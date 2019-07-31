Metro and Crime
Man commits suicide
A
man in his early 50’s, Kula Adasu, yesterday reportedly committed suicide at Tse-Agberagba, the headquarters of Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State.
It was alleged that Jimin Adasu family members had accused Kula of being responsible for the death of Terseer Gyuve Adasu, who died in Makurdi earlier this month and is to be buried next Monday.
A source from the local government said “the matter became dicey when the family held a meeting and insisted they would consult a soothsayer today (yesterday), the deceased decided to commit suicide.
“He killed himself to end the raging problem that he was the one who killed the young man.”
The source said Kula was in his early 50’s, was married and had children.
The man, however, did not leave any suicide note.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.
She said: “We have received the report and we are handling it.”
Metro and Crime
Police: Shi’ites planning Islamic State in Nigeria
I
nspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, has accused members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) of engaging in “extreme radicalism and rebellion” to foist an Islamic state on the country.
The IG, who levelled the allegation at a meeting with senior officers from the rank of commissioner and above, said intelligence revealed that the IMN, also known as Shi’ites, owed its allegiance to foreign nations.
Consequently, the police chief warned IMN against any further protests, vowing to arrest and prosecute defiant followers under the Terrorism (Prevention) Act of 2013.
Adamu’s position came barely four days after a Federal High Court in Abuja proscribed the activities of the Islamic Movement, even as it designated same as acts of terrorism.
While announcing total ban on protest and procession by the group, Adamu said any person found to be associating with the group’s activities would be treated as a terrorist and enemy of the state.
He said: “In consequence, henceforth, any person engaged or associating, in any manner that could advance the activities of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria, shall be treated as a terrorist, enemy of the state, and a subversive element and shall be brought to justice within the context of the Terrorism Act.
“The import of this is that all forms of procession or protest by IMN is now illegal and thus banned.
“The police and other security agencies are fully committed to giving full effect to this judicial pronouncement in the interest of our internal security and national cohesion. In this regard, I wish to solicit the support of members of the public, specifically, in the provision of information that will aid in the identification of the locations of the IMN members and their mentors as well as in working with us in apprehending and bringing them to justice. For purpose of clarification, Nigeria is a secular state with constitutional provisions guaranteeing the freedom to practice our faiths. This, however, must be exercised in a manner that will not threaten our national security.
“Hence, it is to be emphasised that while all adherents of the Shiite sect in Nigeria remain free to continue to practice their faith and shall be guaranteed adequate security to so do as the judicial order does not stop them, the El-Zakzaky-led Shiite Islamic Movement in Nigeria which does not recognise nor accept the constitution and government of the federation is the sole organisation that has been classified as a terrorist organisation and proscribed.”
To justify the labelling of the IMN members as “terrorists,” the IG said the movement was found to have established paramilitary guard, pledged allegiance to foreign nations, engaged in provocative preaching, launching of attacks on symbols of authority among others.
Adamu also recalled the recent killing of the deputy commissioner of police in charge of Operations at the FCT Command, Usman Umar, as well as a youth corps member serving with Channels TV, Precious Owolabi.
He said: “The activities of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria led by Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky have over time evolved to constitute a grave threat to national security, law and order, socio-religious harmony, peace, good governance and the sovereign integrity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The members of the IMN have engaged in extreme radicalism, series of terror-related activities, violence and other unlawful activities which are inimical to the national security interest, good governance, and the corporate existence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“Some of these nefarious activities include the following: Pledging allegiance to foreign countries from where they are enjoying political, financial and training support with the aim of advancing their destabilising intents within Nigeria.
“Unauthorised blocking of public highways, engagement in illegal road blocks, imposition of illegal curfews and checkpoints, raids on security assets, prevention of arrest of their members, invasion of court premises to abort legal proceedings involving IMN members, refusal to submit to ordinary security checks and attacks on security agents which led to the death of several Nigerians;
“Setting up of a paramilitary guard known as ‘HURRAS’ through which IMN has been terrorising local residents. They have also instituted unregistered security outfits and performed paramilitary ceremonies, hoisting of flags, combat exercises, parades and inspection by the IMN leader reminiscent of a state authority;
“Provocative preaching and hate speeches aimed at inciting members against non-members while working towards its agenda of creating an Islamic State in Nigeria and challenging the legitimacy of the Federal Government in favour of Islamic government, non-recognition of the Constitution of the Federal republic of Nigeria, non-recognition of State Authority, non-recognition of our democratic values and disrespect for our judicial processes.
“The IMN has over the years manifested its penchant for launching attacks on Nigerians and the symbols of state authority. Since 2018 till date, the IMN has engaged in coordinated and organised violent protests within the Federal Capital Territory.
“On 22nd July 2019, the IMN members again launched another vicious cycle of violent protest around the Federal Secretariat during which they set a sub-station of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) containing a truck and ambulance on fire. A Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar, in charge of Operations at the FCT Police Command and Precious Owolabi, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in the FCT were killed and several others injured with many properties destroyed by them.
“The violent activities of IMN under the guise of clamouring for the release of their leader, who is being detained on the order of a court of competent jurisdiction in Kaduna State, has not only confirmed their disdain for due legal processes, but has heightened tension and insecurity in the country in a manner that confirms that their motivation is to destabilise the country;
“It is obvious from the foregoing that the activities of IMN constitute glaring defiance and/or rebellion against the Nigerian state, calculated efforts to plunge the nation into an ethno-religious war, intimidation of citizens and security agents, disrespect for Nigerian laws and the authority of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. Their activities also clearly and consistently negate Section 1(2)(A)&(B) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013 and Section 2(1)(A)(B)(C) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act of 2013 and hence, justify their proscription in overriding national security interest.”
Also yesterday, the IG said that the arrest of over 4,000 suspected criminals between January and now, was an indication of the narrowing of the “trust gap” between the police and public.
Among others, Adamu said 1,629 were armed robbery suspects, 1,023 kidnap suspects, while murder suspects constituted 482.
He said: “I am delighted to note that the strategies so far emplaced and the commitment demonstrated by officers across all ranks in the Nigeria Police within the past months have combined to aid in stabilising the internal security profile of the country.
“In consequence, from January 2019 to date, a total of 4,187 high profile suspects have been arrested nationwide.”
The IG also said that 1,181 assorted firearms were recovered during the period under review, including 389 stolen vehicles.
Meanwhile, Adamu disclosed that plans had been concluded to engage 40,187 officers across the country, to signal the implementation of the community policing concept.
When fully operational, the police chief said an average of 50 personnel to be known as community policing officers (CPOs), would be engaged in each of the 774 local government areas.
Adamu disclosed that the CPOs would be recruited from within communities of residence.
This was as he further disclosed that special and coordinated operations against criminal elements in the country have resulted in the arrest of a total of 4,187 suspects.
The IGP said the Force would be drawing the power to recruit the officers from the Police Act, which designated them as “special constables”.
He expressed the hope that when fully engaged, the CPOs would help sustain the gains recorded so far.
Metro and Crime
Three killed in Benue communal clash, others missing
A
t least, three persons were killed while many others were missing following a renewed communal clash between the people of Okpoga and Edumoga districts of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.
The Ollo community in Edumoga district and parts of Okpoga district have been embroiled in an intractable communal strife which has claimed many lives over the years.
Some residents told journalists that the Okpoga people attacked Ollo village but were overpowered by the Ollo people, which led to the death of three members of the Okpoga community.
But a resident of Okpoga, who pleaded anonymity, said the Ollo people attacked Okpoga community last Monday night.
According to him, three people were killed in the attack while many others sustained different degrees of injury.
Reports said dozens of others were also declared missing.
However, the Okpoga people have denied attacking Ollo as they claimed that it was Ollo that attacked Okpoga in retaliation of one Ollo man that was killed a fortnight ago at Aidogodo in Okpoga by suspected rival cult group.
At press time, there was still tension in both communities as many residents have fled to neighbouring communities to take refuge pending when normalcy would return to the communities.
The Chairperson of the local government, Mrs. Amina Audu, confirmed the attack and killing.
Audu said two people were killed, adding that the attackers from the warring sides looted property, including livestock left behind by the displaced people.
She said: “Since I was sworn in about two weeks ago. The crisis has continued unabated between the Ollo and Okpoga people of Okpokwu Local Government Area.
“I was told that there was heavy shooting in Okpokwu to the extent that one motorcycle was burnt and I later got a report that the Okpoga boys moved to Ollo to retaliate and one person nicknamed ‘Medicine,’ was killed.”
Audu said she had held several meetings with security agencies and traditional rulers to find ways of ending the age-long crisis.
She said those arrested in connection with the crisis were being detained at the Ogbokolo Police Station, while bodies of the victims were deposited at the morgue at Ogbokolo.
Audu appealed to the youth to be calm and report any further breakdown of law and order to the security agencies for necessary action.
Metro and Crime
EFCC arrests 15 ‘Yahoo Boys,’ recovers exotic cars, phones
O
fficials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, yesterday arrested 15 suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Ibadan, Oyo State.
The operatives also recovered two exotic cars and phones from the suspects.
The officials also foiled an attempt by one of the suspected Internet fraudsters to flush his phone through a water closet to foreclose access to potentially-incriminating data about him.
The 20-year-old suspect, Fisayo Falade, was one the 15 young men arrested in Ibadan for Internet-related crimes when the operatives conducted a raid on two locations in the ancient city.
Ten of the suspects were arrested at Akatanpa Powerline, while the other five were nabbed at Kushenla area of Ibadan, Oyo State.
Ranging between the ages of 20 and 28 years, the suspects were allegedly hiding behind fake names and identities to perpetrate fraud, dispossessing their unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned money.
Their alleged involvement in Internet-related frauds was reported to the EFCC by members of their neighbourhood, who noticed their expensive ways of life even though they are supposedly undergraduates, without any known source of income.
Items recovered from them included two exotic cars, laptops, mobile phones and several false documents.
However, the commission refused to disclose their names.
EFCC said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.
Metro and Crime
Borno: Gov visits hospitals midnight, finds no doctors
G
overnor Babagana Zulum of Borno State was shocked to his bone marrow yesterday when he made an unannounced visit to government-owned hospitals.
The governor undertook the visit about 1a.m.
Zulum’s first port of call was the Umaru Shehu Ultra-Modern Hospital in Maiduguri, the state capital.
The governor was disappointed as there was not a single doctor on duty. Zulum decided to call all the 10 doctors on call, but none of them answered the call obviously because they did not know it was the governor calling them.
Also, only a few nurses were on duty, despite volatile nature of Borno State where citizens are exposed to harm and would constantly need medical attention.
The governor reportedly went round all the wards to see the conditions of the patients as well as what they were going through.
Zulum later requested for the hospital’s staff pay book and made a roll call.
Thereafter, the governor moved to the State Specialist Hospital, where a few doctors were on duty.
But the governor expressed dissatisfaction over the quality of services rendered at both hospitals.
Sources, however, said that doctors in the hospitals were now jittery because of the expected disciplinary measures the governor would take against them.
Zulum’s aides, in different Twitter posts, said the governor was disturbed by the attitude of medical personnel, especially doctors, to their work.
About 3a.m., Zulum also visited the Hajj Camp. The governor was also disappointed because of the shoddy way pilgrims were being screened.
Metro and Crime
Tragedy: Man 50, commits suicide in Benue
The family of Adasu Jimin of Tse- Agberagba, the headquarters of Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State was on Tuesday thrown into mourning as one of them identified as Kula Adasu allegedly committed suicide.
New Telegraph learnt that, the family members had accused the deceased of being responsible for the tragic death of one Terseer Gyuve Adasu who died in Makurdi the state capital earlier this month and is to be buried next week Monday.
A source from the local government, who did not want his name in print, confided in New Telegraph that “the matter became dicey when the family held a meeting and insisted they would consult a soothsayer today and for fear of been exposed, the deceased decided to commit suicide.
“He killed himself to end the raging problem that he was the one who killed the young man.”
The source said late Kula Adasu, who is within his early 50’s, was married with children and did not leave any suicide note stating reason for his action.
Benue State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the incident.
She simply said: “We have received the report and we are handling it.”
Metro and Crime
Thugs attack journalists at Ebonyi Commissioners’ screening
Some journalists in Ebonyi State were on Tuesday attacked by political thugs during the screening of commissioner nominees sent to the state Assembly for screening and confirmation.
Among those attacked were , Ogochukwu Anioke the state Correspondent of The Nation Newspaper, Samson Nwafor of the Nigerian Pilot Newspaper and others.
After attacking the journalists, the thugs also held one of them, Anioke hostage inside the Assembly premises by ordering the gateman to lock the gate as he made to drive out of the Assembly complex along
Nkaliki Road, Abakaliki.
The incident happened after one of the nominees which was fraught with some irregularities as the speaker of the House, Francis Nwifuru noticed that the year of his graduation from primary school did not
correspond with the year he started secondary school on his documents.
Nwifuru had asked him to explain how he started secondary school a year before the year he graduated from primary school as stated in his result but he could not give any reasonable answer to the query from
the lawmakers.
Speaking to reporters after the incident, Anioke narrated that he witnessed one of the lawmakers having an altercation as they confronted him for trying to stop them from interviewing the commissioner nominee.
Metro and Crime
Divorce: Court gives estranged husband second chance to defend himself
A Jikwoyi Customary Court, on Tuesday, gave a businessman, Chijioke Chukwu, a second opportunity to defend himself in a divorce petition filed against him by his wife, Cynthia.
The presiding judge, Justice Everyman Eleanya, fixed August 1, for Chukwu to open his defence, after he failed to appear in court.
Chukwu’s Counsel, Mr Sonny Tado, had earlier apologised to the court over his client’s inability to appear.
Justice Eleanya, accepted his apologies and adjourned the case for defence.
In his apology, Tado said: “My client could not get a flight coming to Abuja, he said if he knew it would be so, he would have joined the morning bus, and would have gotten into Abuja yesterday”, he explained.
He begged the court to adjourn the suit to a near, saying, “he is already on his way, he would be around tomorrow”.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Cynthia, the petitioner, dragged her husband Chukwu to seeking divorce, on grounds that her husband was an unrepentant womaniser.
“I have seen packets of condom in his bag on many occasions, when I confronted him, he made it clear to me that he was having affairs and that I should learn to live with it.
Metro and Crime
Man, 26, charged with murder of father, brother, two others
A 26-year-old man has been charged with killing four people, including his father, brother and ex-girlfriend, during a 12-hour shooting spree across Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley region last week.
Gerry Dean Zaragoza was charged on Monday with four counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted robbery.
If convicted, he faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors have not yet decided to seek the death penalty, the district attorney’s office said. California Gov. Gavin Newsom in March declared a moratorium on executions, but prosecutors can still pursue capital punishment in the state.
Zaragoza is accused of fatally shooting his 56-year-old father, Carlos Ignacio Zaragoza, and his 33-year-old brother, Carlos Pierre Zaragoza, at their home in the Canoga Park neighborhood on Thursday. He also allegedly wounded his mother, who was shot in the hand, prosecutors said.
Zaragoza then allegedly shot and killed his 45-year-old former girlfriend, Azucena Lepe-Ayala, at a gas station in North Hollywood. Another man also was wounded in the attack, prosecutors said.
Hours later, Zaragoza allegedly tried to rob a man outside of a bank in Canoga Park and then fatally shot another man, 55-year-old Detwonia Harris, on a bus in the Van Nuys neighborhood, prosecutors said.
Zaragoza was found and arrested on Thursday afternoon. He is being held without bail.
The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, reports ABC News.
Metro and Crime
Gunmen kill three travellers, shoot journalist
Armed men yesterday shot at a commercial vehicle carrying travellers and killed three occupants on the Katsina-Ala-Makurdi Road in Benue State.
The state reporter of Business Day newspaper, Benjamin Agesan, who was among occupants of the vehicle, was also shot.
Agesan cheated death but sustained serious gunshot wounds.
The vehicle was conveying passengers from Katsina-Ala to Makurdi at about 6a.m. when the gunmen, who suspected that the passengers were carrying huge sums of money, trailed them and opened fire on them around the River Dura bridge in Buruku Local Government Area. Three of the victims died while others were wounded.
It is about five kilometres from Katsina-Ala town.
A witness and close friend of the Business Day reporter, Mr. Jerry Iorngaem, said the incident occurred at Kilometre 5 on the ever-busy Katsina-Ala-Makurdi Expressway.
Iorngaem said the journalist, who was returning to Makurdi from Katsina-Ala, had boarded a bus but after seeing other friends in the one that was attacked, decided to join them.
The witness said the bus also carried local tax collectors who were carrying huge sums of money and were being trailed by the gunmen.
He said: “Shortly after take-off, the gunmen followed the vehicle to about five kilometres and shot sporadically at it. In the process, they punctured the bus tyres which caused it to summersault into the bush.”
Iorngaem said the gunmen ransacked the entire vehicle and killed three passengers carrying huge sums of money, leaving the reporter in a pool of blood.
Agesan, who was said to have been shot three times, at press time, was receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH).
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, said she was yet to receive the report.
Metro and Crime
Four kids injured as 54-year-old building collapses
A t least four kids were severely injured when a 54-year-old two-storey building collapsed at 30, Ososa Street, Bariga area of Lagos State.
Three of the victims are siblings comprising twin sisters (Taiwo and Kehinde) and their brother, Idowu. The identity of the fourth victim, who is a boy, could not be ascertained at press time.
The incident occurred about 9.30p.m. on Sunday.
The General Manger, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said those injured had been taken to the hospital for treatment.
He said: “The agency received the distress call about 9.30p.m. through the emergency toll free line 767/112 on Sunday 29th July, 2019. On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a two-storey building at the aforementioned address partially collapsed, injuring four children two girls (twins) and a boy (Idowu) of the same parents and another boy (with bruises).
“Further investigation revealed that the building had some cracks on the section that collapsed.”
According to him, the landlord of the building, identified as Pa Ayilara, initially refused all entreaties to be moved out of the fallen building, but was later taken to Gbagada General Hospital for treatment.
Oke-Osanyintolu added that the building had been condoned off after all the residents were evacuated by the emergency responders.
The LASEMA boss advised the owner of the structure to ensure holistic assessment is carried out by Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) before any repairs.
The Acting General Manager of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr. Bodunrin Oki, said the building collapsed owing to structural failure.
He said the structure was one of the many buildings in the built-up area which the agency’s monitoring team had hitherto captured and served notices to undergo a Non-Destructive Test (NDT) at Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory (MTL) for further probing to ascertain the status of the building.
Trending
-
News24 hours ago
Oshiomhole: Saraki is Nigeria’s smartest political player
-
News24 hours ago
EFCC arrests DG, 6 bank MDs over N2bn fraud
-
News24 hours ago
INEC to Tribunal: We can’t defend Atiku, PDP’s petition
-
News24 hours ago
Abdulsalami expresses fears over growing tension
-
News24 hours ago
MTN secures CBN’s Licence for financial services
-
Politics24 hours ago
Aregbesola proposes heavy taxation on wealthy Nigerians
-
Politics24 hours ago
Fashola: Lack of funds, bane of infrastructural devt
-
News24 hours ago
Daily tablet can control blood sugar levels in diabetics