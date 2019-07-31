Reps committee: How Dogara, loyalists lost out

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, last week announced the leadership of standing committees of the chamber with the former speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara and his close allies dropping on the perking order. PHILIP NYAM reports

ot many people expected that Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila would release the names of chairmen and deputy chairmen of the 105 standing committees of the House last Thursday. This was because, a week earlier, the speaker had disclosed that he would only appoint the chairman and members of the House Services committee to take care of the welfare of lawmakers; and every other committee chairman will be appointed when the House reconvene from the long vacation due to commence on July 25. However, on July 23, the speaker inadvertently hinted that he would actually release the appointment of committee chairmen and deputies before proceeding on the annual recess.

Hence, on July 25, no one was sure as to what would happen until the speaker once again gave an inkling that the appointment would be made that day. After taking the report of the House ad hoc committee on ethics and privileges led by the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Peter Akpatason; and after the resolution that Hon. Gogo Bright, who was investigated be pardoned, Gbajabiamila also chipped in that “I also have to apologise because I know many people will not be happy with me today”, indirectly referring to the outcome of the announcement of committee leadership, which he had planned to make.

The appointment of committee chairmen and deputies was the last item handled by the speaker before adjourning the plenary. Eventually, when the list was announced by the speaker, it left many tongues wagging because it was full of surprises and shock. First, some of the ranking members who held sway in the Eighth Assembly under Gbajabiamila’s predecessor, Hon. Yakubu Dogara were conspicuously missing from the leadership of the standing committees and indeed four other ad hoc committees that were constituted by the speaker.

The non-appointment of Dogara as a committee was expected because being a former speaker, it is believed that making him a committee chairman may be tantamount to dropping down the ladder having led the entire chamber for four years. But many analysts had hoped that with the support the speaker got from the leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and with Dogara as their leader, some of the lawmakers that played key roles in the Eighth Assembly would be reappointed. In fact, Dogara is first former speaker since 1999 to be reelected to the House.

All his predecessors never made it back to the House. Senator David Mark sat as a floor member for four years after serving as Senate President for eight years. He was hardly heard throughout the period and this may happen to Dogara too. Since the inauguration of the House on June 11, Dogara has not been seen on the floor of the chambers.

Out of the 105 committee chairmen, the speaker allocated 80 to his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC); 21 to PDP, two to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and one each to the Action Alliance (AA) and Allied People’s Movement (APM). He also awarded 31 deputy chairmen slots to the PDP, making a total of 51 committee headship for the party.

Among Dogara’s men who lost out include Leo Ogor, Chukwuka Onyeama, Kingsley Chinda, Tajudeen Yusuf, Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, Terser Gbilla and Yakubu Barde.

Leo Ogor (PDP, Delta)

He came to the House in 2003 together with Speaker Gbajabiamila and like the speaker; Ogor had been both majority leader and minority leader of the House. He was majority leader under Speaker Waziri Tambuwal while Gbajabiamila was the minority leader. In 2015, he became the minority leader and Gbajabiamila climbed up to the position of House leader. Ogor is a close ally of Dogara and came close to becoming the deputy speaker in 2015, when Dogara rebelled against his party, APC, contested against the zoning arrangement and defeated Gbajabiamila who was the anointed candidate of the party. Ogor subsequently became the minority leader but worked closely with Dogara. Unfortunately, he took ill half into their tenure and was out of the parliament for a long time before returning towards the end of their tenure in June 2019. He was not given any committee by Gbajabiamila and would spend the next four years as a floor member having served as majority and minority leader respectively for four years each.

Chukwuka Onyeama (PDP, Anambra)

The case of Onyeama is very pathetic because he lost out on two fronts. First, as the deputy to Leo Ogor in the Eighth Assembly, it was largely expected that the Anambra State born lawmaker would be given benefit of first refusal to vie for the position of minority leader or continue in his position as deputy. But he was not lucky and hence not considered for either. When Ogor was away on medical grounds for a long period of time, Onyeama, a close friend of Dogara held sway as acting leader and was the coordinator-in-chief of the caucus during the speakership campaigns. After giving the impression at some point that they were favourably disposed to the candidature of Gbajabiamila, Onyeama with the Dogara group allegedly teamed up with the Hon. Umar Bago campaign team. A ranking member, who was in the House from 2007 to 2011, Chuchu as he is popularly called by friends fell out of favour and did not get any committee leadership from Gbajabiamila.

Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers)

Also conspicuously missing from Speaker Gbajabiamila’s appointment is Hon Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), a staunch supporter of Governor Nyesom Wike and preferred candidate of the PDP national leadership for the position of minority leader. As the chairman of the House Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the Eighth Assembly, Chinda was one of the shinning lights of that assembly and also enjoyed the confidence of then speaker, Dogara. Although, he rebelled against the leadership of Gbajabiamila, when Hon. Ndudi Elumelu was recognised as the minority leader instead of him as directed by PDP, it was thought that based on his ranking status and alleged declaration of support for Gbajabiamila by Governor Wike during the speakership campaign visit to the state, he will be considered for committee leadership. But Chinda was left with noth ing as Rivers State was schemed out of the committee allocation.

Tajudeen Yusuf (PDP, Kogi)

Popularly called TJ, Hon. Yusuf, who was a close confidant of former Speaker Waziri Aminu Tambuwal and Yakubu Dogara lost out in the scramble for committee leadership. His exclusion from the chosen ones list was expected because he campaigned openly against the candidate of Speaker Gbajabiamila and was one of the foot soldiers from the PDP caucus in the Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago’s campaign team. TJ, who chaired the committee on capital market under the leadership of Dogara also stirred the hornet’s nest by taking sides with Chinda who had fallen out of favour with the leadership of the House. On the day, Chinda usurped the seat of the minority leader to protest Gbajabiamila’s recognition of Elumelu instead of him; it was TJ that fought gallantly behind him to upturn the decision. He consequently lost out in the power game alongside Chinda.

Uzonma Nkem-Abonta (PDP, Abia)

Hon. Abonta headed the Public Petitions Committee in the Eighth Assembly. He was very conspicuous during the leader of Speaker Dogara and in fact held the record of sponsoring the highest number of bills in the Eighth Assembly, a feat that earned him an award from the House Press Corps. Although, he was largely ambiguous during the campaign for speaker of the Ninth Assembly, it was gathered that he worked against the emergence of Gbajabiamila, being a loyal party man. A ranking member, having been first elected in 2007, Nkem-Abonta was expected to land a juicy committee in the current Assembly, but his ranking ship failed to fly.

Kwewum Rimande Shawulu (PDP, Taraba)

Hon. Shawulu was first elected to the House in 2015, but he was able to warm himself into the heart of the Dogara-led leadership and that earned him the chairman of the committee on Army. Shawulu was also in charge of publicity in the PDP caucus of the House. Like TJ, he is said to have worked closely with Chinda and by extension supported the candidature of Hon. Bago against Gbajabiamila. The committee on Army has been given to Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas, the erstwhile spokesperson of the House, who withdrew from the race for speaker to support Gbajabiamila.

Mark Terseer Gbillah (PDP, Benue)

A very vocal lawmaker, Hon. Gbillah was the deputy chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) in the Eighth Assembly. He stanchly supported Dogara to emerge in 2015 against the wish of the APC. Gbillah, who left APC to re-contest election on the platform of the PDP in February 2019, was very active in the campaign team of Hon. Bago. At the emergence of Gbajabiamila as speaker on June 11, Gbillah alongside like minds floated the G-70, which contested the outcome of the speakership election and threatened to go to court. He is also the spokesman for the group. A staunch supporter of the Chinda group, Gbillah was one of the few lawmakers who were courageous enough to openly oppose the emergence of Elumelu as minority leader. He did not get any committee leadership neither has he being named on any ad hoc committee since the emergence of Gbajabimila as speaker. He, alongside TJ had made desperate efforts to raise a point of order and cause Speaker Gbajabiamila to recognise the list of minority leaders endorse by the PDP, but his orders were not sustained.

Yakubu Barde (PDP, Kaduna)

A ranking member, Barde was the minority whip in the Eighth Assembly and was expected to land another leadership position in the Ninth Assembly. However, he lost out as other minority parties teamed up with Elumelu and majority members of the PDP to thwart the letter from the PDP Secretariat. Barde, who was among those who worked tirelessly to make Dogara speaker in 2015, could not get a committee as consolation and would also remain a floor member for the rest of the tenure.

The committees’ chairmen

The committees’ chairmen include Aliyu Betara (APC, Borno) for appropriation, Ahmed Idris (APC, Plateau) for constitution review, Ibrahim Isiaka (APC, Ogun) for ecological fund, Abdullahi Garba (APC, Niger) for FCT, Wale Raji (APC, Lagos) for House services, Tunji-Ojo Olubunmi (APC, Ondo) for NDDC, Khadijah Bukar Ibrahim (APC, Yobe) for NEDC, Wole Oke (PDP, Osun) for public accounts, Jerry Alagbaso (PDP, Imo) for public petitions, Adamu Fagen Gawo (APC, Jigawa) for constituency outreach, Abubakar Kusada (APC, Katsina) for federal character, Munir Babba (APC, Kano) for agric colleges and institutions, Muntari Dandutse (APC, Katsina) for agric production and services, Shehu Koko (APC, Kebbi) for Airforce, Abdulrazak Namdas (APC, Adamawa) for Army, Nnoli Nnaji (PDP, Enugu) for aviation, Victor Nwokolo (PDP, Delta) for banking and currency.

Julius Ihovebere (APC, Edo) for basic education, Akeem Adeyemi (APC, Oyo) for communication, Yusuf Kila (APC, Jigawa) for customs and excise, Jimi Benson (APC, Lagos) for defence, Aisha Dukku (APC, Gombe) for electoral matters, Johnson Oghuma (APC, Edo) for environment, Luke Onofiok (PDP, Akwa Ibom) for federal judiciary, James Faleke (APC, Lagos) for finance, Yusuf Buba (APC, Adamawa) for foreign affairs, Nicholas Mutu (PDP, Delta) for gas resources, Pascal Obi (AA, Imo) for health institutions, Tanko Sununu (APC, Kebbi) for healthcare institutions, Nasir Zangon Daura (APC, Katsina) for interior, Tajudeen Abass (APC, Kaduna) for land transport, Legor Idagbo (PDP, Cross River) for local content, Lynda Ikpeazu (PDP, Anambra) for maritime, Shaban Sharada (APC, Kano) for national intelligence, Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau) for Navy, Mahmaud Abdullahi Gaiya (APC, Kano) for petroleum resources (downstream).

Also on the list are Musa Sarki Adar (APC, Sokoto) for petroleum resources, Bello Kumo, (APC, Gombe) for police, Garba Datti (APC, Kaduna) for ports and harbours, Aliyu Magaji Dau (APC, Jigawa) for power, Nasir Ali Ahmed (APC, Kano) for public procurement, Abubakar Fulata (APC, Jigawa) for rules and business, Aminu Suleiman (APC, Kano) for tertiary education, Sada Soli (APC, Katsina) for water resources, Abubakar Kabir Abubakar (APC, Kano) for works, Safana Dayyabu (APC, Katsina) for aids, loans and debt management, Ibrahim Babangida (APC, Katsina) for capital market, Kabir Idris (APC, Kano) for civil society), Femi Fakeye (APC, Osun) for commerce, Mohammed Bago (APC, Niger) for cooperation and integration in Africa, Sylvester Ogbaga (PDP, Ebonyi) for delegated legislation, Tolu Shadipe (APC, Oyo) for diaspora, Tunji Olawuyi (APC, Kwara) for emergency and disaster management, Tijani Damisa (APC, Kogi) for FCT Area councils, Ifeanyi Momah (APGA, Anambra) for FCT judiciary and Femi Bamisile (APC, Ekiti) for FERMA.

The list also has Abdullahi Ibrahim Dutse (APC, Jigawa) for financial crimes, Mustapha Dawaki (APC, Kano) for housing, Dolapo Badru (APC, Lagos) for industry, Abubakar Lado (APC, Niger) for ICT, Segun Odebunmi (APC, Oyo) for NOA, Darlington Nwokocha (PDP, Abia) for insurance, Danjuma Chedeh (APGA, Taraba) for internal security of National Assembly, Mohammed Jega (APC, Kebbi) for Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs), Zakari Galadima (APC, Yobe) for inter parliamentary relations, Ozurigbo Ugonna (APC, Imo) for justice, Ali Wudil (APC, Kano) for labour, Dennis Idahosa (APC, Edo) for legislative compliance, Gaza Gbefwi (PDP, Nasarawa) for legislative library and research, Benjamin Kalu (APC, Imo) for media and public affairs, Olododo Cook (APC, Kwara) for national development, Essien Ayi (PDP, Cross River) for Niger Delta Ministry, Alhassan Rumrum (APC, Kano) for pensions, Lawal Idrissu (APC, Kogi) for populations and Abdullahi Salame (APC, Sokoto) for poverty alleviation.

Others are Sani Bala (APC, Kano) for public service matters, Tijani Jobe (APC, Kano) for rural development, Beni Lar (PDP, Plateau) for science and technology, Michael Okon (PDP, Akwa Ibom) for solid minerals, Sumaila Suleiman (APC, Kaduna) for special duties, Olumide Osoba (APC, Ogun) for sports, Ali Ibrahim (APC, Kogi) for steel, Rotimi Agunsoye (APC, Lagos) for SDGs, Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti) for youth development, Nicholas Shehu (PDP, Kaduna) for anti-corruption, Ibrahim Bukar (APC, Borno) for climate change, Ihama Ogbeide (PDP, Edo) for culture, Francis Agbo (PDP, Benue) for drugs and narcotics, Kolawole Lawal (APM, Ogun) for ethics and privileges, Mayowa Akinfolarin (APC, Ondo) for FRSC and Cornelius Nnaji (PDP, Enugu) for FOI and government reforms.

There are also Sarki Dahiru (APC, Nasarawa) for HIV/AIDs, John Dyegh (APC, Benue) for human rights, Ashiru Mani (APC, Katsina) for Lake Chad, Mike Etaba (PDP, Cross River) for legislative budget and research, Akin Alabi (APC, Oyo) for governmental affairs, Abubakar Nalaraba (APC, Nasarawa) for pilgrims affairs, Gudaji Kazaure (APC, Jigawa) for political parties matters, Garba Gololo (APC, Bauchi) for privatization, Ogbee Lazarus (PDP, Ebonyi) for reformatory institutions, Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta) for treaties, protocols and agreements, Patrick Asadu (PDP, Enugu) for water ways, Jide Jimoh (APC, Lagos) for urban development, Wunmi Onanuga (APC, Ogun) for women affairs and Taiwo Oluga (APC, Osun) for women in parliament.

