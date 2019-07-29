Nigeria should declare state of emergency on skills devt, says ITF DG

Industrial Training Fund (ITF) is a frontline agency of government tackling unemployment by equipping Nigerians with skills for employability and entrepreneurship in order to create jobs and reduce poverty. ITF Director- General, Sir Joseph N. Ari recently in Abuja unveiled the agency’s 2019 skills intervention programmes through a chat with select media representatives. Abdulwahab Isa attended. Excerpts

What’s ITF’s intervention in agriculture bearing in mind the challenge of poor storage and transportation?

The pamphlet we gave you is not all encompassing. It does not even include our usual scheduled programmes. ITF has made a submission to the Federal Government. The items contained in the study aren’t part of the ones we unveiled here in April 2018. This one is on the assessment of skill gap in six critical sectors of the national economy. What we did as an institution was to let other players in the industry be aware of where the gap exists. What I refer to under employment. From the assessment, we were able to find out that under employment is even very devastating to our national life.

For example, in one of the six sectors, which is construction, we found out that 19.7 per cent gap exists. That is, jobs of 19.7 per cent are available in the construction industry, but we do not have qualified Nigerians with the requisite skills to occupy those gaps. The study is aimed at providing information to players of industries and commerce in public and private sectors. For public sector, it will assist them in policy formulation. For private sector, they should be able to know where to train in order to fill those gaps.

The document we submitted to the Federal Government identified many sectors with problems, which, if we pay serious attention to, the issue of unemployment would be a thing of the past. These include transportation, the agriculture and the services sector.

We were able to bring out 13 programmes from these sectors. In agricultural sector for instance, we are going to have four programs from it. We were able to send 60 of our staff to Galil International Management Institute to study all the agricultural value chain. Your question on the post harvest management, manure production, international marketing etc, all our 60 staff just returned from Israel and they are well qualified.

From the list of our reservoir of experts from the institution, we will go into green house technology, under the agricultural value chain. Agriculture is the main stake of our approaches. We have not forgotten transportation, which has four components. The approach to it is contained in the study we presented to the Federal Government. Before long, we would be able to carry out this. Under the agriculture sector, we have what is called Livestock production. Essentially, this is for the breeding of goats and sheep, and it is being planned under the agricultural value chain. What we have unveiled to you is our intervention programmes in the year 2019, which we tagged the year of delivery.

ITF gives start up kits to scheme participants, what is your policy with regards to providing funds to participants? Are there financial institutions involved in granting funds to participants?

Giving starter packs is part of our initiative. Hitherto, we discovered that training Nigerians and leaving them to go like that did not yield the desired result. We brought in the initiative of giving them the start up parks; the tools to work with and we discovered from monitoring and evaluation process that it yielded desired result. We brought in SMEDAN, our sister agency, so that when we train the trainees we try to form them into cooperatives and train them on entrepreneurial skills. If they are cooperating, then we go over to the Bank of Industry (BOI), another sister agency, to see how they can access some soft loans without the usual hurdles. Again, we are discussing with government to see how we can fine tune the aspect of capital for trainees so that they can set up a very concrete service.

This journey is one that we need to keep on moving until we overcome this challenge of unemployment. We should have it at the back of our minds that the white collar jobs are unavailable, they are very scarce to come by bearing in mind that our universities and other higher institutions of learning continue to churn out graduates on yearly basis.

Today, there is hardly a household in Nigeria that does not have a graduate. Faced with growing population, we need to tackle issue of skills development head-on. We need cooperation of the media to sensitize people on the consciousness of skills acquisition. Gone are the days when skills are being regarded as the three Ds–dirty, dangerous, and dreaded. Skills are what will make the nation’s economy to grow. It’s with skills that we can build infrastructure, it’s with skills that we can develop the national economy.

What mechanism was put in place by ITF to assess performance of its successful trainees?

In terms of monitoring and evaluation to check the trainees for the purpose of tracking his/ her progress yes, we do it. We continually track their activities and operations. From monitoring and evaluations, we have been able to get the number of those trained. That is why we were able to summarize that in the last two years, we were able to target 450, 000 Nigerians. We continually have train the trainer courses for them, mentoring and advising them together with SMEDAN on the ways to go in order to set up their businesses and make a meaningful life out of it.

What is the level of support you are getting from state governments?

On support from government, which is one of the reasons for this press conference, we are taking 300 trainees from every state of the nation including the Federal Capital Territory. For example, if we go to Kogi State, we would pick 300 young men and women in a particular state and we would ask the state government that these are your citizens, give us the means. So we do an assessment and then the recruitment process is very transparent. We make sure that the 300 persons to be trained is divided to each 20 local government appropriately and at the end of the day, we ensure that all of them get start up packs to set up their businesses.

Our desire is that, even if out of these 300, 200 set up; it means we are going somewhere. That is why we appeal to the media to let government and other critical stakeholders understand that this issue of unemployment is a cankerworm that is staring every Nigerian in the face and we need all hands on deck to check the menace. We have made appeal to the state government, that in addition to these 300 youths, the state government may say I want to add up another 300 and I will take care of the startup packs and the stipend to pay along side. If that happens, which has been happening in some states and I commend those states that have really come out to pay solidarity to the ITF in this direction. The issue of unemployment in our country has become so significant. We need all hands on deck, we need to harmonize our actions to take concrete steps and we need to declare a state of emergency on matters of skills development otherwise we would be seating on a time bomb.

I appeal to stakeholders both in private and public sectors to join hands with ITF so that we would be able to take our young men and women off the streets. If Nigeria does not equip young men and women on the street with skills, we will be dealing with many vices such as kidnapping, armed-robbery prostitution etc. It’s stated that an idle mind is the devils workshop.

Quality is the key to acceptability of product. What role is ITF playing in ensuring products and services of your trainees conform to best standards for consumption and by extension qualifies for export?

In line with the Federal Government policy of ease of doing business, we have a hand shake with Standards Organization of Nigeria, (SON) with regards to standards of the products of our trainees. We ensure they are up to international best standard. So, we have this agreement with SON to ensure that the product of our trainees stand the test of time, in terms of standard and certification. We hope that before long when key challenges associated with whole gamut of production such as challenge of power supply, which borders on hand on skills , when these issues are overcome; you will find out that the production level will equally come down.

Is there a plan to introduce skill training into the primary schools curriculum to prepare the students at formative stage of their education career and prepare their minds into other options apart from the white-collar jobs?

We have made several advocates, and I want to once again reiterate the fact that the curriculum of technical vocational education should be revisited. We should have a case where we incorporate Technical Vocation and Training, (TVET) in the primary school level in order to catch the young early. To showcase this, ITF has taken the lead by ensuring that we started the curriculum at our ITF staff school, which is located at our headquarters in Jos. Due to innovations and initiative we brought into the school, today the school is a West African Examination Centre (WAEC). From kindergarten to primary and then secondary school, premium is paid to the issue of TVET. We call on all industry players and government to include in educational curriculum TVET from onset in primary secondary and other arms of the educational sector. That way, our people will grow up with technically inclined mindset than place a lot of premium on paper qualifications.

Paper qualifications, as good as it is, may not be able to solve the infrastructural problem and challenges of our country. We have seen that many nations of the world today adjudged developed nations are where they are on account of skills acquisitions. ITF has a modern skill training centre in Abuja with five departments electronics, computer networks, Information communication technology, facility management, and both western and Nigerian culinary skills. These are modular training models, which we incorporated from experience obtained from developed nations of the world. ITF is one of the few agencies that are ISO compliant as at now. We are training the trainees on international marketing, as part of international marketing and agricultural value chain.

