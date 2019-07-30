Sports
Pepe set for Arsenal medical after fee agreed
Nicolas Pepe is expected to have a medical at Arsenal in the next few days after a deal was agreed with Lille, according to Sky sources.
The 24-year-old is set to become an Arsenal player this week and would be the Gunners’ fourth signing of the summer, following forward Gabriel Martinelli, midfielder Dani Ceballos, who joined on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, and defender William Saliba, who was signed from St Etienne for £27m and immediately loaned back to the Ligue 1 side.
Pepe scored 22 goals in Ligue 1 last season, second only to Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, while also providing 11 assists, also the second most in the division, as Lille finished runners-up to PSG.
He was the first Lille player to score 20 league goals since Eden Hazard in the 2011-12 season.
*Courtesy: Sky Sports
Neymar rape case dropped over lack of evidence
Police investigating rape allegations against Brazilian football player Neymar say they have closed the case.
The São Paulo attorney general’s office said the case was suspended due to a lack of evidence, but will be sent to prosecutors for a final decision.
The investigation was opened after Brazilian model Najila Trindade alleged the footballer attacked her in a hotel in Paris, France, in May.
Neymar has denied the accusations, saying he is being extorted.
A spokesman for Neymar told AFP that he was not able to comment on the police decision.
The case has gripped Brazil, where it has dominated newspaper headlines.
It first came to light in June, when the Paris St-Germain star released a seven minute video on Instagram revealing that he had been accused of rape. He also published Whatsapp messages and images that he claimed to be of the woman.
In the video he says he had to make them public to “prove that nothing really happened”.
Ms Trindade then went public, giving a television interview and releasing footage and a video clip purportedly showing an altercation between the two.
Police later filed a defamation suit against Mr Trindade, who insinuating the force was corrupt, according to news agency AFP.
The model was also dropped by several lawyers.
Prosecutors now have 15 days to evaluate the case before a judge makes a final ruling, reports the BBC.
Sports
Pillars shift focus to Champions League
Kano Pillars players have been ordered to stay put in Kaduna for at least six days after clinching the Aiteo Cup.
According to reports, the Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje directed the team to remain in Kaduna for closed camping ahead of their first-leg CAF Champions League qualifying match against Ashanti Kotoko FC.
Pillars media officer Rilwanu Idris Malikawa said the Governor wants to ensure the team is focused on the task ahead.
The team is expected to be back to Kano on the August 5 and their first match in the CAF Champions League will be on August 10 at the Sani Abacha Stadium.
Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen believes his players are up for the challenge in their upcoming Caf Champions League encounter with Kano Pillars of Nigeria.
The first tie is slated for August 10 in Nigeria, two weeks before the return match.
“We are monitoring them [Pillars] as much as we can, they played the Nigerian FA Cup final [on Sunday],” Zachariassen told Footballmadeinghana.
“Kano Pillars are strong offensively but possibly we will be on top of our game because we have been preparing for the past three weeks.
“All our players are ready and good enough to play, that’s why we changed the entire team before the end of the game against Rahimo [of Burkina Faso in our last friendly].
“I have a first 28 but not 11. Some players [are out of training] because of slight injuries.
Sports
Sit tight, Fenerbahce coach tells Moses
Fenerbahce coach Ersun Yanal has urged Chelsea-owned winger Victor Moses to be more productive in the new season.
The former Nigeria international ended the 2018-2019 campaign with his highest league goal tally in seven years with four goals in 14 games, not bad for the player who arrived at the Yellow Canaries in the January transfer window.
In a private conversation with Moses and Cape Verde star Garry Rodrigues, manager Yanal advised the two wingers to be close to the penalty area.
”With your performance, you can determine the fate of the season for us,” Yanal was quoted as saying by SuperFB.
”I will speak openly; so far form is not enough. Both of you have a very high capacity. I expect you to be more productive. I believe you will get better every day.”
Moses has been loaned out for the fourth time since joining Chelsea in August 2012 due to his lack of first team opportunities in the first half of last season under Maurizio Sarri, who is no longer coaching The Blues.
Sports
Zenith Bank Women Basketball League:Plateau Rocks, Customs, Army record 100% wins
The 2019 Zenith Women Basketball League which started at the weekend across four centres have produced interesting results with top teams maintaining their pedigree in the game.
Savannah Zone which has Abuja and Zaria as centres has been very lively since Friday as Plateau Rocks, Customs and Nigeria Army winning three games in first three matches.
In Abuja, Plateau Rocks whipped Blackgold 57- 44, defeated Benue Princess 44 -33 and also walloped FCT Wings 49-22.
Also in Abuja, Nigerian Customs defeated Nassarawa Amazons 64-28, beat Air Warriors Babes 63-55 and also defeated Kanem Queens of Borno 57-20 in their first three games.
The National Stadium Package B and the Aguiyi Ironsi Cantonment are the venue of the Abuja centre event.
Still in the Savannah Zone games, Nigerian Army have been fantastic with 100 per cent record recorded so far in three matches decided in Zaria.
The Women Army team was ruthless with a 76-22 victory margin recorded against Equity Angels. The second game against GT 2000 was won 64-45 while the third game ended 57-38 against Exousia Angels.
The Ibadan Centre on Monday observed a rest day after the weekend hostilities.
A total of 27 teams are competing in this year’s competition which is witnessing a new format under the leadership of the Nigeria Basketball Federation President, Musa Kida.
It is expected that 144 matches will be decided in the four centres at the end of proceedings on August 1.
“We anticipate a more competitive event with more participation this year and we also expect that this will help in the discovery of more talents and better development of the game across the country,” Kida said.
Sports
Work permit forces Onyenkuru to stay at Galatasaray
Henry Onyekuru looks like he could be leaving Everton for another loan spell before the close of the summer transfer window.
Turkish sports daily Fanatik says Super Lig champions Galatasaray and Everton are in talks over the transfer of the Nigeria international.
Based on the Super Eagles FIFA rankings and the fact that the winger has not played 75 percent of competitive matches in the past two years, he is not eligible for a work permit.
Onyekuru impressed during his loan spell at Galatasaray last season, scoring 16 goals in 44 matches across all competitions and helping them win the Super Lig title and Turkish Cup.
Galatasaray are keen to sign the 22-year-old for at least one season but face competition from clubs in Italy and Russia.
Onyekuru wedded his girlfriend in a ceremony held in Benin City on Saturday, July 27, with several Super Eagles players in attendance.
Sports
Enyimba confirm deal for Plateau Utd defender
Enyimba have confirmed they have snapped up right-back Emmanuel James from Plateau United for an undisclosed fee.
The reigning Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions have been busy in the transfer window with three earlier signings before the deal for James was confirmed on Monday.
James was a key player with Plateau United where he helped them win the NPFL title three seasons ago, and Enyimba are confident the defender would be a valuable addition to them as they reinforce for the new season.
“The right-back comes with a good deal of domestic and continental experience having won the NPFL with Plateau United and played in the CAF Champions League.” Enyimba wrote on their official twitter handle.
Enyimba secured a record eighth NPFL title last season after winning the Championship play-offs in Lagos.
Coach Usman Abd’Allah’s men are also back to compete in the Caf Champions League after a four-year absence.
Enyimba will begin their quest in the 2019/20 Caf Champions League with a tie against Rahimo FC from Burkina Faso in the first round.
The first leg will be played in Burkina Faso from August 9-11, before the People’s Elephant return home for the reverse fixture two weeks later.
Sports
Footballers Connect 2.0: Ogu preaches priority to youngsters
Nigeria international John Ogu was on hand to continue the footballing enlightenment to over 500 aspiring players at Footballers Connect 2.0 which took place at Finicky Event Centre, Jibowu, Lagos on Saturday, July 27.
The second edition of the event, an initiative of Sports Management company, Hay Sports, delivered further on its mandate to bridge the wide gap between up and coming footballers, professionals and ex-internationals – and the relevant industries that is relative with the sport.
Ogu, fresh from helping the Nigerian national team to a third-place finish at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt, talked the participants through his grass to grace story, detailing his experiences with unscrupulous agents, advisors, club administrators and coaches before going ahead to become a winner.
The session was moderated by BBC ace sports journalist, Shina Okeleji who rolled back the years in Ogu’s career.
“I took a risk, letting go my education to play football in Slovenia. It was cold, and tough. About six of us left Nigeria then, it wasn’t easy,” Ogu, responding to Okeleji’s question, told Footballers Connect 2.0 participants.
“Young players should we wary of bad agents who are only concerned about the money and not the development of the player.”
Ogu also revealed how he had to train on his own for a long period and moved in with Super Eagles teammate Ogenyi Onazi in Rome, during the midfielder’s spell at Lazio.
“I had to terminate my contract with Academica in Portugal,” he continued.
“Staying in Europe without a team was one of the toughest parts of my career. I moved in with Onazi in Italy, he helped and supported me during these times until I had a chance to move to Israel, it wasn’t the best of offers but I had to get playing again.”
“I’m happy today, I came over the period and here I am today.”
