Nasarawa sure of victory over Rivers Angels – Kwanta
T
he Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Youth, Yakubu Kwanta, has expressed optimism that the state-owned female football team, Nasarawa Amazon would triumph over Rivers Angels in today’s final of women football competition.
Nasarawa Amazon, which won the 2016/2017 Nigerian Female Football League, faces Rivers Angels in Kaduna.
Kwanta, who spoke to newsmen yesterday in Lafia, the state capital, said already football fans and stakeholders in the state have been mobilised to travel to Kaduna to cheer up the state’s female football team to victory.
He said that the Governor Abdullahi Sule-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state has taken germane steps to reposition sports in the state to fast track development in the sector.
Madrid cancels Bale’s move to China
* Set to stay at Real
Gareth Bale’s move to China is off after Real Madrid cancelled the deal, with the Wales winger now set to stay at the Spanish club.
Bale, 30, had been expected to join Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning on a three-year deal,earning a reported £1 million a week .
Last week Real boss Zinedine Zidane said Bale was”very close to leaving” having fallen out of favour.
Zidane added his exit would be “best for everyone”.
Bale joined the Spanish club for £85m from Tottenham in 2013 in a world record deal at the time.
He has three years left on his contract with the Bernabeu club where he has won four Champions Leagues, one La Liga title, a Copa del Rey, three Uefa Super Cups and three Club World Cups.
Bale scored three goals, plus a penalty in a shootout, in four Champions League finals for Real as they won the competition in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
However, injury problems have limited him to 79 La Liga starts in the past four seasons, reports the BBC.
He played 42 matches for Real Madrid last season but was booed by the home supporters at times during the campaign.
Zidane’s return as Real boss in March was described as “bad news” by the forward’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, because the Frenchman did not want to work with Bale and the two men disagreed on playing style.
Bale ended last season on the bench as Real endured their poorest domestic campaign in 20 years, with 12 defeats, 68 points and a third-place finish – 19 points behind champions Barcelona. They were also knocked out of the Champions League by Ajax in the last 16.
Bale has been reportedly nicknamed “The Golfer” by his Real team-mates, and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said Bale did not attend a team meal because he did not want to miss his bed time.
He is Wales’ record goalscorer with 31 goals in 77 caps.
A pre-season to forget
Bale was left out of Real’s first pre-season game of their US tour, a 3-1 defeat by Bayern Munich on 21 July. After the game Zidane said: “We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team.”
In response to Zidane’s comments, Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett told AFP: “Zidane is a disgrace – he shows no respect for a player that has done so much for Real Madrid.”
Bale came off the bench in Real’s next game to score as they won on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the International Champions Cup, although Frenchman Zidane insisted “nothing had changed”.
He again started on the bench as Real were thrashed 7-3 by Atletico Madrid in New Jersey, but came on for the final 30 minutes.
Veteran Sports journalist, Akinloye Oyebanji, dies at 62
N
igerian veteran sports journalist and retired Director Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Akinloye Oyebanj, has died at the age of 62.
His family confirmed to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Oyebanji, passed on at National Hospital, Abuja, on Saturday morning after protracted battle with heart failure.
Bukoye Oyebanji and Steve Olarinoye, family member and closed friend, disclosed that Oyebanji had been ill for almost four months now and the family had spent millions of naira to save his life without any improvement.
They said some time ago, he had the misfortune of losing his kidneys, and they were replaced successfully through a transplant in India.
“But one of the side effects of kidney transplant is heart failure, which he had experienced on two occasions and survived.”
NAN reports that Oyebanji served the NTA for 35 years in different capacities, including being a sports broadcaster, and later as General Manager (Sports).
He retired as Managing Director of NTA Properties at the authority’s headquarters in Abuja.
Oyebanji, who hailed from Kwara, is survived by four children and a wife.
Arsenal agree £72m deal for Nicolas Pepe
Arsenal have reportedly agreed a £72m deal with Lille for Cote d’Ivoire attacker Nicolas Pepe.
The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League during this summer’s transfer window, while Napoli are also said to have shown a strong interest.
According to BBC Sport, though, the Gunners have now agreed a £72m deal for Pepe, with Lille accepting an offer which will involve the fee being paid ‘via a series of instalments’. Pepe scored 23 times in 41 appearances for his French club during the 2018-19 campaign, in addition to providing 12 assists from a wide position.
The report claims that a move could be completed before the start of next week, which would seemingly all but end Arsenal’s pursuit of Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha.
Zaha, who plays alongside Pepe at international level, could now leave the Eagles for Everton should Marco Silva’s side agree a transfer fee before the transfer window slams shut next month.
Paulo Dybala agrees to Spurs move
Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has reportedly indicated that he is open to a summer transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.
Dybala – who has enjoyed a successful four-year period in Turin – has been linked with Spurs and Manchester United throughout this week as both clubs look to strengthen in the final third.
Given that three years still remain on his contract, there had been a suggestion that the Argentina international was willing to remain at the Serie A champions for at least another campaign.
However, according to Tuttosport, Dybala has now acknowledged that he is now open to moving to Spurs having held discussions with newlyappointed head coach Maurizio Sarri.
The report adds that Dybala is no longer convinced that he will receive regular game time under Sarri, with the Italian known to favour one particular system. Juventus are said to be willing to offer Dybala in exchange for United forward Romelu Lukaku.
AITEO Cup: Win, get rewarded, Bello charges Tornadoes
G
overnor Abubakar Sani Bello has charged Niger Tornadoes Football Club of Minna to give its best when it confronts Kano Pillars Football Club at this year’s AITEO Cup final billed for Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.
The governor, in a press release signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mrs Mary Noel Berje, said the Minna-based club should not be intimidated by the Kano side being last year’s runners-up and they too were a finalist in 2017 just three years back.
He said that the whole state is solidly behind the team, hoping that the club gets the trophy it lost in 2000.
“Tornadoes needs this trophy and I know the team is adequately motivated to go for the kill, we are praying for their victory and we will be at the stadium to cheer them to victory.
“Kaduna State is home on both sides and enough support will be given to Tornadoes as they are regarded to be the ‘underdogs,” he said.
He urged the team not to be deterred, that it dropped to the second-tier league after last football season, promising that the team will get all support it deserves to quickly return to the elite league in the country.
Pre-season: de Bruyne shines in City’s 3-1 win over Yokohama
Kevin de Bruyne scored one goal and made another as Manchester City finished their tour of Asia with a 3-1 win over Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan.
Belgium midfielder De Bruyne put City ahead with a ferocious shot before Keita Endo levelled after Claudio Bravo had denied Marcos Junior.
However, the Premier League champions took control when De Bruyne fed Raheem Sterling to score his fourth tour goal.
German substitute Lukas Nmecha bundled home the third in the closing stages.
De Bruyne was limited to just 11 Premier League starts during an injury-interrupted 2018-19 season.
City return to England to prepare for a game with Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley on August 4 on the back of three wins in four games in Asia, reports the BBC.
Despite the scoreline, they were given a stern test by Yokohama, who sit second in Japan’s J-League.
Boss Pep Guardiola, who named a strong starting line-up featuring £62.8m club record signing Rodri, said afterwards his side needed “time” as they prepare for a season in which they hope to win a third consecutive title for the first time.
City start their Premier League campaign on 10 August at West Ham, and Guardiola added: “Many of the basics are good but we need more games to take the best conditions.
“It was an incredible test for us, incredibly demanding because of the conditions and the quality of the opponent.”
Manchester City XI: Bravo, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, de Bruyne, Silva, Bernardo, Sane, Sterling.
Arsenal agree £72m deal for Lille winger, Pepe
Arsenal have reached an agreement with French club Lille to sign Cote d’Ivoire winger Nicolas Pepe in a deal worth 80m euros (N31,840,000,000).
The Gunners will pay for the 24-year-old via a series of instalments that suit their restricted budget for this summer.
An agreement between Arsenal and Pepe’s representatives still needs to be finalised.
But the transfer is expected to be completed in the next 24 to 48 hours.
Italian side Napoli also met Lille’s asking price, but their proposal was rejected by the player’s camp.
Pepe tends to operate on the right wing and cut in on to his left foot, but can also be used as a striker in a 4-4-2 formation.
He scored 23 goals for Lille last season and satisfies Arsenal’s need for a wide player with pace and high technical ability.
Arsenal offered £40m (N 18,000,000,000) for Crystal Palace’s Cote d’Ivoire winger Wilfried Zaha earlier this month, but their Premier League rivals value the player at about £80m (N36,000,000,000).
Spanish FA stops Monday, Friday La Liga games
The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has ruled that La Liga games cannot be played on Fridays and Mondays without its approval.
The first three rounds of matches for the 2019-20 season had already been scheduled by La Liga, with Athletic Bilbao hosting champions Barcelona in the season opener on Friday, August 16.
But the RFEF’s competition judge has now rescheduled those fixtures.
“Spanish football fans do not want games on these days,” the RFEF said.
“Especially on Mondays, it is very difficult for fans to enjoy games.”
In February, Alaves supporters held a mock funeral during their La Liga win over Levante in protest at the match being switched to Monday night for live TV coverage.
La Liga said the ruling threatens their billion euro broadcast deals and a court hearing has been set for August 7.
Changes made by the RFEF mean the season will now open with Athletic-Barcelona a day later than originally planned, on Saturday, August 17, with all other fixtures scheduled for Saturdays or Sundays.
“With this illegal conduct RFEF officials are generating confusion in the national and international broadcast space, which accounts for 2bn euros in annual rights income for La Liga,” said La Liga president Javier Tebas.
“These officials have no idea of the consequences of their irresponsible acts. This has no purpose, nothing will change, this only creates confusion, which is the only thing they know how to do.”
This is the latest in a long-running row between the two organisations.
They clashed over La Liga’s failed bid to play Girona’s home league game against Barcelona in Miami in January, after the RFEF did not give approval for the game.
So who decides the fixtures?
At the moment, both organisations say they do.
La Liga called the RFEF’s move “an attack” and said it is “the only competent organisation to set schedules and dates in the national professional football competition”.
It claims the judge’s ruling changes nothing and “the schedules already indicated by La Liga for the first days of the competition will be those in which the matches will be played”.
The RFEF said the judge made the ruling “due to the incompatibilities detected between the approved calendar and the days and established schedules”.
In a statement after Friday’s ruling, the RFEF claimed responsibility for setting the days of the fixtures, reports the BBC.
“Setting the schedules is a competency of the League, while the days are of the RFEF,” it said.
Reports: Bale set to join Jiangsu Suning on £1m per week contract
• Bale said to be near to agreeing terms with Chinese club
• Zinedine Zidane made clear Real Madrid’s desire to sell him
Gareth Bale is close to completing a move to a Chinese club Jiangsu Suning that will see the Welshman earn close to £1m per week, according to reports.
Bale has been a linked with a move to China since last weekend and following Zinedine Zidane’s strongly worded comments regarding his future at Real Madrid. The Frenchman said the Spanish club were “working on his exit” and expected a deal with an unnamed club to be “imminent”. That now appears to be the case with Bale said to be nearing agreement on personal terms with Jiangsu.
The club currently sit sixth in the Chinese Super League and are managed by the Romanian Cosmin Olaroiu. Their squad contains the former Internazionale and Atlético Madrid defender Miranda, who joined on a free transfer this week, and one-time Liverpool target Alex Teixeira.
Bale was keen to stay at Real having joined the club six years ago for a then world record £85.3m fee and with three years left on his current deal at the Bernabéu but Zidane has been at the forefront of a sustained and very public campaign to move him out of the club and led to the 30-year-old’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, brandishing Real’s coach a “disgrace”.
Bale’s time at Real has been a hugely successful one. He played an important role in the Spanish giants winning four Champions Leagues, one La Liga, a Copa del Rey, three Uefa Super Cups and three Club World Cups. He has suffered injury problems, however, limiting him to 79 La Liga starts in the past four years.
Juventus are preparing an offer for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and willing to include Paulo Dybala as part of the deal, Sky Sports Newsunderstands.
Until now, United have been negotiating with Inter Milan for the 26-year-old Belgium international but the clubs remain far apart in their valuation of Lukaku.
The Serie A side made a bid of £53.9m upfront for Lukaku with no add-ons earlier this week which was rejected by United.
It is understood the Premier League club would want in excess of the £79m they paid to sign Lukaku from Everton in 2016 if they are to allow the 26-year-old to leave Old Trafford.
New Inter manager Antonio Conte confirmed his desire to sign Lukaku last Friday, saying: “You know very well that I like this player, also in the past when I was Chelsea’s coach and I tried to bring him.
Antonio Conte says Romelu Lukaku is an important player for Inter Milan to sign.
“But I repeat today Lukaku is a player of United. I have great respect for United.”
However, Inter are now facing serious competition from Italian rivals Juventus.
Juve are prepared to offer Paulo Dybala as part of the deal, with the Argentine striker struggling since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, reports Guardian sport
However, it is unclear if Dybala – also linked with a move to Tottenham – would agree to being a makeweight in any deal.
Dybala said in May that he wants to stay at Juventus just a week after his brother, who is also his agent, claimed he would be leaving the clubbecause he is “no longer at ease”.
If a swap deal cannot be agreed and Lukaku departs for a transfer fee this summer, Sky Sports News understands Moussa Dembele, the Lyon and France U21 striker, will be on United’s shortlist to replace the Belgian.
Dybala ‘marginalised’ at Juve
In June, Italian football expert Adam Digby told Sky Sports News that Dybala is likely to be forced out of Juventus this summer after being marginalised since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.
“I think Dybala will be the one player who is forced to move on,” said Digby.
“I think the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo forced Juventus to play a front three for the most of last season and the only position available to Dybala in that system is wide on the right – that doesn’t suit him.
“He is much more comfortable down the middle behind a conventional No 9. And he has really struggled to adapt to that this season.
“It’s been his poorest season since he arrived at Juventus in 2015. He only scored three goals in the league and he really is the player that has been marginalised by Ronaldo’s presence.
“I can fully see him moving on this summer in search of somewhere he can play his more natural role.”
