Onaiyekan: Proscription of IMN is ‘a blunt mistake’
Former Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Onaiyekan, has described the proscription of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), as a “blunt mistake”.
Speaking at a news conference, Onaiyekan said the action of the Federal Government implies no religion is exempted from being proscribed as long as the government can get a judge to issue the order.
He said members of the IMN had the right to protest the continued detention of El-Zakzaky, adding that the Catholics will do the same if he were detained unjustly.
“The proscription (of Shiite) portrays us as a country where the government can wake up one day, get a court order from nowhere that particular religious group is proscribed,” he said.
“If we allow that to go, it means Catholics and my own religion too can be prescribed any day by any government who manages to get any judge to issue an ex parte or non-ex parte order.
“I don’t know what will happen if I was detained unjustly and the court orders my release and they refuse to allow me to come out, I don’t know if anybody will be able to stop the Catholics from protesting.”
He, however, said a religious group can be held accountable for breaking the law by prosecuting it instead of banning its activities.
Civil society coalition commends FG over proscription of IMN
The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria has backed the proscription of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), stating that the action would build peace and unity in the country.
Addressing newsmen in Lagos, the Convener of the Civil Society Groups, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, said the proscription of IMN, by the Federal Government would prevent Nigeria from battling with another security threat like Boko Haram which the military is seriously curtailing in some Northeast states.
According to him, if former President Goodluck Jonathan had taken such a decisive action on Boko Haram when the sect group emerged, it would not have festered to the level it got before the current military leadership curtailed their activities, adding that those speaking against the proscription of IMN, cannot see or are deliberately politicising the looming security crisis if the group is not urgently cut to size.
The Federal Government had last Friday obtained a court order to declare the Islamic Movement of Nigeria as a terrorist organisation following days of bloody protests and attacks on both public and private properties, which also claimed no fewer than 15 lives including a Senior Police Officer and a youth corp member by the fundamentalist group.
Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal High Court Abuja issued the order in a ruling which designated the activities of the IMN in any part of Nigeria “as acts of terrorism and illegality”.
Oladimeji said: “The decision of the government is apt and laudable. Government has more comprehensive information than citizens and when they take such a decision, we must commend it. The government is clearly not inhibiting the rights of people to practice their faith but they should carry out their faith within the stipulated rules of engagement.
“This proscription is the best way to save the soul of Nigeria from wanton violence, murder and willful destruction of public and private property by people who literally have no respect for constituted authority.”
Commending the Security agencies especially the Nigerian Army for keeping various terrorist and fundamentalist sects in check, Odeyemi urged for improved support and encouragement for our security agencies, saying that the current Service Chiefs can do more with improved funding and encouragement from Nigerians.
Petrol tanker explodes in Gombe State
A petrol tanker on Wednesday exploded in Gombe State.
According to reports, the tanker suddenly went up in flames in Tunfure, along the Gombe-Bauchi express road.
So far no casualties have yet been mentioned, although details are still trickling in.
However, reports have it that firefighters have arrived the scene to battle the blaze.
Details soon…
Suspected Jukun militia attack Federal Varsity Wukari, kill 3
Ben Adaji Wukari
There is high tension at the Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State following the gruesome murder of a staff and two students of the university in the wee hours of Wednesday.
New Telegraph learnt that some gunmen, suspected to be Jukun militiamen, invaded the university at about 2 am and killed the victims – all identified to be Tiv origin.
A student of the university, told our correspondent on phone that the school authorities have directed staff and students of the instructions to vacate the campus latest by noon today.
Details later…
At least 28 killed as Afghan bus hits ‘Taliban’ bomb
Dozens of passengers, mainly women and children, were killed in western Afghanistan on Wednesday when the bus they were travelling in hit a roadside bomb.
“A passenger bus travelling on the Kandahar-Herat highway hit a Taliban roadside bomb. So far at least 28 killed, 10 wounded,” said Muhibullah Muhib, the spokesman for Farah province.
All were civilians, mostly women and children, he said. Farooq Barakzai, a spokesman for Farah’s governor, confirmed the toll but warned it may rise higher.
No immediate confirmation from the Taliban was given that it was behind the blast.
It came one day after the United Nations said civilians are being killed and wounded at a “shocking” level in Afghanistan’s war, despite a push to end the nearly 18-year-old conflict.
Casualties have dropped 27 percent in the first half of 2019 compared to the same period last year, which was a record, but nonetheless 1,366 civilians were killed and another 2,446 injured. The UN branded efforts to reduce the violence “insufficient”.
It also said that US and pro-government forces caused more civilian deaths than the Taliban and other armed groups for the second quarter running.
Child casualties represented almost one-third of the overall total of civilian casualties.
The bloodshed comes amid a months-long, US-led push to forge a peace deal with the Taliban that would see foreign forces quit the country in return for various security guarantees, reports al-Jazeera.
Senate’s resolution unconstitutional, plot to set Edo ablaze –Govt
T
he Edo State Government yesterday described as unconstitutional and a flagrant disregard for the principle of separation of powers, the resolution of the Senate directing the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the House of Assembly.
The state government, in a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, declared that, “this illegality will not stand” and advised “powerful persons not to be allowed to set our state ablaze merely to satisfy their thirst for power and control.”
According to the SSG, “The Edo State Government watched with alarm today (yesterday) as the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in a step that was not totally unexpected, purported to pass a resolution in the following terms: – Directing the Governor of Edo State to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly, and ordering a fresh inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly within one week from the date of the said resolution.
“As earlier mentioned, this move was not unexpected in the light of the enormous political pressure which had been brought to bear on the officers and members of the distinguished Senate by the highly placed and powerful persons who are intent on foisting their will and choices on the good people of Edo State.
“This is borne out by the recorded statements made by one Seid Oshiomhole (a member-elect and younger brother of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole) wherein he boasted that both the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have been instructed on what to do in this matter.”
The state government added: “The government of Edo State wishes to observe that the Chairman and Members of Ad Hoc Committee of the Senate which visited Edo State were made aware of the existence of at least three suits pending before various courts, wherein the factual and legal dispute regarding the Edo State House of Assembly inauguration have been submitted to the courts by both contending parties for resolution.”
Ogie noted that “the Ad-Hoc Committee also failed to inform the Senate of the existence of a valid injunction in Suit No FHC/B/OS/70/2019 wherein the Federal High Court restrained various parties from interfering in any manner with the activities of the Edo State House of Assembly which said order had been brought to their attention in the course of their visit to Edo State.”
He maintained that: “In point of fact in Suit No. FHC/PH/CS/159/2019 the National Assembly, the Clerk of National Assembly, the President of the Senate and Speaker of House of Representatives, amongst others, were specifically ordered by the Federal High Court to maintain the status quo as at 25th July, 2019.
“The Edo State Government is further aware that in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/815/2019, wherein the Clerk and the National Assembly are defendants before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the National Assembly and the Clerk have not only been duly served with the processes, but have entered appearance in the matter.
“It is unfortunate that the Distinguished Senate would act in flagrant breach of these various court orders and purport to come to factual and legal conclusions concerning a matter in which the parties are already before the courts and therefore subjudice.
“We are also concerned that the members of the Distinguished Senate appear to have very scant regard for the principle of separation of powers as enshrined in our Constitution, which is manifested by their taking over the functions of the judiciary in dispute resolution and giving directives to a governor of a state, who is certainly not subject to the supervision of the National Assembly.
“The Edo State Government maintains that there is nowhere in the Constitution, particularly Section 11(4) which enables the National Assembly to “take over” any House of Assembly or in this respect, the Edo State House of Assembly.”
The SSG added that: “It must be further observed that it has always been the contention of the Edo State Government that the power to issue a proclamation for the inauguration of a House of Assembly as set out in Section 105(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was duly and completely complied with and it is not within the power of the governor to recall same once issued or to perform the same act multiple times. Once the governor issues a proclamation letter, his job is done.
“It is the duty of the Clerk of the House of Assembly to inaugurate the House of Assembly and he has since performed that task. He has further approached a court of law to seek a validation of his actions. The pronouncements of the Distinguished Senate on the subject (with respect) is clearly misconceived and would amount to interference in the role of the courts which may, in fact, constitute contempt with which the governor would not wish to be associated.
“The government of Edo State firmly believes that our state is not a colony or a vassal of any person or persons exercising power in Abuja and we shall take all necessary steps within the ambit of the law to defend and validate our position and actions on this matter.
“We call on all persons of goodwill to call the powerful wielders of “power and authority” in Abuja and elsewhere to refrain from acts which are clearly unconstitutional, undemocratic and a flagrant disrespect for the principle of due process and separation of powers.
“These powerful persons should not be allowed to set our state ablaze merely to satisfy their thirst for power and control. As we have always maintained on this subject: This illegality will not stand.”
I’ll assign portfolio to ministers at inauguration – Buhari
…lauds Senate’s speedy job
P
resident Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, disclosed that he will assign portfolio to members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) who have been confirmed by the Senate at the point of inauguration.
The President, however, did not mention any particular date for the inauguration of the new ministers.
Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, commended the Senate for its diligence and prompt confirmation of his ministerial nominees.
He said: “Specific portfolios shall be assigned with the inauguration of the cabinet.”
Buhari also expressed satisfaction in the process which he described as swift and efficient.
According to the President, the people of Nigeria want results, and with this list of ministers, we are confident they shall be delivered.
“This is a fine, capable and committed group of individuals. Working together, they shall help achieve what we all want and labour toward: a secure, prosperous, corruption-free nation in which nobody is left behind, and talents can flourish.
“The executive approaches this 9th National Assembly with a renewed spirit of openness and enthusiasm. Where once we sometimes found impasse, we welcome collaboration; where once suspicion took hold, together, we shall demonstrate mutual trust.
“Scrutiny should never mean deadlock but proper governance. And with a new swathe of national legislators and ministers, we are confident the executive and the legislature can – in partnership – unleash the change Nigerians deserve,” he added.
Senate backs Reps, threatens to take over Edo Assembly
T
he Senate has given the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, one week ultimatum, to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly, threatening to take over the functions of the Assembly if the governor failed to adhere to the directive.
The House of Representatives had earlier taken the same position on the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly.
The Senate took the decision following its consideration of the report of its ad hoc Committee on Edo State Assembly crisis, chaired by the Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Aliyu Sabi (APC, Niger North).
The committee had made three recommendations to the Senate, that the Edo State Governor should issue a fresh proclamation letter for the proper inauguration of the 7th Edo State House of Assembly.
It also recommended that the Clerk to the Edo Assembly should formally inform all the 24 members-elect of the new proclamation through media adverts in print and electronic media in conformity with parliamentary best practice.
The panel further recommended that, in the event that a new proclamation was not issued as recommended within the period of three weeks (later amended to one week), the National Assembly is at liberty to invoke Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).
This section empowers the National Assembly to take over the functions of any state House of Assembly that is incapable of carrying out its functions.
Meanwhile, a sharp division arose among former governors who are now members of the Senate, over the resolution of the apex legislative Chamber on the crisis rocking the Edo Assembly.
While Senators Adamu Aliero and Sam Egwu, former governors of Kebbi and Ebonyi states respectively, strongly condemned Obaseki for not issuing proclamation properly as specified by law, Rochas Okorocha indicted the Senate for demonstrating eagerness to hastily take over the affairs of Edo Assembly.
Egwu and Aliero urged the Senate to go ahead and approve the recommendations of the committee, but Okorocha described the decision of the Senate as undue interference in the business of Edo State Government.
Okorocha argued that the National Assembly should leave Edo APC and all the stakeholders to sort out their differences and resolve their internal political wrangling.
Okorocha said: “From the onset, it looks like we are eager to take over the activities of Edo State House of Assembly. Looking at the report of the ad hoc committee, both the party, the Clerk of the Assembly and all that, it looks like that is a family affair of APC, which the leadership of APC should have found a way to resolve and not us stepping into the matter that I think we do not have jurisdiction to handle.
“There is no proof whatsoever that Edo State House of Assembly is not functioning. We have had cases where the Mace of the Senate was taken away and no other National Assembly took over the Senate.
“We should not be eager to go and take over the activities of Edo House of Assembly.
“What happened in Edo Assembly is a break of relationship and we should find a way to resolve it, but for us to stand here and talk about giving three weeks ultimatum for compliance and if the governor does not approve it, we will take over.
“I was also a governor and it would be insulting to Edo State governor for us to sit here and force him to comply within three weeks. It is not proper.”
In his contribution, Senator Egwu (PDP, Ebonyi North), said: “I support the recommendation of the ad hoc committee. I was a governor too. I think the governor should not lead the House to do the wrong thing.
“A situation where the Clerk recorded that the governor directed that the inauguration should be done by 3p.m., but the report by the Commissioner of Police said that the inauguration was done by 9 p.m., something done in the night is a secret meeting.
“It is suspect, it is undemocratic and there is a purpose for that which was not good. For me, I think the governor did the wrong thing by inaugurating the Assembly in the night.”
The Senate had actually got set for altercation, bickering and perhaps very rowdy session, but the President of the Senate quickly intervened and used his prerogative of office to calm the situation by not allowing further contributions on the matter.
This really sparked off a lot of murmuring among the senators who were not allowed to openly contribute to the debate as the President of the Senate did not give room for the pending pandemonium to happen.
While considering the recommendations, the Senate Majority Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North) amended the recommendation, reducing the ultimatum to one week.
In a desperate move to approve the recommendation, Lawan did not allow the amendment to be seconded when he put it to voice vote, also without waiting to decipher between the supporters and those opposing the motion, he hit the gavel approving the amendment.
At this point, Senator Orker Jev (PDP, Benue), raised a constitutional point of order, drawing the attention of the Senate to apparent constitutional error in one of the recommendations of the ad hoc committee.
He said: “There is nothing that indicates, in this constitution, that the proclamation ought to be published in the media. The fact that was not done does not infract on the constitution. As a lawmaker and lawyer, I am always very bothered about the implementation of whatever comes out of any legislative house. If we allow these recommendations to….”
However, while he was yet speaking, Lawan interjected, saying, “let me rule.
“As far as this issue is concerned, this has been laid to rest. The Senate has taken a decision and it is in conformity with that of the House two weeks ago. I believe that our colleague, Jev, can bring this point of order at an appropriate day if it would do any good. I believe that these resolutions should be sent immediately so that the one week is not reduced by keeping the letter here.
“The National Assembly must insist on the right thing to be done even by state governors. This is the home of democracy; it is the highest legislative chamber. When the National Assembly queries decisions by the President, I don’t see the reason why when there is an error or mis-judgement or something undemocratic that the National Assembly should stay away from it.
“This motion was taken on July 10. We had three weeks to allow for some political process. I believe that has proved impossible.
“I want to congratulate the Senate for coming to the rescue of democracy and I believe that the message is very clear. We want this issue resolved. We are not in a hurry to take over. The one week is to allow for the proper thing to be done.”
2023: Why I won’t anoint a successor –Buhari
P
resident Muhammadu Buhari yesterday declared that he will not anoint anyone as his successor at the end of the administration in 2023.
The President said any attempt to do so, will create crisis for the country and for those individuals with such ambitions.
President Buhari was reacting to the demand of a group known as the Progressives in Academics (Pro-Acad) who visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The group, among other demands, specifically asked the President to start grooming a youth who would replace him when his tenure runs out in 2023.
But, Buhari said: “I’d rather keep my mouth shut. Let those who would want to be President try as much as I did.”
According to him, identifying anybody now as his successor will create problems for him or her.
He advised that nobody should think he can just become President overnight since it was an endeavour that requires a great deal of conviction and hard work.
While lamenting that some Nigerians take things for granted, expecting success to come to them on a platter of gold, the President recalled how his three previous attempts at the Presidency failed.
“To me, this is very funny. I think if I identify anybody, I’d create more problems for him or her. So, I’d rather keep my mouth shut.
“I believe that those who are interested know that I tried three times. I thank God and technology, PVC. Before, they just go to the television and they read the results. They say anybody who disagreed should go to court.
“A lot of our young chaps are taking things for granted. Imagine to contest election three times ending up in the Supreme Court three times. It needs a lot of conviction, you know, and hard work. But people take success for granted.
“They think I just closed my eyes and I got it,” the President said.
In response to the group’s proposal of tackling the challenge of Almajiri system in the country, President Buhari blamed state governments for the state of affairs in the country.
Buhari explained that education remained at the top of his government’s priority, with N1 trillion so far injected to the sector in the last four years.
This, he said, was done through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Tetfund) and the needs assessment interventions.
“In the next four years, we shall continue with the work to transform the sector, bearing in mind our high population growth rate, financial challenges and security issues, especially those grossly affected areas.
“Simply put, our focus and agenda can only be sustained if we have educated and secured society.
“We have no choice but to produce more engineers, technicians, doctors, nurses and teachers. To achieve this, we shall continue to seek your advice and guidance. I am pleased to note some of the ideas you proposed, this submission is timely as we prepare for the next level.”
Igbo 2023 presidency not negotiable, says group
A
South-East group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has said the 2023 presidency to the South-East was not negotiable, saying enough is enough.
In a release issued at the end of an enlarged meeting of the group in Aba, Abia State by the COSEYL President-General, Chief Goodluck Ibem, and made available to newsmen said it was resolved among others that “it is a right and not a privilege for the South-East to produce president of Nigeria in 2023 as we have endured enough since the inception of democracy in Nigeria.”
It reads: “Barring any change in the political parties dominance and structure in 2023, the two major political parties should as a move for equity, justice, fairness and Raison d’état pick their candidates from Ndigbo just as they did in 2019 presidential election.
“Any of the two major political parties that fails to give South East the presidential ticket in 2023 will be demonstrating its lack of interest for equity, justice and fairness and will be seen as declaring Ndigbo as its enemy because it is only someone’s enemy that will deny him his right.
“The Nigerian president of Igbo extraction must never be handpicked. We will not accept a handpicked candidate who will abandon the problems on ground to play politics that have kept this country down for many years.
“We call on Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other socio-cultural and patriotic Igbo groups to come out and start evaluation of all our capable personalities in order to give Nigeria at least, two unquestionable presidential materials come 2023.
“When we talk about presidential materials, we are not talking about those who have become Methuselah in the corridors of power. We are not referring to politicians who recycle from State executives to National Assembly and have political grey hairs.
“An intelligent and industrious race like Igbo should not offer a quack president to Nigerians. The only way we can rewrite the history of Nigeria, is by giving Nigeria the best president it will ever have in her entire existence in 2023.
“We must never allow such bad administration near our Igbo presidency project. It is high time we all came out and restructure the leadership of Ndigbo. We should examine those we are sending so that we don’t send misfits.”
“It’s time to start consulting, building bridges across Nigeria and selling our credible candidates to Nigerians so that they could see why such persons need to go into power.”
Senate confirms 43 ministerial nominees
…cautions appointees not to disregard invitations …adjourns till Sept 24
T
he Senate, yesterday, confirmed the 43 ministerial nominees forwarded to it by President Muhammadu Buhari last week Tuesday, for approval for appointment as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The apex legislative chamber also warned the ministers-designate not to toy with the Ninth Senate either by ignoring its invitations or frustrating in any way its oversight responsibilities on the ministries, agencies and departments (MDAs) of government.
It also gave the ministers-designate marching order to immediately swing to action when assigned portfolios and sworn into offices by President Muhammadu Buhari in order to fast-track the process of revamping the country’s ailing economy.
The Senate particularly decried the current trend of abysmal implementation of annual budgets, lamenting that apart from the budget implementation being in chaos and in tatters, the situation had made it difficult for anybody to state the exact status of the nation’s economy.
The upper chamber expressed these positions after the screening and confirmation of the members of the next Federal Executive Council (FEC).
While charging the appointees to rise to their responsibilities after their confirmation, the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, said: “For those that have been confirmed by this Senate, the message is that they must be prepared to work with this Senate.
“We are going to engage them in our oversight and other legislative activities. What we want to achieve is to have a relationship that is based on mutual respect and truth. While we are not going to be frivolous, we are going to be firm; we are going to be serious with our oversight.
“Oversight is the most potent instrument at our disposal to ensure that the legislation we make, particularly the budget that we pass, is implemented as passed in the general interest of Nigerians.
“We expect to face the budget; it is our desire and hope that the appropriation bill 2020 be presented to this National Assembly by end of September or late the first week of October.
“It is our determination and resolve that we are able to work on the budget and before Christmas we should be able to pass the budget provided it is in the National Assembly by September or first week of October.
“It is doable, it is achievable and we believe that Nigeria should return to the January-Decemebr budget cycle. Let our economy have predictable parameters.
“Our budget implementation is in chaos, is in tatters to the point that it is difficult at the moment to state where the economy is.”
The nominees confirmed by the Senate are: Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah (Abia), Mohammed Musa Bello (Adamawa), Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Dr. Chris Ngige (Anambra), Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra), Adamu Adamu (Bauchi), Maryam Katagum (Bauchi), Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa), George Akume (Benue) and Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno).
Others are: Goddy Jedy-Agba (Cross River), Festus Keyamo (Delta), Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi), Osagie Ehinare (Edo), Clement Agba (Edo), Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu), Ali Pantami (Gombe), and Emeka Nwajuba (Imo).
Also confirmed are: Sulaiman Adamu (Jigawa), Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna), Dr. Muhammad Mahmud (Kaduna), Hadi Sirika (Katsina), Abubakar Malami (Kebbi), Sabo Nanono (Kano), Maj-Gen. Bashir Saleh (Kano), Ramatu Tijani (Kogi), Lai Mohammed (Kwara) and Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara).
Others are: Olorunnimbe Mamowora (Lagos), Babatunde Fashola (Lagos), Zubairu Dada (Niger), Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun), Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun) and Sunday Dare (Oyo).
Equally confirmed are: Paulen Tallen (Plateau), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Mohammed Maigeri Dengaji (Sokoto), Saleh Momoh (Taraba), Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe) and Sadiya Umar Farouk (Zamfara).
After the confirmation of the nominees, the Senate adjourned plenary till September 24, 2019, as the lawmakers proceeded on their seven-week annual recess.
