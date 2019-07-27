Metro and Crime
Police arrest five suspects over Ikere killing
…monarch denies involvement
Five persons have been arrested by the police in connection with the shooting and killing of an Okada rider in Ikere Ekiti on Thursday evening. The okada man was allegedly hit by bullets during a traditional dance conducted by the wife of Ogoga of Ikere and the paramount ruler of the town, Oba Adejimi Adu, in preparation for today’s Odun Oba Festival. According to a police source, the traditional dancing procession was conducted amid shooting, which allegedly led to stray bullets hitting two motorcyclists and one of them died immediately.
The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, said: “When killings like that happened, once we know where the shooting allegedly emanated, it is normal for us to make arrest, so it is true.
“The offence becomes more severe when you carried prohibited firearms, as it was in this case. The arrest should be expected.” When the incident, which caused commotion in the town occurred,people thought it was a fight between Ogoga’s supporters and his rival, the Olukere of Ikere, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin. But speaking yesterday, Oba Obasoyin denied involvement in the crisis, saying he and his supporters were never involved in the incident.
The monarch added that he had already spoken to his people to be calm in spite of the highly provocative shooting in the town on Thursday. He said: “The whole town knew where the shooting emanated from. We are not involved at all. Some people were dancing round the town and shoot-ing when they shot the dead and the injured man. “We are doing our best as leaders to ward off crisis. We were engaging our people on the need to embrace peace but some people are jittery.
“The issue has nothing to do with Olukere and Ogoga . We are happy that the killers have been arrested. “I appeal to the police to do their job. They should do a just job. They shouldn’t allow the matter to be swept under the carpet.” However, a member of the okada riders’ association in the town, Mr. Jide Amos, who was an eyewitness, established that the man was killed by stray bullets from the dancers.
Metro and Crime
Army arrests, parades 10 kidnappers, robbers recover weapons in Benue, Nasarawa
From: Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi
Troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) of the Nigerian Army on Saturday said they have arrested 10 suspected armed bandits and kidnappers in Benue and Nasarawa states.
Commander of the OPWS covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, who paraded the suspects before journalists at the Operation’s headquarters in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, said five suspects were arrested in Toto and Awe local government areas of Nasarawa State while the others were arrested in Benue.
Yekini stated that one of the suspects was shot dead during an exchange of fire with troops at Zaki-Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State while an AK-47 rifle was recovered from him.
He said three out of the four other suspects arrested in Zaki Biam were linked with the wanted militia gang leader, Terwase Akwaza alias ‘Gana’ while another suspect was nabbed in Tomatar area of the local government with a locally made rifle fabricated to fire 5.56mm ammunition which is a standard ammunition for assault rifles.
The OPWS Commander said one of the suspects that was arrested in Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State was handed over to the Nasarawa State Police CID because he was linked to another kidnapping in the state.
Items recovered from the suspects include two locally fabricated pistols, a Self Loading Riffle (SLR), five locally made rifles, one AK-47 riffle, some quantities of ammunition and three phones with a Toyota Corolla car popularly known as ‘duck nyash’ which is very popular with kidnappers in this part of the country.
Metro and Crime
50-year-old law undergraduate: How I made millions preparing charms for politicians, others
…to win elections, get rich
Mr. Okah Raphael Ekechi (50) aka Raghdra Anandra, a 100Level undergraduate of the Open University, studying Law, has narrated how he conned many Nigerians of millions of naira by preparing fake charms for them to perform miracles in churches, win elections, and get rich quick, among other charms.
The self-acclaimed Indian Metaphysical Master, who claimed to be an online trained metaphysical master, allegedly operated between Lagos and Ogun states. Ekechi was arrested by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Ogun State Annex. According to police, before his arrest, the suspect had swindled thousands of Nigerians of millions of naira To ensure they didn’t dash to report him to the police for fraud, Ekechi usually threatened that any victim who dared to report him would die within three to seven days.
The police disclosed that Ekechi allegedly used to prepare charms for protection, business boom, do as I say, win big contracts, win betting, initiation into mysticism, love potion especially for gold diggers, getting successful marriages, win election, getting anointing and powers to perform miracle, among other charms. While fielding questions from journalists, Ekechi said: “Let me tell you two things that made me to become a fraudster.
First, I used to sell electrical parts at Alaba International. One day, I travelled to Accra, Ghana, and customs operatives seized my goods. It disorganised me. It was during the military era. I lost about N3million. I was frustrated and couldn’t think of how to raise money to help myself. It was in that horrible state of idleness that I decided to become a fraudster.
“My second reason is that I found out that some Nigerians are gullible to get rich quick. I decided to use my brain instead of gun to get what I wanted. I lied to all my clients or should I call them victims? I lied to them that I had power, and that I learnt Metaphysical Science from Indian university.
That was how became a fraudster. I had sold sachet water and was making N400 daily. I had followed people who sell drugs in open market with loudspeakers. These drug sellers used to give me N500 after sales. It was the activities of these fake drugs sellers that helped to sharpen my mind.” Ekechi’s crime finally caught up with him after one of his victims, Emmanuel Ekpe, dares Ekechi’s death threats and reported the matter to the police.
Ekpe on July 8, 2019, petitioned the IGP, Mohammed Adamu. The IGP instructed the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) and IRT, led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari to find and arrest Ekechi. Ekechi was tracked to his hideout at Alagbado area of Lagos State and arrested. Ekechi, married with four children said: “I am a holder of Senior Secondary School Certificate, but I am now with Open University, 100Level, studying Law.
I started this business by putting up posters on the road with Ragen Hindu Monk Temple. I boldly wrote an inscription on the posters, stating that people’s desires could be achieved whenever they visited my temple.
I charged N7, 700 for consultation form, N500, 000 for power, N2, 000,000.00 to see my Master General and N1,000,000.00 to win contract. I believe in the Bible; I believe that the Bible is supreme.
I don’t mention Bible because I know that what I was doing was not genuine. You cannot joke with the Bible or Koran.” Recounting how he met Ekpe, who became his nemesis, Ekechi said: “Emmanuel came to my office and complained that the work I did for him was not genuine; that it didn’t work. He wanted his business to boom and also wanted power and ability to pray for people and the prayer would work.
I charged him N167, 000, but he deposited N57,000, promising to pay the balance in a month’s time. I insisted that he must pay the complete money before the charm would work.
I told him that he couldn’t cheat the spirit. Unfortunately, it still didn’t work for him. “When I told him how people like him ran away to avoid the wrath of the mystic gods, I thought that he would do the same, not knowing that he had gone to report me to IRT. I plead for forgiveness.
I will not defraud people again.” Narrating his side of the story, Ekpe (36), a businessman, married, with three children, who deal in fairly used clothes, said: “When my business crumbled, I became desperate, looking for what to do to revive it. I tried to secure loan from many places, but failed.”
Ekpe added: “While wandering about, I saw his poster, stating that he could boost failing and failed businesses. I called him on phone, he directed me to take a motorbike to Kola bus stop, Alagbado. When I got to AIT Road, I took another motorcycle to Amikonle bus stop, where I met him. He took me to his office, which he used as his temple.
I paid N7,700 for consultation form. I told him that I wanted to revive my business, but that he should count me out if the process involved ritual. “He gave me a ring and I paid him N18,000. He opened a black box and asked me to pick the ring with my left hand. After manipulating the box, I saw a ring and picked it.
He said I should do a sacrifice for it to work. He asked me to pay N120,000, but I deposited N80,000. He said I should pay N18,000 for spiritual tax, another N35,000 for sacrifice, bringing the total amount I paid to him to N167,000.
I later went to tell him that I didn’t get what I paid for; I asked for a refund. He refused and instead started threatening my life.” When operatives raided Ekechi’s temple, they recovered $3,700 US dollars suspected to be counterfeit, Hindu ancient monk temple consultation forms; statue of Shiva which he claimed was his Master General, Hindu Goddess frame, fake international metaphysical/ mystic science, university of India certificate, religious books, prayer posters, pink and red robes, among other items.
Metro and Crime
Be vigilant, proprietor urges parents
Parents have been advised to be vigilant with respect to the security of their wards. In his address at their 2019 Graduation/ Prize-giving events, the proprietor of Saint Agnes Schools, Adiyan, Mr. Oluwambo Balogun, urged parents never to take anything for granted when it concerns child’s security. Mr Balogun further implored parents to maintain regular interaction with the school as this provides effective means for proper monitoring of their children.
He noted that the issue of child security has continued to assume worrisome dimension across Nigeria; adding that nothing should be left to chances. “We are in perilous times!”, he declared. The proprietor disclosed that the school recorded some landmark achievements during the 2018/19 academic year.
The school successfully conducted their first ever WASSCE on their premises last May/June, following approval by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC). The proprietor was full of appreciation to the parents for their encouragement and co-operation. The theme for the school’s Graduation/ Prize-giving for this year is, ‘Profiting by Talent’. Addressing the large gathering of parents and guests who attended the occasion, Mr. Balogun explained that the theme was selected to encourage children to treasure the gifts that God had deposited in them. According to him, many parents did not understand that education is only a means to an end, but not an end in itself.
He said that his school’s extra-curricular activities are organized as talent workshop for discovering kids’ potential, or talents that could be nurtured for future profit. “The routes to prosperity are many; and talents are among them.
It is not only doctors and lawyers that are happy in life, many musicians, actors/actresses, models, even comedians are happier doing what they know best and smiling to the banks.
Unfortunately, many parents help to bury their children’s talents by imposing careers on them,” lamented the school proprietor.Earlier, the keynote speaker, Engr. Abiodun Sewabo, had addressed the graduands on some talent-based vocations from which he said many individuals had attained prominence and prosperity. He explained that the road to entrepreneurship is faster and cheaper through talent-based occupations.
The Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Kunle Soyinka, advised the graduands to be focused and determined as they step out into the open world. Gold award for exemplary parenting was conferred on Mr and Mrs Emmanuel Ojedele while the day’s prizes were dedicated to Princess Iyabode Ogunyemi; they included prizes for best graduating students as well as overall best students in the various classes.
Metro and Crime
Red Cross donates assorted items to Bauchi prison inmates
The International Committee of the Red Cross has donated assorted items worth millions of naira to Bauchi Prison inmates. Distributing the items to the inmates yesterday, head of the delegation who is also the Protection Delegate of the society, Mr. Moussa Sall, noted that the items are meant to assist the inmates to improve their hygiene conditions and improve their wellbeing while in custody. He urged the Bauchi Prison authorities to ensure the appropriate use of the items donated, saying it would go a long way in assisting the inmates while in custody.
The ICRC officials have earlier visited the Controller of Prisons, Bauchi State Command,Suleiman T. Suleiman, in his Office, who lauded the Red Cross Society for their passion towards assisting prison inmates and calling on them to sustain the good gesture while urging other humanitarian organisations to emulate the ICRC.
The items donated include 3 units of wheel barrow, 10 units of rake, 10 shovels, 10 hoes, 150 mops, 150 broom scrubbing brushes and 150 units of local brooms. Other items include 280 units of detergent household disinfectant liquid, 190 units of 2kg washing powder, 180 units of plastic buckets and 190 units of jerry cans. The International Committee of the Red Cross also donated 2,010 units of soap bars, 1,005 units of toothpaste and 1,005 units of toothbrush.
Metro and Crime
Kebbi govt arrests 4 with 460 bags of adulterated fertilizers
Kebbi State Government has apprehended a truck carrying 460 bags of adulterated fertilizers to Birnin Kebbi, the state capital. The arrests were made yesterday by the security agencies while the adulterated fertilizers had been handed over to the state’s Ministry of Agriculture for laboratory confirmation test.
Confirming the incident to newsmen yesterday in his office, Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Mohammed Lawal She’ahu Arugungu, said the arrests were made by a po-lice patrol team along the Birnin Kebbi bypass with the suspects of the adulterated fertilizers, called NPK 20-10-10, now in custody.
“After we discovered that the bags of fertilizers were adulterated, we handed them over to the police for further investigation, they are four in number including the driver and they are in the hands of the security men for more information,” he added.
The Permanent Secretary, who emphasised that the fertilizers could kill people after the harvest of the farm produce, appealed to the people to be conscious of the fertilizers they use for farming.
Metro and Crime
Security: Ex-police boss advocates improved funding for police
A retired Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Diseye Nsirim-Poweigha, has called on federal and state governments to increase the funding earmarked for the Nigeria Police Force, which she said is the surest way of improving security in the country.
Nsirim, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Bayelsa State, who stated this yesterday at the APC National Secretariat after obtaining her Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, said the problem with the police is not about community, state or federal policing but funding. She cited the Bayelsa State security situation as an example of poor funding of the police, saying Governor Seriake Dickson is not funding police properly, noting the effects of such on security in the state.
“The Bayelsa State governor is not providing enough funding for police and other security agencies. If there must be security as expected, government must spend more money on the security agencies. Security is everybody’s business.
“What we actually need is proper funding of the police and not issue of community, state or federal police,” she said. Nsirim, who was Deputy Director (Security) of the APC Presidential Campaign Council said, if elected governor of Bayelsa State, she would make sure lives and properties are well secured in the state using her vast experience during her time as a police officer
Metro and Crime
Fake NASS employee arraigned for alleged N4.2m visa fraud
Police in Abuja on Thursday, July 25, arraigned 36-year-old Mr Chibueze O. Oleka before a Wuse Zone 2 Magistrate Court over a case of alleged N4.2 million Canadian visa fraud. Oleka, whose residence is stated as No. 12, Jimma Street in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, claims to be an staff employee of the NASS attached to the office of former Deputy Senate President, Ikwe Ekweremadu. His personal company, Best-Bet Marketing Agency, is stated as being located at the Workspace, Ruby Centre located at Plot 792 Aminu Kanu crescent, Wuse II, Abuja.
Oleka is being charged on several counts of conspiracy, forgery, fraud and stealing. He was remanded at Keffi Prisons pending when he fulfils the bail conditions given to him and the case was adjourned till August 21 for mention. In April 2019, Chibueze Oleka approached several persons including the MD of Rosebud Travel Agency, Ms Ero Idehen, claiming to be in charge of a conference being organised by the NASS in Canada. And that based on his position as Special Assistant, he was responsible for the conference registration and visa application for intending participants.
The defendant allegedly fraudulently obtained N1.5 million from Rosebud Travel Agency, with a promise to secure three Canadian visas for their clients namely, Ogieriakhi Esosa, Uyigue Adesuwa and Mr Akueche Raphael Chidozie but failed to do so.
Metro and Crime
Pharmacist sues Igariwey N1bn for alleged defamation of character
Anthony Ekoh Jnr, a pharmacist, has sued the House of Representatives member representing Afikpo North / Afikpo South Federal constituency and newly-appointed Deputy Chairman, House committee on Appropriation and Hon. Iduma Igariwey, for defamation of character.
Ekoh Jnr, one of the opponents of the lawmaker in the last general election, is claiming the sum of N1bn as damages to his person and his company, Ekoh Drugs Limited, in a suit filed in Abakaliki High Court.
Ekoh is claiming, among other things, that Igariwey defamed him by making repeated statements in both the print and social media that he was a fake pharmacist and secondary school dropout.
In a 54-point statement of claims, Ekoh claims he has been traumatised and made to look ordinary and has lost face in the society through the claims of Igariwey. He averred that he went to Federal Government College, Wukari where he said he not only completed his secondary education in 1985 but was an established sportsman and house prefect.
Metro and Crime
Edo govt, police mandate LGs to replicate bush-clearing to flush out kidnappers
The Edo State Government and the state’s police command have mandated chairmen of the 18 local government areas in the state to replicate the ongoing bush-clearing along federal highways in their domains to flush out kidnappers hiding in the bushes. Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, on Friday, said the strategy to clear road sides of bushes has engendered confidence in the minds of travellers and drivers plying the Benin-Lagos road.
“At the state level, we are clearing bushes on the highways in partnership with the Edo State Police Command, and local government chairmen have been mandated to carry out similar exercise on road sides in their domains, in partnership with heads of divisional police formations” Osagie said.
He added: “We are of the firm belief that a mix of strategies, including the clearing of the bushes on road sides would reduce the incidence of herdsmen attacks and kid-nappings.”
The governor’s aide explained that the bush-clearing initiative is in reaction to the nefarious activities of criminals perpetuated in the thick bushes on the highways in the state, further saying: “Our plan is to cascade this initiative to the local councils and rid our roads of criminals. We appeal to village and community heads to mobilise youths in their areas to clear bushes on road sides in their communities.”
Metro and Crime
Doctors remove hundreds of coins, jewellery worth N24m from woman’s stomach
Doctors have removed coins and jewellery worth an incredible £53,000 (N 23,850,000) from a woman’s stomach.
Runi Khatun, 22, was rushed to hospital ‘weak and emaciated’ on July 16 after she had started to vomit following every meal.
Baffled doctors in West Bengal, India, discovered the young woman had a hoard of items inside here after a scan – including 69 chains, 80 earrings, 46 coins, eight lockets, 11 nose rings, five anklets and one watch dial.
According to Runi’s mother, gold items and ornaments had recently started to vanish from the family home.
The mum said she had no idea her daughter had been swallowing the items.
She also said the coins consumed were likely to have come from her brother’s shop.
She said when Khatun was confronted about the missing items, she would cry – but never revealed they had been swallowed.
Her family said: “We noticed that the ornaments were disappearing. But whenever we questioned her, she started crying and revealed nothing.”
The woman’s mother added: “Despite keeping an eye on her, she somehow managed to swallow all these objects. She was not well for the past two months.
“Before admitting her at the Rampurhat Government Hospital, we had taken her to various private doctors and she was on medication without any result.”
Medics said most of the items were made of copper and brass.
Dr. Siddhartha Biswas, head of the surgery department at the Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital, said the patient was ’emancipated’ and could not eat food.
He said: “The patient looked weak and emaciated at the time when she was admitted to the hospital.
“Her albumin and haemoglobin count were so low that we could not perform an operation soon.
“Her condition was so critical that she required at least five bottles of blood.
“She could not even intake food physically so we had to administer Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) to artificially inject food through her mouth.”
The operation to remove the items lasted around an hour and 15 minutes.
After 1.6kg mass of metal was removed from her stomach, doctors separated each item before laying them on a table to reveal the shocking amount she had swallowed. Medics said her condition is now stable.
*Courtesy: Daily Mirror
Trending
-
Features15 hours ago
Inside Anambra cattle farms
-
Politics15 hours ago
Speakership: ‘I gave Gbajabiamila huge support’
-
Politics15 hours ago
Ihedioha, Okorocha and moves to save Imo
-
Politics15 hours ago
Makinde, Ajimobi at war over govt vehicles
-
Business15 hours ago
Olokola Deep Seaport will create 1m jobs, earn Nigeria $9bn yearly –Olatunji
-
News15 hours ago
Ohanaeze slams FG: B’Haram, killer herders more deadly than Shi’ites
-
News15 hours ago
Baraje to insurgents: Stop killings in the name of Islam
-
Sunday Extra15 hours ago
Edo crisis: Oshiomhole didn’t influence our decision, says Hon. Namdas