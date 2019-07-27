Security: Ex-police boss advocates improved funding for police

…to win elections, get rich

Mr. Okah Raphael Ekechi (50) aka Raghdra Anandra, a 100Level undergraduate of the Open University, studying Law, has narrated how he conned many Nigerians of millions of naira by preparing fake charms for them to perform miracles in churches, win elections, and get rich quick, among other charms.

The self-acclaimed Indian Metaphysical Master, who claimed to be an online trained metaphysical master, allegedly operated between Lagos and Ogun states. Ekechi was arrested by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Ogun State Annex. According to police, before his arrest, the suspect had swindled thousands of Nigerians of millions of naira To ensure they didn’t dash to report him to the police for fraud, Ekechi usually threatened that any victim who dared to report him would die within three to seven days.

The police disclosed that Ekechi allegedly used to prepare charms for protection, business boom, do as I say, win big contracts, win betting, initiation into mysticism, love potion especially for gold diggers, getting successful marriages, win election, getting anointing and powers to perform miracle, among other charms. While fielding questions from journalists, Ekechi said: “Let me tell you two things that made me to become a fraudster.

First, I used to sell electrical parts at Alaba International. One day, I travelled to Accra, Ghana, and customs operatives seized my goods. It disorganised me. It was during the military era. I lost about N3million. I was frustrated and couldn’t think of how to raise money to help myself. It was in that horrible state of idleness that I decided to become a fraudster.

“My second reason is that I found out that some Nigerians are gullible to get rich quick. I decided to use my brain instead of gun to get what I wanted. I lied to all my clients or should I call them victims? I lied to them that I had power, and that I learnt Metaphysical Science from Indian university.

That was how became a fraudster. I had sold sachet water and was making N400 daily. I had followed people who sell drugs in open market with loudspeakers. These drug sellers used to give me N500 after sales. It was the activities of these fake drugs sellers that helped to sharpen my mind.” Ekechi’s crime finally caught up with him after one of his victims, Emmanuel Ekpe, dares Ekechi’s death threats and reported the matter to the police.

Ekpe on July 8, 2019, petitioned the IGP, Mohammed Adamu. The IGP instructed the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) and IRT, led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari to find and arrest Ekechi. Ekechi was tracked to his hideout at Alagbado area of Lagos State and arrested. Ekechi, married with four children said: “I am a holder of Senior Secondary School Certificate, but I am now with Open University, 100Level, studying Law.

I started this business by putting up posters on the road with Ragen Hindu Monk Temple. I boldly wrote an inscription on the posters, stating that people’s desires could be achieved whenever they visited my temple.

I charged N7, 700 for consultation form, N500, 000 for power, N2, 000,000.00 to see my Master General and N1,000,000.00 to win contract. I believe in the Bible; I believe that the Bible is supreme.

I don’t mention Bible because I know that what I was doing was not genuine. You cannot joke with the Bible or Koran.” Recounting how he met Ekpe, who became his nemesis, Ekechi said: “Emmanuel came to my office and complained that the work I did for him was not genuine; that it didn’t work. He wanted his business to boom and also wanted power and ability to pray for people and the prayer would work.

I charged him N167, 000, but he deposited N57,000, promising to pay the balance in a month’s time. I insisted that he must pay the complete money before the charm would work.

I told him that he couldn’t cheat the spirit. Unfortunately, it still didn’t work for him. “When I told him how people like him ran away to avoid the wrath of the mystic gods, I thought that he would do the same, not knowing that he had gone to report me to IRT. I plead for forgiveness.

I will not defraud people again.” Narrating his side of the story, Ekpe (36), a businessman, married, with three children, who deal in fairly used clothes, said: “When my business crumbled, I became desperate, looking for what to do to revive it. I tried to secure loan from many places, but failed.”

Ekpe added: “While wandering about, I saw his poster, stating that he could boost failing and failed businesses. I called him on phone, he directed me to take a motorbike to Kola bus stop, Alagbado. When I got to AIT Road, I took another motorcycle to Amikonle bus stop, where I met him. He took me to his office, which he used as his temple.

I paid N7,700 for consultation form. I told him that I wanted to revive my business, but that he should count me out if the process involved ritual. “He gave me a ring and I paid him N18,000. He opened a black box and asked me to pick the ring with my left hand. After manipulating the box, I saw a ring and picked it.

He said I should do a sacrifice for it to work. He asked me to pay N120,000, but I deposited N80,000. He said I should pay N18,000 for spiritual tax, another N35,000 for sacrifice, bringing the total amount I paid to him to N167,000.

I later went to tell him that I didn’t get what I paid for; I asked for a refund. He refused and instead started threatening my life.” When operatives raided Ekechi’s temple, they recovered $3,700 US dollars suspected to be counterfeit, Hindu ancient monk temple consultation forms; statue of Shiva which he claimed was his Master General, Hindu Goddess frame, fake international metaphysical/ mystic science, university of India certificate, religious books, prayer posters, pink and red robes, among other items.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related