Opinions
Ministerial nominees and opposition’s holler
H
ow’s it the business of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and critics to determine the kind and quality of persons nominated to be Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria?
From complaining about delay in naming the ministers, to the nominees being “uninspiring” and “not technocrats,” the PDP moved to the Senate to challenge some aspects of the mode of screening of nominees.
As assigned by the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended), picking nominees is the prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari, which he has carried out in accordance with section 147(1)-(3), as follows:
(1) There shall be such offices of Ministers of the Government of the Federation as may be established by the President.
(2) Any appointment to the office of the Minister of the Government of the Federation shall, if the nomination of any person to such office is confirmed by the Senate, be made by the President.
(3) Any appointment under subsection (2) of this section by the President shall be in conformity with the provisions of section 14(3) of the Constitution:
“Provided that in giving effect to the provisions aforesaid, the President shall appoint at least one Minister from each state, who shall be an indigene of such state.”
And in compliance with the provisions of section 14(3) of the Constitution, President Buhari has named 43 nominees, indicating at least one person from each state, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.
This is to “reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few states or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that Government or any of its agencies.”
On the nomination of ministers, the PDP should be reminded that the President is not obligated to consult with individuals or groups, least of all the opposition political parties, and critics of the President and his government.
If at all he’s amenable to consulting, that would be with members of his immediate and extended families, the hierarchy of the APC, political and career associates, and friends across the country.
But won’t the PDP benefit politically if Buhari were to appoint “uninspiring” persons into his cabinet, which the opposition would use as campaign tools against him and the APC till 2023?
As a respondent noted, “When the PDP cries over anything done by Buhari, be rest assured that the President has got it right.” Certainly, he’s spot on with the nomination of the 43 persons as Ministers!
By the way, what does the opposition mean by none of the nominees is a technocrat? A technocrat is defined as “a scientist, engineer, or other expert who is one of a group of similar people who have political power as well as technical knowledge.”
Are critics saying the nominees, comprising persons of engineering, law, banking, medicine, journalism, aviation, military and other backgrounds, and with decades of practice, are not technocrats just because they were pitched by President Buhari?
Who should he nominate to pass the mustard of being categorized as technocrats? The ones chosen or endorsed by the opposition? Please, give Nigerians a break!
The President had said he would choose people he knew, and trusted could deliver his government’s policies and programmes in the next four years. And he’s got the corps he wanted.
Did we forget so soon the complaints of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, that many of those that served in the first term of her husband’s government were neither known by the President or herself as “wife of 27 years”?
Simply put, total strangers, and those that didn’t work for the success of the APC to gain power, peopled the government cobbled together in almost five months, and yet, there were protests from dissatisfied party members!
And who are those that Buhari nominated this time? Without a doubt, virtually all are loyal and steadfast members of the APC, who helped the party and the President to return to power.
Others are former ministers, who, devoid of biased assessment, performed creditably in their ministries; party members, who’re “technocrats” in their chosen fields; and maybe one or two trusted associates, friends or old school mates of the Buharis.
Surely, these picks are a piece of bad news for the PDP. So, not done yet, it moved to the Senate, and attempted to come by way of screening of the nominees, to scheme to tweak the process.
The party’s onslaught was through its Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, who wanted the Senate to stick to its in-house procedure by applying the same standard of quizzing all nominees.
Seeing no headway, the senator inferred that the APC-dominated chamber had bent the rules, by asking some nominees to “bow and go,” without questioning them to ascertain their suitability.
Wasn’t it the practice of the Senate, to accord “privilege clearance” to former senators, members of the House of Representatives and State Assembly, former governors, and female nominees?
Perhaps, the PDP wanted a return to the undignified ways of the Eighth National Assembly, when unparliamentary practices held sway, aimed at holding the executive to ransom, and frustrate the clearance of ministers, and nominees to government agencies.
For instance, several individuals and groups wrote unsubstantiated petitions, some “frivolous” in their intents, against former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, in order to halt his clearance.
Particularly, getting Mr. Amaechi the all-clear became a drawn-out battle that lasted for days, as if he wasn’t qualified for the position, in line with the provisions of section 147(6) of the Constitution.
The subsection provides that: “No person shall be appointed as a Minister of the Government of the Federation unless he is qualified for election as a member of the House of Representatives.”
Was Amaechi not a member and Speaker of the Rivers House of Assembly, and Governor of the state for two consecutive terms of eight years, between 1999 and 2015?
In the nature of opposition, and especially with respect to the 2019 general election that the PDP invested substantial capital and made heavy weather of its outcome, the party craved to make a mountain out of a molehill.
But Senate President Ahmad Lawan ruled that the chamber never skewed the process to favour particular nominees, though it wasn’t about to dispense with its traditional courtesy to former lawmakers, governors, ministers and female nominees.
Kudos to the Ninth Senate, for postponing its annual vacation, and suspending its rules to continue the screening on Friday, July 26 and Monday, July 29, which are not plenary days: a departure from the Eighth Senate that would have proceeded on recess.
It’s hoped that nothing would impede completion of the screening, and confirmation on Tuesday, July 30, to enable President Buhari swear in the Ministers, and for them to get down to business.
Opinions
‘Deji Adeleke: A nationalist of distinction
The setting was the 5th convocation and 1st Post Graduate convocation ceremony of the fast growing Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State. A convivial, congenial, exciting and lively event. A very unique ceremony like those before it. It paraded a galaxy of guests.
This tribute is about an eminent Nigerian, who shuns publicity like a plague and would be pleasantly surprised reading this, which was anyway a task that I found befitting to accord him. The Founder and Pro-Chancellor of the Adeleke University, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke was full of gratitude to God for the grace of witnessing another graduation ceremony of his students – the Class of 2019, Christened – THE PHOENIX CLASS.
Speaking ex-tempore, Dr. Adeleke said he was divinely inspired to talk from his mind. If the distinguished audience thought the Osun governorship journey would weigh down Dr. Adeleke, they were in for a shock. Adeleke held the audience spell-bound, when he told them, that he bore no bitterness about the outcome of the governorship debacle, which he pointedly said, has turned out to be the will of God. The urbane business mogul and educationist, affirmed, that whether we are Christians or Muslims, when we put our requests before God, we do so with a rider – may thy will be done oh God. ‘Deji Adeleke therefore said, the will of God has been done by the way it turned out and he has put everything behind him and moved on.
He was of the conviction that two vital ingredients are still lacking in our democratic experience and experiment. These, according to him, are lack of observance for the rule of law and zero tolerance for corruption. The Pro-Chancellor, Adeleke University, called on the 2019 graduands to strive strenuously, to follow the rule of law and imbibe zero tolerance for corruption, as they go into the “larger world”, so as to change the situation in the country for better, as they hold the ace for future development of Nigeria.
Adeleke with every spirit of patriotism and nationalism in him said, that he believes in Nigeria and the Nigeria Project of indivisibility, peace and progress. Amidst loud ovation, Adeleke emphasized that Nigeria made him and he is prepared at all times to give back to Nigeria with his multi-faceted investments, with a view to creating job opportunities for Nigerians. To buttress his belief and commitment to the Nigeria Project, Adeleke informed the audience, that though his children were born in the United States of America, he has compelled them all to live and work in Nigeria and contribute their quotas to her socio-economic development. And the icing on the cake! Adeleke, with all modesty, told the ecstatic guests, that he has a new power generation plant under construction, worth $2 billion, which will boost tremendously, power supply to homes and industries. This disclosure, received a standing ovation from the audience, which took a few minutes to die down.
As for the university steady development, he made it known that the second phase of the university, consists of a College of Medicine, which will come with a world-class Teaching Hospital, a modern sports arena; a 1500 capacity each, new male and female halls of residence, will be ready in course of time.
Prof. Adamu Abdul-Rasheed, the Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), in his remarks said, in the process of Adeleke driving him and his Director of Public Affairs round the magnificent Adeleke University campus on the night of July 20, 2019, there was a point he got lost in thought, as to whether he was still in Nigeria or Florida in United States, having been carried away by sheer opulence and ambience of the aesthetically finished buildings and network of roads in Adeleke University.
Abdul-Rasheed was of the view that going by what he saw, Adeleke has already put in place, an everlasting legacy, just as the USA third President, Thomas Jefferson, did as the Founder of University of Virginia, which according to him, Jefferson preferred to be written as his epitaph: “Here his Thomas Jefferson, Founder of University of Virginia” without emphasis on having been a former USA President.
Adeleke, he said, has carved a niche for himself, even in his lifetime. The NUC boss further highlighted that he was all the more impressed to have learnt, that almost half of the students population, who though brilliant but indigent, would not have dreamt of passing through a world-class university like Adeleke, are on full or partial sponsorship of Adeleke.
The NUC Executive Secretary, therefore, advised the new graduates to reciprocate, Adeleke kind gesture, by been good ambassadors of Adeleke University. Prof. Abdul-Rasheed noted that he and his team came, saw and were highly impressed.
On his part, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, a former Foreign Affairs Minister and United Nations Under Secretary-General, described Dr. Adeleke as a man of value, who has added value to humanity and education especially. He advised Nigerians to cultivate the principle of meritocracy and politics of inclusion, which are vital for peace. He called on the new graduates of Adeleke University to act locally, but think globally as was the case with Singapore, which rose from a third world country to a first world country, because it has dedicated and incorruptible leaders, like Dr. ‘Deji Adeleke, who turned a vast bush at Ogberin in Ede, into an Eldorado.
And that is Dr. ‘Deji Adeleke, a legend and living encyclopedia of patriotism, nationalistic zeal, a phenomenon, entrepreneur-par-excellence. A lover and promoter of peace. An embodiment of modesty, humility, and perseverance. A firm believer in Nigeria and everything that will make her grow in leaps and bounds without conflict.
• Lawal writes from Ede, Osun State
Opinions
Making Lagos work again
The ‘Centre of Excellence’, Lagos in southwest arguably did backslid from its position in 2015 where the then governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) impressively left the state. Without a doubt, Fashola’s exploits during his tenure compellingly fetched his portfolios in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as trinity minister immediately after handing over to his successor, Akinwunmi Ambode. During Fashola’s tenure, residents were overwhelmed to such an extent of enthusiastically paying taxes owing to convictions that the state was synchronizing with Fashola’s slogan “Eko o ni baje”.
No doubt, gigantic projects particularly some necessary overhead bridges to address traffic situations alongside inner roads constructed by Ambode’s administration are commendable. However, the state honestly didn’t sustain the momentum from Fashola’s administration. For example, scores of roads in the state are presently eyesores to an extent that some motorists have now parked their vehicles and are using commercial buses.
Disgustingly, the state metamorphosed into one big refuse dump arena after Fashola’s exit. Ambode’s first gaffe was the cancellation of monthly environmental sanitation exercise in place which restricted movement for merely three hours on last Saturdays, without any alternative scheme to address sanitation. That alone is abysmal error. Ambode’s government had anchored its action on a court judgment that declared the exercise unlawful and an infringement to freedom of movement enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Strangely, the state government without wasting time comfortably adopted the verdict despite the critical implications particularly hygiene that is sufficient to set aside the judgment. Reports show that the state government appealed but practically unserious by not filing their brief. To restrict movements for such a reasonable time in a month for health reasons cannot fall within the context of infringement to peoples’ movements. There is a doctrine of necessity for remedying lacunas. For example, under national security, movements are always restricted during general elections as well as presidential movements despite Sections 35, 38 and 40 of the Constitution.
Logically, if there is a right to life which can be indirectly threatened by dangerous sicknesses resulting from unhealthy environments, arguably, a public policy to prevent such hazards within a reasonable time aptly cannot amount to infringement of right to movement. A World Health Organisation (WHO) report shows that one-fourth of deaths across the globe are attributed to unhealthy environments. Besides, every society grows and presently, governments shouldn’t responsibly leave general hygiene to citizens’ discretions.
Another critical issue is bad roads. In fact, those that shuttle from Badagry axis to the Island are completely cut-off due to bad roads. Not even officials of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) are on ground in these critical areas. The stresses motorists and commuters go through daily are better imagined than experienced. To describe the people as isolated or forsaken is no hyperbole. All these are convincingly traceable to not adopting continuum in government accordingly. Had Ambode conscientiously continued with his predecessors’ policies with constructive modifications as Fashola did after succeeding Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, believably, Lagos will be ahead of where Fashola left it.
Thus, these episodes present big lessons to the present governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The new administration thus, faces critical tasks to get the state back into shape. To be straightforward, life in Lagos presently is getting more horrifying and traumatic with phobias. The situation requires state of emergency principally on refuse disposal, roads rehabilitation and traffic management. Similarly, the rate of area boys’ excesses in Lagos roads grew exceedingly during Ambode’s tenure than it was when he took the mantle of office from Fashola. These areas must be critically addressed.
Now, over to Federal Government. The high population in Lagos is undeniably, worrisome. Imagine if military junta of General Ibrahim Babangida didn’t thoughtfully relocate the Federal Capital Territory to Abuja, how would the Federal Government effectively be operating from Lagos including presidential movements alongside the great workforce?
In a nutshell, the seaport calls for a state of emergency and transcends temporary decongestion. Sensibly, having a functional seaport only in Lagos is a big blunder. There’s urgent need to spread the seaports to other geopolitical zones. If not, the trailers-packing, traffic crisis in Lagos roads and excessive population may never be subdued no matter the efforts deployed.
For example, by the present poor arrangement, indisputably, all clearing and forwarding agents, haulage workers in the country alongside their families are all resident in Lagos.
Likewise their trailers and trucks in numbers. These numbers alone are in high fraction and sufficient to create catastrophe let alone other seaport related businesses. By decentralizing the seaport, other zones will instantly pick up economically as scores of people will relocate to other areas and operate through other seaports; thereby, robotically depopulate Lagos to be a standard and viable state. Beyond that, job opportunities will abound in all those new areas.
Typically, in any system where economic activities are concentrated in one direction, the congestion being experienced in Lagos environs must follow. Ditto on unemployment ratio as too many people would be queuing for few employment opportunities. But if decentralized, job opportunity will multiply correspondingly to number of seaports, and government agencies alone will likewise absorb a good number across all their operational stations. Thus, while the palliative measures by the governments are estimable, the ultimate panacea remains to decentralize the seaport.
Umegboro is a public affairs analyst and Associate, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (United Kingdom). 08023184542-SMS only Http:www.carlumegboro.com
Opinions
The challenge of ministerial appointments in Nigeria
The issue of ministerial appointment in Nigeria has become a “special meal ticket”, where whosoever gets the plum appointment is made for life or better still, as some people would say, has ‘arrived’. The person begins to call the shots, easy money follows, and becomes connected with people in the position of authority and most importantly, juicy contracts come his/her way. This is so because appointive or elective position in Nigeria confers on the person a special status.
The embarrassing manner by which appointments are made is highly absurd and shameful. Though, not a recent phenomenon, it became worse from the 1999 democratic dispensations where many interest based ministries were created. We had Ministers for like Inter-Governmental Affairs, Police Affairs, Special Duties etc. Their appointments was mostly on being a loyal party members, nominated by party stalwarts and to balance federal character.
Many people are clamoring for attached portfolios because none-tying of portfolio before confirmation gives the Executive leeway to have many ministerial positions to be created with many substantive ministers and Minister of States to serve various interests.
Section 142 (2) gives the President power to nominate persons for the post of minister who in turn have to be confirmed by the Senate. Section 147 (1) says, “There shall be such offices as Ministers of the Government of the Federation as may be established by the President.” This means the President has the discretion to handle minister’s matters, with its numbers and portfolio as he deem fit without time frame to appoint them. But, people at least, we expect him to be guided by competence, ability to deliver and not primordial considerations.
Portfolio-attached Ministerial nominee is for good governance. Constitution amendment or resolution to this effect has been futile as the present 9th Assembly jettisoned it few weeks before the current lists was submitted to the Senate. They see the resolution passed by 8th Senate mandating the president to attach portfolios as unnecessary. (Guardian newspaper of 24th July 2019).
One is of the opinion that there is no need for the Senate to confirm any nominee if, what Senate does is to tell the candidate to take a “bow” because he or she is a former legislator. In the past, candidate to be confirmed had to tell a tale of how he was once a scavenger or motor park tout, and before you know what is happening the person succeeded in dazzling the Senate to confirm his appointment (no thanks to former Minister of Foreign Affairs, late Olugbenga Ashiru).
Although, the Constitution did not specify the manner the Senate should confirm a ministerial nominee, a semblance of decorum, seriousness and sense of duty is expected to be displayed by Senate when carrying out this important national assignments. Section 147 (6) gives the Senate 21 days to complete the screening which means they should at least demonstrate some levels of thoroughness in this regards. People are calling for an amendment to this section to take care of this gap.
What we have in Nigeria is laughable. The nominee to be confirmed is made to face a whole plenary of the Senate answering general questions. Imagine a female minister during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration was being asked why she was not married during her question and answer session. One wonders whether this is what a serious Senate does for a serious task of confirmation.
In the US and similar climes, confirmation of ministerial nominees are not done by whole Senate or Parliament asking general questions that has nothing to do with the portfolio the nominee is going to be appointed eventually. This is ridiculous.
In all of these, the first thing the country can do is to make our Constitution people oriented. The National Assembly should put the nation’s first and not their interest. We should allow ministers to come from six geo-political zones instead from the 36 states of the federation including FCT. This breeds quantity and not quality.
A law to ensure ministerial appointments put round pegs in round holes be enacted. Section 142 (2) should be amended to add time frame for the President to submit his ministerial lists. Catchment Areas and Federal Character has affected our socio-political psyche. Meritocracy and not mediocrity should be considered when handling national assignments. Federal Character section should be amended and ministerial appointments seen as not a compensation for party stalwarts and loyalists but service.
Above all, like the annual budget defense, nominees should face a special committee with representative from six geo-political zones to screen the nominees instead of a whole plenary sitting for hours to do this. Senate should save itself from this time wasting and embarrassing venture . This must stop.
Hassan, works with Federal Ministry of Information, Abuja.
taiwohassan76@yahoo.com
Perspectives
Abiodun, rekindling hope in Ogun
With a rekindled hope in the horizon, Ogun State has taken its pride among the comity of states driven by passion for a focused and qualitative governance. Yesterday is gone. The event of today determines the fortunes (or otherwise) of the future. With high expectations, the current administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun, in Ogun State, is leaving no stone unturned to make good its promise.
Taking cognizance of the essence of both the civil and public servants as central players in the smooth running of the day-to-day business of governance, Abiodun has begun to live up to expectations with his electoral promises.
In keeping faith, three days after his assumption of office, his first major pre-occupation was to have a heart-to-heart talk with the workforce, to hear where the shoe pinches them.
Ranging from poor conditions of service, illegal deductions, outstanding leave bonuses, late payment in salaries and wages, to failure to address the Higher National Diploma (HND) certificates and Bachelor degrees dichotomy, the governor didn’t betray emotion, but empathised with the workers for their endurance over the past eight years.
While addressing hundreds of the workers, including local government staffers drawn from across the 20 councils of the state, at the Arcade Ground located at Okemosan, governor’s office, Abeokuta, on Monday, June 3, 2019, he said: “I could understand your plights, but I am assuring you, that my first priority is to ensure the prompt payment of your salaries and wages before the last working day of every month.
Whether the Federal Allocation comes on time or not, it is the responsibility of our administration to pay as and when due”. True to type, the governor has paid both the May and June salaries. Not left out, he has also defrayed parts of the backlogs of the pensions the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun owed the retirees.
To a great extent, he has kept hopes alive to the responsibility of redeeming his avowed pledges. Another foray is the education sector. According to the late sage and former Western Nigeria Premier, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, “the children of the poor you failed to train will never let your children have peace”.
In a bid to restore the lost glory of the state that has produced great icons and pioneers, such as Chief Alexander Akintola Sapara-Williams (the first Nigerian lawyer), Hon Justice Olumuyiwa Jibowu (the first Nigerian Judge to sit on the Supreme Court bench), Sir Adetokunbo Ademola (the first indigenous Chief Justice of Nigeria), Chief Obafemi Awolowo (the first Nigerian lawyer to head a Regional Government), Chief Simeon Adebo (pioneer Permanent Secretary, Head of Civil Service and Permanent Representative of Nigeria at the United Nations), Prof Wole Soyinka (Black Africa’s first Nobel Laureate), Chief Adeoye Lambo (a one-time Deputy Director-General of the World Health Organisation), Dr Tai Solarin ((foremost educationist), Prof Anthony Asiwaju (renowned Historian) and many others, Abiodun pledged the commitment of the administration to embark on a complete overhaul of the educational system. During a recent “Thanksgiving Service” to mark his electoral victory held at SS Peters Church (Anglican Communion), Ake, Abeokuta, Abiodun averred, “Education sector, I said in my inaugural speech that, we will declare an emergency on education.
We have the largest number of tertiary and primary education in this country. We are what we call, as I described in my speech, “what Boston is to the United States” However, the results of our students on both internal and external examinations have been on a decline.
We have to do something about it. “Our approach is not going to be half hazard. We have the benefit of the best of Ogun State brains where we put together our education committee.
Our education sector was headed by one Professor Osho. You may know her. Their report has been submitted and I have been going through it and we are going to have an education submit and we will have an education master plan.
So, our approach is not going to be half hazard. Be rest-assured that beyond having a befitting primary school in each ward as I promised, we are indeed going to have an education master plan that will allow us to plan exactly how we are going to deal with this trend we have seen in the last few years and make sure Ogun State restore back its glory as the number one state in terms of education in this country”.
Besides, he promised the determination of the administration to take a holistic look at all the Model Colleges spread across the State with a view to converting some of them to vocational and technical training institutions.
The protracted crisis that rocked the state-owned institution, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), which culminated into industrial strike action, with no end in sight, became a source of worry. Without mincing words, the current administration took a far-reaching decision in respect of proffering lasting solutions to the impasse in order to ensure that the resources of the state are evenly distributed and judiciously appropriated.
That informed the setting up of a committee on the issue. The committee headed by Professor Segun Awonusi is still sitting and is yet to conclude on its assignment. The committee was set up, in view of what was inherited on the status of the two institutions, to ascertain the current operational status of the institutions; identify issues and challenges related to the establishment and operations of the two institutions; determine the viability and sustainability of the institutions on a longterm basis; and identify any other issue(s) related to the objectives of the assignment; and make recommendations for the consideration of the government. While commenting over the setting up of the visitation panel to look into the crisis rocking the institution, Special Adviser (SA) Information, Alhaja Modele Sarafa- Yusuf, in a statement recently, noted, thus, “But for the avoidance of doubt, the following clarification on the action taken so far on Moshood Abiola Univedsity of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH) and Ogun State Polytechnic Ipokia needs to be made:
“This government inherited a protracted crisis at the MAPOLY over its status that had been changed to MAUSTECH by the last administration. Even MAUSTECH which was so established has nothing on ground over a year after its creation. “There were no facilities to accommodate its upgrade to a degree-awarding institution.
“The last administration neither appointed a Governing Council to oversee its effective take-off nor put in place requisite academic and non-academic structures to run or administer the institution.
There is also no record that efforts were made to source for students for the institution. In truth, MAUSTECH, from what we inherited from the last administration, only exists in name. “But all this while, academic activities had stalled at MAPOLY.
The staff and students were in limbo as the law establishing it had been reviewed to pave the way for the emergence of MAUSTECH. “Therefore, for the recent directive of the government that academic activities be returned to MAPOLY to be effective, the law establishing it has to be re-enforced”. Similar step was replicated at the stateowned Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu-Ijebu, to resolve a six-yearold lingering crisis. In its stead, the government set up a visitation panel headed by Prof Kamarudeen Balogun to proffer lasting solutions to the face-off. “Health is wealth”, as it is commonly said, the government has placed premium on the sector.
Two weeks after his assumption of office, Abiodun made a surprise visit to the state-owned Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu-Remo, where he decried the deplorable dilapidated structures and obsolete teaching equipment of the 33-year-old institution. To salvage the dwindling fortune of the teaching hospital, the governor inaugurated an administrative panel chaired by Dr Yemi Onabowale, Chief Medical Director (CMD), Reddington Hospital, Lagos, and charged it with the task of repositioning it to a world class medical facility.
It is charged to review third party arrangements and determine their level of compliance, identify the challenges associated with the institution and come up with solutions that would move the institution forward.
It terms of reference, include the assessment of the current operations of the hospital, in line with expectations as a teaching/ tertiary institution, determining the state of facilities of the various units, departments, and determine quick wins and palliative actions to stem further deterioration of the institution and its facilities. However, the governor believes in creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive that could lead to economic prosperity of the state.
“If the state prospers, the people prosper. We will take the issue security very serious and this is where we are going to require the support of all and sundry. “We can’t say we want to say that we want to increase the ranking of Ogun state in the global list of doing business index, if there are kidnapping, abduction, armed robbery, cultism and other forms of violent crimes all over the place. “So, we need to have a peaceful and secured state and we are deeply committed to that”, said the governor.
- Ogbonnikan is Media Consultant to the Ogun State Governor, Prince (Dr) Dapo Abiodun, MFR.
Perspectives
Shi’ites: Have we created another monster?
In my column titled:’Shi’ites: Before we create another monster published on November 3, 2018, I had expressed fear that we might create a major crisis if the protests by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shiites are not well handled by our security agents.
My fear was heightened when the group, which has restrained its protests to Abuja and Kaduna extended same to Lagos and boasted to replicate same in some major cities in the country.
IMN is an organised group with solid structures and very large followers who are ready to die for the cause they believe in irrespective of whether we buy their ideology or detest the group.
Prior to the Lagos protest, the IMN members had on July 9 during a protest at the National Assembly allegedly disarmed a security guard before using his gun on another policeman on the NASS premises.
The gate house was also allegedly damaged and some vehicles were also burnt during the protest. The Shiites have been protesting for a while over the detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who was arrested in 2015 and is being remanded in prison custody on the order of a judge.
After the December 2015 clash between the military and the IMN members, I watched a video clip of one minute and 25 seconds detailing the activities of paramilitary groups, which are part of the IMN.
The clip clearly demonstrates that the IMN is operating like a government within a government and no legitimate government will tolerate such except if it wants to surrender its legitimacy to a group that doesn’t have the mandate of Nigerians to act as such. Members of the group pledge their allegiance to El-Zakzaky, who in turn boasted about his multitudinous supporters and how they could be turned into an advantage for him if he is killed.
Here is what El-Zakzaky says in the video: “Even if a man has no knowledge about Allah and the hereafter, he will not fail to realise that he cannot just simply kill a man with multitude supporters and live his own life without any repercussions.
His reasons should tell him this.” Thereafter, a group of men, who dress in paramilitary uniforms, raise their hands in front of El- Zakzaky and say: “Our allegiance to you, El-Zakzaky.”
The activities in the video won’t be overlooked by security agents if they watch except if they don’t know their onions. That video has far reaching implications if not an outright indictment on the part of a supposed religious group behaving like a government. But this is not to say members of the group or their leader should be treated as common criminals.
I also believe that the law should not be a respecter of whoever erred. We cannot afford to toy with religious and ethnic issues in a country like ours where we are already divided along those lines.
While I won’t touch the call in some quarters that the president should order the release of El-Zakzaky with a long pole, I will also not hesitate to acknowledge that the system has not treated the Shiites leader well going by his travails in the hands of the authorities since his members had a clash with the military in December 2025. On July 25, 2014, there was a clash between soldiers and Shiites members in which 35 members of the sect, including three of El- Zakzaky’s children were killed. Between 2014 and 2015, report has it that the leader of the sect had lost six of his biological sons to incessant clashes.
The December 2015 clash with soldiers also led to the death of no fewer than 347 members according to findings set up by the Kaduna State Government after a video of how some soldiers invaded El-Zakzaky’s compound went viral in which members of the sect were killed, some wounded and many properties were destroyed.
The panel indicted the sect for operating paramilitary groups while its members do not recognise the constitution of Nigeria and also disrespect constituted authorities. For years, politicians have emboldened the group because they found its members useful to feather their political nests.
Politicians are always wary of offending religious groups with large followership because they are capable of causing political damage to the ambition of politicians on election day. For me, it was suicidal for the Shiites members to have confronted the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen. Tukur Buratai, the way they did in December 2015 just as it was wrong for the soldiers to have invaded El-Zakzaky’s compound later and destroyed humans and properties found on the premises. However, the continued silence on the extra-judicial killings by the soldiers is a grand conspiratorial gang-up against the sect.
The panel had revealed that the 347 Shiites killed by the soldiers were given secret burials by some state government’s officials and about 40 soldiers led by a major. If there are consequences for members of the sect for disobeying the laws of the land, there should be consequences for the soldiers who participated in the extrajudicial killings. Who authorised the secret burials? Who are the participants? Since the panel made known its findings, nothing has been said about the injustice meted to the sect. After the sect was banned by the Kaduna State Government on October 6,2016, I recall that the Shiites were attacked by some youths twice within three days.
The first attack was on October 12 at Tudun Wada and four IMN members were reportedly killed by some irate youths. On October 15, there was another violent attack on members of the sect while they were rebuilding their burnt school. Even attempts made by the group to address journalists on those attacks were frustrated by security agents, yet none of the attackers who took laws into their hands by resorting to self help was arrested security agents.
Could the attacks then the hand of Esau but voice of Jacob? The irate youths who attacked members of the sect did not wear masks yet they were not arrested. Must we give a dog a bad name to justify why it should be killed? While the government arrested El-Zakzaky immediately after his members clashed with soldiers in 2015, he was not brought out until January 2018 to meet with some selected journalists at a secret location in Abuja following speculation that he had died in detention.
His lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, had claimed that the sect leader was deceived to talk to the journalists believing that he would soon be released. I won’t support call that the president should order that he should be released. For those making such call, on what grounds should the president do that? That will amount to interference in the work of the judiciary. But if I were the president, I will liase with the AGF to ensure that his trial is accelerated.
Justice delayed is justice denied. We should be worried about the dimension the Shi’ites’ protest took on Monday. And we should begin to probe if we have created another monster in IMN? Do Shittes now bear arms? Whose bullets killed those who died on Monday? If the Shittes won’t stop protesting, which is legitimate, are we going to witness more avoidable deaths each time the Shiites protest on the streets. This Shi’ites’ uprising can be handled and should be handled in a better way before we have a major crisis.
Perspectives
Beam searchlight on social responsibility, OBJ’s wife tells journalists
The wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Mrs. Bola Obasanjo has tasked journalists to be ethical and strictly adhere to the tenets of the media profession, and beam their searchlight in their social responsibility roles in the society.
Obasanjo spoke as Chairperson of the 3rd Anniversary lecture of Penpushing Media held at the Marque Events Centre of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta stressing that journalists must be socially responsible to the public.
The Chairperson of the occasion pointed out that, journalism as a noble profession and the watchdog of society must be practised with honesty and objectivity, insisting that journalists must discharge their duties, bearing in mind that the interest of the people is of utmost priority.
Similarly, she charged media practitioners to practise what she called “proactive journalism”, adding that, that “will bring smiles to the faces of the challenged in the society at all times”.
She also commended the Penpushing Media for its internal mechanisms against fake news Her words, “One unique quality of Penpushing is the commitment to authentic and internal mechanisms against fake news.
This is laudable. My being able to be part of the maiden and second editions as well as currently participating in the 3rd edition is a clear testimony that I have belief and trust in the organisation”.
“If within three years of operations, Penpushing has become a household name globally, it shows authenticity of the media platform. It is also on record that, the medium within its three years of operations is in partnership with a number of reputable media organisations’ ‘And this, no doubt, is a good development and a clear fact that the partnering organisations are convinced about the competency of Penpushing in the media world,” Mrs. Obasanjo affirmed. She commended the founder for using the platform to address the plights of the less-privileged and indigents in the country and urged other media organisations to emulate the initiative of Penpushing.
The founder, Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji, earlier in his welcome address, said, the platform was painstakingly created and designed to add value to the journalism profession. His words, “Penpushing platform is an idea, robustly nurtured through the journalistic ideology of the need for credible sources of news, parades high calibre personalities across the globe painstakingly created and designed to add value to journalism worldwide.”
He disclosed that the platform in partnership with a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Terre de homes (TDH), with headquarters in Switzerland engaged in training of journalists in Lagos and Ogun States, with assurance that similar training will be extended to other parts of the country.
The founder said beneficiaries of the workshop, had been admitted by the foreign agency as journalists who are to be involved in reporting activities of the agency within Nigeria and West Africa,and also commended the members of the Editorial Board of Penpushing led by Mrs. Funke Fadugba for their efforts in sustaining the growth of the medium.
Perspectives
Water as an ‘intoxicant’
Olufela Olusegun Oludotun Ransome-Kuti aka Fela Anikulapo Kuti aka Abami eda released the album Expensive shit in 1975, the reverse side of same was titled Water no get enemy (literally translates Water does not have an enemy). But unfortunately, the afrobeat legend didn’t point out that Water itself can be the enemy! It could bear diseases (like cholera and typhoid), cause flooding when it rages and one could actually be ‘’drunk’’ on water (water intoxication)!
The scene
Ms LPO has been a health freak over a decade, always first to try out medical tips (both orthodox and unorthodox) picked from the web and friends. The latest on her hands is called water therapy. She started with consumption of 5 litres over 2 hours per day and has progressively increased the volume to 10 litres over same duration for 2 weeks, presently, she drinks about 15 litres over 2 hours (as prescribed by the water therapist). Over the last few days she has developed headache, vomiting, weakness, drowsiness and double vision. She eventually landed in hospital where doctors diagnosed her of water intoxication!
What is water intoxication?
Also known as water poisoning, water intoxication is the disruption of brain function due to drinking too much water. All the cells and organs in the body need water to function properly. However, excessive water consumption can lead to water intoxication. Over-hydration and water intoxication happens when one drink more water than the kidneys can get rid of via urine. But the amount of water isn’t the only factor. How long you take to drink the water also counts. You have a greater risk of developing water intoxication if you drink a lot of water in a short period of time. The risk is less if you drink the same amount over a much longer period of time.
So how much water is too much to drink?
To determine how much you need, consider your body weight, physical activity level and climate. A good rule of thumb is to listen to your body and drink when you feel thirsty. This should be enough to maintain good hydration levels. However, relying on thirst alone may not work for everyone. Athletes, older adults and pregnant women may need to drink some extra water each day.
When someone has normal/healthy kidneys they should be able to pass a urine quantity of about 800 milliliters to 1 liter of fluid per hour (about 1 and half to 2 sachets of water).
Drinking much more than this amount (especially over a short period) will cause an imbalance of electrolytes and likely some early symptoms associated with low blood sodium/salt (hyponatremia). Also remember that if someone is heavily exercising (such as running a marathon or training or a sport) while also drinking lots of water, they will hold onto even more water because their body is experiencing a stress response..
Water intoxication is not likely to happen unless someone drinks a large volume of water within a short period of time (1-2 hours).
Causes and Risk Factors
“Water fasting,” “water only diet” or “detox diet” as a weight loss method
Water drinking contests
Psychological disorders with excessive thirst (psychogenic polydipsia)
Marathon or triathlon running, cycling or hard physical work, lasting for more than 5 hours, in a hot climate in combination with excessive drinking
Aspirin, ibuprofen or other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) may stimulate sodium loss through the kidneys and thus increase the risk of hyponatremia in athletes
Disorders with low blood sodium levels as in advanced kidney failure, adrenal insufficiency, congestive heart failure, syndrome of inappropriate ADH secretion (SIADH), thiazide diuretics
In infants: feeding an infant with formula diluted with water
The process/symptoms
Symptoms can occur from as little as 0.8-1 gallons (3-4 liters) of water in a short amount of time.
Water intoxication results from the swelling of cells.
When brain cells swell, pressure inside the skull increases. Excess fluid accumulation in the brain is called cerebral edema, which can affect the brain stem and cause central nervous system dysfunction.
This pressure causes the first symptoms of water intoxication, which include:
Headache.
Nausea.
Vomiting.
Severe cases can produce more serious symptoms, such as:
Increased blood pressure.
Confusion.
Double vision.
Drowsiness.
Difficulty breathing.
Muscle weakness and cramping.
Inability to identify sensory information.
In severe cases, water intoxication can cause seizures, brain damage, coma and even death.
Bottom line: Drinking too much water increases pressure inside the skull. This can cause various symptoms and even be fatal in severe cases.
Preventive measures
The best way to prevent water intoxication is to make sure you don’t drink way more than you sweat out. But it could be hard to measure. It is advisable to drink until you don’t feel thirsty, then stop. Or check the colour in the bathroom. If it’s dark or deep yellow, you’re probably dehydrated, and you should drink enough to quench a thirst at a time. Straw colour (almost clear) is ideal, but peeing out crystal clear water is crossing the red line! It helps to have sports drinks instead of plain water if you know you’ll be working hard. Sports drinks have sodium and other electrolytes. But too much liquid of any kind too fast can cause issues. It is good to stay hydrated while exercising, but there’s a thin line of separation from the abnormal. It’s important to listen to your body. If you take water to the point that it makes you uncomfortable, please stop immediately.
Perspectives
Shiites: A festering wound
Last Monday the nation was rocked by the latest instalment of the now frequent face-off between members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites, and security forces in Abuja. The Shiites, as they have been doing with alarming regularity, and without regards to their safety, had attempted to sustain their protest against the continued detention of their spiritual leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky by again taking to the streets.
The fallout like in all their previous protests was sorrow, tears and blood as the casualty count continued with more people killed. However, this time it was slightly different, as the latest chapter saw the death of a high ranking police officer, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Usman Umar, and a journalist with Channels Television, Precious Owolabi, who was undergoing his National Youth Service with the private station, along with 11 other people.
Clearly out to prove that they were ready to make good their threat to continue their demonstration until their leader was released, 24 hours after the Monday bloodletting, members of the group were again out on the streets of the nation’s capital.
Videos of Tuesday’s incident posted on social media showed people running helterskelter trying to escape being caught up in the mayhem. Cars were also seeing making U-turns and meandering dangerously as they tried to escape.
Sadly the high handed tactics of the security forces are also not making things easy as bullets, whether stray or not, do not differentiate between a Shia protestor and ordinary citizens just caught up in the melee, sadly as what happened to Precious Owolabi last Monday.
God knows how many other innocent citizens have been struck down just because they had the simple misfortune of being at the wrong place at the wrong time? Why in this day and age (perhaps if not for the proverbial ‘Nigerian factor’) our security services are still not equipped with modern gadgets to supress civilian protests beats the imagination! We have all seen countless times how protests in other countries are handled with the police bending over backwards not to harm the same citizens they have sworn to protect.
Why has government not provided our police with non-lethal weaponry, which are weapons, intended to be less likely to kill a living target than conventional weapons such as knives and firearms? It is often understood that unintended or incidental casualties are risked wherever force is applied, but non-lethal weapons try to minimise the risk as much as possible.
Non-lethal weapons are used in policing and combat situations to limit the escalation of conflict where employment of lethal force is prohibited or undesirable, where rules of engagement require minimum casualties, or where policy restricts the use of conventional force. According to Wikipedia: “When used by police forces domestically, similar weapons, tactics, techniques and procedures are often called ‘less lethal’ or ‘less than lethal’ and are employed in riot control, prisoner control, crowd control, refugee control, and self-defence.” Firing of live ammunition definitely does not portray a police force which has any regard for the citizens’ lives.
Some time back, the police did actually deploy water cannons to clear the protestors, but in the latest face off they were not deployed – perhaps because they had broken down. By now, it should be mightily clear to the police and the government that their strongarmed tactics is cutting very little slack with a very determined group; but is rather swinging the pendulum of public opinion and sympathy the way of the El- Zakzaky disciples.
The issue has now added an international dimension with reports emerging of protests against the government’s strong armed tactics in countries ranging from the Indian-controlled Kashmir, to Canada and the United Kingdom. Already, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has jumped on the moral high ground, blaming the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for fuelling the crisis with their poor policies. According to the PDP, the bloody clashes between the police and IMN members in various parts of the country could have been avoided if President Muhammadu Buhariled APC government had put measures in place to ensure a stable, united, equitable and secured Nigeria.
The party, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, regretted that APC has turned various parts of the country, including Abuja, the nation’s capital, into arenas of violence and bloodletting. “Our party is particularly saddened by the death of an innocent National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, attached to the Channels TV, 23-year-old Mr. Precious Owolabi, who was shot during the Monday bloody clash between the police and protesters in Abuja.
“The killing of Mr. Owolabi, as well as the avoidable deaths of other compatriots, including a Deputy Commissioner of Police, is indeed another sad commentary on the irreplaceable losses and anguish families in Nigeria have continued to bear under the APC,” PDP said. Amnesty International also joined the fray condemning the use of live bullets by the police to disperse the protesting IMN members.
Seun Bakare, Programme Manager at Amnesty International Nigeria, described the police action as “reckless use of lethal force” while calling on the police to exercise restraint in the use of force against protesters.
These repeatedly clashes are only further denting the image of Nigeria before the international community. Incidentally, Monday’s brutal crackdown occurred when a high-powered delegation from Siemens was in Aso Rock meeting with President Buhari were they signed a 25,000MW six-year electricity deal!
What impression will the team take back with them to Germany? I strongly believe that it is high time the government changes tact in its dealing with the Shiites, who have clearly shown that they will not be cowed into submission.
Numerous courts have ordered the release of the 66-year-old cleric who has been incarcerated since December 2015 when his followers had a confrontation with the Nigeria Army, which then retaliated by raiding his residence in Zaria, seriously injuring him, and killing hundreds of his followers.
If government can come to a settlement with the Niger-Delta militants, why can’t they do same with the Ahmadu Bello University graduate and save the nation and its citizen’s from having another potential militant group on their hands? After all like I wrote recently in a piece titled “Boko Haram: Time to ‘jaw jaw’ instead of ‘war war’” on July 6, if the mighty United States of America can change tact and begin dialoguing with her mortal enemy, the Taliban, with whom they have been battling in Afghanistan for more than 18 years, who is Nigeria not to do same with her own local “Taliban” The ultimate goal of any government, first and foremost, is the safety of her citizens and if that means stooping to conquer why not? Besides presently the nation is facing too many problems, ranging from the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, Fulani herdsmen, kidnapping and armed banditry that any way of solving one would be a big relief to the already overstretched security apparatus in the country.
Luckily, last Tuesday the House of Representatives set up a seven-man committee chaired by House Leader, Alhassan Doguwa (APC, Kano), to interface with the executive and security agencies to resolve lingering protests by IMN members.
Hopefully wise counsel will finally hold sway and a resolution will be found ensuring that the issue of the Shiites will not snowball into another problem for the nation to tackle.
Perspectives
The mystery of seed in sexual life (Part 1)
“While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease” (Genesis 8:22).. “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap” (Galatians 6:7). Whenever a man has sexual intercourse with a woman outside marriage, a seed has been sown into her. The woman equally receives the seed into her body. So, seed sowing and receiving cannot cease. However, God expects every man and woman that he created to sow only godly seeds, which must be sown into God-approved soil.
“Yet, ye say, Wherefore? Because the Lord hath been witness between thee and the wife of thy youth, against whom thou has death treacherously; yet is she thy companion, and the wife of thy covenant. And did not he make one? Yet hath he the residue of the spirit. And wherefore one? That HE MIGHT SEEK A GODLY SEED.
Therefore, take heed to your spirit and let none deal treacherously against the wife of his youth” (Malachi 2:14-15). When you are officially married and you have sexual intercourse with an opposite sex outside your marriage, you must understand that you are sowing into a wrong soil. If you are a woman, you are receiving a wrong seed. Each individual has body, soul and spirit.
When you have sex with someone outside a covenanted marriage, you surrender your soul to the devil for destruction. You must understand this. It is an injury to spiritual relationship with your creator, the devil’s enemy. As you surrender your soul to him, he gives you a mark of dishonour as God’s glory and spirit departs from you until you repent, confess your sins and seek mercy.
“But whoso commiteth adultery with a woman lacketh understanding: he that doeth it destroyeth his own soul. A wound and dishonour shall he get; and his reproach shall not be wiped away” (Proverbs 6:32-33).
The REPROACH in this scripture is that you lose sonship of God and in some cases, man faces a perception problem that can hardly be deleted except God’s mercy intervenes. God positioned a membrane of blood in the lady’s private part for a purpose.
The hymen is a breakable tissue full of blood and it covers the opening of the vagina. This blood vessel is a covenant blockage, a sign and a token of covenant between the bearer and whoever plunges into her opening.
The process of having a lady or girl deflowered is not a casual act of fun before God. God sees it as a serious covenant struck and confirmed by the blood, shed on that day the thing happens.
By creating the hymen, God expects that whoever plunges into the woman shall only be able to do so by making a blood covenant to be joined to her for the rest of his life, from that point onward. There is a spiritual bonding, a supernatural process that takes place at that point where the hymen breaks.
There is a blood covenant. So, what happens the first time a lady has sex, is an immersion and a bathing of the man with her hymen blood to initiate a covenant that is highly recognized in the spirit realm of both light and darkness.
The first time this happens marks her opening day covenant ceremony and each subsequent experience goes on to further refresh or strengthen that covenant or establish another version of it with another person. Many ladies have washed unfortunate and accursed guys with that hymen-blood in sexual activity. Some have had it with demon-possessed men.
Some others have struck such precious covenants, using candlesticks as they exer-cised sex with it. If only they knew, many a girl who allowed themselves to be deflowered in a bid to be among the so-called ‘big girls’ would never have done so.
“What! Know ye not that he which is joined to an harlot (in sexual activity) is one body? For two, saith he, shall be one flesh. But he that is joined unto the Lord is one spirit”. (1st Corinthians 6:16-17 KJV). This explains why many females who are not yet married have their spiritual composition already shattered and imbalanced because they have mingled their souls with that of different men. Sexual intercourse is a spiritual matter. In this case, there is need for deliverance.
Many have failed to do this and the reward is marital crisis. The case is even worse for guys, including the rapists, who require severe cleansing by ONLY the blood of Jesus Christ. Sexual perversion is an offer from the devil, the god of pre-marital sex.
His reward is destruction (Numbers 25:1-3, 31:13-16). Reading this piece might just be your last opportunity to choose whose instructions you will comply with-the Almighty God or the god of sexual pervasion? “I beseech you therefore, brethren by the mercies of God, that you present your bodies, a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service” (Roman 12:1). Your service to God will only be reasonable when you drop sexual immorality. “Now, the body is not for sexual immorality but for the Lord, and the Lord for the body” (1st Corinthians 6:13b).
Opinions
Senate and the politics of Abbo’s inquisition
These have not been the best of times for Senator Elisha Cliff Abbo (Adamawa South), an otherwise sedate but highly fecund personality, who has been in the eye of the storm since a video in which he was seen slapping a woman attendant in a shop in Abuja went viral, sparking countrywide contempt.
The incident, which purportedly happened many months before the inauguration of the 9th Senate of which he is a first-time member, has become a cause of action in a Magistrate Court, Zuba, where he was charged with assault by the Police but granted N5 million bail and two sureties in like sum, consequent upon his not-guilty plea.
The arraignment of Abbo by the Police is in applepie order. The State should henceforth be ready to do this and, across-the-board. Abbo’s public apology had enabled the Police to establish a prima facie case against him.
But his non-guilty plea to the offence presupposed that he had justifications for his action. Therefore, while the senator is in court to defend the case against him, every other extra-judicial intercession becomes restrained and subject to the court’s verdict in the matter; otherwise, such intercessions are subjudice as their outcomes could be prejudicial to the court’s judgement.
It is therefore logical to surmise, for instance, that the Senate that set up a seven-member ad hoc committee, headed by Senator Sam Egwu, to investigate the incident on the basis of alleged misconduct of a member, is on a mission of incursion into a matter that is already before a court of competent jurisdiction.
The Egwu-led committee had adverted the attention of the Senate to this fact in plenary, last week, during which it explained that the judicial intercession had placed a constraint on Abbo from speaking to the committee without delving into the res of the matter.
The committee had thus been unable to make progress and had requested for time extension in the circumstance. It was, however, curious that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, had only acceded to a week’s extension, which was not in any way salutary, insisting that the committee’s mandate was to look into the aspect of misconduct and not the criminal content of the incident. Lawan’s position presents a conundrum that the ad hoc committee must deal with before the new deadline handed down to it.
How the ad hoc committee will unknot the puzzle remains itself a puzzle. Senator Abbo, who understands the law and his rights as enshrined in the Constitution as well as the rules in the Standing Orders of the Senate 2015 (as amended), does not look like someone who will cave in to covert and overt intimidation and shenanigans by the committee to make him speak on a matter that was already before the court.
Therefore, the point is, how will the ad hoc committee infer or reach a decision from findings that are made without hearing directly from the Senator during the committee’s investigation? Will that not vitiate the principle of fair hearing (if Abbo is not heard because of the concern of subjudice) upon which the committee’s decision can be reviewed and nullified by a court of competent jurisdiction? The Senate President should be guided to act prudently lest he runs the risk of being accused of witchhunt on the basis of two propositions: one, that Abbo is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and thus should be sacrificed; and, two, that Abbo nominated Senator Ali Ndume for the position of Senate President in spite of huge pressure from certain powerful quarters not to do so against his (Lawan’s) nomination and, therefore, he should be dealt with.
But it is instructive to point out, however, that the 9th Senate, which has the powers to investigate and discipline its members for a misconduct that brings it to disrepute, is, indeed, investigating a misconduct that happened in the life of the 8th Senate when the 9th Senate had yet to be inaugurated and Abbo had yet to become its bona fide member.
This then raises the question of whether or not this Senate can extend its jurisdiction to investigate a member’s conduct that happened in the past when it had yet to come into existence. If that retroactive power is exercisable by the 9th Senate, then it means that a whole lot of misconduct by some or many or even all members before they became senators can be dug up and dealt with in the guise of investigation to achieve some political ends.
I doubt if this is what the 9th Senate under Lawan wants to bog itself down with. If that is not the intention of the leadership of the 9th Senate, it should then be content with its strategic decision to set up the ad hoc committee in deference to the hue and cry by Nigerians. By setting up the ad hoc committee, the leadership had succeeded in deflecting the avalanche of public criticisms directed at the institution of the Senate, even though the exercise was anchored on some public misconception about the incident that happened in the past and the position of the protagonist as an incumbent member of the Senate.
The utility of the strategic intervention of the Senate in setting up the ad hoc committee should suffice in the circumstance while the court is allowed to deal with the overarching criminal aspect of the incident that has yet to be statute-barred.
The suggestion by the Senate President that the ad hoc committee should sidestep the criminal aspect and engage with the aspect of misconduct is quixotic. Why the fixation to do that? The Senate leadership already stands commended for calming frayed nerves through the emplacement of the committee.
It should not slip into internal politicking and politics of bias that manifested at the maiden sitting of the committee when Oluremi Tinubu (APC) threatened Abbo with the powers of the committee to recommend for his suspension. That was too sophomoric and imprudent.
Abbo’s riposte, amid the psychological pressures and social tension, the fact that he was before the committee did not amount to waiving of his rights as a senator was precise; and, it resonated well with those who appreciated the sentiments and the context of the politicking and shenanigans that had coalesced with hidden personal bile, perhaps, to settle some political scores. It is also a no-brainer that in the ad hoc committee that comprises two women – Tinubu and Uche Ekwunife (PDP) – feminist sentiments would naturally weigh against Abbo.
This is just a proposition in the circumstance where advocacy for protection of female gender against perceived male brutalities is a factor that weighs heavily on the scale. Abbo’s good fortune is that the other members are male.
Besides, there are other considerations that will kick in to influence recommendations after findings have been made; that is, after the ad hoc committee had been able to do its proper investigation. Against this backdrop, Abbo becomes a circumstantial captive in the “court” of his colleagues.
Regardless that his conduct is the gravamen under the focus of the ad hoc committee, it does not disrobe him of his rights as a senator. Abbo also enjoys the protection of the court while, in the long run, he remains bound by whatever the decisions of the courts are even on appeal.
Indeed, how the entire process will unravel depends on how the Senate is able to manage the tension between the exercise of its powers and tenor of its investigation vis-a-vis the subsistence of judicial intercession into the same.
The Senate is hereby summoned to a duty of prudence in its so-called investigation, knowing full well that a precedent is being set that can produce a boomerang effect concerning the past misconduct of others, while the court is not influenced in its determination of the matter.
- Ojeifo, an Abuja-based journalist, writes via ojwonderngr@ yahoo.com
Trending
-
Features24 hours ago
Inside Anambra cattle farms
-
Politics24 hours ago
Speakership: ‘I gave Gbajabiamila huge support’
-
Politics24 hours ago
Ihedioha, Okorocha and moves to save Imo
-
News18 hours ago
Report: Boko Haram gunmen kill 23 mourners in Borno
-
Politics24 hours ago
Makinde, Ajimobi at war over govt vehicles
-
Sunday Extra24 hours ago
Edo crisis: Oshiomhole didn’t influence our decision, says Hon. Namdas
-
News18 hours ago
Abducted son, workers of Ibadan hospital boss regain freedom
-
Body & Soul24 hours ago
When fowl fouls the air