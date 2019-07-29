News
Plateau PDP crisis: Mark, others to investigate Sango, deputy over campaign funds
eoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee has set up an investigative committee headed by former Senate President, David Mark, to investigate alleged financial misappropriation of presidential election campaign funds allocated to Plateau State and find out what happened that the party lost the 2019 governorship election in the state.
It will be recalled that immediately after the conclusion of the general election, the 16 members of the state executive of the PDP in the state suspended its Chairman, Hon. Damishi Sango and his Deputy, Hon. Amos Gombi, on the allegation that they misappropriated the presidential campaign funds allocated to the state.
National Vice-Chairman, North Central of the party, Hon. Theophilus Dakas Shan, while speaking to journalists at the state secretariat of the party in Jos at the weekend, said a committee had been set up under the chairmanship of Senator David Mark with the mandate to wade into the party’s leadership tussle.
“The committee is to investigate and find out the friction in the state, investigate the mistrust between the stakeholders and the State Working Committee (SWC), investigate the financing of the presidential election and what was responsible for PDP’s loss in the state. The committee is also to proffer solution on how the party would be stable to win future elections.”
Shan, who had visited the party’s secretariat to pave way for the committee’s visit was resisted by thugs suspected to have been hired by one of the contending parties until the intervention of the state commissioner of police.
How we’re moving Edo forward – Obaseki
The Edo State Government has worked to evolve new initiatives to make the state economically attractive to investors, Governor Godwin Obaseki said in Lagos at the weekend.
Obaseki told newsmen at a briefing that his administration faced the problem of human trafficking and domestic crime when it assumed office.
“One of the greatest problems we faced was human trafficking, and our youths were just travelling to Libya, coupled with the high level of crime.
“The Educational system was on the verge of collapsing.
“But we worked to discover where the gaps were and we also prioritised. We trained about 12, 000 teachers, and in just one year, our children were able to learn what they couldn’t learn in three years.
“We introduced many initiatives to ensure that government measures worked, particularly improving the Education Sector through rebuilding the teachers,’’ he said.
The governor re called that the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) was brought in to build a competence base for the appointment of Permanent Secretaries in the state Public Service.
“Every month since I was a governor, on the 26th of the month, the workers’ alerts must come. We have been able to change the way people think in Edo.
“The state has become an economic and technology hub in the nation. Benin is the most-connected city in the country at the moment. We have 400 kilometres of fibre in the state, covering Benin City, which has been extended to Ekpoma and Auchi.
“You can now build a house in Edo with local materials to the tune of 80 per cent. We have rubber, limestone Oil and Gas, and many other endowments.
“What brought our APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and I together is the Edo Project. Edo people are backing us. Our party won all the 24 seats in the House of Assembly.
“People fighting us are fighting us in the media. They are not on ground in Edo,’’ he said.
Obaseki, however, noted that he had a robust relationship with his predecessor and National Chairman, Oshiomhole.
Anambra Speaker tasks judiciary, public office holders on service delivery
Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Mr. Uche Okafor, has enjoined the state judiciary to ensure inmates did not stay behind bars for more than 150 days before trial as stipulated by the law.
Okafor, (APGA), representing Ayamelum state constituency, made the call yesterday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.
However, Okafor urged the state judiciary to work towards decongesting the prisons and also to the other public office holders in the state to ensure quality service delivery to the people in their various fields of service.
He noted that appointments to public offices was a testament of credibility and a call to serve the people and not for personal enrichment.
According to him, the call became more urgent as the people looked up to such public officers living up to their recommendations while noting that Gov. Willie Obiano’s appointees were recently confirmed by the legislature.
“The call became necessary following a letter from Gov. Willie Obiano requesting for the confirmation of two key appointees sent to the legislature.
“The legislature has confirmed the appointment of Justice Ijem Onwuamaegbu as the first female Chief Judge of Anambra, and Mr Alexander Onwuli as the Auditor-General of Anambra having satisfied the requirements of the law.
“The nomination of the duo is based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council and Anambra Civil Service Commission respectively,” he said.
He urged the appointees not to betray the confidence reposed in them by the law makers and their people.
The speaker noted that the state would hold the of ficers accountable if they failed in their duties.
He urged Onwuamaegbu to ensure she reposition the judiciary in the state and ensure that administration of Criminal Justice Law was applied correctly so that inmates do not stay behind bars more than 150 days stipulated by law before trial.
He also enjoined the auditor-general to enhance the services and transparency of the state auditors to the benefit of all in the state.
Okafor said that the 7th assembly would do its best to ensure that credible persons were confirmed for sensitive public offices with the view to delivering democratic dividends to the people.
UCH detects 30 new Hepatitis B cases weekly
The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, detects no fewer than 30 new cases of Hepatitis B on weekly basis, a Consultant Gastroenterologist, Dr Kolawole Akande, has said.
Akande, a Consultant in the Department of Medicine, UCH, made this known during a screening for Hepatitis and public sensitisation exercise held yesterday in Ologuneru area of Ibadan as part of activities marking the 2019 World Hepatitis Day.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Hepatitis Alliance’s (WHA) global campaign theme for year 2019 is tagged: “Find the Missing Millions’’.
The theme is a three-year global awareness-raising and advocacy campaign aimed at tackling the main barriers to diagnosis by putting civil society organisations and the affected communities at the heart of the solution.
Akande, who is a member of the Society for Gastroenterology and Hepatology in Nigeria (SOGHIN), described Hepatitis B as a silent killer with infected people being unaware, unless symptoms arise or discovered through blood test.
“The World Hepatitis Day has been on for quite some time and the responses and awareness have increased.
“However, the diagnosis rate for hepatitis is low and a lot of people are living with viral hepatitis without knowing. No one should live with hepatitis without knowing.
“We need to scale-up screening and diagnosis to reduce the number of people who only discover they live with the viral disease until it is too late and complications like liver cancer and eventual death occur.
“According to the World Health Organisation’s statistics, about 20 million Nigerians are living with Hepatitis B while about 1 per cent of the population are living with Hepatitis C. Hepatitis B is the commonest in Nigeria,” he said.
The consultant said that Hepatitis B and C viruses were vaccine preventable.
“Hepatitis C is actually curable and the drugs are available and not expensive while complications in Hepatitis B can be prevented with early diagnosis and treatment.
El-Zakzaky: Group hails proscription of IMN
he Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has hailed the order of the Federal High Court to proscribe the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and declare it a terrorist organisation in the country.
SHAC said the development was a “relief to Nigerians”, especially residents of the Federal Capital Territory as the Shi’ttes frequent violent clashes with security agencies was already becoming a serious threat to lives and property.
The Federal Government, on Friday, obtained a court order to bring the activities of the Shiite organisation to a halt, following violent protests in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal High Court Abuja issued the order in a ruling which designated the activities of the Shiite group in any part of Nigeria “as acts of terrorism and illegality.”
In a statement signed by Helen Akanji, Director of Research, SHAC, she stated that the judgement was a welcome development. She also urged the president to expedite the publication of the order.
She, however, appealed to the government to immediately initiate a programme to rehabilitate IMN members that voluntarily renounce the group’s campaign of terror and commit to peaceful coexistence with other Nigerians.
She said:”Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) is pleased that the Federal Government has finally heeded its appeal and those of other conscientious individuals and groups to designate the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) as a terrorist group.”
Meanwhile, the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has described the order by a Federal High Court in Abuja declaring it a terror organisation , as fallacious and a huge joke.
Spokesman, Media Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim Musa, said although the movement is yet to receive a copy of the order, its lawyers were already studying the development, and would provide an appropriate response in due course.
In a press statement released to newsmen yesterday, Musa alleged that the order was hastily obtained to suppress the group and frustrate their clamour for the release of its leader.
“This order, we believe, was hastily obtained to sweep under the carpet the glaring human rights abuses suffered by the Islamic Movement at the hands of Buhari’s administration since the Zaria genocide of December, 2015. We reject any false flag terror attacks that the authorities would be plotting in our name, and by this assure the general public that we have never contemplated the use of terror tactics in our ways. This is not about to change,” he said.
Musa however, said that the Islamic Movement would not abandon its clamour for the immediate release of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, using all lawful and peaceful means available to it.
Lagos begins immunisation of 5m children against Polio
Worried by continued presence of Nigeria among the countries with cases of poliomyelitis, the Lagos State government yesterday said that it would commence another round of immunisation of over 5 million children across the state today.
Speaking on the preparation for the immunisation, the Permanent Secretary Lagos State Primary Health Care Board Dr Tayo Lawal said that the board will flag off National Immunization Plus Days, NIPDS, National Immunization Program today at Eti–Osa East Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Secretariat Shogotedo.
Lawal, who expressed worry that Nigeria was the only country in Africa and one of the three in the World with endemic wild polio virus, said there was the need to pay critical attention and ensure total eradication of the country from the wild polio virus.
He state that Nigeria was at the verge of receiving another polio-free certificate, adding that to achieve this, all the states in Nigeria, including Lagos State must get rid of wild polio virus and circulating vaccine derived polio virus (CVDPV)
Lawal added that Lagos State just concluded 3 rounds of out Break Response after isolating type2 from water samples in the Lagos State environment like Lagos Mainland, Mushin, Ajeromi and Apapa area of the State.
He added that the children to be immunized would be age 0-5 years for Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) and the children between 3months to 5years would be immunized for fractional inactivated Polio Vaccine (FIPV)
Kachikwu: Lenders halt $2bn funding for Africa energy corporation
Lenders have developed cold feet over planned funding of $2 billion Africa energy corporation being championed by Nigeria.
This, an impeccable source at the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) told New Telegraph, was buoyed by the inability of APPO President, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, to return as minister in charge of oil in Nigeria.
Kachikwu, who was announced as APPO president for a two-year-term last February at a conference in Abuja had, until his ouster from the ministerial list, led talks as the group’s leader with lenders to secure funding for the project.
APPO, the former minister said, was sourcing for about $2 billion for an energy corporation.
Fielding questions at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit conference in Abuja a few months ago, Kachikwu said: “We are presently looking at expanding the role of a particular financing body that we are going to be calling the African Energy Investment Corporation.”
The whole idea, he explained, “is to mobilise between $1 billion and $2 billion of resources to fund all the essentials necessary for us to properly collaborate.
“Today, most African countries are silos, everybody does their own thing; you build your own refineries, plants, gas turbines, etc. If we could just cross the Rubicon and be able to extend hands of infrastructural relationship across Africa, build joint pipelines, plants and refineries; begin to protect the African market, we would have taken a huge step, not only in the development of Africa but to the stabilisation of independent countries.
A source at APPO, however, told this newspaper that the failure of Kachikwu to make the list of ministerial nominees is causing serious confusion at the Africal oil producers group.
“The list (ministerial list) generated as much interest among members of APPO, as it generated among Nigerians. Mr. Kachikwu was the promoter of APPO and his inability to return as minister of state for petroleum resources is a big minus to the $2 billion funding of Africa oil corporation
“As we speak, expectedly, some lenders have turned down request for funding,” he added.
The patronage for the next NIPS conference, he said, is also being threatened except the next minister develop as much interest in the summit as Kachikwu did.
Meanwhile, the former minister had earlier noted that the oil sector in Africa was facing some challenges.
Kachikwu said: “On the challenge side, certain things jump out; such as shale, oil pricing, investment limitation, President Trump and so many other things. At the opportunity side, so many other things are going. However, with the opportunities arise challenges, especially those to do with the environment.
“Unless you get your policies right, unless you get your market place right, unless you get your collaborative mechanisms right and get your infrastructure right, you would face a huge amount of challenge in the competition for the very scarce resources and scarce capital.”
Kachikwu stated that aside from Nigeria’s effort in domestic gas supply, the country was also expanding frontiers in the export market.
The Federal Government had, in the words of Kachikwu, executed the Memorandum of Understanding between NNPC and the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines Morocco for collaboration in the construction of a gas pipeline from Nigeria to Morocco.
“The NGMP feasibility study was completed in July 2018 and the FEED Phase 1 scope is expected to be completed by end of Q1, 2019,” the minister said.
On the skills in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, Kachikwu stated that over 90 per cent of the oil majors’ workforce was Nigerians.
“This means that some of the best skill sets are here. One of the things I found going into the NNPC in 2015 was that every detail of capability that you need to run a global company sat in NNPC. They are much trained, very well exposed. We have issues in terms of policies, but in terms of skill sets, we are solid,” the minister added.
He noted that Africa’s place as a significant producer and net exporter of oil in the world was forecast to grow by about 15 per cent by 2020 due to new discoveries in some Sub-Saharan countries.
APC: Zamfara CP can’t stop opposition’s movements
he All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State yesterday said that the state Police Commissioner, Usman Nagogo, has no constitutional power to deprive politicians of the right to engage in opposition politics, especially when observed that there were blunders being made by the ruling party in running the affairs of the state.
This was made known at the weekend by APC Publicity Committee Secretary, Ibrahim Danmaliki Gidan Goga, during a social media stakeholders’ meeting held at the party’s headquarters in Gusau. He said the police commissioner’s schedule, according to the constitution, was to ensure peace and tranquillity by providing adequate security to lives and property of the citizenry.
“We have not read anywhere in the Nigerian constitution, where a Commissioner of Police is empowered to dictate political activities; as such are guided by law; apart from ensuring that political gatherings and rallies by parties in the state are conducted peacefully.
Kogi guber: Only five APC aspirants obtained forms
Three weeks after the All Progressives Congress (APC) commenced the sale of its expression of interest and nomination forms for its Kogi State governorship ticket, only five aspirants have so far obtained the forms.
Before now, no fewer than 50 aspirants had indicated interest in contesting the APC governorship ticket in the state.
Few days after the APC National Organising Secretary, Chief Emma Ibediro, issued the timetable for the Kogi State governorship primaries, more than 20 aspirants petitioned the national leadership of the APC over its decision to adopt indirect primaries as mode of selecting the party’s candidate.
Briefing journalists after the aspirants submitted a petition to the office of the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, leader of the group and a governorship aspirant, Hon. Mohammed Ali said: “We regret to observe that such decision (indirect primaries) was taken without adequate consultation with the party’s critical stakeholders, especially the governorship aspirants on the platform and other contending groups in the party’s polarised structure.
“The decision to adopt an indirect primary by the NWC is fraught with severe implications.”
However, another 37 governorship aspirants later endorsed the decision of the APC National Working Committee on indirect primaries for the APC Kogi governorship ticket.
Addressing journalists at the APC secretariat, Chairman of the coalition, Amade Edime, said the group of 20 aspirants were unknown to the party and could not make decisions for it.
He said: “Even the NWC itself cannot claim to have run into them at any of the many programmes held by APC Kogi since 2015. Yet they were hosted in the hallowed chambers of our national secretariat and were granted audience.
“We are shocked because some of the individuals who came here as aspirants seeking the party’s ticket were openly working for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) up to the last round of elections just three months ago.
“It is also clear to anybody who is on the ground in Kogi State that the real aim of their so-called aspirations is to destabilise the party from within as we go into the 2019 Kogi State governorship election.”
Among all these aspirants for and against indirect primaries, only five have obtained the nomination forms. Those that have obtained the forms include; Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, former Chief of Naval Staff, Usman Jibrin, former Executive Secretary, Olusegun Obasanjo Space Centre, Prof. Seidu Mohammed and a female aspirant, Hajiya Hadiza Ibrahim.
We didn’t ban Shi’ites from religious worship – Presidency
he presidency, yesterday, said that it has not banned the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) from practicing its religious worship.
Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, in a statement said the proscription of IMN has nothing to do with banning the larger numbers of peaceful and law abiding Shiites from practicing their religion.
According to the presidential spokesman, the decision of government on proscription was to discourage wanton violence, murder and willful destruction of public and private property.
He explained that contrary to the claim by IMN that it had been banned from practicing its religion, President Buhari’s administration has not banned Shiites from observing their five daily prayers and going to Mecca to perform the Holy pilgrimage.
“Their position is blatantly false and deceptive. The IMN is deliberately changing the narrative in order to gain sympathy and divert the attention of the world from its terrorist activities, including attacking soldiers, killing policemen and a youth corps member, destroying government ambulances and public property, consistently defying authority of the state, ” he added.
Garba noted that the banned organization was taken over by extremists, who didn’t believe in peaceful protests and instead employed violence and arson, driving fear and undermining the rights of others and constituted authority.
“The Presidency agrees that the constitution protects freedom of worship, but not to the detriment of the society, especially where such freedom harms others, and breaks law and order.
“The Presidency insists that such criminal behaviour and disregard for rights of others and human life will not be tolerated by any responsible government, explaining that everywhere in the world protesters operate within legal boundaries and conduct themselves peacefully without molesting others, or engaging in murder and killing of security personnel or destroying public and private property.
“The Presidency regrets that despite all efforts by the government and other well-meaning Nigerians to make the IMN militants to see reason and abandon violence, such appeals fell on deaf ears as they killed, maimed and destroyed willfully, constituting daily nuisance to workers, commuters and other innocent citizens, ” the statement said.
Garba continued: “Having defied appeals to operate peacefully, and given their seeming determination to destabilize the country, the government had to act before the situation goes out of control, after admonishing many times over that people should not use religion to perpetuate lawlessness.
“We are fighting lawlessness and criminality and not pursuing a policy of discrimination against any group,” the Presidency stressed.
“You cannot be in court while at the same time engaging in violent protests, molesting people and inflicting pains on others, which includes taking innocent lives.”
APC group to Senate: Ignore media reports against Jeddy-Agba
A group with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Grassroots Youth for Change, has urged the Senate to ignore whatitdescribedas“malicious media reports” against former Group General Manager (GGM), Crude Oil Marketing Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) andminister-nominee from Cross River State, Mr. GoddyJeddy-Agba. Thegroup said Agba was a victim of unsubstantiated allegations.
The National Coordinator of the group, Mr. Orlu Henry Manuchimso, in a statement issued in Abuja, stated that the allegation that Jeddy-Agba aided Nigeria’s former Minister of Petroleum, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke in shady deals, including the multi-billion dollar oil-for fuel swap deal, was a calculated campaign of calumny aimed at discounting Jeddy-Agba’s chances of scaling Senate’s screening and confirmation hearing.
The statement reads in part: “The allegations of corruption and the claim that Mr. Goddy Jeddy-Agba is not medically fit are idle narratives and unnecessary distractions for which the Senate should not fall for. Whereas, they are aimed at discounting his chances of scaling the screening and confirmation hearing by the Senate; the allegations represent unconscionable attempts to tar a solid reputation built over several years of committed service to the fatherland with a brush of malfeasance.
“The masterminds of the reports should have known that the Presidency and the security agencies must have taken the nomination of Mr. Goddy Jeddy-Agba through due diligence checks before forwarding his name as President Muhammadu Buhari’s minister-nominee to the Senate for screening and confirmation hearing
