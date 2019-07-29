Review of court rules’ll hasten justice dispensation’

Ehiogie West-Idahosa holds a Ph.D in law. West-Idahosa, Principal Partner of West-Idahosa & Co., in this interview with TUNDE OYESINA speaks on insecurity, corruption, Edo House of Assembly crisis and sundry issues

Going by the events unfolding in Edo State House of Assembly, do you think the House Representatives has the constitutional powers to enforce shut down directive?

Under Section 11(4) and (5), what the house is empowered to do is that where it becomes impossible for the House Assembly of a state to conduct its business, principally for two reasons. First, if there is so much breach of the peace in that state and the house cannot be reasonably be expected to conduct its business in a rancorous environment or secondly where from all indication, it is clear that the house itself is unable to sit for other extraneous reason in which case, the House of Representatives can then invoke its constitutional powers to take over the conduct of the business of that house and in order to do that it can order the house to be shut down.

But, I think in the present scenario whether those two conditions have been met is something that needs to be thoroughly examined. As at today, can it be said that Edo state House of Assembly is so much in rancour cannot be reasonably expected to sit? I think in my humble opinion from what I have read and observed, the answer is No. The second point is can it be said that for any reason whatsoever, that house cannot sit? Again from what I have heard and observed, the answer is No. The house is sitting, screening commissioners and doing all sort of things which appeared to be apparent legislative duties. So, what exactly is the House of Representatives trying to do? I think they are trying to solve a political problem by using legislative instrument. And I am not too sure that it can address the problem in Edo.

I think the problem in Edo is intra-party crisis within a political party, and it is now clear that one side is led by the national chairman of the party and the other side being led by the governor of the state.

So, there is no way to regard that problem apart from describing it as a political one. And in choosing to use legislative instrument, the house has made a number of decisions. A big question is does the house has legislative oversight over the work of governors? There is no provision of the Constitution that allows a House to supervise the proclamation exercise made by any governor. So, to that effect, I am not sure there is legal backing to that recommendation that Governor Obaseki should make another proclamation. It is purely a political advice.

The Constitution does not make provision for double proclamation. As we speak, the condition for take over did not arise. If the house did, it will be an abuse of the provision of the Constitution and a misunderstanding of the process of a takeover.

On inviting the police, can an arm of the government invite agencies of the executive arm of government to shut down another arm when there is no threat to peace and tranquility?

No breakdown of law and order, no threat to life and property, I am not sure that was a correct advice.

Moreover, the issue is before the court. The house should not interfere with a matter that is before the court. Could it be that Speaker did not realize that his order will affect the case before the court? For example, one of the reliefs the lawmakers are praying for is to stop any one from shutting down the house. But you say police to go there and shut the house. That will invariably affect the proceedings of the court because you are rendering the proceedings nugatory. I think if there is any arm of government which should protect the judiciary more than any other arm is the legislature .

What do you think is the way out of unending killing in the country?

First of all, my greatest regret as a Nigerian citizen is that I witness this era. I could never have believed growing up as a young man even while serving at the National Assembly some years ago, that we can reach the point we are now with respect to insecurity. I could never believe that a day will come in this country when people will be killed in this manner outside the frame work of law. I could never have believed that a day will come when the police and the security agencies can be easily overwhelmed over compromise that they can abandon their primary duty of protecting lives and property.

I am so disappointed with the government of Nigeria with respect to its performance of its fundamental duty of protecting the lives of her citizens. It is so clear to me that what is happening, we are a little mile away from state of nature as described by Hub as brutal, shut and nasty. You will see a man today, and tomorrow, he is gone. Not because he is sick; not accident , but he was on his way from one place to another, exercising his fundamental right of movement and that some people will storm out of the bush and kill such a man. And we have a government unable to respond, to overhaul the security outfit but what we keep hearing is a repeat of promises and promises; re-assuring us that all will be well even when we see that you are doing the same thing over and over and expect a different result. I think something is basically wrong with the appraisal strategy of this government as far as the performance in security sector is concerned. To those who man the sector, I have nothing but shame for them. How will I be Chief of Army Staff and allow the army to get to the point of expressing a loss of confidence in themselves and moral? And who is even telling us that? No other person than the Chief of Army Staff himself that his troops are dejected and lost their morale. And these are the same troops that we are counting on to deal with Boko Haram insurgency and banditry. We rely on safety by prayers to God. Government has been sidelined. In place of government we should rely on God for our safety. So, why then do you ask us to pay taxes, tenement rate and to fulfil our civic duties if you as government cannot perform your duties by protecting the individual sovereignty? That is my view and I am in tears.

What is your assessment of the anti-corruption fight of this present government?

Well, I can say that with respect to improving the consciousness of corruption and the ills of corruption, i think they have tried. This government has placed corruption on the table and not under the table. Corruption has become a major decimal in the discussion that goes on in Nigeria. But in terms of indices of corruption fight, the perception is that corruption fight is targeted at a given community. And those in the community include leading members of the opposition, prominent and vocal lawyers and rights activists, business people who are unwilling to support the ruling party financially and not on the side of government and other prominent citizens who called a spade a spade and not agricultural tool. Now, this is the perception. That is not to say that a few of the people in the corridor of power themselves have not been visited with corruption charges.

But when you compare the statistics, you will find out that the probability that you will be visited with corruption charge if you belong to the camp is very low. You will remember what it took Nigerians to get Babachir Lawal to be tried. You will recall that even that trial has gone underground, nobody knows where we are after that has played the politics of it. We found out recently that Danjuma Goje was asked to come and strike a deal. Renounce your ambition for Senate President and we will talk to you. And the talk was simple, EFCC withdraw the suit and send it to the AGF. And the next we heard was that it appeared that a nolle had been entered. I am not quite sure. I want to believe that the purpose of the withdrawal is to file a fresh charge against him. I am not too sure whether they can take the risk of nolle to chagrin of the charge against him. Nigerians are already upset at the lopsided nature of the corruption fight .My prayer for them is to get it right that even in the fight against corruption, there should be no selection.

Transparency International in a recent report named police, politicians and judges as most corrupt. What is your take on that?

Well, I have no question that the police is the unchallenged champion of the Nigeria corruption space. No question at all. I have always argued that had I the chance of being the President of Nigeria, I will spend a minimum of two years of my first tenure re-hauling the police. In fact, I may even have to scrap the police and allow the civil defense as a standby police until the police is re-structured. A big state in Mexico was ashamed to contract that out for a man. If a huge country like Mexico can contract out police to reform it and today, they are better for it, so I am not sure the structure of police is curable.

I think the structure of police is defective and too difficult to cure it. The quality of our politicians is degenerating. In those days, we have men of timber and caliber, like Awolowo, Azikiwe and Ahmadu Bello, even if they slant into ethnicity, at a time, they were always ahead of their contemporaries. They talked Nigeians, dreamt Nigerians and worked Nigerians. Today, we don’t have ideological leaders. Our manifestoes are similar, they are copycat of others with moderation of language and semantically difference. Like the NBA for example has its own disciplinary committee, the political party has ombudsman. The only ombudsman is when they claim that you commit anti-party activities, and they send you to one disciplinary committee and they suspend you or expel you.

How many politicians have been suspended or expelled for corruption or malpractice? Political parties don’t call their leaders to order for corruption practices. They don’t do that. They don’t even have the time. Although the political class is not as dangerous as the police with time more modern people will get into the class and things will become better. Political parties should mind the type of people they elect as national chairman because they are vision bearers. If the leader does not have the vision, the party is gone. Now, significantly, you talk about the judiciary.

The judiciary is part of the Nigeria community. Like other components of Nigeria, it is also degenerating there is no doubt about that. It is still the last hope of the common man.

It is now the duty of the community to save the judiciary from itself. If you do not, when you need the judiciary, it will not be available for you. We must therefore work hard to save the judiciary by ensuring that we as community members stopped trying to influence the judges; stop bribing judges, stop trying to reach them, stop influencing them. Learn to shame this that you know are arbitrarily involved in bribing judges. Name them, shame them, bring them to public ridicule.

Three, do not hesitate to petition judges with verifiable fact to the appropriate body. Do not be afraid. But do not accuse a judge of corruption mainly because you lost a case in the court and not because a judge made a mistake on the point of law.

Remember, the judge is a human being. If a judge makes a mistake in law, it is not corruption. But if a judge asks you for money in order to go in a particular direction, that is corruption. If we agree to fight judicial corruption, it is easier to fight. The biggest one is the police corruption.

The Senate just confirmed Justice Tanko Muhammad as the CJN, what agenda will you like to set for him?

He should decongest the matters in the Supreme Court. I expect a minimum of three courts to be computed and a minimum of three panels should be sitting .I think that they are working in that direction. The President himself has called nomination of more Justices. It is an indication that Supreme Court is getting to alleviate the pains of litigants in respect to congestion of matters.

Secondly, a number of the Practice Direction should be reviewed. It will take time to review the laws, but I think the practice direction will do. This should be in line with the effect that certain cases should be concluded within a given time. There should be practice direction with respect to matrimonial matters.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related