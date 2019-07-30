Metro and Crime
Simi in Abuja for Amala 360°
Nigeria’s top Afro-pop singer/song-writer, Simisola ‘Simi’ Ogunleye, will be in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory City today, to formally unveil Amala 360°, Abuja’s newest A-Class Eatery.
Amala 360° is located at No. 80, Aminu Kano Crescent, in the Banex Plaza area business hub of Wuse 2, Abuja.
At the formal opening event of Amala 360°, tagged Eat Amala With Simi, guests are expected to be seated by 3p.m. with the main occasion kicking off by 4p.m.
Proudly Nigerian, chart-bursting Simi, no doubt, will bring her magic to light up the high-octane event as guests are expected to let down their hair and eat Amala with Simi.
Amala has always been a Yoruba household meal. But in recent times Amala has evolved into a national delicacy, enthusiastically sought after by people of different tribes.
Amala 360° has successfully juxtaposed the traditional value with the contemporary culinary expectations and taste. What’s more – we have made Amala accessible to every level in our society.
Gunmen kill three travellers, shoot journalist
Armed men yesterday shot at a commercial vehicle carrying travellers and killed three occupants on the Katsina-Ala-Makurdi Road in Benue State.
The state reporter of Business Day newspaper, Benjamin Agesan, who was among occupants of the vehicle, was also shot.
Agesan cheated death but sustained serious gunshot wounds.
The vehicle was conveying passengers from Katsina-Ala to Makurdi at about 6a.m. when the gunmen, who suspected that the passengers were carrying huge sums of money, trailed them and opened fire on them around the River Dura bridge in Buruku Local Government Area. Three of the victims died while others were wounded.
It is about five kilometres from Katsina-Ala town.
A witness and close friend of the Business Day reporter, Mr. Jerry Iorngaem, said the incident occurred at Kilometre 5 on the ever-busy Katsina-Ala-Makurdi Expressway.
Iorngaem said the journalist, who was returning to Makurdi from Katsina-Ala, had boarded a bus but after seeing other friends in the one that was attacked, decided to join them.
The witness said the bus also carried local tax collectors who were carrying huge sums of money and were being trailed by the gunmen.
He said: “Shortly after take-off, the gunmen followed the vehicle to about five kilometres and shot sporadically at it. In the process, they punctured the bus tyres which caused it to summersault into the bush.”
Iorngaem said the gunmen ransacked the entire vehicle and killed three passengers carrying huge sums of money, leaving the reporter in a pool of blood.
Agesan, who was said to have been shot three times, at press time, was receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH).
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, said she was yet to receive the report.
Four kids injured as 54-year-old building collapses
A t least four kids were severely injured when a 54-year-old two-storey building collapsed at 30, Ososa Street, Bariga area of Lagos State.
Three of the victims are siblings comprising twin sisters (Taiwo and Kehinde) and their brother, Idowu. The identity of the fourth victim, who is a boy, could not be ascertained at press time.
The incident occurred about 9.30p.m. on Sunday.
The General Manger, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said those injured had been taken to the hospital for treatment.
He said: “The agency received the distress call about 9.30p.m. through the emergency toll free line 767/112 on Sunday 29th July, 2019. On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a two-storey building at the aforementioned address partially collapsed, injuring four children two girls (twins) and a boy (Idowu) of the same parents and another boy (with bruises).
“Further investigation revealed that the building had some cracks on the section that collapsed.”
According to him, the landlord of the building, identified as Pa Ayilara, initially refused all entreaties to be moved out of the fallen building, but was later taken to Gbagada General Hospital for treatment.
Oke-Osanyintolu added that the building had been condoned off after all the residents were evacuated by the emergency responders.
The LASEMA boss advised the owner of the structure to ensure holistic assessment is carried out by Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) before any repairs.
The Acting General Manager of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr. Bodunrin Oki, said the building collapsed owing to structural failure.
He said the structure was one of the many buildings in the built-up area which the agency’s monitoring team had hitherto captured and served notices to undergo a Non-Destructive Test (NDT) at Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory (MTL) for further probing to ascertain the status of the building.
Ex-NULGE chairman abducted in Edo
Armed men have kidnapped a former Chairman, Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Akoko-Edo branch, Edo State, Alhaji Jimoh Olumoye.
Olumoye, an official of Owan East local Government Area, popularly known as JJ, was abducted on Sunday afternoon on Igarra-Okpe Road as he drove to pick his children from farm.
It was learnt that his children had waited endlessly for him to come and pick them but to no avail. Later they decided to trek home. But while going home they saw their father’s car on the road, which made them to become curious.
A member of the Olumoye family disclosed the abduction to journalists yesterday.
She said: “His children had gone to the farm early in the morning and he promised to go and pick them in the afternoon before he would attend his family meeting.
“The children waited endlessly for their father. When they did not see him, they decided to trek home. On their way home, they saw his car on the road with the four doors opened and his mobile phone abandoned. After searching for their father fruitlessly, they decided to come home to inform the family.
“We have been praying for his safety. We are worried because he is a civil servant who also farms to augment whatever he is earning as a civil servant. We are appealing that his abductors release him unhurt. He has an aged mother and everybody is scared of breaking the news to her; we are really worried.”
It was learnt that the victim’s family had gone to recover his car and his phone and later lodged a formal complaint at the Igarra Police Station.
Vigilance groups at Igarra, Ojah, Ogugu and environs in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area and their counterparts in Owan East were said to have been mobilised to comb all the forests around the area to prevent the kidnappers from escaping to neighbouring Ondo and Kogi states.
One of the vigilante leaders yesterday expressed disappointment in the slow response of some security agencies when they were contacted on the incident.
He said: “It was only the Department State Services (DSS) that responded to our call immediately we heard of the incident and called them. We have mobilised our members and we are trying to track them down in the forests so they would not move out to other states close to us.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, did not pick calls to his phone at press time to confirm the incident.
Soldiers and other security agents have been deployed to the strategic areas of the local government to complement efforts of the police in providing security for the people of Akoko-Edo and neighbouring towns.
A retired headmistress, her husband and Catholic priest were recently kidnapped on the Igarra-Ibillo Road and Igarra-Ikpeshi Road, respectively.
The cleric was later rescued by a team of vigilantes and security agencies in the area.
Troops kill 10 ISWAP fighters –MNJTF
Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) yesterday said 10 suspected Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters were killed in Baga, after a failed attempt to invade troops’ location.
Spokesperson for the MNJTF, Col. Timothy Antigha, who made the disclosure in a statement, said four out of the terrorists killed yesterday, were suicide bombers.
He said: “What was meant to be a surprise dawn attack on Multinational Joint Task Force and national troops this morning became a nightmare for the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), as 10 of its terrorists met their waterloo in Baga.
“Specifically, about 5.30a.m., ISWAP terrorists numbering about 30, infested troops’ defensive locality. However, vigilant troops spotted their approach and promptly thwarted what could have been an audacious assault.
“In the process, 10 terrorists, including four suicide bombers were neutralised. Others escaped with gunshot wounds, as blood stained tracks were observed. Additionally, assorted arms and ammunition were impounded from other terrorists who fled in disarray. Unfortunately, a soldier paid the supreme while five others sustained varying injuries and have been evaluated for medical attention.
“It must be reemphasised that the MNJTF, acting cohesively with national forces, will continue to pursue courses of action necessary for the achievement of its mandate in the Lake Chad Basin.”
Police rescue CMD’s son, other kidnap victims
…arrest 41 suspects
Police in Ogun State yesterday said they had rescued four kidnap victims at a suspected kidnappers’ hideout within Fidiwo/Onigari forest on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
The police said the victims were rescued alongside Kayode Sule, son of the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Lafia Hospital, Apata, Ibadan and two hospital staff, who were reportedly abducted by suspected herdsmen on Tuesday, last week.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement made available to our correspondent in Abeokuta.
Oyeyemi explained that the four victims were abducted on Wednesday, last week, but their abduction was not reported.
He said: “In all, seven victims were successfully rescued on (Saturday) the 27th of July 2019, and they have all been re-united with their families.”
The PPRO said the police were able to comb the forest with the aid of helicopter deployed for surveillance by the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu.
Oyeyemi revealed that one suspect, strongly believed to have taken part in the kidnap, had been arrested while 40 others nabbed in the surrounding forests as well as vulnerable points in the area with all sort of illicit drugs were also being held by the command.
He said: “Following a report received on 23rd July 2019 about the kidnap of three staff of Lafia Hospital Apata, Ibadan, the Ogun State Police Command deployed high-powered security operatives to the scene of the incident with clear mandate to rescue the victims unhurt as well as bring the perpetrators to book.
“The team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations embarked on technical and forensic investigation as a result of which the kidnappers’ hideout was geo-located within Fidiwo/Onigari forest on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
“To complement the efforts of the command, the Inspector General of Police graciously sent a police helicopter with which the area viewed was properly surveyed.
“Having located the hoodlums’ hideout, the place was smoked through the chopper, which left the hoodlums with no other alternatives than to hurriedly push out their victims from captivity. It was there and then we discovered that apart from three persons abducted on the 23rd of July, another four persons were abducted on the 24th but not reported.
“In all, seven victims were successfully rescued on the 27th of July 2019, and they have all been reunited with their families.
“One suspect, who is strongly believed to have taken part in the kidnap saga, was arrested and he is currently assisting the police in our investigation.
“To further rid the area of criminal activities, a comprehensive intelligence-based raid was carried out in all the surrounding forests as well as the vulnerable points in the area where about 40 suspects were arrested with all sort of illicit drugs. They are all being investigated and whoever is culpable among them will be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction.”
Lagos: Men in tricycle abduct woman while jogging
A housewife, Mrs. Gbemisola Alabi, was on Sunday morning abducted while jogging at the Sangotedo, Ajah area of Lagos State.
The kidnappers were said to have rode close to Alabi and other members of her jogging group and tried to grab them. The armed men shot sporadically as they attempted to grab the joggers.
While others scampered in different directions, the men successfully grabbed Alabi, bundled her into their tricycle and disappeared.
The incident occurred about 6a.m., on Monastery Road, near Shoprite.
Witnesses claimed that as the kidnappers were fleeing after kidnapping Alabi, they continued shooting sporadically, scaring people from making attempt to rescue her.
The victim’s elder sister, Mrs. Aderonke Adebayo, who spoke with our correspondent on the phone, said it was unfortunate that her sister was kidnapped.
She explained that Alabi was not the only jogger at the scene when the kidnappers arrived.
According to her, her sister left her home at Sangotedo early in the morning to participate in the exercise with other neighbours, before she would prepare for church, but she ended up being kidnapped.
She said: “My sister was the only person that was abducted by the kidnappers. When other people, who were jogging with her, tried to rescue her from the abductors, the kidnappers started shooting. The kidnappers came in a tricycle. We reported the matter at Ogombo Police Station; the police promised to rescue and return her to us safely.
“As I speak with you, some of our family members and I were at Ogombo Police Station, to know the level of what they have done to bring her back, but police said they were still investigating. I have been receiving phone calls from people, who said that they heard that the kidnappers have released my sister, but it’s not true. My sister has not been released.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, denied that Alabi was kidnapped. According to him, it was a case of a missing person.
He said: “The woman left home and didn’t return. Nobody knew why she did not return home. It was her family that went to Ogombo Police Station to report a case of a missing person. It was also stated that she had issued with her landlady. We have invited the landlady for questioning and investigation is ongoing to get to the root of the matter.”
Madam Agboke dies at 98
A community leader, Alhaja Ayishat Agboke, is dead. She was 98.
Her son, Alhaji Hammed Agboke, said in a statement yesterday that the nonagenarian, who died on Friday in her Lagos home, was buried on Saturday in her hometown, Abeokuta, in accordance with Islamic rites.
She is survived by children, grandchildren and great grandchildren,
The final firdau prayers for Agboke come up on August 3 at Lady Lak Primary School, Bariga, Lagos.
Lagos Assembly sets up committee to screen commissioner nominees
The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday constituted a 16-man ad hoc committee to screen Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet nominees.
The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who read the list of the ad hoc committee members, said it would be headed by Hon. Rotimi Abiru, a fourth-term lawmaker, representing Somolu Constituency II.
According to Obasa, members of the screening committee are: Hon. Jimi Mohammed (Ikeja I), Hon. Yinka Ogundimu (Agege II), Hon. Abiodun Tobun (Epe I), Setonji David (Badagry II), Hon. Victor Akande (Ojo I) and Hon. Mosunmola Sangodara (Surulere II).
Others are: Hon. Mojisola Alli-Macaulay (Amuwo-Odofin I), Hon. Rasheed Makinde (Ifako-Ijaiye II), Hon. Lanre Afinni (Lagos Island II), Hon. Noheem Adams (Eti-Osa II), and Hon. Adedamola Kasunmu (Ikeja II)
The rest are: Hon. Suraju Tijani (Ojo II), Hon. Olusola Sokunle (Oshodi/Isolo I), Hon. Olumuyiwa Jimoh (Apapa II) and Hon. Abdulsobur Olawale (Mushin II).
The Speaker directed the ad hoc committee to report back to the House in a week.
Gunmen trail, kill three travellers in Benue
- Bussiness Day reporter badly wounded
Gunmen in the early hours of Monday reportedly trailed a commercial vehicle carrying travellers and shot at it at close range killing three occupants along the Katsina-Ala-Makurdi highway in Benue state.
The state reporter with Business Day newspaper, Benjamin Agesan, who was among occupants of the vehicle, however, cheated death but sustained serious gun shot wounds.
New Telegraph learnt that the vehicle was conveying passengers from Katsina-Ala to Makurdi at about 6 pm when the gunmen, who suspected that the passengers were carrying huge sums of money, followed them behind and opened fire on them around the River Dura bridge killing the victims in the process and wounding others.
From Katsina-Ala town to the River Dura in Buruku local government where the attack took place, is a distance of about five kilometers.
An eyewitness and close friend of the Business Day reporter, Mr. Jerry Iorngaem told New Telegraph that the incidence took place around km 5 on the ever busy Katsina-Ala-Makurdi Expressway.
