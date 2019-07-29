Business
Nigeria should declare state of emergency on skills devt, says ITF DG
Industrial Training Fund (ITF) is a frontline agency of government tackling unemployment by equipping Nigerians with skills for employability and entrepreneurship in order to create jobs and reduce poverty. ITF Director- General, Sir Joseph N. Ari recently in Abuja unveiled the agency’s 2019 skills intervention programmes through a chat with select media representatives. Abdulwahab Isa attended. Excerpts
What’s ITF’s intervention in agriculture bearing in mind the challenge of poor storage and transportation?
The pamphlet we gave you is not all encompassing. It does not even include our usual scheduled programmes. ITF has made a submission to the Federal Government. The items contained in the study aren’t part of the ones we unveiled here in April 2018. This one is on the assessment of skill gap in six critical sectors of the national economy. What we did as an institution was to let other players in the industry be aware of where the gap exists. What I refer to under employment. From the assessment, we were able to find out that under employment is even very devastating to our national life.
For example, in one of the six sectors, which is construction, we found out that 19.7 per cent gap exists. That is, jobs of 19.7 per cent are available in the construction industry, but we do not have qualified Nigerians with the requisite skills to occupy those gaps. The study is aimed at providing information to players of industries and commerce in public and private sectors. For public sector, it will assist them in policy formulation. For private sector, they should be able to know where to train in order to fill those gaps.
The document we submitted to the Federal Government identified many sectors with problems, which, if we pay serious attention to, the issue of unemployment would be a thing of the past. These include transportation, the agriculture and the services sector.
We were able to bring out 13 programmes from these sectors. In agricultural sector for instance, we are going to have four programs from it. We were able to send 60 of our staff to Galil International Management Institute to study all the agricultural value chain. Your question on the post harvest management, manure production, international marketing etc, all our 60 staff just returned from Israel and they are well qualified.
From the list of our reservoir of experts from the institution, we will go into green house technology, under the agricultural value chain. Agriculture is the main stake of our approaches. We have not forgotten transportation, which has four components. The approach to it is contained in the study we presented to the Federal Government. Before long, we would be able to carry out this. Under the agriculture sector, we have what is called Livestock production. Essentially, this is for the breeding of goats and sheep, and it is being planned under the agricultural value chain. What we have unveiled to you is our intervention programmes in the year 2019, which we tagged the year of delivery.
ITF gives start up kits to scheme participants, what is your policy with regards to providing funds to participants? Are there financial institutions involved in granting funds to participants?
Giving starter packs is part of our initiative. Hitherto, we discovered that training Nigerians and leaving them to go like that did not yield the desired result. We brought in the initiative of giving them the start up parks; the tools to work with and we discovered from monitoring and evaluation process that it yielded desired result. We brought in SMEDAN, our sister agency, so that when we train the trainees we try to form them into cooperatives and train them on entrepreneurial skills. If they are cooperating, then we go over to the Bank of Industry (BOI), another sister agency, to see how they can access some soft loans without the usual hurdles. Again, we are discussing with government to see how we can fine tune the aspect of capital for trainees so that they can set up a very concrete service.
This journey is one that we need to keep on moving until we overcome this challenge of unemployment. We should have it at the back of our minds that the white collar jobs are unavailable, they are very scarce to come by bearing in mind that our universities and other higher institutions of learning continue to churn out graduates on yearly basis.
Today, there is hardly a household in Nigeria that does not have a graduate. Faced with growing population, we need to tackle issue of skills development head-on. We need cooperation of the media to sensitize people on the consciousness of skills acquisition. Gone are the days when skills are being regarded as the three Ds–dirty, dangerous, and dreaded. Skills are what will make the nation’s economy to grow. It’s with skills that we can build infrastructure, it’s with skills that we can develop the national economy.
What mechanism was put in place by ITF to assess performance of its successful trainees?
In terms of monitoring and evaluation to check the trainees for the purpose of tracking his/ her progress yes, we do it. We continually track their activities and operations. From monitoring and evaluations, we have been able to get the number of those trained. That is why we were able to summarize that in the last two years, we were able to target 450, 000 Nigerians. We continually have train the trainer courses for them, mentoring and advising them together with SMEDAN on the ways to go in order to set up their businesses and make a meaningful life out of it.
What is the level of support you are getting from state governments?
On support from government, which is one of the reasons for this press conference, we are taking 300 trainees from every state of the nation including the Federal Capital Territory. For example, if we go to Kogi State, we would pick 300 young men and women in a particular state and we would ask the state government that these are your citizens, give us the means. So we do an assessment and then the recruitment process is very transparent. We make sure that the 300 persons to be trained is divided to each 20 local government appropriately and at the end of the day, we ensure that all of them get start up packs to set up their businesses.
Our desire is that, even if out of these 300, 200 set up; it means we are going somewhere. That is why we appeal to the media to let government and other critical stakeholders understand that this issue of unemployment is a cankerworm that is staring every Nigerian in the face and we need all hands on deck to check the menace. We have made appeal to the state government, that in addition to these 300 youths, the state government may say I want to add up another 300 and I will take care of the startup packs and the stipend to pay along side. If that happens, which has been happening in some states and I commend those states that have really come out to pay solidarity to the ITF in this direction. The issue of unemployment in our country has become so significant. We need all hands on deck, we need to harmonize our actions to take concrete steps and we need to declare a state of emergency on matters of skills development otherwise we would be seating on a time bomb.
I appeal to stakeholders both in private and public sectors to join hands with ITF so that we would be able to take our young men and women off the streets. If Nigeria does not equip young men and women on the street with skills, we will be dealing with many vices such as kidnapping, armed-robbery prostitution etc. It’s stated that an idle mind is the devils workshop.
Quality is the key to acceptability of product. What role is ITF playing in ensuring products and services of your trainees conform to best standards for consumption and by extension qualifies for export?
In line with the Federal Government policy of ease of doing business, we have a hand shake with Standards Organization of Nigeria, (SON) with regards to standards of the products of our trainees. We ensure they are up to international best standard. So, we have this agreement with SON to ensure that the product of our trainees stand the test of time, in terms of standard and certification. We hope that before long when key challenges associated with whole gamut of production such as challenge of power supply, which borders on hand on skills , when these issues are overcome; you will find out that the production level will equally come down.
Is there a plan to introduce skill training into the primary schools curriculum to prepare the students at formative stage of their education career and prepare their minds into other options apart from the white-collar jobs?
We have made several advocates, and I want to once again reiterate the fact that the curriculum of technical vocational education should be revisited. We should have a case where we incorporate Technical Vocation and Training, (TVET) in the primary school level in order to catch the young early. To showcase this, ITF has taken the lead by ensuring that we started the curriculum at our ITF staff school, which is located at our headquarters in Jos. Due to innovations and initiative we brought into the school, today the school is a West African Examination Centre (WAEC). From kindergarten to primary and then secondary school, premium is paid to the issue of TVET. We call on all industry players and government to include in educational curriculum TVET from onset in primary secondary and other arms of the educational sector. That way, our people will grow up with technically inclined mindset than place a lot of premium on paper qualifications.
Paper qualifications, as good as it is, may not be able to solve the infrastructural problem and challenges of our country. We have seen that many nations of the world today adjudged developed nations are where they are on account of skills acquisitions. ITF has a modern skill training centre in Abuja with five departments electronics, computer networks, Information communication technology, facility management, and both western and Nigerian culinary skills. These are modular training models, which we incorporated from experience obtained from developed nations of the world. ITF is one of the few agencies that are ISO compliant as at now. We are training the trainees on international marketing, as part of international marketing and agricultural value chain.
Business
Ikeja Hotel: Costs stunt growth
Cost of sales and finance expenses have weakened the bottomline of Ikeja Hotel Plc., Chris Ugwu reports
T
he nation’s hospitality industry is faced with multiple challenges ranging from poor energy supply and insecurity to misconstrued internal perception, poor customer service and little or no standardisation in operations.
Others include inconsistent regulatory environment and skilled labour shortages caused by a few entrepreneurs with little knowledge of the workings of the industry.
Made worse is infrastructure deficit, which has inevitably transferred high production cost to consumers resulting to less patronage, thereby shrinking the operators’ profit margin.
Ikeja Hotel Plc, one of the listed hospitality companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), has been struggling like any other hotel firms in Nigeria due to harsh operating environment.
The company’s activities have definitely impacted negatively due to increase in tariff, double taxation, depreciation in value of naira and insecurity prevailing in some parts of the country, a situation that has compelled a scaling back of its expansion drive in those regions.
Given headwinds such as weak demand on the back of household income, most consumer goods companies in Nigerian have continued to find it difficult to weather the storm.
Economic challenges have continued to impact adversely on its operations due to reduction in credit opportunities, increase in cost of sales and administrative expenses, which have in turn affected the company’s income.
Ikeja Hotel has remained under cost pressure in many fronts as it struggles with high financial leverage and tight top-line. While the turnover witnessed low growth and the company held tightly to operating expenses, cost of sales and finance expenses have also weakened the bottom-line as it remains susceptible to challenges facing the hospitality industry in Nigeria.
The company’s challenges was made worse following the crisis that rocked the ownership of the hotel, which led to convergence of some shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting at Sheraton Lagos Hotel on Tuesday 7, January, 2015, to remove the Chairman of the company, Goodie Ibru.
This also contributed to the inability of the company to pay divided to shareholders in the last five years.
According to report, shareholders of the company recently at the AGM berated the old management for non-payment of dividend for five years, urging the new managers to intensify efforts to ensure that value on investment is enhanced through dividend payout.
Ikeja Hotel, which reported impressive results for the full year ended 2018, ended the first and second quarters of 2019 with significant decline.
Market analysts attributed the company’s inability to get out of the woods to weak consumer demands, stiffer competition and increased administrative cost, which have resulted in slow growth of the company.
On the stock side, the share price of the company, which closed at N2.17 per share as at August 30, 2018, also dropped by 93 kobo or 40.96 per cent to close at N1.34 per share as at last Friday.
Financials
The company recorded a revenue increase of 9.45 per cent from N12.1 billion in 2017 to N13.2 billion in 2018. The earnings before interest and tax rose from N1.4 billion in 2018 to N1.9 billion in 2019 while profit after tax also rose by 83.12 per cent from N603 million in 2017, to N1.1 billion in 2018.
While addressing stockbrokers, the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Theophilus Eniola Netufo, linked the improved performance in profit to effective cost management and planning by the new management team.
Based on the performance, the board of Ikeja Hotel for the first time in five years proposed payment of three kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share to shareholders for the period ended June 30, 2019. The information was made known in a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recently.
In the disclosure, the board noted that the proposed dividend was subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval and would be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as at the close of business on August 12, 2019, which is the qualification date.
According to the statement, the cash reward would only be paid on August 28, 2019, electronically to shareholders who have completed the e-dividend registration and have mandated the registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.
However, hopes that the company will sustain the impressive full year 2018 results was dashed as the hospitality firm began the year 2019 unimpressive with most key performance indices recording decline.
The company’s revenue declined by -11.55 per cent to close at N2.73 billion during the first quarter ended March 2019 from N3.09 billion reported in the previous quarter.
Profit before tax also declined by 42.90 per cent to N187.45 million in 2019 from N328.320 million recorded in 2018.
Profit after tax decreased by 41.96 per cent to N130.12 million from N224.204 million the previous year while cost of sales stood at N2.086 billion in 2019 from N2.073 million in 2018.
For the half year ended June 30, 2019, the firm’s financials remained on the decline as profit after tax dropped by 53.26 per cent to close the half year at N217.052 million from N164.427 million in 2018. Profit before tax declined by 50.96 per cent to N341.85 million from N697.05 million recorded in the previous year. Revenue declined by 10.13 per cent to N5.81 billion from N6.46 billion in the previous year. Cost of sales stood at N4.359 billion in 2019 from N4.401 billion in 2018.
Ownership crisis
As part of the crisis, it would be recalled that a group led by Mrs. Maiden Ibru, widow of late Guardian Publisher, Mr Alex Ibru, had on account of the order of a Federal High Court Lagos, held a botched EGM outside the Sheraton hotel premises.
On the other hand, other members of the Ibru family, led by Mr Goodie Ibru, through an ex parte injunction from the Federal High Court, Abuja, restrained Mrs. Ibru from calling an EGM or representing her late husband’s investment vehicles holding shares in Ikeja Hotel Plc.
Goodie Ibru’s group said that its ex-parte motion was a sequel to a litigation between the children of his first wife, Mrs. Helen Ibru, and Mrs. Maiden Ibru, his second wife.
However, barely two months after securing victory in court as the authentic chairman of Ikeja Hotels Plc, Goodie Ibru, in February 2017, resigned from the office.
Ibru said he took the decision in the overall interest of the company and the larger Ibru family.
In a statement, he predicated his decision on the need to get Ikeja Hotel, which had been hampered as a result of multiplicity of law suits filed by shareholders in the contest for the management and control of the company, to perform optimally.
Ibru stated that the decision of Justice Kafarati of the Federal High Court in Abuja on December 21, 2016, confirming him as chairman, vindicated his struggle for corporate governance in the company and provided the right timing for him to retire as the founding chairman after 32 successful years in office.
Looking forward
At the company’s 42nd yearly general meeting, in Lagos, the shareholders applauded the new management for their strategic plans to turn around the fortunes of the hotel.
They said these efforts were already yielding results, as seen from its 2018 performance, and urged the interim management to ensure that the restructuring translates to better value in form of dividend payout in the current financial year.
Furthermore, they stressed the need for the board to make public the result of the forensic audit when completed to enhance implementation, strengthen corporate governance, and forestall any form of lapses in future.
Members of the board include Chief Anthony Idigbe; Dr. Alex Thomopolus; Mr. Toke Alex Ibru; Mr. Waheed Olagunju; Mrs. Fadeke Alamutu; Mr. Kunle Aluko; Mr. Ufuoma Ibru; and Alhaji Abatcha Bulama.
The Chairman, Idigbe, expressed optimism that the company was well-positioned to declare interim dividend in the current financial year.
He further disclosed that the new management had also ensured compliance with regulatory requirement to avoid charges resulting from penalties and violations in its operations.
According to him, “we are, however, hopeful that we would be able to declare interim dividend during the course of the year 2019. High standards of corporate governance are fundamental to the sustainable operation of your company. The board is committed to ensuring that each director continues to make valuable contribution to the growth of the business.
“We have maintained a cordial relationship between the company and the regulators as well as with the operator of its asset, Marriott International, key shareholders and staff and this has enhanced business confidence.”
Last line
Since high cost of operation has remarkably impacted negatively on the hospitality sector, the company should intensify its marketing strategy to reach new customers while also retaining old ones.
Business
Kachikwu: Lenders halt $2bn funding for Africa energy corporation
Lenders have developed cold feet over planned funding of $2 billion Africa energy corporation being championed by Nigeria.
This, an impeccable source at the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) told New Telegraph, was buoyed by the inability of APPO President, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, to return as minister in charge of oil in Nigeria.
Kachikwu, who was announced as APPO president for a two-year-term last February at a conference in Abuja had, until his ouster from the ministerial list, led talks as the group’s leader with lenders to secure funding for the project.
APPO, the former minister said, was sourcing for about $2 billion for an energy corporation.
Fielding questions at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit conference in Abuja a few months ago, Kachikwu said: “We are presently looking at expanding the role of a particular financing body that we are going to be calling the African Energy Investment Corporation.”
The whole idea, he explained, “is to mobilise between $1 billion and $2 billion of resources to fund all the essentials necessary for us to properly collaborate.
“Today, most African countries are silos, everybody does their own thing; you build your own refineries, plants, gas turbines, etc. If we could just cross the Rubicon and be able to extend hands of infrastructural relationship across Africa, build joint pipelines, plants and refineries; begin to protect the African market, we would have taken a huge step, not only in the development of Africa but to the stabilisation of independent countries.
A source at APPO, however, told this newspaper that the failure of Kachikwu to make the list of ministerial nominees is causing serious confusion at the Africal oil producers group.
“The list (ministerial list) generated as much interest among members of APPO, as it generated among Nigerians. Mr. Kachikwu was the promoter of APPO and his inability to return as minister of state for petroleum resources is a big minus to the $2 billion funding of Africa oil corporation
“As we speak, expectedly, some lenders have turned down request for funding,” he added.
The patronage for the next NIPS conference, he said, is also being threatened except the next minister develop as much interest in the summit as Kachikwu did.
Meanwhile, the former minister had earlier noted that the oil sector in Africa was facing some challenges.
Kachikwu said: “On the challenge side, certain things jump out; such as shale, oil pricing, investment limitation, President Trump and so many other things. At the opportunity side, so many other things are going. However, with the opportunities arise challenges, especially those to do with the environment.
“Unless you get your policies right, unless you get your market place right, unless you get your collaborative mechanisms right and get your infrastructure right, you would face a huge amount of challenge in the competition for the very scarce resources and scarce capital.”
Kachikwu stated that aside from Nigeria’s effort in domestic gas supply, the country was also expanding frontiers in the export market.
The Federal Government had, in the words of Kachikwu, executed the Memorandum of Understanding between NNPC and the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines Morocco for collaboration in the construction of a gas pipeline from Nigeria to Morocco.
“The NGMP feasibility study was completed in July 2018 and the FEED Phase 1 scope is expected to be completed by end of Q1, 2019,” the minister said.
On the skills in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, Kachikwu stated that over 90 per cent of the oil majors’ workforce was Nigerians.
“This means that some of the best skill sets are here. One of the things I found going into the NNPC in 2015 was that every detail of capability that you need to run a global company sat in NNPC. They are much trained, very well exposed. We have issues in terms of policies, but in terms of skill sets, we are solid,” the minister added.
He noted that Africa’s place as a significant producer and net exporter of oil in the world was forecast to grow by about 15 per cent by 2020 due to new discoveries in some Sub-Saharan countries.
Business
Lagarde: IMF to complete selection process October 4
T
he International Monetary Fund (IMF), at the weekend, announced that it had initiated the selection process for its next managing director to succeed Christine Lagarde.
Lagarde submitted her resignation letter from the global crisis lender last Tuesday, citing more clarity about her nomination to lead the European Central Bank (ECB) as European legislators approved a new top bureaucrat.
In a press release, the Fund stated: “The executive board announces today that it has adopted an open, merit-based, and transparent process for the selection of the next managing director, similar to the one used in recent rounds. It underscored the importance it places on the successful candidate having the requisite global standing to lead the fund, which stands at the center of the global financial system.
“Individuals may be nominated by a fund governor or executive director and as with past practice, we aim to reach a decision by consensus. The board intends to complete the process by October 4, 2019.”
According to the press statement, the nomination period will commence on July 29, 2019 at 12:01 a.m., Washington, D.C. time and will close on September 6, 2019 at 11:59 p.m., Washington, D.C. time.
It further stated that “the successful candidate for the position of Managing Director will have a distinguished record in economic policymaking at senior levels. He or she will have an outstanding professional background, will have demonstrated the managerial and diplomatic skills needed to lead a global institution, and will be a national of any of the Fund’s members.”
Business
E-bills’ payments hit N281bn in six months
TRACTION
Nigeria’s cashless policy gains traction, as more Nigerians pay bills through electronic channels and withdraw less cash
N129bn withdrawn via ATMs
B
ills payment through electronic channel of the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) E-Bills rose to N281 billion in the first six months of the year. The figure represented 9.7 per cent increase over N256 billion recorded in the same period last year.
The E-Bills Pay is an account-based, online real-time product that facilitates the payment of bills from an account. It ensures instant credit of payments and receipt of collections on behalf of billers/merchant recruited on the platform.
Volume of transactions over the platform also rose from 513,422 in half year 2018 to 616,651 in 2019, indicating that more Nigerians are embracing the electronic channel for settling their bills, as opposed to using cash.
Analysis of figures for the six months showed that Nigerians paid N49.7 billion through the electronic channel last January, while N44.9 billion was paid in February. In March and April, value of e-bills payment stood at N46.9 billion and N47.8 billion respectively. NIBSS’ data also revealed that N49.3 billion was paid through the electronic channel in May, while N42.7 billion was paid in June.
Although the use of E-Bills Pay delivers instant value to merchants, its usage by public institutions is seen as a way of fighting corruption, as it reduces human interface in transactions. Currently, the platform is being used for payment of school fees and utility bills, among others.
Meanwhile, Nigerians withdrew N129 billion through the automatic teller machines (ATMs) between January and June. This is, however, N30 billion less than N159.9 billion withdrawn in the same period of last year.
According to industry analysts, less withdrawals means that people are depending less on cash and are doing more through electronic payment or saving more.
NIBSS data showed that N18.4 billion was withdrawn in January, while N23.2 billion was taken in February. In March and April, banks’ customers withdrew N9.8 billion and N37.5 billion respectively. The statistics revealed that N25.7 billion was withdrawn in May while the customers made N14.2 billion in June.
As alternative to cash withdrawal for purchases, New Telegraph’s checks revealed that cardholders across the country now prefer to do transactions on PoS. With that, value and volume of PoS transactions have being on steady rise.
Data for the half year 2019 showed that Nigerians spent N1.38 trillion over PoS, which was 36 per cent increase over the value that was recorded in the same period last year, which stood at N1.01 trillion.
According to NIBSS report, the growth in value was a reflection of the increase in volume of transactions over the channel. The number of deals within the six months period rose by 55 per cent to 187.6 million, compared with N120.7 million of last year.
Month-by-month analysis of the NIBSS statistics showed that transactions worth N222.9 billion were carried out over the electronic platform in January, while N193.4 billion was recorded in February. In March and April, N217.4 billion and N246 billion were recorded respectively.
Business
Redefining agric insurance with technology
The insurance industry regulator’s opening of agric insurance space for more underwriters is gradually giving rise to initiatives spurred by competition, Sunday Ojeme reports
No doubt, the opening by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) for interested insurance operators to get involved in agric insurance is beginning to pay off as some of the operators are gradually embracing information technology to boost their offerings.
NAICOM had seen the need to invite more operators into agric insurance space as a way of boosting farmers’ confidence and also enhancing self-sufficiency unlike the past that the Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Corporation (NAIC) dominated the scene.
Prior to the current initiative, which is already shifting discerning farmers’ attention away from the traditional and conservative method adopted by government funded NAIC, underwriters would have to go through difficulties before sealing policies.
However, a new trend is taking shape as competition among underwriters is propping up ingenious and appealing tech-backed products for farmers to embrace.
Commitment to growth
As part of scaling up the drift, foreign investors are also becoming specific in their choice of investment in local insurance firms with emphasis on agric coverage.
Besides others that had gone digital in recent past, Royal Exchange General Insurance Company (REGIC) also made a difference a fortnight ago by moving into the agric insurance tech sopace.
This effort has been boosted by the acquisition of 39.25 per cent stake in the company by a German firm, InsuResilience Investment Fund (IIF), a creation of German Development Bank (KfW), and managed by by Swiss based Impact Investment Manager, BlueOrchard Finance Investment Limited (“BlueOrchard”).
The deal, according to management of the local underwriting firm, is meant to drive agric the agric insurance endeavour of REGIC.
Speaking on the importance of this strategic investment, Mr. Benjamin Agili, Managing Director, REGIC, Benjamin Agili, said: “With this investment, REGIC will be able to achieve its key objective of reaching out to over one million farmers within the next five years, offering the best-of-bred agric-insurnace services to enable them increase their productivity, make Nigeria more self-reliant in food production, which impacts the economy with growth of our GDP and the agro-allied economy.
“Other strategic impacts this investment will bring to the company will be in the areas of information technology, market expansion, as well as helping the company meet its financial inclusion targets by enabling REGIC develop new products, as well as create alternative channels of distribution to reach our various clientele, especially those who are financially excluded as a result of accessibility, availability and knowledge of insurance and how insurance can improve their well-being.”
On his part, Senior Vice-President Private Equity at BlueOrchard, Ernesto Costa, said: “The history, team and commitment of REGIC to agriculture insurance make it a great addition to our portfolio. REGIC is uniquely positioned to capture the opportunity presented by 30 million under insured small scale farmers in Nigeria. We are thrilled to partner with and support REGIC with capital, technical assistance and our international network in the agriculture insurance space, with the objective to increase the resilience of small scale farmers to climate change.”
Also as part of its presence in the agric insurance tech space, Leadway’s Head of Agric Insurance, Mr. Ayoola Fatona, said: “With more investments, digitalized agri-tech platforms operated by internet savvy agricultural entrepreneurs are in the position to empower rural farmers by providing them with finance improved seeds, farm inputs, training on modern farming techniques and a market for the sale of their farm produce.
“In spite of these interventions, agriculture still remains a risky venture and there is a need to mitigate these risks using innovative insurance solutions. With these insurance policies in place, investors in all sectors of the agricultural value chains are further assured their investments in the pre-upstream, upstream and downstream sectors of the agricultural value chains are insulated from the shock of a total financial loss arising from perils that are outside the control of the agric investor.”
FG’s support
Although agric insurance had existed for long in the country with services solely provided NAIC), recent development espoused by the Federal Government through NAICOM and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has added some positive fillip to the process.
As part of consolidation, the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), a subsidiary of CBN, in conjunction with NAIC and NAICOM had launched a new insurance cover for Nigerian farmers.
Named NIRSAL Comprehensive Index Insurance (NCII), the new insurance cover is a combination of Yield Index, Price Index and Life Insurance, with implementation beginning immediately with CBN’s Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) as a pilot phase.
NCII was developed by the corporation in conjunction with NAICOM, NAIC (lead of the consortium of insurance on NIRSAL Anchor Borrowers Programme). Members of the consortium include Axa Mansard, IGI, Leadway, and Royal Exchange with Pula Advisors as consultant to NIRSAL on Agricultural Insurance).
Initiative
Recall that NAICOM had two years ago disclosed that it had granted product approval to five insurance companies participating in the Index-Based Agricultural Insurance (IBAI) pilot scheme.
The Director, Inspectorate, NAICOM, Barineka Thompson, noted that the approvals were in line with the ongoing efforts by the current administration to diversify the Nigerian economy and create opportunities to promote agric business and employment, stressing that IBAI is a programme in support of the policy of government.
According to him, IBAI is a relatively new financial instrument for transferring agriculture risks from individuals or groups of farmers to (international) risk carriers (Insurers), adding that in an Index-Based System, when a claim is triggered for a specific area, all insured units (farmers) within a given geographical area and having similar characteristics, are compensated at the same payout rate, usually a percentage of the sum insured, on events specifically covered by the policy (usually those for which the proxy(ies) meet the specified triggers).
He said IBAI paid out benefits on the basis of a predetermined index (e.g. rainfall level, crop yield) for loss of assets and investments, primarily working capital, resulting from weather and catastrophic events, without requiring the traditional insurance services and that the purpose is to compensate farmers in the event of a loss resulting from shared risks (rather than individual risk) associated with weather fluctuations, disease outbreaks or poor yield.
Technological input
Before now, the Managing Director, NIRSAL, Mr. Aliyu A. Abdulhameed, had revealed that the organisation had talks with Royal Exchange, NIMET and CELLULANT for the development of a technology-driven Hybrid Index Insurance product that will include the Area Yield Index, Weather Index, and Price Index Insurance.
The Federal Government has assured in the past that it would continue to modernise the agricultural sector in order to ensure that farmers are protected from the effects of climate change.
“The devastating flood of 2012 was a wake-up call for the need to develop policies and risk transfer systems to protect the government and farmers from effects of climate change,” it said.
Last line
As the underwriters continue to play their roles in the process of ensuring a rewarding investment in agriculture through technology, it has also become very important for farmers to play their part by taking advantage of the various policies opened to them. This would not only ensure that the farmers’ investments are largely protected but will also guaranty full realization of Federal Government’s food security agenda.
Business
Recapitalisation: NAICOM pegs August 20 for plan’s submission
F
ollowing directive for insurance companies to recapitalize, the regulator, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has given the operators on or before Tuesday, August 20, 2019 to submit their recapitalisation plans.
NAICOM stated this in a circular, NAICOM/DPR/CIR/25 – 02/2019; dated July 23, 2019; entitled; Re: Minimum Paid Up Share Capital Policy for Insurance and Reinsurance Companies; signed by the Director, Policy & Regulation Directorate, NAICOM, Pius Agboola and sent to all insurance companies, adding that the circular is in furtherance to the circular dated May 20, 2019.
NAICOM stated that the recapitalisation plan should include among others capital status of the companies as at the last audited financial statements; board resolution on how to comply with the directives; detailed action plan on how the funds for the recapitalisation are to be sourced with timeline and deliverables; companies intending to seek funds from the capital market are required to submit their plan of action on a file-and-use basis and companies that intend to merge or acquire another should submit their proposal after which they must comply with Section 30 and 31 of the Insurance Act 2003.
The commission noted that after the submission is made, it shall review and provide response on the submitted plans on or before September 17, 2019, adding that the review may require meeting the board and management of each of the inasurance company on its recapitalisation plan.
The insurance industry regulator said it is engaging other regulatory bodies for possible palliatives in additional to those it is has considered.
It also maintained that in furtherance to the circular dated May 20, 2019, the minimum paid up share capital shall be through any or a combination of the following; existing paid up share capital; cash payment for new shares issued; retained earnings – capitalisation of u distributed profit; payment in kind (other than by way of cash) for new shares issues such as properties; treasury bills; shares; bond which must be converted to cash not later than three months to the deadline for recapitalisation and share premium. NAICOM added that the items listed above can be achieved through merger and acquisition.
NAICOM said cash payment for new shares issued shall be deposited in the escrow account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), adding that deposited funds shall be released not later than 30 days after confirmation and issuance of a new licence.
The commission posited that the shareholders’ fund as at the last date of recapitalisation for existing insurance/reinsurance companies shall not be less than the required minimum paid-up share capital.
It said payment of statutory deposit shall be in accordance with the Insurance Act 2003 and shall be made not later than 30 days to the deadline for the recapitalisation, stressing that all mergers and acquisitions shall be concluded not later than 60 days to the deadline for the recapitalisation.
Business
Stock market extends weekly losses by 0.003%
NEGATIVE SENTIMENT
A total turnover of 1.069 billion shares worth N11.393 billion in 16,346 deals were traded last week by investors
T
he NSE All-Share Index and market capitalisation both depreciated by 0.003 per cent to close the week at 27,918.59 and N13.606 trillion respectively.
All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE-Main Board, NSE Banking, NSE Pension, NSE Insurance, NSE AFR Div Yield and NSE Oil/Gas indices, which depreciated by 0.28 per cent, 0.39 per cent, 0.18 per cent, 0.94 per cent, 1.13 per cent and 0.19 per cent respectively.
A total turnover of 1.069 billion shares worth N11.393 billion in 16,346 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange in contrast to a total of 1.086 billion shares valued at N13.390 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 15,774 deals.
The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 606.437 million shares valued at N5.381 billion traded in 7,529 deals; thus contributing 56.75 per cent and 47.23 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The ICT industry followed with 225.576 million shares worth N1.776 billion in 751 deals.
The third place was Conglomerates industry with a turnover of 66.375 million shares worth N85.924 million in 890 deals. Trading in the top three equities, Courteville Business Solutions Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc and FCMB Group Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 402.694 million shares worth N819.828 million in 1,526 deals, contributing 37.68 per cent and 7.20 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
Thirty one equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 15 equities in the previous week. 29 equities depreciated in price, lower than 52 equities in the previous week, while 109 equities remained unchanged, higher than 102 equities recorded in the preceding week.
A total of 753 units valued at N102,213.02 were traded last week in eight deals. There was no trade recorded the previous week.
A total of 22,242 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N22.559 million were traded last week in 15 deals compared with a total of 5,666 units valued at N5.847 billion transacted the previous week in 17 deals.
Business
UBA commits N50bn to funding SMEs
T
he United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has set aside N50 billion for financing of small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.
At the level of the Africa continent, the lender said it was devoting premium attention to funding, development and growth of SMEs in Africa, a sector, the bank believes, holds the key to stimulating the continent’s economy.
Group Managing Director, UBA, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, confirmed the bank’s renewed commitment to SMEs at the weekend in Abuja at the opening of the UBA Market Place.
The UBA Market Place is an entrepreneurial fair, with exhibitors from 20 African countries, taking place on the sidelines of the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum.
Uzoka said that the bank had made specific initiatives to make SMEs more viable and better established across Africa.
“We bank a lot of customers across the continent and in doing that we have discovered that there is a gap in the business value chain.
“That void we discovered is how to bring more buyers and sellers together and that is what we have done today.
“The UBA Market Place has brought together under one roof, more than 5,000 SMEs from across Africa. We want to create a platform in Africa similar to Alibaba and ebay,” he said.
Uzoka said that Africa’s youth were full of ideas that could change the standard of living and reduce poverty on the continent and that was why the bank is passionate about supporting SMEs.
Also speaking, UBA Group Head, Retail Banking, Mr. Jude Anele, said that 10 per cent of the bank’s total balance sheet had been earmarked to support SMEs in countries where the bank operates in Africa.
The countries are Nigeria, Chad, Cote D’ivoire, Ghana, Liberia, Senegal, Uganda, Burkina Faso, Congo Brazzaville, France and Guinea Conakry, Kenya and Mali.
Others are Sierra Leone, Zambia, Cameroon, Congo DRC, Gabon, Mozambique and Tanzania.
He said in Nigeria, about N50 billion had been set aside from the bank’s portfolio for SMEs financing.
Business
MTN Nigeria posts 35% growth in profit
T
elecoms services provider, MTN Nigeria Plc, has disclosed that its unaudited second-quarter (Q2) 2019 financial performance recorded 34.8 per cent increase in profit after tax.
The profit after tax, according to report from the Nigerian Stock Exchange, stood at N98.931 billion from N73.395 billion reported in 2018, accounting for a growth of 34.79 per cent.
Profit before tax stood at N141.8 billion in H1 2019 as against N108.3 billion in H1 2018.
MTN Nigeria’s revenue for the period under review stood at N566.9 billion, as against N505.6 billion during the same period in 2018. This indicates a 12 per cent increase in revenue.
MTN Nigeria CEO, Ferdi Moolman, said: “In the first half of 2019, we sustained a solid performance, delivering double-digit growth in service revenue, underpinned by growth in voice and data revenue. We added 3.3 million customers to our network, increasing our subscriber base to 61.5 million. Pleasingly we saw data subscribers increase in the period by 2.1 million to 20.7 million.
“We made significant network investments to improve network quality and expand our 4G coverage. Our recent work to revamp our data prices and accelerate our 4G network has put us in a strong competitive position to offer more value to our customers, supporting data and voice revenue growth which will ultimately strengthen our business.
“We are pleased with obtaining a super-agent license from the Central Bank of Nigeria, which will enable us to build an agent network and accelerate the growth of our finTech business.
“In May, MTN Nigeria was successfully listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), making us the first mobile network operator to list on the NSE. The listing demonstrates our commitment to the Nigerian market and provides local investors with an opportunity to participate in and benefit from the company’s growth prospects.
“We made changes to our Board following the retirement of six pioneer non-executive directors on the expiration of their tenure and in compliance with applicable corporate governance codes.
Business
Airtel Africa reports $167.4m pre-tax profit
A
irtel Africa Plc. has posted a pre-tax profit of $167.4 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019 from $80.2 million a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 6.9 per cent to $795.9 million in the three months, boosted by a 9.3 per cent rise in the company’s customer base to 99.7 million despite a hit from currency translation with constant currency growth of 10.2 per cent. This is the 6th consecutive quarter of double-digit constant currency growth, according to a statement from the company.
The telecom firm noted that revenue growth of 10.2 per cent in Constant currency was driven by double-digit growth in Nigeria and East Africa, partially offset by a decline in revenue in rest of Africa
Growth was recorded across business products. Constant currency revenue in voice increased by 3.2 per cent, data revenue increased by 35.9 per cent and mobile money revenue grew by 41.8 per cent.
Reported underlying EBITDA was $ 347.6 million, up 9.7 per cent, while constant currency underlying EBITDA growth was 12.8 per cent.
Underlying EBITDA margin in reported currency was 43.7 per cent, an increase of 111 bps, while there was an increase of 101 bps in constant currency terms.
The company, which debuted on the London Stock Exchange last month, is backed by investors including SoftBank Group Corp , Warburg Pincus and Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd. It operates in a region that has a large untapped market, while its European peers have been suffering.
Raghunath Mandava, Chief Executive Officer, commenting on the trading update, said: “I am pleased to report a strong start to the financial year, in our first quarterly results since the IPO. These results, which are in line with our expectations, are clear evidence of the effectiveness of our strategy across voice, data and mobile money.
“In the quarter, we delivered a 10 per cent increase in revenue in constant currency terms, with even higher underlying EBITDA growth largely as a result of operating leverage and a tight focus on costs which led to underlying EBITDA margin expansion of 101bps.
“Voice revenue, our largest business product, was up 3 per cent largely driven by 9% growth in our customer base, now reaching nearly 100 million customers across our footprint. Data revenue, our largest contributor to growth, was up 36 per cent as an increasing number of customers relied on our high-quality and high-speed LTE network, resulting in a 79 per cent growth in data usage.
“Mobile Money revenue, our fastest growing business, increased by 42 per cent as we expanded our distribution reach.
