Poor talent hunt, bane of sports development

Over the years, there have been persistent calls for a policy on sports. Administrators in Nigeria across all sports are always eager for results rather than development. At the highest level, which is the ministry of sports, there is also desperation for results with little or no plan for it.

For example, the National Sports Festival was in limbo for six years. After the Eko 2012 NSF, the next was Abuja 2018, which was a deliberate effort by the Ministry of Sports to break the long years of postponement for an event billed for every two years. We observe that in every area of Nigerian sports, development is almost always secondary. There is no plan to develop talents and bring them up to take over from the national athletes in respective sports disciplines.

Super Eagles players, who won the bronze medal at the 32nd edition of Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt are just from different clubs abroad with no input from the national coaching or scouting group of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The country’s domestic league contributes almost nothing to the national senior team. Keeper Okechucku Ezenwa is the only homebased player in the team. However, there is something wrong with getting young athletes from the grassroots in respective sports.

Even where there are prospects, there are no plans to expose them and take them to the next level. In football, all the age grade events are no longer relevant to transit players to the Super Eagles. When the U-17 and U-20 teams fail to do well, nobody hear about all the players no matter how talented they are individually or as a team. In the past, there were U-20 and U-17 national competitions where national coaches pick football talents from, but now, just a few of such events are being sponsored by private outfits.

This is, however, not enough for NFF to turn a blind eye on the competitions. There are secondary school football events sponsored by organisations, which NFF should take seriously. There is also the Zenith/NFF Future Eagles Football Project, which the football federation can reap from in terms of talents.

It is however disturbing that none of the developmental projects have effect on the senior national team. In table tennis, Segun Toriola and Funke Oshonaike have been to the Olympics seven and six times respectively and this means there are no players better than them in the country. These are ping pongers who have given their all and should be national coaches, but they are still very active in the sport since there are no competitions to bring out other players to take over from them.

Only last year, there was an African Wrestling Championship sponsored by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in which junior players took part. We are aware it was an advantage because ordinarily, the Ministry of Sports would not sponsor junior athletes outside for such event, but the event that took place in the Garden City was a big exposure that brought out great talents. Whether they would not be allowed to rot away is another issue entirely.

Wrestling Federation boss, Daniel Igali, is an Olympic gold medallist and knows all it takes to get the best for the country, but the facilities are not there and funding has been poor. In tennis, many great talents have been neglected because they were unable to play in the circuits and garner points to move on as professionals and potential grand slam players.

Today, South Africa have top players like Kevin Anderson in the global tennis sphere and Nigeria have nobody. It is a big shame. Handball, hockey, cricket, gymnastics, volleyball, squash, badminton, swimming and even basketball are other sports that the country has good potential at grassroots level, but there are no plans to bring them out. Funding is also very crucial. Sponsors are so very hard to find in recent time and the ministry is always reluctant to send athletes on national events.

There are many committees set up in the past to look into sports policy for the country based on how to fund and develop sports at various levels, but their recommendations have been left on the shelves of the sports ministry. Only recently, the former Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, also set up a body headed by Godwin Kienka to prepare a book on national sports policy. This is still fresh and we advise the recommendations be evaluated and implemented to move sports forward rather than marching on same spot over many years.

We make bold to say there is the need to adopt a sports policy that will be the bible of sports in Nigeria. Not long ago, three national teams, within 21 days, protested at international competitions over payments of bonuses and allowances.

They are the U-20 national team, the Super Falcons and the Super Eagles. It is a national disgrace that could have been avoided. The would-be minister of sports should look into this so that there will be a document to follow for funding, development of sports, preparation and participation of athletes for all national and international events.

