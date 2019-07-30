Inside Abuja
Public toilets: Changing lives, restoring hope
The call of nature often comes without much warning and when it occurs at a public place, it is important to conveniently respond to it, using a decent toilet to avoid debasing one’s dignity. REGINA OTOKPA looks at the financial benefits of engaging in public toilet ventures, and its possible impact on unemployment and open defecation
It is essential for every cosmopolitan city to have toilets strategically located in public places. That is to serve as emergency points for people who are hard pressed in public to urinate or defecate.
As beautiful as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is, you still find men and women, including the sophisticated ones, squatting shamelessly in the open to defecate in public places, such as the highways, markets, motor parks and recreational parks.
Ideally, decent toilet, either publicly or privately run ought to have been provided in such places.
Inside Abuja checks revealed that there are spots in the FCT where some persons specifically go to just to defecate. On one of such occasions, a young man smartly dressed, jumped down from a green- coloured Toyota Camry and dashed into one of such spots adjacent the Federal Ministry of Finance, Central Business District.
Shortly after, he emerged from the bush looking relaxed. It was obvious that he had gone to answer nature’s call. The young man who refused to make his identity known, said rather than use the toilet in his office, he visits that spot almost every day to carry out what he termed “bush attack”. He explained that besides being uncomfortable using public toilets for fear of contacting an infection, he enjoys the feel of the “gentle breeze on his skin” and uses that short time to reflect on some issues.
Like the posh guy, many others who prefer to “zip down” in the open have similar reasons.. However, a good number of persons are forced to resort to the demeaning act due to lack of toilet facilities in public places.
For example, traders and visitors to Kubwa village market since its demolition in November 2016, have a hard time finding a place to defecate or urinate because there is no public toilet in place.
Occupants in one of the compounds opposite the market were forced to lock up their toilet when it became a public property due to the risks of infectious diseases and the inability of the multiple users to sustain its cleanliness.
It is so terrible a situation that some women close their “parking store” to change their sanitary pads, wrap it up in a cellophane bag and discard on their way home.
Speaking to Inside Abuja, a trader in the market, Mr Ejiofor Ezugwu, said although some persons seek for places to relieve themselves around the market, others are forced to go home.
“There is no toilet here. You will look for space to do it or you plead with one of your neighbours to look after your wares while you go home to ease yourself and come back.
“For me, I have trained myself to defecate at home. I only urinate while I am in the market. If our customers are too pressed and find themselves in a dilemma, we usually seek out unconventional ways to help them,” he said.
However, Inside Abuja checks revealed that although a branch of Peace Mass Transit Company located close to the market, opened its doors to the traders to use its toilets at a fee, only few patronised them.
Unlike Kubwa Market, other popular public places visited such as Jabi Motor Park, Wuse Market, Utako Modern Market, Dutse Alhaji and Garki Markets, all have public toilets. These conveniences also known as “Gidan Wanka”, are operated by private individuals at a meagre fee of between N20 to N50 depending on whether the person wants to urinate, defecate or bath. In most of the places visited, they have six blocks of toilets located at strategic points housing both female and male toilets with running water and adorned with mirrors.
Each operator has unique selling points; some hand out free toilet rolls to their customers, others have a jar of sweet or centre fruit gums to manage payment issues.
A common feature at all the points visited was the pride and joy expressed by the toilet operators. They make good money on a daily basis from the little money people pay to use the convenience. They do not regret the choice they have made because their lives have been made better by the “shit” business.
Little wonder, they devote so much time and energy ensuring the toilets were kept clean and odourless by using a combination of liquid soap mixed with Klin, Izal and other chemicals.
To further maintain a high level of cleanness, in one of the toilets at Dutse Alhaji Market, it is a taboo to enter with your footwear; they have their own slippers at the entrance to the toilets.
19-year-old James Steve, who has been in charge of a row of 13 toilets in the ever busy Jabi Motor Park for over a month could not have wished for a better job. An electrician by profession and a former employee at a car wash, James told Inside Abuja that besides the job saving him from the health hazards of washing cars, he makes what he simply termed as “good thousands of naira” on a daily basis.
“For now, I am happy doing this job. I don’t know what will happen next. I prefer this because the car wash had a serious effect on me; the water and detergent were chopping my legs. I went to the hospital and spent like N30,000 on treatment.
“I used to make between N1,200 and N1,500 from where I take care of myself. Here, I manage the lodge and the bathroom and I make good money from the toilet. My friends and family have been encouraging me to keep up the work.”
Mohammed Isah, one of the toilet operators in Wuse Market, has almost given up his part time job at the Federal College of Education, Kano State, due to the huge sums of money he makes managing the toilet.
“This is a business and I am passionate about it. Whatever you are doing, just enjoy it because you will move it the way you want,” he said.
With four persons under his employment, running shifts, he maintained that it was better to survive on washing toilets than to indulge in nefarious activities. He argued that even with the volume of customers, many still prefer to defecate openly intentionally and not because they were unable to pay N20 or N40 as the case may be.
In a bid to further improve the environmental sanitation of the market, Mohammed told Inside Abuja that the six toilet operators in collaboration with management of the market and some security operatives, have set up a task force to arrest and impose a fine on anyone found defecating in public within and around the market.
“If you come here, you see less people but once you go outside the market especially at the back, you will see that people are doing it anyhow.
“Everybody is free to do what they like but once you are arrested, you will be taught a lesson. They announce in the mosque and round the market, warning people to desist from such acts but you know not everybody will stop. Some are not even members of the market. They are people who come to buy goods,” he said.
Throwing more light on the efforts to curb open defecation in the market, a member of management at Wuse market, who craved anonymity, disclosed that besides the task force and the inspection of the toilets to ensure cleanliness, a construction of four new blocks of toilets were underway in different locations within the market. According to her, the number of those indulging in open defecation have drastically reduced since the enforcement of the task force.
Besides Abuja, several operators of public toilets in several states have been able to provide food and shelter for their family from the earnings generated daily. During a trip funded by the European Union to Bodija Market in Ibadan, Oyo State, Inside Abuja encountered 56-year-old Jacob Fateye, who has spent nine years maintaining the public toilet. Fateye said he had no regrets whatsoever washing and ensuring the cleanliness of the toilets as a retirement plan having served as a Sanitation Officer at Ibadan North Local Government Area.
Baba as he is called by people in the market, says he generates about N2,000 daily which he has used to cater for his family and help send his children to school.
To him, there is no better joy than finding a daily income generating job rather than sitting idle at home.
This shows that Nigeria can effectively end open defecation in the country if the right policies are put in place. Investors should be wooed into public, private partnerships, to ensure the citing of functional and well maintained toilets in public places in every nook and cranny across the country.
The challenge of open defecation came to the fore recently at a workshop organised by the UKAID and EU in collaboration with the United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Child Right Bureau (CRIB) of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.
Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) specialist, Bioye Ogunjobi, in his paper titled “Clean Nigeria: Use the toilet”, lamented that only 12 per cent of markets and motor parks in Nigeria have basic WASH services.
He maintained that one of the ways the Federal Government can achieve the goal of an open defecation free Nigeria is through active and improved engagement of private sector investment in “shit” business. He canvassed a public private partnership, which avails private sector players a platform to build more toilets at public places across the country, usable for a fee.
Not only is this creating more jobs and improving the livelihood of the teeming population of unemployed and poverty ridden Nigerians, but it will help reduce the embarrassing figure of 47 million Nigerians said to be defecating openly in the country.
Shi’ites’ protests: Residents count pains, losses
Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have expressed anger over the pains and losses arising from the continued street protest by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria. CALEB ONWE reports
The frequent protests by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’ites, have become a source of concern to residents of the Federal Capital Territory.
A number of residents, who spoke with Inside Abuja, said the situation was fast becoming a real threat to lives and property. The protests, they said, have gradually assumed the shape of terrorism and Abuja appeared to have returned to the past when Boko Haram terrorists were frequently bombing both government buildings and private business premises, creating palpable fears and tension in the city.
Some residents have blamed the current tensed situation on government’s apparent refusal to yield to the demands of the sect to release their spiritual leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El’zakzaky whom the courts had granted bail.
A cameraman with one of the broadcast organizations in Abuja, who narrowly escaped being lynched during the last violent clash between the Shi’ttes and the police, said the government was becoming too insensitive to the plight of the citizens.
The cameraman, who pleaded anonymity, said he escaped from the angry protesters who had encircled him during the protests and threatened to kill him.
According to him, he could have been lynched but for his ability to communicate with the mob in Hausa language and pleading with them during the encounter. He expressed joy that he did not become the story instead of staying alive to tell the story.
“Government should listen to the Shittes and release their leaders in order to stop this needless bloodshed. I would have been killed by these protesters who had already seized my camera and were threatening to stone me to death. I begged them in their language, pleading that I am a Moslem and a journalist with a private station and not a government media.
“They were not convinced until they had seen my identification card. They left me to go, but didn’t give me the memory card of my camera which they had forcefully collected from me. They accused me of filming their actions,” he said.
Another resident, Jeremiah Idris, said that coming into Abuja from the surbubs have become a hellish experience almost on daily basis, due to the protests.
Idris stated that those who live in Nyanya and Mararaba were the worst hit, as soldiers who mount survellance at various check points along the highway would always create artificial traffic gridlock that would keep commuters for hours on a journey that is not supposed to be more than 15 minutes.
He expressed anger that innocent commuters were always at the receiving end of these road blocks which the authorities said were for the purpose of preventing members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria from moving into the city centre for their protests.
According to him, on Monday last week, he spent three hours, coming from Mararaba to the Federal Secretariat, where he works in one of the government agencies.
He urged security agencies to change their method of operations, as the road blocks have never prevented the Shittes from moving into the city centre in droves for their protest.
“If the government cannot yield to the cry of these people and release their leaders, the security operatives should stop blocking the roads and subjecting innocent citizens to untold hardship almost everyday.
“Why are they still blocking the roads?
Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria have always beaten all these security measures to come to the city centre for their protests,” he said.
Inside Abuja‘s investigation revealed that apart from subjecting commuters to hardship, residents of the nation’s capital were becoming more worried with the fact that moving around town had become a dangerous expedition.
Mrs. Janet Okagbue said that it so no longer safe to drive around town, as it is uncertain which street the Shiittes protest would take place on any particular day.
Okagbue stated that since the clash between the protesters and security agencies have deteriorated to the level of damaging vehicles and burning down public utilities, sometimes resulting to death, it is not advisable to drive around town if you have no compelling reason to do so.
According to her, the situation was becoming very precarious because the Shittes appear to be ready to die for their course, and cannot be predicted.
Inside Abuja gathered that while the Shittes have refused to stop the street march despite the loss of their members, other members of the public were becoming very worried that innocent people who ordinarily should not have been affected by the crisis were becoming victims.
During the last violent clash between the Shittes and security operatives in the Central Business District of Abuja, a number of people lost their lives.
Spokesman of the Shitte group, Abdullahi Musa, said that about 20 of their members were killed during the crackdown by the Police.
Perhaps, most painful aspect of the loss , was the death of a Channels Television’s reporter, Precious Owolabi, who was at the scene of the protest with a view to report it. Owolabi, who was a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was probably, hit by a stray bullet.
The clash also claimed the life of a Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, in FCT Police command, DCP Usman Umar.
Apart from the loss of lives, residents are also worried about the number of public property that has been destroyed due to the violent clashes.
In recent times, smashing and burning of vehicles on the roads, especially those that have government’s identification marks have become the characteristics of the protest, especially any time the police try to forcefully disperse the protesters.
During the last clash, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), lost its two Quick Response Ambulances parked at the Emergency Response Station located near the Federal Secretariat Complex.
Head of Media and Public Relations of NEMA, Malam Sani Datti, who confirmed this, expressed sadness that the protesters could embark on such willful damage to public property.
“This is to confirm that ERABs of the NEMA located on Ahmadu Bello Way beside the Federal Secretariat was attacked today with two vehicles burnt down.
“The attack was carried out by members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria commonly known as Shi’ites.” he said.
Datti explained that the affected vehicles were the Mobile Intensive Care Unit, which was a life support ambulance, and a multi-purpose Response Intervention Van.
According to him, the ERABs were situated at the location for timely response to emergencies and disasters to reduce loss of lives and property.
NAF produces 62,000 uniforms, partners textile industry
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has begun the local production of uniforms for its officers and personnel, as a way of promoting local content and reducing capital flight from the country. EMMANUEL ONANI reports
As part of measures at revamping the country’s textile and garment industries, President Muhammadu Buhari had a few weeks ago, made an order for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), security and para-military agencies to patronise the Nigerian Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) Industry Sector.
The order was made pursuant to the government’s desperate efforts at growing the economy through the promotion of local contents initiatives.
Consistent with its mandate of carrying out lawful directives, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), through the Nigeria Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL), has acquired 34 new high-end industrial machines for its Tailoring Workshop.
This is in addition to the 106 already in use, to prepare it for large-scale production of uniforms.
The NAFIL has since acquired full certification from Ministry of Labour and Employment, to run the Tailoring Workshop, as a training centre for tailoring and garment making for the N-Power Programme of the Federal Government. With this accreditation, the NAFIL Tailoring Workshop would be able to award Trade Test Certificates to its graduates.
The development is with a view to giving effect to the presidential order in aid of the CTG.
Inside Abuja gathered that before the executive order came into force, the NAF had set machinery in motion to begin the production of uniforms, with the establishment of Tailoring Workshop.
Since its establishment in June, 2017, the NAF’s tailoring workshop has produced over 62,000 uniforms for its personnel.
According to the NAF, the production of another set of 17,900 uniforms, has reached an advanced stage of completion. In essence, a total of 79, 900 home-made uniforms would have been available for distribution among officers and personnel, since commencement of operation.
The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a chat with Inside Abuja, said the Tailoring Workshop from where the uniforms were being sewn, was powered by the NAF Investment Limited (NAFIL).
He said the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, had expressed satisfaction with efforts being made to ensure full compliance with the executive order, during his working visit to the Workshop.
“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, yesterday, 18 July 2019, undertook a tour of the Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL) Tailoring Workshop in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Kaduna, for an on-the-spot assessment of facilities to ensure full compliance with the Federal Government’s directive for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies to patronise the Nigerian Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) Industry Sector.
“Conducting the CAS on the tour of facilities at the Tailoring Workshop, the Managing Director (MD) NAFIL, Air Commodore Uchechi Nwangwu, stated that the Workshop, which was established in June 2017, has a staff strength of 68, comprising 38 NAF personnel and 30 civilians, who are dependents of personnel from the Base that were trained in the facility.
“He said the Workshop had so far produced over 62,000 pairs of uniforms for the NAF and was in the process of completing the production of another 17,900. The MD further noted that as part of its efforts to meet the requirements for full compliance with the government’s directive, the Workshop, which was certified by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity as a Trade Test Centre in September 2018, had acquired 34 additional high-end industrial machines bringing its inventory of machines and equipment to 140.
“He said this had raised the Workshop’s optimal production capacity from 5,000 to 6,500 uniforms per month. He also mentioned that four of the tailors were recently trained in advanced tailoring techniques in China after their initial training by NAF Technical Partners in Aba, Abia State.
“At the end of the tour, the CAS expressed satisfaction with NAFIL’s efforts as well as the immense progress made towards ensuring total self-reliance in terms of uniforms production. He said the Workshop could now go beyond sewing regular uniforms to the production of flying and technicians’ suits as well as other uniform items and accoutrements.
“Air Marshal Abubakar stated that NAF tailoring services would be further expanded by opening two other centres in Makurdi and Lagos to meet the requirements of the Service”, the DOPRI said.
Meanwhile, the NAF, in its determination to ensure seamless production of uniforms, is “perfecting” partnership plans with Woollen and Synthetic Textile Manufacturing Limited, Ikeja, Lagos.
The NAF’s spokesperson, who made the disclosure in a separate statement sent to Inside Abuja, said already, a team from Headquarters NAF, led by the Chief of Logistics, Air Vice Marshal Muhammed Yakubu, has visited the Company, to inspect facilities at the factory as well as assess the capability of the Company for mass production of high quality NAF uniform fabrics.
The DOPRI said the fabrics, some of which were hitherto imported from abroad, would subsequently be sewn into NAF uniforms of various sizes at the NAF Investment Limited (NAFIL) Tailoring Workshop, Kaduna.
It is expected that the NAF’s partnership with the Company, and others in the Nigerian CTG Industry, would further enhance the nation’s self-reliance in terms of uniforms production whilst also boosting employment opportunities for Nigerians.
HIV/AIDS: Fighting for women, children’s rights
A concerned group of women recently spent almost the whole day at the National Assembly, pleading for the rights of women and children living with HIV/AIDS to be respected on certain issues. REGINA OTOKPA reports
In March this year, the Federal Government through the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), released the findings of the Nigeria National HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS), which revealed that the National HIV prevalence in the country had dropped to 1.4 per cent among adults aged 15 to 49 years, from a previous estimate of 2.8 per cent.
This means that an estimated 1.9 million people are currently living with HIV in Nigeria.
The NAIIS further showed that women aged 15–49 years are more than twice as likely to be living with HIV than men (1.9% versus 0.9%.), noting that this was highest among younger adults, with young women aged 20–24 years more than three times as likely to be living with HIV as young men in the same age group.
According to former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, the NAIIS proved that government has been effective in providing anti-retroviral treatment to People Living with HIV/ AIDS. He further stressed on the need for HIV treatment especially among pregnant women, in order to achieve a viral suppression.
Adewole had maintained that improved understanding of the country’s HIV epidemic will allow for more efficient investments in the response to HIV and more effective planning for the provision of HIV prevention, care and treatment services, including a focus on key populations, such as female sex workers, even as it will permit the adoption of a population–location approach to deliver services to the people and areas where they are most needed.
But four months after those beautiful comments by Adewole, the International Community of Women Living with HIV West Africa (ICWWA), has raised concerns over the bottlenecks such as age consent and user fees, which were preventing women and girls from accessing HIV treatment in Nigeria.
The women gathered in their numbers recently during a peaceful protest which terminated at the National Assembly to commemorate the 2019 World Population Day.
ICWWA called on the Federal Government to reduce the age of consent for HIV/AIDS testing, counselling and treatment, in order to enable girls below the age of 18 access to HIV/AIDS services.
Speaking to INSIDE ABUJA, the community mobilisation officer, ICWWA, Benedette Faruna, however, warned the government to remove the use fees on HIV/AIDS services or risk another national crisis as far as HIV/AIDS was concerned.
While lamenting government’s failure to fulfill its promises to implement the numerous treaties, declarations and commitments made at various conferences targeted at an improved health outcome in the country, she noted that the number of women and children dying at child birth were increasing due to inadequate health facilities and poor health services.
“We are urging and appealing to the Federal Government to accelerate all the promises they have made from different conferences, declarations and treaties. One of such is the commitment to give 15 per cent of Nigeria’s budget to health which up till now has not been implemented.
“The children on HIV drugs are failing the drugs because some of them don’t get the early infant diagnosis test they should run before a certain age. While some have the opportunity to run the test at facilities, it takes months for the result to come out and by the time they place the children on drugs, so many things had gone wrong.
“We are advocating for the reduction in the age of consent for HIV and AIDS services in Nigerian constitution and other policies guiding treatment, adherence to HIV and sexual reproductive health right which carries the age of 18. Our girls are sexually active before the age of 18 and because they cannot go to the facility to ask health providers questions, they meet quacks and people who are not supposed to advise them and get the wrong information.
A facility or an environment where the young ones can access the right information will empower them to make informed decisions.
“We are appealing to the government to remove user fee from facilities so that people living with HIV/AIDS can go to the hospital and access their drugs because if they can’t access their drugs due to user fees, they will become defaulters, people will fail drugs and that will become another issue for the Nigerian government to handle,” she warned.
Faruna further appealed to the government to respect the rights of women especially those living in Abuja and environs, by calling men of the Nigerian police force to order to stop the arbitrary arrest, violation and sexual abuse of women.
Also lending his voice in support of the women group, a community member, Mr. Edward Ogenyi, who urged government to honour women’s rights to free access to sexual and reproductive health, including contraceptive commodities, said there was need for a critical reflection on how to match the population with existing resources and infrastructure with resources to avoid a nationwide crisis.
Families relish vegetables seasons
It’s a beautiful season for residents of FCT and its suburb as vegetables are being harvested. Aside the fact that these consumable farm produce are affordable now as compared to other seasons, many consumers in the suburbs of FCT don’t even buy because they own different kinds of vegetables in their garden.
Enthralled by the change of nature and the bountiful fresh harvests that come with it, Inside Abuja sought to know how these have affected the livelihood of residents. While many respondents chorused the fact that vegetable is quite cheap this season, others complained that in spite of the low cost of buying it, they still find it difficult to consume it owing to lack of money.
Green vegetables are good sources of many vitamins (such as vitamins A, C, and K and foliate) and minerals (such as iron and calcium). They’re also great sources of fiber. Studies suggest that the nutrients found in dark green leafy vegetables may prevent certain types of cancers and promote heart health.
Nutritionists advised that the body needs a little dietary fat to absorb some of the vitamins found in green vegetables. You can do this by adding a bit of olive oil or salad dressing to your green vegetables or by eating them with a meal that includes fat such as low-fat milk or cheese.
This helps to make sure your body absorbs all of the vitamins you eat. Many preparation methods and recipes for green vegetable already contain some type of fat such as oil, butter, or cheese in which case you don’t need to add any more to get those important nutrients.
Green vegetables are an important part of a healthy diet. They are packed with vitamins, minerals and fiber but low in calories. Eating a diet rich in leafy greens can offer numerous health benefits including reduced risk of obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure and mental decline.
Dorathy Thomas, a newly wedded woman, whom Inside Abuja’s reporter met while buying some vegetable, said she doesn’t joke with vegetable as a single lady because of the rich nutrient present in it. “Who doesn’t eat vegetable? I eat a lot of vegetable when I was single no matter how expensive it is. Luckily for me, vegetable is so cheap now. So, I add it to almost all my meal and I am happy because my husband enjoys eating it too. We are newly wedded and I know vegetable will prepare our bodies for the task ahead.”
For Adaji Sunday, a gardener, this season is a long awaited season. “I have for a long time waited for this season because it’s my season of abundance. I plant vegetables in my small garden but the harvest is usually massive that I and my family cannot consume it alone. We sell part of it and that means more income for the family and we consume it at will without going to the market to buy. The moment we step into rainy season, our season of consuming fresh farm produce has come,” Sunday said.
“Vegetables, especially green vegetable is very affordable this season because it’s rainy season. God has designed this season in such a way that it’s a season to consume fresh food at affordable price. Other food stuff such as rice and semovita are still very expensive. As such, we are not fully enjoying the season as we ought to because we are not vegetarians that feed only on vegetable”. Joan Agbo noted.
“The cost of making soup is better now as compared to what it used to be. Vegetables, okro and the likes are much in season. As such, they are cheap but the problem is, there is no money to buy regardless the fact that they are cheap.
There is no money in circulation. Poverty is biting so hard in Nigeria; people just eat to fill their belle. A good number of Nigerian family are not eating balanced diet not because they don’t like it but because they can’t afford it. It’s worrisome the rate at which people find it difficult to eat in this country.” Nutritionist Hauwa Shuaibu laments.
Shuaibu advised Nigerians to take advantage of the vegetable season to enrich their meal as much as they can as there are rich nutrient present in vegetables.
Sanctioning teachers over child molestation
The plague of sexual molestation of children recently reared its ugly head at a school for the blind in Abuja. CALEB ONWE reports
Top officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, recently paid an unscheduled visit to the School for the Visually Impaired Children, located in the Jabi District, Abuja.
The visit followed reports that some of the supposed ‘ shepherds ‘ of the flocks had become the predators devouring the flocks . Two teachers in the school have been accused of sexually abusing some of their female students. More stunning about the report was that one of the teachers accused of this ‘ unholy behaviour’ is also visually impaired.
The school was said to have been founded in 1991 at the College of Education, Zuba with just two male pupils. In 2007, it relocated to Jabi with about 57 visually impaired children.
It was supposed to be a safe haven to both boys and girls with visual impairment, and a home away from home to some indigent disabled persons who do not have either parents or a home. It is a place where you can find more than two children of the same parents battling to overcome the cruelty of their fate.
However, in recent times, the school had become a pain in the neck of families who depended on it for succour.
One of the victims, a partially blind female student( names withheld) alleged that one of their teachers named Mr Ilo Chukwuma always like to sit at the back of the school bus anytime they were going out of the premises.
Chukwuma, she said, will always chose a female student to sit with him there in order to have the opportunity to do the unimaginable.
According to her, Chukwuma had touched her inappropriately while they were in the school bus on an excursion to Kwali, two weeks ago.
Another victim, also claimed that the accused had always singled her out to embarrass her after indicating that she would no longer condone his negative behaviour.
She stated that the teacher who also lives within the school with his wife and children, would spend the whole of the time in the school bus fiddling with the breasts and other private parts of his victims.
Mr. Ilo Chukwuma, a blind instructor in the school, was accused of fondling with the breasts and other sensitive parts of one of his female students. Chukwuma has promptly denied it but those who made the allegations have also insisted that they were not fabricated lies.
The accused has a rather harmless posture that one cannot easily detect any suspicious activities around him.
His innocent facial construction, coupled with the fact that he is visually impaired, has cast a shadow of doubt about the allegations that no one can draw any conclusions on the matter until the full scale investigations had been done to unravel his complicity or otherwise.
Few minutes after the arrival of the fact – finding team to the school, Chukwuma was led into the hall where members of the management staff and some students of the school were already seated to listen to the ear tingling stories of sexual molestation and abuse of vulnerable children.
When he was asked to make his defence against the allegations by some of the female students that he was always touching their breasts and other private parts , the visually impaired teacher tried very feebly to wriggle out of the matter but his well rehearsed answers could not get him off the hook.
He claimed that he became the accused after he mistakenly rebuked a female student who was one of the victims of the sexual molestation in the presence of other students in the class.
“My problem with the girl is that I made a mistake and quarrelled with her in the class when I discovered that she was going backwards,” he said.
Chukwuma’s testimony appeared incoherent and he was stopped half way.
Another accused teacher, Mr. Ebenezer Olateju, who does not have any sight problem was alleged to have raped several blind girls in the school.
According to a witness, Olateju was in the habit of taking undue advantage of the blind girls. The witness noted that he was always leading the girls to obscure corners of the school, where he raped his blind victims.
Although the matter is under investigation, the FCTA has wielded the big stick by suspending the two teachers from the school immediately. In addition to the suspension, Chukwuma was also asked to vacate the staff quarters where he had been living with his family.
Inside Abuja learnt that the suspension undoubtedly was pronounced to serve as a deterrent to other teachers who may want to take advantage of the vulnerable students.
To ensure total compliance with the directives, the Director of Security Services in the FCTA, Mr. Adamu Gwary, has been detailed to carry out the implementation of the quit order.
Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr Christian Ohaa, who gave the orders, expressed worries that the negative behaviours of the teachers was giving the FCTA and Nigeria a bad image.
“While we are working round the clock to give every physically challenged student the best ofeducation, we cannot have incidences as this mar our progress and achievements.
“We want to be fair and follow due process. So, we will allow the committee do its work and report by next week. But let me assure parents that anyone found culpable in any of these incidences, not only in this school, will be dismissed and prosecuted. Our teachers, like Caesar’s wife, must be above board.
“We cannot allow this kind of behaviour to continue. These children more or less are helpless and they depend on teachers here. They have confidence and trust in you, that you will protect them from immorality and even outside invasion but you turn now to be the person they are now afraid of. As a government we cannot just fold our arms,” he said.
Chairman, FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), Dr Kabir Matazu, said that the directives of the Permanent Secretary were already being implemented. He also said that a note of warning has been sounded to all school heads that such behaviours will not be condoned in their schools and they will henceforth also be held liable if such incidences occurred under their watch.
Rekindling flames of quality education
There is hardly a street in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs, without at least, one school. However, there are still children roaming the streets during school hours. The Esu Karu has been working round the clock to assist in attracting and retaining children in schools. REGINA OTOKPA reports
The seventh month of every year is a very busy period for primary and secondary schools. It is a period that marks the end of one stage and the beginning of another in the academic journey of the children.
With the excitement surrounding prize giving day activities in many schools, you find children not lucky enough to be in school hanging around such premises and wishing to partake in the fun.
But they have a right and deserve to be fully engaged in every academic and social activity.
A crusader for increased school enrolment in Karu, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is the Esu Karu, Luka Baba, who has been using his office as the traditional head to harp on the need for all children to attain quality education.
Speaking to Inside Abuja at the 6th speech and prize giving day of Merry Bell Academy Jikwoyi, the Esu, a pharmacist by profession, maintained that education is too important to be ignored for whatever reason.
No wonder, he dedicates his time and exalted office to advocacy for child education. At every given opportunity, the royal father could be seen advising community leaders and the generality of the people to ensure that every child under their care is enrolled in school to acquire education.
“As traditional leaders, we have tried to encourage parents to take the issue of school very seriously and enrol their children and wards.
“There is no gain saying that education is the bedrock of any development. It is said that any nation that does not want to burn out in the long run, must take measures in the short run and those measures are giving the children the right education- academic, moral and all other aspects that would make them to be great citizens in this nation.
“Most of the meetings we hold with our district and village heads as well as parents, education is one of the key issues that we stress them on,” he said.
The monarch pointed out that it wasn’t enough to ask parents to enroll their children especially in public schools when the government has failed in its responsibilities to ensure adequate teaching and learning materials were provided.
Inside Abuja checks revealed that most public schools in the FCT are confronted with the challenges of inadequate teaching and learning materials, such as books, desks , chairs and writing materials.
Based on this, most parents prefer the private schools where they were sure of a quality education.
However, lean resources have continued to make it impossible for some parents to access better quality education for their wards.
The EsuKaru has therefore tasked governments at all levels to increase its investment in the education sector, saying that adequate facilities were what would help the students benefit maximally from these school programmes.
“So government has a lot to do in ensuring that the schools are properly equipped and ready to accommodate the increasing pupils that will be enrolled in these schools nationally, to ensure that these children get a quality education that will prepare them for quality leadership positions in this country,” he said.
Chief Director, Merry Bell Academy, Mrs Gloria Peter, said there was need for primary, secondary and tertiary schools to incorporate programmes such as vocational studies into their curriculum to help develop the entrepreneurial skills of students from a tender age, in order to disabuse their minds from solely depending on government and white collar jobs before they can cater for their families.
“We introduced vocational studies to our curriculum to help the students excel more because these days, you can’t wait for the government to create jobs for you. You have to create jobs for yourself and others as well.”
On improved education, she noted that, “government and teachers are doing their best but it is not enough. The key thing is for parents to encourage their children go for physical and extracurricular activities. For example, the children are excited about the things they are able to produce themselves and that make us happy and proud.”
Indeed, the excited students who had independently produced a good number of products including pasta, snacks, izal, liquid soap, beads and custard, proudly showcased their handwork for all to see.
Both the head boy , Mangut Awin and head girl of the school, Odewale Arafat, told Inside Abuja that besides the academics, morals and values learnt in school, they were confident that the additional handwork they had learnt would assist them in making a living in the nearest future.
They expressed sadness about their peers whose parents lacked the wherewithal to enroll them in school and appealed to the Federal Government to make special provisions such as full scholarships to assist every affected child acquire education.
Restoring joy to indigent families
The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA ) recently rescued about seven indigent families with multiple births from the streets. CALEB ONWE reports
The families had been blessed with multiple fruits of the womb. Three of the families had a set of triplets each while four others had a set of twins each. However, the joy that normally accompanied the arrival of new babies was absent because the bread winners of these families were jobless, poor and unable to cater for these little children.
Without any viable source of income, some of these families had resorted to begging for alms along the streets in order to feed their babies. For most of them, what could have been bundles of joy had suddenly become challenging and almost a regret.
However, sucour came to the families when the Social Development Secretariat ( SDS) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration decided to lend a helping hand. Each of the families with a set of triplets received a donation of N1million while their counterparts with a set of twins got the sum of N500,000 each.
The families, whose countenance were sober when they arrived the Permanent Secretary’s office, suddenly became happy people as soon as the donations were announced.
Eze Chuks, father of one set of the triplets, said he was unemployed and already had three children before the arrival of the new babies. As a driver, who had no job, he said, there were times he thought of running away from his family to hide from the inevitable reproach that comes to a man who is unable to live up to his responsibilities.
The young man, who is probably in his late thirties, is married to a young lady in her late twenties. Chuks confessed that he almost denied the pregnancy when the scan result showed that his wife was carrying triplets, knowing the additional responsibility that was on its way.
“When my wife went for a scan and the result showed triplets, I lost my balance as a man. The reason being that as a driver that has no job, I was troubled knowing what was involved. My wife almost died in the process because both of us had no means of shouldering such a responsibility,” he said.
According to him, the uncommon benevolence of FCTA was not just a lifeline, but a timely intervention that has saved him from contemplating possible suicide.
When the FCT Permanent Secretary announced that the administration would give him a driving job, if he was tested and found to have the competence, Chucks was not just happy that his joy had been restored with the N1million donation, but vitality seemed to have been injected into his spirit. Watching him struggle with two of the babies, while his wife tried to breastfeed the third one, was an emotional booster, as much as it was sympathetic.
One of the beneficiaries, Amina Kaka, a woman in her early thirties, had an even more sympathetic case. Amina’s husband had allegedly divorced her because she was going to the streets on a daily basis to beg for alms with her twins.
Amina said she had to resort to street begging because her husband was giving her and the children only one pack of spaghetti every day. To her, getting a whopping N500,000 from the administration was like a dream.
Inside Abuja can authoritatively report that the donation to these parents, however, did not come without a stern warning from the authorities that citizens must learn how to curtail their sexual appetite, so as to avoid producing children that would constitute a challenge to their parents and the society.
Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr. Christian Ohaa, said the administration will continue to be responsive to the needs of the citizens, especially the welfare of families and children.
Ohaa, who announced that each of the triplets families will get N1 million and the families that have twin N500,000 each as lifeline package, also warned against irrational utilization of the welfare money.
He noted that multiple births were gifts from God and should be seen as a blessing, not a curse. Furthermore, the Permanent secretary pledged the administration’s commitment to remaining keen to the welfare of destitute families begging on the streets.
He also advised that citizens who know that their financial capabilities cannot carry more children should consider the option of child birth control method that suits them well.
“These families were sleeping under the bridges and uncompleted buildings, and as an administration that is concerned with the wellbeing of its people, we have selected these ones with critical issues.
“We are going to support them with menial jobs, subventions, so that they would be out of the streets.
“The young man( father of the triplets) that is a driver will go through the process of test and if he succeeds , we will offer him a driving job, to help him fend for his family,” he said.
The Senator representing FCT at National Assembly, Senator Philip Aduda, who was also at the occasion, identified with the indigent families with a cash donation of N1 million. Aduda said he was aware of the implications of having children without having the means to adequately cater for them.
According to him, he had adopted many of such children, who are still under his care and have attained different levels of education through his scholarship scheme.
Acting Secretary, SDS, Hajya Safiya Umar, who confirmed that some of the families had been on the streets begging with their children, said recent security reports revealed some women with multiple children were found under the bridges in Kubwa and other places.
Umar said that it was unfortunate that some husbands whose wives had multiple births, ended up divorcing their wives and abandoning them to begging for a living.
120 buildings going down in Lokogoma
The development of mass housing schemes in the Federal Capital Territory has given rise to sharp practices and abuse of the Abuja Master Plan by estate developers. The direct consequence is periodic demolition of structures. CALEB ONWE reports that more houses are about to be demolished
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA ) has finally mobilized its bulldozers and commenced demolition of over 120 structures built on waterways and road corridors at the troubled Lokogoma district of the nation’s capital.
The Department of Development Control was said to have moved the bulldozers to the affected areas on Wednesday evening to stir up residents to redeem their building materials but unfortunately many were caught unawares.
The enforcement team of the department began the removal exercise from the IPENT II Estate of the District.
Inside Abuja learnt that the demolition came after the expiration of the two-week ultimatum given those affected to evacuate the buildings.
Director of Department of Development Control, Muktar Galadima, said that while about 121 structures would be removed in this phase of demolition, about 300 more houses have been marked for another phase of the demolition in the district.
It was also gathered that the demolition exercise may last for one month considering the difficult terrain the bulldozers would have to navigate through.
The 121 structures doomed for demolition include whole buildings, fences and illegal attachments.
Galadima revealed that legal action against the offending developers was inevitable, as the Legal Secretariat of the FCTA was already considering it as the next option.
The Director also revealed that all the structures being removed had received the mandatory “Stop-Work” and “Demolition Notice(s)” long before the exercise commenced but the developers ignored such warnings.
The exercise, he further said, would be carried out in other mass housing districts of Kafe and Karsana where such violations also exist.
Galadima also vowed that the administration would ensure that all the erring developers were made to pay compensation to home owners.
Some of the affected residents who were helpless could not resist the demolition, but pleaded that more time be given to them to move their things out of the buildings.
It would be recalled that only recently, a tripartite meeting of the FCDA, Residents’ Association and the developers agreed on the demolition of all houses constricting the waterways and hindering other infrastructure.
This followed a visitation by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr. Christian Ohaa, in company with stakeholders where he was visibly angry on the illegalities committed in the estate.
Ohaa blamed property buyers for not doing due diligence before acquiring their properties that have fallen on water ways and other unauthorized areas.
“We can’t continue to see people dying; we must get those structures demolished. We can’t continue to take excuses.
“This is a clear case of violation by developers. Some of these houses were built without approvals and in spite of all claims, we can’t allow these because life is paramount.,” he said.
A resident in the district, Engr. Fidelis Tarka, who expressed shock over the magnitude of loss the demolition had brought to both developers and off-takers, also noted that government’s action was proper, even though it was belated.
He said that the devastation caused by the flooding that has become an annual nightmare in the area can only be salvaged by opening up the river channels.
He however, tasked the authorities to ensure that due compensation was given to those who were scammed by unscrupulous developers.
Another resident, who simply identified herself as Agnes, in her late thirties, said she had made up her mind to abandon her rented apartment and escape for her life, due to the incessant flooding and bad roads.
Agnes told Inside Abuja that she had already started paying for another apartment in the area, under the rent-to -own arrangement but is considering to ask for a refund or possibly transferring it to another interested person.
According to her: “I was deceived by the developer who persuaded me to come to this estate. I was told that in less than six months, the government was going to fix the roads and also provide other infrastructures.
” Here we are, almost two years nothing has been done. The worst is that once it begins to rain, most of us become apprehensive. Even to return home from the office be comes a Herculean task and bitter experience, all because of the conditions of the road.
“The demolition is in order, if it will solve the flooding problems. I also blame those in authorities for not being proactive and stopping these developments early enough “, she said.
Chairman, Lokogoma Phase II Residents Association, Stanley Ugwu, told Inside Abuja that most of the affected buildings were bought from developers of the mass housing scheme.
Ugwu, who tried to exonerate buyers of the affected buildings from blame, said that due diligence was conducted before buying the houses, but the fact that they were built on waterways was concealed.
He however, appealed to FCTA to assist the affected owners to get compensation from the developers, adding that it is only the administration that could enforce such action.
Dr. Joseph Nnorom, the Chairman of Lokogoma Property Owners and Residents Association, was not just distraught that the district had lost human lives to the flooding, but is also displeased that properties that were developed with life savings of people would be demolished.
Nnorom wants government officials who approved that houses be built on water ways punished. He also demanded that adequate compensation should be paid to residents who may be affected by the demolition.
“I have heard that some houses have to be pulled down. The issue of compensation has to be put on the front burner. We need to understand how those people are going to be compensated.
“If it is established that the owners of the houses did not build with government’s approval, then the government and developers have to prove that. Otherwise, we will be punishing off-takers who probably have invested their pension. Off takers deserve not to lose their property without compensation “, Nnorom said.
Counseling graduands on values, peaceful coexistence
Some leading politicians in Nigeria at a graduation ceremony over the weekend, harped on the need for love, moral values and peaceful coexistence to save Nigeria from turbulent waters. REGINA OTOKPA reports
It was a memorable day for the 259 students of Pacesetters’ School, who graduated into a new phase of their education pursuit from kindergarten, junior secondary academy and the college cadre.
Flamboyantly dressed in their academic gowns, the excited students, parents, teachers, the school management team and well wishers patiently listened to words of wisdom from prominent Nigerians.
These figures expressed strong conviction that with the right form of education and value system, Nigeria would be able to surmount its several challenges, ranging from terrorism, kidnapping, farmer – herders crisis, armed robbery, corruption, communal crisis and even poor economy.
Leading the pack, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, passionately encouraged the graduands and Nigerian youths in general to strive for the things that really matter in order to change the lives of everyone around them and make the country become a better place.
Moghalu, who was the presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) at the 2019 elections, expressed optimism that with the calibre of youths and children who have been groomed with values, there was hope for the country to rise someday.
Advising the graduating students to hold firm to the values learnt in school and chart a good direction for the country to follow, he lamented that Nigeria had become a destination where old and corrupt politicians were recycled.
While charging the graduands to get involved in politics as they grow older, Moghalu maintained that the 2019 elections has proven that the youth have a role to play in the politics of the country.
“There is a place for competition. There is a place for competence. There is a place for patriotism. There is a place for transformation; strive to be a part of it.
“If you don’t get involved and take control of our destiny, we will leave it to the charlatans; we will leave it to the corrupt, we will leave it to the people who have no vision and have no capacity and they will hold us down.
“Leadership is your ability to organise, your ability to have a vision, your ability to inspire, your ability to take the people you inspire from one place to another place that is better than where they were. Leadership is about the impact you make in the lives of everybody.
“As you go into the world, hold fast, hold true to your values because you cannot be a great leader if you have no values. Nigeria has been devalued by men and women who have no values. That is why we are where we are today but I can see you will be a generation that will save this country.
“Don’t break yourself and be persuaded by those who have a passion for the wrong things. I want you to have a passion for what is right, for what is good. I want you to have a passion for Nigeria. All hopes are not lost but we all must reorganise ourselves today,” Moghalu advised.
Also speaking to the graduands, a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Nuhu Ribadu, said he was hopeful that the younger generation who were innocent, will turn Nigeria into a better place, free from all forms of terrorism, killings, hatred and from the many other grave issues threatening the peaceful coexistence of the country.
Ribadu who urged parents to allow their children a chance to love one another, coexist together and to become what and who they want to be, expressed optimism that with the right steps, the children of those terrorizing the country, including bandits and herdsmen can have the chance to be exposed to the right values needed to move Nigeria forward as a united entity.
“The younger ones can make a nation out of the country. They can build things. They are clean. A lot of the things you see today happening in our own country are things that young people have no hand in, and I feel it is not fair what we are doing, we the elders, we the grown-ups. Please give the young a chance to be what they want to be. Let them love one another. Let them remain as Nigerians.
“I hope and I pray that the children of the herdsmen will be able to be like these ones. The children of bandits who are terrorizing us will be able to be like these kids and the children of those who are making lives difficult for all of us and they are also innocent can be like these ones,” he said.
Earlier, the Chairman Pacesetters’ School, Barr. Kenneth Imansuangbon, urged the students to strive to become champions and conquerors in their chosen career and wherever they find themselves in the world.
While congratulating the graduands and staff for uplifting the school to the level it was today, he urged them to put Nigeria first on the map as being the best.
“Go and be conquerors as Nigeria is the best country in the world,” he charged them.
RSC goes tough on tricycles, motorcycles’ number plates
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has resolved to clamp down on motorcycles and tricycles operating without number plates and their drivers operating without the class “A” driver’s license with effect from August 1, 2019. Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, who ordered the clampdown on riders of motorcycles and tricycles, said that the action is in tandem with the provisions of Section 10, Sub Section 4(h) and (i) of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007.
Oyeyemi disclosed that Motor Licensing Authorities (MLAs) across the country have been notified to make the processes less cumbersome for applicants so that motorcycle and tricycle operators can have a smooth and hitch free process of acquisition of the Uniform Licensing Scheme Products. He said that applicants who desired to acquire fresh Class “A” License must first present themselves for driving test at the Vehicle Inspection Office before advancing to the capturing unit for continuation of the process. Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, who gave further insight into the reason for the clampdown, said that the Corps is not ready to take excuses any more as far as Class ‘A’ License and number plate registration are concerned.
“All tricycle and motorcycle operators must be licensed before they could be allowed to operate, so as to enhance established processes for fishing out untrained and unqualified drivers on the roads.”
In addition, he stated that the growing reports of crimes associated with motorcycles and tricycles has made the clampdown imperative so that the successes already recorded by the Corps through the proactive deployment of the National Vehicle Identification Scheme, especially in the area of national security Intelligence would not be undermined.
It would be recalled that the Corps Marshal had earlier issued an express directive to FRSC Commanding Officers nationwide mandating them to engage the relevant stakeholders and associations on the proposed clampdown. Corps Public Education Officers have equally been directed to carry out rigorous and extensive advocacies to sensitize the riders on the need to register their motorcycles and tricycles. He advised the general public to desist from patronizing motorcycles and tricycles without number plates as they stand the risk of being exposed to safety and security hazards associated with criminals using tricycles and motorcycles to perpetrate their nefarious acts.
