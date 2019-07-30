Operation ‘take a bow’ and sin no more

I have said it on different platforms that President Muhammadu Buhari remains detained by old, rebarbative and crude ideas about governance. After his election in 2015, in which I vigorously participated, he squandered his enormous goodwill in just six months, when he kept the nation on temporary holiday by his deliberate delay in announcing his cabinet. The economy that had shown symptoms of frictions, fluctuations and shocks, suddenly capitulated and the nation went into recession. Two years after, job losses became visible themes of a government that easily exposed its leadership incapacitation. Poverty remarkably increased and killings assumed a frightening dimension as a result of ineffective security architecture. The government was put on a stretcher gasping for breath. The president spent some good time in the United Kingdom to attend to an undisclosed ailment. The cabal had a field day while the President was away and the nation played host to all manner of political plots and sub-plots that attempted to alter the permutations in the National Assembly.

The quarrel with the Bukola Saraki-led Senate was that it had become a thorn in the flesh of the government even when they both belonged to the same party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). While the Saraki group talked about independence of the Legislature as an arm of government, the APC as a political party, wanted the National Assembly leadership to always kowtow to the whims and caprices of the Executive arm of government. This was not to be. It led to a period of accusation and counter-accusation between the executive and legislative arms of government. The APC wanted a pliable National Assembly that would bootlick the dirty rump of the Executive and be in sync with all the desires, dreams and aspirations of the president. They have succeeded in getting one. The Senator Ahmad Lawan-led Senate and that of the Gbajabiamila-led Lower House. It was all smiles and banters when the new leadership of the National Assembly visited the Villa to pay obeisance to President Buhari to herald the take-off of a master-servant relationship which the APC had always craved for. Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-agege, descended on his kneels to pay obeisance to the all-powerful President. They have simply sold their birthright to the presidency. Since the president massed its weight on the members of the Assembly to select its own desired leadership, such leadership cannot work on its own independent accord.

When you ceaselessly pour libation on a shrine and consistently demand for protection from the gods of the shrine, you will have no option when the gods decide to ask for your son as a reward for his protection. That is exactly what the National Assembly and the Executive would become in the next four years. It is not a surprise therefore, to see the “operation take a bow and go” presently being undertaken in the Senate for ministerial nominees as they face the nation in what ought to be proper screening to weigh in on their competence, expertise and experience. The present leadership of the Assembly is an extension of the Executive arm of government. Everything that was wrong in the eyes of the 8th Assembly, will be right in the eyes of the present 9th Assembly. Even, members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have been conscripted into this mind game. With Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, the Minority Leader doing the yeoman’s job of asking for “take a bow”, you readily know the plot has sunk in. It is a collegiate malfeasance, plotted, planned and delivered by the opposition for the ruling APC. Even those who have questionable past have become lullabic lyrics in the mouth of Senator Abaribe. He saunters to his feet, gesticulates with toothpaste smile, whirls around, before he delivers his errand.

To the best of my knowledge, this is not a screening exercise thus far. It is a circus show meant to ostentatiously whet the appetite of the feudal lords as a mark of appreciation for bringing this leadership on board. This will be the pattern throughout the next four years. At first, I had thought this Senate would possess the balls to scrutinise a few of those names that are standing trial in EFCC for financial profligacy and economic crimes; Timipreye Sylva, Godswill Akpabio, Uche Ogah, and a host of others. I had thought the initial security screening would also prevent those names from being presented as ministerial nominees, but I am told that in a “country of sins without sinners”, all acts of omission and commission form part of the leadership attributes of the “sinless sinners”. Imagine a government that prides itself as fighting corruption, presenting her first eleven with names of persons that are clearly standing trial for corruption.

Nigeria has become a dumping ground where mediocrity rules. It has become a country of uncommon possibilities. The impossible happens right here and occupies the driver’s seat. If this is what President Buhari could offer Nigerians after two months post-inauguration wait, then, there is something mortally wrong with the present leadership. Was the ministerial list a product of Mr. Integrity or from the cabal? Could President Buhari have produced such a list going by what his handlers say he is or this list was just handed over to him by the cabal for onward transmission to a rubber stamp Senate? A cabinet ought to reflect the character of a government. Does that mean this is the actual character of President Buhari and all the sanctimoniousness was just a fluke? You mean, President Buhari, APC’s Mr. Clean, Mr. Integrity, used his hand to write those names knowing full well some of them are confirmed candidates of EFCC? Is it possible? How can?

The more one tries to understand the trajectory of this government, the more you get confused. This government has just told Nigerians that the fight against corruption has been postponed for another day because this present regime of pretenders has shown a manifest departure from the norm to embrace the bizarre. You cannot stop corruption with corruption. You cannot fight corruption with corruption virus. You cannot pretend to be fighting corruption. You either own up to the fight or just jettison the fight. Using corruption to fight your perceived or imaginary political enemies cannot deepen any anti-corruption fight. It rubbishes anti-corruption crusade and presents the protagonist as a hypocritical element. You are busy chasing Diezani Alison-Madueke in the United Kingdom, and leaving your party loyalists to enjoy plum positions anointed by the same government that has been blowing hot air over corruption. This anti-corruption crusade is a mere fluke, empty rhetoric and sheer banality. Once any anti-corruption crusade suffers perception crisis, it hurts the very soul of such crusade. There are no shortcuts to fighting corruption; you are either ready or you are not ready.

The beauty of what we have at hand is that, President Buhari has shown us the true colour of his character. It is always difficult to live a life of pretence. No matter how hard you try to conceal your real self, someday, your true colours would come aglow. Just imagine a President Buhari sitting in the chambers with those familiar faces who have been guests of EFCC, they will dispense with their ministry’s budget and handle projects. They will raise their hands in the chambers to contribute to deliberations. And when the president goes out, he will deliver speeches to score himself high on anti-corruption. Hmm, what a contradiction. It doesn’t matter if this present government achieves little because we are not expecting so much from them. What should matter to us is how to recover Nigeria from the grip of the present occupants without doing colossal damage to the psyche of a country that is presently in dire straits. Four years is long but short. We will endure until a time when majority would begin to see APC’s dubiety and deliberate occupation of the seat of government through rigged elections.

As for this rubber stamp assembly, nothing much to expect from them. The purpose for selecting the NASS leadership was to ensure a total compliance with all the vagaries of misgovernance that may come along the way. It wasn’t an Assembly leadership meant to do the bidding of Nigerians but one that was programmed to swallow the President’s vomit without raising questions. When the 8th Assembly asked questions, they were branded anti-Buhari by a government that became insensitive to public criticisms. The government prefers a “take a bow” doctrine, with no questions asked, and no answers provided, to please the power apparatchiks of both party and presidency.No matter the stuff that the Senate President is made of, he cannot look in the face of the president and deny him obeisance. Senator Lawan has poured libations on the Aso Rock shrine, he should be prepared to donate his voice anytime it is required. It is a shrine-client relationship. He cannot run away from that responsibility. It is what you get when you eat kolanut from the shrine. The shrine must always demand for his own kolanut at the appropriate time. Nigeria needs help. Nigeria needs salvation but certainly not a “take a bow” salutation.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related