120.91 billion on interest payment on Treasury bills.
As part of its mandate to raise funds for the Federal Government, the CBN sells treasury bills twice a month. The regulator also regularly issues T-bills as part of monetary control measures to mop up excess liquidity and control money supply.
For instance, in its third quarter 2019, Nigerian Treasury bills issue calendar released last month, the CBN said it hoped to raise the total sum of N809.37 billion through new issues of Treasury Bills from June 13 to August 29, 2019.
The data showed that the CBN planned to sell N90.62 billion worth of three-month bills, N188.04 billion of six-month bills and N530.71 billion of one-year bills.
However, the regulator has in recent times expressed concern that DMBs continue to ignore calls to increase lending to the real sector and would rather invest heavily in government securities.
In fact, members of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had, in their last two meetings, complained about DMBs’ reluctance to lend to the real sector even as they stepped their investments in treasury bills and bonds.
The MPC directed the banking watchdog to introduce measures to limit lenders’ investment in government securities as a way of getting them to lend to the real sector.
The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, argued that banks’ easy access to government securities leads to the crowding out of private sector lending, noting that this is not good for the economy.
He said: “In view of the abundant opportunities available to banks for unfettered access to government securities, which tends to crowd out private sector lending, the Committee called on the Bank (CBN) to provide a mechanism for limiting DMBs’ access to government securities so as to redirect banks’ lending focus to the private sector, noting that this would spur the much-needed growth in the economy.”
Emefiele has clearly kept his word as the apex bank has, in the last few weeks, unveiled tough measures to compel DMBs to lend to the real sector.
On July 3, the CBN announced that all lenders would be required to maintain a minimum Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) of 60% by September 30, 2019, but subject to quarterly review.
The regulator emphasized that any DMB that failed to meet the new minimum LDR by the specified date would result in a levy of additional Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) equal to 50% of the lending shortfall of the target LDR.
Also, on July 10, the CBN announced that as from July 11, it would cap the remunerable daily placements by DMBs at its Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window at N2 billion (down from N7.5 billion).
It stated that while the N2 billion will be remunerated at the interest rate prescribed by the MPC from time to time, any deposit by a bank in excess of the N2 billion will not be remunerated.
Furthermore, only last Thursday, the CBN barred DMBs from buying Treasury bills for their own accounts at an open market auction.
Although the Federal Government has said it plans to finance the country’s N1.9 trillion budget deficit in 2019 through the introduction of new taxes and adopting a concessionary financing system under its privatization programme, analysts point out that the government would also have to rely on funds raised by the CBN via treasury bills sales.
New Telegraph’s analysis of the financial statements of the country’s five tier 1 banks – Zenith, Guaranty Trust Bank, First Bank, Access Bank and UBA – invested a total of N4.61 trillion in government securities in 2018.
Trending
-
News14 hours ago
Snake in Ondo Assembly: Gov lambasts lawmakers, accuses them of blackmail
-
Politics14 hours ago
Senate, FEC: Ex-govs call the shot
-
Metro and Crime14 hours ago
Tenants murder landlord, dump body in well, steal car
-
Metro and Crime21 hours ago
Ibadan residents flee as NURTW men shoot, cause commotion
-
News14 hours ago
Buhari dragged to Supreme Court over qualification
-
News14 hours ago
South-East govs to establish Forest Guards
-
Politics14 hours ago
Senate, FEC: Ex-govs call the shot
-
Law14 hours ago
Our agenda for CJN, by lawyers