Police rescue CMD’s son, other kidnap victims

Police in Ogun State yesterday said they had rescued four kidnap victims at a suspected kidnappers’ hideout within Fidiwo/Onigari forest on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The police said the victims were rescued alongside Kayode Sule, son of the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Lafia Hospital, Apata, Ibadan and two hospital staff, who were reportedly abducted by suspected herdsmen on Tuesday, last week.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement made available to our correspondent in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi explained that the four victims were abducted on Wednesday, last week, but their abduction was not reported.

He said: “In all, seven victims were successfully rescued on (Saturday) the 27th of July 2019, and they have all been re-united with their families.”

The PPRO said the police were able to comb the forest with the aid of helicopter deployed for surveillance by the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu.

Oyeyemi revealed that one suspect, strongly believed to have taken part in the kidnap, had been arrested while 40 others nabbed in the surrounding forests as well as vulnerable points in the area with all sort of illicit drugs were also being held by the command.

He said: “Following a report received on 23rd July 2019 about the kidnap of three staff of Lafia Hospital Apata, Ibadan, the Ogun State Police Command deployed high-powered security operatives to the scene of the incident with clear mandate to rescue the victims unhurt as well as bring the perpetrators to book.

“The team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations embarked on technical and forensic investigation as a result of which the kidnappers’ hideout was geo-located within Fidiwo/Onigari forest on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“To complement the efforts of the command, the Inspector General of Police graciously sent a police helicopter with which the area viewed was properly surveyed.

“Having located the hoodlums’ hideout, the place was smoked through the chopper, which left the hoodlums with no other alternatives than to hurriedly push out their victims from captivity. It was there and then we discovered that apart from three persons abducted on the 23rd of July, another four persons were abducted on the 24th but not reported.

“In all, seven victims were successfully rescued on the 27th of July 2019, and they have all been reunited with their families.

“One suspect, who is strongly believed to have taken part in the kidnap saga, was arrested and he is currently assisting the police in our investigation.

“To further rid the area of criminal activities, a comprehensive intelligence-based raid was carried out in all the surrounding forests as well as the vulnerable points in the area where about 40 suspects were arrested with all sort of illicit drugs. They are all being investigated and whoever is culpable among them will be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction.”

