Shiites: A festering wound
Last Monday the nation was rocked by the latest instalment of the now frequent face-off between members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites, and security forces in Abuja. The Shiites, as they have been doing with alarming regularity, and without regards to their safety, had attempted to sustain their protest against the continued detention of their spiritual leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky by again taking to the streets.
The fallout like in all their previous protests was sorrow, tears and blood as the casualty count continued with more people killed. However, this time it was slightly different, as the latest chapter saw the death of a high ranking police officer, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Usman Umar, and a journalist with Channels Television, Precious Owolabi, who was undergoing his National Youth Service with the private station, along with 11 other people.
Clearly out to prove that they were ready to make good their threat to continue their demonstration until their leader was released, 24 hours after the Monday bloodletting, members of the group were again out on the streets of the nation’s capital.
Videos of Tuesday’s incident posted on social media showed people running helterskelter trying to escape being caught up in the mayhem. Cars were also seeing making U-turns and meandering dangerously as they tried to escape.
Sadly the high handed tactics of the security forces are also not making things easy as bullets, whether stray or not, do not differentiate between a Shia protestor and ordinary citizens just caught up in the melee, sadly as what happened to Precious Owolabi last Monday.
God knows how many other innocent citizens have been struck down just because they had the simple misfortune of being at the wrong place at the wrong time? Why in this day and age (perhaps if not for the proverbial ‘Nigerian factor’) our security services are still not equipped with modern gadgets to supress civilian protests beats the imagination! We have all seen countless times how protests in other countries are handled with the police bending over backwards not to harm the same citizens they have sworn to protect.
Why has government not provided our police with non-lethal weaponry, which are weapons, intended to be less likely to kill a living target than conventional weapons such as knives and firearms? It is often understood that unintended or incidental casualties are risked wherever force is applied, but non-lethal weapons try to minimise the risk as much as possible.
Non-lethal weapons are used in policing and combat situations to limit the escalation of conflict where employment of lethal force is prohibited or undesirable, where rules of engagement require minimum casualties, or where policy restricts the use of conventional force. According to Wikipedia: “When used by police forces domestically, similar weapons, tactics, techniques and procedures are often called ‘less lethal’ or ‘less than lethal’ and are employed in riot control, prisoner control, crowd control, refugee control, and self-defence.” Firing of live ammunition definitely does not portray a police force which has any regard for the citizens’ lives.
Some time back, the police did actually deploy water cannons to clear the protestors, but in the latest face off they were not deployed – perhaps because they had broken down. By now, it should be mightily clear to the police and the government that their strongarmed tactics is cutting very little slack with a very determined group; but is rather swinging the pendulum of public opinion and sympathy the way of the El- Zakzaky disciples.
The issue has now added an international dimension with reports emerging of protests against the government’s strong armed tactics in countries ranging from the Indian-controlled Kashmir, to Canada and the United Kingdom. Already, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has jumped on the moral high ground, blaming the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for fuelling the crisis with their poor policies. According to the PDP, the bloody clashes between the police and IMN members in various parts of the country could have been avoided if President Muhammadu Buhariled APC government had put measures in place to ensure a stable, united, equitable and secured Nigeria.
The party, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, regretted that APC has turned various parts of the country, including Abuja, the nation’s capital, into arenas of violence and bloodletting. “Our party is particularly saddened by the death of an innocent National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, attached to the Channels TV, 23-year-old Mr. Precious Owolabi, who was shot during the Monday bloody clash between the police and protesters in Abuja.
“The killing of Mr. Owolabi, as well as the avoidable deaths of other compatriots, including a Deputy Commissioner of Police, is indeed another sad commentary on the irreplaceable losses and anguish families in Nigeria have continued to bear under the APC,” PDP said. Amnesty International also joined the fray condemning the use of live bullets by the police to disperse the protesting IMN members.
Seun Bakare, Programme Manager at Amnesty International Nigeria, described the police action as “reckless use of lethal force” while calling on the police to exercise restraint in the use of force against protesters.
These repeatedly clashes are only further denting the image of Nigeria before the international community. Incidentally, Monday’s brutal crackdown occurred when a high-powered delegation from Siemens was in Aso Rock meeting with President Buhari were they signed a 25,000MW six-year electricity deal!
What impression will the team take back with them to Germany? I strongly believe that it is high time the government changes tact in its dealing with the Shiites, who have clearly shown that they will not be cowed into submission.
Numerous courts have ordered the release of the 66-year-old cleric who has been incarcerated since December 2015 when his followers had a confrontation with the Nigeria Army, which then retaliated by raiding his residence in Zaria, seriously injuring him, and killing hundreds of his followers.
If government can come to a settlement with the Niger-Delta militants, why can’t they do same with the Ahmadu Bello University graduate and save the nation and its citizen’s from having another potential militant group on their hands? After all like I wrote recently in a piece titled “Boko Haram: Time to ‘jaw jaw’ instead of ‘war war’” on July 6, if the mighty United States of America can change tact and begin dialoguing with her mortal enemy, the Taliban, with whom they have been battling in Afghanistan for more than 18 years, who is Nigeria not to do same with her own local “Taliban” The ultimate goal of any government, first and foremost, is the safety of her citizens and if that means stooping to conquer why not? Besides presently the nation is facing too many problems, ranging from the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, Fulani herdsmen, kidnapping and armed banditry that any way of solving one would be a big relief to the already overstretched security apparatus in the country.
Luckily, last Tuesday the House of Representatives set up a seven-man committee chaired by House Leader, Alhassan Doguwa (APC, Kano), to interface with the executive and security agencies to resolve lingering protests by IMN members.
Hopefully wise counsel will finally hold sway and a resolution will be found ensuring that the issue of the Shiites will not snowball into another problem for the nation to tackle.
Abiodun, rekindling hope in Ogun
With a rekindled hope in the horizon, Ogun State has taken its pride among the comity of states driven by passion for a focused and qualitative governance. Yesterday is gone. The event of today determines the fortunes (or otherwise) of the future. With high expectations, the current administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun, in Ogun State, is leaving no stone unturned to make good its promise.
Taking cognizance of the essence of both the civil and public servants as central players in the smooth running of the day-to-day business of governance, Abiodun has begun to live up to expectations with his electoral promises.
In keeping faith, three days after his assumption of office, his first major pre-occupation was to have a heart-to-heart talk with the workforce, to hear where the shoe pinches them.
Ranging from poor conditions of service, illegal deductions, outstanding leave bonuses, late payment in salaries and wages, to failure to address the Higher National Diploma (HND) certificates and Bachelor degrees dichotomy, the governor didn’t betray emotion, but empathised with the workers for their endurance over the past eight years.
While addressing hundreds of the workers, including local government staffers drawn from across the 20 councils of the state, at the Arcade Ground located at Okemosan, governor’s office, Abeokuta, on Monday, June 3, 2019, he said: “I could understand your plights, but I am assuring you, that my first priority is to ensure the prompt payment of your salaries and wages before the last working day of every month.
Whether the Federal Allocation comes on time or not, it is the responsibility of our administration to pay as and when due”. True to type, the governor has paid both the May and June salaries. Not left out, he has also defrayed parts of the backlogs of the pensions the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun owed the retirees.
To a great extent, he has kept hopes alive to the responsibility of redeeming his avowed pledges. Another foray is the education sector. According to the late sage and former Western Nigeria Premier, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, “the children of the poor you failed to train will never let your children have peace”.
In a bid to restore the lost glory of the state that has produced great icons and pioneers, such as Chief Alexander Akintola Sapara-Williams (the first Nigerian lawyer), Hon Justice Olumuyiwa Jibowu (the first Nigerian Judge to sit on the Supreme Court bench), Sir Adetokunbo Ademola (the first indigenous Chief Justice of Nigeria), Chief Obafemi Awolowo (the first Nigerian lawyer to head a Regional Government), Chief Simeon Adebo (pioneer Permanent Secretary, Head of Civil Service and Permanent Representative of Nigeria at the United Nations), Prof Wole Soyinka (Black Africa’s first Nobel Laureate), Chief Adeoye Lambo (a one-time Deputy Director-General of the World Health Organisation), Dr Tai Solarin ((foremost educationist), Prof Anthony Asiwaju (renowned Historian) and many others, Abiodun pledged the commitment of the administration to embark on a complete overhaul of the educational system. During a recent “Thanksgiving Service” to mark his electoral victory held at SS Peters Church (Anglican Communion), Ake, Abeokuta, Abiodun averred, “Education sector, I said in my inaugural speech that, we will declare an emergency on education.
We have the largest number of tertiary and primary education in this country. We are what we call, as I described in my speech, “what Boston is to the United States” However, the results of our students on both internal and external examinations have been on a decline.
We have to do something about it. “Our approach is not going to be half hazard. We have the benefit of the best of Ogun State brains where we put together our education committee.
Our education sector was headed by one Professor Osho. You may know her. Their report has been submitted and I have been going through it and we are going to have an education submit and we will have an education master plan.
So, our approach is not going to be half hazard. Be rest-assured that beyond having a befitting primary school in each ward as I promised, we are indeed going to have an education master plan that will allow us to plan exactly how we are going to deal with this trend we have seen in the last few years and make sure Ogun State restore back its glory as the number one state in terms of education in this country”.
Besides, he promised the determination of the administration to take a holistic look at all the Model Colleges spread across the State with a view to converting some of them to vocational and technical training institutions.
The protracted crisis that rocked the state-owned institution, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), which culminated into industrial strike action, with no end in sight, became a source of worry. Without mincing words, the current administration took a far-reaching decision in respect of proffering lasting solutions to the impasse in order to ensure that the resources of the state are evenly distributed and judiciously appropriated.
That informed the setting up of a committee on the issue. The committee headed by Professor Segun Awonusi is still sitting and is yet to conclude on its assignment. The committee was set up, in view of what was inherited on the status of the two institutions, to ascertain the current operational status of the institutions; identify issues and challenges related to the establishment and operations of the two institutions; determine the viability and sustainability of the institutions on a longterm basis; and identify any other issue(s) related to the objectives of the assignment; and make recommendations for the consideration of the government. While commenting over the setting up of the visitation panel to look into the crisis rocking the institution, Special Adviser (SA) Information, Alhaja Modele Sarafa- Yusuf, in a statement recently, noted, thus, “But for the avoidance of doubt, the following clarification on the action taken so far on Moshood Abiola Univedsity of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH) and Ogun State Polytechnic Ipokia needs to be made:
“This government inherited a protracted crisis at the MAPOLY over its status that had been changed to MAUSTECH by the last administration. Even MAUSTECH which was so established has nothing on ground over a year after its creation. “There were no facilities to accommodate its upgrade to a degree-awarding institution.
“The last administration neither appointed a Governing Council to oversee its effective take-off nor put in place requisite academic and non-academic structures to run or administer the institution.
There is also no record that efforts were made to source for students for the institution. In truth, MAUSTECH, from what we inherited from the last administration, only exists in name. “But all this while, academic activities had stalled at MAPOLY.
The staff and students were in limbo as the law establishing it had been reviewed to pave the way for the emergence of MAUSTECH. “Therefore, for the recent directive of the government that academic activities be returned to MAPOLY to be effective, the law establishing it has to be re-enforced”. Similar step was replicated at the stateowned Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu-Ijebu, to resolve a six-yearold lingering crisis. In its stead, the government set up a visitation panel headed by Prof Kamarudeen Balogun to proffer lasting solutions to the face-off. “Health is wealth”, as it is commonly said, the government has placed premium on the sector.
Two weeks after his assumption of office, Abiodun made a surprise visit to the state-owned Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu-Remo, where he decried the deplorable dilapidated structures and obsolete teaching equipment of the 33-year-old institution. To salvage the dwindling fortune of the teaching hospital, the governor inaugurated an administrative panel chaired by Dr Yemi Onabowale, Chief Medical Director (CMD), Reddington Hospital, Lagos, and charged it with the task of repositioning it to a world class medical facility.
It is charged to review third party arrangements and determine their level of compliance, identify the challenges associated with the institution and come up with solutions that would move the institution forward.
It terms of reference, include the assessment of the current operations of the hospital, in line with expectations as a teaching/ tertiary institution, determining the state of facilities of the various units, departments, and determine quick wins and palliative actions to stem further deterioration of the institution and its facilities. However, the governor believes in creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive that could lead to economic prosperity of the state.
“If the state prospers, the people prosper. We will take the issue security very serious and this is where we are going to require the support of all and sundry. “We can’t say we want to say that we want to increase the ranking of Ogun state in the global list of doing business index, if there are kidnapping, abduction, armed robbery, cultism and other forms of violent crimes all over the place. “So, we need to have a peaceful and secured state and we are deeply committed to that”, said the governor.
- Ogbonnikan is Media Consultant to the Ogun State Governor, Prince (Dr) Dapo Abiodun, MFR.
Shi’ites: Have we created another monster?
In my column titled:’Shi’ites: Before we create another monster published on November 3, 2018, I had expressed fear that we might create a major crisis if the protests by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shiites are not well handled by our security agents.
My fear was heightened when the group, which has restrained its protests to Abuja and Kaduna extended same to Lagos and boasted to replicate same in some major cities in the country.
IMN is an organised group with solid structures and very large followers who are ready to die for the cause they believe in irrespective of whether we buy their ideology or detest the group.
Prior to the Lagos protest, the IMN members had on July 9 during a protest at the National Assembly allegedly disarmed a security guard before using his gun on another policeman on the NASS premises.
The gate house was also allegedly damaged and some vehicles were also burnt during the protest. The Shiites have been protesting for a while over the detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who was arrested in 2015 and is being remanded in prison custody on the order of a judge.
After the December 2015 clash between the military and the IMN members, I watched a video clip of one minute and 25 seconds detailing the activities of paramilitary groups, which are part of the IMN.
The clip clearly demonstrates that the IMN is operating like a government within a government and no legitimate government will tolerate such except if it wants to surrender its legitimacy to a group that doesn’t have the mandate of Nigerians to act as such. Members of the group pledge their allegiance to El-Zakzaky, who in turn boasted about his multitudinous supporters and how they could be turned into an advantage for him if he is killed.
Here is what El-Zakzaky says in the video: “Even if a man has no knowledge about Allah and the hereafter, he will not fail to realise that he cannot just simply kill a man with multitude supporters and live his own life without any repercussions.
His reasons should tell him this.” Thereafter, a group of men, who dress in paramilitary uniforms, raise their hands in front of El- Zakzaky and say: “Our allegiance to you, El-Zakzaky.”
The activities in the video won’t be overlooked by security agents if they watch except if they don’t know their onions. That video has far reaching implications if not an outright indictment on the part of a supposed religious group behaving like a government. But this is not to say members of the group or their leader should be treated as common criminals.
I also believe that the law should not be a respecter of whoever erred. We cannot afford to toy with religious and ethnic issues in a country like ours where we are already divided along those lines.
While I won’t touch the call in some quarters that the president should order the release of El-Zakzaky with a long pole, I will also not hesitate to acknowledge that the system has not treated the Shiites leader well going by his travails in the hands of the authorities since his members had a clash with the military in December 2025. On July 25, 2014, there was a clash between soldiers and Shiites members in which 35 members of the sect, including three of El- Zakzaky’s children were killed. Between 2014 and 2015, report has it that the leader of the sect had lost six of his biological sons to incessant clashes.
The December 2015 clash with soldiers also led to the death of no fewer than 347 members according to findings set up by the Kaduna State Government after a video of how some soldiers invaded El-Zakzaky’s compound went viral in which members of the sect were killed, some wounded and many properties were destroyed.
The panel indicted the sect for operating paramilitary groups while its members do not recognise the constitution of Nigeria and also disrespect constituted authorities. For years, politicians have emboldened the group because they found its members useful to feather their political nests.
Politicians are always wary of offending religious groups with large followership because they are capable of causing political damage to the ambition of politicians on election day. For me, it was suicidal for the Shiites members to have confronted the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen. Tukur Buratai, the way they did in December 2015 just as it was wrong for the soldiers to have invaded El-Zakzaky’s compound later and destroyed humans and properties found on the premises. However, the continued silence on the extra-judicial killings by the soldiers is a grand conspiratorial gang-up against the sect.
The panel had revealed that the 347 Shiites killed by the soldiers were given secret burials by some state government’s officials and about 40 soldiers led by a major. If there are consequences for members of the sect for disobeying the laws of the land, there should be consequences for the soldiers who participated in the extrajudicial killings. Who authorised the secret burials? Who are the participants? Since the panel made known its findings, nothing has been said about the injustice meted to the sect. After the sect was banned by the Kaduna State Government on October 6,2016, I recall that the Shiites were attacked by some youths twice within three days.
The first attack was on October 12 at Tudun Wada and four IMN members were reportedly killed by some irate youths. On October 15, there was another violent attack on members of the sect while they were rebuilding their burnt school. Even attempts made by the group to address journalists on those attacks were frustrated by security agents, yet none of the attackers who took laws into their hands by resorting to self help was arrested security agents.
Could the attacks then the hand of Esau but voice of Jacob? The irate youths who attacked members of the sect did not wear masks yet they were not arrested. Must we give a dog a bad name to justify why it should be killed? While the government arrested El-Zakzaky immediately after his members clashed with soldiers in 2015, he was not brought out until January 2018 to meet with some selected journalists at a secret location in Abuja following speculation that he had died in detention.
His lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, had claimed that the sect leader was deceived to talk to the journalists believing that he would soon be released. I won’t support call that the president should order that he should be released. For those making such call, on what grounds should the president do that? That will amount to interference in the work of the judiciary. But if I were the president, I will liase with the AGF to ensure that his trial is accelerated.
Justice delayed is justice denied. We should be worried about the dimension the Shi’ites’ protest took on Monday. And we should begin to probe if we have created another monster in IMN? Do Shittes now bear arms? Whose bullets killed those who died on Monday? If the Shittes won’t stop protesting, which is legitimate, are we going to witness more avoidable deaths each time the Shiites protest on the streets. This Shi’ites’ uprising can be handled and should be handled in a better way before we have a major crisis.
Beam searchlight on social responsibility, OBJ’s wife tells journalists
The wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Mrs. Bola Obasanjo has tasked journalists to be ethical and strictly adhere to the tenets of the media profession, and beam their searchlight in their social responsibility roles in the society.
Obasanjo spoke as Chairperson of the 3rd Anniversary lecture of Penpushing Media held at the Marque Events Centre of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta stressing that journalists must be socially responsible to the public.
The Chairperson of the occasion pointed out that, journalism as a noble profession and the watchdog of society must be practised with honesty and objectivity, insisting that journalists must discharge their duties, bearing in mind that the interest of the people is of utmost priority.
Similarly, she charged media practitioners to practise what she called “proactive journalism”, adding that, that “will bring smiles to the faces of the challenged in the society at all times”.
She also commended the Penpushing Media for its internal mechanisms against fake news Her words, “One unique quality of Penpushing is the commitment to authentic and internal mechanisms against fake news.
This is laudable. My being able to be part of the maiden and second editions as well as currently participating in the 3rd edition is a clear testimony that I have belief and trust in the organisation”.
“If within three years of operations, Penpushing has become a household name globally, it shows authenticity of the media platform. It is also on record that, the medium within its three years of operations is in partnership with a number of reputable media organisations’ ‘And this, no doubt, is a good development and a clear fact that the partnering organisations are convinced about the competency of Penpushing in the media world,” Mrs. Obasanjo affirmed. She commended the founder for using the platform to address the plights of the less-privileged and indigents in the country and urged other media organisations to emulate the initiative of Penpushing.
The founder, Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji, earlier in his welcome address, said, the platform was painstakingly created and designed to add value to the journalism profession. His words, “Penpushing platform is an idea, robustly nurtured through the journalistic ideology of the need for credible sources of news, parades high calibre personalities across the globe painstakingly created and designed to add value to journalism worldwide.”
He disclosed that the platform in partnership with a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Terre de homes (TDH), with headquarters in Switzerland engaged in training of journalists in Lagos and Ogun States, with assurance that similar training will be extended to other parts of the country.
The founder said beneficiaries of the workshop, had been admitted by the foreign agency as journalists who are to be involved in reporting activities of the agency within Nigeria and West Africa,and also commended the members of the Editorial Board of Penpushing led by Mrs. Funke Fadugba for their efforts in sustaining the growth of the medium.
Water as an ‘intoxicant’
Olufela Olusegun Oludotun Ransome-Kuti aka Fela Anikulapo Kuti aka Abami eda released the album Expensive shit in 1975, the reverse side of same was titled Water no get enemy (literally translates Water does not have an enemy). But unfortunately, the afrobeat legend didn’t point out that Water itself can be the enemy! It could bear diseases (like cholera and typhoid), cause flooding when it rages and one could actually be ‘’drunk’’ on water (water intoxication)!
The scene
Ms LPO has been a health freak over a decade, always first to try out medical tips (both orthodox and unorthodox) picked from the web and friends. The latest on her hands is called water therapy. She started with consumption of 5 litres over 2 hours per day and has progressively increased the volume to 10 litres over same duration for 2 weeks, presently, she drinks about 15 litres over 2 hours (as prescribed by the water therapist). Over the last few days she has developed headache, vomiting, weakness, drowsiness and double vision. She eventually landed in hospital where doctors diagnosed her of water intoxication!
What is water intoxication?
Also known as water poisoning, water intoxication is the disruption of brain function due to drinking too much water. All the cells and organs in the body need water to function properly. However, excessive water consumption can lead to water intoxication. Over-hydration and water intoxication happens when one drink more water than the kidneys can get rid of via urine. But the amount of water isn’t the only factor. How long you take to drink the water also counts. You have a greater risk of developing water intoxication if you drink a lot of water in a short period of time. The risk is less if you drink the same amount over a much longer period of time.
So how much water is too much to drink?
To determine how much you need, consider your body weight, physical activity level and climate. A good rule of thumb is to listen to your body and drink when you feel thirsty. This should be enough to maintain good hydration levels. However, relying on thirst alone may not work for everyone. Athletes, older adults and pregnant women may need to drink some extra water each day.
When someone has normal/healthy kidneys they should be able to pass a urine quantity of about 800 milliliters to 1 liter of fluid per hour (about 1 and half to 2 sachets of water).
Drinking much more than this amount (especially over a short period) will cause an imbalance of electrolytes and likely some early symptoms associated with low blood sodium/salt (hyponatremia). Also remember that if someone is heavily exercising (such as running a marathon or training or a sport) while also drinking lots of water, they will hold onto even more water because their body is experiencing a stress response..
Water intoxication is not likely to happen unless someone drinks a large volume of water within a short period of time (1-2 hours).
Causes and Risk Factors
“Water fasting,” “water only diet” or “detox diet” as a weight loss method
Water drinking contests
Psychological disorders with excessive thirst (psychogenic polydipsia)
Marathon or triathlon running, cycling or hard physical work, lasting for more than 5 hours, in a hot climate in combination with excessive drinking
Aspirin, ibuprofen or other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) may stimulate sodium loss through the kidneys and thus increase the risk of hyponatremia in athletes
Disorders with low blood sodium levels as in advanced kidney failure, adrenal insufficiency, congestive heart failure, syndrome of inappropriate ADH secretion (SIADH), thiazide diuretics
In infants: feeding an infant with formula diluted with water
The process/symptoms
Symptoms can occur from as little as 0.8-1 gallons (3-4 liters) of water in a short amount of time.
Water intoxication results from the swelling of cells.
When brain cells swell, pressure inside the skull increases. Excess fluid accumulation in the brain is called cerebral edema, which can affect the brain stem and cause central nervous system dysfunction.
This pressure causes the first symptoms of water intoxication, which include:
Headache.
Nausea.
Vomiting.
Severe cases can produce more serious symptoms, such as:
Increased blood pressure.
Confusion.
Double vision.
Drowsiness.
Difficulty breathing.
Muscle weakness and cramping.
Inability to identify sensory information.
In severe cases, water intoxication can cause seizures, brain damage, coma and even death.
Bottom line: Drinking too much water increases pressure inside the skull. This can cause various symptoms and even be fatal in severe cases.
Preventive measures
The best way to prevent water intoxication is to make sure you don’t drink way more than you sweat out. But it could be hard to measure. It is advisable to drink until you don’t feel thirsty, then stop. Or check the colour in the bathroom. If it’s dark or deep yellow, you’re probably dehydrated, and you should drink enough to quench a thirst at a time. Straw colour (almost clear) is ideal, but peeing out crystal clear water is crossing the red line! It helps to have sports drinks instead of plain water if you know you’ll be working hard. Sports drinks have sodium and other electrolytes. But too much liquid of any kind too fast can cause issues. It is good to stay hydrated while exercising, but there’s a thin line of separation from the abnormal. It’s important to listen to your body. If you take water to the point that it makes you uncomfortable, please stop immediately.
The mystery of seed in sexual life (Part 1)
“While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease” (Genesis 8:22).. “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap” (Galatians 6:7). Whenever a man has sexual intercourse with a woman outside marriage, a seed has been sown into her. The woman equally receives the seed into her body. So, seed sowing and receiving cannot cease. However, God expects every man and woman that he created to sow only godly seeds, which must be sown into God-approved soil.
“Yet, ye say, Wherefore? Because the Lord hath been witness between thee and the wife of thy youth, against whom thou has death treacherously; yet is she thy companion, and the wife of thy covenant. And did not he make one? Yet hath he the residue of the spirit. And wherefore one? That HE MIGHT SEEK A GODLY SEED.
Therefore, take heed to your spirit and let none deal treacherously against the wife of his youth” (Malachi 2:14-15). When you are officially married and you have sexual intercourse with an opposite sex outside your marriage, you must understand that you are sowing into a wrong soil. If you are a woman, you are receiving a wrong seed. Each individual has body, soul and spirit.
When you have sex with someone outside a covenanted marriage, you surrender your soul to the devil for destruction. You must understand this. It is an injury to spiritual relationship with your creator, the devil’s enemy. As you surrender your soul to him, he gives you a mark of dishonour as God’s glory and spirit departs from you until you repent, confess your sins and seek mercy.
“But whoso commiteth adultery with a woman lacketh understanding: he that doeth it destroyeth his own soul. A wound and dishonour shall he get; and his reproach shall not be wiped away” (Proverbs 6:32-33).
The REPROACH in this scripture is that you lose sonship of God and in some cases, man faces a perception problem that can hardly be deleted except God’s mercy intervenes. God positioned a membrane of blood in the lady’s private part for a purpose.
The hymen is a breakable tissue full of blood and it covers the opening of the vagina. This blood vessel is a covenant blockage, a sign and a token of covenant between the bearer and whoever plunges into her opening.
The process of having a lady or girl deflowered is not a casual act of fun before God. God sees it as a serious covenant struck and confirmed by the blood, shed on that day the thing happens.
By creating the hymen, God expects that whoever plunges into the woman shall only be able to do so by making a blood covenant to be joined to her for the rest of his life, from that point onward. There is a spiritual bonding, a supernatural process that takes place at that point where the hymen breaks.
There is a blood covenant. So, what happens the first time a lady has sex, is an immersion and a bathing of the man with her hymen blood to initiate a covenant that is highly recognized in the spirit realm of both light and darkness.
The first time this happens marks her opening day covenant ceremony and each subsequent experience goes on to further refresh or strengthen that covenant or establish another version of it with another person. Many ladies have washed unfortunate and accursed guys with that hymen-blood in sexual activity. Some have had it with demon-possessed men.
Some others have struck such precious covenants, using candlesticks as they exer-cised sex with it. If only they knew, many a girl who allowed themselves to be deflowered in a bid to be among the so-called ‘big girls’ would never have done so.
“What! Know ye not that he which is joined to an harlot (in sexual activity) is one body? For two, saith he, shall be one flesh. But he that is joined unto the Lord is one spirit”. (1st Corinthians 6:16-17 KJV). This explains why many females who are not yet married have their spiritual composition already shattered and imbalanced because they have mingled their souls with that of different men. Sexual intercourse is a spiritual matter. In this case, there is need for deliverance.
Many have failed to do this and the reward is marital crisis. The case is even worse for guys, including the rapists, who require severe cleansing by ONLY the blood of Jesus Christ. Sexual perversion is an offer from the devil, the god of pre-marital sex.
His reward is destruction (Numbers 25:1-3, 31:13-16). Reading this piece might just be your last opportunity to choose whose instructions you will comply with-the Almighty God or the god of sexual pervasion? “I beseech you therefore, brethren by the mercies of God, that you present your bodies, a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service” (Roman 12:1). Your service to God will only be reasonable when you drop sexual immorality. “Now, the body is not for sexual immorality but for the Lord, and the Lord for the body” (1st Corinthians 6:13b).
Insecurity: Will we ever get it right in Nigeria?
Last week the nation was taken aback when reports filtered in of the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the 58-year-old daughter of Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti. Mrs Olakunrin had just visited her 93-year-old father and was heading back home when suspected herdsmen attacked her car along the Akure-Ore road.
And what is becoming a very worrying trend (as if was not already) the assailants rather than blocking the road and giving their victims the chance of ‘cooperating’ or being dispossessed of their valuables by force, opted to shoot first and in the process the woman who resides in the US was struck and later died in hospital due to massive loss of blood.
Incidentally before last Friday’s incident a number of videos had been circulating on social media showing people recounting their brushes with death after having their vehicles shot at by the bandits. In one such case for instance, nine suspected armed herdsmen were said to have launched an attack on a Nigerian naval officer who was on his way to Lagos while returning from an official assignment.
The attack on Lt. M. Dahiru took place on July 7 at about 1:30 pm along the Benin by-pass by Ahor community, Edo State. Dahiru was returning from an official assignment on the NNS Burutu, a Nigerian navy vessel, when the attack occurred.
Just like in the case of Mrs Olakunrin, the attackers never gave him the opportunity of stopping but rather reportedly fired several rounds at Dahiru’s vehicle hitting him in the shoulder. While trying to escape from his assailants, the soldier crashed into another vehicle.
Pictures of the incident showed his white Peugeot 307 saloon car full of bullet holes on the bonnet with his boot crumpled from the crash. Sadly in the case of Pa Fasoranti daughter’s death politics crept in with the police insisting that it was a case of armed robbery and kidnapping since their investigation showed that another vehicle and a luxurious bus were also attacked and about eight people abducted.
However, this was hotly disputed by Mrs Olakunrin’s brother, Mr. Kehinde Fasoranti, who told journalists that he visited the police station in Ore town shortly after the incident and was told by officers on duty that those who operated and shot his sister were Fulani herdsmen!
“We need to get the story straight. The way they operated, according to what the police said in Ore, is the way Fulani herdsmen operate…The story that these are just bandits is a lie. If you want records, request the report I made at the Ore police station. They categorically said the attackers were Fulani herdsmen,” he told the media.
But whatever is the true situation, Friday’s incident only further drives home the fact that the security situation in the country is only getting worse by the day and no amount of propaganda by government and her officials can mask this fact!
From Sokoto to Zamfara, Borno to Yobe, Benue to Plateau state, we are constantly bombarded with chilling reports of killings, murders and attacks by herdsmen, bandits or ‘unknown gunmen’ slaughtering fellow Nigerians with reckless abandon. In fact, just a few months ago, the nation’s top police office, Mohammed Adamu, who is the Inspector General, reeled out very chilling statistics of the rising lawlessness in the country.
Speaking during the quarterly Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council meeting which took place in Kaduna State on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, Adamu said that 1,071 people were killed in crime-related cases in the first quarter of 2019. Of course the figures would have drastically shot up considering all the killings, murders and abductions that have taken place after his presentation. It is very clear that the nation did not get to this precarious situation overnight – it is obvious that failure by governments at all levels to face the situation with all the seriousness it required played a big part.
For instance, it still beats the imagination that the same set of people saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and properties, and who have clearly failed to do so from the daily reports we get, are still keeping their jobs. Like I have noted in previous write ups, the famous German theoretical physicist, Albert Einstein said: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results!” And yet we are still going down the same path. But why security chiefs are on their own not trying anything differently is also a source for concern.
Four years ago, a former Secretary to the Government, Chief Olu Falaye was attacked and abducted on his Ilado farm in Akure. Chief Falaye, who was also a one-time Finance Minister, insisted that it was six Fulani herdsmen who had carried out the abduction. And yet here we are years later still talking about the same set of people who rather than being degraded have become more daring, brutal and more widespread in carrying out their dastardly actions. This is clearly a sign that we have not learnt any lessons from previous incidences and evolved correspondingly to tackle them.
When Osama bin Laden and his al Qaeda successfully breached the defences of the US intelligence agencies and carried out their multiple attacks on mainland America in 2001, the agencies did soul searching checked what they did wrong and have ensured that no such large scale attack has taken place since then.
The same thing in the UK, where security and intelligence services working in synch have been able to foil a repeat of the 7/7 (July 7) attacks of 2005, which killed 52 people of 18 different nationalities and injured more than 700 in Britain’s deadliest terrorist incident since the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 near Lockerbie, Scotland, and England’s deadliest since the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings, as well as the country’s first Islamist suicide attack.
While it is good for our leaders to show empathy with the victims when such sad incidents happen, what we will want more than anything else is for them not to have to do so because they would not have to console bereaved families having ensured enhanced security across the land. Intelligence gathering should be stepped up by all those concerned with our security, while they should also be equipped with the latest gadgets in order to successfully carry out the very important task of protecting the lives and properties of the citizens.
Government should also not shy away from seeking assistance from wherever so long as it will improve the performances of our security services and allow citizens go about their daily chores without fearing for their lives. It is a given that an economy can only thrive in a safe and secure environment – of which, unfortunately, Nigeria is far from.
Hearing impairment
A Yoruba nollywood actress fondly referred to as ‘’no network’’ elicits a spinning laughter when she is immersed in her thespian role. It is essentially that of someone that is hard of hearing, someone that echoes and acts ‘’go’’ when ‘’come’’ was the actual instruction………….always hearing and carrying out the contrary.
As funny as her role seems, it’s actually a portrayal of a very disturbing condition. What it is This is a reduced ability to hear sounds in the same way as other people.
• Mild hearing loss: One-on-one conversations are fine, but it’s hard to catch every word when there’s background noise.
• Moderate hearing loss: You often need to ask people to repeat themselves during conversations in person and on the phone. • Severe hearing loss: Following a conversation is almost impossible unless you have a hearing aid.
• Profound hearing loss: You can’t hear when other people speaking, unless they are extremely loud. You can’t understand what they’re saying without a hearing aid.
Deafness: This occurs when a person cannot understand speech through hearing, even when sound is amplified.
Profound deafness: This refers to a total lack of hearing.
An individual with profound deafness is unable to detect sound at all. Types of hearing loss Hearing loss is defined as one of three types:
• Conductive (involves outer or middle ear)
• Sensorineural (involves inner ear)
• Mixed (combination of the two) The act of hearing Sound waves enter the ear, move down the ear or auditory canal, and hit the eardrum, which vibrates. The vibrations from the eardrum pass to three bones known as the ossicles in the middle ear.
These ossicles amplify the vibrations, which are then picked up by small hair-like cells in the cochlea. These move as the vibrations hit them, and the movement data is sent through the auditory nerve to the brain.
The brain processes the data, which a person with functional hearing will interpret as sound. Causes of hearing impairment
• Damage to the inner ear. Aging and exposure to loud noise may cause wear and tear on the hairs or nerve cells in the cochlea (the sense organ that translates sound into nerve impulses to be sent to the brain). When these hairs or nerve cells are damaged or missing, electrical signals aren’t transmitted as efficiently, and hearing loss occurs. Higher pitched tones may become muffled to you. It may become difficult for you to pick out words against background noise.
• Gradual buildup of earwax. Earwax can block the ear canal and prevent conduction of sound waves. Earwax removal can help restore your hearing.
• Ear infection and abnormal bone growths or tumors. In the outer or middle ear, any of these can cause hearing loss.
• Ruptured eardrum (tympanic membrane perforation). Loud blasts of noise, sudden changes in pressure, poking your eardrum with an object and infection can cause your eardrum to rupture and affect your hearing. Risk factors
• Aging. Degeneration of inner ear structures occurs over time. • Loud noise. Exposure to loud sounds can damage the cells of your inner ear. Damage can occur with long-term exposure to loud noises, or from a short blast of noise, such as from a gunshot. • Heredity. Genetic makeup may make one more susceptible to ear damage from sound or deterioration from aging.
• Occupational noises. Jobs where loud noise is a regular part of the working environment, such as farming, construction or factory work, can lead to damage inside your ear.
• Recreational noises. Exposure to explosive noises, such as from firearms and jet engines, can cause immediate, permanent hearing loss. Other recreational activities with dangerously high noise levels include power biking, carpentry or listening to loud music.
• Some medications. Drugs such as the antibiotic gentamicin, sildenafil (Viagra) and certain chemotherapy drugs, can damage the inner ear.
Temporary effects on your hearing — ringing in the ear (tinnitus) or hearing loss — can occur if you take very high doses of aspirin, other pain relievers, antimalarial drugs (chloroquine and quinine) or loop diuretics (drugs that rid the body of water)
• Some illnesses. Diseases or illnesses that result in high fever, such as meningitis, may damage the cochlea. Symptoms In adults
• Have trouble following a conversation when more than one person speaks at once
• Think other people are mumbling or not speaking clearly • Often misunderstand what others say and respond inappropriately
• Get complaints that the TV is too loud
• Hear ringing, roaring, or hissing sounds in your ears, known as tinnitus • High-pitched sounds, such as children’s and female voices,
• The sounds “S” and “F” become harder to make out. In infants
• Before the age of 4 months, the baby does not turn their head toward a noise. • By the age of 12 months, the baby still has not uttered a single word.
• The infant does not appear to be startled by a loud noise.
• The infant responds to you when they can see you, but respond far less or do not respond at all when you are out of sight and call out their name.
• The infant only seems to be aware of certain sounds. In toddlers and children
• The child is behind others the same age in oral communication.
• The child keeps saying “What?” or “Pardon?”
• The child talks in a very loud voice, and tends to produce louder-than-normal noises.
• When the child speaks, their utterances are not clear. What to do Please visit or take your ward to visit the hospital as soon as possible when any abnormality is noted.
The general practitioner will surely make a referral to the ear, nose and throat doctor.
The marriage of these days (Part 2)
One of the vital information required before engaging in marital relationship for instance, has to do with difference in variables in behavioural patterns, even in areas of economics. No two individuals in this whole wide world are the same in everything.
Let us look at family economics for instance. If a man grew up in a home where his father did nothing but left his mother to shoulder all financial responsibilities of the family, the man is likely not to contribute a penny to the financial upkeep of his family when he gets married. You cannot accuse him of not loving his wife and family based on that character because he sees that lifestyle as a norm. If it was his father that shouldered all financial responsibilities when he was growing up, he is not likely to expect any financial contributions from his wife when he marries.
If it was a girl that grew up seeing her father shoulder every single financial responsibility, she is not likely to contribute anything financially to her family when she marries, even when her husband’s income is a peanut when compared to hers.
Don’t accuse her of not loving her husband because she is doing what she believes is right. On the other hand, if it was her mother that shouldered financial responsibilities when she was growing up, she is likely to aspire and actually do the same thing. It is only education, positive social interactions, informal exposure to learning or change of orientation along the path of growing up that can make things happen differently.
These are some of the background checks that ought to be made during courtship. This is why I wonder whether those who get mar- ried without courtship actually understand the meaning and implications of marriage. Wrong orientation about marital relationship is a huge challenge. As a guy or lady, you have a friend of same gender.
You are so close, love each other so well, and you have been able to successfully maintain this relationship for years, even as wretched people. In fact, people have even forgotten that you are mere friends rather than blood brothers or sisters.
The relationship has remained sweet with or without affluence. Now, you have married someone of the opposite sex that you supposedly love.
Because of a minor offence, probably related to money, you are already contemplating separation or divorce. Would you say you are serious with life? For decades, you loved and lived with your parents and blood relatives who frequently offended you and you forgave them.
In fact, as you read this write-up, you know they will still offend you tomorrow. Are you contemplating divorcing them? Is it possible to do away with them? No, of course! So, why are you so embittered that your spouse of a few years relationship offended you? You are already contemplating divorce, forgetting that you made a covenant before your creator as marriage vow.
Development of warped values has also become a huge challenge. As I said in previous editions for instance, the notion that once there is plenty of money, success in marriage is guaranteed, is a wrong notion. I am still waiting for someone to prove me wrong on this stand by explaining to me why divorce rate among popular billionaire couples has continued to increase.
In the midst of growing number of divorce cases today, there are couples in our environments whose level of sweetness and love in marriage have continued to grow, with or without affluence. The truth is that marrying someone is a journey into discovering who the person is. Before you discover someone else however, have you discovered yourself?
There are many people that were ‘very good’ and happy as singles. Their problems started when they got married to someone. In many of such cases, issues of compatibility were not addressed by the couple before choosing to get married to each other. So, the problem cannot be the relationship itself. Relationship is a good thing. In fact, relationship is everything.
The problem is with the operators of the relationship. The ‘relators’ as it were, have a problem.
Today, you can have a happy marriage and family if you want. If your marriage has a challenge, you need to approach the right source for solution. Seeking counsel or a solution from a wrong source can be likened to seeking the services of a carpenter to mend your faulty dress or car.
“For no other foundation can anyone lay than that which is laid, which is Jesus Christ” (1st Corinthians 3:11).
If your marriage is approved of God, the solution to any challenge in that marriage is not in any other way, than the way and method of God as reflected in his word. Marriage is so important to God that the very first miracle that Jesus performed in Cana was at a wedding ceremony in John chapter 2.
If you have a marital challenge and someone is counselling you, that counsel must be weighed with the word of God.
“Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor stands in the path of sinners, nor sits in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the Lord, and in his law he meditates day and night” (Psalm 1:1-2).
The day you accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and personal saviour, there is no longer a YOU. “I have been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me. And the life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the son of God who loved me and gave himself for me” (Galatians 5:20).
I hope you know that your prayers may never be answered when you mistreat your spouse? (1st Peter 3:7). Your personal relationship with your owner and maker is priority.
The worrisome Shi’ites’ protests
After the December 2015 clash between the military and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ites, a friend sent a video clip of 1 minute and 25 seconds detailing the activities of the IMN. The impression I have each time I watch the video is that the Shi’ites have constituted themselves into a government within a government.
They have different paramilitary groups. Each of them has different uniforms, separate flags and all paraphernalia of a paramilitary group. There is a particular group whose members carry wooden swords. And behind El Zakzaky, there are two men in dark glasses wearing suits.
Apart from these two there are men who dress in a similar fashion scattered all over the expansive compound where the Shi’ites hold what looks like a rally or one of the programmes in the group’s calendar. From my understanding of the men in suit, they are like equivalent of NIgeria’s Department of State Security (DSS).
The crowd was very large and their loyalty to their leader appears absolute. Although the event appears to be entirely ceremonial as it lacks the firepower of breecloading rifles and machine guns often seen in a normal military parade, the Shi’ites’ paramilitary groups exhibit decorum, discipline and professionalism. In the said video, the leader of the Shi’ites, Ibrahim El Zakzaky, gave a short address before he went ahead to inspect a guard of honour just like heads of government do in different countries. El Zakzaky has this to say in the video:
“Even if a person has no knowledge of Allah and the hereafter, he will not fail to realise that he cannot just simply KILL A MAN WITH MULTITUDE OF SUPPORTERS AND LIVE HIS OWN LIFE FREELY WITHOUT ANY REPERCUSSION (Emphasis mine).
His reason should tell him this.” Shortly before El Zakzaky left the podium to inspect a guard of honour mounted by one of the groups, another group of men who also dress in a paramilitary uniforms stand in front of the rostrum, raise their hands and pledge loyalty to their leader: “Our allegiance to you El Zakzaky!” They chorused.
What crosses my mind each time I watch the video are: where does the money IMN use in organising such large paramilitary groups come from? What is the intent behind this? Is the training being organised in Nigeria or outside the shores of Nigeria? If IT IS, where are those men being trained? How are they recruited? Have our security agents watched the video? What is their thinking? Are those men security risk or they should be the least of our worries? Since I am not a security agent and won’t pretend to be one, I think security agents should dissipate more energy using intelligence report to unravel what is gradually becoming Shi’ites’ uprising in the country going by what happened at the National As sembly on Tuesday to protest continued incarceration of their leader, who is standing trial and has been in detention since December 2015. My fear is that the Shi’ites may be another keg of gun powder waiting to explode if care is not taken.
Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as Shi’ites, on Tuesday invaded the National Assembly and allegedly shot two policemen and attacked six others. The sect members who also reportedly armed themselves with sticks and stones went ahead to burn three vehicles and vandalized some others on the premises of the National Assembly. Another report had it that the Shi’ite members overpowered the policemen at the gate of the NASS, collected one of their guns and shot the two security operatives.
They entered the main entrance popularly known as MOPOL gate and allegedly vandalised the gate house. The sect unleashed terror on security operatives when tear-gas canisters were thrown to disperse them. Although the Federal Capital Territory Police spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, said no policeman died during the clash with the IMN members, He said, “We don’t have any casualty, no policeman died. Why would we hide such a thing? There was no casualty.”
He also denied that the IMN members seized a gun from a policeman. He said, “No police gun is missing, we have no record that the Shi’ite members snatched guns from our men. “ I just hope the police are not behaving like the proverbial man that was clubbed many times by a mob but insisted that he was not clubbed just to cover up and gave a false impression that all was well with him. For the time, the sect members protested in Lagos on Wednesday. One of the sect leaders was quoted as saying: “I was surprised when the IGP claimed that our members attacked the police.
We know where to get guns if we want to get them. ‘’When 21 million of our members contribute funds, I can tell you that we will raise N21 billion. And we all know what that can do if we decide to buy arms with such funds.”
This statement should get us worried particularly because it came from a religious group that has large followership in the country. Our security sgents cannot afford to wave aside this statement that is pregnant with meaning. Religious bigotry and ethnic sentiments are already a double-edged sword piercing the soul of our nation and this explains my worry over the incessant clashes between the Shi’ites and security agents.
I am more worried that on on July 25, 2014, there was a clash between the Army and the Shi’ites resulting in the killing of 35 members of the group including three sons of the sect leader, El Zakzaky. Between 2014 and 2015, report has it that the sect leader lost six of his children to the incessant clashes.
The December 2015 clash between the Army and the sect, resulted in the killing of 347 sect members, and the outcome of the panel set up by the Kaduna State government to probe the killings shows that we have not really learnt anything on past religious uprisings.
The panel indicted the sect and rightly so for operating paramilitary groups while its members do not recognise and disrespect the law of the country and constituted authorities. For years, the sect behaved like a parallel government and politicians encouraged them and their obduracy by showing lack of political will to deal with the recalcitrant group. But the sect has forgotten that there is always a first time and theirs came when they had a clash with the soldiers in December 2015.
The Shi’ites were on a suicide mission by insisting that the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Turkur Buratai, should turn back because they were having a possession. Who cares if the Shi’ites trek from Kaduna to China provided their activities do not infringe on rights of other citizens? Sections 38 and 40 of the constitution guarantee the group freedom of thought and worship which must also be done within the confines of the law.
There cannot be justification for the shutting down of a state just because a group wants to embark on religious activities. However, the continued silence on the extra- judicial killings by the soldiers as enumerated by the panel is a cause for concern and this is dangerous.
The panel had revealed that 347 Shi’ites were killed by the soldiers and the majority of them were given secret burial by some state government officials and about 40 soldiers led by a major. If there are consequences for disobedience to the law of the land by the sect, there should also be consequences for the extra-judicial killings by the soldiers. Unless if we want to claim that the Shi’ites were killed by “unknown soldiers.”
The extra-judicial killings of Yusuf Mohammed, the leader of the Boko Haram, and some of his members in 2009 is perhaps the price we are still paying today as the group became deadly shortly after the incident. Although the Federal Government had given the impression that the insurgents had been defeated. But the ability of the terror group to carry out unexpected devastating attacks on the Nigerian troops is a pointer to the fact that the battle has not been won.
This is without prejudice to the tremendous successes achieved so far by our gallant soldiers. The invasion of the NASS complex and the protest in Lagos are cause for concern. While it is not right for President Buhari to order the release of a man standing trial in court as being demanded by members of the sect, the government cannot afford to let him die in prison.
So, he should be given proper medical attention at all times and let members of his family have access to him particularly because the latest protest was fuelled by rumour that the sect leader had stroke in detention during the week. More importantly, his trial should be sped up as justice delayed is justice denied.
The position of the presidency that the December 2015 killing of Shi’ites were purely ”military affairs” is disappointing, and shows that the government does not understand the full import of Karl Marx’s evocative words that ”religion is the opium of the people.” It seems the country is underrating the fact that the Shi’ites can attract sympathy if something is not done to halt these killings. If there are enough grounds to deal with the sect, it is better done using the law instead of these extra-judicial killings. The situation can be handled in a better way.
The marriage of these days (Part 1)
We are in the days when people love things and use people instead of loving people and using things. What does this mean? You love fashion, your dresses, gold, chains, beads, parties, cars, and so on. You use your husband to get them but you don’t care so much about him and his feelings or his challenges.
Do you love things and use people instead of using things and loving people? You are in error. You love your cars, your job, football, your house and your friends but you don’t care that much about your wife. In fact, you love your children that you used your wife to get but you don’t care about your wife, her feelings, challenges, etc. Do you love things and use people instead of using things and loving people? You are in error.
This warped orientation is posing a challenge to the marital institution. This explains why people now rely solely on the social media to shop for wives and husbands just the way they shop for some shoe, handbag or some other domestic items. Perhaps the marriages of our DISCIPLINED grandparents would never have lasted the way they did if they had the internet.
Today, people marry for various reasons outside the right motives for marriage either due to outright ignorance about the right values or due to mass deception. Business partners are coming together to arrange weddings of their children to each other just to sustain their business dynasties.
Someone is marrying someone just to get a travel document to leave the country. Another person is getting wedded to someone just to show competitors or contemporaries that he or she too, can get married. Some other person is getting married for the sole purpose of enjoying sexual pleasure, as if sexual intercourse is the only activity in marriage.
Unknown to such people, sexual urge is a momentary feeling whereas marriage is a lifetime engagement. Even the hype of a wedding ceremony does not guarantee success of a marriage because wedding ceremony is a one-day affair, ceremony. Marriage is a lifetime covenant.
Whenever the motive of a thing is wrong, result is bound to be problematic. For goodness sake. Marriage is a heart affair, beyond documentation and activities. I see people rush to courts to obtain divorce certificates after marriage.
Divorce certificate is just a paper. This is why we also have people who though possess divorce certificates, later go back to the same partner to have sexual intercourse and even live together again. The paper called divorce certificate can never delete the emotional and spiritual connection between the couple involved.
The paper lacks capacity to influence feelings. So, for those who are thinking about divorce certificate or threatening their spouses with this paper, go back and do a sober reflection about how to stop this self deceit and embrace Christ, the solid rock of every successful marriage. Today, there are millions of marriages that are models to copy. Most of the people who are succeeding in marriage based on operation and compliance with God’s word are not public figures. They are most times, not interested in media hype or publicity. Such couples are still very many.
Don’t fool yourself to believe the devil’s lie that marriage begins and ends with the negative marital reports that the mass media feasts on. As a mass communicator, I can explain to you that oddity is a key feature of what constitutes news. You wouldn’t read any newspaper or listen to broadcast media news if all they had to give you were positive reports, especially when they are not religious publications.
For instance, if the media reports that a government official commissioned a project, it might not get LIKES on the social media as much as a report that the commissioner slapped someone during the event. To make high volumes of sales, newspapers MUST report negativities.
That is what gets your attention. It is natural. Therefore, do not use media reports to judge the volume of success of marriages. The married couples that are living happily together are much more in number than the ones you hear about through the mass media.
In this information age, the negative picture portrayed about marriage and what it has to offer has continued to expand, with more unmarried people, resolving never to enrol in the marital institution. This is based on formed perceptions. Many are even asking whether or not, marriage is still a good idea. Many people allow the impact of the information age and the social media to negatively influence their psyche to the extent of truncating their marital destinies.
If it is about social media deceit, don’t begin to feel you have married the wrong person because of the social media photos of happily married couples you see. Such photos hardly have images of people with frowned faces.
That is how deceptive it can be. You may be happier in your relationship than those you are despising your spouse for, over their photographs. Look at this. When you aspire to become a lawyer or medical doctor, you could spend over four years in the university, preparing yourself and gathering knowledge and information to practice a profession that you could dump after some years and make a switch to music, agriculture or some different area of endeavour.
Now, you intend to enter a marital institution where you will spend the rest of your life. You are not interested in gathering information about the institution. Marriage seminars and other educative fora don’t interest you. Why then should you expect surprise when you meet avoidable challenges after getting married? If you have a notion that all men or all women are the same, you can hardly have a happy marriage because no two individuals in this whole wide world are the same in everything.
