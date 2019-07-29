Law
Oil marketer remanded in prison over N260m fraud
Mr Olatunji Amushan, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cast Oil and Gas Limited has been remanded in prison by an Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos over an alleged N260 million fraud.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Amushan alongside his company, Cast Oil and Gas Ltd, on a count charge of stealing.
The oil marketer, who pleaded not guilty, was alleged to have dishonestly stolen and converted the sum of N260, 350, 000 (Two hundred and sixty million, three hundred and fifty thousand naira) property of KNG Energy Ltd.
Following the defendant’s non-guilty plea, EFCC’s lawyer, S.O Daji, applied for a trial date and asked the court to further remand the defendant in prison.
Presiding judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, thereafter ordered the defendant’s remand in Ikoyi prison and adjourned the matter till October 2 for trial.
Daji had in the course of proceedings, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on June 5, 2015 in Lagos.
He added that the alleged offence contravened Sections 278 and 275 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, Nigeria, No. 11, 2011.
However, in a petition to the EFCC dated July 29, 2015, Amushan was alleged to have received the sum of N260, 350, 000 from KNG Energy Ltd for the supply of 3, 250, 000 litres of automotive gas (AGO).
According to the petition which was written and signed by the Managing Director of KNG Energy Ltd, Nkasi Onyung, the defendant was alleged to have received the money and failed to deliver the product.
Mr Onyung said that the contract letter signed by both companies stated that the date to supply KNG Energy Ltd with the product would be between 17-19 June, 2015.
According to him, “On the 20th of June when we didn’t receive the cargo at the storage tank at Apapa, we notified Cast oil and Gas about it. They gave us a letter stating another laycan date as 16-18 July.
“After the second date was given to us, we still didn’t receive any product as at July 21. So we requested for a refund of our funds and all the cost of demurrage in the total sum of N320, 600, 000 from Cast Oil and Gas Ltd.
“Mr Tunji Amushan replied us stating that he would refund us before the close of work on July 24. We waited, but there was no refund.
“We called his office and mobile phone severally but he refused to pick any of our calls.
“I later sent one of our company’s directors to his office, but till this moment, Cast Oil and Gas Ltd has refused to pay us nor supply the AGO,” he said.
Law
Court remands Indian hemp keeper in prison
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has remanded a 56-year-old man, Opara Elisha, in prison for allegedly keeping 57.36 kilograms of Cannabis, also known as Indian hemp in his Ikotun, Lagos, home.
The judge gave the order for Elisha’s prison remand following his arraignment over the alleged offence by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).
He was docked on charges bordering on conspiracy, unlawful possession of the banned weed and illegal use of his house for keeping the narcotic.
The defendant however denied the alleged offence following which the NDLEA’s lawyer, Abu Ibrahim, urged the court to remand him in prison pending the conclusion of trial, while also seeking for a trial date.
Responding, defence lawyer, Mrs. V. I. Ekwegh, drew the court’s attention to a bail application she filed on her client’s behalf. She added that the prosecution has equally being served with a copy.
After listening to the submissions of parties, Justice Oweibo, adjourned the matter to 14th August 2019, for the hearing of the defendant’s bail application. The judge however ordered that the defendant should be remanded in prison till then.
The NDLEA has alleged that the defendant used his house situated at 4, Aina Street, Ikotun, Lagos, to warehouse 21.20kg of Indian hemp. He was also alleged to have allowed his house to be used by one, Ifeanyi, who is said to be at large, for storage of 36.14kg of the same substance.
The offences are said to be contrary to and punishable under Sections 12 and 19 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.
One of the counts against the defendant reads: “That you Opara Elisha on or about the 20th June, 2019 at No 4, Aina, Ikotun, Lagos being the occupier of the said premises, without lawful authority permitted and also caused the premises to be used by one, Ifeanyi for the purpose of processing of 36.14 Kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa, a Narcotic drug and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 12 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004”.
Law
Why security votes for governors should be scrapped, by Akingbolu
Mr. Kabir Akingbolu is a rights activist and member of the Ekiti State Judicial Commission. In this interview with AKEEM NAFIU, he speaks on corruption associated with security votes for governors, state police and sundry issues
Despite several millions of naira being received by state governors monthly as security vote, insecurity has been worsening day by day in the country. Do you think there is any justification for governors to continue to receive security votes?
The issue of security vote is corruption personified. The Constitution does not recognize it anywhere and there is no law of the land that recognize security vote. It was just coined out from nowhere.
Now, the most dangerous trend about the whole issue is that each governor will determine his own security vote. Where do you see any country being run that way?
It is the state governor that will determine how much he want to collect on a monthly basis and when either the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) want to beam their searchlight on state finances, nobody talked about security vote.
The least a state governor collect as security vote in Nigeria at the moment is N300 million per month. As poor as Ekiti is under Fayose, it was N350 million monthly. That tells you that some other states can be collecting as high as N900 million per month.
So, when you look at some of these issues, you will begin to ask questions about who is deceiving who in this country? What the governors normally do each time they collect the security vote is that they will just give a small part of it to the Commissioner of Police and pocket the rest. They don’t do anything with it.
No government in Nigeria has ever come out to disclose how security vote was expended and questions were never asked by those that are expected to do so.
Why do you think it is difficult for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to fight the corruption associated with security votes’ allocation to governors?
Before we even go to the issue of corruption associated with security votes, generally, we must ask ourselves, is the government of the day truly fighting corruption? How many cases have the EFCC won?
We see the greatest of all offenders escaping justice. We have seen someone who was convicted of stealing money running into several billions of naira that was given an option N750, 000 fine.
You say you are fighting corruption, your language suggest it, but your body language abhors it. A lot of people were in government and accusing fingers were pointing in their direction. Nothing has happened to them till date.
If these individuals were not questioned, how can the Buhari’s government convinced people that it is fighting corruption? I don’t see government fighting any corruption, at all.
As a rights activist, why have you not filed a lawsuit regarding the corruption associated with security vote when you see that government is not forthcoming?
In Nigeria, our laws have become a burden, particularly to some of us who are rights activists. When you want to fight injustice, you will be the first victim of the same injustice.
I recalled when I was a Corp member in Yobe State, N500 was being collected from each corper before we can do clearance and I had to take NYSC to court. I later got a court’s order stopping the illegal payment. The court order stopped the NYSC officials from removing the money from our accounts. My colleagues could not believe this could happen.
However, I paid a price for what I did. Up till today, my discharge certificate as a corper was never released to me. With all these, am I not a victim of injustice I was trying to fight?
This is the problem in Nigeria. It is like our law has refused to develop. Look at what happened in South Africa where former President Jacob Zuma was asked to refund huge sums of money to the nation’s coffers after he was found to have spent state funds on personal issues.
This kind of thing is rare if not non-existent in Nigeria. What we usually hear from court is that there is no ‘locus standi’. The court will ask you to demonstrate how your interest is far and above others. This is the predicament we found ourselves.
It may also interest you to know that the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi never won any public interest case till he died.
Are you in support of the creation of state police as a way of stemming the growing trend of insecurity in the country?
I don’t think Nigeria is mature for state police. I want to liken the creation of state police to what is happening with the States Independent Electoral Commission (SIECs).
From the time SIECs have been conducting local government elections, have your hear of when an opposition party is declared a winner anywhere? The SIECs are under the firm control of state governors and that is why each time local government elections are held in any state, it is the governors’ parties that prevail.
So, if state police is created in Nigeria, the problem will be that another department of state government will be created and this will be used to witch- hunt the opposition. I don’t think we are matured enough to operate state police.
What I think we should do is to examine the challenges that are making the existing police structure ineffective. One way of doing this is to ensure that what is due to every state command go directly to their respective Commissioner of Police.
This will address the issue of paucity of funds at each command and better positioned the officers to render quality services to the people. I believe with all these, we will have some sanity in the system.
The solution to insecurity problems does not lie in creation of state police but making the one in existence to work effectively.
The legal tussle over the Osun State governorship election was recently resolved by the Supreme Court on ‘technical ground’ without any pronouncement on the conclusiveness or otherwise of the election. What is your take on this?
The All Progressive Congress (APC) has hinged its appeal against the Tribunal’s ruling which upheld Adeleke’s victory on procedural lapses and this is fundamental.
Even though majority decisions went the way of Senator Adeleke at the Tribunal, it was unfortunate that on the day an evidence was given, one of judges who upheld Adeleke’s victory at the poll was absence.
Majority of the Supreme Court Justices that sat on the matter believed that it is wrong for the Tribunal judge to pass judgement when he was not around on a particular day that an evidence was given. When this was decided, the apex court will no longer go into the merit of the case. There was a procedural lapses which is very fundamental and this is what the Supreme Court looked at.
What reforms should be expected about the Ekiti State Judicial Commission while your membership lasted?
We are trying to make Ekiti State a model. In essence, we want to see a judiciary that does things differently. For instance, we want to look at the length of time spent in prosecuting cases and ensure that this is done at a faster pace. We now have the Ekiti State Civil Procedure Law and efforts are on to also reposition the Ministry of Justice.
Law
Why insecurity worsened under Buhari, by West-Idahosa
Ehiogie West-Idahosa holds a Ph.D in law. West-Idahosa, Principal Partner of West-Idahosa & Co., in this interview with TUNDE OYESINA speaks on insecurity, corruption, Edo House of Assembly crisis and sundry issues
Going by the events unfolding in Edo State House of Assembly, do you think the House Representatives has the constitutional powers to enforce shut down directive?
Under Section 11(4) and (5), what the house is empowered to do is that where it becomes impossible for the House Assembly of a state to conduct its business, principally for two reasons. First, if there is so much breach of the peace in that state and the house cannot be reasonably be expected to conduct its business in a rancorous environment or secondly where from all indication, it is clear that the house itself is unable to sit for other extraneous reason in which case, the House of Representatives can then invoke its constitutional powers to take over the conduct of the business of that house and in order to do that it can order the house to be shut down.
But, I think in the present scenario whether those two conditions have been met is something that needs to be thoroughly examined. As at today, can it be said that Edo state House of Assembly is so much in rancour cannot be reasonably expected to sit? I think in my humble opinion from what I have read and observed, the answer is No. The second point is can it be said that for any reason whatsoever, that house cannot sit? Again from what I have heard and observed, the answer is No. The house is sitting, screening commissioners and doing all sort of things which appeared to be apparent legislative duties. So, what exactly is the House of Representatives trying to do? I think they are trying to solve a political problem by using legislative instrument. And I am not too sure that it can address the problem in Edo.
I think the problem in Edo is intra-party crisis within a political party, and it is now clear that one side is led by the national chairman of the party and the other side being led by the governor of the state.
So, there is no way to regard that problem apart from describing it as a political one. And in choosing to use legislative instrument, the house has made a number of decisions. A big question is does the house has legislative oversight over the work of governors? There is no provision of the Constitution that allows a House to supervise the proclamation exercise made by any governor. So, to that effect, I am not sure there is legal backing to that recommendation that Governor Obaseki should make another proclamation. It is purely a political advice.
The Constitution does not make provision for double proclamation. As we speak, the condition for take over did not arise. If the house did, it will be an abuse of the provision of the Constitution and a misunderstanding of the process of a takeover.
On inviting the police, can an arm of the government invite agencies of the executive arm of government to shut down another arm when there is no threat to peace and tranquility?
No breakdown of law and order, no threat to life and property, I am not sure that was a correct advice.
Moreover, the issue is before the court. The house should not interfere with a matter that is before the court. Could it be that Speaker did not realize that his order will affect the case before the court? For example, one of the reliefs the lawmakers are praying for is to stop any one from shutting down the house. But you say police to go there and shut the house. That will invariably affect the proceedings of the court because you are rendering the proceedings nugatory. I think if there is any arm of government which should protect the judiciary more than any other arm is the legislature .
What do you think is the way out of unending killing in the country?
First of all, my greatest regret as a Nigerian citizen is that I witness this era. I could never have believed growing up as a young man even while serving at the National Assembly some years ago, that we can reach the point we are now with respect to insecurity. I could never believe that a day will come in this country when people will be killed in this manner outside the frame work of law. I could never have believed that a day will come when the police and the security agencies can be easily overwhelmed over compromise that they can abandon their primary duty of protecting lives and property.
I am so disappointed with the government of Nigeria with respect to its performance of its fundamental duty of protecting the lives of her citizens. It is so clear to me that what is happening, we are a little mile away from state of nature as described by Hub as brutal, shut and nasty. You will see a man today, and tomorrow, he is gone. Not because he is sick; not accident , but he was on his way from one place to another, exercising his fundamental right of movement and that some people will storm out of the bush and kill such a man. And we have a government unable to respond, to overhaul the security outfit but what we keep hearing is a repeat of promises and promises; re-assuring us that all will be well even when we see that you are doing the same thing over and over and expect a different result. I think something is basically wrong with the appraisal strategy of this government as far as the performance in security sector is concerned. To those who man the sector, I have nothing but shame for them. How will I be Chief of Army Staff and allow the army to get to the point of expressing a loss of confidence in themselves and moral? And who is even telling us that? No other person than the Chief of Army Staff himself that his troops are dejected and lost their morale. And these are the same troops that we are counting on to deal with Boko Haram insurgency and banditry. We rely on safety by prayers to God. Government has been sidelined. In place of government we should rely on God for our safety. So, why then do you ask us to pay taxes, tenement rate and to fulfil our civic duties if you as government cannot perform your duties by protecting the individual sovereignty? That is my view and I am in tears.
What is your assessment of the anti-corruption fight of this present government?
Well, I can say that with respect to improving the consciousness of corruption and the ills of corruption, i think they have tried. This government has placed corruption on the table and not under the table. Corruption has become a major decimal in the discussion that goes on in Nigeria. But in terms of indices of corruption fight, the perception is that corruption fight is targeted at a given community. And those in the community include leading members of the opposition, prominent and vocal lawyers and rights activists, business people who are unwilling to support the ruling party financially and not on the side of government and other prominent citizens who called a spade a spade and not agricultural tool. Now, this is the perception. That is not to say that a few of the people in the corridor of power themselves have not been visited with corruption charges.
But when you compare the statistics, you will find out that the probability that you will be visited with corruption charge if you belong to the camp is very low. You will remember what it took Nigerians to get Babachir Lawal to be tried. You will recall that even that trial has gone underground, nobody knows where we are after that has played the politics of it. We found out recently that Danjuma Goje was asked to come and strike a deal. Renounce your ambition for Senate President and we will talk to you. And the talk was simple, EFCC withdraw the suit and send it to the AGF. And the next we heard was that it appeared that a nolle had been entered. I am not quite sure. I want to believe that the purpose of the withdrawal is to file a fresh charge against him. I am not too sure whether they can take the risk of nolle to chagrin of the charge against him. Nigerians are already upset at the lopsided nature of the corruption fight .My prayer for them is to get it right that even in the fight against corruption, there should be no selection.
Transparency International in a recent report named police, politicians and judges as most corrupt. What is your take on that?
Well, I have no question that the police is the unchallenged champion of the Nigeria corruption space. No question at all. I have always argued that had I the chance of being the President of Nigeria, I will spend a minimum of two years of my first tenure re-hauling the police. In fact, I may even have to scrap the police and allow the civil defense as a standby police until the police is re-structured. A big state in Mexico was ashamed to contract that out for a man. If a huge country like Mexico can contract out police to reform it and today, they are better for it, so I am not sure the structure of police is curable.
I think the structure of police is defective and too difficult to cure it. The quality of our politicians is degenerating. In those days, we have men of timber and caliber, like Awolowo, Azikiwe and Ahmadu Bello, even if they slant into ethnicity, at a time, they were always ahead of their contemporaries. They talked Nigeians, dreamt Nigerians and worked Nigerians. Today, we don’t have ideological leaders. Our manifestoes are similar, they are copycat of others with moderation of language and semantically difference. Like the NBA for example has its own disciplinary committee, the political party has ombudsman. The only ombudsman is when they claim that you commit anti-party activities, and they send you to one disciplinary committee and they suspend you or expel you.
How many politicians have been suspended or expelled for corruption or malpractice? Political parties don’t call their leaders to order for corruption practices. They don’t do that. They don’t even have the time. Although the political class is not as dangerous as the police with time more modern people will get into the class and things will become better. Political parties should mind the type of people they elect as national chairman because they are vision bearers. If the leader does not have the vision, the party is gone. Now, significantly, you talk about the judiciary.
The judiciary is part of the Nigeria community. Like other components of Nigeria, it is also degenerating there is no doubt about that. It is still the last hope of the common man.
It is now the duty of the community to save the judiciary from itself. If you do not, when you need the judiciary, it will not be available for you. We must therefore work hard to save the judiciary by ensuring that we as community members stopped trying to influence the judges; stop bribing judges, stop trying to reach them, stop influencing them. Learn to shame this that you know are arbitrarily involved in bribing judges. Name them, shame them, bring them to public ridicule.
Three, do not hesitate to petition judges with verifiable fact to the appropriate body. Do not be afraid. But do not accuse a judge of corruption mainly because you lost a case in the court and not because a judge made a mistake on the point of law.
Remember, the judge is a human being. If a judge makes a mistake in law, it is not corruption. But if a judge asks you for money in order to go in a particular direction, that is corruption. If we agree to fight judicial corruption, it is easier to fight. The biggest one is the police corruption.
The Senate just confirmed Justice Tanko Muhammad as the CJN, what agenda will you like to set for him?
He should decongest the matters in the Supreme Court. I expect a minimum of three courts to be computed and a minimum of three panels should be sitting .I think that they are working in that direction. The President himself has called nomination of more Justices. It is an indication that Supreme Court is getting to alleviate the pains of litigants in respect to congestion of matters.
Secondly, a number of the Practice Direction should be reviewed. It will take time to review the laws, but I think the practice direction will do. This should be in line with the effect that certain cases should be concluded within a given time. There should be practice direction with respect to matrimonial matters.
Law
Knocks for Reps over Edo Assembly crisis
Can the House of Representatives take over Edo House of Assembly under Section 11 (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended)? Lawyers say no. TUNDE OYESINA writes
Lawyers were yesterday unanimous that the House of Representatives lacked the constitutional power to shut down any State House of Assembly without going through the laid down constitutional process.
According to a constitutional lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Mike Ozekhome, a former Chairman of Public Interest Lawyers League, Dr. Abdul Mahmud, Chiefs West Idahosa, Iheke Solomon, a law teacher, Dr. Ishaku Wobin, among many others said it was illegal, null and void for the House of Representatives to contemplate to shut down the Edo State House of Assembly over an internal legislative crisis rocking the lower assembly..
The lawyers spoke at the weekend against the background of an order made by the House of Representatives on July 17, asking the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the DSS to shut down Edo State House of Assembly.
The order followed an adoption on Wednesday of a report of the house’s ad hoc committee set up to investigate the crisis rocking the state assembly.
Members of the lower chamber of the National Assembly had on July 9, considered a motion seeking to take over the functions of the Edo Assembly in line with the Constitution.
They also constituted a committee to investigate the crisis and recommend actions to be taken by the federal parliament.
Shortly after considering the report last Wednesday, the lawmakers asked the police and the DSS to seal off the crisis-ridden state assembly.
The federal lawmakers said Governor Godwin Obaseki “should issue a fresh proclamation within one week in line with Section 105(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), stating the date, time and venue (of the inauguration), and publish in any national daily and television station.”
They added “that all actions taken by the 7th Assembly members should be declared null and void pending proper inauguration.
“That all members of the Edo State House of Assembly, both those who have been inaugurated and those who have not been inaugurated should dissolve their factions in the interest of peace and stability of the House, with the view to moving the state forward.
“That the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of Department of State Services should shut down the Edo State House of Assembly and provide adequate security to allay further fears of intimidation and threat as alleged by members-elect.”
The lawmakers also resolved that “where recommendations 1, 2 and 3 above fail, the National Assembly should invoke the provisions of Section 11 (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to take over the state House of Assembly until the situation normalizes.”
But Ozekhome and others disagree.
To Ozekhome, it was illegal. He said “no as there are constitutional guidelines for taking over a state House of Assembly, not by brute force like it was done in this case.”
Ozekhome went on: “We are in a democratic system of government and not military or autocratic where someone can wake up in the morning and make a proclamation. There are steps to follow.
“And until such steps are followed, any action taken will be ultra vires, null and void in the face of the law.
“Such directives will be an exercise in futility as it does not have a legal basis.”
Ozekhome was echoed by Mahmud, who said it was illegal and unconstitutional for the House of Representatives to pass such resolutions without the concurrence of the Senate.
According to him, “Section 11 (4) of the Constitution talks about the National Assembly making laws for the state and not the House of Repsentatives.
“Further, Section 11(5) talks about the inability of the state House to convene, which is a condition precedent. But has the EDHA unable to convene? No. Not with the facts available in the public space.
“In view of this, it shows that the condition precedent to shutting down a house of Assembly has not arisen.”
Also, Solomon submitted that the House of Reps had no such powers to shut a state House of Assembly.
He said: “The House of Representatives has no such power. I know no provision of our Constitution under which it can assume such power.
“And surely it cannot hide under its oversight functions to exercise such power. It is the court of law that we must look to for interpretation of the constitution to decide on the constitutionality or otherwise of the conduct of the State House of Assembly or its members.
“The order of the House of Reps is outside its jurisdiction, and to that effect, it cannot stand, neither would it be effective or binding on the state lawmakers.
“There are conditions on which the Constitution says that a state house of Assembly can be shut down. The conditions are sacrosanct and it must be followed strictly.”
Wobin was not different. He said that the House of Representatives lacked the constitutional powers to shut down the Edo State House of Assembly.
He said: “There is nowhere in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where the House of Representatives or even the National Assembly for that matter, is granted the right or power to shut down a State House of Assembly.
“Emergency supervisory powers over the activities of State Houses of Assembly which are contained in Section 11 of the Constitution of our Republic are expressly donated to “The National Assembly” and not one individual arm of it.
“These powers certainly do not extend to issuing directives to a duly elected State Governor to unlawfully repeat an act which has already been fully carried out in line with the Constitution.
“It has further not been alleged or concluded by anyone that the Edo State House of Assembly is unable to sit. In fact, whenever the ‘self-exiled’ members-elect so choose, they can join their colleagues in plenary in Benin City.
“I learnt that while the members of the House of Representatives issued the orders, a fact-finding delegation of the Distinguished Senate (the upper arm of the National Assembly) was in Benin meeting with Stakeholders with a view to fashioning a road map to peace in the land.
“Students of history will recall that the crises in the Western Region Parliament in the 1960s which triggered a conflagration that eventually engulfed the entire nation, was precipitated by a similar attempt to use ‘Federal might’ to muscle, intimidate and overwhelm the functionaries of a Federating unit outside the due process of law.
“Since the situation in the Edo State House of Assembly is a matter currently pending before two courts of competent jurisdiction, it will only be wise and just not to prempt the court.
“Suffice it to say however that there is nowhere in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where the House of Representatives or even the National Assembly for that matter, is granted the right or power to shut down a State House of Assembly, in point of fact such power is expressly excluded by the Constitution.”
Idahosa simply said Under Section 11(4) and (5), what the house was empowered to do was that where it became impossible for the House Assembly of a state to conduct its business, principally for two reasons, for example, that there is so much breach of the peace in that state and that house cannot be reasonably expected to conduct its business in a rancorous environment or secondly where from all indication, it is clear that the house itself is unable to sit for other extraneous reason , in which case, the House of Representatives can then invoke it’s constitutional powers to take over the conduct of the business of that house.
He said: “And in other to do that it can order that house shut down. But I think in the present scenario, whether those two conditions have been met is something that needs to be thoroughly examined. As at today, can it be said that Edo state is so much in rancour that its House of Assembly cannot be reasonably expected to sit?
“I think in my humble opinion from what I have read and observed, the answer is no. The second point is can it be said that for any reason whatsoever, that the house cannot sit? Again from what I have heard and observed, the answer is No. The house is sitting, screening commissioners and doing all sort of things which appeared to be apparent legislative duties. So, what exactly is the House of Representatives trying to do, I think they are trying to solve a political problem by using legislative instrument. And I am not too sure that can address the problem in Edo.
“I think the problem in Edo is intra-party crisis within a political party, and it is now clear that one side is led by the national chairman of the party and the other side being led by the governor of the state.
“So, there is no way to regard that problem apart from describing as a political one. And in choosing to using legislative instrument, the house has made a number of decisions . A big question is does the house have legislative oversight over the work of Governors? “There is no provision of the Constitution that allows a House to supervise the proclamation exercise made by any governor. So, to that effect, I am not sure there is legal backings to that recommendation that Governor Obaseki should make another proclamation. It is purely a political advice.
“The Constitution does not make provision for double proclamation. As we speak, the condition for take over did not arise. If the house did, it will be an abuse of the provision of the Constitution and a misunderstanding of the process of a takeover. On inviting the police, can an arm of the government invite agencies of the executive arm of government to shut down another arm when there is no threat to peace and tranquility? No breakdown of law and order, no threat to life and property, I am not sure that was a correct advice.
“Moreover, the issue is before the court. The house should not interfere with a matter that is before the court. Could it be that Speaker did not realize that his order will affect the case before the court? For example, one of the reliefs the lawmakers are praying for is to stop any one from shutting down the house. But you say police to go there and shut the house. That will invariably affect the proceedings of the court because you are rendering the proceedings nugatory. I think if there is any arm of government which should protect the judiciary more than any other arm is the legislature.”
Law
NBA kicks against special court for corrupt politicians
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikere, Ekiti State chapter has told the federal government to embrace the much touted proposed community policing as a mechanism to rescue the nation out of unending senseless killings being experienced in the country.
The body insisted that it would be difficult for the country to get out of the messy situation being witnessed should the federal government refuse to review the nation’s security architecture. Besides, NBA kicked against special courts to try corruption cases, saying the present judicial arrangement was enough to handle cases bordering on graft.
NBA chairman, Oludayo Olorunfemi, spoke in Ikere Ekiti at the weekend during a press conference heralding the maiden edition of the branch’s law week commencing from today.
Olorunfemi regretted how traditional rulers had allowed their domains to become safe havens for criminals, describing them as the closest political organs to the grassroots.
He said: “We believe the community policing is the best option against these killings that are affecting everybody. Most of those who ought to attend our programme have declined because of the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, which makes Ekiti and Ondo axis looked unsafe.
“Two members of NBA in Ekiti have been killed by bandits when we lost the Secretary of this branch last year December. It was tragic to us. The family is yet to recover from it. “0ur traditional rulers should not allow criminals to use their towns as dens for evil doing.
It seems our traditional rulers are folding their arms. Apart from the state security apparatuses, they are the closest to the people. Ekiti is known as land of Omoluabi and honour. It should not be a comfortable area for criminals.
“Community policing is the best option, You don’t expect the police or soldiers who don’t understand the terrain or who were brought from outside to fish out criminals. What are the local hunters doing?” “All we need to do is to enforce the laws.
The laws are there and once it is interpreted by the judiciary, we must over them. So, the judiciary as constituted is okay to handle corruption cases.” Olorunfemi stated that part of the programme would be Wole Olanipekun Public lecture which would be delivered by the Ekiti State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Wale Fapohunda. She added that lawyers from the branch will also give free legal and health services to residents as part of the five days event.
Law
Alpha Beta: SimmonsCooper Partners denies involvement in N100bn tax fraud
Giant Lagos-based law firm, SimmonsCooper Partners, at the weekend denied an alleged report of its involvement in a N100 billion tax evasion, threatening suit against mastermind of the report. Specifically, the firm denied the alleged tax fraud, asking a medium which allegedly published the report to retract the offensive report within 72 hours or face litigation.
Some media, New Telegraph not included published that SimmonsCooper Partners allegedly involved in the N100billion tax evasion fraud with Alpha Beta Consulting Limited in its 13th July, 2019 report.
In the publication, the media allegedly published a headline story entitled “Osinbajo’s firm linked to company fingered in alleged N100bn Alpha Beta scam”, alleging that SimmonsCoopers Partners, the law partnership firm formerly headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo before his election served as Company Secretary to Alpha Beta Consulting Ltd.
But SimmonsCooper denied the allegation, describing it as not only false but malicious, insisting that the media which published the alleged offensive falsehood would face legal actions for defamation and malicious falsehood should they refuse to retract the falsehood within 72hours.
In a release signed by SimmonsCooper Partners’ Managing Partner, Mr. Dapo Akinosun, the law firm refuted the story, stating that it was not involved in any shape or form, neither had a link with the alleged tax evasion, money laundering, nor corruption claims alleged against any of the corporations identified in the publication. It further stated that the firm had never been retained by Ocean Trust Limited to offer secretarial services as alleged by the media.
It said: “SimmonsCooper Partners’ (“the Firm”) attention has been drawn to certain allegations, assertions and other false accusations made against her in the front page of the Punch Newspapers of July 13th 2019, titled “Osinbajo’s firm linked to company fingered in alleged N100bn Alpha Beta scam” (“the Publication”); “For the record, SimmonsCooper Partners refutes all the false allegations imputed against the firm, her members and persons currently or previously associated with the firm. The Publication singled out, not only SimmonsCooper Partners, but also Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) (GCON), a onetime senior partner and member of the firm, for public opprobrium;
“The Publication contains untrue and highly defamatory statements towards the firm, some of which contain malicious falsehood. In doing so, defamatory statements are being communicated to millions of people throughout the world, diminishing the firm’s reputation and that of various individuals who have worked at, and continue to work, at SimmonsCooper Partners.
SimmonsCooper Partners states that it is not involved, in any shape or form, neither does it have a link with, the alleged tax evasion, money laundering, nor corruption claims alleged against any of the corporations identified in the Publication. “For the avoidance of doubt, SimmonsCooper Partners has never retained a physical or correspondent address at “B5 Falomo Shopping Complex, South West Ikoyi, Victoria Island.”
Law
Supreme Court orders Stanbic IBTC Bank to pay N2.5bn judgement sum
Effort by Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc., to have the Supreme Court, Abuja, set aside a judgement of N2.5 billion in damages delivered against it has hit the rocks.
A five-man panel comprising Justices Musa Dattijo Muhammad, John Inyang Okoro, Amiru Sanusi, Paul Adamu Galinje and Uwani Musa Abba Aji, unanimously agreed that the bank’s application to set aside the judgment of the court lacked merit.
The apex court subsequently awarded a cost of N500, 000 against the bank.
The bank’s lawyers, Mr. O. Ayanlaja (SAN) and Mr. Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), had both approached the apex court on 18th January, 2019, asking that the Supreme Court five – man panel– former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Samuel Onnoghen, Justices Musa Dattijo Muhammad, John Inyang Okoro, Amiru Sanusi and Sidi Dauda Bage, which dismissed a suit, Appeal No SC/535/2013 Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc., against Longterm Global Capital Ltd. and Mr. Patrick Akinkuotu, be set aside on the basis that it be set down for rehearing on its merits.
In its arguments, the bank alleged the judgement against it was made without a consideration of its brief of argument at the lower court on September 10, 2011 on the ground that the brief was not the exact replica of exhibit “AA1” as ordered by the lower court on September 14, 2011.
“The decision of the court that the applicant did not seek leave of the lower court to file another brief of argument different from exhibit AA1 was based on the oversight by this court of the order of the court below dated October 8, 2012 contained at pages 1675 – 1676 of the records of appeal.
“This court reached its decision based on its conclusion that the applicant did not seek leave of the court below to file the additional grounds 4 and 5 of the appellant’s amended notice of appeal.
“The decision of the court that the applicant did not seek leave of the court below to file additional grounds 4 and 5 was reached in oversight of the order of the court below granted on July 5, 2011”, the bank argued.
But, the respondents through their lawyer, Chief Felix Fagbohungbe (SAN), filed their written address on April 23, 2019.
Certain issues were raised for court’s determination. These includes; whether the applicant has established that there are special or exceptional circumstances warranting the setting aside of the judgment delivered by this court on January 18, 2019 in Appeal No SC/535/2013.
“By Order 2 Rule 29 (1) of the Supreme Court Rules, the applicant’s application is incompetent and an abuse of court’s process”, the respondents argued.
However, delivering the lead judgement, Justice Uwani Musa Abba Aji, said: “I cannot but fully agree with the submission of the learned counsel to the respondents that this application is frivolous, baseless, scandalous and contemptuous to be dismissed.
“There is a synergy of concurrence in reasonings and decisions from the trial court upward that this case was decided on its merits and smacks of any oversight or miscarriage of justice, thus cannot be reviewed and therefore does not fall within the genre and the circumstances of judgments to be set aside.
“In a proceeding which is ‘ab initio’ a nullity, nothing can be set aside out of it as there is nothing legally binding in it. One cannot build something on nothing and expect it to stand; it will certainly collapse.”
Law
Court jails lawyer 9 months for stealing client’s N6m
A 67-year-old lawyer, Mr. Olukayoke Folayan has been sentenced to 9 months in prison by an Ikeja Special offences Court, Lagos for stealing N6 million belonging to his client. Folayan, who has spent 43 years at the Bar, was convicted on a one-count charge of stealing by Justice O.A. Williams.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had arraigned Folayan for converting the sum of N6 million meant for the purchase of a property on behalf of his client, Edna Falase.
According to the EFCC prosecutor, S. O Daji, the convict committed the offence on 24th March, 2016 in Lagos. Daji, who had called four witnesses to testify in the matter, said that the complaint, Falase paid the sum of N7 million to Folayan to perfect some documentation and make part-payment for a property she wanted to buy.
Daji said: “On her instruction the defendant paid the sum of N1 million to the lawyer of the vendor but diverted the balance sum of N6 million.
“On March 27, 2014, the sum of N7 million was paid into the account of the law firm of Olukayode Afolayan & Co. The defendant kept withdrawing the balance of N6 million by making payment transfers to various people like his wife and one Kazeem Olamilekan, who received the sum of N700, 000.
“The defendant, during interrogation by the commission, confessed that he used part of the money to buy encyclopedia of forms and precedents for his law firm.
He also confessed using part of the money to service his personal debts and also buying personal effect. “The defendant said that he also deposited the sum of N700, 000 for a vehicle – Mercedes Benz he intended to buy.
He also said that he lent N200, 000 to his daughter, which she paid back.” However, while delivering her judgement, Justice Williams held that the prosecution has proven both the actus rens and mens rea of the offence of stealing against the defendant beyond reasonable doubts. “The defence proffered by the defendant is that he had the intention to repay the money and that the sum of N1. 5 million was due to him as professional fees. But that defence doesn’t avail him.
“The mere promise to pay is not promise that the defendant truly intended to repay the money, since he has had three years to do so but didn’t. The evidence in this case shows that a person in our noble profession who was entrusted with funds breached that trust. It is most fortunate. In my final analysis, I pronounce the defendant guilty as charged,”
Law
Fawehinmi: Withdrawal of fraud charge against Goje’ll step up graft
Mohammed Fawehinmi speaks on governors’ penchant for dissolving local councils, FG’s withdrawal of fraud charge against ex-Gombe Governor, Danjuma Goje, Shi’ite movement’s protest and sundry issues. AKEEM NAFIU reports
What is your view on the withdrawal by the federal government of N25 billion alleged fraud charge slammed on former governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje?
It was obvious that the case was dropped for political reasons. There was horse trading at the highest level. The man that both the president and his party approved as the Senate President finally got to the position after the election was conducted and he was sworn-in.
However, it is worthy to note that there are so many other issues that touche on corruption which also seemed to have been swept under the carpet. One of such is the issue of Maina upon which nothing serious have been done till date.
So, all I can say regarding the issue of Goje is that there are lots of horse trading and politics in play. It is then left for Nigerians to agitate and insist on the prosecution of people like Goje.
This is because if people like Goje are allowed to get away just like that, then, government is encouraging more corruption.
What implication will this kind of government’s action has on the war against corruption?
That shows that the fight against corruption is partial. It seems certain individuals are beyond prosecution in this country. If corruption charge against former Governor Danjuma Goje is withdrawn because he is a viable option for horse trading, it means Gombe State people will have to suffer for any financial crime allegedly committed by Goje while in office. The action of government leaves much to be desired. It is not right at all.
The Senate is pushing for death penalty as a way of punishing anyone involved in raping. How far could this measure help in stemming the rising tide of the menace?
If the rapists the Senators are talking are those raping minors, I am in full support. They should be killed immediately. Just like it’s being done in Dubai. But, for those who rapes adult, I want to suggest that those individuals should be flogged openly with about 50 strokes of cane and then sent to prison for a lengthy period so that they can realize the magnitude of the crime they have committed.
It is very disheartening that rape cases involving infants are now becoming rampant in our society and something urgent should be done about it. Some infants that are raped have been made to suffer emotional pain and aside this, they cannot even give birth again owing to a damage or the other done to their reproductive systems. So, it is a very serious societal problem that should tackled headlong by government.
When a rapist is executed, it will surely serve as a deterrent to others like him. Once, they are being killed, there will definitely be a reduction in the crime rate. There can be no justification for anyone to be engaging in such a crime.
We must forget about the clamour for the abolition of capital punishment by some foreign bodies. This is because if rapists are not made to face capital punishment, it will be difficult to nip the crime in the bud.
I remember during the Buhari/Idiagbon regime when drug pushers were being killed, the measure really helped in tackling the menace at the time. It effectively deterred many people from going into the crime.
State governors are now being backed by their various Houses of Assembly to dissolve local councils headed by democratically elected chairmen. Is this action constitutional?
It is not constitutional and the dictates of the Constitution must be enforced. If we fail to do this, the governors and their collaborators will continue to flout the law.
In actual fact, aside this issue of dissolution of local council, the funds meant for local governments should no longer pass through these governors, otherwise no local government will develop in this country. For instance, if a governor discovered that people in a particular local government did not vote for him, he can punish the people in the area by starving them of funds. The only way local governments can develop if for those in charge to have direct access to their funds.
It is very wrong and illegal for governors to order dissolution of any council, but more unfortunate is the decision of State Houses of Assembly to ratify the governors’ decision. Anyway, this should not even come as a surprise because many of these lawmakers have been pocketed by these governors. They no longer have the interest of the masses at heart. As long as the governors can massage their egos, the citizens are of no use to them.
This is absolutely illegal and unconstitutional. The local government chairmen concerned should go to court and I am very certain that justice will be done on the matter by the court.
Will you be in support of the National Assembly invoking the provisions of Section 11 (4) of the Constitution over the raging crisis in the Edo State House of Assembly?
Why should the National Assembly invoke that constitutional provisions and take over the operations of the Edo State House of Assembly? I don’t think that is necessary. The Edo State House of Assembly lawmakers should be allowed to resolve the crisis by themselves. Any aggrieved member can go to court to ventilate his or her grievances.
The National Assembly needs not to always be interfering in the affairs of State Houses of Assembly. The Edo State House of Assembly members are representatives of Edo people and I think they should resolve their differences themselves.
Many Nigerians are worried that the leadership crisis rocking the House of Representatives may negatively affect its performance. Do you share this view?
There were so many incriminating issues that we saw live on television while members were doing the voting to elect their leaders.
This shows many of them were not matured enough and I don’t think with the way they were acting, they will have the opportunity to represent the interest of their constituents. However, I might be wrong, but, this is my personal opinion. Their beginning was a bit disgraceful.
Are you worried that President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to come out with the list of his ministers about two months after his inauguration for another four years in office?
Of course, I am worried. I don’t know why he is yet to come up with the list of his ministers. The Prime Minister of India chose 58 ministers on the day he was elected. So, I don’t know what is responsible for the delay in the Nigeria president announcing his ministers.
This is July and I think by now we ought to have known the ministers that the president want to use to fulfill his campaign promises to Nigerians. I think the president is taking too much time on this issue. He should make up his mind as soon as possible to avoid unnecessary assumptions. He should be firm in his decisions, otherwise we are all in problem in this country and nothing will move.
The delay in announcing the ministers will also give room for permanent secretaries to perpetrate all kinds of fraud. This is because there is no one to checkmate them. Of course, civil servants are the richest set of people in this country.
If I am a civil servant today, whether I am a permanent secretary or not, I can guarantee how much I will make in the next six months. This is because there is no scrutiny.
How do you view the recent public disturbance within the National Assembly complex occasioned by the violent protests embarked upon by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) over the continued incarceration of their leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky?
There are two sides to this Shi’ite issue. First, at what point in time did the Shi’ite movement gone beyond control showing lack of respect for the nation’s law?
I remember there was a time when they engaged a former governor whom they said could not pass through an area because they were having a procession and the man obliged them and took another route.
They later tried the same thing with the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Buratai, and we all knew what happened thereafter.
These people must understand that they are not the only religious group in Nigeria. Therefore, they must have respect for our laws. There is freedom of association and everyone is also free to form a religious group. But, when a group fails to control its members to act in line with the dictates of the law, particularly when on a procession, there is a problem.
Secondly, on the incarceration of their leader, I understand there is a case in court now. So, the Federal Government must look into that case and whatever order is given by the court must be obeyed.
However, it is very paramount for members of the Shi’ite movement to also know that they are not above the laws of the land. They must show regard for our laws. I believed that if they had shown enough respect for the law, it is possible that there would have been no friction between them and the army in the first place and as such there may not have been any cause for their leader to be taken into custody.
Law
Pushing death penalty for rapists
- Lawyers: Rapist don’t deserve pardon
Worried by upsurge in rape cases across the country, members of the Red Chamber are pushing for death penalty for offenders. Will this measure stem the ugly tide of the menace? Lawyers say yes, no. AKEEM NAFIU reports
A 68-year-old man, Yisah Showunmi was recently paraded by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter and her friends.
Police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, informed journalists at the parade that Showumi’s daughter (named withheld) reported the incident at Imota Police Station in Ikorodu, on 27th June, 2019.
Elkana said the young girl revealed that apart from her last outing with her dad on 23rd June, 2019, he has been having sexual intercourse with her for the past three years, while her two friends (names withheld) ages 15 and 16 were also not spared when they came to stay in their house.
Another pathetic case was the story of one, Pastor Popo Paul, who was also paraded for allegedly impregnating an underage girl put under his care by her mother.
The girl’s mother, who was said to have reported the incident at Igando Police Station claimed that her daughter was sexually assaulted by her guardian while residing with him in his residence at 10/11 Aminu Street, Ishuti road, Egan Igando, Lagos.
Addressing journalists, the woman, an indigene of Akure in Ondo State, who revealed that she brought her daughter to Lagos sometimes in 2017 to live with the pastor’s wife said she noticed that her daughter was pregnant sometimes in June 2018 and that upon an enquiry about the person responsible from her, she mentioned the pastor’s name.
The woman further revealed that her daughter told her that Paul has been sleeping with her since January 2018. The girl was said to have given birth to a baby girl in April 2019.
The two suspects have since been charged to court by the police.
Cases like that of Showunmi and Paul are now a common phase across the country and this has raised serious concerns among Nigerians.
It was in a bid to address these concerns that members of the Red Chamber, on Tuesday, last week, called for a review of the law regarding rape cases. They wanted rapists to face death sentence.
The lawmakers made the call while contributing to a motion of urgent public importance tagged, “Sexual abuse in Nigeria: a growing scourge”, sponsored by Senator Rose Oko (PDP, Cross River North) and ten others.
In raising a point of order to present the motion which bordered on the increasing rate of reported rape cases and sexual assault especially on children across the country, Oko noted that rape is a “dastardly act” which is perpetrated on children as young as six months.
The senator also decried the unserious attitude of relevant agencies towards rape crimes, saying failure of states to implement laws protecting children against such violence does not help matter.
She however commended recent reactions by the public especially Interest Groups as well as Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) against perpetrators of all forms of rape and violence.
“Authorities have been accused of treating child molesters with levity. Nigerians have complained of the lackadaisical attitude of government agencies towards the fight against child sexual abuse.
“In most cases, prisoners, rapists inclusive, get released because of overcrowding. The lack of training of security officers on how to deal with victims of sexual abuse is also a problem.
“Despite international agreement, laws aimed at protecting minors such as the Criminal Code Act, Penal code act, Trafficking in Persons Prohibition Law Enforcement and administration Act 2003, Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act 2015, and the Child Rights Act have not been fully implemented.
“The Child Rights Act has been adopted by only 23 states as state laws. While Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act 2015 adopted by three states.
“State and non-state institutions have failed in their duty to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation”, she said.
In her contribution, Senator Oluremi Tinubu (APC, Lagos Central) disclosed that it is regrettable that despite the fact that the most vulnerable groups of the crime are children who don’t even understand the meaning of sex, there has been no concrete effort at tackling the menace.
She said: “It is very criminal and I think it will warrant a death sentence at this point in time.
“Most of these acts are done by people living with the victims. They are mostly relatives. It is time we do the right thing to curb this menace.
“Parents should be given the orientation how to raise their children. They should sensitise their children on sex education too”.
In his contribution, Senator George Sekibo (PDP, Rivers East) censored governments at all levels for not being decisive on rapists. He also threw his weight behind the call for rapists to face death sentence.
“If a man commits sexual abuse on a six-month old baby, it is criminal. That person ought to be killed not to be sentenced. It has been happening in this country and perpetrators are not punished. Are there no laws? don’t we have departments of governments that are handling these laws?
“No religions accepts that. We should either review our laws and make it a death penalty and by the time we kill one or two persons, those who are raping will control that thing that is making them to rape.
“The problem is, when issues are reported, people take it for granted. Parents may be poor people who may not be able to push the matter to a higher level and then the matter will die there.
“My appeal is, when an abuse takes place, let the parents report and if they can, run to the Senate. If the police cannot handle it, I’m sure the Senate through its committees will address the issue,” he said.
Contributing to the motion, Senator Dino Melaye (PDP, Kogi West) said it is necessary that stiffer punishment is prescribed for rape offence to address its ugly rising trend.
According to him, the issue was not only evil but “satanic, nefarious, barbaric and outrageously wicked”.
He added: “It is an evil that if we do not propose stiffer punishment, people will continue to exhibit it and get away with it.
“Unfortunately, because of the corruption that is endemic in our system, many rapists get away with it. You report a case of rape to the police, it is treated as a minor offence.
“The National Orientation Agency and other relevant agencies must take sensitisation programmes concerning this issue seriously”.
Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta Central) was concerned about sentencing guidelines which he said must be reviewed in line with the endemic nature of rape cases across the country.
He said: “There should be a minimum sentencing timeline, it will help. We need to look at the status regulating the prerogative of mercy.
“We have governors and state chief judges setting free prisoners. I believe we should focus on these areas. We should have the sex offenders register.”
To the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe North), rape should not be tolerated. He urged his colleagues to review and make laws that will deter people from committing the crime.
Following a heated debate on the motion, the Senate directed its Committees on Judiciary, Police Affairs, Women and Social Development (when constituted) to seek ways of improving implementation of all legislation and policies aimed at protecting minors from rapists and other forms of violence.
It also directed the committees to undertake a review of relevant legislations to provide stiffer penalties against sexual abuse, especially against infants and minors.
The lawmakers also called on the police and other law enforcement agencies to conduct mandatory training for its officers on ways of handling rape cases.
The Senate while also urging the judiciary to establish a National Sentencing Framework for child sexual abuse cases, pleaded with judicial officers to impose the heaviest penalties prescribed by law on perpetrators of all forms of abuses against minors to serve as deterrent.
The Senate also asked the Federal Government to ensure nationwide domestication and implementation of the Child Rights Act and the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act 2015 in order to curb sexual abuse against minors.
Lawyers speak
Will the imposition of death penalty stem the growing trend of rape cases across the country? Lawyers say yes, no.
Unlike the Senators, some members of the wig and gown could not speak with one voice on the need for death penalty as a way of ending the menace of rape in the country.
The lawyers while baring the minds on the issue at the weekend were split on the desirability of applying capital punishment to tackle the menace.
While some of them believed that death penalty for offenders is the way out of the problem as being canvassed by the Senate, others differ saying as long as rape cannot be equated with murder, it will be inappropriate for anyone to be calling for outright execution of rapists.
In his view on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Niyi Akintola, threw his weight behind the Senate’s call for execution of rapists. He suggested that same punishment should also be meted out to kidnappers.
He said: “I am in total support of the Senate’s action. In fact, I will want us to go further by prescribing death penalty for kidnappers.
“The issue of kidnapping should be handled by a Tribunal and not the regular court. Once the Tribunal passed death sentence, it should be executed immediately with no option of any appeal. Anyone caught for kidnapping should be summarily tried and executed summarily.
“The same thing should apply on the issue of rape. Anyone caught for rape should also be summarily tried by a Tribunal and executed summarily if found guilty. There should be no option for any appeal. This is a drastic problem that requires drastic solution.
“The Tribunal can comprise of an High Court judge as its Chairman, as well as a military officer and a police officer. It can also be expanded to include members of the civil society groups and probably a lawyer”.
Akintola was supported by Mohammed Fawehinmi, who also subscribed to the call for the killing of rapists.
“If the rapists the Senators are talking about are those raping minors, I am in full support. They should be killed immediately. Just like it’s being done in Dubai.
“But, for those who rapes adult, I want to suggest that these ones should be flogged openly with about 50 strokes of cain and then sent to prison for a lengthy period so that they can realize the magnitude of the crime they have committed.
“It is very disheartening that rape cases involving infants and minors are now becoming rampant in our society and something urgent should be done about it. Some minors that are raped have been made to suffer emotional pain and aside this, they cannot even give birth again owing one damage or the other done to their reproductive systems. So, it is a very serious societal problem that should be tackled headlong by government.
“When a rapist is executed, it will surely serve as a deterrent to others like him. Once, they are being killed, there will definitely be a reduction in the crime rate. There can be no justification for anyone to be engaging in such a crime.
“We must forget about the clamour for the abolition of capital punishment by some foreign bodies. This is because if rapists are not made to face capital punishment, it will be difficult to nip the menace in the bud”, he said.
However, expressing a different opinion, Chief Mike Ahamba (SAN), said death penalty is not the best solution to addressing the menace.
He said: “I am not one of those who said that death penalty should be abolished. But, I am not one of those who believed that death penalty is the best solution to the rising cases of rape in Nigeria.
“This is because it is a very tricky part of the law. It could either be true or false. So, I believe in very strict penalty for offenders not death penalty. Rape should not be equally to murder.
“I want to suggest that there should be no pardon for anyone convicted of rape. Let the individual spend a very long time in prison and come out with the shame.
“I am recommending 21 years imprisonment for anyone found guilty of rape. Whenever, the offender comes out of prison, he will not be the same person and must have learnt his lessons.
“Capital punishment will not necessarily serve as any deterrent. What will serve as a deterrent is the suffering that an offender passed through.
“But, life imprisonment can also be considered to put the offender away from the society. This will make the offender to always remember what he has done till his last day on earth”.
Ahamba was corroborated by another silk, Dr. Biodun Layonu, who believed life sentence for rapists is better than death sentence.
“Nonsense. Death penalty won’t make any difference. The entire globe is trying to abolish or reduce capital punishment. We are trying to increase its use. Life sentence for rape is good enough”, the silk said.
A Lagos-based lawyer, Mr. Destiny Takon, also think life imprisonment is sufficient punishment for rape offence.
He said: “I agree with the Senate that rape is a heinous crime and should be punished with a severe sentence. In my view the sentence of life imprisonment which already exists is sufficient punishment for rape.
“I seriously think that the offence or punishment for rape is not a serious national issue as corruption, nepotism and abuse of office by public office holders, as we see with the current President. These are the offences which, like in Korea, should be punishable with death penalty, so as to reposition public office holding and accountability.”
