News
Shi’ites: Maharaj Ji backs Buhari on El-Zakzaky’s continued detention
Founder of “One Love Family,” Sat Guru Maharaji Ji, has pitched his tent with the Presidency over its refusal to release Mallam El -Zakyzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria otherwise known as the Shi’ttes group, saying that operation of the Islamic group was a threat to Nigeria’s security network.
Maharaj Ji made his position known at the weekend while addressing journalists on some issues concerning the country at the sect’s headquarters in Ibadan.
Speaking against the background of the recent group’s protest and attacks on security operatives at Abuja, where many lives were lost including the FCT Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Usman Umar, Maharaj Ji likened the attacks to coup, saying “This cannot happen in the United States of America”.
According to him, “Shittes is a political group and It is craziness for someone to fight the government without going through the legal means. If Iran says they should release him, there is no problem with that, but the manner of which they are operating doesn’t call for his release.
“No manner of pressure can make the president allow anybody to take the law into his hand. If the presidency will release Mallam El-Zakyzaky in any case, he should be compelled to sign an undertaking of peace and never to be a threat to the security of the federation”, he said.
NBS: FG borrowed N2.7trn via Treasury bills
R
ecent measures by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to restrict Deposit Money Banks’ (DMBs) investment in fixed income securities in order to boost real sector lending, may impact government finances as findings by New Telegraph show that Treasury Bill borrowings constitute a sizeable chunk of the Federal Government’s domestic debt stock.
According to the Nigerian domestic and foreign debt Q1 2019 report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently, the country’s domestic debt stood at N13.11 trillion as at the first quarter of this year.
The report stated that the domestic debt was incurred through the issuance of several financial instruments, including treasury bills.
Specifically, of the total domestic debt stock of N13.11 trillion, treasury bills account for N2.7 tril lion (20.22 per cent). In fact, T-bills were only topped by Federal Government bonds which account for N9.72 trillion or 774.15 per cent of the total domestic debt stock.
Other instruments used by the Federal Government in raising its domestic debt were the Federal Government savings bonds (N9.7 billion), Sukuk bond (N200 billion), Green bond (N10.69 billion), Nigerian Treasury bonds (N150.98 billion) and Promissory notes with N366.85 billion.
Further analysis of the report indicates that in the first three months of this year alone, the Federal Government spent N120.91 billion on interest payment on Treasury bills.
As part of its mandate to raise funds for the Federal Government, the CBN sells treasury bills twice a month. The regulator also regularly issues T-bills as part of monetary control measures to mop up excess liquidity and control money supply.
For instance, in its third quarter 2019, Nigerian Treasury bills issue calendar released last month, the CBN said it hoped to raise the total sum of N809.37 billion through new issues of Treasury Bills from June 13 to August 29, 2019.
The data showed that the CBN planned to sell N90.62 billion worth of three-month bills, N188.04 billion of six-month bills and N530.71 billion of one-year bills.
However, the regulator has in recent times expressed concern that DMBs continue to ignore calls to increase lending to the real sector and would rather invest heavily in government securities.
In fact, members of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had, in their last two meetings, complained about DMBs’ reluctance to lend to the real sector even as they stepped their investments in treasury bills and bonds.
The MPC directed the banking watchdog to introduce measures to limit lenders’ investment in government securities as a way of getting them to lend to the real sector.
The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, argued that banks’ easy access to government securities leads to the crowding out of private sector lending, noting that this is not good for the economy.
He said: “In view of the abundant opportunities available to banks for unfettered access to government securities, which tends to crowd out private sector lending, the Committee called on the Bank (CBN) to provide a mechanism for limiting DMBs’ access to government securities so as to redirect banks’ lending focus to the private sector, noting that this would spur the much-needed growth in the economy.”
Emefiele has clearly kept his word as the apex bank has, in the last few weeks, unveiled tough measures to compel DMBs to lend to the real sector.
On July 3, the CBN announced that all lenders would be required to maintain a minimum Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) of 60% by September 30, 2019, but subject to quarterly review.
The regulator emphasized that any DMB that failed to meet the new minimum LDR by the specified date would result in a levy of additional Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) equal to 50% of the lending shortfall of the target LDR.
Also, on July 10, the CBN announced that as from July 11, it would cap the remunerable daily placements by DMBs at its Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window at N2 billion (down from N7.5 billion).
It stated that while the N2 billion will be remunerated at the interest rate prescribed by the MPC from time to time, any deposit by a bank in excess of the N2 billion will not be remunerated.
Furthermore, only last Thursday, the CBN barred DMBs from buying Treasury bills for their own accounts at an open market auction.
Although the Federal Government has said it plans to finance the country’s N1.9 trillion budget deficit in 2019 through the introduction of new taxes and adopting a concessionary financing system under its privatization programme, analysts point out that the government would also have to rely on funds raised by the CBN via treasury bills sales.
New Telegraph’s analysis of the financial statements of the country’s five tier 1 banks – Zenith, Guaranty Trust Bank, First Bank, Access Bank and UBA – invested a total of N4.61 trillion in government securities in 2018.
South-East govs to establish Forest Guards
…foreclose land for RUGA
The South-East Governors Forum yesterday resolved to establish Forest Guards in each state of the zone as part of efforts to address security challenges, including herders and farmers clashes. The group said that the move was in line with Federal Government’s Community Policing programme.
Rising from the first post 2019 general election meeting, the governors stated that after a review of the security situation in the zone and in response to emerging security challenges, they further decided to set up both a Committee
and a Centre for South East Integrated Security Monitoring/Intelligence Gathering to be centrally located in Enugu.
A communiqué read by the Chairman of the Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, said that the governors reinstated their rejection of Ruga settlement in the zone, even as they resolved to pull resources together to support to fund any farmer or investor from the zone ready to go into Cassava, cow rearing, piggery, goat rearing, poultry, fishery and other cash crops permitted by the soil within the zone.
“That the Forum would key into the Federal Government’s Community Policing programme and that Forest Guards would be established in each state and roads cleared up to 50 meters into the bush to have a clear view of roads ahead.
“On the issue of RUGA, the Forum maintains its earlier decision that there is no land in South East for RUGA programme,” the communiqué noted.
The meeting, which was attended by governors of Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu; Ebonyi, Umahi; and deputy governors of Anambra and Imo, Nkem Okeke and Gerald Irona respectively, also reviewed the progress of South East Development Commission and noted that the people were excited about the Commission and urged all stakeholders to kindly expedite action to bring the commission to reality.
On the status of Akanu Ibiam International Air port Enugu, the governors commended Ugwuanyi for his numerous interventions aimed at addressing recent concerns raised by FAAN and in ensuring that the Airport was functional.
“However, we are highly concerned about the deplorable state of the Airport runway and we plead with the Federal Government to consider our numerous requests in reconstructing the runway to enhance the safety of our people.
“Forum, while calling on the Federal Government to take more meaningful action on the Enugu-Onitsha Road, Enugu-Port Harcourt road, Owerri-Onitsha Road, Okigwe-Owerri Road and Owerri-Umuahia Road, at the same time, we commend the Federal Government for the steady progress on the 2nd Niger Bridge project.”
The Forum also called for the exploration of oil and gas found in Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi, even as it received update from SEREDEC (South East Economic Development Commission) represented by b Prof. Barth Nnaji on infrastructure development in South East zone.
Buhari dragged to Supreme Court over qualification
…appellants seek nullification of President’s election
Appellants in the suit challenging the qualification of President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 election have approached the Supreme Court seeking to nullify the candidacy of the President in the February 23 poll.
The appellants had approached the apex court to challenge the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, which held that suit filed at the lower court was statute barred and, as such, cannot be heard.
The appellants specifically want Buhari’s nomination and subsequent victory at the February 23 presidential election nullified on the grounds that President Buhari lied on oath in his form 001 he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the purpose of clearance for the presidential election.
The appellants, Kalu Kalu, Labaran Ismail and Hassy El-Kuris, in the Notice of Appeal marked: CA/A/436/2019, are asking the apex court for an order to set aside the judgement of the Court of Appeal and hear the matter on merit and grant the reliefs sought in the originating summons.
The Court of Appeal, in a unanimous judgement delivered by Justice Mohammed Idris, had, on July 12, 2019, held that the singular fact that the suit was filed outside the 14 days provided by the law robbed the court of jurisdiction to entertain the suit.
The suit was accordingly dismissed for being incompetent and lacking in merit.
In the Notice of Appeal dated and filed July 24, 2019, the appellants, through their counsel, Ukpai Ukairo, presented 12 grounds for the setting aside of the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, amongst which are that: “The Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law in relying on a Preliminary Objection withdrawn and struck out by the Court of Appeal in striking out and dismissing the appeal.
“The Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law and breached the right of the Appellants to fair hearing by relying on a Preliminary Objection, withdrawn by the 2nd Respondent and struck out by the court, thus being a case not made out or relied upon or abandoned by a party in entering a decision in a judgement.
“The Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law in holding that “the failure of the Registrar to sign the Originating Summons is fatal and goes to the issue of jurisdiction” and thereby struck out the Originating Summons.
“The Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law in holding that the cause of action for the purpose of calculating the 14 days provided for in Section 285(9) of the 1999 Constitution, (4th Alteration) Act, 2017 within which to file an action under Section 31(5) of the Electoral Act arose on the day the 1st Respondent submitted his Form CF 001 to the 3rd Respondent.
“The Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law in holding that the Appellants did not put a date as to when the cause of action arose.
“The Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law by denying the right of the Appellants to fair hearing by failing to decide on issue one argued by the Appellants which challenged the competence of the processes filed by the 1st Respondent.
“The Learned Justice of the Court of Appeal erred in law in relying for the purpose of determining the appeal, on the processes filed by the law officers in the Ministry of Justice.
“The Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law in holding that delving into the other issues raised in the appeal will be regarded as an academic exercise as the case has been held to have been statute barred by virtue of Section 285(9) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) 4th alteration and robs this court of its jurisdiction.”
According to Ukairo, the appellants in the brief of argument distilled two issues for determination: “Whether the Learned Trial Judge was right in relying on the processes filed by the 1st defendant through a Law Officer in the Ministry of Justice?
“Whether the Learned Trial Judge was right in holding that the suit was statute-barred by computing the number of days from the 28th day of September 2018 when the 2nd Respondent held its primary election wherein the 1st Respondent was elected as a candidate of the 2nd Respondent?”
Southern, Middle Belt Forum Leaders: We can’t discuss with Miyetti Allah
T
he Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), yesterday, said that it would boycott a roundtable conference on national security holding today in Minna, Niger State.
The SMBLF, which is a coalition of socio-cultural organizations in Southern Nigeria and the Middle Belt – Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), and Middle Belt Forum (MBF) – expressed reservations about the inclusion of the Miyetti Allah in the mix.
Members of the Forum declared that they can’t discuss security issue with Miyetti Allah, the umbrella body of the Fulani herdsmen.
The conference, which is being spearheaded by a former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, is expected to have in attendance the Chief of Defence Staff, all the heads of national security institutions and notable Nigerians.
Also invited to the high level security roundtable are the mainstream socio-cultural organisations in Nigeria, such as the PANDEF, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, MBF, Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).
In addition to the above organizations, the conveners have also extended invitations to the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and Gan Allah Fulani Development Association.
The SMBLF particularly took exception to the categorisation of Miyetti Allah as one of the socio-cultural organisations, describing such move as an insult.
In a letter to Gen. Abubakar, convener of the meeting, the SMBLF said that they had made preparations to enable them attend the parley, but had to shelve their plans as soon as they realised that the organisers had equated them with a group of cattle traders whose activities in recent times, had become a threat to the livelihood and survival of many ethnic nationalities in Nigeria.
The letter read in parts: “We individually received your invitation to the above event holding in Minna between 29 and 30 July, 2019.
“We thank you for your interest in the affairs of our country which made us to accept your invitation in good faith.
“It was in the thick of our preparations for the journey that fuller details of the roundtable came to our attention, some aspect of which has necessitated this last minute communication with you.
“We observed that the roundtable will have in attendance all the National Security Heads, Chief of Defence Staff and notable Nigerians, underscoring the high level of the consultations. We, however, noticed further that in your category of socio-cultural organisations invited, you listed the following: PANDEF, Afenifere, Ohanaeze, Middle Belt Forum, Arewa Consultative Forum and Northern Elders Forum. We were comfortable up to that point until we saw the following: Gan Allah Fulani Development Association and Miyetti Allah.
“While we do not know the members of the first group, the lumping of Miyetti Allah, a trade association for cattle herders and whose members have been accused of various violations of rights, including life, across the country sends worrying signal to us.
“It falls into the categorisation of our respected socio-cultural platforms with Miyetti Allah by Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu.
“We consider the above a grave insult on our bodies and our coming to a roundtable with the group would mean acquiescence to the narrative that put us in the same bracket with those wielding illegal AK-47 all over the country and inflicting terror on fellow citizens.
“Even if the above was not the case with Miyetti Allah, bringing a trade group like them in the same vehicle with the ethnic nationalities and socio-cultural organisations would not have been appropriate as there are organisations of their category for fishermen, farmers, spare parts dealers and poultry owners among others across Nigeria who are not invited.
“Towards this end, we decline participation in the roundtable as scheduled without prejudice to your peace-building effort which is appreciated. We equally regret any inconvenience our decision may cause you as we know the efforts that go into putting events such as this together. Rest assured of our cooperation in all efforts and dialogues to make Nigeria peaceful, secure and forward moving provided they are organised in a way that does not subtract from our dignity and value.”
The letter was endorsed by the Leader of PANDEF, Chief Edwin Clark; one of the leaders of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo and Dr. Pogu Bitrus, President of the Middle Belt Forum.
Snake in Ondo Assembly: Gov lambasts lawmakers, accuses them of blackmail
G
overnor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has lambasted members of the State House of Assembly over the allegation that snakes prevented them from carrying out their legislative duties.
Akeredolu, who visited the Assembly complex after the report that snakes chased out lawmakers from the plenary session, accused the lawmakers of trying to blackmail the state government for pecuniary gains.
But the spokesperson of the Assembly, Hon. Gbenga Omole insisted that they saw snake in the chambers on Wednesday and that parts of the Assembly caved-in on Thursday, leading to their adjournment.
An enraged Akeredolu, who visited the Assembly on Friday, said the lawmakers did not tell the world the truth about the event in the hallowed chamber, but fabricated lies in order to blackmail the executive arm of government.
The lawmakers had hurriedly adjourned indefinitely last week Thursday over the allegation that snakes prevented them from sitting at the hallowed chamber and that part of the roof of the chamber caved in where the Speaker of the Assembly usually sits.
The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Omole, had, after the hurried adjournment, said: “When we were about to enter into plenary, a big snake just ran out of the chamber which disrupted our sitting and we had to hurriedly leave the chamber.
“We are about to seat again today when a ceiling caved-in directly where Mr. Speaker was sitting, the whole House was agitated and when we looked around, we saw the damage the termite had done to most of the woodwork in the ceiling.
“At that point, we had to call ourselves and adjourned the sitting. That chamber is no longer safe for legislative business and because of that, we decided to adjourn indefinitely. The House will be going on an indefinite recess.”
However, when Akeredolu visited the Assembly complex, he accused the lawmakers of blackmail and an attempt to hoodwink the unsuspecting members of the public about the happenings in the Assembly.
Akeredolu said: “Did you see any green snake here? You said snake chased you out of this place and that you adjourned sine-die. How did you combine what happened here yesterday with your snake if it is not grand connivance by yourselves?
“How did you come about snake yesterday and day before yesterday? How did you combine it and said snake fell on your head? The media took your point and said snake fell on you and you all kept quiet. This House has stayed here for several years. If termites go into this place and eat it, no doubt unless you treat this place for termite, it will fall down.
“What I have come to do is to verify what has happened. I have seen that what has happened is that there is an attempt to blackmail the state and I think the government will not take it. I was given the facts and I want to be sure that the Speaker and that most of the officers are here.
“No snake fell here yesterday or day before yesterday, they were not sitting when the ceiling came down. They only met the ceiling that it came down. It was not that they were sitting. And all the pictures that were put up there are fake. There was no sitting; the ceiling did not collapse while they were sitting. How did you come about that story? How did you come about putting one giant snake or python; it does not exist here. How did you come about it?
“There is an attempt to blackmail the government and I don’t believe that is the best approach. This is an arm of government and they have their vote and what they are entitled to, is the one we give them. This place is termite infested and certainly, the termites have been dwelling here for several years. We have just come for two years; there is no way termites’ infestation in two years would cause such destruction.
“Something is wrong, this place has not been maintained and members of the House have always been here, what have they done about the maintenance of this place? If they have not been concerned about it, we have to sit down at the table and work things out.”
The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Bamidele Oleyelogun, in his response blamed the media for blowing the incident beyond proportion and said the snake incident on Wednesday had been a periodic occurrence in the past, but was not the reason for adjournment of the house on Thursday.
Oleyelogun said members of Assembly met the roof of the chamber already caved in as a result of termite infestation on Thursday and, as such, the House could not commence proceedings.
But the spokesperson of the Assembly said the lawmakers were not out to blackmail the government as insinuated by the governor.
Omole said: “The truth of the matter is that that place needs attention. The way they merged the issue of snake with the collapsed part of the building is the issue. The termites have eaten the roof of the building.
“To set the record straight, we never sat on Wednesday and Thursday. Actually, we wanted to sit on Thursday, but when we came in, some part of the roof have caved-in. I granted the interview that on Wednesday that there was snake and we could not sit, it is not that snake chased us out of the chamber. That was what everybody wrote. Journalists have liberty to write what they wanted to write.
“On the issue of termites, everybody knows that place needs a facelift; that is a fact that the governor knows. It is the joining of snake with termite that embarrassed the governor. The governor accused us of blackmail, why is it that the past leadership of the House has not done anything about it? Every year, they put renovation of the Assembly in the budget and it was not implemented. The executive brings in budget and you passed it. The place where the budget is passed is termite-infested.
“It is not going to be business as usual. That is my own stand as the spokesperson of the House. Do they not repair their own offices? There was a snake on Wednesday. On Thursday when we were about to sit, we discovered termites have eaten the roof. The question is that, termites did not start eating in the last two years. It has been the failure of the leadership of the House in the past Assembly.
“The truth is that they will give them small money and they will pass the budget, the one that concerns them will not be addressed. We are not going to take that this time around. We cannot say because we are friends to the governor, we will not say the truth: they repair their offices. Let us expose the leadership of the House, the Speaker said money is voted for the renovation every year, but it is not backed with cash. They did not release money for repair, yet you pass their budgets.
“They want to borrow money now. I am a member of the Appropriation Committee. They want to borrow N30 billion. If they did not do what we want, we will not allow that to happen. Out of the money, they said they want to rehabilitate Accountant General’s office, you want to repair the Accountant General’s office, and you don’t want to repair the independent arm of government. It is not going to happen. The worst is that they will not give us second term, but we will do what the people of Ondo State like.”
NUJ to Buhari: Redeem your promise of resettling Plateau IDPs
T
he Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Plateau State chapter has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to redeem his promise of N10 billion grant for resettling internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the state.
The journalists called on the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, to as a matter urgency, make appointments particularly in the area of media publicity to aid clarification of issues in the state, urging him to appoint NUJ members who were seasoned journalists as media aides.
The NUJ stated this in a communiqué issued at the end of the state council congress held at its secretariat in Jos, at the weekend, where issues bothering on the state of the union and Plateau State were discussed.
The communiqué signed by the Council’s Secretary, Peter Amine, reads in part; “Congress called on the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari to redeem its N10 billion grant to assist victims of crisis in Plateau State.
It will be recalled that after attacks on some communities in the state in June 2018, which claimed over 200 lives, with thousands displaced from their ancestral homes; the Federal Government through the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, during a condolence visit to the state governor shortly after the incident, promised that the Federal Government would make available N10 billion to resettle the displaced communities.
NCAA audits Air Peace’s fleet over recurring incidents
C
oncerned about the incessant incidents involving Nigeria’s biggest carrier, Air Peace, the aviation regulatory body, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has commenced audit of the airline.
Air Peace had been involved in three serious incidents in less than six months, which followed the same pattern associated with nose wheel collapse on landing.
Spokesman for NCAA, Sam Adurogboye, in a statement yesterday, said at about 10:28 a.m. last week Tuesday, an Air Peace B737-300 aircraft, with Registration Mark 5N- BQO, had an incident on landing at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.
Adurogboye noted that the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) was currently carrying out an in-depth investigation into the incident to determine the immediate and remote causes responsible for this particular incident as required by International Standards stipulated in International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annex 13.
He said that the authority awaits the conclusion and report of the AIB.
In the meantime, the NCAA has just completed a thorough technical audit of the airline and its fleet of aircraft with a view to ensuring the airline is in compliance with extant Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs), and to mitigate the re-occurrence of the incident.
This technical audit, he reiterated, was not limited to the recent incidents, stating that the airline’s operational, technical and safety performance in the last 12 months were also scrutinised.
It revealed that all the operational aircraft on the fleet of Air Peace Limited are airworthy.
“This is to assure the flying public that all the aircraft on the fleet of NCAA authorised Air Operators Certificate (AOC) holders operating in Nigeria are airworthy,” he added.
He noted that the Authority shall continue to ensure only airworthy aircraft are permitted to operate.
Some of the 133 passengers and six crew members were left injured when Air Peace’s B737-500, with registration number 5N-BQO, crash-landed on the runway of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.
Tuesday’s incident was one out of the many incidents involving the airline in the last six months, raising concern about air safety in the country’s aviation industry.
The aircraft, on landing on 18R, veered off the runway and lost its nose wheel.
A day after Air Peace’s incident, Medview Airline’s aircraft B737-500 was involved in depressurisation problem.
Okorocha accuses Imo govt of being after daughter’s life
Immediate former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, raised the alarm, alleging a threat to his daughter’s life, Uloma Nwosu and other members of his family.
Okorocha, who is also a Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, alleged that the threat was emanating from the Imo State Government.
Speaking through his Personal Assistant, Dr. Ebere Nzewuji, in Abuja, Okorocha claimed that a top government official in the state (name withheld) allegedly directed thugs to attack his daughter, Mrs. Uloma Nwosu in Owerri, the state capital.
According to him, the thugs were clearly seen in a trending video, holding Mrs. Nwosu hostage while claiming that they were given special order to seize her vehicle until the arrival of the top Imo government functionary to the scene.
He noted that the incident caused palpable apprehension among the people in the area, leading to people scampering for their dear lives.
The incident, he said, happened on 26th July, 2019.
He said: “You will recollect that few days ago, members said to be from the Imo State recovery team went to her shop, looted things and said they were government property. And remember, that they went again to the former first lady’s shop and carted away some containers
Okowa to political leaders: Be upright at all times
Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has said all politicians in leadership positions are expected to do the right things at all times.
Governor Okowa dropped the hint yesterday at the re-election victory and successful inauguration into the House of Representatives by Rt. Hon. Julius Pondi.
The thanksgiving service took place at Church of God Mission, Warri.
According to the governor, “I want to thank God for this occasion, as politicians, we will always strive to do it right thing for the people, because every politician is in position of leadership in one way or the other.
“Whatever we do is for the glory of God, because God is fulfilling His promises through us,” the governor said, adding that; “We will do what we are supposed to do with God as our strength.”
He commended Pondi for giving thanks to God, stating that; “Pondi recognised where he came from and give thanks to God; when you fail to give God the glory for being the source to your strength, He will take it away from you; the best you can do is to serve the Lord with all that you can and all you have.
“As an individual, God has been so faithful to me; I am a witness to what God can do in the life of people and I call on the people to continue to render service to mankind; that will be the true thanksgiving to God; give your life to God,” Governor Okowa stated.
Rev. Asuquo Akpan- Ekpo, who spoke on the topic; ‘Assets for enduring leadership,’ observed that the greatest of the assets for an enduring leadership was wisdom.
According to him, with wisdom, a leader would know what to do, when to do it and how to do it.
While making references to leaders who succeeded in the Holy Bible due to wisdom, the pastor emphasised that the people who were led were also wonderful assets that should be taken care of.
He added that leaders should take time to find out the feelings of the people they were leading and apply wisdom to meet with the needs of those who were led.
Akpan-Ekpo also observed that humility was an asset in leadership.
The service was attended by the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, traditional, among others.
Makinde assures South-West of improved security in August
Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde said yesterday that Governors of South- West Region have agreed to launch new security architecture in August.
Makinde, who was speaking at a special thanksgiving service in honour of his mother, Madam Abigail Makinde at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Yemetu, Ibadan, said that Oyo State would equally launch a state-wide security system before his 100 days in office.
A statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as saying that the Governors of South-West states had been meeting to find lasting solutions to the security challenges in the region.
Makinde said: “Other Governors of the South- West and I have met on how to launch new security architecture before the end of August 2019.
“The first 100 days of this government will be on the 5th of September and before the 5th of September we will launch new security architecture in Oyo state.”
Besides, the governor, who also took time to dwell on four key pillars of his administration, including Security, Health, Education and Economy, said that his government would strengthen supervision and monitoring of the implementation of health and education policies.
According to him, the government would also direct energy in the way of job creation to ensure that the teeming population of jobless youths was taken care of.
However, Makinde said that having cancelled the N3, 000 education levy imposed on students by the immediate past administration, his government would ensure strict monitoring of the improved monthly subvention which would soon be provided for the schools.
He said: “I have visited Adeoyo State Hospital and I will soon be visiting other state hospitals in Igbeti, Saki, Ogbomoso, and Oyo. What I saw at Adeoyo was more of window dressing. The radiography machine has never worked since it was installed.
“It means that the past government spent some money in the Health sector but they did not monitor the implementation. If it is only monitoring we can achieve, we would have done well for the Health sector in Oyo state.”
Meanwhile, the Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun state, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, has written an open letter to President Mohammad Buhari over security challenges facing the nation.
The traditional ruler in the letter which copies were made available to newsmen in Osogbo said “security should go digital. If not now, who else is our Messiah? Nigeria security should be strengthened.
“The boost can optionally be assured through mandatory and timely provision of electronic national identity card for everyone on Nigeria soil such that the security force can accost and demand for identification anywhere anytime. With digital ID card, the security can track suspicious members of the society.
