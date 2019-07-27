Paul Okoye celebrates reaching 5 million Instagram followers

Bubbly actor, Adeniyi Johnson, has furthered his meteoric rise in showbiz despite setbacks caused by his indiscretion when he was still married to fellow actor, Toyin Aimakhu. Johnson has since shrugged off the gloom, moved on to a fresh marital bliss he wouldn’t like to talk about. In this interview with LANRE ODUKOYA, he spoke about his career and the industry.

You are one of the few Yoruba-speaking movie actors that get called up for jobs from the English-speaking movie producers. How do you see the two sides?

They are both acting anyway, but one goes farther due to the language and the other is restricted because of language barrier. Also, I don’t see it in any special way because the fact remains that both sides are lovely and they present almost a similar experience for me. As a matter of fact, each comes with its sweetness, pleasure and pains. That’s the way I see it.

It is believed the English-speaking producers pay more because they have the biggest market and financiers. Is this true?

The fact that the language cut across gives them leverage and makes their market bigger and when you sell well, you pay well. It is not a hidden fact that Yoruba movies are restricted due to language barrier. But I love my job and I am always ready to give my best anytime the opportunity to tell a story presents itself, whether in English or Yoruba-speaking movies.

Looking back at the journey, will you say acting has been rewarding?

Of course, for something that puts food on my table at all times, I can drive my own car and pay my bills, most definitely it has really been profitable and I’m getting fulfilled as well.

If not acting, what else would you have ventured into?

Definitely football and music because I love playing drums. It will interest you to know that my friends oftentimes call me drummer boy because I sometimes play the drums in the church during service.

It’s the second quarter of the year, how has the year been for you so far?

Firstly, I will give God all the praise and adoration for how far He has brought me as an actor of note.

And, of course, I will describe the experience as awesome and great. I would not have come this far without the grace of God and support of my fans. I don’t take these things for granted because they

mean so much to me. I appreciate the growth and the success stories that people are associating with.

It shows I have done quite well. I am not resting on whatever laurels that I have got; I just want to keep going. So, talking about the experience, I will say I am truly enjoying the experience even though it has been a bitter-sweet experience but all I am thankful.

Any regrets along the way?

None at all. God has been on the throne and things have fallen in place for me.

Despite all the upheavals, you are considered one of the busiest actors now; how does that make you feel?

It makes me feel like I have God. God who knows the truth and sees all of our challenges.

Did you see any of accomplishments coming when you started out as an actor?

The truth is that I have always seen the bigger picture in my head. I knew how I wanted my career to pan out and I have consistently worked on my flaws to give my best to any good job that comes my way.

Having said that, I saw success coming because as a man or somebody who wants to keep growing in life, you should understand the philosophy that no one starts small and wants to remain small forever.

At every stage of growth, there will be challenges, strong enough to pull you down. But you must never remain down should you fall at any point. I guess that was what worked and still works for me.

As a professional, what do you think qualifies a script as good?

A good script as we all know is one which must have a good plot, a concise central idea with its theme and the major which is the storyline.

What would make you reject a role?

The weakness in a story/script will sometimes make me reject one because once a storyline is loose, it will be difficult for the audience who are the consumers to understand and appreciate the efforts of the actors involved. Also, I will reject role if it promotes nudity because my culture frowns at it and I will definitely not be a part of it.

If you are to write a story about yourself, what will be the title and why?

I will title the story ‘Aanu’ which means ‘Mercy’ because despite all my shortcomings and challenges of the past, only one thing has kept me going and that God’s mercy and that is what I have been enjoying and doors of favour have been opening for me at all time.

Do you have dream roles, if yes share with us?

Of course, I am yet to play my entire desired roles. Although I have played some roles, believe me sincerely, I look forward to playing the role of a deaf and dumb man or a blind man.

What does style mean to you?

Style means simplicity and comfort to me because I am of this school of thought that you don’t have to break the bank to look good. Keep it simple always and have at the back of your mind that the way you dress is the way you will be addressed.

What won’t you be caught dead wearing?

Definitely earrings except in movies; don’t get me wrong I don’t detest those that put it on; it’s just not my style.

What is your assessment of the movie industry generally?

I can boastfully say that the industry before I joined and now has been a growing one; there have been a lot of improvements in terms of the quality of movies we roll out, the industry still needs lots of reforms but it is also noteworthy that we have raised our game in terms of the kind of equipment that we use in shooting our movies; for me we can only get better over time.

What personal projects are you currently working on?

All things being equal, I’m still planning from story to cast and all. Stage play is one aspect I feel the industry also needs to focus and channel more resources towards. My team and I are currently putting resources together to come up with something beautiful that the world will like.

If you are to advise the younger version of yourself what will you tell him?

Just a few words to the younger version of myself which is work hard, pray harder and be focused.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related