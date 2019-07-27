Replacing Mikel won’ t be difficult –Agali

Former Super Eagles striker Victor Agali who is also a scout for the team, told AJIBADE OLUSESAN in this interview that the squad should be commended for winning bronze at the 2019 African Cup of Nations, insisting that if the coach and most of the players are kept before the next edition of the tournament, Nigeria could claim a fourth African title…

After losing to Algeria in the semi-finals, the Super Eagles reacted by defeating Tunisia in the third-place match to win bronze for the eighth time in AFCON, how will you rate the team’s outing?

It is something positive; after losing out on qualification for the two previous editions, we came back to win bronze here. I think it is good. We targeted the final but that is football for you. We have to build on this, we have to be positive, we have young and talented players who are playing in Europe. I think what we have achieved here, being the number three in Africa, is something we have to still celebrate, be positive about and build on.

Losing to Algeria was so difficult for many Nigerians to take, given the fact that the Super Eagles beat this team 3-1 in Uyo and drew with them on their home soil. What do you think the Super Eagles could have done differently in that match?

Actually, football is about making mistakes; your opponents pounce on mistakes and punish you for them. It is actually those who understand how it is that can appreciate what I am saying. Honestly, you have to look at the quality of players that you have and how to develop as a team. We hope these players can also move to bigger clubs in Europe; that will definitely reflect in their performances for the national team and increase their experience; that is what we need, that is what will help us. We must have this continuity; we are used to changing coaches and many times it affects the team. If we don’t change the coach then we can expect that next tournament will be better than the previous one.

You talk about quality of players and some people still believe the Super Eagles could have gone farther than the semi-finals and even win the tournament…

It could have been possible; if you look at the way we lost to Algeria in the semi-finals, you would see that it could have been possible for us to reach the final if not that we conceded the goal at the very end of the match. The players tried to manage the game till that time and the coach did his job too, but football sometimes can hurt you. I think the team did well.

How do you think the team can improve on what they achieved in this tournament?

You can observe in this tournament that a lot of big teams went home early; Cameroon went home early, Morocco went home early, that is football for you. There is one thing you need to understand about the game, after a tournament like this, a technical committee or technical department will have to sit and look at what we did well and what we didn’t do correctly and talk about what we will need to do to perform better in the future; that is what is supposed to be done. I think this is what the technical committee has to do but when the Glass House is not settled, with crisis, division and distractions here and there how can you work on this? This kind of thing has a way of affecting the progress of the team. I hope we can settle down and avoid these distractions, then our football and of course the Super Eagles can continue the progress.

You were a prolific striker during your time, what do you have to say regarding Odion Ighalo who scored five goals to emerge highest scorer of the 2019 AFCON, equaling the number of goals Rashidi Yekini scored at the 1994 AFCON in Tunisia?

After the FIFA World Cup where Ighalo didn’t do quite well, the coach supported him by inviting him again and some Nigerians queried that but look at Ighalo now. The young lad answered his critics by scoring seven goals in AFCON qualifiers; he was the top scorer during the qualifiers and now the highest scorer in AFCON proper. I am happy for the lad; we that have played as strikers know how it works. You can see a 100 percent chance and still throw it away, the coach knows how these things work and that is why he has to support his striker. However, we know we play for a difficult set of fans; Nigerians want to win all the time. It is tough but I am happy Ighalo has been able to convince even his critics now.

Nigerians are surprised to hear of Ighalo’s desire to follow Mikel Obi into retirement; don’t you see that decision as being premature?

I think it is his decision and we have to respect it. He knows why he has taken that step, he may want to quit when the ovation is loudest. Although many Nigerians, myself inclusive, believe he still has something to offer the team. I think he wants to concentrate on his club career; it is not easy traveling from China to Africa. However, the coach has said he’s welcome any time he wishes to return to the team and let’s hope he will do that but for now we have to celebrate him, we have to respect his decision.

What do you have to say about Mikel’s retirement and how can the Super Eagles replace him?

There is nothing again you want to talk about Mikel; he is a legend, he’s won virtually everything as a player. He’s an AFCON winner, he has won the Champions League, name it. And he served Nigeria for more than 10 years. He was an inspiration to younger players in the team and they respect him so much. We have talented and young players in the team who are following in the footsteps of Mikel already; they have shown their capacity to step into his shoes. The way they played in this AFCON showed we won’t have problems replacing Mikel.

You are now a Super Eagles scout and many people have been complaining about the quality of goalkeepers in the team, are you doing enough to discover more goalies for the squad?

I think the problem is generational; there will be a generation that you will have a glut of very good strikers, another time it could be great midfielders and defenders, it happens like that in football. This is a generation that we struggle with goalkeepers, and in that situation what do you do? You encourage and develop those ones you have. If we sack all the goalkeepers that we have, am I going to keep, are you going to keep? People can complain, those who don’t understand how these things work will criticise but for us, we have to keep working hard on what we have for now, encourage them, develop them to get desired results and hope that one day we will move to that generation where we will have great goalkeepers again.

By 2021 the Super Eagles will come to AFCON again if they qualify, how do you think we can go all the way in the next edition of the tournament?

First of all, we have to maintain the stability in the team; you know this is Nigeria where anything can happen, you can see that despite winning the bronze medal here, you will start hearing the noise of ‘sack the coach, remove this player’. That is not good enough for us; we have to keep the spine of the team for greater results next time. I am proud of what the players have done, I am proud of the work the technical crew have put in to make sure we achieve this little success and the best thing is to allow them continue.

