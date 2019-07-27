Shi’ites: No retreat, no surrender until…

We would have retaliated killingsof our members if we bear arms

Three of our members arrested on Monday died in police custody

Public interest can make govt violate human rights, disobey court order–Abubakar Malami

A member of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’ites, who lost four children in one of the group’s protest, Dr. Waziri Gwantu, has urged the Federal Government to release the Shi’ite leader, Ibrahim El- Zakzaky. Insisting that the group will not relent or surrender until the right thing is done, Gwantu said it was dangerous for the government to allow El-Zakzaky to die in the custody of the DSS, where he is presently being held.

He said that the release of the Shi’ite leader would help bring the needed peace as the group’s protest will cease immediately because, according to him, “we have always been people of peace”. Gwantu who spoke in an exclusive interview with Saturday Telegraph, however, said that protests, the world over, remains the fundamental rights of citizens of any nation, saying that the group will not surrender until their leader breezes an air of freedom.

He debunked insinuations that the protests were being sponsored and sustained by external forces, describing such suggestions as cheap blackmail being deployed by agents of government for selfish reasons. While saying that the group is a law-abiding entity that does not bear arms as it believes in a legal process, Gwantu said: “all we are pleading is for our leader to be released. We are a lawabiding group and we have been in court where we got judgments which the government has flagrantly refused to obey.

“We expected them to appeal the numerous judgments if they were not comfortable with them but they only manufactured one awkward judgment from Kaduna and decided to obey that.

The insinuation that we are being sponsored from abroad, particularly by Iran, is not new; we are now used to such cheap blackmail. “They also talked about hoodlums hijacking and infiltrating the group.

We have it on good authority that government has their agents among us, they are the ones causing havoc every now and then to make it look like we are violent. “We are not violent, have never been and will never be.

The policeman that was killed was shot from the back. Were the protesters at his back at any time? The group doesn’t bear arms. If we do, the police wouldn’t be killing our members like chickens on daily basis.

The issue would have been over by now if the government had obeyed court orders.” Also speaking on the pro-tests, the South-West coordinator of IMN, Comrade Zakaria Muftau, refuted the claim that the group bears arms.

“If our members have weapons, would they not have retaliated when the government forces attacked and killed over 1000 of our people? When they attacked our headquarters, over 1000 of our members were killed, not one soldier or police was killed. That incident put a lie to all their propaganda and misinformation to the public about us,” Muftau said. He also denied the statement credited to the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, that the group has allegiance to foreign countries other than Nigeria.

“Let him show evidence of his provocative statement. We are responsible Nigerians who believe in the country even better than most of those in authority. Look, they attacked us and we went to court. If we do not believe in the corporate existence of the country, we won’t seek redress from the law court. “And when the court gave the judgement in our favour, they refused to obey.

Is it we that went to court and receive an order that should be termed rascals? By their actions, Nigerians have known who does not believe in Nigeria. “I don’t know where el- Rufai got his information from but the truth is that we have other people supporting us because they also believe in both the legal and peaceful manner we have conducted ourselves.

“The group is made up of intellectuals who no one could describe as rascals. We have Christians, Rights activists, lawyers and all lovers of peace amongst us. Like I said, if el-Rufai has facts, he should bring it forward instead of inciting the general public against us. That is most unfair of a sitting governor”, he said. Muftau also alleged that their leader has been poisoned because of the quantity of lead found in his body system.

“There is something called lead; it’s not supposed to be in the blood of an average human being. The amount that could be in human blood is about two to three milligram. When it’s about 10 the person will be dying gradually.

“Yet, about 250mg of that is in our leader’s blood stream and he is dying gradually. It is a miracle that he is still alive today; lead is a sort of poison. What we are saying is that it is dangerous for the government to allow him to die. For a leader with over 21 million followers, government should not allow such a person to just die. “Everyone can attest to the fact that we never attacked anybody, the government and its agents have been the once attacking and killing our members,” he added.

…El-Zakzaky’s driver speaks

Also speaking on the recent protests, El-Zakzaky’s personal driver, Prof. Abdullahi Danladi, echoed the sentiments of Gwantu while reiterating the fact that it is essential to release the Shi’ite leader in order to enable him attend to his failing health. He said: “Free him from prison because this is a man that was arrested after his family members were killed and his properties destroyed. Don’t also forget that he was taken to the court of law. He later went to a high court in Abuja, challenging his detention by the government.

“The judge ruled in his favour that he should be released and be compensated with N25million for denying him and his wife their fundamental human rights. The court also ordered that a house be built for him in his place of choice in any part of the North and for the Commissioner of Police to provide him security.

“Unfortunately, none of these had been implemented by the government. Since then, he had been ill and needs to go abroad, according to medical advice, to take care of himself. So, there is the need for him to go abroad for medication.

“If he comes back, the government can continue with whatever they want to do with him. He has to be well first because you can’t try a dead person; it is only a miracle that he is surviving now,” he said.

Danladi admitted that the group does protest once in a while but berated those he said often paint Shi’ites’ members as violent. “We have never been violent in all our protests. Before the recent protest, we have had over 300 of our members killed even though we have been peaceful in nature. It has been frustrating all through. Nobody is rejoicing over those who lost their lives in the last protest.

“The policeman that was killed, for instance, the bullet entered his skull from the back and went out of his face. Experts analysed it to mean that some people from behind shot him for whatever reason known to them.

“We believe the government agents who had infiltrated our group did that to paint us as a violent group and for people and the police to react in like measure. There have also been insinuations suggesting that the group is being sponsored? How much will someone be paid to be killed? We have never been linked to any terrorist group around the world because we are not one.

“All our protests are geared towards getting the man released to attend to his failing health. And of course, we have always been ready to go through legal means to seek justice and dialogue. We have sat with them a number of times to dialogue, only for them to end it abruptly without any justifiable reason. “If they are ready for that again, we won’t say no as we have always believed in peaceful means to resolve this matter,” Danladi said.

He also agreed that the Sheik was poisoned, noting that medical personnel brought into the country confirmed that. “You may be aware that some doctors were allowed in the country.

They took his blood sample along with Nigerian doctors and did the analysis. In fact, there was a time he complained that he was ill and they brought doctors who injected him. It was after that injection that his condition deteriorated.

“Those who saw him said his teeth have started turning black, that is a manifestation of the poison in his blood stream and that required sophisticated equipment to handle that none is available in Nigerian hospitals that can handle it. “You can imagine someone of Sheik influence, by their own account; he has about 25 million followers.So, if anything happens to him, how do you think some of his members will react?”

IGP orders nationwide security beef-up

Worried by the continued protests by members of the IMN, the IGP, Mohammed Adamu, has directed the commissioners of police in charge of the 36 states and the FCT to beef-up of security nationwide. In the last few weeks, members of the IMN had held series of protests for the release of their leader, Sheikh El-Zakzaky, who had remained in custody since 2015, despite orders of court for his release.

However, the IGP has also warned the public against raising false alarm, in order not to cause unnecessary panic. The IGP’s directive was contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, noting that the “IGP has assured citizens that proactive measures including aerial surveillance of major cities have been emplaced to ensure the safety and security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

“In addition, Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) nationwide have been mandated to ensure customised security arrangements are put in place in their Area of Responsibilities (AORs) to checkmate the activities of criminals and any possible threat to public peace. He however, enjoins citizens to be wary of circulating unsubstantiated security advisories capable of creating undue fear, panic and apprehension in the country.

“The IGP has further advised all would-be protesters to ensure they express their grievances within the ambit of the law so as not to infringe on the constitutional rights of other citizens or cause breach of public peace”, Mba said.

Why govt disobeyed court, by Malami

The former Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, yesterday asserted that the continued detention of El- Zakyzaky and the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), was in public interest. Malami made the assertion when he appeared before the Senate at the ongoing ministerial screening, declaring that Section 174 of the 1999 constitution (as amended), made provisions for public interest to take preference over private interest. Malami was reacting to a question from the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who sought to know why, as the nation’s Chief Law officer and supposed defender of people’s rights, he could not guarantee the release of some Nigerians, whom courts ruled that should be released.

“I concede as argued by the Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, that a Minister of Justice and Attorney General as stipulated by sections 36, 37 and 39 of the constitution, supposed to protect the rights of any citizen from being violated even by the state.

“But where such rights conflict with public interest, the latter overrides the former. Office of the AGF has exclusive responsibility of upholding the public interest above personal interest of anybody as provided for in Section 174 of the Constitution”, he said.

He cited the ruling of Supreme Court on Federal Government versus Asari Dokubo, where on the grounds of public interest, the court refused him bail. Dasuki had been in perpetual detention at the instance of the Federal Government since 2015 on alleged corrupt practices while El-Zakyzaky has also been incarcerated by the Federal Government along with his wife since December of the same year, on alleged treasonable offences.

‘Adopt nonviolence approach to end Insecurity’

A human rights activist, Comrade Sheriff Mulade yesterday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt a dialogue process and pragmatic nonviolence approach to get out of the woods. Mulade who is also the National Coordinator of the Center for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) in an interaction with journalists, said the increasing tension has become worrisome, stressing that it has sent a wrong signal of insecurity about Nigeria to the international community.

“If the issues between the IMN and the police are not urgently resolved, they might possibly escalate beyond Abuja and further compound the fragile peace situation in the country.” The activist therefore, appealed to the president to rise up to the occasion by adopting dialogue, a pragmatic nonviolence approach, which he described as the best option to avert further confrontation that might escalate the crisis.

