Proscription of IMN, avoiding underground cells

The Federal Government, last week, obtained an order from the Federal High Court in Abuja to proscribe the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN). The IMN, otherwise known as the Shi’ites, has been protesting in mainly Kaduna and Abuja for nearly two years now over the continued incarceration of their leader, Ibrahim El- Zakzaky and his wife despite court orders that they be released on bail. The move by the Federal Government, understandably, came following the heightened protests by the group in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The continued protests, last week, took a violent turn during which a reporter of the Channels Television, Precious Owolabi, a National Youth Service Corps member and Mr. Usman Umar, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, were killed by bullets fired by yet to be identified persons.

Force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, said that two other officers were injured in the incident. He also said that 54 suspects were arrested in connection with the protest that involved no fewer than 3,000 members of the group. Also during the protests, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) lost a Response Post with two emergency response vehicles close to the Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, had warned that the Force and the nation would not continue to suffer losses on account of reckless and lawless persons and groups in the society. Last week’s protest was the last straw for the Federal Government, which proceeded to the court to get an order to proscribe the group.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Mallam Garba Shehu, the move by government is aimed at curbing the criminality of members of IMN, not their religious activities.

We recall that the Federal Government had, some years ago, done the same thing to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), thus banning the activities of the group. But whether that move has stopped the agitation of the group is left to conjecture.

But we note that just like IPOB, the Federal Government is also classifying the IMN as a terrorist group, even though there is no evidence that both groups are armed in any way. We recall that in 2013, government of former President Goodluck Jonathan had taken the same step and banned the activities of Boko Haram and declared it a terrorist group.

The move followed an announcement by the United States that it would pay an unprecedented bounty for the capture of key leaders of terror networks in West and North Africa. It is six years now since that action was taken and the country is still at war with Boko Haram. While we do not support the resort to violence by IMN or any other group, we are also not oblivious of the core reason for the protests by IMN.

Their message has been simple: Free our leader. Whatever the offence of El-Zakzaky is, we believe that the Federal Government cannot be seen to be addressing any illegal act with illegality. We fail to understand why it is difficult for the Federal Government to release the IMN leader, while his trial continues at the different courts. We note that IMN is a religious body that has been in existence for several years in Kaduna State.

We also note that some key members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had previously identified with the group and its leadership. It is interesting that government has said it was banning the criminality of the group and not the religious activities.

But we fail to understand the distinction between the two. For sure, the group would continue with its religious activities in all its cells. But we doubt if the processions and protests by IMN would be stopped by the proscription order.

What we think would stop the protests is the release of El-Zakzaky by government, so that he can seek medical attention for himself and his wife. Without that, we fear that government might just be laying the ground for the Shi’ites to go underground and metamorphose into a monstrous group that would be terrorizing the country.

The immediate past Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, worked very hard at his Senate confirmation hearing last week, when he argued about personal interest clashing with public interest. That sounded very good for the sake of argument, but we strongly believe that for a government that believes in the rule of law and justice, the continued detention of El-Zakzaky and his wife, as well as that of a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, diminishes the argument of government in the belief of rule of law.

We believe that this week, government would follow up the court order with the gazette of the order and eventual proscription of the group. We dare to add that government should address the grievances of the group first and take actions later. That is the starting point and the right thing expected of government. Proscribing the group at this point might just stop them from protesting in Abuja. It does not in any way solve the problem at hand.

