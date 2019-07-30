Okowa urges labour to proffer solution to nation’s challenges

Rather than to concentrate all efforts on agitating for workers’ welfare, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) should focus on proffering solutions to the challenges facing the country, the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged.

The governor yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, made the call when the President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba led members of the union on a congratulatory visit to him at the Government House.

Okowa said: “Nigeria is in such a state that we need the cooperation of all to be able to succeed and I think that when we get into national discourse, it is important for us to think nationally and to be able to offer our ideas to government.

“I also believe that no one person has all the answers; there is a lot that the workers can actually bring to the table when it concerns national development. So, I want to plead that in the course of your engagement with the government, beyond the issues of workers’ welfare, it is necessary to talk about Nigeria and its economy. It is important to offer solutions to what you think can be done to make this country better because, it is our responsibility, our contributions and prayers that will help to grow this nation far beyond where it is today.”

He added: “No matter what the challenges we may be facing as a country, I still see a bright future for our nation and it is going to involve the collective will of all Nigerians to decide that we need to stay committed to this nation and to do our best to make this nation great.”

Meanwhile, the President of the NLC had said the visit was necessary because of the friendly disposition of Governor Okowa to issues concerning workers.

“I have a lot on record to justify my statement that you (Governor Okowa) run a labour-friendly government; your leadership has proven that where there is the will, God will prepare the way as you have ensured prompt payment of salaries; the contributory health insurance scheme which made healthcare facilities available to workers; provision of houses for workers; taking care of the needs of pensioners, among numerous others are worthy of commendation,” Wabba said.

The governor, who commended the NLC for the visit, however, attributed the success recorded by his administration to the cooperation of the people of Delta State and the organised labour. Okowa stated: “Our workers have done a lot for us; I cannot ask for a greater partnership because, I believe that they are partnering with us in all aspects of governance and I am truly proud of them.

“I always tell them (workers) that the fact that you are partners and sitting down to talk with government does not take anything away from you, rather it helps to provide even more help because if there is openness, there will be understanding and sometimes changes do not occur immediately, but we can always think together and structure the implementation of whatever needs to be done and that helps to better the governance of the state.

“Again, it also helps to improve communication between the government and workers and vice versa.”

He enumerated some of the achievements of his administration, saying that his administration would at all times take decisions that would be of benefit to the people of the state and humanity.

