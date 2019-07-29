Redefining agric insurance with technology

The insurance industry regulator’s opening of agric insurance space for more underwriters is gradually giving rise to initiatives spurred by competition, Sunday Ojeme reports

No doubt, the opening by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) for interested insurance operators to get involved in agric insurance is beginning to pay off as some of the operators are gradually embracing information technology to boost their offerings.

NAICOM had seen the need to invite more operators into agric insurance space as a way of boosting farmers’ confidence and also enhancing self-sufficiency unlike the past that the Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Corporation (NAIC) dominated the scene.

Prior to the current initiative, which is already shifting discerning farmers’ attention away from the traditional and conservative method adopted by government funded NAIC, underwriters would have to go through difficulties before sealing policies.

However, a new trend is taking shape as competition among underwriters is propping up ingenious and appealing tech-backed products for farmers to embrace.

Commitment to growth

As part of scaling up the drift, foreign investors are also becoming specific in their choice of investment in local insurance firms with emphasis on agric coverage.

Besides others that had gone digital in recent past, Royal Exchange General Insurance Company (REGIC) also made a difference a fortnight ago by moving into the agric insurance tech sopace.

This effort has been boosted by the acquisition of 39.25 per cent stake in the company by a German firm, InsuResilience Investment Fund (IIF), a creation of German Development Bank (KfW), and managed by by Swiss based Impact Investment Manager, BlueOrchard Finance Investment Limited (“BlueOrchard”).

The deal, according to management of the local underwriting firm, is meant to drive agric the agric insurance endeavour of REGIC.

Speaking on the importance of this strategic investment, Mr. Benjamin Agili, Managing Director, REGIC, Benjamin Agili, said: “With this investment, REGIC will be able to achieve its key objective of reaching out to over one million farmers within the next five years, offering the best-of-bred agric-insurnace services to enable them increase their productivity, make Nigeria more self-reliant in food production, which impacts the economy with growth of our GDP and the agro-allied economy.

“Other strategic impacts this investment will bring to the company will be in the areas of information technology, market expansion, as well as helping the company meet its financial inclusion targets by enabling REGIC develop new products, as well as create alternative channels of distribution to reach our various clientele, especially those who are financially excluded as a result of accessibility, availability and knowledge of insurance and how insurance can improve their well-being.”

On his part, Senior Vice-President Private Equity at BlueOrchard, Ernesto Costa, said: “The history, team and commitment of REGIC to agriculture insurance make it a great addition to our portfolio. REGIC is uniquely positioned to capture the opportunity presented by 30 million under insured small scale farmers in Nigeria. We are thrilled to partner with and support REGIC with capital, technical assistance and our international network in the agriculture insurance space, with the objective to increase the resilience of small scale farmers to climate change.”

Also as part of its presence in the agric insurance tech space, Leadway’s Head of Agric Insurance, Mr. Ayoola Fatona, said: “With more investments, digitalized agri-tech platforms operated by internet savvy agricultural entrepreneurs are in the position to empower rural farmers by providing them with finance improved seeds, farm inputs, training on modern farming techniques and a market for the sale of their farm produce.

“In spite of these interventions, agriculture still remains a risky venture and there is a need to mitigate these risks using innovative insurance solutions. With these insurance policies in place, investors in all sectors of the agricultural value chains are further assured their investments in the pre-upstream, upstream and downstream sectors of the agricultural value chains are insulated from the shock of a total financial loss arising from perils that are outside the control of the agric investor.”

FG’s support

Although agric insurance had existed for long in the country with services solely provided NAIC), recent development espoused by the Federal Government through NAICOM and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has added some positive fillip to the process.

As part of consolidation, the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), a subsidiary of CBN, in conjunction with NAIC and NAICOM had launched a new insurance cover for Nigerian farmers.

Named NIRSAL Comprehensive Index Insurance (NCII), the new insurance cover is a combination of Yield Index, Price Index and Life Insurance, with implementation beginning immediately with CBN’s Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) as a pilot phase.

NCII was developed by the corporation in conjunction with NAICOM, NAIC (lead of the consortium of insurance on NIRSAL Anchor Borrowers Programme). Members of the consortium include Axa Mansard, IGI, Leadway, and Royal Exchange with Pula Advisors as consultant to NIRSAL on Agricultural Insurance).

Initiative

Recall that NAICOM had two years ago disclosed that it had granted product approval to five insurance companies participating in the Index-Based Agricultural Insurance (IBAI) pilot scheme.

The Director, Inspectorate, NAICOM, Barineka Thompson, noted that the approvals were in line with the ongoing efforts by the current administration to diversify the Nigerian economy and create opportunities to promote agric business and employment, stressing that IBAI is a programme in support of the policy of government.

According to him, IBAI is a relatively new financial instrument for transferring agriculture risks from individuals or groups of farmers to (international) risk carriers (Insurers), adding that in an Index-Based System, when a claim is triggered for a specific area, all insured units (farmers) within a given geographical area and having similar characteristics, are compensated at the same payout rate, usually a percentage of the sum insured, on events specifically covered by the policy (usually those for which the proxy(ies) meet the specified triggers).

He said IBAI paid out benefits on the basis of a predetermined index (e.g. rainfall level, crop yield) for loss of assets and investments, primarily working capital, resulting from weather and catastrophic events, without requiring the traditional insurance services and that the purpose is to compensate farmers in the event of a loss resulting from shared risks (rather than individual risk) associated with weather fluctuations, disease outbreaks or poor yield.

Technological input

Before now, the Managing Director, NIRSAL, Mr. Aliyu A. Abdulhameed, had revealed that the organisation had talks with Royal Exchange, NIMET and CELLULANT for the development of a technology-driven Hybrid Index Insurance product that will include the Area Yield Index, Weather Index, and Price Index Insurance.

The Federal Government has assured in the past that it would continue to modernise the agricultural sector in order to ensure that farmers are protected from the effects of climate change.

“The devastating flood of 2012 was a wake-up call for the need to develop policies and risk transfer systems to protect the government and farmers from effects of climate change,” it said.

Last line

As the underwriters continue to play their roles in the process of ensuring a rewarding investment in agriculture through technology, it has also become very important for farmers to play their part by taking advantage of the various policies opened to them. This would not only ensure that the farmers’ investments are largely protected but will also guaranty full realization of Federal Government’s food security agenda.

