Oando posts N7.2bn HY’2019 profit

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is under pressure to raise remittances to the federation accounts above N1.26 trillion. Adeola Yusuf weighs the Corporation’s prospects in meeting the target.

The NNPC is under pressure to meet a number of targets, which it had severally highlighted at every opportunity it had. One of such targets the Corporation is striving to meet is to increase remittances to the Federation Account.

Last Wednesday, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the corporation, Mr. Umar Ajiya, laid bare the task ahead of the NNPC for a surge in remittances and he took full advantage of a strategy session of the heads of account departments from all subsidiaries of the NNPC to do this.

There are plans to “improve on deliverables,” particularly the remittances to the Federation Account this year, he said. The Corporation, it would be recalled, remitted N1.26 trillion into the Federation account in 2018 as against N1.22 trillion projection for the year.

Restating the commitment by the NNPC to improve and ensure the prompt payment of proceeds from its operations, the CFO also promised the Corporation’s steady supply of petroleum products to Nigerians.

Task ahead

The Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Ajiya, declared at the strategy session that the strategic role of the Account Directorate was crucial to the realisation of the new Group Managing Director’s (GMD) goals and objectives.

The strategic meeting, the statement by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, read, was part of the initiatives to rally the corporation’s business leaders’ support of the new management’s agenda.

He stressed that there was a need for all managers of accounts to improve on deliverables.

“This important meeting is to ensure that the management of Finance and Accounts Directorate corporatewide are properly briefed on the direction of the new NNPC management and work as a team to deliver on the GMD’s commitments to the nation among which are: paying what is attributable to the federation by way of FAAC remittances and meeting up with obligations to all stakeholders as and when due,” he said.

Crux of the matter

New Telegraph recalls that the Corporation had on March 22 announced that it met its financial obligations to the Federation Account in 2018 by remitting N1.26tn as against the N1.22tn projected in the 2018 budget.

The Managing Director of NNPC Capital, Mr Godwin Okonkwo, who disclosed this when he represented the immediate past Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baru, during a presentation to the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on the Investigation of the Non-Remittances of Funds to the Federation Account by the corporation between July 2017 and December 2018 in Abuja, added that the NNPC recorded a surplus of N41bn in its remittance to the Federation Account last year.

Declaring plans to improve the derivablea to the federation account, the CFO, on Wednesday, listed eight key areas where the Accounts Directorate can help in actualising the GMD’s agenda to include liquidity management; financing for growth; business process improvement; budget and budgetary controls payment system; cost control/discipline; real-time financial reporting; capacity building; autonomy for SBUs; and maintenance of pension funding.

He stated that the GMD’s mandates and commitments have financial implications and pointed out that the Directorate was looking ahead and ready to implement the Direct Debit and Cash Sweep mechanism to grow other businesses for a more viable corporation.

He explained that the Direct Debit and Cash Sweep concept is a system whereby, “the corporate has the right to debit SBUs with excess cash flow by cash-sweeping the excess for the purpose of investing in other SBUs by way of inter-company loan or equity contribution. This way, we can grow the several businesses to their full potentials”.

Ajiya disclosed that under his watch, SBU autonomy would be enhanced, adding however that such freedom must be tied to the responsibility of going beyond self-funding to contributing to the general purse.

He equally charged his team to embrace process automation for their individual Strategic Business Units (SBUs).

Modus operandi

Meanwhile, the Corporation has also promised to work closely with ENI/Agip to speedily resolve all pending issues that led to the suspension of cash-call repayment.

Quoting the Group managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, to have said this, a statement by the Corporation said that Kyari made the commitment during a business visit by delegation from ENi/Agip led by the Executive Vice Chairman, Sub-Saharan African Region and Chairman ENI Exploration and Production in Nigeria, Mr. Brusco Guido.

“The GMD explained that the failure to pay cash call arrears in the last three months was deliberate and meant to ensure that the issues surrounding the agreement settled,” the statement read.

“The money is there, it is ready. We will pay as soon as the issues are resolved by the end of the week,” Mele Kyari was quoted to have stated.

On the issue of some of the expired assets, the GMD explained that there was no immediate plan to renew the licenses as the Federal Government was interested in having the exploration and production arm of the NNPC, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) operate them.

Cutting production cost

Expectedly, the NNPC on Thursday pressed harder to crash unit cost of crude oil production in Nigeria as a part of plans to achieve the surge in revenues to the government coffers.

Dragging Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) and other major oil producers for the move, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, tasked them to work closely with the corporation to evolve modalities for a downward review of the cost structure of crude oil production in Nigeria in order to boost profit and revenue for the country.

Kyari, according to a statement from the corporation, stated this when the management of Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) was led by its Managing Director, Jeff Ewing, on a business visit to the NNPC Towers, Abuja, calling for collaboration with Chevron Nigeria Limited to establish a condensate splinter refinery.

Setting up refineries, the statement issued by the NNPC’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, read, is “to end the shame of fuel importation was not just a responsibility for NNPC alone, but also for its Joint Venture partners.”

The GMD also urged CNL to work closely with the corporation to evolve modalities for a downward review of the cost structure of crude oil production in Nigeria in order to boost profit and revenue for the country.

“We hold Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) in a very high esteem for her efficiency and cost optimization. We look more up to the company to increase production and reserve, reduce cost and increase local refining capacity,” Mallam Kyari stated.

On cash call, he said NNPC had done very well in meeting its financial obligations to the company in the last three years, adding that the move was expected to boost the confidence of JV partners to commit to further investment in the upstream.

He urged the company to further collaborate with NNPC to increase crude oil production and grow reserves in the country, stressing that NNPC was ready to work with Chevron to ensure that the Final Investment Decision (FID) on NLNG Train 7 was taken soonest for the benefits of all the investors.

He said efforts were on top gear by government and security agencies to secure all the oil and gas pipelines across the country, assuring that the reinvigorated security architecture would provide safe working environment for all operators.

Speaking earlier, Managing Director of CNL, Mr. Jeff Ewing, said his company was prepared to work with the new management of NNPC to grow production.

He applauded NNPC for the prompt payment of the cash calls arrears, noting that the gesture has further bolstered the activities of the rigs and the entire operations of the company.

Others areas of interest

On the Okpai Independent Power Project, Mele Kyari explained that the issues that led to the delay in payment have been resolved and that payment would be effected as soon as possible.

“We will work with you. You can count on us”, he assured the Agip team, urging them to fast-track the Phase 1 of the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery to ensure that it was delivered before the scheduled date of October 2019.

Support from partners

The Executive Vice Chairman, sub-Saharan African Region and Chairman ENI Exploration and Production in Nigeria, Mr. Brusco Guido, said the company was fully aligned with the GMD’s three-point agenda of growing reserves, growing production, and cutting cost.

He, however, listed a number of challenges that had hampered its operation and urged the NNPC Management to help resolve them in order to meet its target of growing production from the JV assets by 30% over last year’s rate.

Last line

The Corporation needs to work hand-in-hand with other stakeholders to ensure the delivery of this target.

The Federal Government, on the other hand, needs to increase exploration for crude oil for more discoveries. It should also work hard on security of oil assets to sustain production at increased level.

