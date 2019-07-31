The Mega City / Life
Park, ride, avoid traffic, stress
Amadi Annette
The increase in traffic in Lagos metropolis within the last six months has been a story that has many people complaining.
When there is traffic in any part of Lagos, the whole state usually suffers; unfortunately it is this type of traffic that is currently rocking Nigeria’s most industrious state-Lagos.
Getting to Oshodi from Jakande Estate at Isolo or getting to Adeniyi Jones from Ikeja under bridge now takes a commuter roughly about an hour and 30minutes which is quite different from what obtained few years ago.
At this point, it is safe to say that the roads have become worse that it has driven Lagosian to the hands of public transportation in forms of bikes, commercial vehicles, yellow big and small buses known otherwise known as Danfo, and tricycle, also known as Keke and many others.
Usually, when this commercial vehicles notice any small traffic or rainfall, the transportation fare increases from the accepted amount to some ridiculous price but commuters usually have no choice but to board them that way if they have to get do their destinations.
Since the recent and unavoidable traffic has become troubling that it seems to avoid no one, the Lagos State Bus Services Limited has brought an initiative to move passengers from one place to the other comfortably, safer, convenient and for cheaper price called ‘Pack and Ride.
The ‘park and Ride’ give private car owners the opportunity to park their cars within the premises of the Ikosi park known to keke riders and residents as ‘BRT’ or ‘Black Gate’ for a fee of N200 per day.
After they pay for parking, they board the LAGBus to work, also for a fee of N200. The LAGBuses begin operation from as early as 6.am and private car owners would have gathered in their suits and comfortable heels waiting patiently for their buses to be filled up and ready to move.
In the premises of this park are various cars, of different brands, colours and sizes. The park employs skilled security personnel to watch over the cars while just a stone-throw, are vulcanizers ready and available for any emergency works on any vehicle that develops sudden faults.
New Telegraph spoke to the car park operator and personnel in charge of the park and LAGBus operation , Mrs. Tayo Joseph, who talked about the car park and ride operation.
According to her: “The commuters and car owners pay N200 daily to park their vehicles here but hardly will you see any commuters park their vehicles overnight. They usually go home in their cars every day. The busiest days for us here is, Mondays to Wednesdays. After payment to the ticketers, the tickets issued are validated by the manager in charge of the buses just to make sure that issued tickets equals the total amount of passengers on board the bus. Then, the driver is given the permission to move out.
“There are no terms and conditions given to the passengers, as long as they pay their ticket fee and are of good conduct in the bus, not distracting the driver, or discomforting the passengers, anyone can board the vehicle. The LAGBus starts its operation by 6am every day. Every morning, the drivers go to Oshodi to bring the vehicles to the Car Park depot, they go there to bring the buses. This Ikosi park used to be a depot but it should be renovated very soon for more accountable and sophisticated service. The operation here is overseen by Lagos State government and all the income is remitted to Lagos State government under Ikosi Local Government.”
“She added: “The operation started solely with the aim to reduce the hardship of Lagosians on the road. Comparing the smooth operation of this car park to that of other park, you will notice the level of organization our drivers and security work with. It is not as difficult and stressful as boarding buses with the yellow buses.
“Here our passengers are made to queue orderly while waiting for the buses to arrive. So, first comers will not become the ones that won’t get vehicles which is what happens most times when you try going to work with the conventional yellow Danfo buses or keke.”
She continued, “Our drivers undergo very stringent training before they can start commuting passengers which is quite different from what we see in the driving attitude of the Danfo drivers. If you notice the way the yellow bus drivers, conductors and the tout behave, you will realize the LAGBus is way safer because the driver won’t stop to give any touts N50 or stop at undesignated bus stops for nothing. The rule is, when a passenger sees that the driver is fast approaching his bus-stop, he uses the bell which is by each side of the seats to signal to the driver that he or she wants to alight at the next bus stop. The drivers here are highly and exclusively trained using the AM and PM shifting; anyone can apply as a Lagbus driver and if his credentials show that he or she has never driven a LAGBus before, will need to remain at the training institute where we have our training department. Such a person will remain there until they have been certified to be able to carry commuters from one destination to the other.”
She said some Lagos drivers feel and believe that if they are to be going out in their cars to work from Monday to Friday that they will spend more. So, they prefer to park it there so as to beat the ever busy and traffic packed Lagos roads and take the LAGBus and go back in their cars after work.
Speaking to some car owners, one of them Mrs. Ebube Amaka, told New Telegraph that she used to work on the mainland before she got a good paying job at Diamond Bank, Lekki and that the traffic daily is very alarming and believes has increased drastically in 2019.
She said: “I leave my house at Akoka, in Yaba daily. I drop my children off at the primary school around Ketu and I park my car here and then board the LagBus to work. The LAGBus here allows for passengers to park their cars with good security and it is very convenient and just for a very small fee of N200 and the good thing is that the buses are not as dirty and do not condone abusive drivers like the regular commercial buses we have in Lagos. These Lag buses have their own lane and do not have to compete with other buses for road.”
Another commuter and car owner, who works with GTB at Lekki, said that he pays for parking there just on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays only “because those are the very busy days for Lagos workers. On weekends also, the traffic would have reduced and fewer cars would be plying the roads. I must commend the organisers of this initiative have helped a lot of people get themselves to their destinations at ease. I spend N600 here per week and sometimes, I park my car for five days straight which is equivalent to N1000 per week which means roughly, I spend N4000 in a month on parking tickets but thinking of the stress and how much fuel I will burn if I drive my car to work five days a week, make it cheaper.”
Another car owner avoiding traffic, Mr. Sam Ogundipe, who was in a hurry to board the almost filled up LAGBus spoke to New Telegraph on his ordeals on Lagos roads, the bad roads and rate at which Lagos drivers have become more reckless recently.
He lamented that driving in traffic gives room for people bashing your car, commuters fight and hurl abusive words to each other any opportunity. “This park and ride initiative is one I can never be ungrateful for. I have been riding this bus and parking here for over two years. It has become a routine and I now take my car out on weekends only.
“The usefulness of this initiative cannot be overemphasised and I am very sure Lagosians cannot thank the organisers of the car park and ride enough for putting the welfare and Lagosians first in this period of high and risk prone traffic congestion in Lagos State.”
A hotel’s black day
After its sudden collapse last week Wednesday, the popular Metroview Hotel in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital has been sealed off. UCHENNA INYA reports
Metroview building plan was approved on 20th February, 2001 and commissioned by a former Minister of Culture and Tourism and prominent politician in Ebonyi State, Ambassador Frank Ogbuewu on 28th May, 2005.
Since its construction, the hotel, which is situated at the front of College of Health Sciences, (CHS) of Ebonyi State University (EBSU), has continued to witness high patronage as people from all walks of life have continued to lodge in the hotel. But social and commercial activities in the 14-year-old hotel were brought to a halt last week following the sudden collapse of one of its wing. Though no life was lost nor anybody sustaining injury, properties worth millions of naira was destroyed following the disaster.
The hotel has 26 rooms; 24 rooms and two seats. The wing that collapsed has about 10 rooms. The hotel has been sealed by the state government following the collapse. The government said the hotel remained sealed pending investigation. Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) committee identified as Prevention, Investigation, Failure and Analysis Committee (PIFAC) had visited the building for investigation. Special Assistant to Governor Dave Umahi on Capital Territory Development, Chief Ejem Okoro, who announced the government action, said 60 persons escaped death following the sudden collapse of the popular hotel. “We got shocking news in the night that a wing of Metroview hotel has collapsed and we immediately dispatched our men to go and get underground view of the news. They saw that the building has collapsed and took photographs of it. We discovered that a wing of the hotel which looks like an attachment to the main building has pulled from the main building and the entire place collapsed.
“Up to 60 people lodged there and they are safely out from this place. We are advising people to get approval from the government when they want to build and as you are building, you take order.
“We have step by step on how to build and supervise building. So, if we don’t supervise your building, you are building on your own and if anything happens to the building, we will hold you responsible. We have to seal the entire building till further notice because we don’t want to lose any life,” he said.
The Hotel Director, Chief Augustine Orji said they had noticed a crack on some of the pillars holding the building and they immediately cordoned off the side of building and started renovations, adding that it was on the process of the renovation that the building collapsed.
Orji said those who lodged in the hotel were outside the building for a seminar when the incident happened, stressing that no life was lost.
“The manager of this hotel showed me the pillar that was cracking and we immediately cordoned-off the place. We immediately evacuated all our guests in the hotel on that Tuesday to see if we can salvage the building and started work on the building on Wednesday. During the work, we discovered that it was coming down the more. We then left the job. Then at about 7:pm of that Wednesday, the building collapsed and it came down.
“There is no truth in the insinuation that about 60 people were inside the hotel and they escaped death when it collapsed. No guest was in this hotel. The people the government saw were people who came when the incident happened. So, nobody was in the hotel as a guest when the building collapsed.
“We did not use substandard materials in constructing the hotel. It is only experts that can tell what happened. They said we didn’t come to Capital Territory to get approval before the construction work but we didn’t know we supposed to do that.
Chairman of Prevention, Investigation, Failure and Analysis Committee of Nigeria Society of Engineers(NSE), Engr. Raphael Oko, said from a cursory engineering look of the building, there was a shell failure but that the committee needed to study different aspect of design and construction of the building to come up with stamp point of the remote and immediate cause of its collapse.
“We have procedures in Engineering. We subject materials to laboratory test and the outcome of that laboratory test will guide us. We don’t just speak in isolation. We must identify whether the materials fall short of the standard. We will also get to the manpower use,” he said.
He identified high rate of quackery in Nigeria construction industry as major causes of frequent building collapse in the country. “There is prevalence of quackery in Nigerian construction industry; a whole lot of charlatans come in and pose as Engineers and they cut corners. At the end of the day, the public bears the consequence of such actions.
“To prevent frequent building collapse in the country, the right people should be brought to do Engineering work during construction. This is because in the building industry, the safety of the building rests strictly on the Engineer. So, let the Engineer be allowed to do his work because he should able to mediate between the clients and the workers to bringing out the best result.”
Lamenting ban of Sniper
Nigerians have decried the recent ban on the sale of pesticide, especially Sniper and other agricultural formulations in open market following increased cases of suicide and misuse of the products.
They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the ban might not help in reducing incidences of suicide, adding that it would affect the daily bread of some people who depend on the sale of the insecticide. According to them, the ban will not tackle suicide as there are other ways to end one’s life.
Also, they expressed the belief that it would also not solve the underlying mental health conditions that led to the use of poisonous or other means for people to take their lives. The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had on July 11, announced the ban on sale of the pesticide and other agricultural formulations or dichlovorous which is from the class of the Organophosphate chemicals that were poisoning in nature and dangerous to human health. Mr Bayo Akinlade, the Chairman, Ikorodu branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), told NAN that the regulatory organisation had a very lax system of control of the regulation of food and drugs in the country. Akinlade said due to the poor control of food and drugs by NAFDAC, the ban on Sniper would not be effectively enforced, rather it would thrive in the black market. “The problem with NAFDAC is that they have no control; there are some drugs that are on prescription only, but they are being sold over the counter. “NAFDAC has never done its job well; it just gets some sort of confirmation from these pharmaceutical companies, give them a NAFDAC number and everybody has to take care of themselves. “NAFDAC can ban Sniper as they want, people will still get a hold of it; they just made it much more expensive to purchase,’’ he said.
A Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Tomi Imarah, said that the ban was not going to be effective in Nigeria, if done in isolation. Imarah, who runs an online mental health service, “Dr Tomi Haven’’, said that there was need to engage in a different approach to media coverage of suicide stories. “The sensationalism of suicide on mainstream and social media can occur through repeated reportage. “When we continue along these paths, suicide rates will not decline, even in the face of restrictions or bans on pesticides. “Many people did not know about Sniper’s ability to terminate life and how accessible its procurement was until it was all over the news. “If Sniper is banned and the attention shifts to a new method of suicide, you will quickly see a steady rise in the use of that method as well,’’ Imarah said.
She urged media to lend a helping hand to suicide prevention efforts by focusing more time on raising mental health awareness, publicising warning signs of suicidal behaviour. Imarah said: “The media should emphasize the treatability of mental illnesses, and publish lists of mental health services and help lines in the country.’’
Also, Mr. Jiti Ogunye, a lawyer and human rights activist, described the ban on Sniper as a ‘spontaneous reaction.’ According to him, the ban will be ineffective if the root causes that indicate why Nigerians resort to suicide is not adequately addressed by the government. Ogunye said: “When in a country there is usually a spontaneous reaction to issues that require very deep thinking, introspection and reflection for us to know exactly what we need to do, we will continually get things wrong. “Now that Sniper has been banned by NAFDAC, if an individual is driven to commit suicide, won’t that person look for other means to commit suicide? What will the ban on Sniper now achieve?
“If the purpose of the ban on Sniper is to reduce the suicide rate in Nigeria, I do not think NAFDAC is going to succeed. We must address the root cause or reasons why Nigerians are resorting to suicide. “NAFDAC and government at various levels in particular, have to think about social provisions, economic prosperity, mental health issues and other issues that make people so vulnerable to contemplating suicide.’’
However, lauding the ban on Sniper, also a lawyer, Mr Ademola Adewale, said that NAFDAC’s decision was justifiable because it was in the interest of public health and safety. “The ban is justified, especially as it has been shown that Sniper had been fingered as the substance used in a number of suicide cases. “No fundamental right is absolute, and any government is allowed to take certain decisions in the interest of public health, peace and welfare. “If the authorities have seen verifiable data that Sniper is being used in instances that it was not intended, then, government is right to ban it,’’ he said. Commenting, a Medical Researcher, Dr Bamidele Iwalokun, urged the three tiers of government to create awareness and educate Nigerians on the health impact of sniper which could help to address and reduce increasing rate of suicides. Iwalokun, Head, Immunology and Vaccinology Research Department, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba, told NAN that Sniper was bad to use in Nigeria. According to him, the use was never regulated and its risk of high exposure are high in Nigeria. “It is increasingly being reported that Sniper is being used as an insecticide against mosquitoes indoor in houses as a preventive measure against malaria in both Northern and Southern Nigeria. “Sniper also known as Dichlorvos shortened as DDVP (dimethyl dichlorovinylphosphate) is a liquid organophosphate used intentionally as an insecticide to kill insects and pests. It is thus used for pests control to protect agricultural products. “First, we should know that dichlovos negative health effects will start occurring at a concentration as low as 0.5 mg/m3.
“The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has set a tolerable limit of 1mg/m3 for dichlovos, and this organophosphate was banned in Europe in 1998. “From occupational health and safety viewpoint, workers should not be exposed to even sub-lethal dose of dichlovos for more than four hours per day. He said that in rat, dichlovos had been reported to cause birth defects. In Mice, sperm motility was affected following exposure. “In children and adolescents, dichlovos has been reported to be a major cause of Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), which an estimated 51.1 million people currently suffer from globally. “Dichlovos has also been listed as a class B2 carcinogen, meaning that it has the potential to cause cancer. “The adverse effects caused by dichlovos have been attributed to its neurotoxicity, cardiotoxicity and lethal effects on the respiratory system. “It acts as an insecticide by inhibiting an enzyme called acetycholine esterase, paralyzing nerves and body systems.
“When the brain is toxically affected, symptoms like headache, blurred vision, iris constriction and anxiety as well as complications such as convulsion and coma are experienced,’’ Iwalokun said. He added that Dichlovos can also cause nose and throat irritation, and can induce coughing, wheezing and sneezing. The medical researcher said. He said that the best solution was what NAFDAC did by banning the use of Sniper in the country. He also advised that governments needs to do more by providing poison centre or poison unit within the tertiary hospitals in every state of the country. “Sniper poisoning should be treated as an emergency to save life. The use of Sniper for malaria prevention should be banned and enforced with punitive measures to offenders. The use of physical and light traps for insects should be encouraged which can serve as alternative to Sniper.
Adding that, “there should be environmental monitoring of Sniper in our waterways, foodstuff, agricultural produce and irrigation water. “Tolerable limit for Sniper should be set, and backed by law, policy, guidelines, monitoring programmes and enforcement,’’ Iwalokun said. Speaking, Dr Raphael Ogbolu, a Consultant Psychiatrist, said that the ban on sale of Sniper would not stop suicide, noting, but it was a good start. Ogbolu said that NAFDAC and other agencies should look at how to tackle other means people could use and also focus on the causes. “NAFDAC has done its bit based on what is under its purview, other stakeholders should continue to address what falls under their jurisdiction. “Banning Sniper would help to limit the available means of suicide; it is a globally accepted approach and one of the keys to prevention. “Each country will be guided by local trends and certainly Sniper has become a popular trend of committing suicide in Nigeria. “The ban targets households which is good, but it should not be used outside of the farm pesticide purpose for which it appears originally intended,’’ he said.
Another Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Kafayah Ogunsola, said that reducing the spate of suicide would involve tackling many pertinent issues, including raising awareness about mental health disorders. Ogunsola, the Chief Executive Officer of an online mental health advocacy platform, Empathyspaceng, said that mental disorders, particularly depression, remained the single largest contributor to suicide. “Also, it is important to make people aware of where to get help for their illness and removing the stigma around mental illness, as it has been successfully done with illnesses like HIV infection. Ogunsola said that the way forward was for the government to pay attention to mental health as issues of mental health was currently on the front burner in the country.
According to her, passing the mental health bill for instance, should be the starting point. “With a Mental Health Bill, issues relating to patient care, access to, funding of care, availability and evenness in the distribution of mental health facilities in Nigeria and professionals within the facilities will be taken care of. “It will also ensure the protection of patients’ rights, including right to getting employment and not to be relieved of their jobs, because they have mental illness. Another psychiatrist, Dr Afeez Enifeni, urged the government to fund institutions that have mental health professionals, ensure laws were up-to-date, attempted suicide should not be seen as a crime, but a cry for help. Enifeni, a resident doctor at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, said: “Government should ensure there is a multi-sectorial, interpersonal coordination and cooperation. “If people attempt to take their lives, they can be referred to the appropriate quarters to know why and help their mental conditions, if any. “Generally, substances such as Sniper and other dangerous substances should be regulated and monitored effectively,’’ he said. Reacting, the Lagos State Government called for the licencing of all harmful chemicals in order to make accessibility to these chemicals more difficult.
• culled from NAN
Managing Lagos traffic the Sanwo-Olu way
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has been declaring a toll-free passage at the toll plaza on Lekki-Epe Expressway and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge. That is with a view to developing strategies to ease traffic on the axis. But in spite of this and other plans to free traffic, more motorists want the governor to urgently fix potholes across the metropolis. MURITALA AYINLA writes
Nothing bites Lagos motorists harder than endless hours of uncontrolled gridlock. With the estimated population of over 22 million claimed by the state government based on data from the independent census it conducted in 2006, the state is confronted with challenges faced by other world’s mega cities.
Associated with this mega city status are urban problems, prominent among these are problems of poor infrastructure and chaotic traffic congestion. Lagos vehicular traffic congestion knows no time and has no regard for anybody. As the rich lament over the persistent gridlock, so also do the poor groan in the holdup which usually last for hours.
From Mile 2 to Iyana Iba; Oshodi to Iyana Ipaja and Agege, from Ketu to Ikorodu, hapless commuters have come to accept that almost half of their days could be spent in some traffic jam or ‘Go-slow’. So prevalent is the traffic congestion that motorists scramble for space and have little or no regards for ambulances and other vehicles on emergency.
Today, travelling on most Lagos roads is a hellish experience, especially when driving through unfamiliar terrain. While some of the traffic congestions in the state metropolis are blamed on potholes which dot major parts of the roads, perennial traffic snarl on Ikoyi-Lekki and Ajah axis are usually attributed to the tolling system on the corridor.
Realising that traffic management could pose a serious challenge to governance in the state as it was for his predecessors, Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu signed an Executive Order to address the issue of traffic control and management, fixing of potholes on the roads, sanitation as well as cleaning of drainages in the state.
While signing the Order, the governor declared: “I think we have to make some points about issues that happen around transportation, potholes on our roads, blockages and rest of it. I think it is something we need to tackle immediately.”
He therefore, directed the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to operate a minimum of two shifts by managing traffic until 11:00pm daily, saying, “We want to ensure that we control traffic until everybody gets home safely. LASTMA should, therefore, extend its working hours and ensure traffic control till 11p.m.”
Sanwo-Olu also charged LASTMA to effectively carry out their functions by ensuring strict compliance with all extant traffic rules and regulations as prescribed in the enabling law, adding that another pronouncement would be made soon to address the issue of one-way driving on Lagos roads.
Concerned by the increasing gridlock along Ajah-Lekki and Ikoyi corridor, Sanwo-Olu in less than a week declared toll-free passage of vehicles on the axis free for six hours to enable the government carry out a study on the pattern of traffic in the area.
According to the governor, the plazas were open for free passage to vehicles between 6.30 -9.30am and 4.30 -8.00pm, adding that the purpose was to study the traffic situation in the area with a view to finding lasting solutions to the issue of traffic gridlock in the area.
Sanwo-Olu said: “The objective is that we want to do a real simulation of traffic study. When you open the toll plaza, where does the traffic get into? Does it disperse and go completely away or do we transfer it somewhere else? It is only when we do this at the peak hour, we would be able to understand and appreciate what would be the effect of it.
“We just want to do a study and also appreciate Lagosians that we are not unmindful of the challenge we have with the two plazas, but our government wants to bring about a different journey time and the way we want to do it is to have online real time study of what all the issues are”.
After the study, the governor explained that the government would be able to analyse and proffer solutions to the problem, saying that his administration remained committed to tackling the gridlock.
While inspecting ongoing rehabilitation work on major roads in Iju area of the state by Lagos State Public Works Corporation on Sunday, Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said the contractor handling the bridge construction was being prepared for re-mobilisation back on the site.
He expressed concern over the pains residents go through due to regular gridlock on the alternative routes occasioned by abandoned project, saying that his government would compensate for the discomfort by ensuring timely completion of the bridge.
He said: “I can assure you that we are currently in talks with the contractors handling key road projects in Ikorodu, which are Igbogbo and Ishawo roads, and also a critical project in Agege area, which is the Pen-Cinema Bridge. Our promise is that, if it is not by end of this month; then, by next month, the contractors will be fully mobilised back on sites to complete the work.
“We are particularly concerned about the pain motorists are going through because of the incomplete construction of Pen-Cinema Bridge. We are hoping that the contractor handling the bridge construction, too, will be mobilised back on site. Once we push these three critical infrastructure and get them completed, relief would come to residents in these areas.”
Assuring the people that the road rehabilitation would be ongoing to until 100 major roads marked for repair in all Local Government Areas across the state get done, the governor said the ongoing road repair across the state was an outcome of his Executive Order, which declared emergency rehabilitation of critical roads.
Beyond Sanwo-Olu’s panacea
Despite Sanwo-Olu’s efforts at improving the traffic congestion in the state through extension of their operation till 11pm and increment of their allowances, some sections of Lagosians want the governor to pay attention to other factors responsible for the gridlock.
According to them, the executive order shouldn’t be made to look as if the officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA were empowered to further humiliate the hapless motorists without addressing the deplorable condition of the state road.
Speaking with New Telegraph, Mrs. Sarah Akinola, who also appealed to governor to declare emergency on fixing of the dilapidated roads, hailed the government for exposing the corrupt LASTMA officers that demanded bribes from motorists.
She said: “From Ikeja to Egbeda; Ikotun to Akowonjo; Agidingbi to Berger, there is hardly a place you won’t see potholes in Lagos. Governor Sanwo-Olu must address this as fast as possible. Only this will make the executive order on traffic management effective.”
We have commenced full-scale road repairs, says LSPWC
Reacting to the complaints over deplorable roads in the metropolis, the General Manager, Lagos State Public Works Corporation, LSPWC, said that the corporation has commenced full-scale routine repair and rehabilitation of roads across the state in fulfillment of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Executive Order on zero tolerance for potholes.
Speaking on the ongoing rehabilitation of Iju road, Daramola, said that the Corporation has been providing palliatives with the use of boulders and crush stones on strategic roads across the state to ensure free flow of traffic in spite of incessant rainfall witnessed in Lagos in the past few weeks.
He said: “Presently road rehabilitation work is ongoing in 26 different locations which include Oke-Afa Isolo, Ejigbo, Ikotun-Ijegun axis, Oba Sekumade and Bayeku road at Ikorodu, Iddo inward Idumota, Ahmadu Bello way, Alfred Rewane Road, Ikorodu road, Ojota interchange opposite LAMATA office and Ikotun-Ijegun road, Damalong link (Jibowu-Moshalashi).
But a resident of Ikotun-Ijegun , Mrs Titi Anifowoshe, said that the motorists are yet to feel the impact of the corporation, saying some potholes were not touched at all while some potholes were only filled with granites.
Gbadegesin: Ascending throne of his ancestors
Three months after the demise of Oba Folagbade Victor Olateru-Olagbegi, the Senior Omoolowos have selected Prince Ajibade Gbadegesin as the new monarch of the town. BABATOPE OKEOWO reports on the processes that produced the monarch of the ancient town
Prince Ajibade Gbadegesin of Eleweokun Ruling House has emerged as the new Olowo of Owo in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State barely three months after the demise of the former monarch of the town, Oba David Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi.
Ajibade from Ogunoye Royal House of the Eleweokun Ruling House defeated other 17 aspirants to emerge as the new monarch of the ancient town of Owo. Other aspirants who showed interest in the exalted throne of Olowo included Akinola Olawamide, Philip Adegoke Adegbite, Olatunde Aragun, Ademola Adekolaajo, Olarenwaju Adelotan, Ajibade Gbadegesin, Sunday Abimbola Olatunde Aragun, Olugbemiga Peter and Oluduro Micheal Adegboyega, Emmanuel Ademola, Adegboyega Ajibola, Victor, Monday Ogundeji and Olanrewaju Bernard, Solomon Olusegun Mowasola, Adesuyi Olateru- Olagbegi, Olaleke Olateru Olagbegi, Olatunbosun Olayemi and Charles Adedayo.
Unlike the process that brought Folagbade to the throne, the emergence of Ajibade was devoid of violence and bloodshed. All other contestants have since accepted their fate and moved on with their lives.
The Eleweokun Ruling House, which is one of the three Ruling Houses, comprises the Ajike, Ogunoye and Olateru-Olagbegi Royal Houses. Despite the fact that any of the three Royal Houses could produce the monarch of the town, the preponderance of opinion in the town showed that the battle for the throne was between Ogunoye and Ajike Royal Houses as Olateru-Olagbegi has just left the stool.
This made the Ogunoye Ruling House to come up with a consensus candidate in person of Ajibade Gbadegesin. Out of the 12 princess that showed interest in Ogunoye Royal Lineage, the family had initially picked Ajibade. The decision to pick Ajibade Gbadegesin was taken at a meeting of the family. The Head of Ogunoye Royal Linage, Chief Olutokun Ogunoye, said the Linage has adopted Prince Ajibade Gbadegesin as the sole candidate for the throne.
The Linage also insisted that it is their turn to produce the next Olowo of Owo as other lineages have produced successive monarchs of the town. According to him, only two lineages have since 1888 contested the Olowo chieftaincy stool whenever the stool is declared vacant. He said it is Ataneneye comprising Ajike and Olateru-Olagbegi and the Ogunoye that have ruled the town. He said other members of the Elewuokun including Orimolade, Adara, and Aladetohun have gone into extinction as a result of a curse placed by their father on any direct children who attempted to make Olowo’s stool’s patrimony.
The Head of Royal House said “Ajibade is the choice of Ogunoye family. Before we picked him, we consulted Ifa oracle in three different places and they were unanimous on the choice of Ajibade. We picked Ajibade because he is educated, exposed and vibrant. We want a king who will be acceptable to the people of Owo. He will be able to use his contact for the development of the town. Ajibade is a young man who can move around especially during Igogo and Ogun festivals. He will be able to move around to bring development to the town. Ajibade was two years old when his father ascended the throne, he lived many years in the palace and he understands the custom and tradition of Owo kingdom.”
But other members of the Royal House kicked against the decision of the family prompting all of them to obtain nomination form from the Senior Omoolowos who are saddled with the responsibility of selecting monarch for the town.
After the screening of all the 18 princes that signified interest in occupying the throne, the Senior Omoolowos at the weekend announced Prince Ajibade Gbºadegesin Ogunoye as the new Olowo. The new monarch awaiting Governor’s approval emerged as the winner after polling 14 out of the 15 votes cast by the kingmakers. The Olowo-elect would succeed the late monarch of the town, Oba Victor Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi who died at the age of 75 on April 16. Ajibade will be the 33rd Olowo of Owo. Speaking before the accreditation and selection process, the Ojomoluda of Ijebu Owo Oba Kofoworola Oladoyinbo, said, the kingmakers had kept to their promise to be fair to all the contestants and not to monetize the process.
The head of the kingmakers said the people of the ancient town would not pray for the repeat of what happened during the selection of the last Olowo some 20 years ago saying lives and property were lost during the process. He disclosed that the state government has maintained its neutrality in the process, saying the state government has stayed away from the selection process.
His words “we assured you that not a blood of anybody will be shed and there will be no war as we have kept to our promise to be fair and the process will not be monetized.”
The monarch urged anyone who emerges as the new Olowo to see the position as an onerous task of bringing the people who are divided over issues and ideas together. He said the contest should not be seen as a contest between the state government and Owo people, or a contest between individual. He is not to go on vengeance mission but to extend hand of fellowship to other contestants in building Owo kingdom.
He said “You must build and join hands with others to build this town, don’t embark on mission of vengeance and don’t destroy the foundation but build upon the foundations laid by the past Olowo.”
Speaking after his emergence, the new monarch said this would be the first time the selection of a monarch would be peaceful. He commended other contestants for their spirit of sportsmanship and promised to work with every stakeholder for the development of Owo Kingdom. He assured the people of the kingdom that his reign would usher new development to the town and solicited for the support of the people.
Shortly after his emergence, the State governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu congratulated the new monarch. The governor’s message follows reports he received from one of the Senior Omolowos (Kingmakers), Chief Jamiu Ekungba on the outcome of the selection process which, according to him, was peaceful, democratic and procedural in line with the customs and tradition guiding the selection of an Olowo.
The Governor said, even as the State Government awaits a formal written communication from the Kingmakers as required by law, he was enamoured by the peaceful conduct that heralded the emergence of the Olowo-elect.
Specifically, Governor Akeredolu commended the peaceful manner in which the selection processes went since they began. This according to him posits an enviable narrative that has dwarfed the needless tension which enveloped the ancient City of Owo since the commencement of the selection processes.
The Governor in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Donald Ojogo said “It is therefore, apposite to submit that the ingenious democratic template enunciated by the kingmakers has produced the choice of Owo indigenes as demonstrated by the outcome of the selection. Mr Governor considers this highly commendable and an enduring legacy for OWO Kingdom.”
While wishing Prince Ogunoye God’s wisdom and Grace as he prepares to ascend the throne of his forbearers, Governor Akeredolu appealed to the Olowo-elect to unite all sons and daughters of Owo Kingdom. He particularly enjoins Prince Ogunoye to extend hands of fellowship to other contenders to the ancient throne before his emergence.
As Owo Kingdom awaits the traditional rites that will culminate in the final coronation of the Olowo-elect, Governor expresses optimism that OWO indigenes would take maximum advantage of this moment of fresh breath and saviour the peaceful ambience that has berthed in the Kingdom.
The soft spoken man has been schooled in the culture and tradition of Owo during the reign of his father, Late Oba Adekola Ogunoye 11, Olowo of Owo between 1968 and 1993. He was barely two years old when his father ascended the throne in 1968, and he lived virtually with him for the period of twenty-five years when he was on the throne.
He witnessed, lived with and participated in the culture and tradition of Owo in its finest form. This was a period in which Owo was known for its art, culture, tradition and festivals not only within Nigeria, but on the global scale. He can confidently claim to know the palace of Owo inside out, what is required to give it expression to the admiration of the people and outside the world.
Ajibade can clearly and confidently claim to have been well prepared for the stool, not only on the basis of his knowledge on the culture and tradition of Owo, his educational attainment as well as his work experience as a bureaucrat over the years are pointers to that fact. Now that he has been chosen to ascend the throne of his forefathers, Ogunoye’s policy trusts are: Unity in the kingdom, whereby various interests are brought together and galvanized towards the development of the land and the people. Another thing in his agenda is focus on the development of the youths in the area of employment through networking to source for employment, mentoring and liaison/sourcing of funds for the establishment of small scale businesses towards youth employment, encouragement to the youths towards the exploitation of their environment, revival, preservation and promotion of the culture and tradition of Owo to engender global interest and admiration, exploitation of the economic benefit of Owo culture, traditions and festivals to the credit of people, restoration of Owo value as a people, care and respect for the elders of the land, creation of avenues to encourage the youths in the preservation of Owo values, culture and tradition, and noble recognition of positive impact on the kingdom.
Lagos traffic law: A new job for the boys
When Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu came on May 29, 2019, he made clear his intention to tackle the gridlock in Lagos State. He has gone for the full enforcement of the state traffic laws. Ironically, some desperate Local Council Development Areas in the state now see the governor’s intention as an avenue for extortion of citizens. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI reports
L
aws are made for man, not man for laws, as the slogan goes. That means that man is not meant to be enslaved to laws. Ironically in Lagos, the residents therein seem to be made for the laws given by the Lagos State government. There are several road laws for motorists and routes.
Somehow, the laws seem to be traps for citizens instead of being corrective. In it, some personalities within traffic agencies cash in on it to exploit residents.
They even bargain the price of the offence less than the stipulated price recommended by the state government.
So far, as it is, Lagos residents have begun to grumble out aloud about the traffic laws. They decry that the laws are not choking, they are also frustrating for them (Motorists).
Hillary Ikemefule works in Ikeja Lagos. He has been a resident on Folawewo street, off Allen Avenue, Ikeja for past three years without qualms.
One afternoon, last month, he was driving out of his street to link the Allen/Avenue road when suddenly, from nowhere, a tricycle with some men in mufti wearing reflective jackets jumped in front of his car (SUV).
According to him, two men, who claimed to be from Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area, Ikeja, Lagos, jumped in front of his SUV, saying that he drove one way.
“I was shocked at that news because I have been living on that street for past three years, driving in and out on that same route without hitches,” he said.
Ikemefule said that the men pointed to a ‘Do Not Enter’ sign for him. He said he was surprised because he has never seen such sign there until last week when the men harassed him.
However, they dragged him to the local government and threatened to issue a N30, 000 fine for his offence. They also said the offence carried a three-year imprisonment penalty and impoundment of the vehicle.
Ikemefule cried blue murder
“I argued it vehemently with them that the sign was a trap because it was newly erected and in an inconspicuous place but they also argued that it had been there for long, that I was just not conscious of it, but I knew they lied,” he said.
Eventually, Ikemefule said the men were able to force him to cough out N5,000 as a considerate charge fee for his offence because he didn’t see the warning signpost and they issued him receipt for that. He was lucky though.
Aduke Adenike, an event planner lives in Ikorodu axis of Lagos. There was this fateful day, on her way to business in Ikeja, her car broke down on the road owning to a problematic fuel sensor.
While trying to figure how to fix the sudden problem, officials of LASTMA, arrived at the scene and without warning or even ready to listen to her, Adenike said the LASTMA officials brought in their towing van to tow away her car to their headquarter office in Oshodi.
“I pleaded with them to an angry point that I told them to go ahead and do whatever they wish. At least, they should have been human and honourable to listen and even help me take the car out of the way to a safe side, but rather, they chose to seize the opportunity to frustrate and exploit me,” she said.
Adenike added that she got her car back two days after, but not without paying a fine of N30,000.
“Honestly, it’s not fair what the government wants to pay its residents. Their law should have human face at least,” she said.
Aduke’s experience is mild compared to that of Christian Okpara, a journalist with The Guardian Newspaper. He had to pay N200,000 fine to retrieve his Infinity SUV or risk forfeiture of it to the state government.
His woes began the day he was setting out for his office from his house somewhere in Ajao Estate. According to Okpara, he was trying to navigate his way past a bad portion of the road where other vehicles were driving past and he thought he could follow .
“As I crossed the deep and rough ditch, to the other side of the road, men in mufti jumped in front of my car and ordered me to park my SUV to the other side of the road. My offence, according to them was that I took one way going by the new law of Lagos State. Before I could open my mouth to ask what happened or explain that, that is the route all motorists living in that axis do take, they had attached their long chain to my SUV for towing,” he said.
Okpara told New Telegraph that he made several efforts to retrieve his SUV but all were met with frustrations.
“The first time I went to their office in Oshodi, they asked me to pay a fine of N50,000. I begged them to reduce the price of the fine, but they refused. I went looking for the money and three days after, I came to pay the money.
They told me the fine has gone up to N200,000, else my SUV will become their(government) property. I met with the boss who assured me that my car would be released the following day but it was a lie. Instead, they pointedly told me that I should not bother as it has become government’s property already. My boss had to intervene. Even at that, my car was still not released. They insisted on the N200,000 payment. In a nutshell, one month after, I paid the money through a POS machine and they issued me a receipt,” he explained.
Tony Ebelechukwu, a Taxify driver, paid N60,000 to retrieve his car. His offence according to him was that a car broke down in front of him in a very bad portion of the road and while he tried to navigate out behind the car to drive on, he was apprehended.
“My mistake was that, I came down from my car to see if I could assist the one in front of me and lo and behold, some men in mufti jumped out from nowhere and started deflating my two front tyres, in order to make it easy to impound my car. They asked me to pay N60,000 in cash or risk paying N70,000 fine on the ticket or I should go to car. For four days, my car was impounded until I got the money to pay,” he said.
But in Ebelechukwu’s case, there was no receipt for his own payment because it was one Ngige Wisdom (one of the officers with LASTMA) that he paid to in cash at their headquarter office in Oshodi.
He however pleaded with Sanwo-Olu to fix the roads for road users in the first place and make his traffic laws have human face as laws are made for human beings.
Ikenna Emewu, a journalist formerly with the Sun Newspaper wrote extensively on his Facebook wall:
He said: “Today, at about 2.55pm around the Ikotun roundabout, three men intercepted my car alleging traffic offence of driving traffic or what they call ONE WAY
“The whole truth is that much as I had intended to go through a street to cut off the roundabout. Just at the edge of the street and still on the road without diverting, I noticed the street I wanted to drive into was bad and decided to continue on the street I was driving on
“Suddenly, three men surrounded my car, pointing at a hidden road sign that the street was a single direction drive.
“All my insistence that I hadn’t even diverted to the street was in vain as one of them sounding friendly motioned me to wind down the window, passengers side. That’s how he hopped in and directed me to move away from the spot. He still sounded like he showed understanding until he asked me in Yoruba if I were a Yoruba to which I answered in the negative.
“He said I was a gentleman and was not rude and all he wanted is to let me go but because the other tout colleagues saw the incident, he would take me to their office where they will verify if I had been booked for traffic offence before. According to him, if they checked and find I have clean record, I will be allowed to go without fine.
“I was okay with that knowing I have no such record. “That’s how this goon lured me into their office within the Alimosho Council premises. Immediately I drove in, the man vanished and handed me over to one that said he was the boss. I asked him to call the man that brought me so I can say it again that I never drove against traffic.
“He boasted he was the boss and had the final decision. Even when he said his guys said they have a video of the offence I committed, I told him I wanted to see it, but he diverted the issue.
“After a long talk, he gave me piece of paper with N50,000 to pay. At a point, he said if I don’t pay on time, my car would be towed out or the tyres deflated till next week and that I would not be allowed to take anything out of the car because it was already contravened. The check, they promised to run on my driving record to let me go if I was a first offender, although I committed no offence, that wasn’t mentioned again. Like a joke, I was swindled of N30,000 which I transferred to a first Bank account belonging to one OGA YEMI KIKE, which I was told is the official account. Surprisingly, just some five minutes after the transfer, a man, one of them actually, that had the account brought me a cash equivalent.
“But while the man was about stepping out and closing the driver’s door, he spotted a Manila envelope under the driver’s seat with one end exposed. “Definitely that was money and one of the reasons I decided to play it easy with them because I know if they spotted it earlier they would up the extortion.
“Immediately, the man called Ade out, the one that said he was the boss, and they came back demanding that what I have paid isn’t enough. After another long negotiation, I transferred another N5,000 making it N35,000 while Ade still took N500 cash from me as gate pass.
“At last, the accusation against me was not proven and neither was I given any hearing as my accusers vanished immediately. My yielded for two reasons.
“I was lured with a trick of going to be let free if found to be first offender.
“I had some N520,000 cash there, money my wife had given me in her shop to help her lodge in the bank which was where I was going when this happened.
“I raised this complaint to know if this is actually what the state government decreed to hound and extort private car owners for alleged offences without proof.
After this complaint which I have tweeted to Governor Sanwo-Olu, I would wait for any word from him and know if this is actually what he empowered touts to unleash on innocent residents of Lagos.”
According to Barrister Sam Kargbo, it depends on the traffic law as long as it has not been circumvent. The law will remain so until the legality of that law is challenged. What I am saying in essence is that, “as much as the individual has the right to his property, as such your property (car) should not be taken except by due process of law. So, the best thing is for the affected person to challenge the law in court to test his constitutionality,” he said.
But the Lagos traffic laws stated the offences that could The offences which can trigger forfeiture of vehicles by offenders are:
Violation of routes by commercial vehicles, disobeying traffic control, personnel, parking on the yellow line on a public highway or illegal parking, neglect of traffic directions, vehicles crossing double yellow line/centre line. Also, drivers who ignore the offside rule by staying within the yellow junction box will also lose their vehicles, when arrested.
The law added that that: other offences that will cause forfeiture of vehicles are: failure to yield to the right of way of a pedestrian at a Zebra crossing, failure of a slow-moving vehicle to keep to the right lane, driving in a direction prohibited by the law and neglect of traffic directions.
Caring for victims of Ijegun pipeline explosion
The Lagos State Government said it has so far expended more than N10million for care of victims of the Ijegun pipeline explosion, adding that the survivors of the inferno are receiving adequate and quality care at designated government facilities free of charge.
The Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Health, Dr. Titilayo Goncalves, during a visit to the victims of the incident at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) said that the State Government has not abandoned the victims as being speculated but is providing the best care possible to ensure their full recovery.
“Victims of the inferno are being provided with adequate and quality care in our facilities free of charge in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive and they are being closely monitored and cared for by our specialists to ensure their full recovery and rehabilitation”, Goncalves said.
She explained that out of the 22 victims rescued by the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), nine were taken to LASUTH, 12 taken to Trauma and Burns Unit, Gbagada General Hospital while one is being managed at Alimosho General Hospital.
Goncalves noted that 10 out of the patients receiving care at LASUTH and Gbagada General Hospital died due to severe and high degrees of burns suffered from the inferno adding that three died at LASUTH while seven died at Gbagada General Hospital. She said: “unfortunately, due to the high degree of burns suffered by these victims which is almost at 100 percent, we lost 10 of them but we are doing everything possible to ensure that no other life is lost and we will continue to do all in our might to provide intensive care for the remaining and from reports received they are responding to treatment.”
“Treatment of victims with high percentage of burns requires intensive care and management which should follow some treatment protocol and this is why I am appealing to families of the victims to be calm and cooperate with our health workers as they care for their loved ones,” Goncalves stated. The Chief Medical Director, LASUTH, Dr. Adetokunbo Fabamwo who spoke in the same vein stated that the teaching hospital and its annex, Trauma and Burns Unit, Gbagada General Hospital had since received the patients, and are providing the necessary care and support needed to aid their quick recovery.
“LASUTH alone has expended about N6m so far to cover laboratory investigations, X-rays, consumables and medications, in fact, one of the patients was treated with silver patches costing 350,000 thousand naira,” Fabamwo said. He added that daily on-the-spot assessments are being conducted by specialists in burns and trauma to ensure that the victims are rehabilitated in line with treatment protocol for the burns. “I want to assure families of the victims that their loved ones will receive the best care possible and we will ensure availability of medical and other supplies throughout the period of their management,” the Chief Medical Director said.
He advised families of victims not to liaise with any non-hospital staff and report any case of extortion or ill treatment by any person to his office or better still call him on 08037787788 or the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health on 08023049478. He stressed that treatment of the victims is free.
Meanwhile Governor Sanwo-Olu, spoke while receiving members of the ad-hoc committee set up by the Senate to investigate the root cause of the inferno, charged them to bring perpetrators of theIjegun pipeline fire to justice.
The seven-member Committee, led by Senator Ibrahim Gobir, met with the Governor in Alausa on Friday. Sanwo-Olu hailed President of the Senate for constituting the ad-hoc Committee, following a motion by the Senator representing Lagos West, Solomon Adeola. The Governor said the gesture showed that the entire members of the Senate felt the pain of loss with Lagosians.
He said: “I convey my best wishes to the leadership of the Senate led by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, for responding quickly to this very urgent national assignment. I watched the debate on Ijegun fire on the floor of the Senate and I saw how several Senators felt the pain we are feeling in Lagos.
“We are concerned about the damage to lives and property that trailed the incident. We are working with security agencies to put all these criminalities to a stop. We are hopeful that we will identify the perpetrators; whatever level they are, they will be brought to justice. Bringing them to justice will serve as deterrent to other criminals who are bent on perpetrating economic sabotage at the expense of innocent people’s lives.”
The Governor expressed concern that the issue of pipeline vandalism kept re-occurring in the state, urging members of the committee not to leave any stone upturned in unraveling the root cause of the crime.
As part of measures being taken by the state government to ensure the crime did not re-occur, Sanwo-Olu said he met with traditional rulers in the state to sensitise them on the need to join hand with the government and security agencies to secure Federal Government’s assets in their localities and also fish out criminals engaging in economic sabotage. Sanwo-Olu said he was hopeful that the recommendations of the committee members would bring about lasting solution to the problem.
Meanwhile Sen. Gobir promised the committee members would ensure thorough investigation into the matter, assuring that the committee’s recommendations would help the Federal Government to take far-reaching approach to tackle vandalism.
Sen. Adeola, who moved the motion leading to the constitution of the ad-hoc committee, renewed the call for community policing, noting that it would help in checking re-occurring activities of pipeline vandalism. He said empowering community members to secure their neighbourhood against vandals would help the security agencies in tackling the problem efficiently.
Responding, two relatives of victims including minors, aged five and 10 confirmed that they did not pay for the treatment.
One of them, Adenike Fatai, said that all tests carried out at the hospital’s laboratory were free.
Fatai said: “We also got our drugs free and the doctors and nurses are attending to us; I appreciate what the hospital management is doing and also the state government.” Also, an aunt to one of the victims, who did not give her name, said her niece was responding to treatment, which according to her, was free. She said: “Unfortunately, we lost the mother to the sad event.
“I am appreciative that the hospital management is giving us the care we need.”
Fatia Afolabi, one of the victims’ mother, I want to thank the Lagos State Government for the swift and quick response which I particularly know is vital to the survival of my child. This has in no small measure save me from the embarrassment of begging for alms from families and friends to take care of my child. The doctors and nurses here are empathetic and hard working. They tirelessly attend to my child without complaint even at the dead of the night.
At the Trauma and Burns Unit, Gbagada General Hospital, one of the victims who simply identify himself as Modiu. “I have been receiving prompt and adequate care since I was admitted here. The health workers in this facility are diligent and professional and they have been taking good care of me and other patients. I was told my blood pressure is very high. Though, I have lost most of what I laboured for, to the incidence, I am hopeful for a better tomorrow .
Another victim who is receiving care at Alimosho General Hospital, Mr. Omosalewa Taiwo said that he is doing fine but just feeling pains on the right armpit where the burn wound is yet to heal. He said nurses on duty always come to dress the wounds and ensure that he takes his medications as prescribed. He also gave kudos to the State government for showing great concern and care to him especially in this time of need.
Two relatives of some victims including minors, aged five and 10 who spoke with journalist at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital confirmed that they did not pay for cost of treatment for their children because they were told that the Governor has directed that treatment be offered free of charge to them.
One of them, Adenike Fatai, said that all tests carried out at the hospital’s laboratory were free. “We also got our drugs free and the doctors and nurses are attending to us; I appreciate what the hospital management is doing and also the state government.”
Empowering them with skills
It was a day of joy last week for 40 young persons who benefitted from the skill acquisition and capacity building empowerment scheme organised by the Nigerian Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electric Plc (IKEDC) in partnership with Slot Foundation. The Youths empowerment Program took place in Ikeja Electric HQ’S office is one of IKEDC’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives designed to empower youths who are mainly residents of its host communities, to be economically and socially responsible through technical skill acquisition.
Speaking during the graduation the Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Youdeowei said, the company has demonstrated its commitment to improving the quality of lives of residents of its areas of operation as evidenced by the impact of its personal Corporate Social Responsibility (PCSR) initiatives across its network, since inception.
According to a World Economic Forum report on youth population in 2018, four in every 10 people are aged under 25 and they constitute 42 percent of the global population. Nearly half of the World’s young people live in sub-Saharan Africa.
“It therefore becomes imperative that young people are empowered to earn a living through entrepreneurship. This effort is also a crucial contribution to poverty reduction which is the whole idea behind Ikeja Electric’s support for this laudable project,” Youdeowei said.
He commended Slot Systems Limited for partnering with Ikeja Electric to achieve this milestone initiative. He also pointed out that the YEP Initiative has the potential of integrating the values of a good and productive citizenship in our youths, by motivating them to lead a normal life and by providing them a platform to develop and showcase their skills.
Youdeowei urged the participants to ensure that they make the best use of the opportunity that has been granted them, to achieve self-sufficiency. “For those of you graduating today, you have made the right choice. I congratulate you and urge you all to make good use of this great opportunity given to you to set up your own business and become employers of labour,” he said.
Youdeowei gave reason Ikeja Electric is in partnership with slot program and their expectations. “It is important because technology plays an important role in getting things done. On a professional level, we introduced technology in the way we do things, not to get rid of human beings. There is always a play from human beings , that is why we decided to support slot in this programme, our expectation is self sufficiency, everybody needs a platform to start and this was a chance to play a role in giving them that foundation, some will be self employed, some will join organisation, it is an opportunity to have a start which will be a continuous process, this ones will be thrown into the market but will also provide opportunities for new grandaunds , not only with slot but with other organisations. The criteria in picking them up wasn’t the kind of degree they had, or the gender , they had, they were all picked through a selection process which was opened to every participants,” he explained.
The Managing Director of Slot Systems Limited, Mr Nnamdi Ezeigbo, expressed delight at the partnership with IKEDC, which he described as a collaboration of value. In his words: “We are not just saying that empowerment should be about giving people money. We feel that empowerment should be about skill acquisition. This programme will help young people to become skillful and help them to become employable and most of them might even chose to be self-employed.
The training session which lasted for three months was held at the Slot Academy and participants were selected from across the Ikeja Electric host communities. They were trained in computer, phones and accessories maintenance and repair as well as business entrepreneurship ideas web design, hoisting and maintenance.
In recent times, Ikeja Electric has been at the forefront of youth empowerment with focus on improving the lives of customers within its host communities across its six (6) Business Units with empowerment initiatives aimed at contributing to the growth of the society.
Mr Nnamdi Ezeigbo also encouraged the young graduates who acquired a lot of skills in the program and participated very well in the training by hiring them to work in slot as full time staffs.
“Slot limited on our part we have designed the program to make young people acquire skills, we have plans to hire the best, those that are very skillful and did very well in the program and we also have plans to help those who still want to acquire more skills spend more time in our internship program.”
He highlighted the positive of the training exercise which has been an impactful on the grandaunts and taught them how to add skills learnt to the society.
“It has been impactful and it is the kind of empowerment young people should ask from multinational companies, that are will willing to add value to the society and corporate social responsibility. We are not saying empowerment should be giving money but it should be about skill acquisition that can also help young people create jobs for themselves.”
While speaking to one of the graduants of the slot foundation training,Mrs Ajayi Merit Ijeoma , who also passed through this training programme, “this training has opened many things for me, formerly I use to just WhatsApp on my phone , make phone calls text messages and the rest , I don’t really know what make the phone function well, but now I know how to fix my phone when it gets damaged , how it works , what makes it function as a gadget .
Mrs. Titilayo, the brand manager at Ikeja Electric who also encouraged the women that participated in the youth empowerment program.
The youth empowerment program , falls under educational empowerment which started last year , this is the second edition and I also want to thank the ikeja electric for partnering with us, and the little women that participated .
Miss Ajayi Ijeoma also expressed her feeling as a woman competing with the guys as a computer engineer and how it has also encouraged her to do better. ’’I feel like I am competing with the guys because when you go to computer village , you see so many guys working oh phones, and few women as phone engineers , we are just three women in this training and it is a privilege for the three of us, because the same thing , guys are being taught is the same thing we are also taught , there is no difference in the training , they taught us the same thing and we also want to go through the same thing because there is a saying what the man can do, the women can also do .
She also gave her advice to other fellow women to leave their shell and come out to do things like the guys. ‘’My advice to the other women is that they should come out and learn , they can also do things better, for example a man can be there and woman will want to repair her phone , a guy will do it very well, but when a lady is the engineer , and a guy comes it will make a guy want to fix his phone because he wants to really see if the lady can fix his phone , most women can do better , although most women can’t exercise patience but we were taught on how to exercise patience , I encourage other women to also come out and do things they shouldn’t say the job is for the men and they can’t do it this are jobs that will also cash out for them.
Waving bye to a life of banditry
It was a day of peace and relief for everyone in Bauchi State, over five hundred youths come out to surrender their weapons voluntarily in the presents of Police, Religion, traditional and community leaders aimed at erasing fear in the mind of people on the activities of banditry in the state
The development has brought a lot of relief to communities in Bauchi metropolis and around as residents now sleep with eyes close without fear of attack from political thugs who attacked their victims at will and any time of the day.
Speaking over the five hundred youths who willingly surrendered their weapons to Police and denounced their membership of thuggery, Chairman Bauchi State Youth for Peace and Unity Malam Rabiu Samba said they were once members of the deadly political thuggery in Bauchi popularly known as Sara-Suka meaning cut and Chuck with dangerous weapons, but they have now repent and become useful to the society. Samba said, Sara-Suka is not good for community development and youth must learn to leave in peace with one another in the communities and beyond.
He said most of the youths are married with children but they don’t sleep in their houses because of fear of the unknown but they have reconciled all the warying faction in all the communities and peace has returned.The Peace leader, called on community leaders, religion, police and those aggrieved with the youth banditry activities to forgive them of their sins since they have decided to repent and surrender their weapons voluntarily. On his own part, the community leader of Gwallaga Bauchi Alhaji Nadada Ahmadu lamented that that root cause of banditry among youth emanated from lack of skills, jobs, and lack of basic education while some of them have no vision at all.
He said for the youth to come voluntarily to denounced their membership of Sara-Suka that means peace have returned to our communities and government should intervene by rehabilitating and train them on various skills of their choice so that they can be better people in their communities
“Now killings and social vices would reduce because those who are doing it have repented and it is our earnest prayer that the changes have come to stay”.
In his remarks, one of the repentant Sara-Suka Ibrahim Kaka by God grace Sara-Suka has come to an end in Bauchi. “I am calling on all my brothers and friends to repent because Sara-Suka is not good and is taking us to nowhere”.
In his addressed, Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command, CP Habu Sani said, as part of the action plan of Police, the Command sets out a goal that will give emphasis of not only arresting and prosecuting the Sara-Suka thugs and other criminals but to also investigate the root cause of the menace, so as take decisive action that will lead to total eradication of the problem once and for all.
He said the Command through coordinated Puff Adder Operation which involves all its Tactical and Operational Units successfully cracked down many notorious Sara-Suka gangs and arrested most of their members including those supplying them with dangerous drugs.
CP Sani said, the Command have reviewed it’s crime fighting strategy and came up with action plan that is more proactively inclined to preventive actions and community solving approach. “It is important to note that, since it’s implementation the strategy has been very effective as a lot of criminal activities in the state were checkmate and over five hundred (500) suspected criminals in connection with Sara-Suka thuggery, Armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes were arrested, large number of arms and ammunition and other dangerous weapons were equally recovered between the months of May and July, 2019.
According to him, most of the youths engaged in Sara-Suka thuggery are creative and have a lot of potentials I life if their current situation is well managed and the Command is not mindful if such potentials as such granted them the olive leaf and towed the carrot approach but with strict conditions to repent and be good citizens. “Among the repented youths about two hundred and ninety four of them are skilled in various trade hand jobs, thirty one are students while one hundred and seventy are unskilled. Finally the command calls on the youth to go and seek forgiveness of Almighty God, their parents and members of the public.”
A new passport office in Sagamu
The commercial city of Sagamu, Ogun State recently came alive as a new Passport Front Office was commissioned at Olotu Michael Oyedele Avenue, Government Reserved Area (GRA), amidst pomp and excitement. Dateline was Wednesday, 3rd July, 2019. As expected, the event played host to notable dignitaries among whom was the Governor of Ogun State, Prince (Dr.) Dapo Abiodun, MRF, represented by his Deputy, Engineer (Mrs.) Noimot Salako-Oyedele.
The commissioning of the edifice, facilitated by the Remo Growth and Development Foundation, (RemoGDF), attracted of the cream of indigenes including the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba BabatundeAdewaleAjayi, Torungbuwa II, former Governor of Ogun State, OtunbaGbenga Daniel, Asiwaju S.K. Onafowokan, OtunbaTunjiLawal-Solarin and Aare (Dr.) KolawoleOyefeso who are Co-Chairmen of Remo GDF Governing Council.
Others in attendance were Chief AyotundeOredipe, Deputy Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (Rtd.), Senator DipoOdujinrin, OtunbaSeniAdetu, former Managing Director/CEO, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Remo Traditional Council of Obas, Remo titled Chiefs and a host of others.
The Ogun State Governor, Prince (Dr.) DapoAbiodun, MFR, on the occasion, called on the Nigeria Immigration Service to adopt a more coordinated approach and ensure stiffer migration control policy, while lamenting the influx of criminals into the nation’s porous borders which, according to him, posed major challenges to the operations of the Nigerian Immigration Service.
“One of the challenges of ease of access to passport to our nationals is the abuse of the system by non-Nigerians who may want to acquire our passport illegally. Some of these bad neighbours are those who give us a bad name with illegal activities and make the international community view legitimate Nigerians with suspicion”, he said, calling on the Nigerian Immigration Service to root out those criminals. The Governor further observed that establishment of the passport front office will be “a further boost to the economic viability and overall development of Ogun State.
“With regard to trade and commerce, it means Ogun State is fast attaining a mega status”, the Governor said. Governor Abiodun added that the opening of the office which makes Ogun State to be the second state apart from Lagos state in the South West to have two passport offices, is a confirmation of the state’s emerging status as an economic power house of the nation.
While commending the Remo Growth and Development Foundation, Remo GDF and other interest groups involved for the initiative and the feat in facilitating the project, the Governor said “it is a symbolic example of the height we could all take our state by our collaboration and support; and with strengthened collaboration, we could achieve more.”
Speaking at the occasion, the outgoing Officer in Charge of Ogun State Command, Assistant-Comptroller General, Mohammed Harande, recalled that the conception of the Sagamu Passport Front Office came into being during the 2017 Comptroller-General of Immigration Annual Conference in Ogun State between the 6th and 8th of December where the former Governor, Senator IbikunleAmosun, made a request for a new passport office which, according to him, was expressly granted by the service.
He stated that the new Passport Front Office which was being commissioned is designed as a strong contribution of the Nigeria Immigration Service towards making life easy for all residents of the State in recognition of its mega status.
Also speaking, the Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Mohammed Babande, represented by Assistant Comptroller-General, MuhammedAlhaji Alfa, said the idea was conceived because the immigration service “is determined to reduce to the barest minimum, all human interference in our transactions with members of the public.”
He warned officers and men of the service to shun indolence, indiscipline and corruption saying “the Federal Government has been magnanimous enough to approve our proposal for the 10-year e-passport and passport front offices. Consequently, nothing less than corresponding performance and commitment to duty is expected from us”, adding that “we must continue to justify the confidence reposed in us”.
He stated further that the new 10-year e-passport rolled out at the headquarters in Abuja which has also been rolled out at the Ikoyi Passport Office in Lagos will soon be rolled out in all state commands across the country, assuring that more passport front offices will also be opened in places where there is high demand for it.
The Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba BabatundeAdewaleAjayi, Torungbuwa II, in his remarks, noted that the importance of the passport office cannot be overemphasized and that if Ogun State is the destination of investment, it then subsists that Remoland and its dedicated indigenes are working to position it as the capital of investment in Ogun State, saying more development projects are already lined up for commissioning.
The Chairman, Remo Growth and Development Foundation (RemoGDF) Governing Council, OtunbaTunjiLawal-Solarin, noted that the Foundation, in achieving the feat, mobilised resources from all corners to ensure the project became a reality, saying the desire to see to the rapid development of Remoland was the greatest motivating factor.
Meanwhile, the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba BabatundeAdewaleAjayi, Torungbuwa II, has been commended for championing the initiative of Remo Growth and Development Foundation (RemoGDF), which facilitated the establishment of the Sagamu Passport Front Office. Co-Chairman of the Foundation, Aare (Dr.) Kolawole Oyefeso, gave the commendation in an interview with newsmen at the event. Aare Oyefeso who observed that the project came to being through the initiative of the Akarigbo of Remoland, who gathered all the topnotch people of Remo together, said “the Remo Growth and Development Foundation exists to bring development to all the nooks and crannies of Remoland. He urged indigenes and residents of the community to support the new passport front office by encouraging people from different parts of the country to patronise it, assuring that efforts would be made to ensure that operations at the passport office will be seamless.
Co-Chairman, OtunbaTunjiLawal-Solarin acknowledged the sterling quality role played by the Akarigbo of Remoland to see to the actualisation of the project, saying the opening of the passport front office is just one of the numerous projects already lined up by the Foundation, all of which are being executed through self-help and without relying on the government. “With the strides of Remo Growth and Development Foundation (RemoGDF), rapid development of Remoland is imminent especially with Oba BabatundeAjayi in the saddle as the Paramount Ruler,” he said.
A strange way of fighting examination malpractice
W
here there is no law, there is no sin,” is the common moralistic saying among people of religious beliefs. In the law parlance is also the credo that “ignorance of the law is not an excuse against punishment. If you don’t want to go to jail, don’t commit crime,” is the summation of the two analogies. If anyone does crime and he is found guilty, jail term is certain.
In essence, there is prescribed punishment for every infraction or sin committed in any group or organization of human beings, even including animals. If there are no rules and regulations, life like Thomas Hobbes, an ancient Philosopher, said, “Will become short, brutish and nasty.” However, if there are laws, they are meant to be obeyed by human beings because it is meant for them. This is why there are exceptions to every rule in life.
`On the issue of rules and punishment, contrary to the Nigeria system, KCA University, a College in Nairobi, Kenya July 1, 2019 rolled out an internal memo where caning was introduced to be given to disobedient and disrespectful students in the institution. According to the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Joshua Bagaka, in the memo entitled: “Introduction of the caning of disobedient and disrespectful students,” students who “fail to adhere to rules and guidance of the institution will be accepted to report to the committee immediately where he will receive his punishment not less than 15 strikes of cane.
“Please note that students who abscond from following the rule will be expelled from the University with immediate effect. Therefore, I hereby wish to inform all the Lecturers and class representatives that they have the mandate of punishing anyone who disobeys the rules and laws of the institution”, the DVC directed.
Technological discoveries have advanced development in human existence such that problematic issues are now simplified through ordinary press of a button, unlike in the days of yore when primitive and traditional methods were used to solve problems. Mobile phones are manufactured to make communication easier than the use of landline. But phones these days are imbued with series of devices which many Nigerians, especially, youths take advantage of to do a lot of negative things. One of such is commission of examination malpractices in schools and even during formal interviews.
In realisation of this social menace engendered by modernism in telephone technology, and the fact that many of its students were smuggling their mobile phones into examination halls to cheat, the management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, gave the instruction that none of its students must take their phones into the examination halls. Any violation of such directive was an aberration which punishment of seizure of the phone was stamped.
This was akin to the law on caning of KCA University for any act of disobedience and disrespect. When the law was initially introduced at The Poly, Ibadan, students were being fined, while their seized phones were being returned to them. When the grace was abused and erring students continued to violate the rule, thinking that once they paid the fine, the phones would be released to them again, the authority took a drastic step last Wednesday, the 10th of July, 2019 which called for this discourse. It was the burning of over a thousand seized phones of various brands and values, estimated to have market value of about N15m. To some people, the act amounted to killing a fly with a sledge hammer, which to them was too disproportionate an approach or solution to the offence committed.
A Senior Lecturer and the immediate past Deputy Rector of the Institution, Sculptor Bayo Oyeleke, had told some newsmen that the school authority took the action of burning the various seized phones to make the institution semester examinations sacred, noting that some students continued to violate the school regulations by going into the exam hall with their mobile phones.
To Oyeleke who was flanked by the Deputy Registrar of the school, Mrs Ayoade; the Public Relations Officer, Alh. Soladoye Adewale; Chief Security Officer, Mr. Adebayo; Head of Legal Unit of the school, Mr. Ige; President of the Student Union Government, Comrade Akadiri Bayonle, among others, burning the phones was to serve as deterrent to students of the institution who might wish to further indulge in the illegal and inappropriate act.
Asked to justify the burning of the phones, the institution’s image maker, Adewole, had told New Telegraph that “We had to take the action to sternly serve as a deterrent to other students. We cannot continue to condone indiscipline in our school. Telephones all over the world has now become a toll of undermining academic activities especially fraud in examinations. They could easily Google whatever question is given them in the exam and get the answer. That is fraud. In the past, we were punishing any erring students with fine. But we soon realised that they were brazenly paying the fines believing that they could still continue in the illegal and immoral act and later get their phones back.
“Some had been expelled in the past, while many had been suspended depending on the gravity of their examination offences. We believe that with this unprecedented step taken by the management, examination malpractices through use of mobile phones will be nipped in the bud.
“Another reason we burnt the phones was to forestall another type of fraud among the students. Since the phones had become so many, we felt that some unscrupulous students among them whose phone might not be among the seized ones, could come forward to claim it. Burning them has prevented that, lest any phones get into wrong hands”, the PRO said.
Some analysts and commentators have expressed the opinion that instead of burning the phones, the institution could have confiscated them and refuse to release them until their graduation period. Then, other forms of punishment could be meted out to the students before the phones could be collected back.
To some others, the institution’s action was appropriate in that whatever is called law should be seen as such. Laws and rules are meant to be obeyed. Any departure from that renders the law ineffectual.
All attempts made to get the feeling of some of the students affected, despite assuring them that their identities would not be revealed, proved abortive as they were afraid to talk, lest the school authority mark them down for further punishment. None even availed New Telegraph the opportunity of linking their parents who could tell whether the punishment was justified for their children and wards, or too weighty.
