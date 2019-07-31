News
Okorocha’s Eastern Palm varsity belongs to Imo – Committee
- Says: Land purchase, compensations paid by state govt
The seven-man committee set up by the Imo State government to investigate the status of the newly established tertiary institutions by the immediate past government of the state, has recommended that the Eastern Palm University, purportedly owned by former Governor Rochas Okorocha, be converted to a campus of the Imo State University, Owerri.
The committee also infered that the university is the property of the state government and by extension Imo people.
Briefing newsmen on the details of their findings, the Chairman of the committee, Prof. Jude Njoku said that key plays in the process of the establishment of the university were invited and interviewed by the committee.
He said: “Officials of the Ministry of Lands confirmed that the land where the Eastern Palm University is located at Ogboko, Imo State in former Governor Okorocha community was purchased by the state government and compensations to the host community also paid by the state government through the ministry.”
Umahi directs re-auditing of workers over bloated salaries, pension
Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi yesterday directed immediate re-auditing of workers in the state.
Besides, he gave immediate directive that ongoing promotion exercise of workers be stopped pending when there would be vacancy in the civil service.
Addressing newly appointed members of the state Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), who were sworn in at Exco chambers, Government House, Abakaliki, Umahi lamented that salaries and pensions had continued to rise without any cause, saying the expended over N350million monthly as promotions for only local government workers.
Apparently describing it as incredible and unsustainable, Umahi directed the state Head of Service, Permanent Secretary Ministry of local government and his Senior Special Assistant on Local Government Matters to give out re-auditing forms to workers across the state.
Umahi said: “Posting of teachers from one local government to the other is halted and posting of teachers is halted for the main time. Local government is now autonomous financially, so we have to now midwife a new system whereby we know how to deal with them because if you are posting one teacher from one local government to the other, it means additional money for that local government.
“So, what we want to do is that between now and Tuesday, there will be a very comprehensive re-auditing of all workers of Ebonyi state; House of Assembly, judiciary, everywhere and it will be done one day. Head of Service, Permanent Secretary of local government, SSA local government have to give out the forms. Forms are filled by the various heads and under it, the workers will do an attestation which we will register in the court that should the ‘information I verified here be wrong at any time, may I be sacked with no benefits.
“I don’t know why salaries, pensions have continued to increase since 2015 then teachers are out of the way and we cannot employ more teachers. After the exercise, we are going to give waiver to each local government to employ teachers based on the allocations coming to them and then we also see how we employ teachers to beef up because I believe strongly that there is no way salaries and pensions should be going up at the same time and I have told the civil servants and all their operators that promotion is hereby based on vacancy that is available.”
Oyo’ll partner agribusiness investors to expand economy, says Makinde
Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has expressed readiness of his government to partner with and encourage investors in agriculture sector with a view to expanding the economy of the state as well as surmount challenges facing their operations.
The governor stated this during a visit to inspect abandoned 10,000 metric-tons silo project embarked upon by the immediate past administration and the Ajila Value Adding Ventures Limited in Aawe.
In the governor’s entourage were the Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka; Head of Service, Alhaja Amidat Agboola; and the Executive Adviser to the Governor on Agribusiness, Dr. Debo Akande, among others.
Makinde, according to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, while speaking at the Ajila Value Adding Farms, Aawe, where he was conducted round the poultry, hatchery, egg powder processing plant and palm trees plantation of the farms, described the facility as world-class.
The governor, who was received by the Alaawe of Aawe, Oba Cornelius Abiola Taiwo; Chairman of Ajila Farms, Mr Philip Olutayo; Managing Director of the farm, Mr. Dotun Odekeye; president of Bond Group of Companies, Chief Debo Omotoso, and a foremost poultry farmer, Chief Lai Amoje, expressed his joy at the development, saying it was the intention of his government to encourage Ajila Farms and other investors in the agriculture sector by addressing their challenges and, where necessary, providing incentives to help them expand their operations so that they could provide employment for the teeming youths of the state.
He said: “Just as we have said in our manifesto, we want to drive our economy through agriculture and agriculture value chain. Most of the things I have seen and heard here are music to my ears: they want to process eggshells into egg powder and export it; they want to generate foreign exchange for the state and that is consistent with our idea of expanding the economy.
“We will encourage them. Some of them may have challenges; security challenges, some of them may have challenges with access to the market. We will look at their challenges and make sure that we solve them. And we may even give incentives to some of them to expand their operations and employ our youths.
Why Buhari has not inaugurated ministers-designate, by Presidency
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, yesterday said that President Muhammadu Buhari had not received communication from the Senate on the 43 ministers-designate.
Enang stated this while fielding questions from journalists on why the President did not inaugurate the confirmed appointees yesterday to mark the beginning of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting. Responding to questions from newsmen in Abuja, Enang said: “The President upon receipt of the communication from the National Assembly will on a date he will fix and notify the screened and cleared nominees, inaugurate them as appropriate.”
He also defended the failure of the President to assign portfolios to the list of ministerial nominees, arguing that the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria did not mandate him to do so. “You are saying that the Presidentshouldhaveattached portfolios. I am sure from 1999 to 2000, this question has been asked. This means that the question has been asked for the past 20 years.
“The constitution says that the President shall appoint persons as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria subject to confirmation of the Senate. The constitution did not oblige the President or a governor to attach a ministry or a portfolio in his nomination to the legislature.
“The reason is that the candidate is screened and cleared as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he is not cleared as a Minster of Education or Minister of Health or…. Industry. “Portfolios may change and the structure of government may not be the same as it were. When a minister is screened and cleared, he is assigned a portfolio. “It may arise in the course of his assignment, the president or the governor may decide to reassign him to another ministry at that time if you assign and the person is screened and in respect of that portfolio, that means the President may have to send the name again to the Senate for screening or for confirmation.
Nigeria still lagging behind in tackling Hepatitis
Hepatitis is a deadly disease that kills silently. Unlike other countries which are stepping up to reduce the burden of the disease, Nigeria is unfortunately lagging behind in the diagnosis and its treatment. REGINA OTOKPA writes on the implications of the medical condition and recommends solutions to save lives
Every 28th day of July is dedicated to raising a global awareness on the need to expedite action and support to prevent and treat viral hepatitis, an infectious disease grouped into five, namely Hepatitis A, B,C,D and E.
Silently causing havoc, hepatitis is the second major infectious killer disease after tuberculosis (TB), as nine times more people are infected with Hepatitis than HIV.
Hepatitis can live in the body for decades without any symptoms and when the symptoms finally develops, they signal that the liver itself has been affected, making treatment difficult and this could result in liver cirrhosis, cancer and death.
Over 95 per cent of hepatitis-related deaths are caused by chronic hepatitis B and C infections, while hepatitis A and E rarely cause life-threatening illness. Hepatitis D is an additional infection occurring in people living with hepatitis B.
Quoting a World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics, consultant gastroenterologist in the Department of Medicine, University College Hospital (UCH), Dr. Kolawole Akande who noted that hepatitis B is more prevalent in Nigeria, disclosed that about 20 million Nigerians were living with Hepatitis B while about one per cent of the population were living with Hepatitis C.
With such high figure, Nigeria is one of the 67 countries with a high burden of hepatitis B and C. According to the WHO, Nigeria has a high burden of viral hepatitis B and C at a prevalence rate of 11.2 per cent and 2.0 per cent respectively.
The sad twist to the large number of persons presently infected with this disease is that Hepatitis C is actually curable. The drugs are not only available they are not expensive. This only means that complications in Hepatitis B can be prevented with early diagnosis and treatment.
Unfortunately, majority of the persons infected with viral hepatitis do not know they have it until it is to late and complications like liver cancer has set in and death is by the door. On the contrary, when symptoms usually do not arise, the presence of the disease is not known until after a blood test is conducted.
The signs and symptoms of Hepatitis B range from mild to severe and may include abdominal pain, yellowing of the skin and the whites of eyes (jaundice). They usually appear about one to four months after an individual has been infected, although the symptoms could see them as early as two weeks post-infection. Doctors have warned that some people, usually young children, may not have any symptoms, even when they have been infected.
Akande who lamented that millions of people were living with viral hepatitis without knowing, explained that “Hepatitis A and E are water borne and spread through contaminated water, food vegetables and unhygienic practices.
“Hepatitis B and C are blood borne; this undiagnosed and untreated viral diseases can result in serious complications that can lead to eventual death,” he said.
According to the assistant Director of Public Health Nursing at the UCH, Ibadan , Mrs Grace Adekoya, Hepatitis B is more infectious than HIV and spreads more easily than HIV.
“If an HIV virus drops and there is no fluid to thrive, the virus dies and is not transmitted, however if Hepatitis B virus drops it can still be transmitted even after the blood dries up.
“Hepatitis B has become a worrisome condition because of the increase in number of infected people and low level of awareness unlike HIV.
“It can be transmitted through local circumcision, incision, tatoo and body piercing, sexual intercourse, unsafe injection use and sharing of needles, clippers and razors.
“This is the reason why it is important to go for screening and know your status; it is vaccine preventable and if a person is infected he or she can be treated,” she said.
The study found out that a total of $58.7 billion is needed to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat in the 67 countries by 2030. This means reducing new hepatitis infection by 90 per cent and deaths by 65 per cent
We need to scale-up screening and diagnosis to reduce the number of people who only discover they live with the viral disease until it is too late and complications like liver cancer and eventual death occur.
“This is why we are advocating and encouraging voluntary screening and increased awareness,” he said.
Due to the danger associated with Hepatitis, a host of countries including the likes of Egypt, India and Pakistan, were beginning to make strategic moves to end the disease by offering free testing and treatment for both Hepatitis B and C.
In a message to mark the 2019 World Hepatitis Day, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, commended Rwanda and Uganda for providing free access to hepatitis testing and treatment, and Egypt for the recent proposal to support hepatitis testing and treatment for one million people across 14 African countries.
Based on the new WHO study published in the ‘Lancet Global Health’, these efforts put in place by some countries are key, as it stated that investing $6 billion (2.2 billion) per year on eliminating hepatitis in 67 low and middle-income countries would avert 4.5 million premature deaths by 2030 and more than 26 million deaths.
Unfortunately, Nigeria is still lagging behind as testing is unavailable at some health centres, especially in the rural areas. Also, there is poor knowledge about the disease, poor health-seeking behaviour as most Nigerians do not carry out routine medical checks, many women still give birth at home and circumcisions were still carried out by unqualified persons, to mention but a few.
Although Nigeria included Hepatitis vaccine as part of the immunisation schedule for children under the National Programme on Immunisation (NPI), since 2004, most children still miss out on the vaccination due to low immunisation coverage.
To change the narrative in countries like Nigeria still grappling with a high Hepatitis burden, the WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, has called for bold political leadership, with investments to match elimination of the disease globally.
“We call on all countries to integrate services for Hepatitis into benefit packages as part of their journey towards universal health coverage (UHC). By investing in diagnostics test and medicines for treating Hepatitis B and C, countries can save lives and reduce cost related to long-term care of cirrhosis and liver cancer that result from untreated hepatitis,” he said.
With focus on the this year’s theme ‘Invest in Elimination of Hepatitis,’ WHO’s regional head, Dr. Moeti, urged African governments to take the WHO’s counsel by ensuring hepatitis B vaccination was made available for all newborns and to successfully integrate hepatitis interventions as part of health system strengthening.
She revealed that WHO’s first hepatitis scorecard to track progress has shown that the highest burden of Hepatitis B infection in children under five years was seen in countries without hepatitis B birth-dose vaccination in combination with sub-optimal coverage under 90 per cent of the childhood pentavalent vaccine.
She urged relevant partners and pharmaceutical companies to consider a reduction in the cost of hepatitis B and C diagnostics and medicines, to ensure more persons have access to timely treatment.
Dickson tasks SUBEB boss on accountability, teamwork
Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, yesterday charged the Executive Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to strictly follow due process in running the affairs of the board to enable the state benefit maximally from the counterpart funding programme. Governor Dickson gave the charge while inaugurating the Executive Secretary of the board, Hon. Victor Okubonanabo, shortly before the 109th State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Yenagoa.
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Affairs, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, the Governor urged the new Executive Secretary to imbibe the spirit of teamwork to ensure the effective implementation of activities of the board in conformity with laid down procedures. Governor Dickson who pointed out the significant role SUBEB plays in the development of education in the country, stressed the need for accountability and transparency in the running of the board. He noted that the state and Federal Governments have 50 per cent stake each in the counterpart funding arrangement, and called on the Management of the Board to avoid any unwholesome practice that will shortchange the state. Governor Dickson also directed the Commissioner for Special Projects, Hon Jonah Pius, to oversee the Local Government Administration ministry following the passage of Hon Agatha Goma.
“Considering the sensitive nature of that Ministry which has been without a political head for some weeks now, I hereby assign Commissioner Jonah Pius to oversee the affairs of the Ministry of Local Government Administration. ”
You have to resume work from tomorrow (Thursday) and immediately organize the Joint Accounts Allocation Committee (JAAC) meetings and make sure that within this period of vacuum nothing untoward had happened in that ministry.
” In his response, the new Executive Secretary of SUBEB, Hon. Victor Okubonanabo expressed gratitude to the Governor for his appointment and pledged to work towards achieving the mandate of the Board. A moment of silence was observed in honour of the departed Commissioner for Local Government Administration, Hon. Agatha Goma.
Sebeccly, Lagos screens 7,000 for breast, cervical cancer
Sebeccly Cancer Care and Support Centre is partnering with the Lagos State Ministry of Health to provide free breast and cervical cancer screening for 7,000 women in Nigeria.
The testing programme tagged ‘TimeToScreen’ is to be officially kick started on the August 7, 2019 and would span the period of August 19 to December 31, 2019.
According to Dr. Awele Okeke, project manager, ‘TimeToScreen’ programme, these screenings would start off at selected primary health care centres (PHCs) in three local government areas (LGAs) namely, Rauf- Aregbesola PHC in Alimosho LGA, Iga- Idunganran PHC in Lagos Island LGA and Ita- Elewa PHC in Ikorodu LGA.
As a partner of Sebeccly on this programme, the Lagos State Government will be providing the needed infrastructure and manpower to carry out the screening exercise and the treatment of cervical abnormalities found.
On its part, Sebeccly would train and build the capacity of the medical personnel on cervical cancer and the screening techniques.
Women that are eligible to benefit from the free screening are those between the ages of 21 to 65 who are not virgins.
This ‘TimeToScreen’ programme has been funded by the Act Foundation, which since its inception has provided free breast and cervical cancer screening to over 5,000 women, during which over 350 cases of breast and cervical cancers have so far been detected.
Sebeccly Cancer Care and Support Centre is a non profit organisation founded on the September 6, 2006 in response to the plight of cancer patients and their loved ones.
As at 2018, the ‘TimeToScreen’ programme reduced the incidence of cervical cancer by 0.21 per cent.
According to available statistics, about 14,000 new cases of cervical cancer were being diagnosed in Nigeria with about 9,000 deaths annually.
Consequently, the Executive Director of Sebeccly Cancer Care and Support Centre, Dr. Mrs Omolola Salako, a consultant clinical and radiation oncologist, said that the ‘TimeToScreen’ programme is aimed to reduce the large number of cervical cancer patients present in hospitals through early detection and vaccination.
Relatively, Sebeccly in line with the WHO mandate to eliminate cervical cancer is passionate about educating and increasing the awareness of breast and cervical cancer among women, screen and treat abnormalities so as to reduce the nation’s incidence of cervical cancer by one per cent.
Effective blood pressure control can prevent second stroke
Scientists have cautioned people who have already experienced one stroke to ensure an effective blood pressure control as a strategy to prevent a second stroke.
These are the findings of a new research published online July 29 in ‘JAMA Neurology’.
According to studies, If you’ve already had one stroke, your risk for another is much higher.
The new research has found that well-controlled blood pressure can reduce the risk of the second stroke by about 20 per cent.
The study authors suggested maintaining a blood pressure of 130/80 mm Hg or less.
“Intensive blood pressure control of at least less than 130/80 mm Hg has been recommended for secondary stroke prevention,” said Dr. Kazuo Kitagawa, the study’s lead author and professor and chair of neurology at Tokyo Women’s Medical University in Japan.
While 120/80 mm Hg or lower might be an even better target, Kitagawa noted that only about one-third of people in the current study were able to achieve a level that low, despite being on an average of almost three blood pressure-lowering drugs.
He said that patients often worry that their blood pressure might drop too low, and there were side effects that could be associated with aggressive blood pressure reduction.
Dr. Craig Anderson, professor of neurology at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, said lowering blood pressure “is relatively straight forward.” But to effectively control blood pressure, doctors often need to prescribe multiple medications, though not all doctors will do so.
Anderson said the most common side effects of blood pressure-lowering drugs are mild, such as dizziness, ankle swelling, and fatigue. These can often be avoided by modifying the drug dosage, he said.
Both Kitagawa and Anderson said lifestyle changes — maintaining a healthy weight, eating healthy foods, exercising regularly, reducing stress, and reducing salt intake — also play an important role in reducing the risk of a second stroke.
The current study included nearly 1,300 stroke survivors. The study volunteers were recruited from 140 hospitals in Japan and were enrolled between 2010 and 2016.
Zamfara Assembly suspends LG Chairman, District Head
Zamfara House of Assembly has suspended the Chairman of Maradun Local Government Council, Alhaji Ahmad Abubakar for allegedly working against state government’s directive on security matters. Recently, Governor Bello Matawalle initiated peace dialogue with bandits as part of measures to address security challenges facing the state. The governor also banned extra judicial killings of Fulani herders or attacking them across the state. The suspension was announced by the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, yesterday, at plenary following a petition sent to the assembly against the council chairman by six concerned citizens of Maradun Local Government Area.
The petition was signed by Bello Abdullahi, Tsibiri district; Amiru Sa’idu, Kaya district; Musa Muhammad, Damaga/Gamagiwa district; Mu’awiya Sardauna, Faru district; Aliyu M-Sulaiman, Gora district and Bashiru Saleh, Gidangoga district. The petitioners had accused the chairman of lack of concern to the peace efforts of government and failing to discharge his duties as chief security officer of the local government.
The Speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Abdullahi Bayaro to read the petition during the sitting. Contributing to the matter, the Majority Leader, Alhaji Faruk Dosara said apart from the petition, the assembly had also received various complaints against the council chairman over lingering security issues in the area. Dosara, who represents Maradun I constituency, alleged that the chairman is conniving with members of vigilante groups to chase away Fulani herders from Maradun, contrary to the state government’s directive to allow Fulani herders move freely in the state.
The majority leader further alleged that the action of the council chairman was responsible for the lingering security challenges in the local government area. He, therefore, urged the house to suspend the council chairman and allow the vice chairman of the council to take over pending investigation into the matter. After debate on the matter, the lawmakers unanimously agreed with the motion to suspend the council chairman.
The house has also suspended Alhaji Abubakar Rafi, the District Head of Boko West in Moriki Emirate, Zurmi Local Government Area. The district head was suspended after the lawmakers accepted the recommendations of its joint Committee on Public Petitions, State Security, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. The committee had investigated allegations made against the district head of confiscating the farmlands of his subjects. Meanwhile, the Assembly has reverted the upgrading of Bazai district to the status of Emirate and that of District Head of Talata Mafara as senior district head.
Ex-governor Abdul’aziz Yari had, in May 2019, upgraded the district head of Bazai, Alhaji Aliyu Muhammad, to the status of Emir, and the District head of Talata Mafara, Alhaji Mukhtar Kayaye to the status of Senior District Head. According to the Speaker, “With this development, the Emir of Bazai and the senior district head of Talata Mafara are to revert to their former status of district heads, respectively.”
Group to Senate President: Probe pre-shipment inspection cancellation
A non-governmental organisation, Social Integrity Network (SIN), has called on the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, to urgently set up a committee to investigate the cancellation of preshipment inspection by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). The group made the call yesterday at a press briefing in Abuja to further reinforce its positions in a press conference it held in Kaduna of Tuesday. Pre-shipment inspection was said to have been cancelled by the Nigeria Customs Service during the tenure of former Comptroller-General of Customs, Alhaji Dikko Inde. The group’s spokesperson, Mallam Ibrahim Issa, while addressing journalists, said if the Federal Government was serious in tackling insurgency in the country; it must revisit the issue pre-shipment inspection with a view to reversing the cancellation.
He noted that the call by the group for the National Assembly to look into the matter became necessary because all manner of weapons were usually brought into the country illegally without inspection. “If the government is really serious about the fight against insurgency, they must revisit the matter and reverse the action with immediate effect because it is through this means that dangerous weapons are finding their ways into the country.
“Despite all the money being spent on insurgency operations, the Federal Government is yet to overcome the ugly challenges that have ravaged many states in the North-East while many innocent souls have been lost. “It is our desire to swiftly respond against the looming crises of economic sabotage, which is posing serious threat to the means of livelihood of average Nigerians. “It will be recalled that recently, we all woke up to a widely spread news reports by a group under the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, (MAN), Galvanised Iron and Steel Manufacturers Association, (GISMA) with the alert of planning to lay off 20,000 workforces into the labour market.
“The 30 days warning alert was given due to the collapse of some sectors of Nigeria economy precipitated by massive smuggling of substandard products into Nigeria, targeted at collapsing the local manufacturers,” he stated. Issa also hinted an investigation carried out by the group revealed that smuggled substandard steel products had flooded Nigerian markets, lamenting that the development was threatening the survival of local manufacturers.
FG saves N500bn from plugging financial leaks in MDAs
By plugging financial leakages across Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), the Federal Government said it had saved over N500 billion. Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Federal Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Dikwa, stated this in Abuja yesterday when he received the alumni of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Abuja Chapter who paid him a courtesy visit.
He told the visiting alumni that most of the achievements were recorded under his leadership at the Presidential Initiative for Continuous Audit (PICA), which he attributed to the experience gotten from NIPSS.“If you recall, over the last four years, this administration has put in place a lot of policies on ground and I am part of those that put financial policies in place at the Ministry of Finance.
“I headed most of the reforms at the Ministry of Finance for the past four years. There are tangible results we have gotten over the years. “One of the fundamental achievements was saving the government over N500 billion from leakages and wastages under my leadership at PICA.
“If the initiative was not in place, this amount of money we are talking about would have been spent by MDAs. It was because of this initiative that was put in place that we were able to save that money from treasury looters,” he said. The primary focus of PICA is to put systems and frameworks in place over finance and spending of government revenue. The goal is to maximize the utilization of the resources through continuous assurance, so as to ensure that requirements for improved efficiency, effectiveness and accountability are met. On other measures put in place to forestall financial leaks, he said: “We have also put in place so many other measures like the whistle-blowing policy.
The whistle-blowing policy was initiated under my chairmanship in PICA. We were able to succeed not only from recoveries, but stopped people from doing the wrong things as far as the government circle was concerned.
“When we came up with the policy, an average of 11,000 tips was received on a monthly basis, but now, we hardly receive 20 to 30 tips simply because people have reduced the wrongdoing in government. Before, funds were released to MDAs for specific purpose, but before you know, the money would be diverted into other things, and nobody knows.”
