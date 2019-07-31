News
Security: Five N’West govs meet in Katsina Thursday
The Governors of Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara states are to meet on Thursday in Katsina to strategise and strengthen efforts in tackling security issues in their states.
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, who made the disclosure in Gusau, said the five governors will review the various approaches so far taken at individual state levels with a view to fine-tuning, re-strategising and strengthening them for enduring peace.
“This measure has already received the blessings of President Muhammadu Buhari who is pleased with the gradual attainment of peace in Zamfara under my leadership.
“The peace and reconciliation initiative I introduced in Zamfara has yielded good results which earned us commendation from the president because, in the last one month, the state only recorded one attack where sadly one person was killed.
“This peaceful approach is expected to take centre stage at our discussion during the meeting because it is a known fact globally now that through peaceful process, a lot can be achieved,” he noted.
Matawalle, who was one time the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Security, explained that he had brought some of the experiences he acquired from that committee to bear on the Zamfara situation.
“We met with the dreaded Boko Haram members in Borno and peaceful agreed on the release of some innocent captives in return to the release of some of their members in custody which paved the way for the 2015 general elections.
“In Zamfara too, the peace initiative which is being headed by the Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo agreed on a ceasefire with the bandits and they have been releasing the innocent persons in their captivity.
“Unlike during the last administration in the state where one million naira was given on every recovered gun, we did not give room for such or any other condition and it has successfully worked.
“This is why President Buhari assured us of his support.
“You know however serious the federal government is in tackling security in any state, if the state government is not serious, it will not succeed.
“And this is exactly what led to the failure of the past administration in Zamfara in the fight against armed banditry and other crimes.
“At the moment, all the markets that were hitherto shut have been reopened and if you recall, traders used to leave markets on market days as early as 2 p.m., for fear of attack and kidnapping. Now they stay up to the night, yet they get home safely because of this effort,” Matawalle added.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zamfara which had been in the news in the past due to armed banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other crimes, now enjoys relative peace.
Roads, villages and markets that were virtually taken over by bandits have now reopened and resumed normal activities.
Benue evacuates 812 state indigene students trapped in Taraba varsity crisis
From: Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI
The Benue State government Wednesday evacuated about 812 students of Benue origin who were caught up in the Jukun/Tiv crisis that spilled over to the Federal University of Wukari (FUW) in neighbouring Taraba State killing three indigent students of the state.
The Commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar, who disclosed this to journalists in Makurdi while giving an update on the students’ unrest that led to the closure of the university, said the gesture became imperative to safeguard the lives of the students studying in that state.
The closure of the institution came following students’ restiveness in the aftermath of protest staged by Tiv Students Union after Jukun militants allegedly kidnapped two of their mates and killed them including a university staffer also of Benue extraction.
Prof. Ityavyar said the state government had provided four Marcopollo buses that has the carrying capacity of about 60 people each and 10 of 15 and 16 seater-buses to help evacuate the students to different locations to meet their parents.
He said the buses were accompanied by a detachment of troops of the Operation Whirl-Stroke of the Nigerian Army to provide security going to Wukari and back to Benue state.
The Education Commissioner said, the Ukum Local Government Chairman, Mr. Tor-Tyokyaa Ibellogo also provided six additional buses to assist security in the evacuation of the trapped students.
Northeast crisis: 4,300 households benefit from ICRC relief items in Borno
Vanessa Okwara
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has given emergency relief items to more than 4,300 households, recently displaced by the armed conflict in Borno State.
The ICRC in a press statement on Tuesday said these materials were distributed in Monguno town, in northern part of the troubled state.
The statement quoted Sadiq Baba Ahmed, ICRC’s Economic Security Field Officer in Monguno, as saying that: “These families fled the violence, leaving everything behind them.”
He said: “We have supported a total number of 4,392 families with mats, blankets, clothes, solar lamps, cooking equipment and hygiene kits among others, to allow them to cover their basic needs.”
He added that: “There are currently more than a dozen of internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in Monguno town– all of which are overstretched.
“Since December 2018, we have witnessed a huge influx of IDPs, mostly from Kukawa Local Government. These people have been forced out of their homes due to the hostilities and are in a dire situation.”
A community leader in Fulatari Camp where about 1,500 households received ICRC’s relief items, Musa Haruna was quoted to have said: “For months, our people have been subjected to a lot of suffering, most of them without a single mat to put their heads on.”
The statement noted that: “The ICRC is also in the process of constructing 2’000 family shelters in some of the camps and is supporting clinics in Monguno.”
Onaiyekan: Proscription of IMN is ‘a blunt mistake’
Former Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Onaiyekan, has described the proscription of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), as a “blunt mistake”.
Speaking at a news conference, Onaiyekan said the action of the Federal Government implies no religion is exempted from being proscribed as long as the government can get a judge to issue the order.
He said members of the IMN had the right to protest the continued detention of El-Zakzaky, adding that the Catholics will do the same if he were detained unjustly.
“The proscription (of Shiite) portrays us as a country where the government can wake up one day, get a court order from nowhere that particular religious group is proscribed,” he said.
“If we allow that to go, it means Catholics and my own religion too can be prescribed any day by any government who manages to get any judge to issue an ex parte or non-ex parte order.
“I don’t know what will happen if I was detained unjustly and the court orders my release and they refuse to allow me to come out, I don’t know if anybody will be able to stop the Catholics from protesting.”
He, however, said a religious group can be held accountable for breaking the law by prosecuting it instead of banning its activities.
Civil society coalition commends FG over proscription of IMN
The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria has backed the proscription of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), stating that the action would build peace and unity in the country.
Addressing newsmen in Lagos, the Convener of the Civil Society Groups, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, said the proscription of IMN, by the Federal Government would prevent Nigeria from battling with another security threat like Boko Haram which the military is seriously curtailing in some Northeast states.
According to him, if former President Goodluck Jonathan had taken such a decisive action on Boko Haram when the sect group emerged, it would not have festered to the level it got before the current military leadership curtailed their activities, adding that those speaking against the proscription of IMN, cannot see or are deliberately politicising the looming security crisis if the group is not urgently cut to size.
The Federal Government had last Friday obtained a court order to declare the Islamic Movement of Nigeria as a terrorist organisation following days of bloody protests and attacks on both public and private properties, which also claimed no fewer than 15 lives including a Senior Police Officer and a youth corp member by the fundamentalist group.
Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal High Court Abuja issued the order in a ruling which designated the activities of the IMN in any part of Nigeria “as acts of terrorism and illegality”.
Oladimeji said: “The decision of the government is apt and laudable. Government has more comprehensive information than citizens and when they take such a decision, we must commend it. The government is clearly not inhibiting the rights of people to practice their faith but they should carry out their faith within the stipulated rules of engagement.
“This proscription is the best way to save the soul of Nigeria from wanton violence, murder and willful destruction of public and private property by people who literally have no respect for constituted authority.”
Commending the Security agencies especially the Nigerian Army for keeping various terrorist and fundamentalist sects in check, Odeyemi urged for improved support and encouragement for our security agencies, saying that the current Service Chiefs can do more with improved funding and encouragement from Nigerians.
Petrol tanker explodes in Gombe State
A petrol tanker on Wednesday exploded in Gombe State.
According to reports, the tanker suddenly went up in flames in Tunfure, along the Gombe-Bauchi express road.
So far no casualties have yet been mentioned, although details are still trickling in.
However, reports have it that firefighters have arrived the scene to battle the blaze.
Details soon…
Suspected Jukun militia attack Federal Varsity Wukari, kill 3
Ben Adaji Wukari
There is high tension at the Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State following the gruesome murder of a staff and two students of the university in the wee hours of Wednesday.
New Telegraph learnt that some gunmen, suspected to be Jukun militiamen, invaded the university at about 2 am and killed the victims – all identified to be Tiv origin.
A student of the university, told our correspondent on phone that the school authorities have directed staff and students of the instructions to vacate the campus latest by noon today.
Details later…
At least 28 killed as Afghan bus hits ‘Taliban’ bomb
Dozens of passengers, mainly women and children, were killed in western Afghanistan on Wednesday when the bus they were travelling in hit a roadside bomb.
“A passenger bus travelling on the Kandahar-Herat highway hit a Taliban roadside bomb. So far at least 28 killed, 10 wounded,” said Muhibullah Muhib, the spokesman for Farah province.
All were civilians, mostly women and children, he said. Farooq Barakzai, a spokesman for Farah’s governor, confirmed the toll but warned it may rise higher.
No immediate confirmation from the Taliban was given that it was behind the blast.
It came one day after the United Nations said civilians are being killed and wounded at a “shocking” level in Afghanistan’s war, despite a push to end the nearly 18-year-old conflict.
Casualties have dropped 27 percent in the first half of 2019 compared to the same period last year, which was a record, but nonetheless 1,366 civilians were killed and another 2,446 injured. The UN branded efforts to reduce the violence “insufficient”.
It also said that US and pro-government forces caused more civilian deaths than the Taliban and other armed groups for the second quarter running.
Child casualties represented almost one-third of the overall total of civilian casualties.
The bloodshed comes amid a months-long, US-led push to forge a peace deal with the Taliban that would see foreign forces quit the country in return for various security guarantees, reports al-Jazeera.
Senate’s resolution unconstitutional, plot to set Edo ablaze –Govt
T
he Edo State Government yesterday described as unconstitutional and a flagrant disregard for the principle of separation of powers, the resolution of the Senate directing the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the House of Assembly.
The state government, in a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, declared that, “this illegality will not stand” and advised “powerful persons not to be allowed to set our state ablaze merely to satisfy their thirst for power and control.”
According to the SSG, “The Edo State Government watched with alarm today (yesterday) as the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in a step that was not totally unexpected, purported to pass a resolution in the following terms: – Directing the Governor of Edo State to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly, and ordering a fresh inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly within one week from the date of the said resolution.
“As earlier mentioned, this move was not unexpected in the light of the enormous political pressure which had been brought to bear on the officers and members of the distinguished Senate by the highly placed and powerful persons who are intent on foisting their will and choices on the good people of Edo State.
“This is borne out by the recorded statements made by one Seid Oshiomhole (a member-elect and younger brother of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole) wherein he boasted that both the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have been instructed on what to do in this matter.”
The state government added: “The government of Edo State wishes to observe that the Chairman and Members of Ad Hoc Committee of the Senate which visited Edo State were made aware of the existence of at least three suits pending before various courts, wherein the factual and legal dispute regarding the Edo State House of Assembly inauguration have been submitted to the courts by both contending parties for resolution.”
Ogie noted that “the Ad-Hoc Committee also failed to inform the Senate of the existence of a valid injunction in Suit No FHC/B/OS/70/2019 wherein the Federal High Court restrained various parties from interfering in any manner with the activities of the Edo State House of Assembly which said order had been brought to their attention in the course of their visit to Edo State.”
He maintained that: “In point of fact in Suit No. FHC/PH/CS/159/2019 the National Assembly, the Clerk of National Assembly, the President of the Senate and Speaker of House of Representatives, amongst others, were specifically ordered by the Federal High Court to maintain the status quo as at 25th July, 2019.
“The Edo State Government is further aware that in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/815/2019, wherein the Clerk and the National Assembly are defendants before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the National Assembly and the Clerk have not only been duly served with the processes, but have entered appearance in the matter.
“It is unfortunate that the Distinguished Senate would act in flagrant breach of these various court orders and purport to come to factual and legal conclusions concerning a matter in which the parties are already before the courts and therefore subjudice.
“We are also concerned that the members of the Distinguished Senate appear to have very scant regard for the principle of separation of powers as enshrined in our Constitution, which is manifested by their taking over the functions of the judiciary in dispute resolution and giving directives to a governor of a state, who is certainly not subject to the supervision of the National Assembly.
“The Edo State Government maintains that there is nowhere in the Constitution, particularly Section 11(4) which enables the National Assembly to “take over” any House of Assembly or in this respect, the Edo State House of Assembly.”
The SSG added that: “It must be further observed that it has always been the contention of the Edo State Government that the power to issue a proclamation for the inauguration of a House of Assembly as set out in Section 105(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was duly and completely complied with and it is not within the power of the governor to recall same once issued or to perform the same act multiple times. Once the governor issues a proclamation letter, his job is done.
“It is the duty of the Clerk of the House of Assembly to inaugurate the House of Assembly and he has since performed that task. He has further approached a court of law to seek a validation of his actions. The pronouncements of the Distinguished Senate on the subject (with respect) is clearly misconceived and would amount to interference in the role of the courts which may, in fact, constitute contempt with which the governor would not wish to be associated.
“The government of Edo State firmly believes that our state is not a colony or a vassal of any person or persons exercising power in Abuja and we shall take all necessary steps within the ambit of the law to defend and validate our position and actions on this matter.
“We call on all persons of goodwill to call the powerful wielders of “power and authority” in Abuja and elsewhere to refrain from acts which are clearly unconstitutional, undemocratic and a flagrant disrespect for the principle of due process and separation of powers.
“These powerful persons should not be allowed to set our state ablaze merely to satisfy their thirst for power and control. As we have always maintained on this subject: This illegality will not stand.”
I’ll assign portfolio to ministers at inauguration – Buhari
…lauds Senate’s speedy job
P
resident Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, disclosed that he will assign portfolio to members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) who have been confirmed by the Senate at the point of inauguration.
The President, however, did not mention any particular date for the inauguration of the new ministers.
Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, commended the Senate for its diligence and prompt confirmation of his ministerial nominees.
He said: “Specific portfolios shall be assigned with the inauguration of the cabinet.”
Buhari also expressed satisfaction in the process which he described as swift and efficient.
According to the President, the people of Nigeria want results, and with this list of ministers, we are confident they shall be delivered.
“This is a fine, capable and committed group of individuals. Working together, they shall help achieve what we all want and labour toward: a secure, prosperous, corruption-free nation in which nobody is left behind, and talents can flourish.
“The executive approaches this 9th National Assembly with a renewed spirit of openness and enthusiasm. Where once we sometimes found impasse, we welcome collaboration; where once suspicion took hold, together, we shall demonstrate mutual trust.
“Scrutiny should never mean deadlock but proper governance. And with a new swathe of national legislators and ministers, we are confident the executive and the legislature can – in partnership – unleash the change Nigerians deserve,” he added.
Senate backs Reps, threatens to take over Edo Assembly
T
he Senate has given the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, one week ultimatum, to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly, threatening to take over the functions of the Assembly if the governor failed to adhere to the directive.
The House of Representatives had earlier taken the same position on the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly.
The Senate took the decision following its consideration of the report of its ad hoc Committee on Edo State Assembly crisis, chaired by the Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Aliyu Sabi (APC, Niger North).
The committee had made three recommendations to the Senate, that the Edo State Governor should issue a fresh proclamation letter for the proper inauguration of the 7th Edo State House of Assembly.
It also recommended that the Clerk to the Edo Assembly should formally inform all the 24 members-elect of the new proclamation through media adverts in print and electronic media in conformity with parliamentary best practice.
The panel further recommended that, in the event that a new proclamation was not issued as recommended within the period of three weeks (later amended to one week), the National Assembly is at liberty to invoke Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).
This section empowers the National Assembly to take over the functions of any state House of Assembly that is incapable of carrying out its functions.
Meanwhile, a sharp division arose among former governors who are now members of the Senate, over the resolution of the apex legislative Chamber on the crisis rocking the Edo Assembly.
While Senators Adamu Aliero and Sam Egwu, former governors of Kebbi and Ebonyi states respectively, strongly condemned Obaseki for not issuing proclamation properly as specified by law, Rochas Okorocha indicted the Senate for demonstrating eagerness to hastily take over the affairs of Edo Assembly.
Egwu and Aliero urged the Senate to go ahead and approve the recommendations of the committee, but Okorocha described the decision of the Senate as undue interference in the business of Edo State Government.
Okorocha argued that the National Assembly should leave Edo APC and all the stakeholders to sort out their differences and resolve their internal political wrangling.
Okorocha said: “From the onset, it looks like we are eager to take over the activities of Edo State House of Assembly. Looking at the report of the ad hoc committee, both the party, the Clerk of the Assembly and all that, it looks like that is a family affair of APC, which the leadership of APC should have found a way to resolve and not us stepping into the matter that I think we do not have jurisdiction to handle.
“There is no proof whatsoever that Edo State House of Assembly is not functioning. We have had cases where the Mace of the Senate was taken away and no other National Assembly took over the Senate.
“We should not be eager to go and take over the activities of Edo House of Assembly.
“What happened in Edo Assembly is a break of relationship and we should find a way to resolve it, but for us to stand here and talk about giving three weeks ultimatum for compliance and if the governor does not approve it, we will take over.
“I was also a governor and it would be insulting to Edo State governor for us to sit here and force him to comply within three weeks. It is not proper.”
In his contribution, Senator Egwu (PDP, Ebonyi North), said: “I support the recommendation of the ad hoc committee. I was a governor too. I think the governor should not lead the House to do the wrong thing.
“A situation where the Clerk recorded that the governor directed that the inauguration should be done by 3p.m., but the report by the Commissioner of Police said that the inauguration was done by 9 p.m., something done in the night is a secret meeting.
“It is suspect, it is undemocratic and there is a purpose for that which was not good. For me, I think the governor did the wrong thing by inaugurating the Assembly in the night.”
The Senate had actually got set for altercation, bickering and perhaps very rowdy session, but the President of the Senate quickly intervened and used his prerogative of office to calm the situation by not allowing further contributions on the matter.
This really sparked off a lot of murmuring among the senators who were not allowed to openly contribute to the debate as the President of the Senate did not give room for the pending pandemonium to happen.
While considering the recommendations, the Senate Majority Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North) amended the recommendation, reducing the ultimatum to one week.
In a desperate move to approve the recommendation, Lawan did not allow the amendment to be seconded when he put it to voice vote, also without waiting to decipher between the supporters and those opposing the motion, he hit the gavel approving the amendment.
At this point, Senator Orker Jev (PDP, Benue), raised a constitutional point of order, drawing the attention of the Senate to apparent constitutional error in one of the recommendations of the ad hoc committee.
He said: “There is nothing that indicates, in this constitution, that the proclamation ought to be published in the media. The fact that was not done does not infract on the constitution. As a lawmaker and lawyer, I am always very bothered about the implementation of whatever comes out of any legislative house. If we allow these recommendations to….”
However, while he was yet speaking, Lawan interjected, saying, “let me rule.
“As far as this issue is concerned, this has been laid to rest. The Senate has taken a decision and it is in conformity with that of the House two weeks ago. I believe that our colleague, Jev, can bring this point of order at an appropriate day if it would do any good. I believe that these resolutions should be sent immediately so that the one week is not reduced by keeping the letter here.
“The National Assembly must insist on the right thing to be done even by state governors. This is the home of democracy; it is the highest legislative chamber. When the National Assembly queries decisions by the President, I don’t see the reason why when there is an error or mis-judgement or something undemocratic that the National Assembly should stay away from it.
“This motion was taken on July 10. We had three weeks to allow for some political process. I believe that has proved impossible.
“I want to congratulate the Senate for coming to the rescue of democracy and I believe that the message is very clear. We want this issue resolved. We are not in a hurry to take over. The one week is to allow for the proper thing to be done.”
