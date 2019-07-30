Politics
Ministerial nomination: Women deserve more than they got – Chukwueke
Barr. Nkechi Chukwueke is a former deputy governorship candidate of All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP). She also served as Special Adviser on Women and Ethnic Groups Mobilisation and Empowernment to ex-Governor Babatunde Fashola of Lagos State. In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, she speaks on President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list and women participation in politics
What is your take on President Muhammadu Buhari naming only seven women in his 43-man ministerial list released last week?
It is not a good representation of women. Before now, we were clamouring for 35 per cent and we shifted it to 50 per cent, but as at today, it is about six per cent. That shows a lot of decline and it is below expectation by all standards. But I wouldn’t know his reason for doing that. But whatever the reasons are, I think there should be more women, who are qualified to do the job that men are going to do as ministers though I believe he has reason for choosing those he had chosen already.
The ministerial list is out now and that has been put to rest. The next thing is board and ambassadorial appointments. Looking at that, I think President Buhari should make some corrections based on peoples complains and since women and interest groups are now voicing out, my opinion is that he should consider more women for ambassadorial and board appointments as well as appointing more women into departments, agencies and commissions. There are lots of women who are capable and willing to do the job.
Are you saying that you are expecting the President to do more for women in terms of appointing them into public office?
Sure. I am expecting government to do more for women by ensuring that more women are appointed as board members and Nigeria’s ambassadors to different countries.
Would you regard President Buhari picking only seven women as ministers as a reflection of his true position regarding women inclusion in decision-making going by what he said few years ago when his wife, Aisha, criticized him, that the place of women is the kitchen and the other room?
I wouldn’t want to conclude on that because I don’t know his thought and I don’t know what his mind is and his mindset. And again, everybody has the right to their belief or what they think. The ministerial nominees by President Buhari showed that he has chosen those whom he feels he can work with and can help him to deliver his change agenda to take Nigeria to the Next Level. So, if he feels he is more comfortable with men; as long as the job is done and is delivered; to me, that is the most important thing.
But a lot of us would have preferred that he has more women, at least maybe 15 or so out of the 43 or even more. But like I said, what he thinks about women or his belief, religion or all of that, that is certain and there is nothing anybody can do about that. The most important thing is that let those he has chosen deliver and help him to actualize his dream. President Buhari is known all over the world as a disciplined and no nonsense person. So, those around him should not spoil that name for him. They should work with him. We want Nigeria to move forward. We want to see stable electricity power, water.
The insecurity in Nigeria is never like before. There is so much stealing and all of that. So, the ministers should be his bodyguards and his foot soldiers. They should be his messengers. The President cannot be everywhere. He cannot do everything; he is not a witch. In as much as he takes responsibilities for whatever goes wrong in Nigeria, these are the people who will help him.
What is your advice to the incoming ministers?
My advice to them is not farfetched. Those of them who came back from the last administration; for instance my former boss, Babatunde Fashola, who presided over three ministries, should continue from where they stopped. I wouldn’t know whether he (Fashola) is going to get that again because the ministers are more in number now than what we had during Buhari’s first term, but he should continue from where he stopped. Even if it is only power he is able to achieve, Nigerians will live to remember him.
Rotimi Amaechi, the former governor of Rivers State and the immediate past Minister of Transport, who also came back should intensify his efforts and be more committed to actualise his dream. He is hard working and he should make sure that the transport system works and should be subsidised. It shouldn’t be too expensive for the common man. Their four years will start counting immediately after the swearing in. So, by now they should be thinking of what to do.
I am sure those who were just appointed as ministers were doing something before they came on board. Whatever they were doing, they should also be posted to their core areas of competence. You don’t take a medical doctor and give him transport; in as much it is an administrative work because those are professional areas. So, those people who have experience in their fields should be put in those areas where they are specialised.
People like Uche Ogah who has knowledge of the oil and gas sector should go to the Ministry of Petroleum. He will not have any reason not to deliver and it goes to the other persons. Alhaji Lai Mohammed did well as Minister of Information and Culture, he should also continue in that line. They should be more committed and help President Buhari to actualise his dream and it would be better for all of us.
The President has done his beat and in the next four years, he should be relaxing and the rest would be left for Nigerians who are yet unborn. What we do today will determine what our children and grandchildren will inherit and how Nigeria will be. The ministers shouldn’t be there to feed themselves and their pockets. They should serve and be above board.
What is your take on Nigeria not been able to implement the 35 per cent Affirmative Action and how can that be achieved?
We are not going to achieve it by violence or taking to the street but we will keep working and advocating. I am sure one day, we will get that and supersede it. I am looking at a future where women would have 50 per cent in governance in all aspects of government; both in elective and appointments. One day another government will come and say I prefer to work with more women and by them the men might be grumbling that it is only women. When you start a fight or begin to agitate for something, sometimes you might not get it exactly when you want it. We are not happy that we have not been able to get the 35 per cent Affirmative Action, but I can tell you that between now and the next eight years, it shall be a thing of the past. We will get there and we will have female president and governor soon.
So you believe that Nigeria will soon have a female president and governor?
Sure. I have said it sometimes, what is wrong if I become president. What is wrong if any other women become a president, minister or governor? It is going to happen and even in the next administration, we are going to have a female governor. We have qualified and credible women that can lead us to that height.
Politics
Jeddy-Agba suggest ways to end subsidy, oil theft
A former Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and a ministerial nominee, Mr. Goddy Jeddy-Agba, yesterday, said he will end subsidy regime in Nigeria, if appointed as Minister of State for Petroleum.
Stating this at the Senate confirmation hearing for ministerial nominees, Jeddy-Agba advocated the establishment of a control room equipped with competent professionals and modern technology to end oil theft and pipeline vandalism.
He said he would push for the optimum functionality of all government owned refineries and the completion of privately owned refineries under construction as we well as the establishment of modular refineries if appointed as a minister.
He pointed out that the Nigerian government does not need to pay trillions of tax payers’ money to subsidise imported refined petroleum products once crude could be taken directly to the existing functional refineries across the country.
His words: “We don’t need to import petroleum products. What we need to do is to strengthen the various agencies to checkmate the actual crude being loaded and write report.
“We do not have the technology to monitor the process of loading up to the point of export. For now, it is the International Oil Companies that determine the quantity of crude they export because we don’t have control over their operations.
“If I am in that ministry, I will push for the establishment of a control room from where we will monitor the process of crude loading up to the point of export.”
Suggesting how to end pipeline vandalism, he said that the most effective and efficient approach is to lay the type of pipes that would be difficult to destroy while drones should be deployed to monitor them and spraying of hot water on the vandals.
Politics
Senate, FEC: Ex-govs call the shot
Governance: Former governors continue to maintain dominance
Felix Nwaneri reports on how some members of the political class, who ushered in the current Fourth Republic in 1999, have continued to maintain relevance since then
Today’s generation of young people is the largest the world has ever known in modern history, as half of global population is under 30. However, despite this youth population, 73 per cent of countries restrict young people from running for offices even though they can vote.
This, notwithstanding, there is growing discontent for old politicians, which seems to be driving the wave of youthful energy across the world, and perhaps, explains why some countries recently elected leaders under the age of 40.
Many have reasoned that this trend seems to have spurred the feeling among several Nigerian youths, who believe that new approaches are needed to solve the country’s numerous problems.
The youth, who insist that less emphasis should be put on age and experience, have continued to cite examples of Sebastian Kurz, who was elected to power in Austria at the age of 31 after serving as the country’s youngest-ever foreign minister and hosted negotiations on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
Other examples cited were Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who before Kurz was Europe’s youngest leader, as well as Emanuel Macron, France’s youngest ever president elected at the age of 39.
Besides this, the rise in use of social media, which has changed the dynamics of politics and made it less predictable, has equally contributed to the renewed interest in politics among Nigerian youths.
Though this enthusiasm propelled a number of youths to contest for elective positions in the last general elections, the political space still seems not open for the younger generation as both the legislative and executive arms of government at the federal level are still dominated by the same set of politicians, who ushered in the current Fourth Republic in 1999.
While many have reasoned that there is no disputing the fact that experience cannot be dismissed in any human endeavour, however, the belief in some political quarters, is that most politicians, who have been at the helm of affairs in the last two decades have over stayed their welcome.
Among those who hold this conviction, is a renowned professor of Political Economy and former presidential candidate, Pat Utomi, who recently described politicians, who spend more than 12 years in public offices as social parasites.
Justifying his position, the Second Republic presidential adviser said: “I despise people who live on politics. I think that people who make a career in life based on politics are doing society a disservice.
“I have said that nobody should hold public office for more than 12 consecutive years. You go from a commissioner to the governor, senator; you are a social parasite.
“You should come out of your hard work, make a difference for four to eight years and go back to what you do. If it’s not like that for you, you are a parasite to society. The characters making it difficult to make progress are social parasites, who call themselves politicians.”
But, there is another political school of thought, which believes that though experience counts not only in politics, but governance, the fear of precipitous loss in stature after attainment of great heights in politics and governance, either by ones own doing or as a result of circumstances, explains why members of the political class usually cling to power in one or the other.
This, perhaps, is the reason why the legislature, particularly the Senate and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) have become a nest for former governors.
The trend which started, when the class of 1999-2007 set of governors left office after serving the constitutionally allowed two terms of four years each, is gradually turning to a norm in the polity.
In the present dispensation, for instance, 15 former governors are in the Senate, while President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated nine as ministers.
The 15 ex-governors, who presently represent their respective senatorial districts in the upper legislative chamber, are Danjuma Goje, Abdullahi Adamu, Orji Uzor Kalu, Ibrahim Geidam, Theodore Orji, Abdullahi Adamu, Ibrahim Shekarau, Aliyu Wamakko, Kabiru Gaya, Kashim Shettima, Ibikunle Amosun, Rochas Okorocha, Sam Egwu, Tanko Al Makura and Gabriel Suswam.
Those who have been shortlisted to make the 43-man federal cabinet are Rotimi Amaechi, Godswill Akpabio, Babatunde Fashola, George Akume, Rauf Aregbesola, Niyi Adebayo, Chris Ngige, Timipre Sylva and Ogbonnaya Onu.
Danjuma Goje
The former governor of Gombe State, who returned to the Senate for the third time, served as governor on the platform of the PDP between 2003 and 2011. He had before then served as Minister of State, Power and Steel from 1999 to 2001 under President Olusegun Obasanjo.
On leaving office in 2011, he headed for the Senate, having won election on the platform of the PDP to represent Gombe Central Senatorial District. He was re-elected in 2015 on the platform of APC.
Ibrahim Gaidam
An accountant turned politician, Gaidam worked in several government ministries in the old Borno State and later Yobe State before he ventured into politics, when he was appointed as commissioner for Youths and Sports in 1995 and later as Commissioner of Commerce and Industries.
After his stint as commissioner, he returned to the civil service and between 1997 and 2007, served as Director in the State Finance Ministry and Permanent Secretary in various other ministries.
He was elected deputy governor of Yobe State on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party – ANPP) in 2007, but became governor on January 27, 2009, following the death of Governor Mamman Bello Ali.
After serving out Ali’s term, Geidam contested and won the 2011 governorship election and was re-elected for a second term in the 2015 elections.
This means that he spent 10 years as governor by May 29, this year, when he bowed out. However, he was not done with public office as he contested and won a senatorial election. He presently represents Yobe East Senatorial District in the National Assembly.
Adamu Aliero
Aliero has been in the political terrain since the beginning of the present Fourth Republic. He governed Kebbi State between 1999 and 2007 on the platform of the then All Peoples Party (APP) and later ANPP. He later defected to PDP and represented Kebbi Central in the Senate between June 2007 and December 2008, as he was appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory on December 17 that year by then President Umaru Yar’Adua.
Aliero left office on March 17, 2010, when then Acting President Goodluck Jonathan dissolved the cabinet. He, however, returned to the Senate in 2015 and was re-elected for the third time in the recent 2019 general elections.
Aliyu Wamakko
A former chairman of Sokoto Local Government Area (1986-1987), Wamakko was elected deputy governor of Sokoto State in 1999 and held the position till 2006, when he resigned to contest the 2007 governorship election, which he won.
He was re-elected for a second term in the 2011 elections and on completion of his tenure in 2015, contested and won senatorial election to represent Sokoto North Senatorial District. He is among former governors presently in the 9th Senate as he was re-elected in the last elections.
Ibrahim Shekarau
The former governor of Kano State (2003-2011) is presently representing Kano Central Senatorial district in the Senate. He succeeded another ex-governor of the state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.
Shekarau was a founding member of APC, but the defection of Kwankwaso to the party prior to 2015 elections forced him to dump the party. He was later appointed as Minister of Education by then President Goodluck Jonathan.
The former governor, who holds a degree in Mathematics Education, taught in various secondary schools as well as served as principal. He was also a two-term president of all Nigerian Secondary Schools Teachers Assocaition.
Shekarau also held various positions in Kano State civil service. They include Director Planning Research and Statistics, Ministry of Education; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Rural and Community Development; Permanent Secretary Administration and General Services, Cabinet Office and Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Commission.
Malam Shekarau retired voluntarily from the service of Kano State civil service in October 2001 and joined politics in 2002.
Kabiru Gaya
Gaya is another former governor of Kano State and he is in the Senate for the fourth consecutive term as the representative of Kano South Senatorial District. He has been in the Red Chamber since 2007. He was the Senate Deputy Minority Whip from 2007 to 2011.
Before his election to the apex legislature, Gaya served as governor of Kano State during the aborted Third Republic between 1992 and 1993. His quest to return to Kano government house in 2003, failed as he lost in the governorship election on the platform of the National Democratic Party (NDP).
Abdullahi Adamu
Adamu has been on the political before the Fourth Republic, having joined politics in 1977, and was elected to the Constituent Assembly, which drafted the constitution for Nigeria’s Second Republic (1979-1983).
He was a pioneer member of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN); served as the party’s first Secretary-General and later chairman of the party in old Plateau State between 1978 and 1983. In 1994, he was appointed to the National Constitutional Conference by General Sani Abacha’s regime. In March 1995, he was appointed a Minister of State of Works and Housing and held the position till November 1997.
He was a founding member of PDP in 1998 and was elected governor of Nasarawa State in 1999. He was re-elected in 2007. After the end of his two-term governorship, he became Secretary, Board of Trustees (BOT) of PDP. In 2011, he was elected into the Senate to represent Nasarawa West Senatorial District on the platform of PDP.
He later defected to APC and was re-elected into Senate in 2015. He returned to the Senate for the third consecutive term in the present 9th National Assembly.
Orji Uzor Kalu
The accomplished businessman, served as governor of Abia State between 1999 and 2007. Prior to his election as governor, he served as the chairman of the Borno Water Board and the chairman of the Cooperative and Commerce Bank Limited.
On leaving office as governor, Kalu left the PDP on which he was elected for two terms and formed the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) on which he contested the 2007 presidential election.
Although Kalu won a senatorial seat to represent Abia North in the last general elections, it is not the first time in the federal legislature. He was a member of the House of Representatives between 1992 and 1993 in the aborted Third Republic.
Kashim Shettima
The immediate past governor of Borno State presently represent Borno Central in Senate.
Before becoming governor in 2011, Shettima had served Borno State in various capacities, including commissioners for Finance and Economic Development; Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Education; Agriculture and Health.
He owes his ascension to power to his predecessor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.
Ibikunle Amosun
Amosun is the fourth democratically-elected governor out of the 15 governors, including military and civilian, who have ruled the state. He was elected in 2011 on the platform of defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).
He was, however, re-elected in 2015 on the platform of the APC, following the merger of then main opposition political parties. Ahead of the end of his tenure in May this year, Amosun contested and won a senatorial seat in the 2019 elections and presently represents Ogun Central Senatorial District in the Red Chamber.
Earlier in 2003, he was elected into the Senate on the platform of the PDP, representing Ogun Central. During his tenure at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Amosun served as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Commerce. He also served as member in the Senate Committees on Appropriation, Foreign Affairs, Privatization, as well as Security and Intelligence.
Theodore Orji
The former governor of Abia State was formerly a career civil servant, but at the inception of the Fourth Republic, he first served as Principal Secretary, Government House, Abia State and later as Chief of Staff to then Governor Orji Uzor Kalu. He succeeded his principal in 2007 on the platform of Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA.) He, however, dumped the party, first, for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and later PDP through which he was re-elected in 2011. Before leaving office in 2015, he contested and won election to represent Abia Central Senatorial District in the Senate.
He won a second term in the recent elections.
Rochas Okorocha
The immediate past governor of Imo State was first elected into office in 2011 on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), but he later dumped the party for the APC ahead of the 2015 elections and was re-elected on the platform of the party. Before berthing his political ship in APC, Okorocha has crisscrossed several political parties between 1999 and 2013.
He contested the governorship primaries of the PDP in 1999, but lost to Achike Udenwa.
He moved to the ANPP, and lost its presidential ticket in 2003.
He returned to the PDP, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed him as Special Adviser on Inter-Party Affairs. In 2005, he formed the Action Alliance (AA) with the intention to contest the 2007 presidential election before again returning to the PDP in September 2007.
Okorocha, who left office in May, had earlier contested and won a senatorial seat to represent Imo West Senatorial District, but his bid to have his son-in-law succeed him as governor of the south eastern failed.
Sam Egwu
Egwu was governor of Ebonyi State between 1999 and 2007. Before then, he had been a senior lecturer at Enugu State University of Technology (ESUT) and Commissioner for Education in Ebonyi State.
In 2008, President Umaru Yar’Adua appointed him Minister of Education, a position he held till April 2010, when he was replaced by Professor Ruqayyah Ahmed Rufa’i. Egwu was former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s choice to become National Chairman of the PDP at its 2008 National Convention.
However, at the Convention on March 8, 2008, he withdrew in favour of the compromise candidate Prince Vincent Ogbulafor, who was chosen as an alternative to Egwu and his main rival for the position, Anyim Pius Anyim.
In 2015, he contested and won the senatorial election to represent Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone on the platform of PDP and served as chairman Senate Committee on Industry. He was re-elected for a second term in the last general elections.
Tanko Al-Makura
Al-makura stepped down as governor of Nasarawa State in May after serving the constitutionally allowed two terms and like most of his counterparts, the next port of call was the Senate, which seems to have become a nest for former governors. For the former governor, who presently represents Nasarawa South Senatorial District in upper legislative chamber, it has been a long walk in politics.
In 1980, Almakura became the youth leader of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in the old Plateau State.
He was elected to the Constituent Assembly of 1988-89, representing Lafia–Obi Federal Constituency of what is now Nasarawa State. He was state secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC) party in Plateau State from 1990 to 1992.
He was also a founding member of the PDP in 1998. He defected from the PDP after losing the primary elections for the Nasarawa governorship in 1999, but was elected governor in 2011 on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), now defunct and re-elected on the platform of the APC.
Gabriel Suswam
Suswam, who was governor of Benue State between 2007 and 2015, presently represents Benue North East in the Senate.
He was formerly into legal practice before he ventured into politics in 1999, he contested and won the Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo Federal Constituency seat of Benue State on the platform of the PDP.
He was appointed Chairman of the House Services Committee, and later Chairman, House Committee on FCT. He was re-elected in 2003 and served as Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, and later as Chairman, House Committee on Power.
In April 2007 he was elected Governor of Benue State. He won a second tenure in the 2011 gubernatorial elections also on the platform of the PDP. His senatorial bid during the 2015 election did not materialize, but his was lucky the second time as he scaled through during the last general elections.
Rotimi Amaechi
The immediate past Minister of Transportation ranks among those who have been in public office since 1999, when he was elected as a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly and served as its speaker for eight years (1999-2007).
Before then, Amaechi, who first office in politics was Secretary of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State between 1992 and 1994, served as Special Assistant to the then deputy governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, during the aborted Third Republic.
He equally served as Rivers State Secretary of the Democratic Party of Nigeria (DPN) caretaker committee in 1996 during the transition programme of the General Sanni Abacha-led regime. After eight years as speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Amaechi contested and won the PDP’s governorship primary election for the 2007.
His name was, however, substituted by the party and replaced with that of his cousin, Celestine Omehia, an action, he (Amaechi) challenged in court. The case eventually got to the Supreme Court and Amaechi became governor on October 26, 2007, after the apex court ruled that he was the rightful candidate of the PDP and winner of the 2007 governorship election in Rivers State.
He was reelected for a second term in the 2011 elections. On leaving office in 2015, he was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as minister of Transportation after serving as the Director-General of his campaign organisation in the 2015 presidential election. Amaechi also served in the same capacity in the recent elections. Again, the President has nominated him for ministerial appointment and has been screened by the Senate.
Babatunde Fashola
As Chief of Staff in Governor Bola Tinubu’s Cabinet (2003-2007), Fashola also doubled as a commissioner, He was the first person to hold the offices at the same time.
He had before then served in various other capacities such as Secretary of the Lands committee of the transitional Work Groups (1999), member of the Panel of Enquiry into Allocation of Houses on the Mobolaji Johnson Scheme in Lekki (2000) and member of the Lagos State Tenders Board (2002).
On May 29, 2007, Fashola became the fourth elected governor of Lagos, succeeding his principal – Tinubu. He held the position till 2015 (two terms) and on leaving office was appointed Minister of Works, Power and Housing in the current administration by President Buhari.
He held the position till May this year and has been renominated to return as a minister in the President’s second term.
Godswill Akpabio
The former governor of Akwa Ibom State and ex-Senate Minority Leader is one of the longest serving public office holders in Akwa Ibom State since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule on May 29, 1999.
A lawyer turned politician, Akpabio was in the private sector for many years before he was appointed as Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources by the then Governor Obong Victor Attah in 2002.
He later served as Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, as well as that of Lands and Housing. In 2006, he declared his intention to run for Akwa Ibom State governorship and defeated 57 other aspirants to emerge the PDP candidate in the state. He went ahead to win the main election and was re-elected for a second term in 2011.
In 2015, Akpabio joined the league of ex-governors in the Senate to represent the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and against all odds as a first timer, he became the Senate Minority Leader.
He resigned the position in August 2018 upon his defection to APC. He lost his re-election bid to former deputy governor of the state, Dr. Chris Ekpenyong, who won the poll on the platform of the PDP.
However, the President has nominated him for ministerial appointment.
Rauf Aregbesola
Aregbesola, who left office as governor of Osun State on November 27, 2018 after serving two terms was formerly a Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Lagos State (1999-2007).
Prior to his appointment as commissioner, he was Director of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Organisation (BATCO), which engineered the electoral victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the governor of Lagos State in 1999.
He performed similar feat using the platform of Independent Campaign Group (ICG) to ensure Tinubu’s reelection for a second term in office. In 2007, Aregbesola contested the governorship election in Osun State on the platform of the then Action Congress (AC) in which the candidate of the PDP, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, was declared winner.
The Court of Appeal, however, nullified Oyinlola’s victory and declared Aregbesola winner on October 26, 2010. Many had expected that he would contest for a senatorial seat in the 2019 elections like his colleagues after ensuring that his anointed succeeded him but he opted out.
However, Aregbesola, who is the undisputable second-in command in Tinubu’s political family has been nominated to serve as a minister in the federal cabinet by President Buhari.
George Akume
Akume was governor of Benue State between 1999 and 2007 on the platform of the PDP. After eight years as governor, he was elected into the Senate on the platform of PDP to represent Benue North-West Senatorial District. He later defected to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and was re-elected in 2011. He served as Minority Leader from June 2011 to June 2015.
He was re-elected in 2015 for a third, but his bid for a fourth term in the 2019 hit the rocks, but he has been nominated for ministerial appointment by the President.
Timipre Sylva
A former governor of Bayelsa State, Sylva was elected governor during the 2007 general elections on the platform of the PDP, but his opponent, Ebitimi Amgbare of the Action Congress, challenged his victory.
Although the Bayelsa State Election Petitions Tribunal upheld Sylva’s election, Amgbare took the matter to the Court of Appeal, which overturned the tribunal’s decision and nullified Sylva’s election on April 15, 2008. The then Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Werinipre Seibarugo was sworn in to replace Sylva as acting governor.
However, a new election was held on May 24, 2008 and Sylva, again won the poll. He was sworn in again on May 27, 2008, but his tenure was terminated by the Supreme Court on January 27, 2012, with an acting governor appointed to oversee the state until the election of February 2012.
Sylva, who had earlier served as a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly (1991-1992) before the creation of Bayelsa State on the platform of the then National Republican Convention (NRC) as well as Political Adviser to then Governor Diepriye Alamieyeseigha up till 2002, contested the 2014 Bayelsa governorship election on the platform of the APC, but was defeated by the incumbent, Seriake Dickson.
However, he is on his way back to political reckoning with his recent nomination as a minister by President Buhari.
Chris Ngige
The immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment was governor of Anambra State on the platform of the PDP between May 2003 and March 2006, when he was sacked by the Court of Appeal, which declared the APGA candidate in the election, Peter Obi as winner. The medical doctor turned politician, who accepted the judgement in good faith, attempted to participate in state governorship elections in April 2007, but was disqualified.
He, however, contested the February 2010 governorship poll in the state, but lost to Obi. In 2011, Ngige ran for election for a senatorial election to represent Anambra Central on the platform of the CAN and won. His bid to return to the Red Chamber in 2015 was however dashed as he lost his seat to Mrs. Uche Ekwunife of the PD, who was later unseated by Victor Umeh of APGA through the court.
Succour, however, came his way, when on November 11, 2015, he was named Minister of Labour and Employment by President Buhari. He held the position until May this year, when the Federal Executive Council was dissolved by the President, but he was among the 43 persons recently nominated to make the next cabinet.
Niyi Adebayo
The first executive governor of Ekiti State, Adebayo was in office between May 1999 and May 2003 on the platform of Alliance for Democracy (AD), when he lost his re-election bid to Ayodele Fayose of the PDP. After the loss, Adebayo opted to stay off mainstream politics, but bounced back at the 2018 National Convention of the APC, following his election as the party’s National Deputy Chairman (South).
He is expected to make a full return to the political scene, this time, at the national level as a member of the federal cabinet with his nomination as a minister by President Buhari. Ogbonnaya Onu A distinguished scholar and academic before his foray into politics, Onu is the first democratically elected governor of old Abia State.
He was in office from February 1992 to November 1993 under the platform of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC). He was Chairman of the Governors Forum from 1992-1993.
His four-year term was cut short, when General Sani Abacha sacked the Interim National Government set up by General Babangida after he annulled the 12th June 1993 presidential election. Ahead of the Forth Republic, Onu joined the All Peoples Party (later ANPP) after the ban on political activities was lifted in 1998.
He emerged as the party’s presidential candidate, but never contested the 1999 presidential election because the APP went into a political alliance with the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and he had to step down for the AD presidential candidate, Chief Olu Falae. He later became the National Chairman of the ANPP at the party’s most trying period of the party.
However, Onu was able to stem the drifting and decimation of the party until its merger with the defunct ACN; CPC and factions of APGA and DPP to form the APC in 2013.
He was among leaders of the APC, who were co-opted into its Interim National Executive Committee that managed the party from July 2013 to June 2014 when a substantive National Executive Committee was elected. He later served as Chairman of the APC presidential Screening Committee that screened aspirants, who vied for the party’s presidential ticket for the 2015 general election.
The APC won the presidential poll through its candidate – Buhari – who appointed Onu as Minister of Science and Technology. Again, Onu is among the 14 immediate past ministers, who the President has nominated to make the federal cabinet in his second term.
Politics
Senate, FEC: Ex-govs call the shot
Governance: Former governors continue to maintain dominance
Felix Nwaneri reports on how some members of the political class, who ushered in the current Fourth Republic in 1999, have continued to maintain relevance since then
Today’s generation of young people is the largest the world has ever known in modern history, as half of global population is under 30. However, despite this youth population, 73 per cent of countries restrict young people from running for offices even though they can vote.
This, notwithstanding, there is growing discontent for old politicians, which seems to be driving the wave of youthful energy across the world, and perhaps, explains why some countries recently elected leaders under the age of 40.
Many have reasoned that this trend seems to have spurred the feeling among several Nigerian youths, who believe that new approaches are needed to solve the country’s numerous problems.
The youth, who insist that less emphasis should be put on age and experience, have continued to cite examples of Sebastian Kurz, who was elected to power in Austria at the age of 31 after serving as the country’s youngest-ever foreign minister and hosted negotiations on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
Other examples cited were Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who before Kurz was Europe’s youngest leader, as well as Emanuel Macron, France’s youngest ever president elected at the age of 39.
Besides this, the rise in use of social media, which has changed the dynamics of politics and made it less predictable, has equally contributed to the renewed interest in politics among Nigerian youths.
Though this enthusiasm propelled a number of youths to contest for elective positions in the last general elections, the political space still seems not open for the younger generation as both the legislative and executive arms of government at the federal level are still dominated by the same set of politicians, who ushered in the current Fourth Republic in 1999.
While many have reasoned that there is no disputing the fact that experience cannot be dismissed in any human endeavour, however, the belief in some political quarters, is that most politicians, who have been at the helm of affairs in the last two decades have over stayed their welcome.
Among those who hold this conviction, is a renowned professor of Political Economy and former presidential candidate, Pat Utomi, who recently described politicians, who spend more than 12 years in public offices as social parasites.
Justifying his position, the Second Republic presidential adviser said: “I despise people who live on politics. I think that people who make a career in life based on politics are doing society a disservice.
“I have said that nobody should hold public office for more than 12 consecutive years. You go from a commissioner to the governor, senator; you are a social parasite.
“You should come out of your hard work, make a difference for four to eight years and go back to what you do. If it’s not like that for you, you are a parasite to society. The characters making it difficult to make progress are social parasites, who call themselves politicians.”
But, there is another political school of thought, which believes that though experience counts not only in politics, but governance, the fear of precipitous loss in stature after attainment of great heights in politics and governance, either by ones own doing or as a result of circumstances, explains why members of the political class usually cling to power in one or the other.
This, perhaps, is the reason why the legislature, particularly the Senate and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) have become a nest for former governors.
The trend which started, when the class of 1999-2007 set of governors left office after serving the constitutionally allowed two terms of four years each, is gradually turning to a norm in the polity.
In the present dispensation, for instance, 15 former governors are in the Senate, while President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated nine as ministers.
The 15 ex-governors, who presently represent their respective senatorial districts in the upper legislative chamber, are Danjuma Goje, Abdullahi Adamu, Orji Uzor Kalu, Ibrahim Geidam, Theodore Orji, Abdullahi Adamu, Ibrahim Shekarau, Aliyu Wamakko, Kabiru Gaya, Kashim Shettima, Ibikunle Amosun, Rochas Okorocha, Sam Egwu, Tanko Al Makura and Gabriel Suswam.
Those who have been shortlisted to make the 43-man federal cabinet are Rotimi Amaechi, Godswill Akpabio, Babatunde Fashola, George Akume, Rauf Aregbesola, Niyi Adebayo, Chris Ngige, Timipre Sylva and Ogbonnaya Onu.
Danjuma Goje
The former governor of Gombe State, who returned to the Senate for the third time, served as governor on the platform of the PDP between 2003 and 2011. He had before then served as Minister of State, Power and Steel from 1999 to 2001 under President Olusegun Obasanjo.
On leaving office in 2011, he headed for the Senate, having won election on the platform of the PDP to represent Gombe Central Senatorial District. He was re-elected in 2015 on the platform of APC.
Ibrahim Gaidam
An accountant turned politician, Gaidam worked in several government ministries in the old Borno State and later Yobe State before he ventured into politics, when he was appointed as commissioner for Youths and Sports in 1995 and later as Commissioner of Commerce and Industries.
After his stint as commissioner, he returned to the civil service and between 1997 and 2007, served as Director in the State Finance Ministry and Permanent Secretary in various other ministries.
He was elected deputy governor of Yobe State on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party – ANPP) in 2007, but became governor on January 27, 2009, following the death of Governor Mamman Bello Ali.
After serving out Ali’s term, Geidam contested and won the 2011 governorship election and was re-elected for a second term in the 2015 elections.
This means that he spent 10 years as governor by May 29, this year, when he bowed out. However, he was not done with public office as he contested and won a senatorial election. He presently represents Yobe East Senatorial District in the National Assembly.
Adamu Aliero
Aliero has been in the political terrain since the beginning of the present Fourth Republic. He governed Kebbi State between 1999 and 2007 on the platform of the then All Peoples Party (APP) and later ANPP. He later defected to PDP and represented Kebbi Central in the Senate between June 2007 and December 2008, as he was appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory on December 17 that year by then President Umaru Yar’Adua.
Aliero left office on March 17, 2010, when then Acting President Goodluck Jonathan dissolved the cabinet. He, however, returned to the Senate in 2015 and was re-elected for the third time in the recent 2019 general elections.
Aliyu Wamakko
A former chairman of Sokoto Local Government Area (1986-1987), Wamakko was elected deputy governor of Sokoto State in 1999 and held the position till 2006, when he resigned to contest the 2007 governorship election, which he won.
He was re-elected for a second term in the 2011 elections and on completion of his tenure in 2015, contested and won senatorial election to represent Sokoto North Senatorial District. He is among former governors presently in the 9th Senate as he was re-elected in the last elections.
Ibrahim Shekarau
The former governor of Kano State (2003-2011) is presently representing Kano Central Senatorial district in the Senate. He succeeded another ex-governor of the state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.
Shekarau was a founding member of APC, but the defection of Kwankwaso to the party prior to 2015 elections forced him to dump the party. He was later appointed as Minister of Education by then President Goodluck Jonathan.
The former governor, who holds a degree in Mathematics Education, taught in various secondary schools as well as served as principal. He was also a two-term president of all Nigerian Secondary Schools Teachers Assocaition.
Shekarau also held various positions in Kano State civil service. They include Director Planning Research and Statistics, Ministry of Education; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Rural and Community Development; Permanent Secretary Administration and General Services, Cabinet Office and Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Commission.
Malam Shekarau retired voluntarily from the service of Kano State civil service in October 2001 and joined politics in 2002.
Kabiru Gaya
Gaya is another former governor of Kano State and he is in the Senate for the fourth consecutive term as the representative of Kano South Senatorial District. He has been in the Red Chamber since 2007. He was the Senate Deputy Minority Whip from 2007 to 2011.
Before his election to the apex legislature, Gaya served as governor of Kano State during the aborted Third Republic between 1992 and 1993. His quest to return to Kano government house in 2003, failed as he lost in the governorship election on the platform of the National Democratic Party (NDP).
Abdullahi Adamu
Adamu has been on the political before the Fourth Republic, having joined politics in 1977, and was elected to the Constituent Assembly, which drafted the constitution for Nigeria’s Second Republic (1979-1983).
He was a pioneer member of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN); served as the party’s first Secretary-General and later chairman of the party in old Plateau State between 1978 and 1983. In 1994, he was appointed to the National Constitutional Conference by General Sani Abacha’s regime. In March 1995, he was appointed a Minister of State of Works and Housing and held the position till November 1997.
He was a founding member of PDP in 1998 and was elected governor of Nasarawa State in 1999. He was re-elected in 2007. After the end of his two-term governorship, he became Secretary, Board of Trustees (BOT) of PDP. In 2011, he was elected into the Senate to represent Nasarawa West Senatorial District on the platform of PDP.
He later defected to APC and was re-elected into Senate in 2015. He returned to the Senate for the third consecutive term in the present 9th National Assembly.
Orji Uzor Kalu
The accomplished businessman, served as governor of Abia State between 1999 and 2007. Prior to his election as governor, he served as the chairman of the Borno Water Board and the chairman of the Cooperative and Commerce Bank Limited.
On leaving office as governor, Kalu left the PDP on which he was elected for two terms and formed the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) on which he contested the 2007 presidential election.
Although Kalu won a senatorial seat to represent Abia North in the last general elections, it is not the first time in the federal legislature. He was a member of the House of Representatives between 1992 and 1993 in the aborted Third Republic.
Kashim Shettima
The immediate past governor of Borno State presently represent Borno Central in Senate.
Before becoming governor in 2011, Shettima had served Borno State in various capacities, including commissioners for Finance and Economic Development; Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Education; Agriculture and Health.
He owes his ascension to power to his predecessor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.
Ibikunle Amosun
Amosun is the fourth democratically-elected governor out of the 15 governors, including military and civilian, who have ruled the state. He was elected in 2011 on the platform of defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).
He was, however, re-elected in 2015 on the platform of the APC, following the merger of then main opposition political parties. Ahead of the end of his tenure in May this year, Amosun contested and won a senatorial seat in the 2019 elections and presently represents Ogun Central Senatorial District in the Red Chamber.
Earlier in 2003, he was elected into the Senate on the platform of the PDP, representing Ogun Central. During his tenure at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Amosun served as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Commerce. He also served as member in the Senate Committees on Appropriation, Foreign Affairs, Privatization, as well as Security and Intelligence.
Theodore Orji
The former governor of Abia State was formerly a career civil servant, but at the inception of the Fourth Republic, he first served as Principal Secretary, Government House, Abia State and later as Chief of Staff to then Governor Orji Uzor Kalu. He succeeded his principal in 2007 on the platform of Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA.) He, however, dumped the party, first, for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and later PDP through which he was re-elected in 2011. Before leaving office in 2015, he contested and won election to represent Abia Central Senatorial District in the Senate.
He won a second term in the recent elections.
Rochas Okorocha
The immediate past governor of Imo State was first elected into office in 2011 on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), but he later dumped the party for the APC ahead of the 2015 elections and was re-elected on the platform of the party. Before berthing his political ship in APC, Okorocha has crisscrossed several political parties between 1999 and 2013.
He contested the governorship primaries of the PDP in 1999, but lost to Achike Udenwa.
He moved to the ANPP, and lost its presidential ticket in 2003.
He returned to the PDP, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed him as Special Adviser on Inter-Party Affairs. In 2005, he formed the Action Alliance (AA) with the intention to contest the 2007 presidential election before again returning to the PDP in September 2007.
Okorocha, who left office in May, had earlier contested and won a senatorial seat to represent Imo West Senatorial District, but his bid to have his son-in-law succeed him as governor of the south eastern failed.
Sam Egwu
Egwu was governor of Ebonyi State between 1999 and 2007. Before then, he had been a senior lecturer at Enugu State University of Technology (ESUT) and Commissioner for Education in Ebonyi State.
In 2008, President Umaru Yar’Adua appointed him Minister of Education, a position he held till April 2010, when he was replaced by Professor Ruqayyah Ahmed Rufa’i. Egwu was former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s choice to become National Chairman of the PDP at its 2008 National Convention.
However, at the Convention on March 8, 2008, he withdrew in favour of the compromise candidate Prince Vincent Ogbulafor, who was chosen as an alternative to Egwu and his main rival for the position, Anyim Pius Anyim.
In 2015, he contested and won the senatorial election to represent Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone on the platform of PDP and served as chairman Senate Committee on Industry. He was re-elected for a second term in the last general elections.
Tanko Al-Makura
Al-makura stepped down as governor of Nasarawa State in May after serving the constitutionally allowed two terms and like most of his counterparts, the next port of call was the Senate, which seems to have become a nest for former governors. For the former governor, who presently represents Nasarawa South Senatorial District in upper legislative chamber, it has been a long walk in politics.
In 1980, Almakura became the youth leader of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in the old Plateau State.
He was elected to the Constituent Assembly of 1988-89, representing Lafia–Obi Federal Constituency of what is now Nasarawa State. He was state secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC) party in Plateau State from 1990 to 1992.
He was also a founding member of the PDP in 1998. He defected from the PDP after losing the primary elections for the Nasarawa governorship in 1999, but was elected governor in 2011 on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), now defunct and re-elected on the platform of the APC.
Gabriel Suswam
Suswam, who was governor of Benue State between 2007 and 2015, presently represents Benue North East in the Senate.
He was formerly into legal practice before he ventured into politics in 1999, he contested and won the Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo Federal Constituency seat of Benue State on the platform of the PDP.
He was appointed Chairman of the House Services Committee, and later Chairman, House Committee on FCT. He was re-elected in 2003 and served as Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, and later as Chairman, House Committee on Power.
In April 2007 he was elected Governor of Benue State. He won a second tenure in the 2011 gubernatorial elections also on the platform of the PDP. His senatorial bid during the 2015 election did not materialize, but his was lucky the second time as he scaled through during the last general elections.
Rotimi Amaechi
The immediate past Minister of Transportation ranks among those who have been in public office since 1999, when he was elected as a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly and served as its speaker for eight years (1999-2007).
Before then, Amaechi, who first office in politics was Secretary of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State between 1992 and 1994, served as Special Assistant to the then deputy governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, during the aborted Third Republic.
He equally served as Rivers State Secretary of the Democratic Party of Nigeria (DPN) caretaker committee in 1996 during the transition programme of the General Sanni Abacha-led regime. After eight years as speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Amaechi contested and won the PDP’s governorship primary election for the 2007.
His name was, however, substituted by the party and replaced with that of his cousin, Celestine Omehia, an action, he (Amaechi) challenged in court. The case eventually got to the Supreme Court and Amaechi became governor on October 26, 2007, after the apex court ruled that he was the rightful candidate of the PDP and winner of the 2007 governorship election in Rivers State.
He was reelected for a second term in the 2011 elections. On leaving office in 2015, he was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as minister of Transportation after serving as the Director-General of his campaign organisation in the 2015 presidential election. Amaechi also served in the same capacity in the recent elections. Again, the President has nominated him for ministerial appointment and has been screened by the Senate.
Babatunde Fashola
As Chief of Staff in Governor Bola Tinubu’s Cabinet (2003-2007), Fashola also doubled as a commissioner, He was the first person to hold the offices at the same time.
He had before then served in various other capacities such as Secretary of the Lands committee of the transitional Work Groups (1999), member of the Panel of Enquiry into Allocation of Houses on the Mobolaji Johnson Scheme in Lekki (2000) and member of the Lagos State Tenders Board (2002).
On May 29, 2007, Fashola became the fourth elected governor of Lagos, succeeding his principal – Tinubu. He held the position till 2015 (two terms) and on leaving office was appointed Minister of Works, Power and Housing in the current administration by President Buhari.
He held the position till May this year and has been renominated to return as a minister in the President’s second term.
Godswill Akpabio
The former governor of Akwa Ibom State and ex-Senate Minority Leader is one of the longest serving public office holders in Akwa Ibom State since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule on May 29, 1999.
A lawyer turned politician, Akpabio was in the private sector for many years before he was appointed as Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources by the then Governor Obong Victor Attah in 2002.
He later served as Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, as well as that of Lands and Housing. In 2006, he declared his intention to run for Akwa Ibom State governorship and defeated 57 other aspirants to emerge the PDP candidate in the state. He went ahead to win the main election and was re-elected for a second term in 2011.
In 2015, Akpabio joined the league of ex-governors in the Senate to represent the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and against all odds as a first timer, he became the Senate Minority Leader.
He resigned the position in August 2018 upon his defection to APC. He lost his re-election bid to former deputy governor of the state, Dr. Chris Ekpenyong, who won the poll on the platform of the PDP.
However, the President has nominated him for ministerial appointment.
Rauf Aregbesola
Aregbesola, who left office as governor of Osun State on November 27, 2018 after serving two terms was formerly a Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Lagos State (1999-2007).
Prior to his appointment as commissioner, he was Director of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Organisation (BATCO), which engineered the electoral victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the governor of Lagos State in 1999.
He performed similar feat using the platform of Independent Campaign Group (ICG) to ensure Tinubu’s reelection for a second term in office. In 2007, Aregbesola contested the governorship election in Osun State on the platform of the then Action Congress (AC) in which the candidate of the PDP, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, was declared winner.
The Court of Appeal, however, nullified Oyinlola’s victory and declared Aregbesola winner on October 26, 2010. Many had expected that he would contest for a senatorial seat in the 2019 elections like his colleagues after ensuring that his anointed succeeded him but he opted out.
However, Aregbesola, who is the undisputable second-in command in Tinubu’s political family has been nominated to serve as a minister in the federal cabinet by President Buhari.
George Akume
Akume was governor of Benue State between 1999 and 2007 on the platform of the PDP. After eight years as governor, he was elected into the Senate on the platform of PDP to represent Benue North-West Senatorial District. He later defected to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and was re-elected in 2011. He served as Minority Leader from June 2011 to June 2015.
He was re-elected in 2015 for a third, but his bid for a fourth term in the 2019 hit the rocks, but he has been nominated for ministerial appointment by the President.
Timipre Sylva
A former governor of Bayelsa State, Sylva was elected governor during the 2007 general elections on the platform of the PDP, but his opponent, Ebitimi Amgbare of the Action Congress, challenged his victory.
Although the Bayelsa State Election Petitions Tribunal upheld Sylva’s election, Amgbare took the matter to the Court of Appeal, which overturned the tribunal’s decision and nullified Sylva’s election on April 15, 2008. The then Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Werinipre Seibarugo was sworn in to replace Sylva as acting governor.
However, a new election was held on May 24, 2008 and Sylva, again won the poll. He was sworn in again on May 27, 2008, but his tenure was terminated by the Supreme Court on January 27, 2012, with an acting governor appointed to oversee the state until the election of February 2012.
Sylva, who had earlier served as a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly (1991-1992) before the creation of Bayelsa State on the platform of the then National Republican Convention (NRC) as well as Political Adviser to then Governor Diepriye Alamieyeseigha up till 2002, contested the 2014 Bayelsa governorship election on the platform of the APC, but was defeated by the incumbent, Seriake Dickson.
However, he is on his way back to political reckoning with his recent nomination as a minister by President Buhari.
Chris Ngige
The immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment was governor of Anambra State on the platform of the PDP between May 2003 and March 2006, when he was sacked by the Court of Appeal, which declared the APGA candidate in the election, Peter Obi as winner. The medical doctor turned politician, who accepted the judgement in good faith, attempted to participate in state governorship elections in April 2007, but was disqualified.
He, however, contested the February 2010 governorship poll in the state, but lost to Obi. In 2011, Ngige ran for election for a senatorial election to represent Anambra Central on the platform of the CAN and won. His bid to return to the Red Chamber in 2015 was however dashed as he lost his seat to Mrs. Uche Ekwunife of the PD, who was later unseated by Victor Umeh of APGA through the court.
Succour, however, came his way, when on November 11, 2015, he was named Minister of Labour and Employment by President Buhari. He held the position until May this year, when the Federal Executive Council was dissolved by the President, but he was among the 43 persons recently nominated to make the next cabinet.
Niyi Adebayo
The first executive governor of Ekiti State, Adebayo was in office between May 1999 and May 2003 on the platform of Alliance for Democracy (AD), when he lost his re-election bid to Ayodele Fayose of the PDP. After the loss, Adebayo opted to stay off mainstream politics, but bounced back at the 2018 National Convention of the APC, following his election as the party’s National Deputy Chairman (South).
He is expected to make a full return to the political scene, this time, at the national level as a member of the federal cabinet with his nomination as a minister by President Buhari. Ogbonnaya Onu A distinguished scholar and academic before his foray into politics, Onu is the first democratically elected governor of old Abia State.
He was in office from February 1992 to November 1993 under the platform of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC). He was Chairman of the Governors Forum from 1992-1993.
His four-year term was cut short, when General Sani Abacha sacked the Interim National Government set up by General Babangida after he annulled the 12th June 1993 presidential election. Ahead of the Forth Republic, Onu joined the All Peoples Party (later ANPP) after the ban on political activities was lifted in 1998.
He emerged as the party’s presidential candidate, but never contested the 1999 presidential election because the APP went into a political alliance with the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and he had to step down for the AD presidential candidate, Chief Olu Falae. He later became the National Chairman of the ANPP at the party’s most trying period of the party.
However, Onu was able to stem the drifting and decimation of the party until its merger with the defunct ACN; CPC and factions of APGA and DPP to form the APC in 2013.
He was among leaders of the APC, who were co-opted into its Interim National Executive Committee that managed the party from July 2013 to June 2014 when a substantive National Executive Committee was elected. He later served as Chairman of the APC presidential Screening Committee that screened aspirants, who vied for the party’s presidential ticket for the 2015 general election.
The APC won the presidential poll through its candidate – Buhari – who appointed Onu as Minister of Science and Technology. Again, Onu is among the 14 immediate past ministers, who the President has nominated to make the federal cabinet in his second term.
Politics
Speakership: ‘I gave Gbajabiamila huge support’
Hon Ifeanyi Chudi Momah is a member of the House of Representatives representing Ihiala Federal Constituency of Anambra State. In this interview, Momah, who is one of the lawmakers that ensured the election of Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the Ninth Assembly reveals his reason for throwing his wight behind the Speaker. BIYI ADEGOROYE reports
You played a very vital role in the emergence of Hon. Gbajabiamila as the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Why did you throw your support behind him?
The truth is that from 2011 when I first contested for the election, I have been watching him. Then he was the minority leader, I admired his personality so much. So when I came on board, lo and behold this was the same guy I have been watching, then I didn’t even know that he will become Speaker. I just had that flaie and conviction that he was the man to work with. I gave him everything completely, we worked together in the South-East zone to ensure he emerged and I coordinated a lot of activities for him in the zone. I can’t forget the time we went from state to state at night, and at about 1am we were still at Imo State on consultation. In all Gbajabiamila is a great guy indeed.
You were on air to defend the decision of the House which saw Ndudi Elumelu emerge as the Minority Leader of the House against the choice of the major opposition party Peoples Democratic Party?
That is democracy in action. Growing up, it was defined as government of the people, by the people and for the people. There is a popular philosopher, A.V. Dicey, he propounded the rule of law, which has three cardinal principles: Equality before the law, justice before the law and in accordance to the law. It is very clear, the standing rules is explicitly, unequivocally and unambiguously clear on how the leadership of the House is gotten.
In fact let me tell you, Order 7 Rule 1 that talks about election of the Speaker, Order 7 Rule 2 talks about election of Deputy Speaker, Order 7 Rule 3 talks about a Speaker protemporary where there is no Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Order 7 Rule 4 talks about the House leader, Order 7 rule 5 talks about the Chief Whip, Order 7 Rule 6 talks about the Deputy House Leader, Order 7 Rule 7 talks about the Deputy Chief Whip, then Order 7 Rule 8 talks about the Minority Leadership.
From subsistence Rule 1 to subsistence Rule 7 the processes were strictly adhered to by the House, why will it now be in Sub Rule 8 that you now want to make an exemption? It says that the members of the minority parties shall nominate from among themselves Minority Leader, Minority Whip, Deputy Minority Leader and Deputy Minority Whip; and that was what we did, very clear and simple, so let nobody misrepresent facts to Nigerians that there is acrimony or that there are issues in the House.
Hon. Chinda and Hon. Onyema are great guys that have contributed their quotas to national development and I can assure you, watch out for those guys they will still contribute a lot. We are all one family under Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and he is our father; the opposition we have in that house is constructive opposition that will help in nation building. There are over eight parties there, so if APC is the ruling party, the other parties are the minority parties; so you can see that it is completely wrong for the chairman of one section of the minority parties to write a letter affirming the position of all the minority parties. You can’t be a spokesman person for everybody, you have to be in the House to know what happens in the House.
Obviously in the last election, the people of Ihiala gave you about 75-80 per cent of their mandate, how do you intend to pay them back?
The truth is that I have great plans for Ihiala people, sometimes I think of my plans and I get scared wondering if I will be able to accomplish all my plans in four years, because I don’t belong to that school of thought that always thinks about re-election.
I thank God that I am here and I am focused on what I can do for my people, and after the four years it is up to God and the people who gets re-elected. I’ve realised that there is chronic poverty in the land; the number one goal on the SDGs that was signed to replace the MDGs is eradication of poverty, number two is the eradication of hunger. Now you’ll ask yourself; why did they separate poverty from hunger? When hunger is already embedded in poverty, but with that you’ll come to find out that indeed there is hunger in the land, so I’m going to go on enormous ‘stomach infrastructure.’
When I say stomach infrastructure, I mean if the people have access to agricultural commodities, it will stabilise them for a moment and they can be able to be on the same thinking faculty with you that is one.
Two, I am not PHCN, I am not the Minister of Power, but I will find a way in Ihiala Local Government to make sure that there is regular power supply, because with power small scale businesses can grow; people doing cooling, photocopying, business centres and all others. With this, cost will be reduced and profits will be maximised because obviously you know the inherent challenges associated with lack of power supply.
Again I will try my best to help them in the areas of ecology; I’m not talking about roads here, I’m talking about erosion. Roads and erosive control are two different things. On the first day that the house was inaugurated, a honourable member Ben Callus moved a matter of urgent public importance on erosion, and if you check the amendment paper I was among the people the moved the amendment to include Umuhu-Obaha Ezike road in Okija in it, Usakwa-Uzoakwa road, ubahekwem road, Onuoha road and that Total road in Okija; this was on the first day of sitting after inauguration. So erosion control must be carried out holistically, because it will be the precursor to the construction of good roads.
Fourthly, empowerment. You cannot build roads and not empower people, there is a popular great guy who used to say in our language “a na ru obodo, a na ru mmadu na ga n’obodo”; meaning ‘if you are building the community and the road, you should also build the people that goes in and on them’. I will go into skill acquisition and development programmes that will help the people directly, not the blue chip kind of programmes that will be all in rhetorical.
We will do something that will permeate directly to the membrane of the society, things that can be seen visibly because lawyers say “rare ip sa loquitos” meaning the facts speaks for itself. Empowerment programmes are not exhaustive, it’s not something I can list out for you, because these are things that are continuous. We will engage in capital projects and I thank God that the leadership of the House led by Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila is my very good friend; so whatever it takes, instead I’ll go and hold him by his trousers and plead with him to help me do what I can for my people of Ihiala federal constituency, so great things abound for the people.
Your party APGA has been facing a serious wrangling, what are the members doing to put an end to the crisis?
Internal wrangling is not synonymous to APGA alone, and it shows you that the party is growing. Take for example, in 2015 how many Rep members did APGA have? Two, Africa from Anambra and Prestige Ossy from Abia. Now we have 10 Rep members; five from Anambra, one from Abia, three from Benue and one from Taraba. So great things abound ahead for APGA, and we would go places. I think these are trying times for APGA, just like every person goes through his own university of tears; but guess what, once he gets his certificate he becomes problem proof.
You are a lawyer by profession and also a full time polician, how do you intend to strike a balance between your profession and politics?
As I am talking to you my profession cannot be mortgaged for anything, I have a good consultancy firm in Lagos and by God’s Grace I have one that I am still working on here in Abuja; before I came here, there was somebody here, there is going to be life after politics and when I leave here someone will still be here because government is continuous.
You had a memorable early life story, how was your growing up?
I hail from Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, and precisely I come from Umunuoha, in Obahumonu Okija, the popular land of the Ozogu’s. Where I come from, there is a popular chant with which we greet ourselves, we say “Ozogu” and they respond “Enyi” (Ozogu means great people, while Enyi is elephant). I was born in Okija General Hospital, I was the only one that was born in that hospital in my family. When I was born my dad was out of the country, my mum came visiting, lo and behold she entered into labour and that was it. Just like the story of Joseph, I didn’t know that me being born in Okija was a significant thing, that I would return back to that same Okija as their servant leader, that God will use to bring good tidings to them, so it is indeed a journey of testimony.
I thank God for my late dad, chief Mike Momah, without him I would not be here, that is the truth; he gave me the best in life, the best of upbringing, I went to the best schools. I schooled in Radius Nursery and Primary School, which was one of the best schools then in Festac town, Lagos. From there I went to Loral International Secondary School, later to Chrisland College and from there to University of Lagos. That is where I learnt my boisterous and rugged nature to be tenacious in my pursuit of ambition. That place grilled me real hard, and by then I had already lost my dad who showed me so much love so I had to learn to be tough. I learnt from my own mistakes and that of others. I was 15 years old when my dad died, but I had an advantage in that God played both the spiritual and physical role in my life.
After my schooling, I bagged my LLB Hons at the University of Lagos, thank God for people like Prof. Chioma Ogomu who was the Dean faculty of law when I was graduating and Prof. Ibidapo Obe who was the VC. From there I did my NYSC in Malumfashi which was a stone throw from Daura local government area in Katsina State.
Others were doing the three weeks orientation after which they were redeployed, but somehow I wasn’t redeployed, so I spent the entire one year of my NYSC in Katsina, where I made lots of friends, amongst whom was the then commissioner for youths. After my service year I went to Scotland, Aberdeen University precisely where I did my legal proficiency course in International Jurisprudence law for nine months.
After that I returned to Nigeria and started working with Rikki Taffa and co chambers; of course before I started work I was called to the bar in Nigerian law school in Bwari. In law school there was what we called chamber attachment, that was where I experienced that new wig that they will always call lawyers. Somehow I did my chamber attachment with Rikki Taffa, who was the biggest then. I remember Atiku Abubarkar, who was either the completing his tenure as Vice President or was still serving, he was a good friend of Rikki Taffa, who happened to be his lawyer then; so I was exposed to a lot of vips coming to either our Abuja or Lagos office, as we did a lot of travelling.
I learnt a lot in my two years there and you know for the new wigs the money, but more about learning the procedural law because what we learnt in the university was more or less substantive/adjectival law which was different from the procedural law that was learnt in the law courts, that was how I learnt that no matter how much substantive and adjectival law you know, if you don’t master the procedural law you will make a mess of your entire case.
From there I came back home to contribute my quota to national development and I started working with Akachukwu Nwankwo, a good friend and a great guy, he exposed me to the politics side of things. I worked with him at SURE P, then he was the Secretary On SURE-P, he also doubled as the senior special assistant to the President on technical matters, so I worked with people like Dozie Obelle, Patrick Okigbo (the son of late Christopher Okigbo). I was exposed to a lot of good prolific brains around me; I mean you can’t be around giants and still crawl like ant. This helped me to be able to position myself for greater things. I thank God for the people like Obi Jackson who I later met after I lost my 2011 election, 2015 he came out fully for me in fact he was in the fore front to defend the mandate of the good people of Ihiala, but somehow it didn’t go through. As they say God’s time is the best, in 2019 he still came out with that tenacity and vociferous nature, and this is where we are now.
What were the significant moments of your life that shaped your upbringing?
The significant moment that shaped my upbringing was when I ran for election, because when I lost the first election it was like everything was going to fall on board, but somehow God came through for me and here we are. So the ability for me to contest elections, loose and win actually taught me the ropes that I have learnt in life.
Is your success in the 2019 election the happiest moment of your life?
Winning 2019 election is the greatest thing God has done for me, I mean being a member of the Federal House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, having the mandate to represent the people in such an enormous capacity. Coming here and working with the speaker who is a very great guy, a prolific person. He’s been a father, brother, friend and a strong confidant. He is a resolute person that will always stand firm. If he is with you, you know he is with you, if you go amiss he will bring you back. He’s been a great father.
Politics
Ihedioha, Okorocha and moves to save Imo
In this analysis, STEVE UZORCHI writes that besides issues raised by his successor, former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha is in fresh trouble as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) closes in on him
I
f the current massive investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are anything to go by, Senator Rochas Okorocha may be in fresh trouble.
In the last few days, the EFCC has raised and sealed up several property linked to the former governor.
Meanwhile, Governor Chief Emeka Ihedioha, as determined as he seems to be, is not among the governors whose transition from Governor-elect to Executive Governor of his state was seamless.
Ihedioha’s emergence was a huge hit on the incumbent at the time, Chief Rochas Okorocha; who apparently didn’t make any provision for the hand-over processes, what more a hand-over note.
Okorocha’s succession plan which was built around his son in-law, Uche Nwosu did not consider it necessary to leave a safety net or an alternate plan in the event of an unexpected outcome.
Hence, when it became an immutable fact that Emeka Ihedioha had been returned Governor of Imo State, the instant retort of the outgoing government was unconcealed hostility.
What became the hand-over, executed by a handful of officials of the outgone administration was more like a charade as there was no hand-over note, no proper documentation, no functional offices, no vehicles or equipment. The environment was hostile and laced with booby traps, with some personnel still hanging around, waiting in the wings to sabotage the smooth take-off of the Ihedioha administration.
Governor Ihedioha had to make an express demand on the Principal Secretary to the outgone governor, Emeka Duru, to submit a comprehensive hand-over note within 48 hours.
There was nothing in place to support the smooth take-off of the new administration as even the Government House; Owerri was disconnected from the public power supply for the greater part of eight years due to unpaid electricity bills incurred by the Okorocha administration. A clear case of dereliction. It took Ihedioha to pay part of the electricity bills incured in the last eight years and get the Government House reconnected to public power supply. There was seemingly no sense of responsibility or responsiveness in the past administration.
The state and administrative structures were in shambles but there was an urgent need to hit the ground running as there is so much to be done.
Rather than take impulsive and sentimental decisions sourced from the wayside without empirical facts, Ihedioha set up committees to obtain raw data and facts showing ‘where the state is coming from, where it is, in order to be able to transit with certainty to the desired future.
According to Ihedioha, issues were being taken deliberately; with measured steps and measured assurances. Every area of infraction including the vexed issues of illegal land allocation or the expropriation of public landed properties and last minute looting of moveable and non-moveable assets of government were being addressed.
At a recent stakeholders meeting last week, Ihedioha in spite of the landmines he had had to defuse, he shocked an outraged Imo audience with the disclosure of the disturbing level of malfeasance perpetrated by the outgone administration of Rochas Okorocha.
He said: “Our interim findings show a consistent pattern of massive looting and stripping of public assets, dismantling and carting away of public properties such as electric poles, vehicles, trucks, office equipment, furniture and other items. There were last minute illegal sales of government properties at giveaway prices and unlawful allocation of land including backdating of Certificate of Occupancy. Instances of mindless withdrawals of cash from government accounts in commercial banks without due process as well as illegally recruiting and promoting civil servants were common place.”
He continued: “Unsustainable debts were incurred on behalf of the state running to over a N100 billion without anything to show for it, and consequently, saddling the state with a myriad of lawsuits and Garnishee Orders. I must inform you in this regard that, so far, we have received over N30 billion worth of Garnishee Orders arising from several ill-conceived and fraudulent contractual agreements deliberately consummated by the past administration, to destroy the future of the state and its teeming population by fettering the state in a humongous debt trap.”
The governor noted that most of the said actions were carried out to put the new administration in a very difficult situation. He, however, reassured that his administration is passionate about rebuilding Imo and will definitely surmount the challenges facing it.
The stakeholders meeting marked exactly 50 days Chief Emeka Ihedioha was inaugurated as governor of Imo State and among the issues he has already confronted headlong is the matter of the Imo environment and particularly, in the area of waste disposal and managenent.
Environment
He informed that government has appointed the management of the Environmental Transformation Committee (ENTRACO) to deal the issues surrounding the sanitation of Imo environment. He noted that massive waste disposal has commenced in line with the policy plans of his government kick-started with a tree planting campaign
The governor stated that: “We have also stopped the illegal sand dredging across the state. This was after we visited a most devastating and inhuman dredging activity, close to the Emmanuel College axis in Owerri. We must educate our people on the implications of these unwholesome practices on our environment and the danger it portends for future generations of Imo citizens.”
He continued: “Nevertheless, the activities of ENTRACO are visible across the capital, particularly with the desilting going on along many streets and axis of our capital. We are indeed on the positive route of restoring Owerri, nay Imo State as the cleanest city and State in Nigeria. Only yesterday, the former Governor of Imo State, in the person of Chief Ikedi Ohakim was appointed the Chairman of a high-powered committee whose responsibility, amongst other things, is to restore Imo to the golden era during which Owerri was regarded as the cleanest city and Imo won the prize of the cleanest state in Nigeria consecutively in 2008, 2009 and 2010 respectively. In furtherance to sustaining this our lost legacy, I have equally instituted a monthly award for the cleanest local government in Imo State during the tenure of my administration.”
Pipe-borne water
After eight years of no pipe-borne water supply the state, the governor also used the occasion to promise residents of Imo that some sections of the state will begin to get water supply in the next one month as government intensifies efforts to replace dilapidated water infrastructures in the state and make pipe-borne water available across the state capital.
Ihedioha, who said the meeting with stakeholders was in keeping with his administration’s commitment to openness and unfettered communication, regretted that in the last eight years pipe-borne water became a luxury as there was no tap water anywhere in the state.
He assured the stakeholders that: “The Imo State Water Authority has undergone some restructuring, and is now equipped to begin putting in place the required system for pipe-borne water supply.
“In a month, some parts of Owerri, the Imo state capital, will certainly have access to pipe-borne water.”
International Development Partners
Ihedioha also told stakeholders that his administration has reviewed its partnership with international development partners like the UNICEF with a view to delivering key programs in the water, health, education and sanitation sectors.
The governor frowned at the blunt refusal of the last administration to access interventions from global development partners.
He said: “Suffice it to say that in the last eight years, Imo has not leveraged on any multi-lateral development assistance on account of our inability to comply with certain basic requirements, such as payment of counterpart funding and lack of transparency in the state’s administrative processes.”
Erosion
While lamenting the rampaging impact of erosion in many Imo which is destroying farmlands and roads in communities and cutting them off from their neighbours, Governor Ihedioha informed that he had directed the immediate release of N500million being state’s counterpart fund that engineered the World Bank funds under the Nigerian Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).
“Only last week, we flagged off the Ezemazu-Urualla Gully Erosion project in Ideato North council area valued at N9, 981, 765, 514. 14, a World Bank project supervised by NEWMAP.”
He regretted that the Ezumazu-Urualla erosion site like all the other erosion sites in the state was abandoned by the last administration and the people left to face uncertain fate because of the state’s refusal to pay the necessary counterpart fund.
Local Government:
In its commitment to restoring democracy at all levels of government, the administration has already primed the Imo society for council elections by December. The governor told stakeholders that he was committed to having the local governments fully democratized and running.
Ihedioha described it as a very important step in restoring confidence of Imo people in the democratic process.
He said: “With the approval of the State House of Assembly, the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission has also been reconstituted to carry out its constitutional functions in this regard.
“Imo people are fully aware that there was no local government election in the last eight years in the state. The charade that took place recently was so patently flawed that even the legal requirement of adequate notice was flouted. We took initiative acting with approval of the House of Assembly to activate our emergency powers to suspend local governments’ political leadership for six months pending inquiry and resolution of legal disputes.
“I can confirm to you that, in line with my promise and pledge, we have commenced the practice of financial autonomy of the local government administration in the state.”
Financial sector
Ihedioha maintained that his administration is sanitizing the Imo State financial sector through the introduction of Treasury Single Account (TSA) system. He regretted that he inherited a government ran from personal accounts and over 250 bank accounts, which ensured that government was ran in a very opaque manner.
According to him, looting of the state treasury which characterized the last administration has become a thing of the past as the TSA is an aggressive institutional mechanism that guarantees transparency, probity, accountability, and essentially protect the people of the State against multiple taxation.
He added: “By this singular action, our global rating in the ease of doing business, no doubt, has improved as investors are beginning to show renewed interest in the state.”
Road Rehabilitation
He said: “Though this is rainy season when road construction is usually very difficult and not advisable, but considering the level of dilapidation of roads across the state and particularly the state capital, the Executive Council has approved the immediate rehabilitation of 10 critical roads both within Owerri and outside it.”
He continued: “We visited the Mgbe-Umuchima Bridge situated along Orlu-Akokwa Road that collapsed last week. It is a huge concern to all of us. I assure that government will take immediate measures to address the situation. Communication amongst rural communities remains a top priority. Indeed, the Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP), which has been inactive has been resuscitated by the state government.”
Ihedioha noted that the projects will commence soon after the Bureau of Public Procurement and Price Intelligence have conducted its due diligence in line with global best practices.
Among other things, fortifying the state’s security architecture; overhauling sports infrastructure and administration in the state; rejigging the civil service and pensions administration; and fostering honest cordiality and progressive relations with the organized labour in Imo state were part of the conversation with the stakeholders.
It may yet be too early to cheer but the signs are reassuring and holds out great prospects for the people and residents of Imo state.
Politics
Makinde, Ajimobi at war over govt vehicles
I
t is a common practice among politicians to quickly prepare their severance and other allowances and issue their cheques even before they leave office at the expiration of their tenure. However, it is with snail and reluctant speed that they allow payment of gratuities of pensioners to be disbursed to them after leaving civil service.
While many senior citizens (pensioners) wallow in abject poverty for months or years before their entitlements could be processed and released to them, politicians, among them many, that had even retired in their various fields before being clinching other elective or appointive posts, smile home even with series of largesse of office.
This scenario of inequality and bastardisation of equitable trust among humans threw itself up recently in Oyo State when Governor Seyi Makinde unearthed a seeming rape of the Oyo people’s collective patrimony by the last administration of Senator Abiola Ajimobi.
Makinde and his maiden appointed officials could not have any official vehicles to use in the discharge of their duties. The Chief of Staff, Chief Olabisi Ilaka, told journalists that Ajimobi, his wife (Florence) and many of their aides had made away with their official vehicles leaving him, the governor and even Head of Service, Mrs. Ololade Agboola with no option than to be using their personal vehicles to carry on with their official assignments.
Makinde raised the alarm and warned that all the last government’s officials who went away with their official vehicles should return them, stressing that they remained the people’s patrimony. The vehicles were purchased with state’s money and so should have been left behind for the service of the state.
To many people, it was a mark of greed and an act of insensitivity on the part of Senator Ajimobi and his aides towards the incoming government of Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party. In a State where hundreds of billions of naira were found to have been left as debt for the incoming administration, should the new government start to allocate money for purchase of another set of service vehicles for its officials when most of the ones carted away were bought brand new about three months to the exit of the past government?
A discordant tune rented the air shortly afterwards when some officials of the past government denied ever stealing any government, asking Makinde to shun mundane things, and rather face the serious business of governance. The government was even told to name anyone who stole or went away with official vehicles.
Makinde and his aides insisted that Ajimobi, his wife and aides indeed went away with government vehicles, vowing to recover them at all cost if they refused to return them voluntarily.
In the course of the allegation, counter allegation and denials, the government of Makinde on July 12, 2019 announced recovery of 13 vehicles among the horde taken away by Ajimobi’s officials. Barely two weeks after, five more vehicles were recovered from some mechanic workshops where they were abandoned. One of the vehicles was abandoned close to Government House without the ignition key on it.
Sunday Telegraph’s investigation revealed that one of the past senior civil servants went away with a N35 million brand new car bought in February, barely three months to the expiration of the government’s tenure. Report has it that the senior official only paid N270,000 to purchase and personalise the vehicle.
In a heated debate on a private radio station recently, Alhaji Bola Akinyemi (Director General of Olabisi Ilaka Campaign Organisation), said it categorically that ex-Governor Abiola Ajimobi, went away with three vehicles, while his wife Florence went away with seven vehicles, just as many of the aides also went away with their official vehicles.
Though they had been denying the allegation of theft of the government vehicles, a loyalist of Ajimobi and past Chairman of the Omi Apata Local Council Development Area, Adeniyi Oyekunle, who engaged Akinyemi on a radio debate, expressed disgust at the dust created from the declaration that some government vehicles were stolen by officials of the past administration.
To Oyekunle, a legal practitioner, Makinde was just making a fuss over nothing substantial. He said: “Every official that went away with their official vehicles did it legally because they got it through the approval of then Governor Ajimobi.”
In his argument, Oyekunle said all the officials who went away with their official vehicles wrote to the governor asking whether they should go with their official vehicles as part of their severance allowance and it was granted. The papers are here as record of evidence. It is part of the perks (perquisites) of office and such is done everywhere. Executive Officers of companies are allowed to go away with the official vehicles they use in office. “There is no big deal about it. It is one of the ways of appreciating any official who had served the organisation meritoriously. I don’t know why Governor Makinde is making a fuss out of ordinary vehicles instead of facing the business of governance,” he had said.
Akinyemi, the PDP man, would, however, not agree with Oyekunle’s submission as he said that: “It is a shame that a public official, politician who was taken care of for a whole eight years out of the public funds, would still feel insatiable as to think that property of the government that provided for all his needs for eight years should be carted away. It is simply a thiefing idea. These are property bought with people’s money. What else would any such public official say he still needs? If anybody is saying that it is the tradition, this PDP government of Engineer Seyi Makinde does not believe in that and will not tolerate it.”
Recalling that he was part of Late Governor Lam Adesina’s government, Akinyemi said that every vehicle used by all government officials then were submitted to the traffic poll and accounted for then. To him, it was outlandish and a misnormer to now justify the situation where government officials would go away with government property.
He pooh-poohed Oyekunle’s defence when he added that any appointed company officials could be allowed to go with their official vehicles, “but the vehicles we are talking of here were not bought by any company or organisation, but with the people’s money. Why not allow the people to continue to enjoy their property? Why must some few individuals go away with the property of the masses simply because they held had some political offices for few years?,” Akinyemi had fumed.
Speaking on behalf of the governor, his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, had referred to the press conference held at the Press Centre of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Iyaganku, where the former Education Commissioner Professor Adeniyi Olowofela had led other former aides to disparage some claims of Makinde’s administration regarding the debts left by Ajimobi, saying that some officials of the incumbent administration were ambushing and harassing them in the streets all in a bid to collect government vehicles they had hoarded back. Adisa described those justifying the theft of the vehicles as “shameless and unconscionable people”.
In a release he made available to the press, Adisa had said that “the attention of the Government of Oyo state has been drawn to a news report which indicated that some officials of the immediate past administration in the state raised issues about the manner in which the state is retrieving vehicles illegally carted away by some of their colleagues.
“Let us make it abundantly clear that there is no iota of truth in the claims by the former Commissioners and officials of the immediate past government. The Government of Engineer Seyi Makinde had sworn itself to a commitment to probity and accountability.
“It would be recalled that the incumbent government in Oyo State issued an ultimatum to officials of the immediate past administration who illegally carted away government vehicles and other properties to return such or risk being reported to the security agencies.
“The decision was informed by the monumental impunity the new administration in the state has uncovered so far. Even on Inauguration Day, it was so bad that the inauguration committee had to scamper here and there to source vehicles for the new governor and his deputy.
“As we speak, Governor Makinde and his Deputy are compelled to rely on their personal vehicles for use as convoy cars in the discharge of their duties. The same is true of other government officials appointed so far.
“And that is despite the records which show that huge sums were expended on the purchase of new cars in the last year of the immediate past administration. Indeed, a number of such cars were purchased about three months to the end of that government.
“This government will not permit anyone to mix up facts in an attempt to defend a strange tradition of ‘vultures in governance’ which is diametrically opposed to the Service Agenda of the Makinde administration.
“There is a clear difference when a vehicle is boarded and the appropriate amount paid. The records at the disposal of government clearly demarcate the illegally taken cars from the boarded vehicles.
“We also make bold to state that the officials charged with recovery of the said cars and the security operatives have so far been very civil in their procedures and no fewer than 19 cars have been recovered.
“Television cameras were on the toe of the officials who recovered the last set of five vehicles and those who took the cars away are well documented. There is no government instrument or law of the State House of Assembly that permits vehicles to be taken away ‘free of charge’ or in the exercise of ‘discretionary powers’ as shown in a memo elements of the past government secretly leaked in a bid to blackmail the incumbent government.
“Because the government in place in Oyo is all about probity, openness, and accountability, it will not condone attempts to seize public property or distribute them like a Father Christmas in the twilight of his trade.
“It is disheartening that some persons who have had the opportunity of serving our dear state, a state of Omoluabi, would openly defend any absurdity or propensity to loot government property in a manner that debases the true Omoluabi culture that defines us here,” Adisa had written.
An aide of the present administration, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeniyan, last week openly admitted that he led some men to track down the already recovered vehicles.
Apparently miffed by the media reports over the development, Olopoeniyan, who disclosed that he led some people “to recover government vehicles from where they hide them” by officials of Ajimobi government, said those addressing the media over the matter were shameless.
According to the PDP chief: “These people were in government from May 29, 2011 till May 29, 2019 and yet they were not satisfied with all the booties in their care and perks they derived so far from holding positions of authority.
“I can’t deny that government stolen vehicles carted away by them are being recovered daily, let them keep quiet or we will be forced to expose the atrocities further.
“It is true I led people to recover the vehicles where they were hidden. We got information that if we didn’t arrive where the vehicles were parked, they could be moved away. We know the police may not act on it before they (vehicles) are relocated, because of official demands and other consideration, so I led people there; got their keys and I asked the drivers to take them to Government House.
“It would have been an offence if on recovery of such vehicles as claimed, I asked the drivers I took there to drive them to my house. But this is a case of ensuring that government vehicles stolen by some people are retrieved and taken to Agodi Government House.
“If the Government House was possible to cart away, these people would have done so. The level of their alleged theft of government property was mind-boggling. They ought to have approached the police to invite me for the said robbery.
“We have gotten more information and lead on more vehicles. We will go after them because those vehicles were bought with tax payers’ money. Some of us feel that denying PDP government access to those vehicles will stifle performance of our government.
He further wondered why official vehicles with no trace of scars or faulty engines, could be taken to motor mechanic and splattered with mud, with a view to concealing them for the use of new officials.
Business
FMC Umuahia to become nation’s foremost transplant centre
Dr. Azubuike Onyebuchi is the new Chief Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, who has only been in the office for 100 days. In this interview with EMMANUEL IFEANYI, he talks about several on-going plans to transform the hospital into a transplant centre and other medical and administrative measures being put in place to make the hospital one of the best in the country
Dr
Can we get a little background history of yourself sir?
My name is Doctor Azubuike Onyebuchi, the Medical Director Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia. Before my appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, I was a consultant, obstetrician and gynaecologist of the Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki for 11 years. While there I served as the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital for four years.
I’m a senior lecturer of Faculty of Clinical Medicine, College of Medicine Ebonyi State University. I’ve lectured medical students for eight years and I’ve been assessed as an associate professor of the faculty, although it’s not yet out. I’m also the Assistant Secretary General of the Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON), which is the parent body of all doctors that look after women.
You’ve spent over 100 days in office, what can you say so far about this place?
As you can see, this is a Federal Medical Centre and I came from a Teaching Hospital background. So, basically that concept of training of medical students and other health professionals might not just be as it is in a Federal Teaching Hospital. However, the core functions of a tertiary hospital, which includes service delivery, training and retraining of health manpower and research, is also in FMC Umuahia.
What are the things lacking here and what have you done so far about them?
What I’ve done first is to re-motivate the staff. Before I came on board, most of the service delivery points lacked things they required to work. I understood from them that that was a major problem and they required me to change the narrative and make sure that all the things, logistics, consumables and supports that they needed to work with are provided for them to work with and that I’ve tried to do.
I also noticed that working environment in most of the work places was dilapidated and the staff were not working in a conducive environment and did not have job satisfaction that I’ve also tried to address. I also noticed that their moral was low because most of them had been denied some form of promotion, sponsorship or things like that that will motivate them work better. I’ve also tried to address that by sponsoring some health professionals to both local and International for conferences and promoting some people who have some backlog of promotion through the help of the management of the hospital.
What are the major challenges you’ve encountered so far?
The place needs more modern medical equipment to function. Like the CT-scan which you know is a very good radiological investigation that you can use to diagnose almost anything is not working at the moment and we working very hard to put that in order.
The Intensive Care Unit where you take care of very sick people is not properly established and the equipment you require to monitor people who are critically ill are not there and we’ve decided to work on those aspect and try to bring in as more modern things as we can to help our people.
If you go to the Intensive Care unit now, you’ll notice that we have new ventilators, new string pumps, new infusion pumps, new modern monitors that you can use to monitor patients who are critically ill. We’ve also tried to provide for the cardiology unit a state of the arts 2D Echo machine that can look at you and tell you how your heart is functioning and that has brought a lot of relief for our cardiac patients and also job satisfaction for the cardiologists.
They had to come here as a group to thank me for doing that for the department and it has helped them to save a lot of cost for patients who were formerly managed by not looking at their hearts.
One had to tell a story of a patient who had massive pericarditis and was been treated as a case of cardiomyopathy, but with the aid of that 2D Echo machine, they were able to look into the heart, pick the fluid and the patient got well and went home, but they were initially thinking it was cardiomyopathy. So, without that machine, they would have been treating the wrong thing. So, we need more modern diagnostic machines to be able to make correct diagnosis and of course treat. We are also trying to renovate places that are bad.
If you go to the maternity ward complex now, both the Obioma and Nkasiobi wards, where incidentally I was born, and my mother told me that the place had been like that since I was born and it was still like that for some time.
I’ve completely renovated the Obioma and the Nkasiobi wards within my first 100 days in office. If you go there, you’ll be impressed and be happy to send your wife there to get delivered of your child.
We’ve also renovated the dental and ENT complex. It was about collapsing when I came on board, but if you go there now the story has changed. That has motivated the staff as they’re now happy to work. We’re pushing ahead to lobby the necessary people both at the National Assembly and the Ministry of Health to get things here. I’ve been able to attract in the budget, a building of a modern Accident and Emergency Unit (A&E) and an Intensive Care Unit. If you go to our A&E, you’ll feel sorry for the patients there because the place is overcrowded and overburdened by cases that hitherto should have been managed at the primary and secondary health care facilities.
But because those systems of health care facilities have collapsed, the whole pressure is now on tertiary hospitals.
The previous administration was applauded for organ transplant, what do you intend to do in that area?
Yes, we’ve sustained what was done by the previous administration. I’ve had a renal transplant done after taking over as the Medical Director. Though we did not use the American partners, we used our own Nigerian partners and that reduced cost. So, we intend to consolidate on that and bring in more plants.
Part of my long term plans for this hospital is to have a transplant centre here not just renal transplants, but for other areas. It will include renal, cornea, liver and whatever things that can be transplanted will be done there.
What do you want FMC Umuahia to be like at end of your tenure?
I want FMC Umuahia to be transformed from a Federal Medical Centre to a Federal Teaching Hospital. That’s what I’ll want to be remembered for and by the grace of God; we’ll get it from this president who listens to genuine concerns.
I want the narratives to change from when people say if you are going to FMC, you are going to die to a situation where people will now say, if you are going to FMC, you are going to get healing because the staff would have been motivated, retrained and their attitudes changed and the hospital known for patient centeredness and patient friendly hospital. That will be my overall aim.
Are you comfortable with your staff strength, especially the medical health workers?
I’m not comfortable. Basically we’re lacking resident doctors. And that’s one thing we’ve tried to change. I’ve made the case for a waiver to take more health professionals and that waiver is getting attention at the Head of Service’s office and I’m very sure that soon that waiver will be granted and we’ll employ more health professionals. The health workforce is obviously inadequate.
How do you tend to handle the issue of nurses and patients relationship in terms of the way they take care of patients?
It will be very unprofessional of me to stick out nurses for the attitude of our health professionals on patients. We’ve already started retraining our health professionals both nurses, doctors, other health professionals and non-health professionals who are also working here to change their attitudes towards the patients. Without the patients, every one of us medical professionals will be in the labour market.
I’ve made this clear to them throughout my interactions with them. So, whatever we have to do to make our patients comfortable, we all have to do that. I’ve made them to institute regular training and collaborations with institutions abroad, so that they come down here and have some in-house training for them to see the international practice of how a nurse should relate with his or her patients. So, I don’t want the nurses to be picked singularly on this issue because it’s a general thing that all health professionals must be retrained on their attitudes to work and attitude to their patients.
What you intend to do to improve the Internally Generated Revenue of the hospital?
With money you can do almost everything you want to do. And increasing the internally generated revenue of every organization what every CEO must tried to do.
First thing is to improve services. Make sure that clinical services you’re rendering are of high quality so that more people can access that. That’s why I said we have to get the CT scan back to functionality, get our labs back to functionality which we have done. The radiology section we’ve refurbished all the x-ray machines, we’ve provided backups for the ultrasounds, we’ve resuscitated the mammograms so that all those services will be functional and once they’re functional and people knows, they’ll access them and your IGR will grow.
Secondly, we’ve tried to block up all loopholes, automate our revenue collection system. If you look round you’ll see wires and computers going round the whole hospital. The whole idea is to automate our revenue collection and reduce physical involvement of individuals and block loopholes where people mismanage funds that we naturally should have gotten. So, with automation, I know that our IGR is going to go up.
We also aim at creating more services for our people. The things that we’re not doing regularly, like the (intro fertilization) we intend to make it more regular and let the public know that these things are done in FMC and not only in private settings.
What are going to do to checkmate the issue of diversion of patients by some doctors?
As we talked about the automation of revenue collection, we are also trying to automate the electronic medical records. With that, you are going to reduce the physical contact between health professionals and the patients who had worked into this hospital willingly. Because everything you’re doing is going to be through the computer. If I see a patient, he is entered into the computer.
He wants to go and get his drugs, the doctor keys in his prescription in the computer and he goes to the pharmacy, so there will be no prescription sheet to take away. That’s one diversion that will be reduced.
In terms of doctors diverting patients, once your name is keyed in the system, the doctor who is following you will also be keyed into the system. So, we’re thinking about that, we are also talking to the doctors that anybody who is caught diverting patients that have willingly walked into this hospital will be dealt with according to public service rules.
Whether you’re the highest consultant or lowest doctor, you’ll be dealt with according to public service rules. I’ll be having interactions with the often so that they’ll know I’m always available for them. We’ll keep dialoguing often. And with that this inter-professional rivalry will end.
Politics
Visa Ban: Include military officers, wives, children of election riggers, Frank urges U.S.
F
ollowing a declaration by the government of United States of America of a visa ban against some Nigerian politicians involved in the massive rigging of the 2019 general elections, a political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has urged the U.S. to ensure that the wives and children of the affected persons are included in the list of affected personalities.
According to him, some military personnel brazenly took active role in the manipulation of the 2019 electoral process to achieve predetermined objectives and therefore, they should not be left unpunished.
Frank also appealed to the government of United Kingdom, European Union and other advanced democratic nations who made similar promises before the elections to emulate the step already taken by the American government.
In a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, Frank who commended the U.S. government for the step taken, added that making public the names and political parties of those affected would also not be a bad idea so as to discourage such undemocratic practices in future elections.
He, however, appealed to the US, UK and EU to keep their eyes on the Judges handling cases in the election petitions tribunal and Supreme Court (especially the presidential election) to ensure that those found wanting are sanctioned with a visa ban.
He called on the judiciary to take note of the US visa ban on Nigerian politicians and be guided to do the needful in the ongoing election petitions cases in the courts.
“I must commend the US for living up to expectation as promised before the 2019 general elections. The visa ban on yet to be named persons has clearly shown that the outcome of the last presidential election was manipulated. I urge the governments of the United Kingdom, European Union and other democratic nations to emulate the recent step taken by the American government.
“More importantly, the international community should show more interest in the ongoing election tribunal cases in Nigeria, most especially the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal and the Supreme Court. The U.S. government should not hesitate to sanction judges who dare compromise the wishes of the people as freely expressed during the 2019 general elections.
“It is also important that the Chief of Army Staff and other military officers who took part in rigging the said election should not go free. They should be banned also to sound a note of warning to other military officers,” he said.
The political activist, therefore challenged politicians, especially of the ruling party, to apply for American visa now for them to ascertain if their names are on the list of those affected by U.S. Visa Ban.
Politics
Miracles still happen
I
n life, one of the hardest phases one could ever pass through is the phase of childlessness after several months or years in marriage. I have been there; I sincerely know how it feels. Believe me, it is not a pleasant experience. The people who go through this phase and still stay strong are the real VIPs in our society. Never spite or mock them FOR ANY REASON.
From my little study, most problems or challenges we face can be solved either by us or people close to us. For instance, if you are jobless, you can either go get a job or someone gets one for you. If you are homeless, you can either go get a place or someone decides to house you. But the one challenge that usually requires DIVINE INTERVENTION is the challenge of childlessness. I rate it the highest form of challenge.
Now, over time, we’ve seen couples who were once childless become parents as a result of divine intervention. If this situation which I regard as the highest form of challenge could be solved by God, then I see no ordeal too impossible or big for God to handle.
Mr. and Mrs. Yakoyo got married some years ago. After many months of waiting to conceive (pregnant), nothing was forth coming. At first, they didn’t pay attention to it because they knew they were both medically fine. But after a while, the subject became a thing of concern for them, they decided to get medical help.
Series of tests and treatments were done, still, no change – the situation remained the same. At a point, they started borrowing to cover their medical bills so as to get an end to this situation. Friends, you don’t know what some couples go through to get conception – reason I admonished us never to mock or look down on anyone in this phase. It is a phase that usually passes. The least you can do is pray and encourage them.
If you are an African, you can attest to the kind of pressure being placed by friends and relatives of couples who have not conceived after months/years of marriage. Some persons suddenly forget that no one, except God, gives children.
Mr. Yokoyo remembered a couple who had experienced this kind of situation in the past. This couple had waited for close to 9 years before grace finally found them. They are now blessed with two great kids However, this did not happen until after series of treatments, including IVF and IUI (In-Vitro Fertilization and Intra-Uterine Insemination respectively) with plenty of prayers.
The Yakoyos reached out to them, got the contact of the hospital – a well-known hospital somewhere in Lagos, Nigeria. They fixed an appointment with the senior doctor, and consultations began. If you’ve had this kind of experience or know someone who did, you’d agree with me that hospitals that deal with cases like this do not charge the kind of fees for malaria and typhoid treatments; they are usually very expensive.
They were placed on series of tests for weeks. The tests alone have gulped hundreds of thousands; just imagine how much the treatment would cost. After the final test, the doctor requested they deposit a huge sum of money within the next three days, else the process will begin all over again. They didn’t have such cash at hand. They felt they’ve gotten to the end-of-the-road.
Friends, there is a point you get to in life, there is a kind of challenge that would hit you and you’ll say you’ve had it all – That this is just the end. In such circumstances, all that’s needed is divine intervention.
That was the last day the Yakoyos visited the hospital. They asked God Almighty to intervene and prove Himself in the situation, and He did. The wife conceived naturally; I saw the baby few days ago, growing very fast and smart. I said within me “This can only be God”.
I am not telling you a movie I watched or a dream I had. I am telling you what I know.
There is nothing too impossible for God to do, absolutely nothing. When it looks as though you’ve got to the end, that’s when God likes to display. When it seems as though the situation looks impossible before ma, that’s when He (God) likes to daze everyone.
Do you believe that miracles still happen? Do you see God stepping into this seemingly ‘difficult’ situation? Like the Yakoyos, God will visit you and make you smile again. What usually cause you sorrow will soon become a thing of joy.
This week, step out with great expectations. SOMETHING GREAT IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN.
Politics
Ministerial slot: Akeredolu consolidates, crushes opposition
BABATOPE OKEOWO reports that, with the nomination of Senator Omotayo Alasoadura as a minister representing Ondo State, the gang-up against Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu ahead of the 2020 governorship election, might have crumbled.
A fter much delay, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday forwarded a list of his ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation. Among those chosen is Senator Tayo Alasoadura, an ally of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to represent Ondo State. Many analysts believe that the nomination has given the governor an edge ahead of the battle for the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in next year’s governorship election.
The belief in the state is that Akeredolu is behind the choice of Alasoadura as the representative of the state in the new cabinet of Buhari. The governor had earlier said Akure, the state capital, should be given the opportunity to produce the minister that will represent the state. Akeredolu made the case for Akure to produce the next minister while speaking during a reception held in honour of Alasoadura.
Before now, no indigene of the state capital, had been appointed a minister since the return of Nigeria to democracy in 1999. Giving credence to the position that Akeredolu nominated Alasoadura, the pioneer Chairman of the APC in the State, Hon Duerimini Isaacs Kekemeke, said the appointment would lead to the marginalisation of those who are not in the governor’s camp.
He said: “I have to congratulate Alasoadura as a Minister of Federal Republic. Apparently, Chief Alasoadura is from the camp of the governor. I think it is a matter of time before we all come together. But my idea about this is that this is the 2016 cycle where a great number of men were excluded from patronage both at the central and the state level.
“I believe the cycle will run in full and every one of us will continue to see ourselves as party people who will be patronised, irrespective of whatever block you belong to. My appeal is to party men to accept it”, he said.
The governor had criticised the people of the senatorial district particularly the people of Akure South and North Federal Constituency for the defeat of Alasoadura in the last general election despite his performance at the eighth National Assembly. He said Alasoadura, who was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum (upstream), performed very well and deserved being re-elected.
A surprise nomination
Despite the hint given by the governor, the nomination of Alasoadura came as a surprise to most people in the state. The former senator was not among those expected to clinch the slot. If at all, the position would be given to an Akure indigene, the general view was that it would either go to the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Ifedayo Abegunde, or the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public and Inter-Governmental Relations, Mrs. Olubunmi Ademosu. Alternatively, the thinking is that it would go to Engr. Tunji- Light Ariyomo, who is the Special Adviser to the Governor on Energy.
The three of them were said to have been placed on hold for the top job. The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, had always made a case for either Abegunde or Ariyomo.
He had said that the two of them could represent the state at the Federal Executive Council when the monarch told Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during a visit to the state that the two of them should be considered for federal appointments. No prominent person from the Ondo North Senatorial District eyed the job. Reason being that Akeredolu hails from Owo Local Government Area in the district.
That was the reason nobody expected that the position would be clinched from the zone. But from the Southern Senatorial District were three strong politicians seeking the job. They included Kekemeke, the Executive Director, Engineering and Technical Services, Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), Engr. Ife Oyedele; and a former governorship aspirant in the state, Chief Olusola Oke.
There were speculations that Oyedele was the favourite of an Abuja group for the ministerial slot. Regarded to be a close political associate of President Buhari, Oyedele was said to be the person who designed the logo of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC). The NDPHC boss, who hails from Okitipupa Local Government Area, was also said to have played an important role in the formation of the APC in 2013. It was learnt that a group of Abuja politicians sought the ministerial job for him so that he would be well placed to displace Akeredolu in the 2020 election.
Kekemeke, who is also a former member of the state House of Assembly, one time Commissioner for Works and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), is a native of Ese-Odo Local Government Area.
The legal practitioner failed to secure the state ministerial slot in 2015 as he was said to have narrowly lost to Prof. Claudius Daramola, the immediate past Minister of State for Niger Delta. It was learnt that Kekemeke romanced the APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for the job. He is one of those eyeing Akeredolu’s seat.
The former lawmaker is already seeking support from APC members for his quest for the party’s nomination to contest the 2020 gubernatorial poll in the state. Oke, who is from Ilaje Local Government Area, also wanted the ministerial job to enhance his chances of winning the next governorship election in the state.
The two-time governorship candidate and Southwest Coordinator of President Buhari Campaign Organisation in the last election was speculated to have secured the nod of Tinubu for the ministerial ticket.
But recently, there was a report that Oke might drop both the ministerial bid and governorship ambition as he was being considered for the Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), a position, which Ondo has never occupied. Undoubtedly, the appointment of Alasoadura will significantly alter the political calculations and permutations in the Sunshine State ahead of the 2020 gubernatorial poll.
Being a reliable political soulmate of Akeredolu, the appointment of Alasoadura is considered to be an added advantage to the governor. Finding by Saturday Telegraph showed that the appointment is like taking the wind out of the sail of any conspiracy against Akeredolu. According to political watchers, if the state ministerial slot had been secured by a foe of Akeredolu, the position would have been effectively deployed to whittle down the governor’s influence and probably chase him out of the Alagbaka Government House in 2020.
To the opposition within the APC, it would have enriched the foe with enormous political energy to wrestle the party’s nomination with the governor.With the exception of Oyedele who is connected to the Abuja group, those seeking to oust Akeredolu from the office within the ruling APC are in the camp of Tinubu. They include Dr. Segun Abraham, Kekemeke, Oke, and Ambassador Sola Iji. In the state, the ministerial position has always given ambitious politicians leverage to dislodge the incumbent. It gives such politicians the power, influence, political vantage and stamina to effectively pursue their aspiration.
Looking
back The late Dr. Olusegun Agagu contested the governorship of the state against equally late Chief Adebayo Adefarati in 1999. Adefarati defeated Agagu, who was compensated with a ministerial slot by former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Despite the appointment, the then minister did not take his eyes away from the seat. He took advantage of his ministerial position to kick Adefarati out of the Alagbaka Government House in 2003.
The immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, is another study in how to deploy the power and influence of a ministerial position to dislodge an incumbent governor.
Mimiko joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) few weeks to the 2003 gubernatorial election. After the victory of Agagu, Mimiko was appointed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG). While Agagu’s mind was preoccupied with governance in the state, Mimiko was eyeing his seat and seeking opportunities to shove aside his boss. An opportunity came when the Ondoborn politician was appointed a minister following the sacking of Mrs. Mobolaji Osomo.
Mimiko effectively utilised the position to push Agagu off the gubernatorial seat and achieve his ambition to rule the state. Analysts have therefore argue that the appointment of Alasoadura could be a blessing to Akeredolu because the former senator is a strong loyalist of the governor. The loyalty of Alasoadura to his political associates has always been like that of a dog to its owner.
Though he contested the governorship ticket of the APC against Akeredolu in 2006, after he lost the shadow poll, he has been one of the strong pillars behind the governor. Meanwhile, Akeredolu has applauded the nomination of Alasoadura as a minister of the Federal Republic. In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ojo Oyewamide, the governor expressed confidence in the ability of the Akure born politician to discharge his assigned responsibilities just as he thanked Buhari for the wise choice.
He said: “Undoubtedly, Buhari has made a wise pick in Alasoadura who has demonstrated over the years, an unquenchable desire for excellence, hard work, and commitment to assigned responsibilities. “Having had an eventful and memorable stay in the Senate, Alasoadura provided what could be regarded as an immeasurably valuable representation to his people. “It is therefore without any iota of doubt that Senator Alasoadura will bring to bear, his rich pool of experience to galvanise the needed support for Mr. President’s Next Level Agenda”, the governor said.
Trending
-
Politics24 hours ago
Senate, FEC: Ex-govs call the shot
-
Metro and Crime14 hours ago
Abiodun mourns as ex-Deputy Gov dies at 79
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
Four kids injured as another building collapses in Lagos
-
News14 hours ago
Zakzaky: Kaduna court sets aside Aug 5 bail ruling
-
News21 hours ago
Afghanistan: At least 20 killed, 50 injured in attack on VP candidate’s office
-
News10 hours ago
Insecurity: Abdulsalami expresses fears over growing tension in Nigeria
-
News21 hours ago
Three killed, several injured in shooting at California food festival
-
Metro and Crime13 hours ago
Lalong appoints NTA official as DOPA