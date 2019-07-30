Man United’s Bailly out for at least four months

…as Red Devils win in Norway

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will be out for four to five months with a knee injury suffered inThursday’s friendly win over Tottenham.

The 25-year-old slipped and twisted his knee in Shanghai and has now had an operation, which could rule him out until the end of 2019.

The Ivorian had only just returned from a knee problem that ruled him out of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Bailly only started eight Premier League games last season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United needed an injury-time penalty to beat manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s hometown club Kristiansund in a pre-season friendly in Oslo.

Juan Mata won and scored the spot-kick after being brought down when through from a Paul Pogba pass.

They have now won all five of their pre-season matches, reports the BBC.

