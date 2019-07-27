Okowa praises Warri Wolves over promotion to NPFL

…as Etu promises good outing in new season

Players and Management of Warri Wolves FC have been lauded by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for their promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL). The governor’s commendation was conveyed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba.

He said the promotion was well a deserved effort and a proof of the state government’s commitment to sports development. According to him, Warri Wolves, otherwise known as the “Sea Siders” who returned to the NPFL after four years in relegation, defeated Dynamite Force of Benin City in a game that went into extra time, after a goalless draw in regulation time.

The governor, while also commending the Chairman and members of the state’s Sports Commission, said that the promotion no doubt was an encouragement to do more for sports development in the state.

Okowa tasked the two Delta State owned football clubs in the NPFL, Warri Wolves and Delta Force to strive harder and redouble their efforts towards winning the title and securing continental tickets in the coming season. Meanwhile, the chairman of the club, Moses Etu, has assured the teaming fans of the club of a good outing for the club when they finally begin their journey in the NPFL.

Etu who was in charge when the club went on relegation said it was a thing of joy for him to be able to oversee the return of the club to the elite division. Etu said: “It is a thing of joy for me to be in charge when the club returned to the NPFL.

It was not an easy task but I am grateful to God and the players for coming to the party. “I will have to say a big thank you to the government of governor Ifeanyi Okowa, for supporting the club’s quest for promotion and I am sure they are going to continue, even do better when we begin our journey in the NPFL.

“I want to assure the fans and the government that we have learnt our lessons and going to do our best to make them proud in the elite division. “Warri Wolves is a big club and a club to be reckon with, so we are going to give it our all to excel when the league resumes.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related