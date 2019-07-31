Sports
Report: Lukaku agrees to join Juve
Talks between Manchester United and Juventus over a swap deal between Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala are accelerating after the Belgian reportedly agreed to move to Turin.
The Red Devils left £75m man Lukaku out of their travelling party for Tuesday’s pre-season friendly win over Kristiansund in Norway as he looks to seal a move away from Old Trafford.
After several weeks of haggling over a price with Inter Milan, Serie A rivals Juve emerged with an offer of their own that included Dybala as part of the deal.
While the Argentine will still take some persuading, Italian newspaper ‘Gazetta dello Sport’ report that Lukaku has already agreed terms with Juve and is eager to join the Serie A champions.
The former Everton frontman will earn €9million (£8.2m) per season – roughly £160,000-a-week – plus performance-related bonuses, a very similar offer to the one he received from Inter.
Juve intend for Lukaku to be the club’s new No.9, though United still need to convince Dybala to move to Old Trafford in order for the deal to be completed.
New Juve boss Maurizio Sarri wants to keep Gonzalo Higuain in Turin to play backup to Lukaku, with Mario Mandzukic also expected to depart – and United have also held talks about potentially signing the Croatian too.
Lukaku struggled to live up to his enormous price tag at United after leaving Everton, scoring 16 times in his maiden campaign and just 12 last season.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is happy to offload the Belgian, having made Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and even youngster Mason Greenwood his preferred attacking options, while he feels Dybala’s versatility and mobility is a better fit for the style of football he wants to play, reports metro.co.uk
Man Utd in talks to sign Juve forward, Dybala
* Turin club interested in Lukaku
Manchester United are in talks over the potential signing of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.
It is understood negotiations are at a very early stage and there is no guarantee United will make an offer for the Argentina forward, or that he would welcome a move to Old Trafford.
However, it is understood Juventus are willing to let Dybala leave as they are keen on United forward Romelu Lukaku.
The 25-year-old scored 10 goals for Juventus last season.
Lukaku is also of interest to Inter Milan, although the Serie A side have not come close to meeting United’s valuation of the Belgium striker.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer said he was hoping to add players to the squad before the start of the season, but refused to comment on the reports linking the club to the Argentine.
The former Norwegian striker said: “I’m not here to talk about rumours about other teams’ players.
“We’re working on one or two cases. It’s 10 days or so before we start the league and hopefully we can announce a fresh face or two.”
Among Dybala’s goals for Juventus last season was the winner against United in the Champions League group stage.
The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has limited his impact in Turin, reports the BBC.
The former Palermo player did not go on Juventus’ recent tour of Asia because of his involvement in the Copa America with Argentina.
Zenith Bank Women Basketball League: First Bank, Dolphins make waves in Atlantic conference
…as MFM shine in Akure
D
efending Champions, First Bank, and Dolphins Basketball Club have confirmed their status as the big teams in the women basketball league with their current exploits in the Atlantic Conference of the 2019 Zenith Bank Women Basketball League.
First Bank were ruthless in the first two games decided by beating Ogun Babes 90-28 and Oluyole Babes 87-23 to demonstrate readiness to retain the title.
Dolphins were also impressive with a victory margin of 89-26 recorded over Oluyole Babes and 90 44 win recorded against Ogun Babes.
Our correspondent reports that only these four teams are competing in the Ibadan centre of the Atlantic Conference.
The crunch match in the group between Dolphins and First bank was still in progress as at the time of filling this report on Tuesday.
In the Akure centre, the Mountain of Fire Ministries defeated Sunshine 78-51, whipped IGP Queens 77-32 and also recorded 63-51 win against Delta Queens in their first three games. A total of 27 teams are competing in this year’s competition which is witnessing a new format under the current board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation led by Musa Kida.
It is expected that 144 matches will be decided in the four centres at the end of proceedings on August 1.
While other centres will continue hostilities today to determine those moving into the next stage of the league, the Ibadan centre has ended its first round proceedings.
Nigeria to attend Snow Volleyball in Argentina
T
he President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Musa Nimrod, has announced that the country will take part at the Snow Volleyball World Tour in Bariloche, Rio Negro.
The 2019 FIVB Snow Volleyball World Tour is scheduled to take place in Argentina from August 1 to 4.
Nimrod said the NVBF board decided to attend the second edition of the snow volleyball as part of her plans to make the game of volleyball more popular.
He expressed optimism that the team would make a meaningful impact in Argentina.
“The federation is taking a huge step as we will be participating in the 2019 FIVB Snow Volleyball World Tour,” Nimrod said.
“Few months ago, we took part in the World Beach Volleyball Championships in Hamburg, Germany and made positive mark there.
“I have confidence in this team and what they are capable of doing. Volleyball is one of the greatest known unifying factors among our peoples across different boundaries, and success at the tour will help to further solidify our unity in the federation and country at large.
“We have decided to take these unprecedented steps because it means a lot to the board of NVBF part of our mandates is to reposition volleyball in the world; as well as make it one of the most popular sports in Nigeria.”
He called on corporate bodies to assist the federation in funding some of the program me lined up in the federation’s calendar.
Cameroon and Nigeria will represent the African continent at 2019 FIVB Snow Volleyball World Tour.
UEFA names Chukwueze among rising stars
V
illarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze has been named among the Top 50 young players to keep an eye on in the 2019-2020 season by the official website of UEFA.
As was the case before the start of the 2018-2019 campaign, only one Nigerian youngster has been picked by UEFA’s team of reporters.
Explaining why Chukwueze is being tipped for success in the upcoming season, they wrote : ”Precocious winger with UEFA Europa League experience; the Nigeria Football Federation’s young player of the year for 2017/18”.
The list contains some eye-catching names such as Rhian Brewster (Liverpool), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Carel Eiting (Ajax), Gedson Fernandes (Benfica), Sean Longstaff (Newcastle) and William Saliba (Arsenal).
Chukwueze was one of the key players that helped Villarreal avoid relegation last term, netting five goals in 26 appearances in La Liga.
On the international level, the Diamond Academy product was part of the Super Eagles squad that won bronze at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and opened his senior account in a 2-1 win against South Africa.
Murray targets singles return at Cincinnati
Andy Murray says he could return to playing singles at the Cincinnati Masters next month.
The Briton, 32, has been competing in doubles since June having had a hip resurfacing operation in January.
He is playing doubles with brother Jamie at the Citi Open this week but had previously said it was “pretty unlikely” he would play singles at the US Open, which starts on 26 August.
“Best-case scenario probably would be Cincinnati,” said Murray.
“Then if I wasn’t able to play in Cincinnati, there’s a good chance I would probably wait until after New York because I wouldn’t want my first tournament to be playing best of five [sets].”
The men’s singles event at Cincinnati starts on August 11.
After playing with this brother this week in Washington, three-time Grand Slam champion Murray is due to partner Spaniard Feliciano Lopez in the doubles at the Rogers Cup in Montreal, which begins on August 5.
He and Lopez won the doubles title at Queen’s in June, which was the Scot’s first tournament since his career-extending surgery.
Murray last played in the mixed doubles with Serena Williams at Wimbledon, where they reached the third round.
“For the most part, I’m going to practise singles and play doubles to compete and then each week I’m just going to see,” he added.
“In terms of how I’m moving and feeling and pulling up the next day from these practices, I’m really happy with where I’m at. I think I’m quite close.
“If I keep progressing and feel good in three weeks’ time then I’ll play singles as soon as I’m ready.
“It’s just to get to where I want to get to. I’ll need to play matches and get a little bit more work done in the gym on my cardio.”
Oparanozie seeks equal pay for Eagles, Falcons
S
uper Falcons captain, Desire Oparanozie, has appealed to the Nigeria Football Federation to make their bonuses same as the men’s team, the Super Eagles.
Speaking during this year’s Ladies In Sports Conference in Lagos, the En Avant Guingamp striker said the women team had been the most successful in the country and there was need to encourage the players.
She also called for the Nigeria Women’s Football League to be on television so that more people would be aware of the development of women football in the country.
“I think we deserve equal pay. We are the most successful female team in Africa. We have done the nation proud. I believe we will get there, one step at a time,” Oparanozie said.
“The Nigeria Football Federation must work on getting the women’s league on TV. With that, there will be more eyes on the league and sponsors can come in.”
With the theme “Keeping the down”, athletes, journalists, administrators, coaches and many more witnessed the fourth edition of the annual conference founded by ace sports broadcaster, Tega Onojaife.
The NFF 1st Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi opened the discussions on the importance of girls and women in sports, highlighting that sports women have to work harder to get recognition in today’s society.
According to Akinwunmi, One of the things that could help Nigeria reach its potential is to give women opportunities in every area.
During the first panel session, Kenyan 800m World Champion, Janet Jepkosgei, 2017 Afrobasket Champion, Nkechi Akashili and Athletics blogger, Funmilayo Fameso discussed their journey in sports, the challenges they have faced and more.
The second panel session had Ghana Women’s National team coach, Mercy Tagoe, Super Falcons forward, Desire Oparanozie and former Banyana Banyana midfielder, Amanda Dlamini discuss keeping the barriers down in football.
Aiteo Cup farce and the lessons from Egypt
T
he whole of Africa was treated to great football, superb organisation and a continental spectacle as Egypt hosted the Africa Cup of Nations from 20 June to 19 July.
Just few years ago, the Confederation of African Football would not have even considered Egypt as a potential host. Egyptian football was in such a bad state that it was a no-go area.
What was the cause of this setback? Crowd violence and poor crowd control, just like has been happening in Nigerian football for years now without check, culminating in that eyesore at Sunday’s Aiteo Cup final and the unruly behaviour of Kano pillars fans.
Thankfully, no casualties were recorded on Sunday as hundreds of Kano Pillars fans had unfettered access to the pitch and trophy presentation and turned what was supposed to be a joyous occasion into a farce.
It was not exactly crowd violence on Sunday, but access was so easy and control lacking that it could have become really ugly. As a matter of fact, we have had ugly situations in the distant and not-so-distant past. Just last month the same Pillars fans invaded the pitch and chased the match officials out during the NPFL play-offs in Lagos, yet no concrete measures have been taken to avoid a repeat.
In recent years, Nigerian football has not witnessed anything as horrible as what forced Egypt to take drastic measures and institute a brutal crackdown on all forms of violence in football.
Perhaps the signs were there for Egypt but they had to learn the hard way before ensuring that a final stop was put to it.
Yes, it took a horrendous loss of lives before Egyptian authorities woke up and did what needed to be done.
Here is an account of the Egyptian incident, according to Wikipedia: “On 1 February 2012, a massive riot occurred at Port Said Stadium in Port Said, Egypt, following an Egyptian Premier League football match between Masry and Ahly. 74 people were killed and more than 500 were injured after thousands of Masry spectators stormed the stadium stands and the pitch, following a 3–1 victory by their team, and violently attacked Ahly fans using clubs, stones, bottles, and fireworks, getting them all trapped in El Ahly partition of the stadium. Many of the deaths were due to the police’s refusal to open the stadium gates, trapping the Ahly fans inside, leaving some to die, and killing others in a stampede to escape.
“Seventy-three defendants, including nine police officers and two officials from Port Said’s Al-Masry club, were charged in the aftermath of the riots. As of February 2017, 10 defendants have been sentenced to death and 26 have been acquitted, including 7 police officers and an Al-Masry club official. Of the remaining 37 defendants, 10 received 15-year prison terms, 9 received 10-year sentences, and 16 received 5-year sentences including the remaining 2 police officers and an Al-Masry club official.
“As a result of the riot, the Egyptian government shut down the domestic league for two years.”
From the above account, it is clear that poor policing played a huge part in the unfortunate loss of so many souls. While there can be no exoneration for the hooligans who started the attack of opposition fans, the police action escalated the situation rather than solve the problem.
Incidentally, only six years before the tragic event, Egypt hosted AFCON and Nigeria played four matches in that same stadium. I remember covering three of those matches in that stadium located in the beautiful tourist city of Port Said. Nobody could have predicted such a horrible thing would happen in such a lovely place.
The key lesson for us in Nigeria is that if tough action is not taken, we could get to that point where scores of lives are lost at a sporting event. There have been pockets of violent incidents at Nigeria Professional Football League matches in recent years, and despite sanctions from the League Management Company, there hasn’t been much improvement. The sanctions have got to be tougher.
Obviously, if Egypt had not taken the extreme route they did in dealing with the matter, there would have been more like that in the seven years that have followed. Now, everybody behaves themselves because they know if they misbehave they will get punished properly. That is the key message that needs to be passed in Nigeria.
In Egypt, everybody got involved: the government, the football authorities, football clubs and civil society.
In Nigeria, the Federal Government, the police, the Nigeria Football Federation, the LMC, the lower league bodies and, very importantly, the clubs MUST all take security and the safety of fans, players and match officials seriously.
If it means jailing erring fans, club officials, policemen, and anyone playing a part in causing mayhem at sporting events, then so be it.
For far too long, we have done next to nothing to prevent hooligans and criminal elements from causing trouble in stadiums. These miscreants are the landlords of some match venues; they do as they like, intimidating match officials, opponents, opposition fans, journalists and even the police.
We have to learn from Egypt and also England, where hooliganism overshadowed their football and they had to act after the Hillsborough disaster that claimed the lives of 96 Liverpool fans in 1989 following poor crowd control.
Any kind of criminal behaviour, including racial abuse, at match venues are decisively dealt with in England to act as a deterrent. For instance, only on Tuesday, a Chelsea fan was banned for life from attending any football matches after racially abusing Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling during a league game in December. Many of such bans and suspensions are handed out regularly.
We have to build a system where thugs are identified and prevented from carrying out their nefarious acts.
Nigeria shouldn’t have to wait for a tragedy of the proportions of Egypt and England before putting measures in place to prevent disaster.
Sterling racial abuse: Chelsea ban fan for life
C
helsea have banned a fan for life for using “racially abusive language” towards Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling during a match at Stamford Bridge on December 8, 2018.
Five other Blues supporters have been temporarily suspended for using “abusive language and threatening and aggressive behavior.”
Police investigated allegations England forward Sterling was racially abused but the Crown Prosecution Service said there was insufficient evidence for a criminal charge.
Chelsea conducted their own investigation and said they delayed reaching their decision so as not to prejudice the related police inquiry.
The Blues said they operated under the civil standard of proof, rather than criminal.
“While the club respects the decision of the CPS, the question it had to determine was not whether a criminal offence had been committed, but rather whether the individual acted in breach of the ticketing terms and conditions,” said a Chelsea statement.
Chelsea said they sought representations from the fans concerned, reviewed video evidence, interviewed potential witnesses and took advice from two lip-reading experts.
The club statement added: “All individuals sanctioned as a result of our investigation were then offered the right to appeal and, where applicable, those appeals have been heard.”
Chelsea said the six fans “crossed the line of what is acceptable”.
In terms of the supporter banned for life, Chelsea said two lip-reading experts advised that racially abusive words had been used.
The other five fans have been given bans of between one and two years.
“Individuals receiving the shorter exclusion did so on the basis that they have provided undertakings about their future behaviour,” said the club.
“Chelsea finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent and we will continue to operate a zero-tolerance approach to any incidents of racism.”
Be upright, diligent, Sanusi tells coaches
The General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, Mohammed Sanusi, has called on Nigerian indigenous coaches to be upright, diligent and alive to their responsibilities while on duty with any of the National Teams or their clubs.
Sanusi, himself a certified coach, made this call on Tuesday when the new executive team of the Nigeria Football Coaches Association paid him a courtesy call at the NFF Secretariat in Abuja.
“I will tell you the home truth because I am also one of you,” he said.
“We have a situation in which some coaches are not alive to their responsibilities. We know some of them who instigate players to agitate unnecessarily, especially in the National Teams, because they stand to benefit from such agitation. It is not appropriate.
“I hold this body in high esteem, as I made my name in football and not even in academics. We will look at the various requests that you have made, including strengthening the Technical Department.
“I can assure you that we will also grant the NFCA an office at the new NFF Office, make even more robust the CAF coaching courses that we have been running and look at the issue of a few National Team coaches that are being owed with a few to offsetting those debts.”
Earlier, NFCA President, Ladan Bosso, thanked the NFF for the support and encouragement that the body has continued to enjoy from the Federation, while outlining a number of requests including the need for any expatriate coach employed to work in Nigeria to register with the body before starting on the job.
On the request for the NFCA to be qualified to have a member on the board of the NFF, Dr. Sanusi told the body’s executives to allow the NFF Bill – which is awaiting the assent of Mr. President – to unfold and the NFF Reform Committee to conclude its work to see what is possible.
Insurance FC confirm Ogbe as Manager
T
he appointment of Coach Bernard Ogbe as the new Technical Manager of Bendel Insurance FC of Benin has been confirmed and the Benue-born tactician has since assumed duty.
The former Mighty Jets and Niger Tornadoes Manager started work with the team, Monday last week on their return from a three-week break.
Coach Ogbe was appointed to replace the former Technical Manager Monday Odigie who recently stepped aside and embarked on a refresher course abroad.
The management and the technical crew are to drive the process of taking the club back to the premier league, sustain the NPFL status and as well bring about beautiful football culture among other qualities.
It would be recalled that coach Monday Odigie within two seasons succeeded in bringing the Benin Arsenal back to the NPFL and competed gallantly in the just concluded 2019/2019 season but could not survive the drop battle in abridged league.
Meanwhile, Coach Baldwin Bazuaye and Greg Ikhenoba remain Chief Coach and Assistant coach respectively and will work with the new Technical manager.
