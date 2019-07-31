Need to renew exemption on VAT payment

There is an urgent need to renew the exemption of Value Added Tax (VAT) payment on all NSE transactions following the sorry state of the market. CHRIS UGWU writes

H

igh transaction charges on trading done on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange have not only continued to pose potential threat to both local and foreign investors but also constitute a clog to prospective issuers and dealing members.

The question market operators and other stakeholders have continued to ask has been about turning around the market, hence, several players are calling for lower transaction costs and encouraging new listings if they want to become more attractive vehicles for raising capital and lure new investment.

However, following the weak condition of the local bourse, market operators believe the time is ripe for the regulatory authorities to heed the advice and toe the line of other countries that have enacted compelling laws to reduce obstacles holding the market from being the bastion of the economy.

In Nigeria, costs have always constitute impediment for market operators and even to companies wishing to list their shares, just as already listed ones are looking for excuses to delist from the exchange due to excessive charges and unfavourable operating milieu.

This is why some investors are jittery and have expressed dissatisfaction with the resumption of five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) commission to be charged on all transactions executed at the exchange, which took effect Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

On July 25, 2014, the Federal Government, through the then Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, commenced the exemption of VAT payment on all NSE transactions. This exemption had a lifespan of five years, which lapsed on July 24, 2019.

Nigeria in highest league

Checks on the NSE fee structure in its ‘Green Book’ revealed an array of fees like NSE fees, CSCS fees, SEC fees, Value Added Tax, Stamp Duty, and Brokerage Commission, which exclude securities-tied fees also payable by the listing or delisting corporates.

Further investigationshowed that transaction costs across global markets appear highest in Nigeria and Ghana while the United States (US) has the least transaction cost with no charges on stock trades.

Hence, lower cost of transaction appears consistent with the level of market development and by implication, market efficiency, as costs are lower in U.S., China, India and South Africa, which is more developed compared with Nigerian and Ghanaian markets.

The report noted that a comparative cost analysis embarked on across markets in Africa showed that Nigeria’s statutory fees (exclusive of brokerage commission) remain the highest not only in Africa but also across major emerging markets across the globe (save for Ghana, which is almost at same level with Nigeria at 0.7 per cent).

For instance, stockbrokers earn only 1.350 per cent of the total cost of 4.04 per cent charges on the equity transactions. The rest goes to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS), NSE and statutorily charges such as stamp duty and VAT.

Resumption of VAT charges

According to various notices obtained from dealing firms, NSE and other relevant bodies, the resumption of VAT charges on transactions began last week.

To this end, all dealing members of NSE and NASD were directed to resume charging of VAT on all NSE and NASD transactions effective Thursday, July 25, 2019. Subsequently, a five per cent VAT on brokerage commission earned, NSE and NASD fees and CSCS fees was restored.

It would be recalled that some stockbrokers had recently been sending notifications to their clients, informing them that they would commence paying extra amount of money for transactions carried out on their behalf.

The notifications stated that VAT on commissions would now be charged on transactions conducted on the NSE.

“The order for exemption of VAT from all NSE transactions was granted by the coordinating minister of the economy and the minister of finance in 2014. The order became effective on the 25th July, 2014 for a five -year period, which expires on the July 24, 2019.

“In this regard, all dealing members of the Nigerian Stock Exchange have been notified to resume charging of VAT on all NSE transactions effective July 25, 2019.

“Subsequently, a 5 per cent VAT on brokerage commission earned, NSE fees and CSCS fees will be restored effective July 25, 2019.

“Thank you for your valued patronage,” a notice sent to investors by one of the stockbrokers in Lagos and obtained by New Telegraph noted.

NSE had, also in a circular dated July 10, 2019 and titled NSE/RD/BDR/CIR5/19/07/10 informed stockbrokers of the resumption of the VAT payment.

“Please refer to our circular with reference BDR/CIR/GOI/10/14 dated 27 October 2014 on the above subject matter (attached as Appendix A); and the Value Added Tax (VAT) Exemption of Commissions on Stock Exchange Transactions Order (Order) granted by the Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Honourable Minister of Finance in 2014. (See, Official Gazette of the Federal Republic of Nigeria: No. 95, Vol. 101 issued on 30 July 2014).

“The Order which became effective on 25 July 2014 is valid for a period of five (5) years and thus the exemption granted in the Order is set to expire on 24 July 2019,”

Operators seek review

Some stakeholders in the nation’s capital market have called on the Federal Government to renew the exemption granted on VAT.

While speaking at Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) 2019 Capital Market Summit, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Omnibus Business Solutions Limited and Pilot Securities, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye, said: “For the immediate season, the Capital Market has been haemorraging for the past 2 years, for a number of reasons and despite the exemption granted on VAT which was due to expire in July 2019. I would suggest the exemption be renewed for a further period.

“For example, the Capital Market operators have to pay a minimum tax based on their share capital. It is difficult to rationalise why using share capital to determine assessment to pay income tax, even when the business makes a loss.”

Osunkeye, who was also the Chairman of Nestle Nigeria Plc, Glaxo Smithkline Consumer Nigeria Plc and Lafarge Africa Plc, said the federal and state government should seriously consider using the capital market for viable capital expenditure segment of the annual budgets in order to help the growth and development of the capital market.

“However favourable, market conditions have to be created and sustained. I refer to the investment climate, the ease of doing business in the country and the cost of doing business in the country. The capital market is available to engage and participate in the growth and development of the market,” he said.

An independent investor, John Adeniyi, said: “Government should consider extending the VAT exemption for another five or three years. The present state of the economy in Nigeria is not encouraging investment and if this exemption is not restored, I can guarantee you that more people will exit the market.

“Since I received the notification from my stockbroker, I have been in a thinking mode. I cannot just imagine paying five per cent tax on any transaction I execute in the trading of shares in my portfolio. The NSE should just fight for us by convincing the Federal Government to extend the exemption for another period.”

A senior broker, who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “Our hands are tied on this issue. There is nothing we can actually do concerning this matter because we received a circular to adhere to the directive. The best we can do to attract more investors or clients is to slightly reduce what we charge as commission. Asides that, there is nothing we can do.”

ASHON’s Chairman, Chief Patrick Ezeagu, stated that the association had aligned with the policy thrust of the government that every citizen should participate in the financial industry and enjoy its benefits.

“The Association has been engaging in various advocacy initiatives in line with our objectives. We recognise that the world is fast undergoing some evolution, especially in the way of doing things which is being propelled by the fast pace of technological innovations.

“The recognition of the retail investor and expansion of the scope of our business to the hinterlands are key to stimulation and sustainable growth of the capital market. We believe that we should work in tandem with all regulatory institutions to promote financial inclusion,” Ezeagu said.

Last line

Transaction costs diminish returns, and over time, high transaction costs could mean huge loss of investment from not just the cost but also the costs of capital available to invest, hence the need for a review when the next finance minister is eventually appointed by the president.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related