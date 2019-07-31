Metro and Crime
Niger boat accident claims 15 lives
- Over 40 still missing
No fewer than 15 people have been confirmed dead while as many as 40 others are missing after a boat mishap in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.
Incidentally accidents on River Malale and others across the state through Yawuri have become a recurring decimal during the peak of the raining season.
An eyewitness told our Correspomdent that the victims were returning from Warrah market, a border community in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State to Sabo Yumu in Borgu, when the accident occurred in the evening.
The source, who did not want his name mentioned said, the accident was as a result of poor visibility due to bad weather, which made the boat to run into a tree stump on River Malale midway into their journey.
According to him: “As I speak to you, 15 corpses have been recovered and already buried, while two others were rescued even as many are still missing.
“I am not certain about the number of passengers on the boat but the boat was big and had the capacity for over 50. Also because it is market day, there was the tendency that it might have been overloaded.”
Confirming the incident, the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Inga said: “The boat was carrying over 50 passengers; some survivors were rescued, while divers are still searching for the remaining persons whether dead or alive. But many are still missing.”
Midnight visit: Borno gov suspends medical director, four others
Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State yesterday ordered the immediate suspension of the Medical Director, Dr. Audu Usman, of the Umaru Shehu Ultra-Modern Hospital, Maiduguri, and four doctors who were absent while they were supposed to be on call.
The governor had on Monday visited the Umaru Shehu Ultra-Modern Hospital and the State Specialist Hospital from midnight to 2a.m. during which he discovered that none of the 19 resident doctors, including the two on call, were available to look after patients.
Zulum had instructed nurses to call the doctors on the phone during his visit but none responded.
“Governor Zulum has ordered the suspension of the Medical Director of Umaru Shehu Hospital, Dr. Audu Usman, for his failure of leadership. Furthermore, Dr. Musa Chuwang and Dr. Chijioke Ibemere, who absented themselves while on call, have also been suspended while Dr. Baba Ali Malgwi who was second on call is suspended arising from his inability to respond to telephone calls during the governor’s visit. At the same time, frantic attempt to reach him was impossible even when he lives within the doctors’ quarters located around the hospital.
“Similarly, Dr. Esther of the Paediatric Department, who was supposed to be on duty, was found absent and hence, she is also suspended. All medical doctors attached to the Accident and Emergency Unit are to be queried for their absence and the lack of duty roaster. Chief Medical Director of the Borno State Hospitals Management Board is directed to comply with the governor’s directive while he is to take measures that should ensure all gaps are filled,” the government said in a statement.
It added that Zulum was determined to ensure that all hospitals across Borno State provided adequate healthcare delivery at all times.
Tiv-Jukun crisis: Wukari varsity shut as Benue evacuates students
Federal University of Wukari, Taraba State, was shut yesterday following the alleged abduction and killing of some students and staff of the institution in the ongoing Jukun-Tiv ethnic crisis.
The crisis has also forced the Benue State government to evacuate its 812 students trapped in the institution.
The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abubakar Kundiri, yesterday approved the suspension of academic activities and closure of the institution.
This is contained in a statement issued in Wukari by the Registrar, Mr. Magaji Gangumi, which was made available to journalists.
Gangumi said the suspension became imperative following protest by students over the incident.
He said: “The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Wukari, has approved the suspension of lectures and closure of the institution till further notice.
“This follows the protest by students over the kidnapping of their mates along Wukari -Katsina Ala highway on Tuesday.
“Students are directed to vacate the hostel and university premises by or before noon.”
The latest round of the Jukun-Tiv crisis, which started since April 1, 2019 in Kente village, lingered on till the Tuesday incident in which three students were reportedly abducted and murdered.
But the VC, Kundiri, told our correspondent on the phone that adequate security measures had been put in place to ensure the safety of “both staff and students as they leave Wukar”.
He said apart from school buses, the Chairman of Ukum Local Government in neighbouring Benue State was sending about 10 buses to evacuate students from that state.
Kundiri added that security had also been reinforced from both the Army and the police to ensure that members of academic community conveniently left Wukari without any hitch.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Education, Benue State, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, told journalists in Makurdi that government evacuated about 812 students of Benue origin who were trapped in the Jukun-Tiv crisis that spilled over to the university in Taraba State.
Ityavyar, who gave an update on the students’ unrest which led to the closure of the university, said the gesture became imperative to safeguard the lives of the students studying in that state.
The closure of the institution followed students’ restiveness in the aftermath of protest staged by Tiv Students Union after Jukun militants allegedly kidnapped two of their mates and a university’s official, also of Benue extraction, and killed them.
The commissioner said government had provided four Marcopollo buses, 60-seater each, and 10 of 15 and 16-seater buses to help evacuate the students to different locations to meet their parents.
He said the buses were accompanied by a detachment of troops of the Operation Whirl-Stroke
of the Nigerian Army to provide security going to Wukari and back to Benue State.
Ityavyar said the Ukum Local Government Chairman, Mr. Tor-Tyokyaa Ibellogo, also provided six additional buses to assist security in the evacuation of the trapped students.
He added: “We inquired to know how many students were involved, and we were told that 812 Benue State students were involved.
“The 812 students were all assembled in one place waiting for the arrival of the evacuation team. We sent about 15 buses and out of this, there were four Marcopollo buses that will take about 60 people each and 10 of the 15 and 16-seater buses. We have a detachment of members of the Operation Whirl-Stroke who will provide security going to Wukari and back to Benue.”
It was learnt that the students and the university official were killed on Wukari-Jootar Road close to the institution.
They were on their way to Jootar to get items they needed to use in school when people suspected to be Jukun militia ambushed and killed them.
In a statement, the President, National Union of Benue State Students (NUBESS), Comrade Tyonor Smith, identified those killed as Tsav Mark, Vihior Sughter of Microbiology Department and a non-academic staff member of the institution.
Airport driver returns $2,400 found in his cab
One of the drivers of Airport Car Hire Association of Nigeria (ACHAN), Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, Mr. Adeniyi Olayinka, has returned N888,000 and an international passport forgotten by a passenger in his car to the passenger.
Olayinka told journalists at the airport that he discovered the items in an envelope left behind by the passenger on the back seat of the car shortly after he returned to the airport from Ibese, Ikorodu destination of the passenger.
The driver, who doesn’t have a car of his own, but works as commissioned driver to another member of the association, said it never crossed his mind to covert another person’s belonging because it would put another family in sorrow and it was against the orientation given to every member of ACHAN in the airport.
He said: “Though it could be tempting to some people to see such money and pocket it, especially when their income is very poor. As for me, it never crossed my mind to do so. Because it would create sorrow in another family and also such idea is against the orientation we are given at ACHAN by our leaders.”
Olayinka said he discovered that an enveloped had been left behind on the back seat of his car.
Speaking on the recovery, the passenger, Dele Ayeni, said this made him to believe there was hope for Nigeria in many ways.
He said: “I arrived Lagos, Nigeria from Cairo on July 29, 2019 about 1.30a.m. on Monday. My intention when I arrived was to call an Uber operator to pick me home as soon as I step out of the terminal building. But as I was coming out of the terminal, I met this polite driver who agreed to take me to my destination at Ikorodu at an agreed price of N6,000.”
“Immediately we got to my house in Ikorodu; I removed my jacket from where I had kept it and also my luggage, without noticing that the envelope in the jacket had dropped on the back seat of the car. Unfortunately, I didn’t open my luggage to bring out what I had for my family members until after I woke up at noon. That was when I discovered that the envelope was missing in my jacket. I exclaimed.
“My wife asked me where I took the cab; I told her it was in the airport and she advised that I should go to the airport to inquire if it has been found. I told her I didn’t know the name of the driver or the vehicle number. However, with her encouragement I came to the airport and went to the car park where I boarded the cab.”
Chinese firm swindles Nigeria N178m in chemicals under-declaration
A Chinese firm, Zhe Long, owned by two Chinese indigenes, Wang Fuzeng and Chen Yuping, has reportedly defrauded the Nigerian government of N178 million in chemicals under-declaration.
The firm, which has no exact location, allegedly defrauded the Federal Government about N178 million in goods’ false declaration following importation of chemicals. The firm imports Polyol, but usually presents it as Polyacetals at ports.
The reason for short-changing the Federal Government may not be unconnected with its modus operandi, which is to operate in secrecy without any valid functional registered office.
The firm uses a Nigerian law firm, Augustsons and Obidi &Co, as its corporate head office in Lagos to perpetrate its atrocious act of false declaration, security breaches, tax evasion, forgery, illegal immigration, concealment and Customs duty evasion.
According to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), the company was incorporated in Nigeria on the 11th January, 2018, with an official address at 4, Eric Moore Road, Surulere, Lagos. But there is no trace of Zhe Long, rather the said address is being occupied by Augustsons and Obidi & Co, a law firm.
In a document made available to our correspondent, Zhe Long has been shipping in Polyol chemicals meant for the production of foams and mattresses in the country from China, whereas in its shipping manifest, it declared it as Polyacetals so as to evade the right duty payment to the Nigeria Customs Service.
According to the import and shipping documentations, it was discovered that since last year, Zhe Long has been falsely declaring a chemical known as Polyol as Polyacetals.
Indeed, Polyols are a group of low-digestible carbohydrates derived from the hydrogenation of their sugar or syrup.
Polyols react with isocyanates to make polyurethanes, which can be used to make mattresses, foam insulation for refrigerators and freezers, home and automotive seats, elastomeric shoe soles, fibers (e.g. Spandex), and adhesives.
On the other hand, polyacetal is an engineering thermoplastic used in precision parts requiring high stiffness, low friction, and excellent dimensional stability.
According to sources, the reason for this false declaration by the firm is that Polyacetals global pricing is $6,000 per metric tonnes as against $2,000 for Polyols.
Similarly in the report, it was alleged that the company is also guilty of declaring a chemical called TDI as Toluene during shipping into Nigeria.
For instance, the global pricing of Toluene is $6,000 as against TDI’s $2,300.
In the report, it was alleged that presently there is no evidence to show that Zhe Long has End User Certificate (EUC) for its TDI’s importation, which according to security experts, constitute a serious national security breach.
When our correspondent visited Zhe Long’s official address at 4, Eric Moore Road, Surulere, in Lagos as incorporated in the Corporate Affairs Commission, Abuja, there was no Zhe Long rather than Augustsons and Obidi & Co, a law firm.
When our correspondent demanded to speak with the owner of the law firm, who is the company secretary of Zhe Long, to clarify the import and documentation allegations, a representative of the Augustsons and Obidi & Co, Emeka Uzordinma, explained that the law firm registered Zhe Long to operate business in Nigeria, but without official office in Nigeria, rather a factory or warehouse in Ota where the firm stores its products importation.
Uzordinma pointed that the law firm has lots of Chinese firms operating in the country as clients, but was not aware of Zhe Long engaging in alleged false declaration in chemicals importation.
He added that his law firm was not aware of the types of chemicals Zhe Long was dealing in. He, however, promised to get back to our correspondent later.
When quizzed further, Uzordinma declined comment, insisting that he could not speak on behalf of the firm since his law firm was only a legal adviser to them.
He said: “I don’t know what the company does; they are basically our client. I will have to check the records. I know they do a lot of things, but I can’t give you answers unless I check their records with us.”
On where Zhe Long office is situated in Lagos, Uzordinma replied: “I don’t know, but I will also need to check their records with us since we have many Chinese companies with us.”
Judge, DA apologize to man who was exonerated after 28 years in prison
Chester Hollman spent 28 years behind bars, knowing every single day that he served that he is innocent.
Now the court knows that too. Hollman had his conviction overturned, his charges dropped and he is now fully exonerated.
Hollman’s exoneration had been in the works for years, through various efforts to have him freed, but it wasn’t until the case was reviewed by Philadelphia’ District Arttorney’s Office’s Conviction Integrity Unit in January 2018 that the wheels of justice began to turn.
“He’s a full spectrum of emotions,” Hollman’s longtime lawyer Alan Tauber told ABC News.
Two witnesses who originally testified at the 1993 trial recanted their earlier testimony, saying that they did not actually see Hollman at the scene of the murder of a college exchange student in Philadelphia in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, 1991.
‘The Philadelphia Inquirer’ reports that those witnesses have since recanted their testimony — with one of the witnesses recanting hers in 2012 before the judge that exonerated Hollman on Tuesday.
As part of the Conviction Integrity Unit’s probe, investigators determined that when that witness recanted in 2012, a detective who denied her claims had accusations of wrongdoing made against him in another case, which would have raised doubts about his integrity to the judge when presented with the witness’s new testimony in 2012.
Tauber said that Hollman, now 49, holds no grudges against the witnesses.
Tauber told ABC News that he asked Hollman “how are you not angry at the peple who gave false testimony against you?'”
“He says ‘How could I be angry at them? they’re victims too,'” Hollman said, suggesting that the police pressured their testimony.
“I said to the judge, ‘if you want to see what grace looks like, look into the face of Chester Hollman,” Tauber said.
The Conviction Integrity Unit also discovered that police withheld information that could have led to other suspects, ‘The Inquirer’ reported.
“We believe it was near-impossible Chester Hollman was the perpetrator of the crime,” Assistant District Attorney Patricia Cummings, head of the Conviction Integrity Unit, said in court on Tuesday, according to the newspaper.
“I apologize to Chester Hollman,” Cumming said. “I apologize because he was failed, and in failing him, we failed the victim, and we failed the community of the city of Philadelphia.”
She wasn’t the only one to apologize on behalf of a major institution, as the judge who oversaw Tuesday’s motion hearing to dismiss the charges against Hollman also apologized on behalf of the court, reports ABC News.
Cambridge student dies after falling from plane
A Cambridge University student has died in Madagascar after falling from a plane.
Alana Cutland’s family said they had been left “heartbroken” and paid tribute to the “bright, independent woman”.
The 19-year-old from Milton Keynes died while on an internship in the African island nation earlier this month, the Foreign Office said.
Reports said she fell from the Cessna-style light aircraft as it flew above the island’s savannah.
In a statement, her family described her as a talented dancer who had a “thirst for discovering more of the world”.
“Our daughter Alana was a bright, independent young woman, who was loved and admired by all those that knew her,” they said.
“She was always so kind and supportive to her family and friends, which resulted in her having a very special connection with a wide network of people from all walks of her life, who we know will miss her dearly.
“Alana grasped every opportunity that was offered to her with enthusiasm and a sense of adventure, always seeking to extend her knowledge and experience in the best ways possible. She was particularly excited to be embarking on the next stage of her education, on an internship in Madagascar complementing her studies in natural sciences.”
Dr David Woodman, from Robinson College, Cambridge University, issued a statement extending “sincerest condolences”.
“Robinson College is deeply shocked by the news of Alana’s death,” he said. “In her two years here, she made a huge contribution to many different aspects of life in the college. She will be sorely missed by us all.
“The college extends its sincerest condolences to Alana’s family at this extremely difficult time.”
* Courtesy: The Guardian
Police: Shi’ites planning Islamic State in Nigeria
I
nspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, has accused members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) of engaging in “extreme radicalism and rebellion” to foist an Islamic state on the country.
The IG, who levelled the allegation at a meeting with senior officers from the rank of commissioner and above, said intelligence revealed that the IMN, also known as Shi’ites, owed its allegiance to foreign nations.
Consequently, the police chief warned IMN against any further protests, vowing to arrest and prosecute defiant followers under the Terrorism (Prevention) Act of 2013.
Adamu’s position came barely four days after a Federal High Court in Abuja proscribed the activities of the Islamic Movement, even as it designated same as acts of terrorism.
While announcing total ban on protest and procession by the group, Adamu said any person found to be associating with the group’s activities would be treated as a terrorist and enemy of the state.
He said: “In consequence, henceforth, any person engaged or associating, in any manner that could advance the activities of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria, shall be treated as a terrorist, enemy of the state, and a subversive element and shall be brought to justice within the context of the Terrorism Act.
“The import of this is that all forms of procession or protest by IMN is now illegal and thus banned.
“The police and other security agencies are fully committed to giving full effect to this judicial pronouncement in the interest of our internal security and national cohesion. In this regard, I wish to solicit the support of members of the public, specifically, in the provision of information that will aid in the identification of the locations of the IMN members and their mentors as well as in working with us in apprehending and bringing them to justice. For purpose of clarification, Nigeria is a secular state with constitutional provisions guaranteeing the freedom to practice our faiths. This, however, must be exercised in a manner that will not threaten our national security.
“Hence, it is to be emphasised that while all adherents of the Shiite sect in Nigeria remain free to continue to practice their faith and shall be guaranteed adequate security to so do as the judicial order does not stop them, the El-Zakzaky-led Shiite Islamic Movement in Nigeria which does not recognise nor accept the constitution and government of the federation is the sole organisation that has been classified as a terrorist organisation and proscribed.”
To justify the labelling of the IMN members as “terrorists,” the IG said the movement was found to have established paramilitary guard, pledged allegiance to foreign nations, engaged in provocative preaching, launching of attacks on symbols of authority among others.
Adamu also recalled the recent killing of the deputy commissioner of police in charge of Operations at the FCT Command, Usman Umar, as well as a youth corps member serving with Channels TV, Precious Owolabi.
He said: “The activities of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria led by Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky have over time evolved to constitute a grave threat to national security, law and order, socio-religious harmony, peace, good governance and the sovereign integrity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The members of the IMN have engaged in extreme radicalism, series of terror-related activities, violence and other unlawful activities which are inimical to the national security interest, good governance, and the corporate existence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“Some of these nefarious activities include the following: Pledging allegiance to foreign countries from where they are enjoying political, financial and training support with the aim of advancing their destabilising intents within Nigeria.
“Unauthorised blocking of public highways, engagement in illegal road blocks, imposition of illegal curfews and checkpoints, raids on security assets, prevention of arrest of their members, invasion of court premises to abort legal proceedings involving IMN members, refusal to submit to ordinary security checks and attacks on security agents which led to the death of several Nigerians;
“Setting up of a paramilitary guard known as ‘HURRAS’ through which IMN has been terrorising local residents. They have also instituted unregistered security outfits and performed paramilitary ceremonies, hoisting of flags, combat exercises, parades and inspection by the IMN leader reminiscent of a state authority;
“Provocative preaching and hate speeches aimed at inciting members against non-members while working towards its agenda of creating an Islamic State in Nigeria and challenging the legitimacy of the Federal Government in favour of Islamic government, non-recognition of the Constitution of the Federal republic of Nigeria, non-recognition of State Authority, non-recognition of our democratic values and disrespect for our judicial processes.
“The IMN has over the years manifested its penchant for launching attacks on Nigerians and the symbols of state authority. Since 2018 till date, the IMN has engaged in coordinated and organised violent protests within the Federal Capital Territory.
“On 22nd July 2019, the IMN members again launched another vicious cycle of violent protest around the Federal Secretariat during which they set a sub-station of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) containing a truck and ambulance on fire. A Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar, in charge of Operations at the FCT Police Command and Precious Owolabi, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in the FCT were killed and several others injured with many properties destroyed by them.
“The violent activities of IMN under the guise of clamouring for the release of their leader, who is being detained on the order of a court of competent jurisdiction in Kaduna State, has not only confirmed their disdain for due legal processes, but has heightened tension and insecurity in the country in a manner that confirms that their motivation is to destabilise the country;
“It is obvious from the foregoing that the activities of IMN constitute glaring defiance and/or rebellion against the Nigerian state, calculated efforts to plunge the nation into an ethno-religious war, intimidation of citizens and security agents, disrespect for Nigerian laws and the authority of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. Their activities also clearly and consistently negate Section 1(2)(A)&(B) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013 and Section 2(1)(A)(B)(C) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act of 2013 and hence, justify their proscription in overriding national security interest.”
Also yesterday, the IG said that the arrest of over 4,000 suspected criminals between January and now, was an indication of the narrowing of the “trust gap” between the police and public.
Among others, Adamu said 1,629 were armed robbery suspects, 1,023 kidnap suspects, while murder suspects constituted 482.
He said: “I am delighted to note that the strategies so far emplaced and the commitment demonstrated by officers across all ranks in the Nigeria Police within the past months have combined to aid in stabilising the internal security profile of the country.
“In consequence, from January 2019 to date, a total of 4,187 high profile suspects have been arrested nationwide.”
The IG also said that 1,181 assorted firearms were recovered during the period under review, including 389 stolen vehicles.
Meanwhile, Adamu disclosed that plans had been concluded to engage 40,187 officers across the country, to signal the implementation of the community policing concept.
When fully operational, the police chief said an average of 50 personnel to be known as community policing officers (CPOs), would be engaged in each of the 774 local government areas.
Adamu disclosed that the CPOs would be recruited from within communities of residence.
This was as he further disclosed that special and coordinated operations against criminal elements in the country have resulted in the arrest of a total of 4,187 suspects.
The IGP said the Force would be drawing the power to recruit the officers from the Police Act, which designated them as “special constables”.
He expressed the hope that when fully engaged, the CPOs would help sustain the gains recorded so far.
Three killed in Benue communal clash, others missing
A
t least, three persons were killed while many others were missing following a renewed communal clash between the people of Okpoga and Edumoga districts of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.
The Ollo community in Edumoga district and parts of Okpoga district have been embroiled in an intractable communal strife which has claimed many lives over the years.
Some residents told journalists that the Okpoga people attacked Ollo village but were overpowered by the Ollo people, which led to the death of three members of the Okpoga community.
But a resident of Okpoga, who pleaded anonymity, said the Ollo people attacked Okpoga community last Monday night.
According to him, three people were killed in the attack while many others sustained different degrees of injury.
Reports said dozens of others were also declared missing.
However, the Okpoga people have denied attacking Ollo as they claimed that it was Ollo that attacked Okpoga in retaliation of one Ollo man that was killed a fortnight ago at Aidogodo in Okpoga by suspected rival cult group.
At press time, there was still tension in both communities as many residents have fled to neighbouring communities to take refuge pending when normalcy would return to the communities.
The Chairperson of the local government, Mrs. Amina Audu, confirmed the attack and killing.
Audu said two people were killed, adding that the attackers from the warring sides looted property, including livestock left behind by the displaced people.
She said: “Since I was sworn in about two weeks ago. The crisis has continued unabated between the Ollo and Okpoga people of Okpokwu Local Government Area.
“I was told that there was heavy shooting in Okpokwu to the extent that one motorcycle was burnt and I later got a report that the Okpoga boys moved to Ollo to retaliate and one person nicknamed ‘Medicine,’ was killed.”
Audu said she had held several meetings with security agencies and traditional rulers to find ways of ending the age-long crisis.
She said those arrested in connection with the crisis were being detained at the Ogbokolo Police Station, while bodies of the victims were deposited at the morgue at Ogbokolo.
Audu appealed to the youth to be calm and report any further breakdown of law and order to the security agencies for necessary action.
EFCC arrests 15 ‘Yahoo Boys,’ recovers exotic cars, phones
O
fficials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, yesterday arrested 15 suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Ibadan, Oyo State.
The operatives also recovered two exotic cars and phones from the suspects.
The officials also foiled an attempt by one of the suspected Internet fraudsters to flush his phone through a water closet to foreclose access to potentially-incriminating data about him.
The 20-year-old suspect, Fisayo Falade, was one the 15 young men arrested in Ibadan for Internet-related crimes when the operatives conducted a raid on two locations in the ancient city.
Ten of the suspects were arrested at Akatanpa Powerline, while the other five were nabbed at Kushenla area of Ibadan, Oyo State.
Ranging between the ages of 20 and 28 years, the suspects were allegedly hiding behind fake names and identities to perpetrate fraud, dispossessing their unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned money.
Their alleged involvement in Internet-related frauds was reported to the EFCC by members of their neighbourhood, who noticed their expensive ways of life even though they are supposedly undergraduates, without any known source of income.
Items recovered from them included two exotic cars, laptops, mobile phones and several false documents.
However, the commission refused to disclose their names.
EFCC said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.
