Senate resumes screening of ministerial nominees
The Senate has resumed the screening of ministerial nominees with Saleh Mamman, a nominee from Taraba State, before the Senators.
The nominee introduced himself as an electrical engineer.
“I started from the scratch. I worked with the Taraba state government for 29 years before I retired as assistant director in charge of designs,” he told the Red Chamber.
Commenting, Orji Uzor Kalu, Senate Whip, says the nominee is not a good orator but he “knows the job”.
“He might have stage fright.” Kalu adds.
The screening, which is day five of the exercise and which began last Wednesday, is expected to be concluded today.
President Muhammadu Buhari had submitted a 43-man list to the Senate for approval last week.
El-Zakzaky’s IMN plotting Islamic state in Nigeria – IGP
Emmanuel Onani
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has accused the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) of plotting to enthrone an Islamic state in the country.
He said the Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky-led IMN was engaging in a campaign of “extreme radicalism and terrorism” against the state, to further its alleged agenda.
Adamu, who spoke at the on-going conference of senior police officers, vowed the readiness of the Force to crush further violent protests by members of the group.
A Federal High Court in Abuja Friday, made an order proscribing the activities of the IMN.
Details later…
Edo Assembly crisis: Senate orders Obaseki to issue fresh proclamation
*Threatens to take over functions of Assembly
*It’s undue interference – Okorocha
Chukwu David
The Senate has given the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki one week ultimatum, to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly, threatening to take over the functions of the Assembly if the governor failed to adhere to the directive.
The Senate took the decision following its consideration of the report of its Ad hoc Committee on Edo State Assembly crisis, chaired by the Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Aliyu Sabi (APC, Niger North).
This was, however, as the former governor of Imo State, who represents Imo West Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Rochas Okorocha, described the decision of the Senate as undue interference in the business of the Edo State government.
Meanwhile a sharp division arose among former governors who are now members of the Senate, over the resolution of the apex legislative Chamber on the crisis rocking the Edo Assembly.
While Senators Adamu Aliero and Sam Egwu, former governors of Kebbi and Ebonyi states respectively, strongly condemned Obaseki for not issuing proclamation properly as specified by law, Senator Okorocha indicted the Senate for demonstrating eagerness to hastily take over the affairs of the Edo Assembly.
Egwu and Aliero urged the Senate to go ahead and approve the recommendations of the Committee but Okorocha placed a serious caution on the dangers of the National Assembly meddling in the affairs of Edo politics.
He argued that the National Assembly should leave Edo APC and all the stakeholders to sort out their differences and resolve their internal political wrangling.
The Senate had actually got set for altercation, bickering and perhaps very rowdy session but the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan quickly intervened and used his prerogative of office to calm the situation by not allowing further contributions on the matter.
This really sparked off a lot of murmuring among the senators who were not allowed to openly contribute to the debate as the President of the Senate did not give room for the pending pandemonium to happen.
The Ad hoc Committee had recommended that Obaseki be given three weeks to comply with the Senate’s resolution or the National Assembly would take over the functions of the crisis-stricken Assembly.
However, the Senate Majority Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North) amended the recommendation, reducing the ultimatum to one week.
In a desperate move to approve the recommendation, Lawan did not allow the amendment to be seconded when he put it to voice vote, also without waiting to decipher between those for and against the motion, he hit the gavel approving the amendment.
Female Nigerian pilgrim dies in S’Arabia
An elderly female Nigerian pilgrim from Sokoto State has died in Madinah, Saudi Arabia few days to the commencement of 2019 Hajj rites.
Dr Hamidu Liman, Head of Medical team, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), made the disclosure while speaking with journalists in Madinah on Tuesday.
Liman, who did not identify the deceased, said she had an ailment before embarking on the trip, but later referred to Al Ansar hospital, Madinah, where she died, four days ago.
According to Liman, the deceased was buried in Madinah after her family was contacted.
“The deceased developed an illness from Nigeria, we attended to her but when her condition did not improve, we referred her for special attention at Al Ansar hospital, Madinah.
“We lost her in the hospital four days ago.
“I would advise intending pilgrims to ascertain their health status before embarking on pilgrimage because it involves lots of energy-sapping activities.
“They are urged to do physical exercise before embarking on pilgrimage, to ensure they are physically fit for the exercise,” he said.
Liman said that three other pilgrims had fracture; one with pathological fracture while two others accidentally fell on the floor due to slippery tiles and were treated.
He identified major health challenges confronting Nigerian pilgrims to include fatigue, headache, hypertension and asthma.
He said the commission had established four health centres in various locations in Madinah to handle pilgrims’ minor ailments.
The head of the medical team said pilgrims with special medical cases were referred to tertiary hospital for further medical attention in agreement with Saudi Government to treat such cases free of charge.
According to him, there are ambulances and adequate drugs for pilgrims’ basic ailment.
Liman said that Quest time hotel, the venue of one of the health centres, treated 2,500 pilgrims, being the highest number so far.
He urged pilgrims to rest and minimise shopping with a view to coping with the rigour associated with Hajj rites.
Meanwhile, NAHCON said it had so far transported 27,466 pilgrims to Madinah as at Tuesday in 56 flights, adding that the latest flight of MaxAir VM3005 departed Bauchi for Madinah with 550 Bauchi State pilgrims, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Edo Assembly: Issue fresh proclamation, Senate tells Obaseki
The Senate on Tuesday ordered the governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the state House of Assembly.
Obaseki on Tuesday said that he would not issue a fresh proclamation letter for the inauguration of the 7th Edo State House of Assembly.
He stated that the Nigerian Constitution 1999 as amended, mandated state governors to issue proclamation only once for the inauguration of their Houses of Assembly and he has dutifully performed the function.
But the Upper Chamber disagreed with this position and ordered the governor to issue a fresh proclamation letter.
Supreme Court sacks APC Adamawa House of Reps member
The Supreme Court has sacked Mustapha Usman, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member of the House of Representatives, representing Yola South/Yola North/Girei Federal Constituency of Adamawa State.
In a unanimous judgment on Tuesday, a five-man panel of the court upheld an appeal marked: SC/790/2019 Abdulra’uf Abdulkadir Modibo also of the APC.
The Supreme Court held that, besides that it was found that Usman forged his credentials, he also did not participate in the National Youth Service Corps scheme.
A five-man panel of the court, led by Justice John Okoro, held that Modibo, who came second the APC primary, did not participate in all the stages of the election, the person who came second in the election and met the constitutional requirements, should be issued certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Supreme Court dismisses suit against Ihedioha
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a suit filed by Senator Samuel Anyanwu challenging the emergence of Emeka Ihedioha as the Imo governor.
Justice Jonn Okoro, in a lead judgment, held that the appellant failed to prove his case beyond a reasonable doubt.
“The appellant has failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the allegations made against the 1st respondent, therefore the case is hereby dismissed and cost of N200,000 awarded in favour of the first and second respondents.
Anyanwu had approached the Court seeking to nullify the victory of Ihedioha.
He urged the courts to declare him the authentic winner of the primary election.
He accused Ihedioha of engaging in over-voting, thuggery, which he alleged, swayed the polls in favour of Ihedioha who is now the governor of the state.
Ihedioha had in the primary election on October 1, 2018, got 1,723 votes to defeat Anayanwu who got 1,282 to come second.
The court of Appeal in Owerri, Imo State had struck out the suit challenging the emergence of the Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state.
The suit which had earlier been stuck out by the Owerri Federal High Court was filled by senator Samuel Anyanwu, who contested the primary election with Ihedioha.
In dismissing that suit, the jurist held that Anyanwu was unable to establish his allegations saying that the petitioner did not bring enough evidence to convince the court, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Pakistani military plane crash kills 17
A Pakistani military aircraft on a training flight crashed in a built-up area in the garrison city of Rawalpindi early on Tuesday killing all five crew members and 12 civilians and setting off a blaze that left a pile of smoking rubble.
A statement from the Pakistani military said the aircraft was on a routine training flight when it crashed but there was no immediate word on the cause of the accident or the type of aircraft involved.
Military and civilian rescue workers took at least 12 injured civilians to hospitals in the city and extinguished the fire, leaving the smoking ruins of a house which appeared to have borne the brunt of the crash.
“The plane hit the side of the building and the structure it has crashed into has completely collapsed,’ an army officer at the scene said.
The site, in a village on the edge of an affluent housing development called Bahia Town, was surrounded by military and rescue service vehicles and security officials pushed back a crowd of bystanders.
Rawalpindi is close to the capital Islamabad and is where the headquarters of the Pakistan army is based.
Earlier, the website of newspaper The News International carried footage showing a building engulfed in flames in the immediate aftermath of the crash, reports Reuters.
Abdulsalami expresses fears over growing tension
- Gambari: Military action, not solution to conflict
Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, yesterday expressed fears over the incessant security challenges in parts of Nigeria, saying “there is anger in the land and the voices of reason are drowning very rapidly.”
The warning came at the opening of a two-day roundtable conference on national security organised by the Abdulsalami Abubakar Institute for Peace and Sustainable Development Studies (AAIPSDS) in Minna, Niger State.
Abubakar said the roundtable was convened to bring together Nigerians from diverse backgrounds and competences to help in the accurate diagnosis of the problems facing Nigeria and proffer solutions that will foster a united peaceful country.
He disclosed that some of the problems currently facing Nigeria revolved around issues of widespread insecurity and peaceful co-existence of its various components required urgent actions by the government and other well-meaning Nigerians.
“Nigeria is going through a period of trial amidst growing tension and resentment all over the country. There is anger in the land and the voices of reason are drowning very rapidly. It is clear that the situation requires that we all live up to the expectations of a nation that puts so much value in elders and leaders.
“We are all here as Nigerians who share responsibility for the state of our nation. Therefore, if any forum can help in the accurate identification of the problems and solutions for a united peaceful Nigeria, let us be counted among such fora. The forum should not be a mere paper work, but should take real actions. A lot is expected from this forum. We must not allow things fall apart,” he said.
According to him, the round table discussion has been designed to draw participants from across the country who represent interests and perspectives as regards to the nature of the security issues and solutions needed to resolve them. He explained that though the round table was not a mini-national conference for review of the Constitution, its outcome will be made available to every tier of government and other national institutions for possible consideration and further action.
Chairman of the round table discussion, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, urged those agitating for outright disintegration of Nigeria as the solution to the current crisis to take a second look at the experiences of other countries.
Gambari, a former Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), also said that there is no alternative to dialogue in resolving conflicts, adding that military action can never be the solution to any conflict.
He said that to bring conflicts under control, stakeholders must look for a common ground which can only be achieved through team building and peaceful resolution of the conflicts.
“There can be no genuine military solution to conflicts except dialogue. We have to realise the vision of our founding fathers, which is a prosperous and peaceful Nigeria,” he said.
Also, Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger state, who was the special guest, said the challenges confronting the nation are surmountable, but requires sincerity of stakeholders.
Bello, who was represented by Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government, lauded the Institute for initiating the roundtable to move the country forward.
The forum attracted eminent personalities such as a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi; leader of Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi; Gen. Alani Akirinnade (rtd); Gen. IBM Haruna (rtd); Ambassador Zubairu Dada, a ministerial nominee; former National Women Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs. Josephine Anenih and Ambassador Yahaya Kwande.
Others are the presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Dr. Kingsley Moghalu; the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouk Bahago; chairman, Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, Alfred Diete Spiff; and Alhaji Najib Adamu, Emir of Kazaure.
Also in attendance were the representatives of the Chief of Defence Staff, the National Security Adviser, Publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Nda Isaiah, and Prof. Kuta Yahaya, among others.
A communiqué is expected at the end of the two day parley.
EFCC arrests DG, 6 bank MDs over N2bn fraud
…probes 5 others
- Kwara First Class monarch fails to redeem N78m loan
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested six managing directors of microfinance banks and Director General of the Kwara State Bureau of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Mr. Segun Soewu, over an alleged N2 billion fraud.
The bank MDs arrested were Ogudu Samuel of Brightway Micro Finance; A.K. Imam of Magajingari Micro Finance Bank; Adeleke M.S. of Sincere Micro Finance Bank; Yusuf Muideen of Balogun Fulani Micro Finance Bank; Issa Abdulrasheed of KCMB Micro Finance Bank, as well as Oyebode Asimiyu of Apels Micro Finance bank.
Acting Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said the separate arrests were effected by operatives of the Ilorin Zonal office of the commission.
He said the anti-graft agency went after the suspects upon discovery that the N2 billion, which was meant to serve as soft loan facilities to boost small scale businesses across the state, was allegedly distributed to highly placed politicians, traditional rulers and other prominent people across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.
He added that 50 per cent of the loan was allegedly shared to a select group of businessmen and women, who failed to pay back the loan, as was originally conceived.
Apart from the arrest of the septet, Orilade said five other persons were being investigated over similar allegations of fraud.
The quintet, according to him, include: Lawal Ayo of Omu-Aran Micro Finance Bank; Tope Eniola of Iludun Micro Finance Bank; Lawal Folashade of Stockcarp Micro Finance Bank; Yusuf Tajudeen of First Heritage Micro Finance Bank, and Olawoye E.O. of Offa Micro Finance bank.
“The anti-graft agency had earlier received intelligence reports alleging fraudulent misappropriation and mismanagement of about N2 billion given by the Kwara State Government to assist market men and women across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.
“Investigations further revealed that at the point of granting the loans, Soewu and the 16 Micro Finance Bank chiefs failed to follow due process.
“It was also revealed that the N2 billion loan facility, which was designed for lending to the general public to support their businesses and augment their working capital, was distributed to highly placed politicians, traditional rulers and prominent people within the 16 LGAs,” Orilade said.
This was as he claimed that the agency’s DG and one of the banks’ MDs, had admitted, after hours of interrogation by operatives, to allegedly misapplying some of the funds.
“A prominent and First Class traditional ruler in the state received over N78 million cash from the loans, which was designed to assist petty traders, but never returned a dime.
“The traditional ruler, through his company, Yafy International Ventures Limited, secured the loans without following the due process.
“Selected and influential market men and women across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state received the sum of N5 million each as loans, but did not pay back the money,” they were quoted to have confessed.
Orilade further disclosed that the Commission, in the course of investigation, also “gathered that about 50 per cent of the rather controversial loans were shared by highly placed individuals and selected businessmen and women at the expense of other beneficiaries, which defeated the aims and objectives of Small and Medium Enterprise Development.”
He stated: “Findings by the operatives of the Commission also indicated that the highly placed individuals who benefited from the loan between 2012 and 2018 failed to pay back the huge loans they secured.
“The arrested suspects are still in the custody of the Commission, and are cooperating with the EFCC.”
