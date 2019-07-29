Oil marketer remanded in prison over N260m fraud

Lawyers: Rapist don’t deserve pardon

Worried by upsurge in rape cases across the country, members of the Red Chamber are pushing for death penalty for offenders. Will this measure stem the ugly tide of the menace? Lawyers say yes, no. AKEEM NAFIU reports

A 68-year-old man, Yisah Showunmi was recently paraded by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter and her friends.

Police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, informed journalists at the parade that Showumi’s daughter (named withheld) reported the incident at Imota Police Station in Ikorodu, on 27th June, 2019.

Elkana said the young girl revealed that apart from her last outing with her dad on 23rd June, 2019, he has been having sexual intercourse with her for the past three years, while her two friends (names withheld) ages 15 and 16 were also not spared when they came to stay in their house.

Another pathetic case was the story of one, Pastor Popo Paul, who was also paraded for allegedly impregnating an underage girl put under his care by her mother.

The girl’s mother, who was said to have reported the incident at Igando Police Station claimed that her daughter was sexually assaulted by her guardian while residing with him in his residence at 10/11 Aminu Street, Ishuti road, Egan Igando, Lagos.

Addressing journalists, the woman, an indigene of Akure in Ondo State, who revealed that she brought her daughter to Lagos sometimes in 2017 to live with the pastor’s wife said she noticed that her daughter was pregnant sometimes in June 2018 and that upon an enquiry about the person responsible from her, she mentioned the pastor’s name.

The woman further revealed that her daughter told her that Paul has been sleeping with her since January 2018. The girl was said to have given birth to a baby girl in April 2019.

The two suspects have since been charged to court by the police.

Cases like that of Showunmi and Paul are now a common phase across the country and this has raised serious concerns among Nigerians.

It was in a bid to address these concerns that members of the Red Chamber, on Tuesday, last week, called for a review of the law regarding rape cases. They wanted rapists to face death sentence.

The lawmakers made the call while contributing to a motion of urgent public importance tagged, “Sexual abuse in Nigeria: a growing scourge”, sponsored by Senator Rose Oko (PDP, Cross River North) and ten others.

In raising a point of order to present the motion which bordered on the increasing rate of reported rape cases and sexual assault especially on children across the country, Oko noted that rape is a “dastardly act” which is perpetrated on children as young as six months.

The senator also decried the unserious attitude of relevant agencies towards rape crimes, saying failure of states to implement laws protecting children against such violence does not help matter.

She however commended recent reactions by the public especially Interest Groups as well as Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) against perpetrators of all forms of rape and violence.

“Authorities have been accused of treating child molesters with levity. Nigerians have complained of the lackadaisical attitude of government agencies towards the fight against child sexual abuse.

“In most cases, prisoners, rapists inclusive, get released because of overcrowding. The lack of training of security officers on how to deal with victims of sexual abuse is also a problem.

“Despite international agreement, laws aimed at protecting minors such as the Criminal Code Act, Penal code act, Trafficking in Persons Prohibition Law Enforcement and administration Act 2003, Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act 2015, and the Child Rights Act have not been fully implemented.

“The Child Rights Act has been adopted by only 23 states as state laws. While Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act 2015 adopted by three states.

“State and non-state institutions have failed in their duty to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation”, she said.

In her contribution, Senator Oluremi Tinubu (APC, Lagos Central) disclosed that it is regrettable that despite the fact that the most vulnerable groups of the crime are children who don’t even understand the meaning of sex, there has been no concrete effort at tackling the menace.

She said: “It is very criminal and I think it will warrant a death sentence at this point in time.

“Most of these acts are done by people living with the victims. They are mostly relatives. It is time we do the right thing to curb this menace.

“Parents should be given the orientation how to raise their children. They should sensitise their children on sex education too”.

In his contribution, Senator George Sekibo (PDP, Rivers East) censored governments at all levels for not being decisive on rapists. He also threw his weight behind the call for rapists to face death sentence.

“If a man commits sexual abuse on a six-month old baby, it is criminal. That person ought to be killed not to be sentenced. It has been happening in this country and perpetrators are not punished. Are there no laws? don’t we have departments of governments that are handling these laws?

“No religions accepts that. We should either review our laws and make it a death penalty and by the time we kill one or two persons, those who are raping will control that thing that is making them to rape.

“The problem is, when issues are reported, people take it for granted. Parents may be poor people who may not be able to push the matter to a higher level and then the matter will die there.

“My appeal is, when an abuse takes place, let the parents report and if they can, run to the Senate. If the police cannot handle it, I’m sure the Senate through its committees will address the issue,” he said.

Contributing to the motion, Senator Dino Melaye (PDP, Kogi West) said it is necessary that stiffer punishment is prescribed for rape offence to address its ugly rising trend.

According to him, the issue was not only evil but “satanic, nefarious, barbaric and outrageously wicked”.

He added: “It is an evil that if we do not propose stiffer punishment, people will continue to exhibit it and get away with it.

“Unfortunately, because of the corruption that is endemic in our system, many rapists get away with it. You report a case of rape to the police, it is treated as a minor offence.

“The National Orientation Agency and other relevant agencies must take sensitisation programmes concerning this issue seriously”.

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta Central) was concerned about sentencing guidelines which he said must be reviewed in line with the endemic nature of rape cases across the country.

He said: “There should be a minimum sentencing timeline, it will help. We need to look at the status regulating the prerogative of mercy.

“We have governors and state chief judges setting free prisoners. I believe we should focus on these areas. We should have the sex offenders register.”

To the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe North), rape should not be tolerated. He urged his colleagues to review and make laws that will deter people from committing the crime.

Following a heated debate on the motion, the Senate directed its Committees on Judiciary, Police Affairs, Women and Social Development (when constituted) to seek ways of improving implementation of all legislation and policies aimed at protecting minors from rapists and other forms of violence.

It also directed the committees to undertake a review of relevant legislations to provide stiffer penalties against sexual abuse, especially against infants and minors.

The lawmakers also called on the police and other law enforcement agencies to conduct mandatory training for its officers on ways of handling rape cases.

The Senate while also urging the judiciary to establish a National Sentencing Framework for child sexual abuse cases, pleaded with judicial officers to impose the heaviest penalties prescribed by law on perpetrators of all forms of abuses against minors to serve as deterrent.

The Senate also asked the Federal Government to ensure nationwide domestication and implementation of the Child Rights Act and the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act 2015 in order to curb sexual abuse against minors.

Lawyers speak

Will the imposition of death penalty stem the growing trend of rape cases across the country? Lawyers say yes, no.

Unlike the Senators, some members of the wig and gown could not speak with one voice on the need for death penalty as a way of ending the menace of rape in the country.

The lawyers while baring the minds on the issue at the weekend were split on the desirability of applying capital punishment to tackle the menace.

While some of them believed that death penalty for offenders is the way out of the problem as being canvassed by the Senate, others differ saying as long as rape cannot be equated with murder, it will be inappropriate for anyone to be calling for outright execution of rapists.

In his view on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Niyi Akintola, threw his weight behind the Senate’s call for execution of rapists. He suggested that same punishment should also be meted out to kidnappers.

He said: “I am in total support of the Senate’s action. In fact, I will want us to go further by prescribing death penalty for kidnappers.

“The issue of kidnapping should be handled by a Tribunal and not the regular court. Once the Tribunal passed death sentence, it should be executed immediately with no option of any appeal. Anyone caught for kidnapping should be summarily tried and executed summarily.

“The same thing should apply on the issue of rape. Anyone caught for rape should also be summarily tried by a Tribunal and executed summarily if found guilty. There should be no option for any appeal. This is a drastic problem that requires drastic solution.

“The Tribunal can comprise of an High Court judge as its Chairman, as well as a military officer and a police officer. It can also be expanded to include members of the civil society groups and probably a lawyer”.

Akintola was supported by Mohammed Fawehinmi, who also subscribed to the call for the killing of rapists.

“If the rapists the Senators are talking about are those raping minors, I am in full support. They should be killed immediately. Just like it’s being done in Dubai.

“But, for those who rapes adult, I want to suggest that these ones should be flogged openly with about 50 strokes of cain and then sent to prison for a lengthy period so that they can realize the magnitude of the crime they have committed.

“It is very disheartening that rape cases involving infants and minors are now becoming rampant in our society and something urgent should be done about it. Some minors that are raped have been made to suffer emotional pain and aside this, they cannot even give birth again owing one damage or the other done to their reproductive systems. So, it is a very serious societal problem that should be tackled headlong by government.

“When a rapist is executed, it will surely serve as a deterrent to others like him. Once, they are being killed, there will definitely be a reduction in the crime rate. There can be no justification for anyone to be engaging in such a crime.

“We must forget about the clamour for the abolition of capital punishment by some foreign bodies. This is because if rapists are not made to face capital punishment, it will be difficult to nip the menace in the bud”, he said.

However, expressing a different opinion, Chief Mike Ahamba (SAN), said death penalty is not the best solution to addressing the menace.

He said: “I am not one of those who said that death penalty should be abolished. But, I am not one of those who believed that death penalty is the best solution to the rising cases of rape in Nigeria.

“This is because it is a very tricky part of the law. It could either be true or false. So, I believe in very strict penalty for offenders not death penalty. Rape should not be equally to murder.

“I want to suggest that there should be no pardon for anyone convicted of rape. Let the individual spend a very long time in prison and come out with the shame.

“I am recommending 21 years imprisonment for anyone found guilty of rape. Whenever, the offender comes out of prison, he will not be the same person and must have learnt his lessons.

“Capital punishment will not necessarily serve as any deterrent. What will serve as a deterrent is the suffering that an offender passed through.

“But, life imprisonment can also be considered to put the offender away from the society. This will make the offender to always remember what he has done till his last day on earth”.

Ahamba was corroborated by another silk, Dr. Biodun Layonu, who believed life sentence for rapists is better than death sentence.

“Nonsense. Death penalty won’t make any difference. The entire globe is trying to abolish or reduce capital punishment. We are trying to increase its use. Life sentence for rape is good enough”, the silk said.

A Lagos-based lawyer, Mr. Destiny Takon, also think life imprisonment is sufficient punishment for rape offence.

He said: “I agree with the Senate that rape is a heinous crime and should be punished with a severe sentence. In my view the sentence of life imprisonment which already exists is sufficient punishment for rape.

“I seriously think that the offence or punishment for rape is not a serious national issue as corruption, nepotism and abuse of office by public office holders, as we see with the current President. These are the offences which, like in Korea, should be punishable with death penalty, so as to reposition public office holding and accountability.”

