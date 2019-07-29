Overseas-based athletes doubtful for Morocco

T

here are still doubts on the availability of some of Nigeria’s foreign-based athletes to be part of the fast approaching African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

The Africa Olympic Games which take centre stage between August 19 and 30 will see Nigerians looking forward to see some of their top stars like Divine Oduduru, Blessing Okagbare, Ese Brume and the rest representing the country.

The foreign-based athletes in recent times have been having issues with the Athletic Federation of Nigeria as regards bonuses for previous competitions, leading to most of them boycotting recent competitions like the IAAF World Relays.

Despite most of them being listed on the start list of some of the events at the National Trials that took place in Kaduna last week, only a handful of them made it to Nigeria.

Although the AFN defended the athletes’ absence, our correspondent gathered that they decided to boycott the trials because of the ongoing problems with regards to money with only those on holiday in the country making it to Kaduna.

However, investigations by our correspondent showed that the Sports Ministry through the Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, has been getting in touch with the athletes and this might make them reserve their decision.

Few of the athletes said they are already considering changing their decision, especially after the PM’s intervention.

“He has been calling most of us individually and trying to explain the situation back home,” one of the athletes, who craves anonymity, said.

“This is our country and we are happy to represent her, but they need to treat us well as individuals and not just feel they can treat us anyhow.

“About 80 percent of us will likely be in Morocco, if not all, as respect to the PS because he has been treating us as a father.”

Meanwhile, the AFN at the weekend released the list of Nigeria athletes that will represent the country at the African Games with Blessing Okagbare on top on the list.

The list consisting of 22 men and 29 women also has former junior international, Divine Oduduru, and Ese Brume, who recently jumped a new Personal Best of 6.96m at the 5th International Sprint Relay Cup, and hurdler Tobi Amusan.

Others are new national champion in men’s 100m, Usheoritse Itsekiri, Ogho-Oghene Egwero, Seye Ogunlewe, Joy Udo-Gabriel, Rosemary Chukwuma, Patience Okon-George among others.

