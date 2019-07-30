Pepe set for Arsenal medical after fee agreed

Nigeria international John Ogu was on hand to continue the footballing enlightenment to over 500 aspiring players at Footballers Connect 2.0 which took place at Finicky Event Centre, Jibowu, Lagos on Saturday, July 27.

The second edition of the event, an initiative of Sports Management company, Hay Sports, delivered further on its mandate to bridge the wide gap between up and coming footballers, professionals and ex-internationals – and the relevant industries that is relative with the sport.

Ogu, fresh from helping the Nigerian national team to a third-place finish at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt, talked the participants through his grass to grace story, detailing his experiences with unscrupulous agents, advisors, club administrators and coaches before going ahead to become a winner.

The session was moderated by BBC ace sports journalist, Shina Okeleji who rolled back the years in Ogu’s career.

“I took a risk, letting go my education to play football in Slovenia. It was cold, and tough. About six of us left Nigeria then, it wasn’t easy,” Ogu, responding to Okeleji’s question, told Footballers Connect 2.0 participants.

“Young players should we wary of bad agents who are only concerned about the money and not the development of the player.”

Ogu also revealed how he had to train on his own for a long period and moved in with Super Eagles teammate Ogenyi Onazi in Rome, during the midfielder’s spell at Lazio.

“I had to terminate my contract with Academica in Portugal,” he continued.

“Staying in Europe without a team was one of the toughest parts of my career. I moved in with Onazi in Italy, he helped and supported me during these times until I had a chance to move to Israel, it wasn’t the best of offers but I had to get playing again.”

“I’m happy today, I came over the period and here I am today.”

