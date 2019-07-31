Snake invasion: Ondo Assembly fires back at Akeredolu

Chief Willie Akinlude, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in this interview with ADEWALE AJAYI, speaks on the state of the party in Lagos State, the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Muhammadu Buhari administration, insecurity and the ministerial list, among other issues

Nigeria is presently battling with security challenges such as Boko Haram insurgency, Shiites protests and Fulani herdsmen. How do you feel about this development?

We have to thank our elder statesman, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; he has given the government in power the most useful advice. He has told the president to look at his security apparatus and do the necessary adjustment. The president has to do something about this insecurity; he should not play politics with it. So, President Muhammadu Buhari should not gloss over such advice. He should not feel that the advice is coming from someone who has been critical of his administration. The security situation is not improving and if it becomes deteriorating, we have to take advice from those who want an improvement in the social, security and economy situation seriously.

Some people are of the view that President Buhari is not sensitive to the plight of Nigerians, considering his perceived silence on the activities of herdsmen. What is your take on that?

The president has severally promised to get to the root of the matter, but from all indications, nothing concrete has been done. But just some months ago, the Fulani herdsmen and farmers had clash in Katsina State, the president’s state and lives were lost. The President spoke and condemned the herdsmen for not respecting the authority of the farmers over ownership of the land and condemned the herdsmen for taking laws into their hands. But he failed to condemn the herdsmen when they invaded lands of farmers in other states and even killed the farmers. Isn’t that act of insensitive? From what has happened in Katsina State, it definitely shows the problem is a national problem and needs to be addressed because we don’t want a bigger problem. So, the best thing to be done is to address the situation.

The economy was in bad shape before the election, and there was the feeling that Nigerians would harp on that to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government, but the party’s presidential candidate, President Buhari was re-elected. What are your thoughts on that?

The people voted against APC, but the election was manipulated in favour of the party. Nigerians voted for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) never allowed votes to count. That is why we are at the tribunal.

But INEC has denied ever posting election results to the sever, which the PDP is relying on to claim victory…

INEC cannot corroborate that argument. The evidence we have are incontrovertible. Some INEC officials have accepted that there was a server. A lot of INEC officials, senior officials for that matter have confirmed that the commission had a server, they can’t deny that. The server is like a black box of an aero plane; it tells whatever happened in an accident.

Given the performance of the APC government in its first term, what do you make of its boast of taking Nigerian to the next level in its second term?

To my knowledge, we are not making progressing and I know Nigerians voted against the APC in the last general elections. If a government is not performing, the people have the right to vote it out and vote for the credible alternative party. That was what Nigerians did at the last general elections, but their votes did not count. The essence of allowing peoples vote to count is that, if the party that was voted out gets an opportunity to come back into power again, it would do better than its first term in office by improving on its performance. The judiciary, therefore, needs to be up to the task else it will have adverse effect on democratic practice in Nigeria.

You said Nigerians voted for PDP, but there was an impression that the party contributed to its defeat because of lack of cohesion that many of its members worked against the party’s interest. How true is that?

The PDP is getting stronger. If you consider the outcome of the governorship polls apart from the manipulation of the ruling party, the PDP is waxing stronger. The fact that we have fifth columnist among us cannot be wished away. Definitely, there must be a Judas among 12 people.

The PDP succeeded in winning a state in the South-West during last general elections and it is expected that Oyo State won by PDP would be a launch pad for the party to regain its presence in the South-West…

It was not only in one state in the South-West that PDP won election, the party did very well in some other states in the zone, but the election was manipulated.

Are you saying that votes don’t count in Nigeria?

We will get it right at the appropriate time. God will intervene in the affairs of Nigeria.

President Buhari during his first term never sacked any of his cabinet members even when Nigerians felt some did not perform up to expectation and needed to be changed. The President has even gone ahead to nominate some of them for re-appointment in his second term. How would you react to that?

I am surprised that despite the delay on the part of the president to appoint members of his cabinet, he still came up with an uninspiring list. He keeps recycling the old breed, who have expired and have nothing to offer or to contribute to move the country forward. His claim that he needs to know those that will work with him shows that he does not mean well for Nigeria if indeed he knew those whom he appointed as ministers.

From all indications the Lagos State chapter of the PDP seems to be in disarray. Will you say the party has a leadership structure, and can the party ever get it right in the state?

We will definitely get it right in the state. We are having a collegiate leadership in the state even as we are back at the drawing board to see where we got it wrong. In the last 18 or 20 years, the same people have been leading the party in the state, but this time around, we don’t want them again. We want a change; that is why we have a collegiate leadership.

But, the people you are referring to seem to be established when it comes to Lagos PDP.

That one cannot work this time around. The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party should intervene in the affairs of Lagos PDP. We need to rescue Lagos PDP from these people because Lagos is a very important state in the country. Lagos PDP is not in disarray as you put it. There are still committed members of Lagos PDP, who are ready to work for the progress of the party.

If you are to consider what happened after the general elections in Lagos State, there were accusations and counter-accusations against the PDP governorship candidate, Mr. Jimi Agbaje and the leaders of the party. There is the feeling that such case should be treated internally and not going to the public…

The NWC of the party has not done much in investigating into what is happening in the party in Lagos State, but concerned members of the party are now working round the clock to ensure the PDP bounces back. Lagosians like the PDP and want the party to take over governance in the state, but the NWC is not giving us the support we need to actualise our dream.

What do you expect from the national body of your party?

The national body should have investigated what is wrong with the party, look at the challenges facing the party in the state and render the necessary support. But, we are working towards that, and very soon the party will bounce back.

As a former chairman of a local government chairman under the military regime, how do you feel over the directive issued by the Federal Government that local governments’ funds should be paid directly to the councils?

That is the best way to go. If the money goes directly to the local governments, it is then you can assess the performance of the local government. The money is to be use by the local governments, so it should not be shared to them by the state. If that is done, the local government can’t perform up to expectation and they cannot compete among themselves.

Who is the chairman of Lagos PDP at the moment? Is it Adegbola Dominic or Segun Adewale?

None of the two is the chairman of the party; the party is headed by the deputy chairman. We have sacked the two of them.

Recently, a chieftain of the PDP in the state, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, dumped the party for APC. How do you see his defection?

I don’t know what informed his decision to dump the PDP after he has been made a grade one minister. It was unpalatable news. Instead of dumping the party, he should have remained in the party to be part of those who will build the party, but he decided to leave the party. He can never be given a position in APC. They will just use the decampees and dump them. That is what has been happening; some are even regretting dumping their former parties.

I can’t see any improvement in the lives of those who left PDP for APC, rather they are regretting leaving the PDP. If they are truly PDP members, they are supposed to remain in the party to build it and restructure it so that the party can move forward.

What advice do you have for PDP faithful in the state, where the party has been in the opposition since 1999?

I want to commend those who are still members of the PDP and the sympathisers of the party. I believe that at the appropriate time, God will intervene in the affairs of the party. But, we need to work assiduously to see that the PDP takes over governance in Lagos State.

What role is former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Chief Bode George, now saddled in the party?

He is a former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, I don’t know the role he is playing now.

But he is seen as the leader of the party in Lagos State?

He has played that role for 20 years and there is no improvement in the PDP, rather the party is going backward. I think he should step aside and allow the party to move forward.

