Renmoney’s CEO resigns

With the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) making little headway in its bid to recover over N5 trillion worth of bad debts, discussions in financial circles are focusing on whether the fiscal and monetary authorities will not be compelled to consider extending the Corporation’s sunset clause scheduled to expire in 2023. Tony Chukwunyem writes

Hardly does a week go by these days without a story appearing in the national media about the challenges that the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) is facing in trying to recover over N5trillion bad debts owed by recalcitrant obligors.

In fact, AMCON’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Kuru, appears to be placing a lot of hope in the power of the media to help persuade the corporation’s obligors to settle their debts.

Kuru’s latest remonstration

For instance, the AMCON boss, who was the Guest Speaker at the July 2019 edition of a breakfast meeting organised by the Nigerian–American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) in Lagos last week, predictably seized the opportunity to highlight issues hindering the corporation from recovering its huge debts.

According to him, it is sad that some of the prominent men and women who are responsible for the over N5trillion debt burden, which AMCON is battling to recover, “manipulate their way to emerge as members of the national assembly, ministers, chairmen and women of big organisations and pro-chancellors of universities.”

In fact, Kuru also disclosed at the event that AMCON was working with other sister agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) to produce a full length television documentary of the said debtors for the benefit of generations yet unborn.

He said: “We are talking about recovering over N5trillion debt, which sits with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and we know that the Federal Government through the CBN cannot afford to write the debt off so we just have to recover. With such huge recovery, the country can do a lot in the areas of infrastructure development in energy, rail line, health, road construction, and a whole lot more. To enable you understand the magnitude of what we are talking about, only 350 individuals account for 80 per cent of the debt amounting to N4.6trillion.”

Kuru, who stated that with AMCON’s sunset date-2023/24-fast to recover its debts, stressed that despite the slow pace of the country’s judicial processes, the corporation, which has changed its, “strategy to more of enforcement, because the negotiations have failed,” was determined to go after the stubborn debtors within the ambit of the law in line with the AMCON Act.

“We now want to go a step further by working with the ICPC and the EFCC, which will enable us to go investigate the credit processes. If we do not establish this deterrent, we are likely to go round the era of NPL circle again,” he stated.

Pointing out that economies all over the world depend on the financial infrastructure for growth, the AMCON helmsman warned that if the country allowed men and women who go to banks to borrow monies with no intention to repay and in the process bring down banking institutions to go unpunished, it would be destroying its economy.

He reiterated his call for the return of the failed bank act, arguing that the country appeared to be encouraging financial rascality given that it is not currently handling the issue of recalcitrant debtors with the seriousness it deserves.

Failed Banks’ Act

Kuru had, in March this year, while receiving officials of the Risk Management Association of Nigeria, who paid a visit to AMCON’s Lagos office, called on the Nigerian authorities to revisit the Failed Bank Act so that operatives in the banking sector would be made to account for their actions.

He said the reintroduction of the Failed Bank Act would not only curtail the current trend of financial rascality on the part of some bankers, but would bring discipline to the banking industry in general.

The Failed Banks Act, also known as the Recovery of Debts and Financial Malpractices in Banks Act 1994, was promulgated to recover debts owed to failed banks in the country, which had remained outstanding as at the date the banks were closed or declared failed and to prosecute directors and officers of licensed banks who had committed banking malpractices.

He suggested that in line with the fight against corruption, there was also the need to fight against impaired and arranged credits so that operators are held responsible for booking credits contrary to their credit policy.

According to Kuru, unless recalcitrant debtors and their accomplices in the banking system are made to face the consequences of their actions, the country may not succeed in ending the recurring problem of bad loans, which had plunged the financial system into several crises in the last three decades.

Establishment of bad bank

Indeed, patterned on the model of the National Asset Management Agency of Ireland, AMCON was established in 2010 to acquire huge non-performing loans (NPLs), which deposit money banks (DMBs) were grappling with in the wake of the financial crisis of 2008/2009.

Although AMCON commenced operations by acquiring initial NPLs from banks valued at over N1.2 trillion and injecting some N1.6 trillion to further absorb other toxic loans from the lenders, the Corporation’s total bad loans purchased from DMBs amounted to around N5.4 trillion by 2012.

Also, AMCON bonds (debts) worth N3.8 trillion were issued in December 2014 at six per cent interest rate and have remained outstanding at end-December 2018. The bonds, which were taken up solely by the CBN, were issued in a restructuring exercise and will mature in 2023.

Although its Cperations are being financed by 0.5 per cent of banks´ annual profits through a sinking fund and CBN´s N50 billion funding plans spread over 10 years, AMCON has not fully turned the corner.

For instance, the corporation recorded a total loss for 2016 at N14.37 billion in 2017 even this reduced significantly by N50.45 billion when compared to N64.82 billion loss recorded in 2016.

Poor bad debt recovery numbers

But more significantly, after eight years into its operation, and ahead of 2023 sunset period, AMCON has only recovered N1 trillion through assets seizure, forfeiture or outright cash payment. Data from the corporation shows that of the recovered funds, cash assets account for 60 per cent and non-cash assets, such as properties and equity securities, account for the balance of 40 per cent. The recovered sum represents 18.51 per cent of the total sum.

Analysts point out that the economic recession in the country a few years ago also increased AMCON’s volume of NPLs.

Given the foregoing, coupled with the corporation’s challenges in recovering its debts as stated by its CEO, financial experts, despite the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) frequent calls for AMCON to be scrapped, seem to want bad bank to continue to operate in some form even after the expiration of its sunset clause in 2023.

Specifically, following the release of AMCON’s 2017 results, which show a significant improvement in the performance of the corporation, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) predicted that the sunset clause (2023) would be extended.

While the analysts did not specifically give reasons for making this forecast, they suggested that AMCON had made such a positive impact on the economy in the eight years of its existence that it should be allowed to continue operations after 2023.

Even though, according to them, they expect, “ignorant shareholders” to resist such an extension, the analysts asserted that: “Extension of AMCON’s sunset clause now inevitable.”

They argued that but for the establishment of AMCON, “10 affected banks would have collapsed; N9 trillion of total assets would have been wiped-off; contagion would have affected healthy banks; depositors would have lost over N3 trillion (NDIC insured deposits not enough to compensate for losses) and inevitable run on banks.”

Also, the experts pointed out that AMCON “mitigated the woes of the recession; rescued over 13,000 businesses and provided technical and financial impetus.”

In addition, they contended that AMCON has improved asset quality; prevented systemic banking crisis; restored banking profitability and improved earning capacity.

According to the FDC experts, the corporation has also been responsible for saving thousands of jobs, helped stabilize the economy, reduced crime and social decadence as well as saving thousands of jobs.

However, in an interview with a national daily in October 2017, Kuru had hinted that he would not want the corporation’s sunset date extended.

He was quoted as saying “is it possible for AMCON to recover all its debts? No. Is it possible for AMCON to wind down its operations? Yes, because there are various schemes and programmes that you can come up with to wrap up your operations.

“I say this with every sense of responsibility that AMCON should not be an organisation that should be there perpetually. It shouldn’t. In the next five years if we cannot clear all these gray areas, I think AMCON should fold up and they should create a product out of the leftover. If in the next five years, you have not been able to recover some of these debts, that means you have been pursuing a non-performing loan for about 15 to 20 years.

“That tells you there is a problem. You need to change your strategy, analyse all the accounts one by one, analyse the obligors behind them and go after them and create another law that would give you an edge to reach them through other ways and means, not only through this. “

Last line

However, the consensus in industrial circles at the weekend was that the determination expressed at the NACC event last week by the AMCON boss to recover the bad debts could indicate that he would not want to step aside until he com

