Sports
Nigeria wins Africa Cup Track Cycling competition
T
eam Nigeria has won the African Cup Track Cycling competition at the Velodrome of the National Stadium, Abuja.
The Nigerian team won eight gold, 10 silver and three bronze medals in twelve events on Saturday.
In the women’s junior individual pursuit, Tawakalt Yekeem won the first gold for Nigeria, Mary Samuel won silver, and Salma Salahedin from Egypt won bronze.
Also in women elite individual pursuit, Ebstissam Zayed from Egypt won gold, Ese Ukpeseraye from Nigeria won silver and Awa Bamogo of Burkina Faso had bronze.
In the men’s junior individual pursuit, Nigeria’s Bethel Okeyah and John Gabriel clinched gold and silver respectively while Jacques Nizeyimana of Burundi won bronze.
In tam men elite individual event, Assem Khalil won gold for Egypt while Kurotimi Abaka and Qodiri Ajibade won silver and bronze for Nigeria.
In women’s junior sprint, Tawakalt Yekeem from Nigeria won gold while Mary Samuel won silver also for Nigeria and Hadir Ossam secured bronze for Egypt. In the women’s elite team sprint, Rita Oveh won gold and Ese Upkeseraye won silver for Nigeria and Awa Bamogo won bronze for Burkina Faso.
In the women’s junior point race, Nigeria’s Mary Samuel, Grace Ayuba and Tawakalt Yekeem clinched Gold, silver and bronze respectively.
However, Mounier Elzhari of Morroco won gold, Caleb Kalizibe from Nigeria won sliver, and Ahmed Mohammed of Egypt won bronze in the men’s elite sprint.
In the men’s junior points race, Bethel Okeyah and Bethel Vitalis secured gold and silver for Nigeria while Jacques Nizeyimana of Burundi won bronze.
Results for the men’s elite point race showed Qodiri Ajibade from Nigeria winning gold, Mohammed Sadki of Morroco with sliver while Daouda Soulama of Burkina Faso clinched the bronze
Sports
Liverpool’s struggles continue after Napoli loss
Liverpool’s poor preseason form continued as they lost 3-0 in a friendly against Napoli in Edinburgh on Sunday.
On their summer tour of the U.S., the European champions failed to win as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Sporting CP at New York’s Yankee Stadium, having lost 3-1 against Borussia Dortmund at Notre Dame Stadium and 2-1 to Sevilla at Fenway Park.
In Scotland, Jurgen Klopp fielded a strong XI with Virgil van Dijk in defence, Jordan Henderson and Gigi Wijnaldum in midfield and Divock Origi up front. However, they almost went behind early on as a sloppy pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold gave the Italian side a chance which was wasted.
It mattered little though as, moments later, Napoli went ahead. Joel Matip allowed Lorenzo Insigne to run at the defence and the forward curled a fine effort beyond Simon Mignolet.
Liverpool looked lacklustre and in the 28th minute they were sliced open again, this time with Arkadiusz Milik providing the finish to make it 2-0.
Immediately after the break, Andy Robertson and James Milner both put in hard tackles on Jose Callejon and seemed more fired up. Fabinho tested goalkeeper Alex Meret from distance but the Reds’ intensity didn’t pay off as Napoli got a third.
Insigne, again, was the catalyst as his shot was turned away by Mignolet but fell to Amin Younes to score.
Napoli were in total control, although substitute Harry Wilson went close with a free kick.
Sports
Sports
Tour of Morocco: Sport enthusiasts scramble for African Network packages
African Network Centre has revealed that sports enthusiasts are currently enthusiastic at the moment, eager to take advantage of several packages put in place by the tourist organisation to visit Morocco in the month of August.
The tour which coincides with the African Games coming up in the North Africa country was put together by ANC for people intending to have the 14-day Moroccan experience during the Games.
The organisation is staging a tour of Morocco between August 18 and September 1, and this has given journalists, fans and other individuals interested in taking part in the event a chance to be part of the tour.
Speaking with our correspondent, Programme Coordinator, Nigeria, of the organisation, Juwon Tunde, said the body had been getting good responses from journalists going to cover the African Games.
“We had 60 slots and people have been making enquiries,” he said.
“Some really want to be sure of how true the packages are and if truly they are going to get all the offers attached to each package.
“It is going to be a once in a life time opportunity because things are very expensive in Morocco now, especially accommodation because this is the period when tourists visit Morocco.
“The date is around the corner and we hope Nigerians can take advantage of this especially fans and journalists going for the games.”
The different packages will see those interested choosing between a High Density Package and Low Density Package with each one broken down into Premium, Classic, Executive and Royal.
The difference between the High Density Package and Low Density Package remain the star of the hotel and the price for each. The offer, endorsed by the Moroccan Embassy and government is however opened to 60 people. The package ranges from N553,600 to N683, 200 per person.
Sports
Lagos SWAN mourns Akinloye Oyebanji
The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos chapter has described the demise of veteran sportscaster, Akinloye Oyebanji, as a monumental loss to the sports section in Nigeria.
Lagos SWAN chairman, Debo Oshundun, in a statement on Sunday said late Oyebanji’s wealth of experience in sports circles would be greatly missed.
He also prayed the family, close associates and friends would find the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.
“He was a professional to the core. I know he was a role model to most of us during his active days at the Nigeria Television Authority. He presented programmes with a lot of dexterity and it is so unfortunate that he is no more with us but we cannot question God,” Oshundun stated.
Oyebanji, 62, retired as Director Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).
He served the NTA for 35 years in different capacities, including being a sports broadcaster, and later as General Manager (Sports).
He retired as Managing Director of NTA Properties at the authority’s headquarters in Abuja.
Sports
AFROCAN: NBBF defends road trip to Mali
T
he Nigeria Basketball Federation has advised stakeholders to focus more on the positives being recorded in the sport rather than expending unnecessary energy on the few challenges encountered by the AFROCAN team due to lack of funds.
The board said due to the peculiarity of sports budgeting and how funds are released, the only option was for the team to travel by road to enable Nigeria to participate in the inaugural edition of the event.
Reacting to the recent social media campaign, NBBF President Musa Kida said travelling by road within the same geographical location is not a strange thing for any professional sportsman.
“We all did it when we played. Mali is not a very far distance by road. Some officials (NBBF Board Members) themselves have done it in the past when players were flying to Cote d’Ivoire for the last window of the World Cup qualifiers,” he said.
Kida said that the road trip was a reflection of the financial state of the federation considering when FIBA Africa announced the introduction of the championship.
“For us, it is not an issue per se, it is a way of calibrating to the means that we have right now and making sure that the home-based players were properly represented in Mali for the AFROCAN. Even if there was an overseas-based player that was taken for AFROCAN, he would have gone by road because that was what we could afford at the time to ensure our players participated.”
In his own reaction, the International Representative on the NBBF board, Col Sam Ahmedu (rtd), said the report of players being stranded at the Niger border was an attempt to confuse Nigerians who were already dissatisfied with the team’s performance in Mali where they lost all their four games.
“No one was stranded at the Nigerien border. The team got to the border late and by then the immigration service had already closed for the day.”
Ahmedu said before the trip, players were properly briefed about the arrangements put in place by the NBBF and they all agreed that donning the National colours was far more important.
He stressed that with Nigeria participating in four major international events (U-16 Boys in Cape Verde, AFROCAN, AfroBasket Women in Senegal and FIBA World Cup Men in China) within a short period, there was need to think outside the box.
He reckoned that some of the players on this trip were in Australia for the Commonwealth Games and in Cote d’Ivoire under the same leadership and they can testify to the importance the federation placed on their welfare.
Sports
Elneny stunned as dead body discovered in home
A
dead body has been found in Mohamed Elneny’s house in Egypt.
Police are now investigating the matter after the corpse was discovered by the Arsenal midfielder’s father.
According to Italian newspaper Gazetta, Elneny’s dad immediately notified the authorities after he discovered the ‘lifeless body inside his son’s home’.
The house, close to the city of Mahalla Al-Kubra, is currently under construction.
Police are yet to formally identify the deceased and it is not known whether it was a criminal act or an accident.
The website 24.ae claim the body was found ‘in the patio’ at the home.
Elneny was missing from Arsenal’s squad that face Lyon on Sunday afternoon, as the Gunners slipped to a 2-1 defeat in the Emirates Cup.
Sports
15 countries confirmed for 2019 ITTF Africa Cup
Quadri, Meshref to defend titles
In less than one week, the best players from 15 African countries will converge in Lagos for the 2019 ITTF Africa Cup, which serves off on August 3 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium.
Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri and Egypt’s Dina Meshref are defending champions of the tournament and they are expected to battle against other players for their places in the 2019 ITTF World Cup.
Aside from host Nigeria, countries expected in Lagos for the three-day championship include Algeria, Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Congo Brazzaville, Congo DRC, Egypt, Ghana, Guinea, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Togo and Tunisia.
Also, since establishing himself as Algeria’s best male player, Sami Kherouf has been making frantic efforts to halt the dominance of Aruna Quadri and Egypt’s Omar Assar in Africa. But all his efforts have failed so far.
Again, the Algerian star will be heading to Lagos, in his bid to fulfill his dream of becoming the first Algerian to conquer the continent.
As a realist, Kherouf admitted that it will take an extra-ordinary performance to rule the continent.
“At present, we are training together as a team in Algiers with the aim of using the Africa Cup in Lagos as a good preparation for the African Games,” he said.
On the possibility of dethroning the defending champion Quadri, he said: “To win the title is super hard with the presence of the best African players like Omar Assar and Aruna Quadri as well as other good players too.
“I must admit that to win the title will require a lot of work and at the moment it seems hard to win. It is hard because you have to compete with top players, who ply their trade in big leagues and who devote most of their time to the game as their main job,” he added.
Sami Kherouf is eager to come to Nigeria. “I cannot wait to come to Nigeria because I have never visited the country before. I know it is country that loves sport and especially table tennis,” the Algerian number one star said.
In his modest ambition, Kherouf said: “I am aiming to win a bronze medal and I would have loved to become the first Algerian to qualify for the World Cup but it is very hard for everyone except Omar Assar and Aruna Quadri.”
Sports
Sports
Madrid cancels Bale’s move to China
* Set to stay at Real
Gareth Bale’s move to China is off after Real Madrid cancelled the deal, with the Wales winger now set to stay at the Spanish club.
Bale, 30, had been expected to join Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning on a three-year deal,earning a reported £1 million a week .
Last week Real boss Zinedine Zidane said Bale was”very close to leaving” having fallen out of favour.
Zidane added his exit would be “best for everyone”.
Bale joined the Spanish club for £85m from Tottenham in 2013 in a world record deal at the time.
He has three years left on his contract with the Bernabeu club where he has won four Champions Leagues, one La Liga title, a Copa del Rey, three Uefa Super Cups and three Club World Cups.
Bale scored three goals, plus a penalty in a shootout, in four Champions League finals for Real as they won the competition in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
However, injury problems have limited him to 79 La Liga starts in the past four seasons, reports the BBC.
He played 42 matches for Real Madrid last season but was booed by the home supporters at times during the campaign.
Zidane’s return as Real boss in March was described as “bad news” by the forward’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, because the Frenchman did not want to work with Bale and the two men disagreed on playing style.
Bale ended last season on the bench as Real endured their poorest domestic campaign in 20 years, with 12 defeats, 68 points and a third-place finish – 19 points behind champions Barcelona. They were also knocked out of the Champions League by Ajax in the last 16.
Bale has been reportedly nicknamed “The Golfer” by his Real team-mates, and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said Bale did not attend a team meal because he did not want to miss his bed time.
He is Wales’ record goalscorer with 31 goals in 77 caps.
A pre-season to forget
Bale was left out of Real’s first pre-season game of their US tour, a 3-1 defeat by Bayern Munich on 21 July. After the game Zidane said: “We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team.”
In response to Zidane’s comments, Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett told AFP: “Zidane is a disgrace – he shows no respect for a player that has done so much for Real Madrid.”
Bale came off the bench in Real’s next game to score as they won on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the International Champions Cup, although Frenchman Zidane insisted “nothing had changed”.
He again started on the bench as Real were thrashed 7-3 by Atletico Madrid in New Jersey, but came on for the final 30 minutes.
Sports
Nasarawa sure of victory over Rivers Angels – Kwanta
T
he Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Youth, Yakubu Kwanta, has expressed optimism that the state-owned female football team, Nasarawa Amazon would triumph over Rivers Angels in today’s final of women football competition.
Nasarawa Amazon, which won the 2016/2017 Nigerian Female Football League, faces Rivers Angels in Kaduna.
Kwanta, who spoke to newsmen yesterday in Lafia, the state capital, said already football fans and stakeholders in the state have been mobilised to travel to Kaduna to cheer up the state’s female football team to victory.
He said that the Governor Abdullahi Sule-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state has taken germane steps to reposition sports in the state to fast track development in the sector.
