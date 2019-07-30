Editorial
Mikel: Exit of a Nigerian football legend
The Super Eagles defeated Tunisia 1-0 to clinch the bronze medal at the recently-concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Opinions of Nigerian fans were divided about the third position finish of the team. Many believed the country had the potential to do better while a few others appreciated the bronze medal won in a competition that had host Egypt, defending champion Cameroon, crashed out in the last 16 stage. Other top teams like Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mali and Morocco also failed to make it to the last four stage.
While talks were on about the overall standard exhibited by the team, there were issues about the manager, Gernot Rohr, but interestingly, the retirement of former Chelsea player, Mikel Obi, changed the whole discourse.
The Eagles’ skipper came out to officially throw in the towel after 13 years of active service to the country. We salute the industry of Mikel and believe he gave his best to the national team over the years. It is clear this is the best time for the skipper to take a bow as the team secured the ticket to Egypt without him and, at the tournament, we observed Mikel was not his usual self in the two games he took part in at the AFCON.
He said: “Egypt is a country where I started and have finished my national team career. In 2006, I played my first official competition for my country. And now in 2019, the Africa Cup of Nations marks my last championship for national team with Super Eagles.
“Thank you to all my Nigerian supporters and to my country for all the trust, support and love you’ve shown me over the past 13 years.” We recall that at U-20 level in 2005, Mikel won the Silver Ball behind Argentine Lionel Messi at the end of the FIFA U-20 World Cup where Nigeria finished also with a silver medal. Before he began his career in the Eagles as a teenager, his first break at club level is still fresh in the minds of many fans of the game.
He was a subject of a transfer imbroglio between two English giants – Manchester United and Chelsea – but he later settled for the London club where he enjoyed trophyladen 11- year spell in the colours of the Blues. He won domestic and continental titles, including the prestigious UEFA Champions League gold medal. Mikel is now with Turkish club Trabzonspor.
Nigerians will never forget his philan-thropic role in the country’s bronze-winning U-23 team’s campaign at the Rio 2016 Olympics where he displayed a patriotic act by footing the bills of the team that had run into hitches due to administrative lapses during the preparations for the Olympic Games. After 88 games for the Super Eagles, including two World Cup appearances at Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, five Nations Cup appearances with one win in 2013, Mikel made a huge impact in the national team.
We appreciate the immense contribution of Mikel over the years and urge the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to organize a befitting farewell game for the former Eagles skipper. We recall that other former football greats in the country like Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Okocha and Joseph Yobo were not properly celebrated by the Football Federation after retirement. Sad enough, it was friends that staged valedictory games for these football legends. We are aware that Mikel’s influence in the team was fantastic and it is important for the team handlers to get another leader in the team. We make bold to say it is not automatic for the assistant captain, Ahmed Musa, to take over the skipper’s band.
Rohr should look at a skipper that can grow with the team in the next six to eight years just like Yobo and Mikel. Rohr should also work hard on the replacement of the former skipper in terms of creativity and overall presence on the pitch. Again, the Mikel situation has brought to the fore the lack of policy in every area of sports in the country.
There is no template at the ministry of sports on what to be done when an athlete is taking a bow. Same goes for the NFF. It is indeed a shame. We have to acknowledge that Eagles’ striker, Odion Ighalo, also retired, but this is not same situation like Mikel’s. Ighalo emerged highest scorer at the AFCON and he left due to the bad reaction of fans to him and his family over his performances at the Russia 2018 World Cup. It is a story for another day.
Back to Mikel’s exit from Eagles. The Football Federation should work with the ministry to give him a befitting send off and also ensure there is a style for players taking a bow from the national team. We see how top players abroad are always celebrated after national team exit and it will be good to embrace similar style in Nigeria.
Editorial
Nigeria’s porous airports
N
igeria, again, opened itself negatively to the global community about a week ago when a foreigner, precisely a Nigerien, was seen crawling out of an aircraft engine that was settling for takeoff.
The experience, which caught passengers and crew by surprise, no doubt, added to the myriad of embarrassing and episodic surprises the country has continued to export to the outside world.
All over the world, save for some third world countries, tight security is not just a priority for airports and borders but a commitment that is reinforced with all the primacy it deserves.
On several occasions, Nigeria has proven to be lacking in this respect due mainly to the leaders’ tendency to remain reactive on issues rather than taking necessary steps to prevent them.
Although cases of incursions and stowaways are evident across the world, it is much more disheartening and incredulous down here that a country currently being ravaged by terrorists, and an assemblage of bandits here and there could afford to leave its airport security flanks open, up to the point of a total stranger finding his way into the engine of an aircraft.
The near tragic act played out by the culprit, Usman Adamu, on an Azman aircraft taxiing for take-off at the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos certainly made a mockery of the security apparatus at the nation’s airports, and not just that of Lagos alone.
Experience in the past few months, leaving aside what had happened in far past, had seriously exposed the underbelly of the porous airport security architecture, which urgently needs to be reappraised to meet new aviation challenges.
In the current climate of insecurity in Nigeria and other parts of the world, it is unthinkable that airport security officials would go to sleep as to allow an unauthorised person did not only get into a supposedly restricted area but also climbed into the engine of an aircraft that is set to take off.
This is not the first time the country would be plied with issues like this, and no one has gone to jail or even sacked for it. In 2013 and 2014, the country witnessed about 17 security breaches and another in 2017, which was a most daring experience, wherein an aircraft that just landed was robbed while still taxiing on the runway.
The private jet carrying two top Nigerian musical artists, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka “Wizkid” and Tiwa Savage from Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State, was attacked and robbed while taxiing on Murtala Muhammed airport’s runway 18L.
The pilot, who noticed the cargo door opened by burglars, promptly notified the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) security, but the burglars had disappeared before FAAN officials could make it to the point where the attack took place.
Although FAAN hurriedly handed indefinite suspension to the security officials on duty including the aviation security unit heads pending completion of ongoing investigation into the regrettable security infringement, it should in all seriousness ensure that those found culpable are not given another slap in the wrist as some godfathers, who probably saw them through getting the job in the first place would have been out trying to sweep the matter under the carpet.
If one could recall vividly, a similar incident happened at Benin airport a few years ago when a teenager did not only find his way into the landing gear compartment of Arik aircraft, but successfully, by divine mercy, flew inside it to Lagos.
The boy was suspected to have sneaked into the aircraft’s wheel at the Benin-City airport. One intriguing aspect of the saga was the claim by Arik Air that the pilot that flew the aircraft had reported to the control tower in Benin-City moments before take-off that he noticed a boy in the bush about 200 – 300 meters at the end of runway.
However, as another reflection of the security officials’ lackadaisical attitude to issues of such magnitude, Arik Air quoted the control tower as telling the captain that they were sending security men to arrest the boy but eventually cleared the pilot for take-off even without seeing any trace of the boy. As at today, no word has been heard about anybody punished for that security breach.
It is becoming a thing of shame that even with the billions of naira said to have been spent in remodelling and refurbishing some of the airports a few years ago, high resolution Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras were not installed at the airports that practically share boundaries with local communities.
It is even more disingenuous on the part of FAAN to tell the world in this age and time that contract for perimeter fencing had just been awarded for airports that are over 20 years old.
While we commend FAAN for suspending the security personnel on duty at the time of the last incident, we, however, advise they should be taught a lesson to serve as deterrent to others, not just aviation but other agencies of government.
We also advise that whatever has to be done as regards reinforcing security at the airports and other sensitive places be done quickly as the current spate of insecurity is becoming real and scary.
Editorial
Poor talent hunt, bane of sports development
Over the years, there have been persistent calls for a policy on sports. Administrators in Nigeria across all sports are always eager for results rather than development. At the highest level, which is the ministry of sports, there is also desperation for results with little or no plan for it.
For example, the National Sports Festival was in limbo for six years. After the Eko 2012 NSF, the next was Abuja 2018, which was a deliberate effort by the Ministry of Sports to break the long years of postponement for an event billed for every two years. We observe that in every area of Nigerian sports, development is almost always secondary. There is no plan to develop talents and bring them up to take over from the national athletes in respective sports disciplines.
Super Eagles players, who won the bronze medal at the 32nd edition of Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt are just from different clubs abroad with no input from the national coaching or scouting group of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).
The country’s domestic league contributes almost nothing to the national senior team. Keeper Okechucku Ezenwa is the only homebased player in the team. However, there is something wrong with getting young athletes from the grassroots in respective sports.
Even where there are prospects, there are no plans to expose them and take them to the next level. In football, all the age grade events are no longer relevant to transit players to the Super Eagles. When the U-17 and U-20 teams fail to do well, nobody hear about all the players no matter how talented they are individually or as a team. In the past, there were U-20 and U-17 national competitions where national coaches pick football talents from, but now, just a few of such events are being sponsored by private outfits.
This is, however, not enough for NFF to turn a blind eye on the competitions. There are secondary school football events sponsored by organisations, which NFF should take seriously. There is also the Zenith/NFF Future Eagles Football Project, which the football federation can reap from in terms of talents.
It is however disturbing that none of the developmental projects have effect on the senior national team. In table tennis, Segun Toriola and Funke Oshonaike have been to the Olympics seven and six times respectively and this means there are no players better than them in the country. These are ping pongers who have given their all and should be national coaches, but they are still very active in the sport since there are no competitions to bring out other players to take over from them.
Only last year, there was an African Wrestling Championship sponsored by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in which junior players took part. We are aware it was an advantage because ordinarily, the Ministry of Sports would not sponsor junior athletes outside for such event, but the event that took place in the Garden City was a big exposure that brought out great talents. Whether they would not be allowed to rot away is another issue entirely.
Wrestling Federation boss, Daniel Igali, is an Olympic gold medallist and knows all it takes to get the best for the country, but the facilities are not there and funding has been poor. In tennis, many great talents have been neglected because they were unable to play in the circuits and garner points to move on as professionals and potential grand slam players.
Today, South Africa have top players like Kevin Anderson in the global tennis sphere and Nigeria have nobody. It is a big shame. Handball, hockey, cricket, gymnastics, volleyball, squash, badminton, swimming and even basketball are other sports that the country has good potential at grassroots level, but there are no plans to bring them out. Funding is also very crucial. Sponsors are so very hard to find in recent time and the ministry is always reluctant to send athletes on national events.
There are many committees set up in the past to look into sports policy for the country based on how to fund and develop sports at various levels, but their recommendations have been left on the shelves of the sports ministry. Only recently, the former Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, also set up a body headed by Godwin Kienka to prepare a book on national sports policy. This is still fresh and we advise the recommendations be evaluated and implemented to move sports forward rather than marching on same spot over many years.
We make bold to say there is the need to adopt a sports policy that will be the bible of sports in Nigeria. Not long ago, three national teams, within 21 days, protested at international competitions over payments of bonuses and allowances.
They are the U-20 national team, the Super Falcons and the Super Eagles. It is a national disgrace that could have been avoided. The would-be minister of sports should look into this so that there will be a document to follow for funding, development of sports, preparation and participation of athletes for all national and international events.
Editorial
DCP Umar’s death, attacks on policemen
The renewed attacks on police formations in parts of the country evoked fresh concerns over criminals’ bravado and this requires an urgent and equally decisive action. The police must reciprocate with reasonable capacity to send a strong message to the criminals about police capability to protect themselves and the people.
This becomes more crucial because a defeated police, the most potent and visible internal security architecture, is a precursor to a country’s gradual collapse. These attacks also put on the front burner the need to address with all seriousness palpable laxity of police officers, station guards at their duty posts, low fortifications of police formations, inadequacy of firearms and even reintroduction of the traditional professionalism and alertness of police officers on duty. Police officers and men must also come to the realisation that their self-preservation is essential if they must protect the nation.
Hence they must have a clear understanding of their workplace hazards, understand limits of their ability and oil their emergency response procedures in preparation for any eventuality.
In recent times, the media has been awashed with the paradox of attacks by dare-devil criminals who unleash their bullets on policemen and even soldiers in cold blood. These felons, in rare display of audacity, not only took the battle to the policemen, but they descend heavily on their formations with volley of bullets, overpowered them and cart away specialised arms, ammunition and communication equipment.
The killing of a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar, on Monday during a protest by the Shi’ites in Abuja is the latest attack on the police. Two Assistant Superintendents of Police were also injured in the clash between the Police and the protesters.
Earlier, several policemen were injured when the Shi’ites protested at the National Assembly Complex. Rivers, Bayelsa, Imo, Delta are the hotbeds of such brazen attacks on these law enforcement agents. It was preceded earlier by the unpardonable murder at a riverside town of Agudama- Ekpetiama in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.
In a share pre-meditated stroke, some gunmen swooped on the station in Bayelsa, killed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), a pregnant policewoman and two other cops. The armed attackers, numbering about 10, rode in a speedboat, stopped at a road linking Agudama and Sabagraia and trekked to the police station about 3a.m. to pulverise them. And at a checkpoint around Ojoto Axis in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, two out of the mobile policemen on duty were attacked by some criminals in broad daylight and fled with their arms and ammunition.
On the same day, some youths set fire to the Otoko Police Division, Otoko community in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State over alleged killing of a 25-year-old man by a policeman.
Besides several attacks of the same nature in Bayelsa, it is on record that during the last elections in the state, a deputy commissioner was physically assaulted in an attack where a top lawmaker was fingered and no one has been jailed for this to send loud signals to others.
Earlier, several policemen, especially in Delta State, an area used to military deployments because of militant attacks, has little confidence in the policemen and it was not a surprise that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the C-Division, Asaba, Superintendent of Police (SP) Valentine Mbalu, was abducted by people suspected to be herdsmen recently.
This was followed a few weeks later by the murder of four policemen following attack by gunmen on farmlands said to have been forcibly taken over by herdsmen at Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State. Going down memory lane, in 2014, the then Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Solomon Arase, said that about 359 policemen were killed on duty between January 2014 and April 2016, while 272 others sustained various degrees of injuries within the same period during their intervention in civil conflicts. Another sad occurrence, a few years ago, was in Kogi State when the Ombatshe cultists waylaid government officials’ convoy and killed over 15 policemen and other security agents, leaving behind widows and fatherless children.
It is not only regrettable that these gallant officers and men have become cannonfodders, paying the supreme price to enhance community peace and security in the country; it underscores how deep-seated the level of criminality in the country is.
With these sadistic occurrences, daily incidents of killings of law-enforcement officials fuelled by arms proliferation, drug abuse, animalistic behaviour and fragrant disregard for law and order, we are not surprised that the nation is ranked number three in the global terrorism index, thus requiring urgent and productive action.
The reasons are legion – a nation whose police officers and men have become expendables cannot attract foreign direct investment, rather, it is pointing to the exit door of the few therein.
We commend officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force for their significant roles in the protection of lives and property in the country, combating riots, maintaining law and order, even in the face of ebbing economy and spiralling unemployment, under-employment and job losses.
While we call on government at all levels to address the socioeconomic, political, budget and legal issues, which impact on internal security, we say without any equivocation that the police must introspectively address its operational, investigative and intelligence capability.
Editorial
Listening to OBJ, Soyinka, Ooni, others
Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka and former President Olusegun Obasanjo do not often share the same opinion on an issue. Most times, Soyinka and Obasanjo, two prominent sons of Ogun State, have divergent views on same issue.
Their views are so distant that it is seen as personal animosity between the two. Soyinka also does not share much with former President Goodluck Jonathan in terms of political views. But, last week, following a letter by Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari on the state of insecurity in the country, Soyinka, for once, agreed with Obasanjo.
The literary icon told the president not to ignore the letter written by Obasanjo. Soyinka, in a comment published widely, said that Buhari cannot “play deaf” to voices like Obasanjo and Balarabe Musa, former Governor of Kaduna State. He said: “Read the Obasanjo statement. It should be obvious to government, by now, that the nation is not sleeping easy.
“When voices as ideologically separated as Obasanjo and Balarabe Musa harp on the same theme, government should understand that this is not the time to play deaf.” Obasanjo had, in the letter, said that there were ominous clouds of danger gathering around the country following the spate of killings, kidnappings and other violent crimes across the country, which have been attributed to some bandits and cattle herders.
He said that the president was not doing enough to stop the menace. Obasanjo said: “…The issue – security – is hitting at the foundation of our existence as Nigerians and fast eroding the root of our Nigerian community. I am very much worried and afraid that we are on the precipice and dangerously reaching a tipping point where it may no longer be possible to hold danger at bay.”
Musa had also added his voice on the crisis, asking the Federal Government to act to stop the country from drifting into anarchy. On his part, Soyinka said: “We cannot all be mere idle alarmists and all at the same time.
“The nation is hurting. It’s hurting like none of us can recall in our lifetime.” Soyinka had previously said that the president was overwhelmed by the enormity of the security challenges and has no solution in sight. But responding to the alarms raised by Obasanjo, Soyinka, Balarabe and others, Buhari had insisted that some people were politicizing some isolated security issues in the country.
The president accused his critics of not being patriotic. He argued that insecurity was a global issue, with governments seeking measures to address the new dimensions to insurgency, kidnapping and banditry. If the president saw the criticisms of Obasanjo, Soyinka, Jonathan and the likes as political, we wonder if he can also take that of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, as political too.
Twice last week, the Ooni was in Aso Rock, meeting with the president and his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on the same issue of insecurity, particularly in the South- West. It was instructive that the monarch stated quite clearly that drums of war were beating in the South- West, with strangers occupying the forests in the zone.
The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, also stated same in a letter to the president. In the past two weeks, there have been massive outcries all over the country about the activities of criminals on the highways, in the bushes and at every corner of the country.
The Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze, Afenifere, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Middle Belt Forum and even the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) have all cried out about the state of security in the country. Perhaps, a measure of the growing discontent was the call by the NEF last week on Fulani herders to leave the southern part of the country for their safety. Such calls have also come from the South for southerners in the North to return home.
Those calls were rightly shot down by the Presidency, which insisted correctly that every Nigerian has a right to live in any part of the country freely. While we commend the Presidency for shooting down such calls, we are not oblivious of the fact that the calls by these prominent Nigerians for action against insecurity cannot be dismissed as merely political ranting. We assert very strongly that there is danger in the land.
We say so not only because of the killings, but because of the dangerous dimension the after-effects of the killings are taking. We do not believe that the Federal Government led by Buhari would sit and be comfortable with calls and actions that directly endanger the unity of the country, as we have seen in the past week. No matter the bold face the Presidency puts in this matter, what Nigerians demand is action.
The protection of lives and property of Nigerians, their security in their country is the number one duty of government. Anything short of direct and deliberate action from the Federal Government on the security issue to stem it is an open door to self-help, anarchy and chaos for the whole system. We suggest, therefore, that Buhari and his minders should wake up before the predictions of doomsday prophets happen in his presence.
Editorial
Eagles’ AFCON 2019 scorecard and the new format
The just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was unique in many ways. There were eight additional teams as the tournament witnessed a 24-team format as against the original 16.
This gave room for more participation and it also provided the four lucky loser slots for teams after the first round preliminary games of all the participants.
The best four third placed teams in each of the groups will proceed to the last 16 stage. In Egypt, it was Guinea, South Africa, Benin and DR Congo that were the beneficiaries of the 24-team format. Apart from that, countries like Burundi, Madagascar and Benin made impact in the tournament.
Madagascar played good football and were able to play in the quarterfinals. They defeated Nigeria 2-0 in a decisive last group match and entered the last 16 as the group leaders. We applaud the new format because Africa was able to see more teams and the timing of summer was also great because the country versus club row did not come up.
The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) used the tournament to align the continent’s calendar with that of Europe and other parts where African footballers ply their trade.
Going forward, African players will be comfortable with AFCON, while teams abroad will not refuse to sign players from the continent because of the apex football tournament, which before now comes up in January. From the Nigerian perspective, the Super Eagles lost 2-1 in the semi-final, but many followers of the game believe they should have gone all the way to emerge the champions.
Against a well-organised Algerian team, Eagles struggled and conceded a late free-kick to give the North Africans a ticket to the final. Nigeria eventually settled for the bronze after beating Tunisia 1-0 in the Third Place match. We have to stress that strong countries like Morocco, Egypt, Cote d Ivoire, Ghana, Mali and Cameroon did not make it to the lastfour stage.
In fact, Cameroon, the defending champions, lost to Nigeria in the second round, while South Africa eliminated hot favourites, Egypt, also in the second round. We must remember that for the 2015 and 2017 editions of the competition, the Eagles failed to qualify.
So much has been said on the performances of Gernot Rohr and the Eagles in Egypt, but it is sad that many believe the only result Nigeria deserves in AFCON was the first position. Talents abound for the country to win easily, but we make bold to say Rohr and his men did not do enough to make the team excel. In the first two games, the Eagles struggled and were lucky to have beaten Burundi and Guinea.
In the knock out games against Cameroon and South Africa, the team did very well with the 3-2 win over Lions and the 2-1 win over the Bafana Bafana. It was a different issue against Algeria because the Foxes were better overall. The three strikers upfront interchanged to confuse defenders and there was no hiding place for the Eagles.
Only an element of luck could have made the encounter go the other way. Before the competition, there were issues raised about the goalkeeping department and this manifested at the AFCON. Francis Uzohor, the country’s number one at the World Cup in Russia, became number three at AFCON, but Daniel Akpeyi is not better. The three keepers lacked the quality of a great number one like Vincent Enyeama, Peter Rufai and a host of others.
The defenders too were barely average considering the kind of goals conceded through school boy errors. Overall, the coaches handling the goalkeeping department should resign because the keepers did not give good accounts for the confidence reposed in them. Uzohor, now demoted from the first to the third keeper, was confident in the third place match against Tunisia. Nigeria won 1-0. We call on NFF to put trust in Nigerian coaches.
It is strange that the federation will send 66-year-old Rohr to Germany on a refresher course when young Nigerian coaches are not enjoying such. NFF should invest in the domestic coaches and the body must also insist that the Eagles’ coaching crew should look inward for better goalkeepers and defenders. The recruitment style of the Eagles is obviously faulty. We urge the coaches to do more in this regard and create a playing pattern for the senior national team.
Rohr should stick with his best 16 or 18 players while the remaining slots should be for domestic league players. While we salute the industry of Mikel Obi, who took a bow from the national team after 13 years of service, the retirement of Odion Ighalo, the tournament’s highest scorer with five goals, is still a shock. Youthful players like Samuel Chukwueze, Samuel Kalu, Moses Simon, Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Oshimen are the future of the team. We charge Rohr and others to pick a new skipper of the team and get younger players who can spend the next five to six years in the national team.
Editorial
As banks brace for recapitalisation
Determined by some global dynamics of the moment, Nigerian banking sector is set to go through some quivering once again as it is about to be put through another round of recapitalisation. Coming less than a decade the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) carried out a major categorisation reform in the industry, which classified banks into regional, national and international, as well as new minimum capital requirements for each of the categories, the planned recapitalisation aptly mirrors the industry regulators’ forward looking approach to the country’s monetary direction.
No doubt, reinforcing confidence in the banking sector has a lot to contribute to a country’s investment potential and drive. Hence, for a country like Nigeria, whose economy recently wobbled out of recession, there is no better way to convince foreign investors and creditors about our seriousness other than having strong local financial institutions.
Prior to the industry’s reforms of 2010, which saw the regulator mandating regional banks to have a minimum paid-up capital of N10 billion, while national and international banks must have N25 billion and N50 billion minimum paid-up capital respectively, all commercial banks in the country had a uniform capital of N25 billion and operated without restriction across the country. Clearly, it is difficult to fault the move by CBN to get the banks to maintain an adequate capital base, especially given how interdependent the global financial system is, coupled with the fact that the Nigerian economy continues to be extremely vulnerable to the vagaries of crude oil market.
Indeed, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ’s Senior Resident Representative and Mission Chief for Nigeria, African Department, Mr. Amine Mati, had about two years ago, suggested that CBN recapitalise the banks.
His specification on the weakening macroeconomic environment, occasioned by the slump in oil prices and the deterioration of banks’ asset quality as well as increase in non-performing loans (NPLs) in the industry had become a source for concern of late and should not be overlooked. Significantly, the banking reform introduced by CBN in 2010 was triggered by the inadequacies of the 2004/2005 recapitalisation exercise.
The N25 billion uniform capital base for the industry announced by the then Governor of CBN, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, had drastically cut down the number of banks when the fund was moved from N2 billion to N25 billion.
That move led to a consolidation in the industry with only 25 banks left standing at the end of 2005 out of the 89 that were in operation prior to the exercise. Now that the current Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele’s plans to pursue another programme to position the country’s lenders “among the top 500 in the world” in the next five years is under-way, other sectors of the economy should also be strengthened to acquiesce with the projection of the regulator.
Basically, the points reeled out by the governor are quite germane for the simple fact that at the conclusion of the 2004 recapitalisation, the exchange rate was about N100 to $1. At that exchange rate, N25 billion capital base translated to about $250 million.
However, due to drop in the value of the nation’s currency, which now exchanges for N360 to a dollar, the translated value of N25 billion is just about $75 million, which is less than a third of the 2005 value.
Over time, the deposit money banks may have lost about $3.5 billion to the devaluation of naira and would, therefore, be required to maintain higher level of capital and liquid assets in order to reduce the impact of an economic crisis on the financial system.
On this basis and given the huge developmental role the regulator would want the banks to play in the next five years, it had become imperative to demand they recapitalise. Specifically, it is certain now that the fact that banks are well capitalised does not necessarily mean that such banks are healthy and would not suddenly collapse, thus posing a risk to the financial system.
In fact, the jury is still out on the benefits of having banks, which become so big (too big to fail) that the regulatory authorities will be reluctant to allow them to go under because of the risk they will pose to the financial system. It is instructive to note that the absence of good corporate governance practice rather than the lack of adequate capital is usually the major reason for bank failure.
It, therefore, makes more sense, as generally believed, for the regulator to penalise badly-run financial institutions, no matter how important they might be to the financial system. However desirable it is to boost the capital of the banks, the regulator must also take into account the lessons that were learnt from the 2004/2005 bank consolidation. Even though the exercise is not something that is expected to happen in the short term, we believe that the fragility of the economy must be a key consideration before such an exercise is embarked upon.
As the CBN plans ahead to unveil details of the exercise, it must be borne in mind that previous recapitalisation exercises had their fair share of destabilisation including job losses. The apex bank must take steps to ensure that jobs to be lost in the looming mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the industry would be on a much smaller scale compared with what the nation witnessed in 2005 and 2009/2010. Although a few incidents are inevitable in the process, we advise the regulator to put certain programmes in place to ease attendant shocks.
Editorial
New capital base for Nigeria’s insurance firms
One year after the truncated reclassification initiative mooted by the insurance industry regulator, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), stakeholders and close observers were again jolted into unbelief recently following another directive for the sector to recapitalise.
Although the new directive did not give the operators the same trepidation the reclassification order did, it is, however, obvious since the pronouncement that majority of the underwriters were certainly not prepared for it any time soon.
No matter how the operators view it, it is instructive to say that the Federal Government, through NAICOM, has only done the needful as recapitalisation is what is ultimately needed at this time to strengthen a sector that has been performing below average over the last 50 years.
For a sector that ordinarily should be the pillar of the nation’s economy, it is disheartening that for years, its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has been nothing to write home about.
With a country like Nigeria that is endowed with huge human and natural resources, the fact that the nation’s insurance sector comes behind those of South Africa, Kenya, Algeria and even Ghana in terms of penetration is a poor testimony to how much the country’s potential has been largely compromised.
After the last recapitalisation exercise in 2007, financial experts had expected the sector to make progress by going through another round of the process especially since several factors have also weighed in on the economy.
Rather than experiencing growth, recent statistics reveal that the industry has been carrying risks in trillions of naira while grossing premium income of less than N400 billion. This obviously represents a time bomb waiting to explode in the event of very huge claims to be paid.
Since the last recapitalisation, which moved the capital base from the initial N150 million, N200 million and N350 million to N2 billion, N3 billion, and N5 billion, for life, non-life and composite respectively, so many changes have been recorded in the economy.
For instance, a vehicle that cost N1 million in 2007 now cost close to N10 million or more. In the same vein, inflation has eaten deeply into other aspects of the economy while foreign exchange rate has, unprecedentedly, gone higher than ever experienced in the country.
Amid these dynamics, underwriters chose to remain in their comfort zones, just getting by on a daily basis and contributing about 0.6 per cent to the GDP.
Looking back at the reclassification approach that was abruptly shut down by fifth columnists in the industry, the insurers were expected to operate under a Tier-Based Minimum Solvency Capital (TBMSC) consisting of Tier-1, Tier-2 and Tier-3.
Unlike the sweeping recapitalisation they are expected to go through this time around, the tier-based arrangement, which some of them are now begging to be reintroduced, was to strengthen the industry and also make it possible for all the operators to concentrate in areas of their strength so as not to run into crisis in the event of claims payment or under-price risks just to be seen as part of the system.
According to the arrangement, composite insurance companies, which are now interested to play in the Tier 1 category are expected to increase their capitalisation from N5 billion to N15 billion, those interested in the same tier but operating Life insurance business are mandated to upgrade their capital base from N2 billion to N6 billion, while non-life insurers planning to play in this tier are expected to raise their capitalisation from N3 billion to N9 billion.
However, according to the new directive, life insurance operators are expected to shore up their paid up share capital from N2 billion to N8 billion; those into general business are to upgrade their capital to N10 billion from the current N3 billion level; those into composite business are to increase theirs from the current N5 billion level to N18 billion; while reinsurance operators should increase from the current N10 billion to N20 billion.
One thing that is clear in the current effort at repositioning the sector is the fact that the Commissioner for Insurance, Mohammed Kari, must have consulted widely with the relevant government authorities before issuing out circulars to this effect. This became necessary so as not to be pulled down again as it happened last year.
Rather than key into initiatives and policies to boost the sector, the operators had long preferred to do things their own way, after which they get into manipulating annual financial transaction reports just to be seen as making progress while actually swimming in losses and sundry expenses.
As a matter of serious concern, the Federal Government had long before now called on the operators to up their games to enable them play in big ticket risks.
Specifically, it is believed the latest exercise when completed would lead to emergence of bigger and stronger players with enhanced capacity, restore public confidence, and also enhance the international competitiveness of local operators.
In view of the poor state of the sector, we align with the regulator to ensure that no amount of blackmail should again compel it to alter the new capital base programme in whatever form.
We also believe it is time the Federal Government empowered the commission more to enable it exercise more authorities especially as regards implementation of certain aspects of the Insurance Act.
Editorial
LASTMA fines and Lagos’ poor roads
One of the first actions taken by the new governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is the rearming of the Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA).
That action with the accompanying fines for traffic infractions have elicited varied reactions from Lagosians. For failure to wear seat beat while driving for instance, motorists are to pay a fine of N30,000; driving against traffic attracts a similar range of fine.
In some traffic offences, drivers are to pay as much as N200,000 while in others outright forfeiture of the vehicle is the punishment. Various lists have been thrown about since the new fine regime was introduced such that nobody is sure which is the authentic list. However, the fact that the government has not debunked or issued the authentic fine regime has in itself further exacerbated the situation.
The question that immediately arises is: why has the government not deemed it necessary to give the true position of things? To be sure, Lagos roads are in dire need of sanity.
The need to bring sanity to the roads cannot be emphasised enough. However, this effort must be done in a way that it conforms to the best standards and practices in the world. Quite often we are quick to refer to the United States of America, United Kingdom and other developed countries when it serves our purposes but conveniently look the other way when it doesn’t.
That is on the one hand. Is there any country in the Western world where traffic offences attract fines as high as N30,000 or N200,000 for traffic offences? Yet their transport and traffic control systems are sane. What method did they use? We don’t have to reinvent the wheel.
These fines are ludicrous and that is putting it mildly. It is these kinds of actions that make us a laughing stock. On the other hand, Lagos roads are in a state of total decrepitude and disrepair in many parts of the metropolis. Commuting to and from work has been a nightmare for many Lagosians.
They have borne this terrible pain in the last one or two years in hopes that with the new government in place, especially since the last one had become distracted, things will get better. But nothing has been done to fix the roads.
If the argument is that the time is too short for any meaningful repairs to be embarked upon, why is it that the time was not too short to roll out a punishing regime of fines for traffic offences? The question to ask therefore is which shoud come first: repairing roads or rolling out draconian fines for traffic offences?
Interestingly, if the former course of action was embarked upon first, it would be easy to carry Lagosians along; it would naturally engender a feeling of support and empathy for the government. But starting out with the latter course of action has tended to have not only alienated residents, it has left them with a feeling of being insignificant. For a longsuffering people who went out of their way to vote Sanwo- Olu as their next governor, this is not the quickest way to repay them.
Undoubtedly, certain tough decisions would have to be made in time but when people are carried along, when they see that their welfare is important, they are more than willing to cooperate with government.
The immediate feeling that regime of fines elicited in the minds of residents is that, this is about making money for government rather than sanitising our roads. So, we ask, is this about generating funds for government? Is LASTMA a money-making agency first and foremost?
Again, we must make it clear that these draconian fines will only succeed in making LASTMA officials rich without the desired effect of sanitising our roads. As experience has shown, when you impose an unreasonably high fines for simple traffic infractions, the enforcers are the main beneficiaries. Those who give and those who take bribes will find creative ways to negotiate and circumvent the system. On the roads designated as ‘one way,’ there are no markers to so indicate.
So, motorists can drive into such roads innocently only to be swopped upon by officials who hide in some obscure corners. We insist that government must place markers or signs on roads for drivers to know when they are driving against traffic.
There are so many roads begging for attention. The Lagos/Badagry Express Road, a major link to the west coast of Africa, the Oshodi/Apapa Express Road are two roads that should quickly engage the attention of Sanwo-Olu to give succour to longsuffering Lagosians. It is not enough to claim that these are federal roads. Finally, it should be pointed that the brutal reality of death sentence has not stopped heinous crimes from being committed.
A majority of Lagosians now use the seat belts. How was that achieved? It wasn’t by imposing ridiculous fines. Government and its agencies must learn to carry out long term enlightenment campaigns and creation of awareness rather than applying brute force.
Editorial
Curbing renewed attacks on policemen
The renewed attacks on police formations in parts of the country evoked fresh concerns over criminals’ bravado and this requires an urgent and equally decisive action. The police must reciprocate with reasonable capacity to send a strong message to the criminals about police capability to protect themselves and the people.
This becomes more crucial because a defeated police, the most potent and visible internal security architecture, is a precursor to a country’s gradual collapse. These attacks also put on the front burner the need to address with all seriousness palpable laxity of police officers, station guards at their duty posts, low fortifications of police formations, inadequacy of firearms and even reintroduction of the traditional professionalism and alertness of police officers on duty.
Police officers and men must also come to the realisation that their self-preservation is essential if they must protect the nation. Hence they must have a clear understanding of their workplace hazards, understand limits of their ability and oil their emergency response procedures in preparation for any eventuality. In recent times, the media has been awashed with the paradox of attacks by daredevil criminals who unleash their bullets on policemen and even soldiers in cold blood.
These felons, in rare display of audacity, not only took the battle to the policemen, but they descend heavily on their formations with volley of bullets, overpowered them and cart away specialised arms, ammunition and communication equipment.
Though the Shi’ite incident at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, which left serious injuries on policemen, is the latest, Rivers, Bayelsa, Imo, Delta are the hotbeds of such brazen attacks on these law enforcement agents.
It was preceded earlier by the unpardonable murder at a riverside town of Agudama- Ekpetiama in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. In a share pre-meditated stroke, some gunmen swooped on the station in Bayelsa, killed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), a pregnant policewoman and two other cops.
The armed attackers, numbering about 10, rode in a speedboat, stopped at a road linking Agudama and Sabagraia and trekked to the police station about 3a.m. to pulverise them. And at a checkpoint around Ojoto Axis in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, two out of the mobile policemen on duty were attacked by some criminals in broad daylight and fled with their arms and ammunition. On the same day, some youths set fire to the Otoko Police Division, Otoko community in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State over alleged killing of a25-year-old man by a policeman. Besides several attacks of the same nature in Bayelsa, it is on record that during the last elections in the state, a deputy commissioner was physically assaulted in an attack where a top lawmaker was fingered and no one has been jailed for this to send loud signals to others.
Earlier, several policemen, especially in Delta State, an area used to military deployments because of militant attacks, has little confidence in the policemen and it was not a surprise that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the C-Division, Asaba, Superintendent of Police (SP) Valentine Mbalu, was abducted by people suspected to be herdsmen recently.
This was followed a few weeks later by the murder of four policemen following attack by gunmen on farmlands said to have been forcibly taken over by herdsmen at Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.
Going down memory lane, in 2014, the then Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Solomon Arase, said that about 359 policemen were killed on duty between January 2014 and April 2016, while 272 others sustained various degrees of injuries within the same period during their intervention in civil conflicts. Another sad occurrence, a few years ago, was in Kogi State when the Ombatshe cultists waylaid government officials’ convoy and killed over 15 policemen and other security agents, leaving behind widows and fatherless children.
It is not only regrettable that these gallant officers and men have become cannon-fodders, paying the supreme price to enhance community peace and security in the country; it underscores how deep-seated the level of criminality in the country is. With these sadistic occurrences, daily incidents of killings of law-enforcement officials fuelled by arms proliferation, drug abuse, animalistic behaviour and fragrant disregard for law and order, we are not surprised that the nation is ranked number three in the global terrorism index, thus requiring urgent and productive action.
The reasons are legion – a nation whose police officers and men have become expendables cannot attract foreign direct investment, rather, it is pointing to the exit door of the few therein. We commend officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force for their significant roles in the protection of lives and property in the country, combating riots, maintaining law and order, even in the face of ebbing economy and spiralling unemployment, under-employment and job losses.
Editorial
Sports need policy template under new minister
President Muhammadu Buhari began his second term in office on May 29. There are high expectations in all spheres of Nigerian life that things should generally turn better. The first term recorded some hiccups as most of the ministers appointed by Buhari spent the entire term untouched. The former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, is one of those who served full term with Mr. President.
The question is: How was he able to impact the sport sector? But, the former sports ‘supremo’ gave himself excellent marks for the tenure, which many people in the sports scene believed was almost a disaster.
It was instructive that Dalung mentioned the poor budgetary allocation to sports, which has been a problem also to his predecessors. We want to put it on record that Dalung, who as the longest sports minister in history, recorded so many crises under his watch. Many of the federations are in crises, including football, while the missing $150,000 of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) is still a stain on his tenure. We hereby call on President Buhari to put a round peg in a round hole this time.
The sports sector needs someone who is not new to sports. The new minister of sports should have the background, face and tenacity to drive the ministry and bring in corporate Nigeria to complement government’s efforts to boost sports.
A Nigerian with rich sports pedigree from any part of the country can do the job. There are many people who can do the job at the moment, but party affiliation is another issue entirely.
We believe sport is a very wide area people overlook as mere recreation or a sector to keep fit and catch fun. We recall sadly that over the years, the Nigerian government has not taken sports sector seriously. This can be explained in various ways, but the most important one is the leadership of sports.
It is very ridiculous that the sports ministry, in most cases, has been given to whoever the president in power wants. Someone with a good background in heath is always named as minister of health, while someone with law background heads the judiciary and a person with sound background on education heads the education ministry. This has not been the case in sports in the past years and not a problem of the Buhari regime. A former sports minister, the late Solomon Akiga, saw Falilat Ogunkoya, an Olympian and former track and field star, but referred to her as a wrestler. Another former minister saw six-time Olympian, Funke Oshonaike and failed to recognize her. The case of Chief Alex Akinyele is still very fresh in the memory.
When he was named the head of the then National Sports Commission, he engaged about five people, mostly senior journalists, to educate him on sports. It is absurd that those who know little or nothing about sports find their way to head the Ministry of Sports.
This happens often, but not so in other ministries. It shows that government, over the years, do not care about what happens in the sport sector. If a prominent lawyer heads the ministry of justice, a reputable former athlete or noble administrator of sports should head the sports ministry.
This is the right thing to do, but such has not been the case in over two decades. The few exceptions are the appointment of Sani Ndanusa and Bolaji Abdullahi. Ndanusa was a former tennis federation boss before his appointment while Abdullahi has great knowledge of sports. Ndanusa did not do well and time was not enough for Abdullahi to execute his programmes.
We are convinced that there are many great Nigerians who can head the sports ministry and take the country’s sports to the next level. We acknowledge that President Buhari will have to follow the template of the party in the appointment of ministers. The other sectors are always manned by competent people in relevant fields.
The next sports minister should be somebody with relevant background good enough to make the numerous talents in Nigeria excel. We frown at the fact that there is no sports policy in the country for whoever is coming in to work with. We are however aware that there are various committees set up to produce documents in this regard.
The next sports minister should be brave enough to implement one of the reports on sports policy so the sector can enjoy a new lease of life. Sports require planning and the next minister must be the one that will get sponsors to boost sports and be ready to plan with a policy template rather than bank on the raw talents of the athletes to attain success.
Trending
-
Politics24 hours ago
Senate, FEC: Ex-govs call the shot
-
Metro and Crime14 hours ago
Abiodun mourns as ex-Deputy Gov dies at 79
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
Four kids injured as another building collapses in Lagos
-
News14 hours ago
Zakzaky: Kaduna court sets aside Aug 5 bail ruling
-
News21 hours ago
Afghanistan: At least 20 killed, 50 injured in attack on VP candidate’s office
-
News10 hours ago
Insecurity: Abdulsalami expresses fears over growing tension in Nigeria
-
News21 hours ago
Three killed, several injured in shooting at California food festival
-
Metro and Crime13 hours ago
Lalong appoints NTA official as DOPA