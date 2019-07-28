Rescuing your loved one who is blindly in love

The Anglican Bishop of Lagos West Diocese, Bishop James Olusola Odedeji, who conducted at the 135th Anniversary of the oldest Anglican parish, Saint Peters Anglican Church, Iseri-Ok, Lagos State, speaks on issues affecting Christians in this interview with TAI ANYANWU

In your sermon, you spoke about oneness and unity of purpose in the body of Christ do you think the church today in our country really have unity of purpose?

We are not really there yet. But we are not doing badly. If it has not been the church, Nigeria would not be where it is today. You can see the kind of sermons we give on Sundays that people should live together as brothers, people should run away from whatever amounts to evil and the church can only be for good.

Look at this church environment for instance; it is this church that is the only edifice that is giving the place the recognition it has. You can see ‘area boys’ all over, with lots of others and you can see what they do even while service is on. So, we are not there yet, but then, room for improvement is the largest room in the whole world. We enjoin everyone in the body of Christ to join hands to achieve peace in our nation. We are asking members of the church of Christ to continue to preach peace and love.

Looking at the larger society, Nigeria, do you think Christians are giving good examples in positions of leadership and governance?

We cannot say they are giving or not giving leadership by example as long as it has not been so pronounced. We have not gotten the real effect and so we can still say, they can do better. This is because, if those in authority that is, Christians in authority, if they can stand their ground for what is good, the country would be better than what we have now.

What do you think Christians in leadership position can do to make a whole lot of difference?

We should be careful who we vote for; because we know those who have integrity among us and are ready to stand for the truth and holiness. We know those who can make the difference, we do but in Nigeria today, it is difficult for such people to get there. What they expect of them, they cannot do.

On the issue of sexual immorality in the church, what does the Lord Bishop have to say?

It is most unfortunate if anyone who is in the church is caught in that web. It is mere pollution. What I tell anybody is, if you have evidences of anybody who is in leadership position and who is in immorality, let us know. The idea of I don’t want him to be exposed or to get things worse is why it is getting worsened. If you know anybody involved in immorality, you can call your Lord Bishop to report such. If you know any mistress with any of the clergymen, please, let us know. It is unfortunate that someone will have his own wife and yet be troubling other people’s wives. We do hear about it but there must be evidences as there is what is called fair hearing everywhere. If anyone is found guilty we act. But it cannot be based on rumour. They have said many things about me also in the past but were never true.

Do you think the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN] can be trusted as a good representation in dealing with issues of sexual immorality in the body of Christ?

CAN is a body that comprises denominations and may not be able to do much. Like we have denominations such as the Anglican Church of which I can talk about, it is not possible for me to go to other denomination and be chastising whoever is troubling them there. And it is because there are limitations as they concern jurisdictions in churches. So, CAN may not be as effective as they should be. However, the PFN is a bit different in how it can affect those under it. Even in the Anglican Church, we have various dioceses and each is autonomous even though we have a head which is the meeting point.

What is your message to the Parishioners of SPAC?

The church should endeavour to be source of positive light to the locality and evangelize to bring in more into the fold.

